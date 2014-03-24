Review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘Dramatics, Your Honor’

A review of last night's “The Good Wife” coming up just as soon as I tell you to call me in five minutes…
So here's the thing: Having watched and written about “The Walking Dead” and “Girls” last night, I was preparing to hit the sack when I made the mistake of skimming Twitter, where both my followers and several people I followed were talking about something huge that happened on “The Good Wife,” including friends warning me to stay off of social media until I had seen it. The problem is that even those vague warnings were ominous enough to make me think that one of three things was going to happen – an unexpected couple falls into bed together, a character gets arrested, or a character dies – before deciding that only the last was momentous enough for this show to match the commentary I had seen. And then once I started watching the episode and it was devoting so much time to Will defending the Hunter Parrish character in a case that at no point seemed interesting enough to merit this much time over two episodes, I figured that he was by far the most likely candidate to get shot, hit by a bus moments after declaring his love for Alicia, fall down an empty elevator shaft(*), or what have you.
(*) And keep in mind that we're around the 23rd anniversary of this.
It's nobody's fault in this case – it's simply how the internet works(**), and then how my brain works – but between the lack of surprise and the fact that Will was among the characters I'd be least troubled to lose (more on that in a moment), the whole thing unfortunately played out a bit like Red Wedding 2: The Reddening. The performances by Baranski, Cumming and, especially, Panjabi (who has barely had anything to do this season, but was great here) were so strong in the final act, and the closing moment of Eli telling Alicia about the phone call effective enough that I felt the impact of Will's death on the characters closest to him, even if the shock of that death was unfortunately lost to me. (And even had I watched it live with no warning, I don't know that I'd have loved the methodology of bumping him off, which I think would have felt cheesy under any circumstance.)
(**) Not helping matters: the 41-minute delay caused by March Madness, emblematic of the regular sports-relayed delays that are one of several reasons I never watch this show live, or close to it, anymore.
When “Hitting the Fan” aired, I noted that Will was rarely my favorite thing about the show, which wasn't entirely accurate. As a cocky, ruthless litigator and partner, Will absolutely had his moments and uses, especially after Alicia and Cary's departure took his aggression to a new level. What I never cared about – except occasionally this year, post-split – was Will and Alicia's simmering sexual tension and occasional hook-ups, and that became such an important part of both characters for so long that I'm relieved in a way that Will's death will put an end to it, beyond Alicia's inevitable grief-stricken thoughts of what might have been.
Deadline reported last night that Josh Charles wanted off the show when his contract was up at the end of last season, and the Kings talked him into staying so they could give Will a bigger send-off, and also use him to make the firm split more memorable. (It also would have been a lot harder for Alicia to bail on Diane had Will been murdered before she left.) In an open letter to fans, the Kings talked about how they considered other options, from having Will be disbarred to following the “ER” strategy when George Clooney left and sending Will to another city, where he could be held out as a possibility for Alicia to return to at the end of the series.
At the close of that letter, they noted, “We”ve always taken as a guiding principle of this show that drama isn”t in the event; it”s in the aftermath of the event. We think you”ll find that true of this episode.” In that case, my lack of surprise over the death – even though, as Fienberg noted last night, the fact that CBS was able to keep this a secret at all for so long is very impressive – will ultimately matter much less than what happens next.
I agree with Dan that the show didn't especially need another game-changer so soon after the firms split apart, which put the dramatic burden onto Margulies and Charles and away from the guest stars the show has leaned on so much in the past. In that letter, they talk about a number of familiar guests who'll be returning, in addition to new ones, and as I've said in the past, “The Good Wife” excels at creating and casting interesting guest roles. But the tension of Will vs. Alicia, Diane vs. Cary, Kalinda vs. Robin, etc., had taken this very good show up to another level. Charles' exit, however they did it, was going to reduce some of that tension, and I imagine this method in particular will reduce it a lot, with everyone's shared grief resulting in a certain level of bygones for anyone not named David Lee. If Charles wanted to go, he wanted to go, and we got 15 excellent additional episodes as a result of the Kings talking him into staying a bit longer. We'll have to see what the show becomes now that he's gone.
