Review: ‘The Leftovers’ – ‘Cairo’

A review of tonight's "The Leftovers" – which HBO renewed a few days ago – coming up
“That's all any of us want now, every single one of us. Not answers. Not love. Just a reason to exist. Something to live for. Something to die for.” -Patti
“The Leftovers” is not “Lost,” but because both have Damon Lindelof at the top of the masthead – and because both feature characters coping with an unfathomable, possibly supernaturally-driven loss – there will be times when the new show can't help but evoke the old one. “Two Boats and a Helicopter,” for instance, had echoes of the famous John Locke spotlight episode “Walkabout” (and its single-POV style was the “Lost” flashback structure taken to an extreme). “Cairo,” meanwhile, plays more than a bit like Lindelof and company – in this case, writers Curtis Gwinn & Carlito Rodriguez, plus the great Michelle MacLaren as the director – are taking the premise of the Sawyer/Locke/Anthony Cooper confrontation of “The Brig” and filtering it through the very specific worldview and style of “The Leftovers.”
By toggling between Kevin and Patti's duet in the woods, Jill's ongoing feeling of alienation and Laurie running the Guilty Remnant in Patti's absence, it's not as claustrophobic as either “Two Boats” or “Guest,” but its effect is every bit as powerful
Through all three stories, “Cairo” is a story about commitment and dedication, and how far one will go for his or her beliefs. We open with a sequence – scored beautifully to “I Been Buked” by Alvin Ailey – intercutting Kevin's preparations for Nora's first dinner at his house with Patti preparing for the Guilty Remnant's next big demonstration. (More on that below.) Their actions are woven together as if they are the same person, but we come to learn through the course of the hour how different they are – not just because Kevin despises the Remnant and all that they do, but because where Patti is clear-eyed and laser-focused on her beliefs and her mission, Kevin's psyche and worldview are fracturing to the point where he has a hard time even understanding what's real and what isn't, let alone whether he cares enough about protecting himself and Jill to murder Patti.
The irony to that conflict, of course, is that because Kevin is again absent from home for so long – and because his new relationship with Nora and her hidden gun has again left Jill feeling empty, alone and scared – he winds up losing Jill anyway, and to the worst possible place. It's remarkable how the Remnant keeps turning people like Meg and Jill – people who should by all rights have every reason to despise these chain-smoking ghouls in white – into new recruits. And as Patti – happily speaking to Kevin and Dean, since there's no one else around to witness it – lays out the philosophy behind the Remnant, you begin to understand both why they act the way they do, and why they might seem appealing to the many people who feel lost and confused in this new broken world.
Laurie's journeys with Meg, though, demonstrate that not every member of the Remnant is a true believer. When Matt very cleverly turns the Remnant's own tactics against it by confronting Meg with all the research he's done on her, she flies into a hypocritical rage and (like Patti) won't shut up for the rest of the damn hour, until Laurie finally slaps her in the face and literally holds her mouth shut. With Patti missing, the other members understandably look to Laurie to take charge, and Amy Brenneman beautifully apes the smug look we've seen so often on Ann Dowd's face(*) in past episodes. But then Jill's arrival wipes that grin away. Whether or not Laurie knows that the Remnant murders its own members like Gladys to bring attention to the cause, I think she recognizes that this is a very unhealthy place for her daughter to be.
(*) Dowd has been so incredible in this role that the only plus of Patti's demise is that I imagine “Masters of Sex” will make room for her again next season.
Patti isn't the only character Kevin is placed into parallel in this one. Late in the episode, after Aimee moves out of the house following their bitter argument, Jill hears the dog on the back patio and grabs a carving knife, in a sequence MacLaren stages so it briefly looks as if Jill might take out all her anger and frustration on the mutt, Dean-style. Instead, she cuts him loose, just as Kevin will use his own knife to set Patti free rather than murder her a couple of scenes later.
We learn from Dean that Kevin – in the midst of one of the Jekyll and Hyde transformations that has been taking him up to his old campgrounds in Cairo, NY(**) – took the dog in to try to prove that he could rehabilitate it – that its feral state post-Departure wasn't a permanent transformation, but something that could be undone. Patti has been through just as stark a transformation, based on what little we've heard of her past with Laurie (more on that below as well), and Kevin is trying to reason with her as if she's still that person she was before, rather than this apparition she has willfully, happily turned herself into.
(**) Though solving mysteries isn't one of this show's main concerns, it does at least offer a solution to the case of Kevin's missing uniform shirts.
The funny thing is that the dog does seem a bit calmer near the end of the episode – at a minimum, it's no longer barking through every waking moment – suggesting Kevin may have been on to something. Patti, though, cannot be transformed, except by her own hand. At a certain point, she seems to realize that her death will be more valuable to the cause then her continued existence, perhaps just as another Gladys-like martyr, or perhaps because she believes an unhinged, guilt-ridden Kevin is vital to the Remnant's future plans. If Kevin won't kill her? Well, she'll just take care of the problem herself. Her all-white uniform becomes streaked with her blood, but her commitment to the cause remains as pure in death as it was in life, leaving Kevin feeling more confused and awful than ever – and he still has no idea that Laurie and Jill have reunited in the worst possible way.
Whether as a ticking-clock thriller or as an exploration of what motivates the series' chief villains – who (in another echo of “Lost”) don't think of themselves as the villains at all – “Cairo” was just dynamite, and evidence that “The Leftovers” doesn't have to resort to a strict single-POV angle every week if it wants to achieve its full dramatic potential.
Some other thoughts:
* Patti is quoting a Yeats poem, “Michael Robates bids his Beloved be at Peace,” right before Kevin cuts her loose.
* I'm assuming that the mysterious wrapped parcels that Laurie and the other GR members carried into Matt's church are Loved Ones dolls of the departed people of Mapleton, there to be dressed up in their old clothes as some kind of confrontational art installation. If I'm right, that means they stole all the family photos not to make a point, but because – as the fake Loved Ones commercial from a couple of weeks ago showed – the dolls can be made with the help of a single photograph.
* The diner scene in “Gladys” suggested that either Laurie was Patti's therapist pre-Departure or vice versa. Patti telling Kevin that “There was a time I told Laurie everything, and then there was a time she told me everything” suggests it was the former: that the Departure so upended Laurie's worldview that she turned to a former patient for counsel.
* Dean remains a mystery even to Patti, who can't find any useful background information on Kevin's dog-shooting frenemy. She calls Dean a ghost, to which Dean replies, “I prefer to think of myself as a guardian angel.” I'm assuming he's just a person who's been effective at staying off the grid, but the deity of “The Leftovers” universe does seem the type to employ guardian angels just like this guy.
* The show finally comes out and acknowledges the creepy sexual tension between Kevin and Aimee as Jill – who has great difficulty accepting that anyone (whether Aimee, Nora or the twins) can be feeling happy and well-adjusted in this world – bitterly accuses her best friend of sleeping with her father, driving Aimee from the house and providing one more excuse to move in with the Remnant.
* I would enjoy some Rice Krispie treats, Nora, if you can spare a few. Thanks!
* Though Nora is for the most part the best character on the show, if not the best individual in the history of the medium (I need time to make a clear ruling), I do question both her reliance on an an answering machine and Kevin's decision to place an urgent call to her on her home landline rather than her cell phone (or even whatever her work number is at the Department for Sudden Departures). With “Breaking Bad,” the Whites' answering machine was both an occasional plot device and an attempt to set the show in an indeterminate time period in the early 21st century; here, we know that it's 2014.
What did everybody else think?
Jebus what a wonderful episode of TV
I agree. I’m a big fan of the show, though I understand why some people don’t like it. My one issue with it is Justin Theroux, he just isnt that good of an actor in my opinion. Also, he looks way too manicured for a small town cop. I find his perfectly sculpted eyebrows, perfect hair and “cool” sunglasses extremely distracting.
I had been imagining Mapleton in Westchester County, which would not be too “small town” at all. (For those of us who grew up in upstate NY, Westchester was always considered more a part of the city than upstate.) I assumed Mapleton was just one of those made-up, generic town names (like Springfield or Centerville), although I realize it is really the name of a NY town. If it’s supposed to be the real Mapleton, near Buffalo, it would be a hell of a drive to and from Cairo. (The real Cairo, in the Catskills south of Albany, is pronounced Kay-ro, just as Kevin pronounced it in the episode.)
I agree, Svetlana. As good as this show is, it would be better with a different lead. Theroux isn’t a particularly good actor, nor does he embody a small town police chief. Cop maybe, not police chief. It’s a trend I’ve noticed of miscast police chiefs. I hated the actor they cast in that role in The Red Road too. They’re both too…passive, maybe? They’re too willing to let things happen to them, instead of using their force of will. You don’t get to be a police chief if you’re a shrinking violet.
Garysf, I feel like that is part of the plotline though – Kevin is grossly unfit for the job, but has been forced into this position due to his father’s sudden retirement and all the chaos of the last 3 years – nobody else wants the job. (In the book, he wound up as the underqualified mayor.) Not sure the series has yet really explored this yet, other than showing how poorly he’s handled any public relations event/opportunity.
Maggie: “If it’s supposed to be the real Mapleton, near Buffalo, it would be a hell of a drive to and from Cairo.”
I’m not sure if it was intentional or not, but in a scene from the first or second episode you can see a Metro-North train whiz by implying that the town is in Westchester County. And, growing up in Ithaca, NY, Westchester and Rockland County are definitely NOT part of ‘Upstate NY” :)
I read Laurie’s reaction to her daughter’s arrival as not one of dread but relief tempered with conflict over her belief system that tells her she should not have any emotional connections any longer.
