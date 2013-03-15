Review: ‘The Office’ – ‘The Farm’

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as this blog spins off into one about Myles McNutt…
As you probably know, “The Farm” was made as a backdoor pilot(*) for a spin-off about Dwight, to star Rainn Wilson and be run by Paul Lieberstein. NBC declined to order “The Farm” to series, and Greg Daniels decided to retrofit it(**) into a slightly more traditional episode of “The Office.”
(*) TV 101, for those who don’t know: a backdoor pilot is a case of turning an episode of a popular series into a test case for a new series, sometimes built around a pre-existing character on the original show (on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Addison moves to California and joins her friends’ private practice), sometimes built around entirely new characters (“JAG” hero Harmon Rabb gets investigated by a team from NCIS). TVTropes, of course, has a pretty good list of examples.
(**) He also seeded earlier episodes this season with characters from “The Farm,” including cousin Zeke and Dwight’s aunt.
I don’t know what the original version of “The Farm” looked like, but if I had to guess, I would think the dirt-throwing teaser was the only real time spent at Dunder-Mifflin, and that the Todd Packer cupcake story was added just to give the rest of the cast something to do. Whatever its origins, I’ve not really been a fan of any post-Michael Scott appearances of Packer, who really only worked as a foil for Michael – and even then only in the show’s early days. (The further Michael moved away from being like David Brent, the harder it was to buy his idolatry of an American version of Finchy.) And Kevin’s insistence on eating Pam’s cupcake after he knew it was laced was yet another example of how the show has completely sold out that character in search of any and all laughs.
And perhaps in the episode’s original form, it did a better job of introducing and fleshing out the other members of Dwight’s family who would come to join him on the farm. (And perhaps also explained why Mose wouldn’t be around frequently, other than Mike Schur’s busy schedule and hatred of false neckbeards.) In this version, though, they were barely sketches, which meant the burden was shifted entirely onto Dwight. And what this episode (or this version of it) demonstrated is that, as good as Rainn Wilson has been for so long in this role, you can’t build a series around Dwight in this context. As a surreal, occasional accent on the mundane world of “The Office,” Dwight’s beet farm and the weird Schrute family traditions can be incredibly funny. As the center of a show, though, I reacted to it in much the way Oscar did when Dwight started pumping shotgun rounds into the coffin. Even the scene where Dwight teaches his nephew how to milk an animal, while humanizing, wasn’t enough to compensate for the cartoonishness elsewhere.
What did everybody else think? Are you sad that we’ll never see more of “The Farm,” or do you think this episode demonstrated that NBC made the right call?
I probably would have LIKED this episode more if I didn’t know the entire nixed pilot backstory, but I don’t think I would have found it compelling under any circumstances. Rainn Wilson is absolutely ready to carry his own series (and I expect him to one of many Office alums who quickly find work on TV come next fall) but Dwight Schrute is a supporting figure at best; an entire off-the-job episode regarding him is an important to me as it would be to follow Phyllis or Stanley or Meredith (G-d forbid) when they’re not at DM or hanging out with DM people after closing time. The Packer story was complete filler: didn’t change anything we hated about the character or anything about the regulars, though I guess it was a small victory for Pam considering how terribly things are going for her in the canonical Office last set of episodes universe (one where, unlike here, everyone loathes Andy and Pete hasn’t magically disappeared). There have been many Office episodes that were much, much worse than this but few that were more immediately forgettable–and seeing as how the Schrute story is going to end with everyone else’s, maybe that’s a blessing.
NBC tried to get him for its sperm donor comedy–him and Sean William Scott, even going so far as to offer them a small episode commitment or something.
I think I had the same reaction on reading what you wrote that most Office fans had when hearing about “The Farm” in the first place. Suffice it to say, I will spend the same amount of time starting a campaign for President Obama and VP Biden to resign and for Rand Paul to become the next Presisdent that I will spend ever watching a SW Scott/Rainn Wilson sperm donor comedy if it does air on NBC.