As for “Dramatics, Your Honor,” what did everybody else think? Were you stunned? Spoiled? Grief-stricken? Annoyed? Do you wish the Kings had put Will on a bus, or if he had to go, would you rather it be something this final? And does this event make you more or less interested in the season going forward?
I appreciated the way they handled his death. A la what Dan wrote. No last words, no Alicia at his bedside. The perception shift of Diane and Kalinda believing he was being operated on only to find out he was lying dead a couple a beds away from them was a punch in the gut for me. To see him laying lifeless hit me fairly strong, I have to admit.
Seems like a bit of a cop-out in regard to Will testifying against Peter and Alicia. Now he can’t testify, so the voter-fraud scandal has hit a wall.
i was surprised and after the dust settled what I was most surprised about is that Charles would want to do this. This is probably as cushy and nice a tv job as he’ll ever have. Why end it prematurely?
I wouldn’t be surprised if this was actually a budget cutting move, and in that context it makes 100% sense. Despite what the Kings and Charles have said about him asking for it. By the standards of Hollywood people bending the truth it would be small potatoes and understandable if so.
It makes no sense creatively to get rid of him, so I totally believe it was his decision. Some actors just don’t want to be on a series for years on end. Just sad they killed him off, this way we don’t get guest appearances.
JC just got married and wants more time to spend starting a family. Wants to do no more than a 13 episode/yr series.
The show’s been doing a lot of flashbacks to Will and Alicia’s past, so a new appearance from Will isn’t out of the question, though it does seem unlikely.
I saw it unspoiled, but only because I was at home last night and willing to shift “The Walking Dead” recording to 11:00 and just record CBS from 9-11. And I, too, felt that something was up in the unusual concentration on Will. The whole thing was well handled, much better than the way “Downton Abbey” handled the departure of Dan Stevens.
I loathe and despise CBS, and this is the only series on the network that I watch. I really wish they’d move it back to a week night so that we’d know before Sunday night what time it’s going to be on. And really, annoying as they are, it’s not the sports overruns that are the main problem here–it’s the insistence on having four hours of prime time programming on Sunday night. Why can’t CBS move one of these shows to another night?
Agree about CBS and sports. If they know it is going to be an hour overrun which is more and more likely why don’t they run the regular programming in the normal slot, bumping “60 Minutes” to the latest time.
You can’t put 60 minutes late as its demographic skews verrrry old.
I don’t watch “The Good Wife,” but thank you, thank you, thank you for that long lost “LA Law” clip Alan. That made my morning. :)
Side bar: Death by elevator shaft does not compare with SATC’s Lexi Featherston going SPLAT: [www.youtube.com]
I give the showrunners real credit for not only keeping this a secret but creating real shock value around Will’s death despite the tired vehicle of a courthouse shooting. As huge a Josh Charles fan as I am, I really wasn’t sure where the heck they were going with the Will/Peter/Alicia triangle, and the season-long setup is going to make the aftermath interesting.
Many people last night were noting the emotional parallels between the Charles exit and Taraji P. Henson’s character death on “Person of Interest.” Both were enormous risks, and frankly, I think “Person of Interest” is really missing something with her gone.
Very risky from a storytelling standpoint, but to keep an audience, I guess shock delivers.
Never was a fan of Will/Josh, that said I’m not looking forward to seeing Michael J. Fox as the replacement. It’s like a “be careful what you wish for” scenario.
My Spidey sense started to twitch when I saw Matthew Goode listed in the credits among the show’s regular cast, rather than with the guest stars. Still, they surprised me with the event.
I liked the “callback” – the visual symmetry – of Alicia getting the call from Kalinda about Will. It was like when Will called her right before as was to join Peter at the podium for a press conference.
I remembered that too, with Eli getting the call.