I can’t believe that she wants her daughter to join a suicide cult despite her own personal choice to do so. Nora astutely referenced Laurie’s abandonment of her daughter in her jab at her.
Wow. I don’t know if Laurie can be as scary as Patti, though.
Even more reason to give Ann Dowd an Emmy – that actress is GOLD!
Alan loved this episode. Gosh, it seemed weak to me. Guilty Remnant’s continued God like power. I wonder if Perotta is happy with the changes that the show has made to his story and characters.
BOOK REFERENCE–(In the book, Lucy never makes it to the compound deciding to go play pingpong and recognize that one of the twins is in love with her, flaws and all.) I fear that in the show Laurie is going to send Lucy away from what we know now is essentially a suicide cult with some theatric rituals–this diminishes Lucy’s story just as Holy Wayne’s hug diminished Nora’s story.
Adaptations have to change stories especially stories that are inherently inside-the-head like the Leftovers novel is. I just don’t like the changes the show does. It weakens the stronger characters in the book who are struggling thru this allegory for survivors in favor of the cult mumbo jumbo which the show clearly favors.
Is the point of the show to be pro cult? DId Alan miss the point that Kevin had that the GR are all depressed people who ultimately want to commit suicide?
In the book, Garvey’s daughter is named Jill, not Lucy. As far as I remember, there’s no Lucy in the book.
He means Aimee, who walked off in a huff after answering Jill’s insulting question.
Or maybe not. Aimee vaguely sounds like Lucy but Jill is the daughter. We still don’t know Aimee’s story but we do know that she won’t go home.
“I wonder if Perotta is happy with the changes that the show has made to his story and characters.”
According to Alan’s interviews, Perotta was the original creator of the show, and the who that got Lindelof onboard. I would imagine that the two of them have had (and continue to have) numerous conversations about the changes in the adaptation.
My bad—my dog is named Lucy and she was making a ruckus while I typed my response. No edit function or I’d fix it. Sorry for confusion.
As for Perotta, the tones are just so different, granted I have read the whole book and haven’t seen the whole season, so who knows what the last two(?) episodes have in store.
Madmeme, you are such an unrelenting booster of the show. Is there anything you don’t like about it? Any criticisms at all? Surely you don’t think it is perfect television—that’s Under the Dome, perfection incarnate ;-)
@Jay – I’m not really sure how pointing out that Perotta is a co-creator of the show amounts to ‘unrelenting ‘booster’ism — and if you have to ask if I have any criticisms then you haven’t been reading my previous comments (having, like many others, derided the teenage characters / angst in the show).
I enjoy the show well enough – though not as much as Rectify and a few others. But I hate reading comments motivated solely (or mainly) out of spite towards Lindelof – which is reductive at best, juvenile at worst.
@Madmeme I’m with you in terms of getting tired of people lambasting the show simply because they don’t get it and want a show that’s going to offer up mysteries and answers. That’s not what this show’s about. It’s about exploring an emotional state, something we all go through as mortal human beings who experience death and loss of loved ones, and who can experience depression about various things. This show’s just crystalizing those emotions through the event of The Leftovers and putting everyone simultaneously in that same place; but honestly, we’re pretty close to it right now even without a Leftovers event just considering what’s going on in the world in so many ways.
And it’s interesting that Lindelof is writing a show about character (and not about answering questions or solving mysteries) featuring a world of characters who are in emotional crisis because they themselves want and need answers. Post-Lost it definitely seems like there’s a little something meta going on there. Maybe it’s therapeutic for Lindelof to be dealing with his Lost detractors by writing a show about people like them, and maybe that’s why, on a more unconscious level, some of the biggest detractors/trolls of the show seem so upset by it.
And I’m also with you about the teens. Even worse than the daughter and her friends is the son and the Holy Wayne storyline. That actor (the son) is terrible and the weakest link on the show… he just can’t support the material. The Leftovers seems to do best when it focuses on the town… the local GR chapter and the local residents like Kevin, Matt, and Norah.
@Jay I’m definitely going to check out the book, because I’m intrigued… but keep in mind that they probably had to change some things to allow for the show to be more open-ended and run multiple seasons. So they need to explore relationships and the characters more instead of simply racing to a resolution. Also, I’d read that Lindelof purchased the rights from Perotta… so he was the main force in this adaptation, and not Perotta himself. However, Perotta seems very involved in the writing and the production of the show with Lindelof, so I have to assume he’s happy with the changes and sees the show as a different entity than the book, and understands that those changes are necessary in adapting it to a longer and more open-ended form.
This show keeps taunting us with mysteries and supernatural clues that it has no intention of answering, and if they aren’t careful they are going to go to far with it. They can’t tell the audience the show is not concerned with mysteries, and then keep throwing out things for us to want solved.
There is clearly something supernatural going on with Dean, who not only is a “guardian angel” but appears to talk to the same mysterious ghosts that Garrity Sr. talks to. Combined with Wayne and the whole actual premise of the show and so far we’ve had nothing but unexplained phenomenon occurring.
I was wondering about Dean myself. When he said something like “shut up, I tried” as he left the cabin, I wasn’t sure if he was talking to Patti or to the voices Kevin Sr. hears.
I think he could also *be* one of the voices that Kevin Sr. talks to, manifesting himself to Kevin Jr.
How can Dean be just a figment of Kevin’s imagination if we see him speaking at the town meeting that the mayor had with the police to explain the curfew? We see people reacting to him. If he isn’t real, that’s a huge cheat.
I have a rather crazy theory. What if Patti and the Gun toting Dog guy set the whole thing up to try to get Kevin to break? As he was leaving, the Dog guy said something like, “Oh shut up, I tried.” I think that was directed at Patti, not Kevin.
If that turns out to be the case, not sure what I’d think of it. It’d be kind of implausible that the cult would be infiltrating Kevin’s life that much that they could stage blackouts. Of course, they could have just dosed him with something, drove him to the cabin, and staged the whole thing. His wife is a member of their cult, after all. So she knows a lot about his childhood. That part would be simple.
But none of that would explain his previous blackouts. If I remember correctly, when the dog appeared in his yard, his daughter’s friend told him that he brought it back the previous night and said he wanted to rehabilitate it (that’s the only way he knew that he wanted to rehabilitate it, right? I can’t remember).
Which might mean the daughter’s friend is conspiring with the cult as well. She did initiate the emotional crisis that pushed the daughter to become a member, after all.
Of course, this is all kind of silly, Lost level, conspiracy theorizing, so I don’t know if I want the show to go in this direction. I liked this show as a low key, character study, about dealing with grief and loss in a post-apocalyptic society that’s still functioning. I don’t really want it to become all plot elaborate and twisty. So I really hope I’m wrong, as if I’m right, I’m not sure if I’d like the show anymore.
Or he’s just insane like Kevin’s dad. That’s the simple explnation. The show hasn’t commited one way or the other but you are projecting something supernatural happening with Dean. That may or maynot be the case but there is nothing to suggest that he is not simply just another crazy person who “hears voices”.
There are people who are simply insane you know without anything supernatural around them, and there are lots of them. I run into atleast 3 such people every morning on my way to work in Downtown Seattle
“If he isn’t real, that’s a huge cheat”
If, as Alan was told by the creator, the show will not attempt answers, that leaves them wide open and free for all sorts of cheating. “Hey, it’s a mystery….draw your own conclusions!”, etc.
I’ve been leaning towards Juan’s thinking as well, that Dean works with Patti doing the GR’s dirty work. It would explain why he was there when Gladys’ body was found as well, the “I tried” comment, as well as the fact that Kevin only blacks out when he’s around Dean.
The idea that the GR has been roofying the police chief to get him to question his sanity or to ruin his reputation would actually be pretty low on the list of crazy things they’ve done.
It would put the story into a more conventional “supervillains plotting against our heroes” mold though so they’d have to be careful how they handle it. That being said, it’d be much better than having Dean be a silly BSG-style guardian angel. Once this show definitively reveals an element of magic other than the Departure, I think that would be a huge misstep.
Juan + Jon = likely correct
could it be that the Yeats poem is a reference to the impending apocalypse and Patti believes Kevin is one of the four Horseman?
or am I reaching to far?
Yeah, I am in love with Nora Durst
Every time I hear her name, I keep thinking they’re going to say Nora Dunn (former SNL alum).
Oh man oh man me too
are you sure it’s 2014? I’ve never seen 100 dollar bills that looked like they did in Patti’s envelope… I assume ben franklin was replaced at some point…
I guess technically it’s 2015, since the Christmas episode was a few weeks ago. But last week’s episode established that the Sudden Departure took place in October of 2011, and the series premiere took place at the third anniversary.
I suppose we could argue that Nora had made peace with Matt and was helping him with his wife, and being the woman she is, turned off her cell to devote her full attention to her remaining family.
so… I the comment as a joke… to point out how ludicrously fake the money looked in this “new” present… couldn’t a PA just thrown a real 100 on top of the stack so it at least looked like ben franklin?
Large sums of cash for in TV and movies require phony money so as not to run afoul of the secret service. I recall VG or someone involved in Breaking Bad talking about that in one of the documentaries or web extras in the final season.
Yes, as GarySF pointed out, it’s just the typical fake money seen in every TV show or movie.
How Fake Money For Movies is Made
[boingboing.net]
How Fake Money For Movies is Made
[boingboing.net]
Binge watching this weekend so late to the commenting party.
