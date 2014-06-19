Review: Sundance’s ‘Rectify’ still slow, steady and brilliant in season 2

The events of the first season of “Rectify,” the Sundance Channel drama about Death Row inmate Daniel Holden's return to freedom after his conviction is overturned, took place over a single week following Daniel's release. It was a short period of time and yet – longer than a “24” season, but much shorter than a “Mad Men” season – as Daniel tells a friend, “Every day felt like a lifetime.”
For some viewers of “Rectify,” which begins its second season tonight at 9, that elongated sense of time will be exactly why they love it. The show doesn't move from incident to incident the way virtually every other show on television does, but rather stops to marinate in the sticky Southern atmosphere and in the complicated emotions engendered by Daniel's release among his family, his enemies, and even himself. It is a show in which you would be hard-pressed to describe the plot of any individual episode to someone who hadn't seen it – often the best way to differentiate one from the next is to describe which object Daniel spent a long time staring at (down feathers? flip-flops?) – and yet the experience of watching it feels so full and dense that it is as if everything possible happened in it.
Of course, for many viewers that slowed-down, ethereal storytelling style will be an invitation to fire up the DVR and find anything with a faster pace and a more eventful style – in other words, virtually any other show on television, especially now that the “American Idol” results show is going away.
The approach “Rectify” creator Ray McKinnon has taken with this wonderful show is essentially anti-commercial. On virtually any channel but Sundance, the story would be about Daniel (Aden Young) seeking justice for the men who actually killed his girlfriend, and any sense of the emotional toll of decades in prison would simply be a bonus to that revenge story. Here, McKinnon demonstrates only the vaguest interest in what actually happened to the girl – and it remains entirely possible that Daniel played a role in the crime, even if DNA analysis got him out of prison.
Instead, the show is about moments that seem so small to us, but that are enormous to a man in Daniel's situation, and to the people in his orbit. When he rides his old dirt bike, gawks at the wide selection of beach footwear at the local Walmart, or simply sits down for breakfast with his mother Janet (J. Smith-Cameron) and sister Amantha (Abigail Spencer), it's with the confusion and wonder of a man who did not expect to be here and can't entirely believe that this is real. (Both the first season and this new one dabble in both dream sequences and hints of the metaphysical; most of Daniel's encounters are presented as fact, but every now and then something happens that may be happening only in his mind.) Because Young has such a fascinating screen presence in his stoicism, and because the actors around him are so good at portraying how overwhelmed with joy and/or anxiety his loved ones are at his return, the lingering moments don't feel wasted, but like the entire point.
It's also one of the most spiritually rich and thoughtful shows anywhere on television at the moment. The first season dealt at length with Daniel's born-again sister-in-law Tawney (Adelaide Clemens, wonderful) trying to save his soul. On 99 shows out of 100, Tawney would be presented as a naive fool, or a hypocrite; here, her concern for this relative stranger is entirely genuine, and the show takes her faith seriously. In the new season, we see her discussing Daniel with her Bible study group, and even the minor characters around her are given respect and complex shading.
Season one ended with Daniel being beaten half to death by his alleged victim's brother and his friends, and the new episodes do not run away from that. Daniel's out of action for a bit, which would ordinarily be a problem on a series so carried by its central character. But through dreams, prison flashbacks and other devices, we still get plenty of Daniel, and the supporting characters have taken on enough depth to carry things while Daniel heals. Daniel's stepbrother (and Tawney's husband) Ted Jr. (Clayne Crawford) takes on a bigger role, and what had once been one of the show's least nuanced characters here becomes someone very complex, and surprisingly sympathetic. Ted Jr.'s not a particularly nice guy, but you get to feel the weight of Daniel's return on him just as much as on the rest of the family.
Though I was eager to have the show come back, I did wonder how long McKinnon could let the show run before the leisurely style turned into self-parody. (“Oh, wow, now Daniel can't stop staring at all the individual flossing options at the local CVS!”) Three episodes into this longer second season (which will have 10 installments rather than last year's six), the premise, the pace and the art film approach all feel eminently durable. This isn't a show I would necessarily want seven seasons of, but I'm grateful to have it back for now. There is nothing else on television quite like it, and for those who have the patience to sit through Daniel's still, slow journey, the emotional rewards are enormous.
