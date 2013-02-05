Review: ‘The Mindy Project’ – ‘Harry & Mindy’

A review of tonight’s “The Mindy Project” coming up just as soon as I contest a jaywalking ticket…
Yeah, I’m very pleased with how this “When Harry Met Sally”-ish two-parter turned out. “Harry & Mindy” in particular worked nicely for several reasons.
First, it pared the cast down to the bare essentials. And to be honest, I could have just skipped the Jeremy/Morgan subplot, much as I often like Ike Barinholtz. No time wasted bouncing around to different underdeveloped stories built around underfed characters, which gave us much more time to deal with the genuinely interesting and funny idea at the center of the episode.
And speaking of which, trapping Mindy in the middle of a classic romantic comedy story – but, to her chagrin, as a supporting character – not only brought “The Mindy Project” back to what made it distinctive back in the pilot, but made Mindy sharper and more self-aware than she’s sometimes been this season. The best episodes of the series so far (including this two-parter and the high school episode) have all placed Mindy in positions where she gets to be in a position of authority, even if she’s not perfectly suited to the role. She spent eight years wringing laughs out of the vapidity of Kelly Kapoor, but I think Mindy Kaling as a lead actress is much better-served playing someone smart, even if her smarts come from unexpected places at times. Here, she twigged pretty quickly to the Harry & Sally of Jamie and Lucy’s relationship, and she was both 100 percent right, but as a result prepared for the moment when Jamie admitted he loved Lucy. This was a mildly awkward moment for her, but not a mortifying disaster, because she’d suspected this all along and as a result hadn’t invested too much in the relationship.
The episode also did an excellent job of giving Chris Messina funny things to do (Danny as drunken hot mess on the floor of his office, Danny reacting to Lucy and Jamie’s make-out session on Mindy’s steps) while also softening a character who too often comes across as more of a jerk than I think the writers intend. The pizzeria scene was a good human moment – and a nice illustration of the difference in Danny and Mindy’s worldviews – even as it still left room for some humor with the punchline about the quality of the pizza.
I know there are still some cast changes to come (even though, again, the show needs fewer bodies, not more), and I’m not sure you could do an explicit rom-com analogy(*) every single week, but these two episodes have felt very much like the series beginning to find itself. More like this, please.
(*) I wondered at first if the teaser with with Common as the Empire State Building security guard was originally filmed for a different episode, because even though it set up Jamie bringing Mindy back there later, it also seemed to be taking place at a point when Mindy wasn’t in a relationship. (And they’ve switched around teasers at least once before, when they inserted a Josh teaser into “Danny Castellano Is My Gynecologist,” which was originally produced pre-Josh.) But I’m told it was specifically for this one, with the idea that Mindy’s still looking for her real soulmate, and was understandably not sold on Jamie as that guy.
What did everybody else think?
Nice to see this show finally coming into its own. The last 2-3 episodes seem to be better. It was never a terrible show, but I kept thinking it could be better. I agree, it was nice to see Danny be a bit softer. Otherwise, it makes it difficult to know why we should root for the inevitable Mindy/Danny romance.
God, I hope there isn’t a Mindy/Danny romance.
I’m not particularly invested in that (I don’t think they have all that much chemistry together), but that’s just how the show seems set up to go.
No, I agree that seems to be the direction they are heading, but I wish they wouldn’t. As you say, they don’t really have much chemistry.
I don’t really think or care much about whether Mindy and Danny have “chemistry”. For me it’s simply amusing/sweet that he likes her (for reasons that seem to befuddle him, even as it seems to befuddle people here). And it works well as a recurring plot device that they seem to very clear-eyed about each others’ impending relationship disasters but so clueless about their own.
Agreed that Danny needs to be more likeable (as in this episode) and less of an asshole so we have reason to not hate him.
I really liked the episode a lot and agree it is nice not to see (while I like all the characters) such a whirlwind of characters and trying to cram so much in. I have watched it from the beginning and I really hope the show survives..it is a really good show.
I really enjoyed tonight’s episode! The show finally seems to be hitting its stride. I hope it gets a second season.
Agree w/pretty much all of this–I’m enjoying the show, hope it sticks around.
I enjoyed these quite a lot, and actually kind of hope Jamie and Lucy can pop up from time to time as recurring characters. I think they might be a fun way for the show to peek at “post Happily Ever After” stories.
An inferior show would have built an entire episode around the misunderstanding of the teaser with Common. It would have explored all the hijinks of Mindy getting arrested and having to go in front of a judge to explain her rom-com view of the world and then the judge knowingly letting her off the hook. Good thing “The Mindy Project” isn’t that kind of show!
Yeah, it seems like The Mindy Project has finally found its sweet spot. I’m glad I stuck with it, because some of those earlier episodes were pretty iffy. I like this iteration of it. Agree with the person above who is hoping AGAINST a Mindy/Danny relationship.
Now, which characters are leaving again?