This was Memorial Day, as noted when the kids were in the park. Kevin had the big IPhone 6 as well.
Re: Nora’s answering machine. It is at least a useful, albeit subtle, plot device. The greeting message previously said “you’ve reached the Durst residence” and now has been updated to “You’ve reached Nora Durst.” That suggests she actually has “gotten better” despite Jill finding the gun and concluding the opposite.
That’s a great observation
I noticed that too. I think it was an important point to show Nora’s evolution.
Well, she’d also “retired” the gun underneath her departed child’s bed in a box marked trouble instead of continuing to carry it around with her. That also suggests she’s doing better. I think her relationship with Kevin is responsible, and it will be interesting to see how that’s affected if he continues to come unglued. I think the events at the cabin– his finding out about his psychological breaks and his becoming more sure of his beliefs vs. the insanity of the GR– may have actually helped him to psychologically heal and begin to put himself back together… except that now he has the fallout from Patti’s suicide, which may be impossible to explain, and his daughter leaving to deal with.
The one thing I kind of wish they addressed was the kids smoking weed right out in public. I have no problem with the departure leading to a world where it was easier for this to be accepted or made legal, but they need to at least somehow reference that without it seeming too strange.
really? That’s what you’re focusing on?
I’d suggest walking around a crowded public park sniffing the air more often. That is less weird than you think right now in our pre-Departure world.
Not that I would know from experience or anything…
Kids (and adults) have been smoking weed in public places for a long time. Part of the appeal is the slight thrill of risk and flouting authority. Even when laws were stricter, this was happening.
I live in Washington, it’s normal and (legal) here, especially before Sunday night television. :) Maybe I’m a Leftover :-/
I just went to see Blue Velvet in an outdoor screening and there was so much smoking weed going on I was pretty high just from second hand smoke.
I don’t really see the problem. It’s already pretty prevalent as a bunch of posters have stated, and if anything I’d expect it to be even more flaunted amid the social malaise post-event of The Leftovers.
Those that don’t understand the public smoking of weed must not publicly smoke weed. ; )
Maybe Nora Durst’s cell phone disappeared with her husband and children and she didn’t have the heart to buy a new one to replace it :)
When is this show gonna get good? We keep waiting. And waiting. I really see potential but zzzzz fest thus far. Imo
Hmm… I could think of many ways to describe this episode, but ‘zzzzz fest’ would not be one of them.
It’s been great for most of its run.
Jill is another in a long line of insufferable teenage characters. She can enter the pantheon with Dana Brody and Carl Grimes.
So glad Laurie slapped Meg. Someone needed to.
Sally Draper seems to be the greatest teenage character on TV today.
Patti = Jacob
Brilliant! I hated that effing Jacob, too. Nice catch, Brick.
Didn’t Liv Tyler smile after she was slapped, when the camera lingered on her for half a second? I wonder what she has up her sleeve. A double agent?
A slight smile tugged at her mouth. I thought she was secretly glad that she was getting to Laurie. If someone had repeatedly – and loudly – shushed me thru teeth clenched around a cigarette and then grabbed my mouth, I’d have pushed her off that bench.
Remember that not long before that, Laurie told her that the GR don’t use violence, “because it’s weak.” When Laurie slapped her out of frustration, Meg smirked because it was a kind of moral victory for her– Laurie had shown the same ‘weakness.’ That was the smile of someone watching a superior they consider to be smug falling off their high horse.
I’m not convinced Jill showed up at the GR house to join the group. I think she just needed to see her mother.
Kevin’s shirts on the trees made no sense…I think he was imagining them in another example of losing his grip on reality.
We know the replica bodies cost $40K each, so where is the GR getting that kind of money to populate the church with them?
I saw someone else say that the shirts on the trees suggest that Kevin has made many trips up to that cabin that he doesn’t remember. I guess that makes some sense. The scene was so silly, though.
It was strongly implied that the GR paid those two guys to steal the replicas. If they were genuine they wouldn’t be delivered in a rented U-Haul, and they would most likely have been paid up front, not with an envelope of cash. That whole transaction had the air of a drug deal going down, not of a legitimate delivery.
They still needed to steal the photos so that they could get the proper clothing. And perhaps the two guys were even insiders who were able to steal replicas that were close enough to the provided pictures.
I don’t think that the replicas were stolen. Would there really be that many people in Mapleton who’d ordered replicas of their loved ones that were ready to be delivered at exactly the same time? And “close enough” to the pictures doesn’t sound very impressive. I think they used the pictures to order new replicas, and the “air of a drug deal” is simply because it’s 1) clearly not the loved ones doing the ordering, which seems like it would be expected and 2) obviously the GR receiving them for some nefarious purpose. All the driver would have to do is start gossiping in the local bar about those crazy people in white ordering 40 random replica bodies, and their big “project” is at risk.
The standard bundle of hundred dollar bills with the mustard-colored currency strap around it is $10k, and it’s just under a half-inch think. That’s what we saw Patti give Laurie, and that’s what we saw Laurie give to the delivery men in the envelope. But there had to have been dozens of replicas in that U-Haul, and we already know that they cost tens of thousands of dollars each. How is $10k paying for dozens of them if they aren’t stolen?
A $10k payment to the driver doesn’t mean it’s the only payment. He got $10k, the orders could have already even paid for.
A $10k payment to the driver doesn’t mean it’s the only payment. He got $10k, the orders could have already even paid for.
Not for nothing, but Laurie was given way more than 10k. For one, there are actually two bundles of 100s in the envelope. And secondly, there is way more than 10k in each bundle, possibly even 20k according to my rudimentary calculations (each bill being roughly 0.1 mm, so a stack of 100 would be 10 mm, and just estimating the size in relation to Laurie’s thumb…blah blah blah I’m a dork).
That doesn’t quite come anywhere near 40k for each body, but its considerably more than 10k and probably closer to 40k or 50k.
Oh, and my guess is that making the replicas for non-family members is kind of a no no in the world of the Leftovers, and possibly illegal. So, with that in mind, I think the best theory would be that GR had someone on the inside of the replica making operation, and that this was an under-the-table type deal. Not really stolen, but not really 100% kosher either. That could explain the cheaper price and also the shady drop-off.
Just my two cents, though.
I’m pretty sure the GR’s ability to throw money around has something to do with how they all live communally. Every home owner who joins presumably sells their house, don’t you think? And if they were married, once they’re induced to divorce their non-GR spouse they probably insist upon selling the home they left and getting half the money. I bet even half of the value of the Garvey’s prior house would have gone a long way to paying for the “loved ones” decoys (which couldn’t have been stolen, if they were all made-to-order and modeled after the photos the GR stole around Christmas).
Plus, every member who lost somebody on the 14th and collected a departure benefit must add that to the pot. I’m sure they aren’t hard up for money.
This show started off good and is on it’s way if not already great in my opinion, hope it keeps getting better, this episode blew me away! ! Great news this week about a season 2 of The Leftovers YaaaaY!!! Thank you HBO!
Another swing and a miss for me.
I now find Kevin as annoying to watch as his idiot children.
I do agree Nora is great, though.
Seems like the money the delivery guys got was nowhere near enough to cover that many fake bodies…IIRC, I don’t think it was even enough to pay for one.
I’m guessing these were cheap/knock off versions of the fake bodies. In the previous episode, they were wrapped in white with “Loved One” printed on a yellow label. I’m assuming those were the $40K versions. These were just wrapped in brown paper and plastic.
Yeah, but fake bodies seems too obvious even for Lindelof.
And why would a dozen or so fake disappeared be seen as anything but just another sick joke by the local band of assholes?
Punctured Patti implied that whatever they were planning was going to be a big deal.
Not sure why you keep commenting if you don’t like the show. Lindelof has enough haters; your voice won’t be missed.
Neo,
That’s just the sort of original and interesting comment I’d expect from a Leftovers fanboy!
I’d wager over half of this show’s meager audience is hate-watching it, btw.
@Ponce: “I’d wager over half of this show’s meager audience is hate-watching it, btw.”
Was that a joke or do you really think ~3.7 million people per episode are hate-watching it? If so, that could certainly be a record – at least in the cable-era of television. Maybe that can be exploited in some way? Special “I hate leftovers” T-shirts or merchandising? :)
Back to the ratings battle :)
Leftovers gets about 1.5 million viewers for its first showing.
And it loses its lead in, True Blood, the most watched Sunday cable show, after next week.
I’d bet most of the viewers who watch subsequent airings are people who already watched it the first time…
@Ponce: “I’d bet most of the viewers who watch subsequent airings are people who already watched it the first time…”
Ha.. I’d love to take that bet! So, a million people are watching the episode 7 more times each? Or 1.5m are watching it 5 times more each? ;D
According to the latest from HBO:
“The Leftovers” has averaged a total audience of about 7.4 million viewers per episode. The numbers put the show above such HBO dramas as “The Newsroom” and about on par with “Boardwalk Empire.” HBO reported that the ratings pattern, which showed some loss after the premiere and a more recent build for each episode, is promising for the show’s future. They also said that “The Leftovers” is doing a better job of holding onto the “True Blood” audience than “The Newsroom” did when it aired behind TB last summer.
I think you need to update your spiel ;)
Mad,
Comparing The Leftovers’ ratings to two low rated shows that have been canceled?
Maybe you should update your spiel :)
And I don’t think your quote came from HBO…
@Ponce: “Comparing The Leftovers’ ratings to two low rated shows that have been canceled?”