I thought something was strange leading up to the episode that CBS was promoting Josh Charles’ first appearance on Letterman. That, combined with the Good Wife promos insisting that we would be in shock after this episode…
Still, it was a huge surprise–mostly because I couldn’t believe that the show and/or Charles would want to part ways.
Just curious, what did you find “cheesy” about it? I thought the execution of the event, and the immediate aftermath was near masterful.
As a massive TGW fan, I was in a state of shock following the episode. Total grief-stricken and deeply affected by it.
As a massive TGW fan, I do wonder whether or not this was necessary? How they follow through on it will likely answer that question. I wonder whether or not we’ve been robbed of a personal reckoning for Will later in the season and a potential reconciliation – whatever the nature – between he and Alicia. But I’m also worried about the paradigm shift and if this derailed whatever may have been the initially conceived endgame for the show.
All that said, this was been one of the best TV seasons I’ve ever seen (and I hope it stays that way) and the four that preceded it were all stunning too, so I’m mostly confident that the Kings will be able to pull this off.
Bonus question: Anyone read Josh Charles’ interview on TVLine? He mentions something about returning to TV if the episode run is shorter. All that makes me think that he might have considered staying had the episode run for TGW been shorter. That’s a lot of speculation on my part, but actors – whether it’s Josh Charles or some other actor – are going to be less inclined to do network TV and stay on network TV longer considering cable does 13 episodes. Yet another example of how the network TV model is antiquated and is its own worst enemy. TGW is the only network show that has successfully battled this for as long as it has, which only makes me love it more.
The reconciliation, though very brief, was when WG said “Thank-you” to AF after she tipped him to the parents looking for a new lawyer.
What was cheesy about it is that it’s the same type of stuff that is typical on night time soaps from Dynasty to Grey’s Anatomy. There’s nothing rare or surprising about killing off a character violently. What would have been unusual and interesting was handling an exit more subtly.
To the original question, you have the basal silly dramatics of a rush to collect evidence at the last minute even though there’s no reason any of this had to happen at the last minute. Even putting that aside, we’re supposed to believe that the kid is innocent, and Will just found a way to prove it, but for some reason Will didn’t bother to advise his client of this, and – since the kid just got punched in jail, and he’s inexplicably not handcuffed to the table, and the court officer is armed with his holster inexplicably open, why not just GRAB THE GUN AND SHOOT INDESCRIMINATELY? It’s just incredibly contrived, bad drama build on the foundation of a bad, tired TV trope.
So you think the kid was innocent? I thought his shooting up the courtroom was an indication that he was a murderer after all.
I really don’t think it was a ‘cheesy’ way to kill Will. I mean, these things happen. Do they happen every day? No, of course not. But, for instance, there were two notable courthouse shootings in 2013 – in Delaware and West Virginia.
Incredibly weak way to write him off the show. I liked the character, but the way they did it made me feel nothing. Shock is not a bad thing necessarily, but you need to build to it properly. Given how long they had to write him out, the writers failed. Why not a storyline where Will is pushing the legal envelope, as per his usual, and then suffers all the ramifications? Have a few episodes build to that–we would assume he would survive it professionally because that’s what TV does for main characters, and then we would be truly surprised when he didn’t. This way was just shock for shock’s sake, and it was LAME.
I saw it unspoiled as well and, I’ve got to say, I was shocked. When they flashed to the unholstered gun, I expected a suicide…instead, we got carnage…and Kalinda rushing to find a bleeding Will while the click of an empty gun echoed in the background.
Yeah, I found that pretty shocking.
Lots of sites have been overrun with fans saying they’ll never watch the show again but I’m definitely not one of those. I want to see what happens next–if only because of the abbreviated, but brilliant, performance by Archie Panjabi (!!!), Christine Baranski and Alan Cumming. If that’s what this yields, then sign me up.
[FWIW, it’s not that I didn’t like Will–I did and I’ll miss him as part of the show–but the writers grew overly ennamored with seeing Josh Charles opposite Julianna Marguiles and I found myself increasingly annoyed by it. Charles was at his best opposite Baranski and Panjabi and if the writers weren’t going to see that, ever, then I don’t mind this ending as much.]