I kind of like the idea of the show, even if the same sort of comedy is airing in Canada right now. I also think either of those guys might have done a good job, although Rainn Wilson, based on his time on The Office, seems like a stronger pick. (Think I am crazy? I try to not to judge, because people surprise.) I also think The Farm as a series could have been good, but it would have been hard to pull off. Perhaps the overall idea could be better if removed from the universe of The Office, a la Parks and Rec.
Anyway, Rainn Wilson is playing a detective next season on CBS.
I stopped watching after Michael left but decided to start again since the series is almost over. Has it always been this bad since Michael left?
Sometimes it’s even worse…Andy was actually kind of likable this week; every other episode, he’s been an insufferable jerk.
Watch the episode 7×24 – “Dwight K. Schrute, (Acting) Manager”. It’s the best episode after Steve’s department.
*departure
I guess THE FARM could’ve worked if they’d been smart about contrasting Dwight’s insanity with the normal-face-crazy-underneath of his siblings, but that’d take a degree of self-control and nuance that these guys haven’t exhibited in a long while. So this is probably for the best.
They managed something like that when Dwight was interviewing potential employees and he ultimately that we was different to all the friends and family he invited for the role (I forget the episode name).
This seems like it went in the total other direction though and there wasn’t enough there to carry this episode, never mind a season.
Given how ALL of NBC’s sitcoms is nowhere near The Office’s ratings (even if that show is waayyy down this season it STILL is NBC’s top rated sitcom) I was very surprised that NBC passed on The Farm considering it’s the easy choice to have on the schedule so I thought the pilot must have been really that bad that eve NBC in this dire ratings situation just couldn’t give it a go
Given the network’s problems and the number of pilots it ordered, it seems as though they are ready to clean house. Not that a spin off of this show couldn’t have been marketed as new, but NBC also seems to want to go in new, supposedly broader direction, and a kind of hold over like this might make that more difficult.
Of course, Parks is supposedly safe, so…
Of course Parks is safe, it can’t be the 9 PM show though because it struggles to get a 2.0 but of all NBC’s sitcoms it’s the safest of them all and ahead of them.
They have that Michael J Fox sitcom which could likely be their best to be the standard bearer of their comedy block
I don’t think it’s clear that it’s safe. Creatively, it deserves another season, but it’s ratings, while far from the worst NBC has, aren’t great or even close to it. The problem is, NBC’s schedule is in such a rut that they need to do something drastic, and that might involve wiping the entire slate clean. I don’t expect them to go that far, but I do expect a lot of shows to be canceled and it wouldn’t surprise me if they were really brutal and renewed just one or two shows for limited runs.
And they really, really need to use that Michael J. Fox show to their advantage. Supposedly, they made him promises about scheduling and marketing, so this suggestion might be moot, but if not, I think NBC would be dumb to put it on Thursdays. Tuesdays would be much better, because it could dominate the night and then, in a season or two, NBC could begin to ship comedies back to Thursdays.
Yeah Tuesdays for the Michael J Fox sitcom would be great especially if they’ll have a The Voice lead in but still I have a feeling NBC will still stick with Thu comedy block. Let’s see, it’s interesting what’s NBC next move is now that The Office is ending
Did you just say he was milking a cow?
I see you changed it already
Anybody know what was with the random tag of Packer giving cupcakes to Jim and Daryl? The scene just ended abruptly and didn’t seem to go anywhere or have any purpose.
I think it was pretty clearly implied that the cupcakes were laced just like the ones in Scranton.
Well, yeah, clearly they were laced. But so what? That joke already played out in Scranton, and there’s no reason to think that giving them to Jim and Daryl would have some especially hilarious outcome left for our imaginations. I just have a hard time seeing why it wasn’t left on the cutting room floor (in favor of, say, 30 more seconds of the Schrute Family Jug Band).
I didn’t think it was particularly funny, but I think the intention was: we have information these two don’t, so funny, and Todd’s smirk at the camera was the “punchline”. I don’t know, I think this episode had far more issues than a throwaway tag.