Oh.. you mean The Leftovers will only run 5 seasons like Boardwalk Empire? That’s a drag! :)
“And I don’t think your quote came from HBO…”
Nice try… but yes, the quotes were from HBO – so I suggest retiring your ‘meager ratings’ baloney – they’re not meager as far as HBO is concerned, and that’s all that matters.
[www.nytimes.com]
@Ponce: And in case you can’t locate the second source:
[www.vulture.com]
Mad,
Yes, I would define being the 20th rated Sunday cable show after following the number one Sunday cable show as “meager.”
Why can’t you just be happy The Leftovers got renewed?
@Ponce – I have to admire your continued delusion that the numbers you keep quoting matter to HBO.
I guess you believe that if you chant it often enough you’re going to convince some HBO executive. Good luck with that… but I wouldn’t hold your breath :)
Five seasons and a movie – right?
Sorry to jump in here Ponce, but both The Newsroom and Boardwalk Empire were ended through mutual agreements between HBO and the respective show-runners. Not exactly the same as cancelled.
Haha, MM
Sounds like hair-splitting to me, but fair enough.
All I’m, trying to say is this show gets a rather meager number(about 1.5 million) of viewers when it airs.
In all the chatter about poor old Robin Williams, I heard that Mork used draw over 60 million viewers each week.
And Mad,
I’m sure you’ll feel the need to point out HBO’s “unique” business model, etc., but even you have admit they’d rather The Leftovers drew 60 million viewers each week instead of 1.5 million.
I think the main problem you’re having in your ratings analysis here is that HBO doesn’t really go only by live ratings anymore. Sure The Leftovers is only bringing in an average of 1.5 million viewers each Sunday (a number that has actually shown some positive growth the last few weeks), but on VOD and HBOGO, that number jumps to over 7 million.
Your Mork example is kind of a false equivalency because no show on television is getting anywhere close to 60 million total viewers on a weekly basis. The highest rated shows anywhere right now don’t even normally crack 20 million.
The Leftovers isn’t a hit, and they would surely love 60 million viewers, but its also not a complete ratings bomb. Despite all of that, though, you’re still allowed to hate the show. I would just abandon this particular fight if I were you.
Ponce – I have no dog in this fight (I watch the show but don’t usually comment on it or even read recaps – it’s good but it’s not my favorite). But your logic above is pretty tortured.
60 million viewers? You know what shows get 60 million viewers nowadays? None of them. Big Bang Theory (one of the most highly rated shows on TV today, and a network TV show as you know) got 16 million for its last season finale, which was its most highly-rated in a very successful run. That’s only about a quarter of what Mork got every single week. That ought to tell you that the TV landscape is incredibly different now vs. then. Saying HBO would “rather” have 60 million viewers is like saying I’d rather have a rocket-powered hovercar than my aging Saturn sedan. It’s true, but it’s also meaningless.
As for the the number that watch the show when it airs, that’s nearly as meaningless a metric. Basically all networks now incorporate DVR, streaming and re-airing numbers now, knowing that people are less and less likely to watch any show on the night and time it’s first broadcast. My wife and I for instance view *almost every show we watch* off our DVR, anywhere from one to twenty-plus nights after it originally aired; we’re perpetually behind (though in the late days of summer we usually get more caught up). Some shows we don’t even RECORD on their primary air date because of schedule conflicts and the fact that our slightly-outdated DVR can only record two things at once. So, should our increasingly-typical viewing habits be held against “The Leftovers”? If so… why? This is just the direction that TV watching is going. It’s affecting cable channels, and especially ones that only have a small amount of original programming, disproportionately. That’s to be expected.
MM,
Ratings are still a fair way to judge a show’s popularity, because everything you said in defense of “The Leftovers” can be said about every cable show.
To be honest, with the exception of “Game of Thrones”(which is starting to bore me), if I had to choose just one premium channel based on its original programming, I’d take Starz or Showtime over HBO right now.
I fail to see how applying what I said to any other cable show would negate its meaning for The Leftovers. The show was never going to be a GOT, True Blood, or Sopranos level hit. HBO knows how to give a show room to breath.
That said, Showtime is definitely stepping up, no argument there, Masters of Sex is a great show. For me, though, I find most of their programming to be a step below. I still love Homeland, but it has some serious stumbles, and I’ve never been able to get into Ray Donovan, Episodes, or House of Lies. Full disclosure, I haven’t watched Shameless or Penny Dreadful and I haven’t seen any of the Starz original programming, so no comment on that.
For me, though, HBO is hitting with GOT, Boardwalk Empire, The Leftovers, True Detective, not to mention their comedies Veep, Silicon Valley, and even Girls (although its worn a little thin for me as of late).
@Ponce: “Ratings are still a fair way to judge a show’s popularity…”
You keep writing ‘ratings’ when you actually mean ‘initial ratings as measured by Nielsen’ (since the ‘ratings’ for The Leftovers, as measured by HBO, averages 7.4 million).
I would argue that Nielsen and the commercial networks would like you to continue believing that this metric is still a fair way to judge popularity – but I (and most of my friends) watch virtually nothing when it initially airs – so I think this system is ridiculously out-of-date.
Mad,
Your logic is flawed.
All TV shows get DVRed or watched on demand, not just pretentious HBO shows aimed at manic depressives.
How many times do you think the average fan has watched the Family Guy reruns that routinely crush The Leftovers in the ratings?
25? 50?
Ponce – I feel like we’re playing Moving The Goalposts (The Home Game) here. Figure out what your argument is, please. I mean it’s obvious that your real agenda is just to slam the show and logic be damned, but others are engaging with you in good faith and getting no reward out of it.
@Eric – Yes, he just seems to be one of these typical guys on the internet who will never admit they’re wrong about anything.
He has spent weeks saying how terrible the ratings are, how bad the show has done following True Blood, and how sad HBO must be about it all.
Now that it’s been reported that the ratings are averaging 7.4M per episode, it’s doing better than The Newsroom did following True Blood last summer, and that the ratings have been “more than satisfactory for HBO”, he starts making ridiculous statements like “…they’d rather The Leftovers drew 60 million viewers each week…” as if that actually means anything.
We are all wasting our breath.
Eric,
I think The Leftovers fans are reading way more into my posts than is actually there…go figure :)
I have just one simple point: Not many people watch this show.
Last Sunday, by my count, it was the 33rd most watched cable show.
Despite the fact that it followed the number one Sunday night cable show…
Some argue in The Leftovers defense that people watch later showing or recordings of it they’ve made, and my response to that is: That’s true of every TV show.
@Ponce: “I have just one simple point: Not many people watch this show.”
Your one simple point is wrong. How do I know this? Because the people who pay to create this program say otherwise.
And, gosh, I don’t know – call me crazy, but I think I’ll accept their opinion over some anonymous internet poster with an ax to grind.
MAd,
Are you really arguing HBO has no motivation to inflate the number of people they claim are watching The Leftovers?
Really?
It’s even worse than you can imagine, Ponce: Lindelof’s been sneaking into your house at night and stealing money out of your wallet.
Hehe Mad,
I’d believe that over the numbers HBO puts out.
By the only objective data available to the public, The Leftovers has a rather tiny audience.
Any beliefs in a higher viewership is…a matter of faith.
@Ponce: “the only objective data…” = Nielsen ratings?
ROFL!
That’s right Mad,
The entire TV ratings system is a just one giant conspiracy with a single goal: To make Damon Lindelof look bad :)
@Ponce – The entire TV ratings system is flawed, out-of-date, and biased – it’s got nothing to do with Lindelof or any other TV content creator.
Every change they’ve made to the book has strained credulity or made the characters less interesting. And I’m speaking as someone who didn’t love the book. That scene with Kevin in the woods with his shirts was just embarrassing. I can’t believe they’re going to stretch this out for another season, but I know I won’t be watching. I would watch a show about Nora Durst though, maybe.
I liked the book a lot, but I think the TV show is vastly better. It has so many great scenes–Kevin and Nora’s conversation in the school hallway, the denouement of the Heroes Parade, the whole “Gladys” arc, just to name three–that are missing from the novel that it’s hard for me to regard the novel as anything but a good first draft of the real story, which is on HBO.
I read the book when it first came out and I remember thinking “meh.” I am totally engrossed in this TV show, though.
The Guilty Remnant is so deeply problematic for me. So the entirety of their purpose really is merely to remind people of the Departure? They want to become blank slates just so people won’t forget it? But why? And how am I supposed to care about this? It’s all just remarkably uninteresting to me and by far the weakest link in the show.
What seems odd to me is that members of the Guilty Remnant needed a Rapture to have the profound epiphany that existence is meaningless – isn’t that what your late teens/early twenties are for?
You either get over it and try to be an ethical person who contributes positively to society or you cope with it for years through drug and alcohol abuse until hanging yourself in the garage.
What am I missing about the GR that makes it such an attractive destination for people seeking “answers”?
And why did it take a rapture to come up with one?
That’s not how I saw it at all. What I got from Patti is that the GR believes that whatever supernatural force was responsible for the first disappearance will be returning to reveal itself again in the near future, and they want to be sure that when that happens, that entity knows how dedicated they are to it. They desperately want to demonstrate to this deity (or what have you) that they are willing to discard every distracting, soothing, comforting facet of life and fully commit to doing nothing but thinking about the disappearance and its eventual return. There’s a line written on the whiteboard in one scene that reads, “We will wait and watch and prove ourselves worthy.” There’s a poster also visible that says, “Won’t be long now.” They are clearly supplicating.