But, ultimately, what surprised me most was to read in Deadline’s reporting that it was Margulies who convinced Charles to continue for part of season five. In nearly every interview of her I’ve read over the last year, JM sounded like someone looking for a way out–she sounded, actually, a lot like Charles does now. But with Charles’ departure, she had a way out and she didn’t take it, so I’m hopeful for what this means for the show going forward.
That said, I’m also a little scared. For me, the guest appearances worked because they were guest appearances. I worry about what large doses of those characters might mean.
And, really, did we suffer through all that election rigging nonsense for nothing?
I was pretty stunned, especially since I was completely unspoiled. I thought the focus on Will was part of a rehab strategy after effectively making him a villain for much of the season, with the rapprochement concluding with whatever happened to get Peter out of trouble.
Once it was obvious the kid was going to shoot, I assumed that they’d do something to take Will out of the picture briefly with regard to the Florrick investigation, even though that seems cheesier than the show’s wont.
I’m a big fan of Josh Charles, since his “Sports Night” days, so definitely sad, but if he wanted to leave, I think this was the way to do it.
I’ve rarely cared about Will as a character for much of the run of the show, but I was impressed with this episode — the TV Gods smiled on me and I was unspoiled as I watched it at 9 pm CDT. TV shows put main characters in mortal jeopardy so often that it is truly refreshing when they actually die. I think it’s great because we’ll continue to see great performances from the cast surrounding the aftermath — how amazing was Archie Panjabi last night?
But my enjoyment of the episode was truly predicated on my unspoiledness — if I had been in Alan’s position, I think even I would’ve picked up on the telegraphing with the heartfelt one-on-one scenes featuring Will.
ITA. Real life doesn’t come neatly wrapped in a script. Why should TV not have shocking events that truly emulate real life situations. The episode was shocking but definitely not cheesy.
Thank you another reason to stay off of that completely useless time and life sucking invention known as Twitter.
Fantastic episode!
I was slightly spoiled. I went out to watch March Madness games at a sports bar (my Baylor Bears are in the Sweet 16!) and afterward a friend text me to say that I had to watch The Good Wife tonight and to avoid the internet until I did so. So I knew that something big was going to happen, and death was most likely the something. But I didn’t know who would die or when in the episode it would occur.
In terms of dramatic effect, the death was handled as well as any I can remember in a TV drama. As has already been stated, there were no extended goodbyes or other cliches that cheapen character deaths. It was unexpected and sudden; it hit the other characters the way a death really would. I appreciate that.
Although I never cared about whether or not Alicia and Will would permanently end up together, I liked Will as a character. It will be interesting to see where the show goes from here. I discussed this last night with the same friend who implored me to watch the episode; she feels that this is the beginning of the end. While I understand why she feels that way, I think it *could* be a reset button that pushes the show the newer creative heights, similar to the deaths of Stringer Bell or Gus Fring (and while they didn’t die, having most of the original high school kids in Friday Night Lights leave after the third season did something similar for that show). I would especially love to see Kalinda become a relevant factor again. Time will tell.
Like Alan, I don’t watch this show live, not just because of the crowded Sunday night schedule on cable, but also because of sports bumping, which makes even recording a challenge (taken to peeking in when I think 60 minutes is on and checking their ticking stopwatch to see how many minutes behind the schedule is, then have to adjust the DVR accordingly)and the fact that so many shows on-demand have commercials you can’t fast forward through.
I had the local CBS noon news on in the background just now as I did chores and heard reference to a major character (a partner) being killed off; though I immediately switched on the DVR, it wasn’t before they had a shot of Baranski and Punjabi looking on in horror, so I had a really bad feeling. Though I kept telling myself that they had a REAL lot of old useless guys at the firm, I felt real dread that was almost as bad as shock would have been when events actually unfolded.
