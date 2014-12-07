Review: ‘The Affair’ – ‘Episode 8’

A review of tonight's “The Affair” coming up just as soon as I send my daughter's French clothes to the dry cleaners…
When the Solloways returned to Brooklyn last week, I wondered if “The Affair” might try to go an episode or two without Noah and Alison interacting at all. Instead, tonight's episode simply jumps the action ahead several months, skipping past the end of summer and the immediate aftermath of Helen and Cole learning about the affair, and depositing us in the middle of a long, grey winter, particularly where the Solloway marriage is concerned.
Some people wondered last week if Helen had forgiven Noah too easily. As it turns out, things have been anything but easy between them in the months since his confession, with Noah seeking a level of forgiveness Helen isn't ready to offer, and Helen understandably using the affair as an excuse to take the moral high ground in every argument. This leads to the episode's best, most uncomfortable scene, where they visit their couples therapist (played by Blair effing Brown, people), and Helen bluntly lays out the unflattering reasons she married Noah – and, therefore, why the affair feels like more of a betrayal than if she had married a more exciting man – while Noah just demands her forgiveness, as if his four months of penance is all that's necessary to make this a non-event.
Inevitably, though, events bring Noah back to Montauk to attend Bruce's latest awards dinner. Here, the parts of the episode that interested me most had less to do with Noah and Alison reuniting on the night her grandmother dies (or on the usual differences in perspective, like Alison being dressed in a more glamorous fashion in Noah's version, or Noah being less of a hero figure at the hospital in Alison's), than in the parental relationships on display. Here, we get our first real understanding of how exactly Bruce turned into this (to borrow a line from another John Doman/Dominic West collaboration) gaping asshole, with the stories of the one and only time he was a Pulitzer finalist, and the relationship that inspired that book. Alison's mom gets no such moment of understanding here, as Athena bails on funeral planning – or even helping her daughter navigate her grief – to get away from this “archetypal wound.” (Good lord, would I love to see an upcoming episode where Bruce somehow winds up in a room with this insufferable person.)
As for the Noah and Alison of it? As I've said before, that remains the thinnest, most self-serious part of the series, and I appreciate how much time has been spent on the original families, and how the different narrative devices have been dressing up some fairly stock material. In that way, in addition to the fractured timeline, “The Affair” is very much like “True Detective” – and I think the show has suffered a bit, as “TD” did in its final episodes, from the main characters leaving the interrogation room.
Still, the Suffolk cop is on the case, and I'll be curious to see where his investigation, and the story as a whole, goes over the final two episodes.
What did everybody else think?
I’m calling it now… The brother had an affair with Noah’s daughter …clearly she’s preg and this is back to back episodes where they mention the brother being in new York and being seen with a young brunette
I think Ed May have figured out the motive for Scotty’s murder. Not sure who the murderer or murderers are. Very clever exposition letting important facts get lost among many red herrings !
The pregnancy thing clicked in my head as soon as Helen suggested otherwise. What if Alison’s so-far unseen “son” is Noah’s daughter’s child that Alison’s taken on as her own?
@Lbsammills51 how could that timeline possibly work?
An intriguing theory. A woman vomiting on TV nearly always means she’s pregnant.
Wow – great call here! I never really thought of that, but it all makes sense, dating all the way back to the scene where Scotty and the daughter were caught going upstairs at that one party.
Am I a horrible person if I want the anaconda that didn’t eat Paul on Discovery tonight to find and eat Athena?
Her aside, yeah I enjoyed the interplay between Noah’s and Alison’s families; that therapy scene w/Blair Brown(!) was great and awkward. Bruce was even weirdly not a complete prick for, like, a second or two.
I also predict Alison’s husband is sterile (the pregnancy stick longing look)… so possibly Ed is the father of Alison’s dead child. So now both of Alison’s lovers have a motive to kill Ed.
OK, here’s an ignorant question. Who is Ed? I just looked it up on the IMDB page, and none of the characters are named Ed.
there is no character named Ed, I think she was confused and meant Scotty…. Ed was the name of a person commenting above.
Oh, OK. Thanks! I was so confused. I’ve watched every episode, and I thought “Who the hell is Ed?”
That’s a stretch, to think that Cole’s brother was banging Alison? I could see if you meant Oscar maybe – since we know Oscar and Alison banged back in the day. But not Scotty.
This was a good episode, I actually preferred it to the ones set in the Hamptons. I thought the part where Noah and Allison said “I love you” to each other was particarly heartbreaking. This is the first episode where I found Noah to be likeable. The stuff he said to Allison in the hospital was great and heartfelt and what she needed to hear. Allison’s mothers’ boyfriend reminded me of Janice’s weird, narcoleptic pastor boyfriend on The Sopranos. He had the same creepy vibe. I wish they’d do away with the murder mystery all together, does anyone even care?
Anyway, as far as The Affair goes, I was pleasantly surprised from the onset of the first episode that it was not a cliche affair show like Betrayal. It is much more complex and I agree that her daughter is pregnant with Scotty’s child as well. Excited to see who actually kills him.
I’m confused about the timeline here. When Noah I s bounding up the stairs to his classroom, there’s a lot of snow on the street, presumably left over from recent storm. At the end of his section, we see him parked outside The End. But the cop went to a The End and confirmed that Noah had made, then cancelled, a reservation for Labor Day.
So could there have been a snowstorm in Brooklyn, but not Montuck, in early Sept, or did the Labor Day event happen the year after the winter snowstorm?
Irene, a Californian unfamiliar with snowstorm timing in NY.
The integration scene is set from the future of the last episode. Obviously.
At the end you see Noah promoting his new book that’s being turned into a movie.
What about it being the Salloway daughter that made the reservation?
I have trouble sleeping after watching Homeland and The Affair back to back; I’m emotionally drained. Ruth Wilson, whom I had never hear of before, is mesmerizing to watch, and Dominic West is one of the greats. I don’t want this series to end.
I’m just catching up now (trying to get to where I can watch this coming Sunday’s episode live) and I agree!
I agree. I don’t get it-those that say the 2 leads lack chemistry. They are spectacularly sexy together and though I know its not nice to say but I think way too many folks can’t simply enjoy romantic love in and of itself. Sad if you ask me.