I agree the writers haven’t made a convincing case why anyone would join the GR.
And I still don’t buy the assertion that everyone would go nuts, even the people who didn’t lose anyone.
Even though the writing is so mediocre, I’m glad the show got renewed.
We could be heading for Ed Wood territory next season.
@Ponce: “Even though the writing is so mediocre, I’m glad the show got renewed.”
Ha, ha… nice spin. After weeks of posting the ratings as evidence that the show wouldn’t be renewed, you’ve decided to get out in front of that error :)
LOL Mad,
I’ve always thought (and said) Lindelof’s writing is crap.
And I never doubted this show would be renewed…
Somebody pointed out last week that HBO was losing a lot of shows at once: I wonder if that had anything to do with it.
Personally, I’m glad Ponce is here every week—he’s living reminder of how bad this show can be–we are trying to move forward and just accept the show as it is and we watch cause nothing else good is on right now—but there’s Ponce there each week reminding us that it sucks and is pointless. I like to imagine he’s wearing all white, smoking cigarettes outside Madmeme’s house.
“I like to imagine he’s wearing all white, smoking cigarettes outside Madmeme’s house.”
LOL @ Jay – Good one. :o)
@Jay – LOL – Oh boy, you’ve got me feeling all important – but I think you’ve got me mixed up with someone else:
I’m just someone that’s occasionally trying to convince a virtual mob running around with pitchforks and torches not kill a poor guy for some previously-imagined crime.
As long as you and ponce (and others) seem to have the free time to both watch and comment on a program you think sucks and is pointless, well… hmm… what can I say? Great that you have that kind of time?
Haha, very funny, Jay :)
I guess the difference between me and the GR is I don’t expect to change anyone’s mind about this show.
Everyone’s got their own opinion, I’m just expressing mine.
Net result for this week: One obnoxious cultie dead, and perhaps one idiot teen silenced…that’s what I call real progress.
But I still fear the season finale will be the return of the idiot son and his entourage, pursued by the gummint and protected by his dad in a Lindeloftastic E.T. ripoff :)
@Ponce: “One obnoxious cultie dead, and perhaps one idiot teen silenced…that’s what I call real progress.”
Awww… I was sad to see Ann Dowd’s character die since she was clearly the smartest character on the show (aside, perhaps, from Nora) – but I will admit to shouting ‘YES!’ when I realized I might not have to hear any more words come out of the mouth of the teen daughter :)
The fact that Jill “should by all rights have every reason to despise” the GR but does the complete opposite, is “interesting” according to Alan, as if she is an individual and not a character written by people more interested in shocking moment than consistent characterization. And, haha, the characters use anachronistic technology to advance the plot – again, quirky individual choices by them, but certainly not bad, lazy writing.
In sum, it’s always funny to see how far backwards Alan will bend over to rationalize away the bad stuff – including ignoring that these are not real people with individual agency but characters written by a writing staff – when he likes a show.
I sure miss Roger Ebert.
These days, “criticism” really means recap.
My parents still use answering machines and seeing as the are built into most land line phones, I find your criticism incredibly myopic.
Her mother being in the GR is reason enough for any teenager to join a group like that. I think you have forgotten how irrational teenagers are.
Jill’s motives are completely reasonable. As we’ve seen, she is someone who is highly depressed because of the Sudden Departure, and it hasn’t gone away in three years. She was hoping that Nora had really gotten over her crippling depression, but couldn’t bring herself to believe that. That’s why she was dubious about Nora saying she didn’t need the gun anymore. And if you want me to explain why Jill would ask about the gun in the first place, it’s because she actually does care about her father and their home to some degree, and was wary of a new woman, not only coming in to replace her mother, but who carried around a gun in these times of uncertain moral attitudes and general sanity.
When Jill finds nothing in the purse, she’s still dubious that Nora could possibly be over feelings of depression that would have to be even worse than what Jill feels, which is why she broke in to Nora’s house to find the gun, which just resulted in her confirming that there is no hope or purpose to life anymore. Three years in, and Nora’s lying to herself about things getting better. That’s the conclusion that Jill comes to as she’s crying on the bed.
In that context, Jill reviewed her feelings about what her mother did, and began to wonder if maybe joining the GR and letting go of any and all emotion in order to purge the bad ones might actually be a viable solution. That’s what the GR is. Detaching so you don’t have to feel burdened anymore – although you can’t feel anything else either.
I’m not even doing much speculating, the show put forth many (beautiful) contextual clues that that was what was going on with Jill’s experience.
Do we think Kevin and Aimee actually slept together? Or was Aimee insulted that Jill accused her so she responded cruelly?
The latter. Or at least that’s how I read it. I guess you never really know with this show.
No, they didn’t sleep together. She was responding in as cutting and sarcastic a way possible to that accusation. If that had happened, I think it would’ve been revealed to the audience more directly.
Saying they did it on top of a bunch of guns was the biggest clue that Aimee was just jabbing at Jill.
ok, but remember in a previous episode Aimee asked Kevin if he remembered what happened the night before and he didn’t and she just smirked.
@ gershomatl – She’s a smart-ass type teenager. Smirking comes as naturally as breathing. She was amused that next morning after the dog adventure. She had bandaged the dog bite and it would make her feel superior that he doesn’t even remember any of what happened.
Alan, Great recap. I said the same thing as your final point. (A commenter below said it was to show that Nora had moved on, and that makes sense, but as shot it was the first number he called, not her cell, so Alan’s point stands.)
I read the book when it came out and don’t remember a lot of particulars (not because I have Alzheimer’s, but because I read a lot), but I was kind of confused about what was going on because so much of it didn’t sync to my memory of the book. But since I’ve realized the book and the show have as much in common as meat and vegan dishes that sort of taste like meat, I’m good; I even like the show better than the book.
Guessing the Jill joining the cult her mom’s in will be resolved pretty soon. I think what they’re planning imminently isn’t something Laurie’d be proud of under ordinary circumstances. (Sorry, Yobones.)
And the show has featured a lot more supernatural touches than the book. But I guess that’s a way to keep the narrative going, especially since it’s been picked up for a second year (I feared some of the negative backlash – “It’s too dark, boo-hoo” – might torpedo it).
Nora Durst was a minor character in the book, and kind of written off in a desultory fashion. When she first appeared on the show, I didn’t think she was cast well (for some reason, I imagined a Julianne Moore type). Since then, Carrie Coon has absolutely killed it and made me feel like a fool.
Finally, Alan — I saw the “Harmontown” documentary and you’re in it for a few seconds! Congratulations!
A Lindelof production that has mysteries it has no intention of solving.. COLOR ME SHOCKED.
You’re about 8 weeks late to that party.
Uhmm, it was stated by the author before the series even began they would not be answering the big mysteries. The book set the standard before the author hired Damon to run the show with him.
I think it’s time to get over it!
My issue is that I don’t care if Kevin Jr is going crazy or that he’s moved his shirt collection into the woods. I don’t care if Holy Wayne is trying to birth the anti-christ or if random naked guys are having prophetic dreams about his girlfriend. I don’t care about the magic secret of an issue of National Geographic. I don’t care if Kevn’s pal is real or some sort of guardian angel. I want to watch a show about people recovering from this event and moving on. I don’t want to waste time with all of these little wacky mysteries, or trying to decipher if various characters and scenes are real or imaginary.
It’s tiresome plotting, and it distracts by constantly reminding us that Lindelhof ran Lost and took us all on a joy ride to nowhere with that show. If he really wants to move on from the hate over Lost, he should quit trolling his critics with this stuff.
I had a feeling Gladys was killed by her own. The moments in the beginning of Gladys episode with her nodding at Patti was a dead giveaway.
Dean talked to the voices as he was walking out of the cabin. Something like, STFU I tried”…
I don’t think keeping the gun means anything. She no longer needs to conceal carry. Who would throw away a gun?
I love Liv Tyler as Megan. I don’t know if I would be more like Laurie or Megan, but they are as real as it gets. I loved the slap and SHHHHHHH.
Looks like Kevin has been to Cairo before, hence the shirts being there. Don’t get it, but who cares. Some things don’t have to mean anything deep, like a Raptured bagel.
I love every moment of this show..
Megan is going to leave the cult.
“Megan is going to leave the cult.”
I certainly hope so.
Brilliant show.
There are no weak actors, and all of them are into the show so much that they’re giving their career-best caliber work.
The show has such incredibly well-rounded female characters – strong without having to be imbued with superpowers or devoid of actual human flaws. And the work being done by the female directors, (Mimi Leder especially but I hope Michelle MacClaran comes back often) has been both a blessing for the show and a great opportunity to showcase their talents.
The deeply empathetic, humanistic writing has now proven to also have an expert sense in blocking out and pacing narrative, and in a way that organically branches off the potent world building that has been taking place over the first seven episodes. The fact that the producers weren’t scared to employ the first 75% of the season to set mood before plot, then risk HUGE by having their nihilistic primary antagonist (played by the revelatory Ann Dowd) kill herself for her cause, is near the pinnacle of bold storytelling on television).
This is the best show on television right now and hopefully the final two episodes of season one are as great as this one.
I agree with you wholeheartedly! I love this show, and the acting. I think Justin Theroux is perfect in this role, and Ann Dowd deserves an Emmy!!!
I gave this show a chance with the intention that it wasn’t about getting answers, but rather how people deal with a very specific kind of loss. The lack of closure is what drives The Leftovers. Had the departed died via disease or natural disaster, everyone could at least understand why it happened. This project was very difficult to bring to television, but I think they’ve done an excellent job so far.