They’re setting up Jim and Daryl’s exit from Philly. They’ll get stoned, get fired and go back to DM.
@Dustin – That was the best explanation that I could think of, but if so, I’m surprised that they didn’t take 2 seconds for one of the other Athlead guys to pop in and say, “Hey, don’t forget we have an Important Meeting with Enormous Superstar, and if it doesn’t go well, we’re bankrupt!”
Which kind of brings up my biggest structural gripe — we left off last time with Pam telling Jim she’s happy just the way things are in Scranton, and that was left totally unresolved in favor of a detour to the Farm that could happen anytime.
Given that The Farm was filmed back in August and the Packer stuff just recently to fill the time that was edited out, I’m sure they went with generic material that could fit in without worrying about continuity. Which was another problem with this episode.
Jim and Daryl don’t get fired. Jim is meeting Ryan Howard in the next episode.The whole Todd Packer segment was a misfire from beginning to end.
I liked the episode a lot more than I thought I would and saw potential for a show I would watch regularly. I thought Dwight’s siblings played well of of Rainn Wilson and I also looked forward to a world in which Dwight was the sane one.
i liked this episode too. suprised it got such negative reviews.
I’m with you guys, too. I’m a total sucker for Dwight and for glimpses into the private lives of my favorite characters. Maybe since Dwight’s life as a beet farmer would go from interesting/quirky side-story to the focus then it would become less exciting to me…but I honestly enjoyed the episode and was sad to see that the spin-off was passed up. Obviously other people feel differently, but that’s totally fine. My opinion isn’t going to change what’s already been decided.
I agree with you completely. I will say, though, Mose Schrute is never not funny.
I think Alan nailed it with the observation that Dwight’s farm and family made for nice one off jokes in The Office, but could never be sustained as stand alone concepts. Multiple episodes of that forced weirdness would have gotten old real quick.
Also, how does Todd Packer get any sort of cordial welcome in that office now? He treated those people horribly when he has the protection of being a top salesman and Michal’s “friend”, but now he is just some annoying jackass that showed up in the office. He should have been tarred and feathered before he even started handing out the cupcakes. His comments to Pam alone were worthy of the Aunt Shirley in the coffin treatment.
@Col Bat…that’s exactly right. It’s the reason James Spader was so hilarious in the finale of the Michael Scott farewell season, but then didn’t work at all once he became a regular. As a one off joke, that character is hysterical. As a recurring character in the “real world” of the show, he needs to be toned down, otherwise you can’t develop him as an actual person. And what little they did to develop that character didn’t work at all anyway.
Could have sworn I saw another one on “Person of Interest” a couple of weeks ago with Sarah Shahi. Wasn’t bad, but it seemed very out of place.
I laughed pretty hard at the shotgun blasts, actually, but agree completely that the overall concept here is lacking.
Didn’t think it was horrid, but it wasn’t particularly funny. It FELT like a shoe-horned pilot, and for a show I probably wouldn’t get into on a week-by-week basis. But as a one-off, it held my interest enough and I’ll admit that I laughed when Dwight blew a shotgun blast into his aunt.
The DM stuff was largely just bland and forgettable–probably because it was thrown in at the last minute. I’ve never cared for Packer and I don’t think the fallout of the laced cupcakes was as good of a payoff as I wanted–although I did giggle at Andy and Kevin’s antics, and it was the first time I felt any feeling other than loathing for Ed Helms this entire season.
Also, is it safe to assume we’re done with Pam/Brian?
No, this episode was filmed months ago (at least the farm stuff) so no Jim/Pam stuff was part of it. I think they went back and stuffed the Packer story in later, but there was no nod to continuity with it. Brian could rise again. Blech.
Right call. That was painful (although I did find the Packer stuff amusing).
The episode was awful, but the song about the aluminum and the cinnamon? CAtchiest damn thing I’ve ever heard.