I’ve loved Josh Charles since his Sports Night days, and have despised Noth since SATC (don’t watch CSI or whatever other cop show he was on), so this is the worst for me. I honestly feel like Will’s relationship with Alicia kept getting sacrificed for the selfish needs of so many others’ characters, and that ultimately, they would be able to see (as they have been showing in flashback all season) how much they have cared for and meant to each other.
I really don’t know if it will be worth it to me to watch this show anymore. The theme (which she also reflected on last week) of a woman who put her career on hold to support a spouse who betrayed her, but managed to survive with her head held high, reclaim and be successful at her career, and still parent her kids really resonated for me. Though the work storylines and cases have continued to be intriguing, timely and at times hilarious, the personal paths and the growing separation saddened me. I had hoped that when the acrimony of the firm split healed over, it would actually give the Will and Alicia characters distance and perspective and allow them to rekindle their relationship without watercooler baggage.
Really sad, and hate-watching this would not be much fun to me (seriously, did they start negotiating with Michael J after his second episode when they knew his show was doomed?).
Set your DVR to record TGW for two hours instead of one. I do that and so far have never missed anything.
I got this from Alan and NetFix this morning and did NOT read it and managed to avoid anything on Twitter even though I spend a lot of time there. (might need to question my Twitter friends TV habits). I felt like the show was perfectly shot. To hear the gunshots down the hall. To not actually be IN the courtroom when it happened. I agree with Alan that the hospital shots made the whole thing.
It was a less than subliminal shot at our justice system and our penal system. I appreciate how this show does this without being preachy.
For those that think the voting scam story will go away, I am glad and hope to see the overzealous investigator have to eat his words. (well played Bogosian).
I thought Will actually became a better character this season. It was fun to watch him react to Alicia’s leaving (and, from his perspective, her betrayal) by becoming furiously focused, trying to build his firm into a national powerhouse, sleeping with yoga instructors and generally acting like a badass. I thought the next step in his relationship with Alicia should be a single session of hate sex that didn’t resolve anything, but would have been more interesting than the simmering “will they or won’t they?” stuff that had been going on all along. And all of that would have been better than the dragged-out saga of Peter’s possible election-tampering. So while I would have been fine with losing Will a year or two ago, they actually let him go at a time when his character will be missed.
The bloodletting was abhorrent. The Kings should have found another way out. Is Alicia meant to hook up with Matthew Goode? Hope so, he is an excellent actor. Josh Charles was terrific and looking forward to seeing him somewhere soon.
I feel like in any other circumstance (I’m looking at you writers of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, shows 20 years ago), this could have been a recipe for disaster. HOWEVER, the last two acts were SO WELL DIRECTED, and acted. Even the lingering shots Dan pointed out last night didn’t bother me, because the execution just worked. I’m a sucker for cutaways to characters hearing gun shots, and the way Diane turns around when she hears the gun shot was just so good. And then Kalinda’s panic, and both their heartbreak… Here it was all about execution. Also, Hunter Parrish did some fine work too, and the out-of-bullets gun shots he couldn’t get off was probably more chilling than the bodies in the courtroom. Good work Good Wife, on handling a difficult situation with class, even if it was a teeny-tiny bit sensational. But, if we’re being honest, we TV viewers love sensational, because it gets us talking.
I think it out Red Weddinged the Red Wedding. On Game of Thrones we know people will die, so having characters who we all knew would never be the last one standing on the throne die, was not shocking. Here, noone was suspecting that the main male character on the show would die
Certainly true.
Is anyone else bothered that Alan was stupid enough to shoot his own lawyer to death, and some windows, but was too dumb to figure out how to blow off his own head when he still had bullets?
@jenfullmoon I don’t think he was thinking rationally.
I knew something was up because of the number of “Good Wife” articles today, but I avoided them all. Then I read a Hollywood Reporter article about a CSI actor leaving (and I don’t even watch CSI), when the reporter casually mentioned that Josh Charles left the show yesterday.