Kevin keeps saying I don’t belong here. Then we occasionally see him on top of some woman he was banging when everyone vanished. So, what if the woman he was with vanished BUT he flipped her over on the bed at the EXACT moment of departure thus unknowingly putting her where he should have been? Maybe in the moment he ‘felt’ himself ‘going away’ and knowingly switched places with her. Now he feels like he lives in between these two worlds…not really here but never really there…maybe that explains his ‘missing’ time. Just some thoughts…
Um_no
there’s got to be some connection with the departed event and Kevin, his Dad and Dean hearing these voices. The natGeo reference was spot on when someone’s comment in an earlier review mentioned Wayne being the spider that lives underneath the water, Cairo being the name of this episode and the Minoan disappearance parallels the sudden departure. I like that the show is dropping clues and solving bits of the mystery casually. I just sit back and enjoy each episode with no reservations. I hope they explain what the sudden departure was all about but I’m ok with waiting patiently and enjoying the ride. These reviews are fun too. lots of great comments
there’s got to be some connection with the departed event and Kevin, his Dad and Dean hearing these voices. The natGeo reference was spot on when someone’s comment in an earlier review mentioned Wayne being the spider that lives underneath the water, Cairo being the name of this episode and the Minoan disappearance parallels the sudden departure. I like that the show is dropping clues and solving bits of the mystery casually. I just sit back and enjoy each episode with no reservations. I hope they explain what the sudden departure was all about but I’m ok with waiting patiently and enjoying the ride. These reviews are fun too. lots of great comments
Dean may be on the side of good but his judgement cannot be trusted.
Justin succeded and Patti failed in getting him to committ murder wihich would have tainted him as an agent of good.
The remembers have two targets. the “sleeping” townsfolf and the police chief.
Justin succeded and Patti failed in getting him to committ murder wihich would have tainted him as an agent of good.
I kinda expect the season to end with Jill leaving the Remnant. I want the show to explore what its like for a Remnant member to leave and that could be Jill’s story in season 2. I also think Lindelof doesnt want a show where most of the characters dont talk
Dowd is great, but I am still not quite buying the Guilty Remnant’s rationale for existing. Cults need a real clear and compelling hook; i.e. saving the world or saving your family from eternal damnation, or intergalactic travel or fulfill your potential and join the rich and famous.
If the point of your cult is that life is pointless and there is no reason to care about other human beings, why would you care so much about whether people outside your cult reach the same understanding you do? Why so much energy to persuade others that life is pointless and they should stop caring as well? There’s a contradiction in there somewhere. The cult might make more sense as an inward-looking cult that withdraws from all human contact — but of course it wouldn’t make for very interesting TV.
According to Patti, the whole idea was to find a point, a “purpose.” That’s why the members were drawn to the cult – it’s a community who accepts and encourages this new feeling that the responsibilities of modern life ridiculously obsolete. So the deal with the Guilty Remnant is NOT that life is pointless, but that there can only be one point to life anymore.
God, or whatever, has “poofed” 140,000,000 people away. “What else is there to think about?” is the telling line from Patti. If the people left behind are to assume there’s any purpose for them to continue moving forward at all, it must be to live their lives in absolutely faith of this authority, and to give themselves over to it. Suicide bombers, for instance, don’t die because they don’t see any meaning to life, but because they believe their point of view is absolutely true. It’s ironic, maybe even contradictory, but it’s human nature. For the GR, everything about modern life is just a distraction, and the idea that the chief would want to continue on living as if those distractions are important would be offensive to Patti – as if God gave them a sign and everyone chose to ignore it.
They are saying that human existence is pointless, except for spending time trying to persuade other people that human existence is pointless. If one’s existence is pointless (other than a singular fixation on the Big Poof) is pointless, why would you care so passionately about whether people outside the cult get it? It’s the outward direction of the cult that doesn’t make sense to me. Plus cults usually involve lots of grooming and socialization — which Remnanters don’t really get. Why would anybody want to join this cult?
By contrast, suicide bombers usually believe not only that they and their families will be rewarded in the eternal afterlife (and sometimes that their families will be rewarded in their earthly life as well); they also believe that their act of violence will contribute somehow to a better world. The rational for being a suicide bomber is much easier to understand than the rationale for joining the Remnant.
Like I’ve said, Patti told Kevin in this episode that, point blank, the GR did not think life was pointless.
To address the reasoning as to why they want to get everyone else to feel the same way they do – that is human nature. I’m not saying it’s right, but for people like the Guilty Remnant, it is offensive that everyone else wants to just go on as if the Sudden Departure never happened, when it fundamentally changes the purpose of life as they know it. Additionally, the GR are sick people, mentally, at least from out point of view as the audience. Patti was in therapy afterall. The GR represent the worse of organized religion, using “faith” to fix their own insecurities. Additionally, being human as they are, the GR would probably feel jealous that anyone could find happiness in this world (like Meg is jealous of Kevin and Nora) – and that would only reinforce their worldview that there is no happiness to be found, only the delusion of happiness. It’s easier that way.
As to why anyone would want to join the cult, I don’t know if anyone would, but the writers are positing that some people would be inconsolably depressed because of the Sudden Departure, and need some way to unburden themselves.
It is a lot easier to think you’re not crazy if everyone else around you believes the same thing.
I think the general problem is that an act like the Sudden Departure throws a lot of basic worldview assumptions into chaos. How does science truly understand the universe if a few hundred million apparently random people simply disappear? If this is the Christian Rapture, why did it not grab the ‘holiest’, but rather a grab bag of people with no apparent rhyme or reason? Presumably 2% of the worst criminals in existence disappeared at the same time that 2% of the best people in the world – and almost never a couple representing the best in society.
Many people would be looking for someone offering answers and for the most part, only people such as Holy Wayne and Patti are the ones giving out answers. It isn’t the government nor is it the church. They may know something, it may be entirely made up, but they all sound crazy to us.
So getting other people to believe what they do is probably supremely relevant – and GR is doing standard cult tactics in many ways – forcing a change in appearance and behavior, holding out abhorrent behavior(because they know better) as a way of showing strength – that if they then tried to leave the cult wouldn’t make any sense and they’d have to justify their actions while in the cult.
“The Leftovers” depicts a society stumbling into madness, because three years after all those millions disappeared, the event is still inexplicable (a point hammered home during the pilot). The intellectual foundations of philosophy and religion–the certainty at their base–have been shattered, and the implications of that destruction are slowly but inexorably ravaging the survivors.
In such a world, a response like the Guilty Remnant’s, as Patti explained it, is completely understandable: They have devoted themselves to showing whatever power was responsible for the Sudden Departure that they are mindful of it, and their attention to it is unwavering, and they are ready for what’s next, whatever’s next.
That’s one way to respond. Another is to seek surcease from the pain, which is what Holy Wayne offers. But his is a corrupt response, focusing on the emotional response to the Sudden Departure rather than on the shattering event itself (and the corruption is accompanied other forms of corruption, such as his harem of underaged “wives”).
I hope the series will explore other responses, too, such as the Barefoot People, who seem (in the book at least) to represent a turning aside into pure hedonism.
Dean makes a comment to the same VOICES that Kevin’s father hears as he is leaving the cabin.
Something to the effect of “Shut the hell up what else do you want me to do?”
I thought he was talking to Patti after she moaned when he announced he was leaving without her dying. I think Dean and the GR are working together. That’s why he was there that night when they found Gladys. He probably helped stone her and was suppose to help Kevin kill Patti for the greater good of the cause.
I don’t think Dean and the GR are working together, and I’m not sure why you’d jump to that assumption. I think that, much as Kevin realized during his conversation with Patti, Dean also realized that Patti wants to die. When Kevin rips the bag off of her head and Patti sucks in air and groans, Dean walks out and says “Shut up already, I tried.”
I think they’re playing a little bit with the possibility that Dean could be a voice in Kevin’s head or a manifestation of part of his sleep-walking “evil” persona, but we know that that’s not the case since we saw Dean speak at the town meeting and several people acknowledge them. Still, I think it’s something the writers are toying with just for dramatic effect at certain moments. If anything, I think Dean’s more of a self-made “rogue agent” who has managed to burn his personal history post-event and has become a wanderer and “guardian angel” for whatever fucked up truth he now believes in.
Are we dealing with a “Fight Club” adaptation of Dean is really the other persona of Kevin, but he’s not actually there? It would be a stretch, but if pulled off well, could work. Clearly Kevin has schizophrenia and an alternate personality that he doesn’t know exists yet.
I’m still not sure whether I really like this show or not. I’m intrigued by the big questions it raises but I’m not nearly satisfied enough with the way these things are presented – or at least, it’s seems that the presentation is sometimes too obtuse for me.
This episode answered two important questions that have been bugging me – what was the deal behind the GR; and the relationship between Kevin and Jill’s friend Aimee. While it appears that Aimee is being extremely sarcastic with Jill when she says “yes” to whether she and Kevin slept together – I actually believed her implied “NO”.
As far as the GR goes – they exist to give their lives purpose – well, that could be any cult. They’re like most fanatical cults – people give up everything to “belong”, i.e. their families and former lives and now we know, they are even willing to give up their lives for this nebulous “purpose”.
Gladys was a “suicide bomber” in an old-school-death-by-stoning biblical way. The only difference between an old-fashioned, fanatical suicide bomber and the GR’s suicides, however, is that the GR blames outside forces for their members’ deaths to stir things up instead of publicly claiming these acts as a “victories” for their deity.