NOTE: As was the case last year, this isn't the sort of show I find especially conducive to weekly write-ups, so I'll revisit it at the end of the season.
I can’t remember impatiently waiting for a new season of any show as much as this show. It really is unlike anything on tv today. I’ve avoided watching any talk show appearances by the cast so the world of the show isn’t compromised for me. 9 pm can’t get here soon enough.
Yes, Rectify is an absolute positive aberration in today’s tv landscape and I couldn’t be happier that a show like this is allowed to exist.
The way Ray McKinnon and the actors portray the real human experience is tryly something to behold. If you find the Intricacies and wonders of life boring, you might not like this show, but otherwise I really can’t understand the criticisms that label Rectify slow and boring. Everything doesn’t have to be about narrative and plot.
I was thankful for the first season and am flabbergasted that Sundance allowed the second season to be produced. Please let everybody know about the show. It might just change some lives.
I enjoyed the show last season, but this “leisurely” pacing might wear out it’s welcome soon.
Not for me. It just wouldn’t feel like the same show if it were to change its pace.
110% spot on. It’s nice to be able to sit back and not worry about the 417 plot points that just took place in 48 minutes of television. In my opinion, this is the ballsiest show on television. The pacing is slower than a soap opera – and my mother used to catch up on soap operas by fast forwarding through her VHS machine and then DVR. But the viewer gets rewarded, emotionally speaking. Brilliant show.
Shoot, looks like AMC isn’t carrying it this time. And I don’t have Sundance….
When was it ever on AMC? It was on Sundance last year too.
Last year it was also shown on AMC, which owns Sundance channel
The first season was amazing. I can’t wait to see it. However, I have stupid FIOS which doesn’t give me Sundance, no one knows why….. Gotta figure out how to see these next ones.
How about that “free haircut” scene in season one? I watched that over and over, it was so beautiful. Aden Young is just perfect in this role. I really can’t believe he’s someone other than Daniel.
Yeah, I was really excited about this while it was first in development and Walton Goggins was going to be Daniel (post-Shield but pre-Justified)… but I think it’s better than Young is someone I don’t have any preconceptions of…
You might have it and not know it. I have FIOS and Sundance is channel 235 – but it is a SD channel not HD, which really sucks.
Same. Check your SD channels. I’m on Cox Cable, and get Sundance only on SD, although strangely their original dramas sometimes show up later also in HD on In Demand.
It is available in HD on demand.
Thanks for the suggestions, but sadly, no, FIOS is an IDIOT. I think I’d have to pay for 2 levels higher than I’m paying now, to get Sundance, which BTW is NOT a premium channel. I already pay them more than enough. Not one penny more!
I think I can buy the new episodes of Rectify from Amazon, even though buying TV episodes goes against everything I stand for!
I hope you can find a way to see it, Trilby!
I love this show – and what a great opening episode. Aden Young and Johnny Ray Gill (as well as the rest of the perfect cast) continue to make this series mesmerizing.
Got it! YAY!!!!! Thanks to the people who say Argh!
Don't pirate it! Support the show by watching legally, with commercials, on Sundance's website:
[www.sundance.tv]
Perhaps she didn’t turn into a pirate – perhaps someone just shared the episode with her.
“People who say Argh”?
Anyway, hopefully she’ll watch future episodes on the website.
It’s a question of semantics. I don’t buy into the phrases that the MPAA and RIAA have invented to describe file-sharing.
OIC.
So your semantics tells you that it’s just Jim dandy for the creators of artistic works to receive no compensation for their services, or for brave and very commercially marginal works like Rectify to be less likely to survive or be produced at all in the future. Got it.
My lexicon includes phrases like “free rider” and “leech” if “pirate” is too swashbuckling a descriptor to fit.