I hate the Hollywood Reporter.
Knowing this ahead of time, it was easy to see that death was in Will’s future: the heartfelt talk with Kalinda, the truce moment with Alicia, and the increasingly unhinged defendant.
I think the episode itself was structured very well and would have been that much more effective for those who were unprepared.
I love Josh Charles and Will Gardner (though I agree with Alan that the Will/Alicia romance was never very interesting to me). Will was such a great character, and a good depiction of a lawyer. I am disappointed that he decided to leave what has become the show I look forward to watching more than anything else on television.
I’m not upset that they chose death as the method for writing Will off the show. It is as good a way as any, and I agree that it will be interesting to see how they handle it. I bet they will make it worth whatever grief they put the fans through.
With that said, I do have one complaint. This is probably a weird perspective, but I hate what they had to do to the Hunter Parrish character to kill Will. I know I’m not supposed to be that invested in Jeffrey Gant, but I thought Parrish did a good job of making the character sympathetic, even if it wasn’t clear whether he was guilty or not. In the end, I think the gurney evidence was just too much of a coincidence not to prove he was innocent of the murder he was being tried for. He was clearly under a lot of mental distress as a result of the beatings he was taking in jail … and the prospect of being there long-term, or in solitary, is likely what made him snap (not to mention seeing his lawyer and the judge laughing when his life was on the line). Obviously, none of that justifies what he did … but it does raise some interesting questions that I think would be interesting for the show to explore (especially since he didn’t pull off the suicide he was attempting). But the fact that Will was a victim of the shooting makes it difficult for the show to effectively look at those issues and to do much follow up with Jeffrey Gant. If it was someone other than Will that got shot, the show could explore the defense he would get for his crime. But even though the show doesn’t usually pay much attention to conflicts of interest, I think it would be too absurd to have Alicia be Gant’s defense counsel for these crimes.
I know this is strange, but as much as I like Will as a character, I may have been more devastated by the fact that Jeffrey threw his life away in a fit of panic when he was likely about to walk out of the courtroom a free man.
I thought it was more that Will was going to get a murderer off, who would perhaps go on to kill other young women.
HitFix reviews can’t complain about spoilers for this after the “Will Gardner RIP” link at the bottom the Girls review! Harumph.
I love Josh Charles and also loved Will Gardner, but to be honest I think the character had kind of run his course. He was in a bit of a holding pattern–love/anger towards Alicia, aggression towards her firm, cockiness in general, but he didn’t have anything else in his life (as he said to Kalinda when she wanted to leave the firm). He was becoming a character who, much as I liked him and the performance, took screen time away from characters I wanted to know more about, like Diane and Kalinda and Cary. I’m looking forward to seeing how they handle the aftermath–I think Will’s death will be meaningful to more people than just the obvious ones.
I just heard about Will’s death. I stopped watching The Good Wife when my DVR consistently lost the last 20 to 40 minutes due to sports. It just seemed so tedious to try to keep track of how to see the whole episode. (Alan, it would be great if you could point out to the network that this is how you lose viewers.)
But I confess I was shocked to learn of Will’s death, and impressed that, in this day and age, it didn’t get leaked. I love Josh Charles, so I am sorry to learn he won’t be immediately available on my TV (or at least 20 to 40 minutes of him). But it does feel kind of cheezy, and a cheap way to punch of the plot arcs. I’d be more impressed if they came up with some truly original way to explain Will’s (and Josh’s) departure.
Since I didn’t see anyone else mention it, “shoe bloody tonight” is perhaps the greatest episode description/joke you’ve ever come up with Alan. A Sports Night fan thanks you.
Shame on you, Allen. You not only missed the full delivery of this episode, but you wax unpoetic about the lasting impact it had on those lucky enough not to have seen it coming. It was brilliant – and the acting this past week was worthy of HBO/Sho/AMC.
i disagree with ur review and statement and believe u should have stayed off social media so ur jaded self would not come out in the review.
Will should not have called Ginny Sack ‘fat’.