This seems like “dirty-pool” even by fanatical cult standards. Their other manipulations, such as the anticipated use of the fake bodies (from the stolen photos) to stage the “art installation” in the church, is also another ploy that, for me, makes them even more despicable. So, the GR seems quite ruthless and unethical without a really clear purpose or end game.
I guess since they feel guilty because they were left behind after the Departure, they just want everyone else to feel the same way too. Selfish bitches.
I’m glad Patti “offed” herself. Hopefully, Laurie will “blow-up” next week and take her daughter, Jill, with her. I’ve had enough of her annoying behavior at this point.
After an event like the Departure, I would expect much more anarchy than we see in this story. Those who are religious might feel like they were rejected by whatever higher power took the “chosen” ones and left them behind. So you would see cults crop up but also lots of people would no longer feel the need to have a personal moral compas anymore. That would mean a lot more obvious crime and violence. Maybe we’ll see more of this in Season 2.
In the meantime I hope Matt steals all the GR’s cigarettes and Nora uses a hydraulic spray painter on them instead of her garden hose. Mucking up their white outfits might just prevent them from getting up to more of their annoying and perverse activities.
There are signs that Wayne and the GR will be gone by the next season.
IMHO, The Leftovers would be a much better show without them(and the over the top mental instability of its star).
I found it interesting how similar Meg’s attack on Matt was to her slapping and yelling at Laurie in the pilot. She even used a lot of the same words “You people are everywhere”. And wow, the ending with Jill was a total punch to the gut. Nora’s ways of dealing with the GR are awesome
“I don’t understand you” – Kevin Garvey
No one does, officer. In Lindelof’s world the characters never understand each other, his best plot device, and the viewers are misled to believe there’s something to be said and understood with all this BS.
So what if she has a damn gun in post-apocalyptic suburban America? Does it mean a dog must be released?
THIS. Yes. The whole gun plot made no sense. Nora has a gun. Jill asks about it, Kevin freaks on her. Nora lies, says she doesn’t have it. Jill breaks in her house, finds it, makes a vile accusation against her father and best friend, releases a dog, joins a suicide cult.
WHAT?
I know this is supposed to be deep, subtle characterization, but it comes off as nonsensical. No one’s behavior made sense.
And if you put a gun to my head and made me tell you if I like this show, I wouldn’t be able to answer. I have no idea. Every week I’m on the verge of deleting it from the DVR schedule, and every week I watch it instead. I just don’t know what to think.
One plot like that I have no use for, and which the writers don’t seem to care about either, is Kevin’s son. Can we just tie that one off and call it good?
The way I read it, her behavior makes a lot of sense.
She asks about the gun, Nora denies it claiming she didn’t need it anymore. She refuses to believe Nora wouldn’t need it anymore because she doesn’t believe people can get better. Finding the gun re-affirms that belief even though she was likely hoping to not find it. She reveals her distance from her father by accusing her friend, and by proxy him. She lets the dog go because of its connection with her father, symbolizing her cutting ties with him/giving up on him. She goes to the guilty remnant because their nihilism speaks to her and because that is where her mother is. Essentially, she is sick of how her father has been acting, and is running off to live with mom.
You don’t have to read it that way, but to me, the emotional motivations line up. Remember, nobody knows the GR is a suicide cult, possibly not even the members themselves. Patti claims Gladys was fine with it, but she clearly was begging them to stop.
I was wondering while watching if Dean and Patti haven’t made the whole thing up to fool Kevin into thinking that he was going mad and should kill her..
That was one awesome episode!
The wrapped parcels were actual bodies, no? Otherwise, why the “sick” comment from the deliveryman?
I think buying replica dead bodies of people that have no connection to them is actually quite sick.
I agree MMC. My original post was made when I wasn’t aware of the personalized nature of the parcels.
I think I enjoy the show , but the fact that I am not sure makes me worried I will vanish with the next lifting…or even worse have to stay behind again.
I have tried very hard to like this show. I do not. I find the characters tedious, other than Nora, and possibly the Preacher. The teenagers are all insufferable. Even the great Michelle MacLaren can not save this show for me.
The writers seem to be constantly reaching for greatness, but there is no meat to the bones. There is only, as another critic wrote, “smoke but no fire.” Shock value, but no meaning behind the events.
The GR is nothing more than a suicide cult. I have no reason, after 8 shows, to believe why anyone would join this group of lying, self-important, law-breaking miscreants. My biggest complaint is that if the show is not going to provide answers, why all of the occult-like mystery? If the show is supposed to show us how people change after a cataclysmic event, then stick to that. Right now this is a mishmash of uninteresting nonsense.
I will watch the remaining two shows mostly out of inertia. I hope the show improves enough to get me to watch next season.
One final thing to the fanboys; I never watched an episode of Lost, so I had no pre-conceived ideas about this show. I just don’t think it knows what it wants to be, and I hope it finds its way before it is too late.
“group of lying, self-important, law-breaking miscreants”
And yet people still get into politics…Hey yooooo
Every other word on this show is “fuck”. WTF? Is it because everyone in the world of the show is so full of rage, that the only go-to word is “fuck”? Or is it Damon Lindelof being too excited to be able to use the word? All it comes off as, is lazy and distracting and annoying.
Its because that’s how many people actually talk.
I’m replying to MMCB105–I’m sorry, but it’s just lazy writing to constantly use “fuck”. Elevate the language, don’t contribute to the coarseness of the culture. The show has lofty goals, and it’s interesting, and I get that most people use profanity without thinking twice, but it’s not THAT frequently. And if so, ya gotta think of the company you’re keeping.
I think the whole idea that using swear words is somehow lazy is a pretty stale platitude that just doesn’t hold water. People like Scorsese, Mann, Stone, Lee, Anderson, the Coens, and Tarantino have proven that point over and over.
Well, I could make a fairly cogent argument for the quality or lack thereof of Spike Lee’s films, but….aside from The Big Lebowski, The Coens’ dialogue is always precise and stylized. Scorsese, Michael Mann…they’re great filmmakers, so the dialogue is only one piece of their greatness. Tarantino leans WAY TOO heavily on cursing. His movies would be twenty minutes shorter (and better) if he cut back (although not just on cursing…) And P.T. Anderson? (I’m assuming you don’t mean Wes)….he’s a third rate Mamet when it comes to dialogue. His visuals are what makes his films pop. And even THEN, he’s cribbing from Scorsese and Altman, more often than not. I think it’s a stale defense to assert that somehow cursing incessantly lends a film or TV show “verisimilitude”. But that just my fucking opinion, so take it or fucking leave it.
Spike Lee’s recent output is pretty dire, but Do The Right Thing is a masterpiece of racial polemic. Also, since you brought him up, lets add Mamet to that list.
That’s an awful lot of hand-wringing to discredit the dialogue of some really great movies (that have really great dialogue), and honestly its not very convincing. There is really no convincing evidence that using swear words is automatically lazy. But, that’s just like my opinion, man.
This just keeps reminding me that this show would be so much more interesting if it was just about this CRAZY cult taking root in this small town. Something like this could totally pop up with out the inciting incident of The Departure. The Garvy v. GR is basically Batman v. Joker. Here’s been my issue: The thing about making The Leftovers book into an ongoing series as opposed to a movie or limited series makes The Departure feel like a Pilot Gimmick. The struggles these main characters are facing (aside from Nora) really have no connection to the departure, other than it apparently made them how they are now three years later. Yet the way Garvy and Laurie and Jill and Tom are acting, it’s as if someone in their family went. Say it was just a show about GR taking root, then the inciting incident would be Laurie joining them throwing their family into chaos. The questions can still be asked as to “Why, love/mom, have you abandoned me?” I don’t know. I think i would love this show so much more if The Departure wasn’t part of it, because I keep thinking about it, and yet the show doesn’t seem to really care about it, other than blanket statements by Patti saying “We’re the only ones who remember.” I’m rambling, but that’s par for the course with this show since I have absolutely no idea how to feel about it.
Did anyone else catch Patti moan something to Dean as he walked out to which he said something along the lines of “F – off, I tried.” Which made me believe he and Patti have a plan and this was all part of it but it backfired when Kevin wanted to save her. Thoughts? Also I love trying to figure out what ALAN will say after each episode…I’ll be right back, just as soon as I………
Did anyone else wonder why Kevin didn’t ask Patti what all the smoking is about? That would have been my first “I don’t understand” question.
Also Alan, did you notice that Matt’s address is 316 as in John 3:16, father/son conflict. Kevin Sr/Kevin Jr/Tom.
Also Lost had an episode called “316” I think Lindelof is channeling this similar relationship type struggle.
I like the show, but it misses the allure of cults. Cults draw on isolated and unconnected people as members. The cult leader provides companionship and a sense of family for the members. The GR claims to provide purpose at the expense of attachment. That would seem to be at cross purposes with the motivation to join.
It would also seem that Patti and Laurie had a relationship before Oct. 14. Patties description of it implies either a deep friendship or possibly a family connection.
Not the stuff cults are made of.