You clearly didn’t “get” anything. Instead, you invented a whole story about me based on your assumptions.
I only remarked that the term “piracy”, initially used (in regards to digital media) to describe people making money off of someone else’s copyrighted work (which is, after all, what a “pirate” does: make money) – has been conflated with people sharing files – they are two distinct groups. Unless you can honestly say that you NEVER lent a CD, DVD, Blu-ray, etc. to any family member or friend, you are a member of the second group.
What was the “whole story” I invented about you?
If online copying (“sharing”) of files actually involved content one person owned, being lent to someone else that person knows, making the content unavailable to the first person, then your analogy would have validity. But we of course know that what really happens is that one person copies the content, puts it online, and thousands of other strangers in far flung locations take the copy for free rather than buy or rent it.
q) “What was the “whole story” I invented about you? ”
a) “…that it’s just Jim dandy for the creators of artistic works to receive no compensation for their services, or for brave and very commercially marginal works like Rectify to be less likely to survive or be produced at all in the future.”
I haven’t advocated anything – I’ve just stated I don’t buy into the language and myths promulgated by big content-owning corporations; it’s a thornier issue than they would like to address. I’m a small content creator myself, so I have concerns – but it’s ridiculous to try to ignore the realities of a digital world and to demonize people that want to freely share things.
“If online copying (“sharing”) of files actually involved content one person owned, being lent to someone else that person knows, making the content unavailable to the first person, then your analogy would have validity.”
Because this is how you believe that people shared content before internet file-sharing? They would lend their one original copy of a CD, DVD, etc – never creating a copy? Then either you’re being disingenuous – or you’re incredibly naïve. There’s no legal distinction between creating a copy for someone you know as opposed to someone you don’t know – they’re both illegal. And since at least some of the online content are copies made by people of content they own, yes, my analogy has validity.
It’s funny that Alan mentioned 24 in the context of this show. They occupy completely different ends of the character development/frenetic action continuum.
I absolutely loved the first season. I binge-watched it, and I am not looking forward to having to wait a week between episodes this time around. This is definitely a show that lends itself to being watched all at once.
I watched all six episodes of the first season straight through last night; I don’t even think I got up to use the bathroom. Totally mesmerizing. The new episode continues in that light – the scene with Daniel and Kerwin at the statue was beautiful.
Agreed, Alan, and well said.
This series really is a work of art. My grandmother lived in Griffin, GA, where the series is filmed and based on staying with my grandmother in the Summer as a child, I remember the pace of life there being so much slower in general than in Atlanta, where I grew up. There is a slower, rhythmic flow to Southern small town life that lends itself so well to the story detailed here.
It’s quite wonderful to be able to sink down into the viewing experience so naturally and emerge feeling as if you’ve been a shadow among the players, a party to everything that they’ve presented so honestly. The dialogue is poetry, sometimes lyrical and sometimes brutal. This series is so completely unique; I’ve recommended it to others who are similarly inclined to enjoy focusing on the journey rather than the destination.
A ten episode season rather than six is an added bonus. Welcome back.
Are you serious Alan? This show doesn’t warrant a weekly review? Very disappointed at this weak approach to a brilliant show.
What shows do and don’t get covered weekly has little to do with their quality and everything to do with whether I have things to say about it each time. This is not a show where I would have things to say each time.
I understand what you said, but am baffled at how you can arrive at that conclusion. I cannot stop thinking about last nights episode and only wish more people were able to get Sundance to watch it.
This show is absolutely must watch television and I’m glad there are other people covering it.
There is weekly coverage at the AV Club, and discussion as well. Feel free to join in there!
Thanks. More and more I’ve found myself drifting over to AV Club. The reviews are not nearly as good as Alan’s but the comments have been very insightful.
@Alan – Since you don’t feel there’s something for you to write about regularly for Rectify, is there any chance you might consider doing one of those ‘placeholder’ (I have no idea what they’re called) articles each week (you’ve done them in the past for certain shows from time to time – where you just write a sentence or two and then open it up for our comments)? I’m sure there’s a few of us here who would love the chance to discuss the episodes – and this wonderful show deserves any help it can get in finding a wider audience.