I’ve been reading the comments here, and they are fantastic. I just caught up on the last 6 episodes yesterday, and it’s weighing heavily on my mind, so I thought I’d bang out some of observations. Here are my two cents/observations/theories on Cairo and The Leftovers in general (all just opinion and speculation, obviously). Spoiler alert: very long post with much adult language included:
First of all, Nora is a fucking awesome character. Her responses to the GR, especially Meg and Laurie, are brilliant. When she hoses Meg, without a hint of emotion or remorse, even walking toward her and her compatriot as she sprayed water all over them, it was a fantastic, redeeming moment. She met their depravity with an equal show of her own, and it was awesome to watch. And when she jabbed Laurie at Matt’s house by letting her know in one sentence that a) she’s fucking her ex-husband (ex now, right?) and b) she’s a heartless cunt for abandoning her daughter and leaving her in so much pain, I had to re-watch it, like, 5 times. Carrie Coon nails it. Nora is definitely my favorite character.
I don’t yet get the whole white shirt thing, at least how it was executed. Kevin realizes in one day that ALL of his eight shirts are gone. If he (or someone else) didn’t take them all at once, how did he all of a sudden realize they are gone? Were they disappearing one by one, and he only realized once they were all gone? Is he really physically leaving every night for Cairo? That seems implausible. It was confusing to me. Also, how they were hung in the woods in Cairo in a circle was very ritualistic creepy. WTF does that mean?
One of the elements I find fascinating throughout the show is how each character’s hypocrisy and neuroses are strikingly detailed. They consistently act against the beliefs for which they sacrifice. For instance:
Matt: He is a man of God and calls out the “evil” of those who have departed to show that it wasn’t the Rapture and that separating the innocent from the evil is necessary to find purpose in the unexplainable event. Yet, he gambles to win the money to buy the church (stealing it first from Kevin), beats the ever-loving shit out of a would be robber, and devastates his sister with the revelation that her dead husband was cheating with their child’s preschool teacher – seeming coming from a place of immaturity and narcissism. All the while, Matt lovingly cares for his brain damaged (or catatonic) wife. Wowser. Talk about nuanced. And fucked up.
Patti: She is supposedly dedicated solely to the mission and purpose of the GR, yet she is willing to “take a day off” to eat, talk, shower, etc. in order to keep Laurie in line. Then, before her ultimate self-inflicted demise, she talks. And talks. And talks and talks and talks. She isn’t supposed to feel emotion anymore, but clearly she felt something as she was laying out children’s clothing for an upcoming, and horrifying, display of fake bodies of the Departed for the town of Mapleton to see (I presume). Fucked. Up. (Ann Dowd was remarkable, btw – bravo!)
Meg: Where to start? She is clearly an emotional ticking time bomb. Frankly, her joining the GR was a weak link in the writing arc in my opinion. She is so angry at these people for following her around that she…joins them? They are devoid (at least seemingly so, of attachments and emotions), while she is full of anger and jealously, wanting Laurie to feel again by telling her that Kevin is fucking Nora and by going on and on about her family until Laurie finally slaps the shit out of her – much to Meg’s delight, by the way. Instead of trying to conform to the GR’s mandate and stop feeling, she is trying to get them, at least Laurie, to feel what she herself feels. The additional irony is that she actually has a personality similar to Patti’s (at least in her willingness to break the rules when she decides it’s ok) and may end up running the GR. We shall see.
Nora: In her excellent stand alone episode, Nora’s dichotomy is on full display. She seems to be a beacon of strength and humility in a time of pain and crisis, yet her vanity shows through in many of her actions. A key example (and the title of the episode) is when she receives the “Guest” badge instead of the Legacy one. She needs to be known as the woman who lost her family. It’s her identity. So, maybe it isn’t exactly vanity per se, but she was aggressive when told that she’d have to accept the guest badge and seemed to almost pout through her anger. She reminded me of a spoiled child who realizes they won’t be the center of attention and looks for any alternative way to get it. And boy does she, by humping the fake dead body of the smarmy salesman who’s been hitting on her throughout the evening, in front of a room full of people. Of course, she’s relentlessly punished for her actions, including being thrown out of the hotel for destroying the bar. Aside: Btw, did she or didn’t she destroy the bar? It’s implied that the impostor was the culprit, but was she? Nora had taken what looked from its aftermath to be Ecstasy or a similar drug in the hotel suite. Would she have remembered the bar if it was her? And couldn’t she have told the people at the bar who she was (instead of them gleaning it from the badge), especially given she was desperate to regain her identity? This was ambiguous to me, but maybe I’m missing something.
Kevin: Yeah, we don’t even have to go here. He’s got a split personality, or is going crazy, or is being drugged, or some such inexplicable shit. Is he the good guy or bad guy? Enough said.
Laurie: Hmm. I don’t quite get her yet. I don’t think the show has done a good enough job showing us why Laurie would abandon her family. Maybe that’s purposeful and the answer is coming? Or maybe not. Who knows. Clearly, she is committed to the GR intellectually and in physicality, but those pesky emotions keep getting in the way. She is conflicted, almost always, but at least seems to own the conflict. We’ll see where this story takes us…
Someone in the comments above mentioned that Laurie only gave the driver of the U-Haul with fake bodies (we presume) $10,000. Each body would have cost $40,000 retail, which means she came in about $1.56 million short if they are ~ 40 bodies. I don’t believe she paid the driver for the bodies. She was paying the driver personally for bringing the contraband bodies to her. Obviously, there is something, or someone, much bigger pulling the GR’s strings. They certainly seem to have an unending flow of cash. Maybe only Patti know who that is – Neil maybe? or the government? – but I have a feeling either Laurie or Meg will know soon enough.
I read a review of the episode elsewhere that described Patti as the “good angel” and Dean as the “bad angel,” noting that Patti wears white and Dean wears (some) red in the cabin scene. They are pulling at Kevin’s soul, trying to manipulate him for their own, or higher, purposes. Of course, they both want the same thing in the end, and I suspect that they were working together to turn Kevin to the dark side, whatever the fuck that may mean. I really don’t know if Dean is real or an apparition. If he’s an apparition, he still could have appeared to others in isolated incidents, like at the town counsel meeting or with the GR when they found Glady’s dead of a brutal (ugh!) stoning at the hands of her very own leader, as it turns out. Either way, the voices that Kevin Sr. and Dean hear are obviously (to me, at least) part of the bigger, supernatural element at play here. I disagree that Kevin Sr. is crazy. If you come at the show from a perfectly rational, scientific, real world perspective, you may think that he’s lost his mind. But this is a show about 140 million people disappearing from the face of the earth in a devastating split second. Clearly, something unknown to science and even religion has happened. If something like the Departure could happen, why couldn’t Kevin Sr. really be hearing voices? He was able to find his granddaughter just as she is about to die in a locked refrigerator (ugh!). How the fuck would he have known that if he were just crazy? The National Geographic magazine and his relentless pursuit of it for Kevin also say to me the voices are “real.” I don’t know what the fuck they are, but someone or something is talking to him. Dean may be a physical manifestation of one of the “voices,” and he was telling the rest of them before he walked out of the cabin that he did the best he could to turn Kevin. Or maybe he’s a guy working for the bigger organization behind the GR, maybe the government. I’m very curious to find out.
I think Jill lets the dog go at the end of the episode because her father kept him to rehabilitate him. She realizes after finding Nora’s gun that no one can be ok or rehabilitated post-Departure, so she lets the dog go instead. There is no hope in her eyes or mind any longer, so she seeks solace with the GR and her mother. That’s going to be one hell of a doozy of emotional conflict for Laurie, for sure. Can she really stop caring for her daughter, especially if she is with her 24/7? Fascinating. Btw, I don’t think Nora kept the gun because she wasn’t affected by Wayne or wasn’t made to feel less pain. I think she stored the gun away in a box with the game Trouble as a symbol that she is putting her pain away now. She’s not carrying it on her person or having prostitutes shoot her with it in her Kevlar-protected vest any longer. She puts it away. It doesn’t mean the pain (or gun) is completely gone, but it’s been stored somewhere that it’s harder to reach.
I don’t yet understand what the fuck is happening with Wayne. Obviously, there is something prophetic and supernatural happening with and around him, but to what end, I truly don’t know. The multiple baby mommas being told the exact same thing, wearing the exact same thing, being pregnant at the exact same time? WTF?! The babies are The Bridge, which sounds to me like the link between those left behind and the place the departed were taken. Who knows though? I’m very curious to see this mystery play out further. I also want to see more of the backstory with Tom and how he got to the place he is with Christine and Wayne. Very fuzzy to me right now.
Thanks for letting me share! I feel better now that I’ve gotten that off my chest… :)
Nice write up, Bella,
I’m sure you know that we’re not to expect answers to all the mysteries in this show.
I share you appreciation of Nora.
@Ponce – That’s not really what they said. They just said the main point of the show isn’t the answers. Never did they say they just wouldn’t answer any mystery they bring up (aside from the reason why they disappeared).
My guess is that some things will have answers and some will be left ambiguous. Not expecting any clear answers is probably a good tactic to not end up frustrated, though.
Yes, MM,
That’s what I meant when I said not all the mysteries will be solved.
That said, if Scott Glenn is still talking to invisible people in season 5 and we still don’t know whether he’s crazy or not…it’s gonna get a little stale.
My fault, I misread what you said.
Now worries, I was unclear.
I just reread Alan’s interview with Lindeloff and Perrotta.
What they said is much clearer after 8 episodes…
A couple of thoughts:
First, this thing I have seen from Alan about how the show is not in the business of providing answers is just silly. The writers don’t get to decide what the show needs to do in off-show interviews for the internet. The show’s plot dictates its needs.
Second, I think the show has really picked up of late, and I think we may be in for a great final run. The new trailer really suggests things are going in a supernatural direction. I’m excited to see where they go with it.