Color me surprised, too, Alan, that you decided not to cover this show weekly. Nuanced meditations on truth and life and guilt and innocence and shame are exactly the shows that warrant discussion. I understand not needing to uncover the secret plot point, or where they’re going with whatever plot contrivance they’ve hatched, but there’s something every ep to really consider and mull over.
It’s your world, and we your people, but if we could have a placeholder discussion forum to think about it collectively, that would be something I would be interested in.
Didn’t Daniel quote Thomas Aquinas, off handedly, last season?….and he just as easily referred to other great thinkers and authors he perused during his lock up, I think…To call this refreshing in an age of reality programming is a great understatement. This show is about the human condition. It rocks very very hard my brothers and sisters.
Finally managed to see this, so glad. Things I love about it: people are slow to talk, yes, but say meaningful, deeply-felt things to each other, and there’s a lot of love in the family. The mother is wonderful. Tawny is wonderful. But Amantha– I have so much trouble with her. I don’t like high-strung, needy, sarcastic, high-maintenance ladies. In life, I avoid them like the plague. In every scene she’s in, it’s like it’s her tragedy, her story, because she makes it that way. I don’t care for Amantha one bit.
Amantha represents a certain strain of modern Southerner that is sarcastic and cynical – often, it seems, as a reaction to the heavy burden of maintaining the veneer of Southern charm and hospitality.
But I think she works well within the cast of characters as the counterpoint to others that never really quite say what they’re thinking or feeling.
The moment last season when Daniel and his inmate friend say goodbye is one of the most shattering I’ve seen on television. This show offers so much quiet, honest observation of human beings with all our good and evil (too much evil, alas).
I decided to watch Katie Couric on afternnon a few weeks ago and the cast of “Rectify” was on. I had NOT seen the show at all but watching the interviews and reading some of the reviews plus I am huge fan of Ray McKinnon…I watch the 1st season on “Netflix” and I was truly blown away. I knew I was watching something different and one of the things I had said to a friend that did watch it was the way Daniel was in awe of everyday ordinary things. AND how the other characters around him reacted. I could go on but nonetheless I did watch the Season 2 premiere episode and again I couldn not stop thinking about it long after it was over. Alan your recap review was spot on thank you..
oops I meant one afternoon..
Accidentally stumbled across Rectify one night last year (season, I mean.) I was instantly hooked. I think I landed on the 3rd episode, so I didn’t really know EXACTLY what was going on, but it didn’t really matter. I was able to catch up with careful viewing of eps. 3, 4, 5, and 6. I love, love love it. Abigal is unreal, and there are no words for Daniel. Perfect.
This episode was one of the best yet. Clearly showed how Daniel’s return, and his decision to not identify the person who assaulted him, is impacting the family. Also loved the song at the end as Daniel sped down the road in the car (minus his driver’s license of course, lol).
I am so loving this show!
What does everyone make of the scene with Daniel and his Mom in the car where Daniel starts rambling about all the knobs and “everything being round?” He keeps on with the tangent until his mom interrupts to tell him the sheriff is coming. But, to me at least, it sounded like someone with some type of mental illness, the way he got started and wasn’t going to stop rambling on about it? Am I way off? Because I still wonder if Daniel pre-prison was as different as he is now or if it is prison that changed him. What does everyone else think?
There are just so many themes and so much imagery and great acting in the show that so many little parts could be topics for discussion. Just amazing!
Rectify Fans, here is an interesting interview with Aden Young:
[www.youtube.com]
He talks about how difficult it was to “shake” Daniel after playing him in Season One and how he had to “invite him back” for season two.
Enjoy!
Thanks for the link. I just finished watching the interview and enjoyed the conversation very much.
I completely agree with “there is nothing else on television quite like it,” and I wish you were reviewing this show…per episode! I enjoy your insight and reviews, and discussing episodes with other viewers. I am disappointed I have to go elsewhere for my weekly, follow-up, Rectify fix. ;)