That’s “Sons and Daughters,” by The Decemberists. [www.youtube.com]
The song is by The Decemberists. It (and most everything else they do) is great.
While I love that song, it seemed odd that the Schrute family and the other country folk would be fans of The Decemberists and choose to sing that song, rather than a “traditional” bluegrass or country song.
I told my wife at the end of the episode about it being created as a spin off to a Schrute Farm show. Her reply: “Oh no!” I quickly reassured her that it wasn’t picked up.
I actually enjoyed the “farm” segments a lot more than the Dunder-Mifflin part, but that just shows how annoying “The Office” has become in general. And I’m not sure the spin-off wouldn’t have worked. But as nice as it was to see Majandra Delfino, her character — a beautiful, spunky single mother with artistic ambitions — seemed to be taken from another show. (In fact, you could find virtually the same character on “The New Normal” and “Ben and Kate,” to name just two.)
Won’t miss it. Didn’t mind so much that was a cross between Green Acres and Newhart (plus a touch of Petticoat Junction with the girls in the back of the pickup.) But it felt unnecessary. Not what NBC needs to rebuild.
I can summarize in two words: After MASH
I can do it in one: Joey.
Then again, I didn’t think anyone would find Frasier`s family interesting enough to follow.
As you all can see by my avatar, I really enjoy Rainn Wilson’s Dwight. I had really high hopes for this episode, but now I agree how bad this spin-off idea is.
The highlight for me was Badger. That Matt Jones guy needs to have his own series ASAP. Dude is hilarious!
Hated it. One of the worst episodes of The Office ever.
I agree, I thought the episode was appalling. It is easily the worst episode of the series. I didn’t think anything could be worse than S8, but this got the gold medal and did a lap of honor. If this was the pilot I can quite understand why the series was dropped. Dwight outside the office environment just doesn’t work. The editing was clumsy and amateurish probably to include the completely unconnected office segment. The writing was very bad, surprising considering who wrote the script. And why did Oscar go to the funeral and not Angela? And as the series has been cancelled why was it necessary to show the pilot at all? The office segment was only slightly better and I did not want to see Todd Packer again, a character I have always disliked. This shows the downside of the decision to bring back past characters. Sometimes it worked eg.Troy, but often it didn’t eg. Packer, Roy, Robert California. The audience figures of 3.5 million were by far the lowest of the series. Will the producers ever learn? The final season started promisingly (except Roy’s Wedding) but, with the introduction of Brian the creepy mic guy, the season turned to shit and plummeted in a downward spiral reaching its nadir with this episode. Fuck you Daniels!
Yeah a misfire, though the actress playing the sister was decent at what she was given to do.
If they have to spinoff someone, they should buy the rights to Outnumbered and make an American version built around Jim and Pam. Set a few years later in their lives.
The sister wasn’t like a member of the Schrute clan, she was far too attractive and normal. US version of Outnumbered? Intriguing.
I’ve spent years enjoying the one thing about The Office; which remains consistent throughout the seasons.. its consistency to wacky-ness. True fans tune in to watch their balance between todays day-to-day syndromes and the comedic interpretations of what we’d like to see of those epidemics. Its kept me a fan all these years..
A little off topic, but Steve Carell did the rounds at ESPN this past week to promote his new movie. He was asked during an online chat about coming back for the finale of the Office. He responded, “No. I feel that Michael Scott would go back to visit all of his friends but not on camera. He has a life beyond Dunder Miflin and I think found true happiness.”
I have to say, I was surprised at how disappointed this made me. It would feel weird not to have Michael Scott at least make a short appearance in the finale.
Carell has said this several times, as has Greg Daniels. And the series finale wrapped last night.
I would assume we’re going to see a lot of Michael footage when the documentary premieres (which was promised a few episodes ago), so he’ll still be present near the end, even if Carell didn’t film new material.
Any chance you think its a smoke screen by Carell/Daniels, and Michael actually makes a brief appearance?
No its not a smoke screen. Steve, Greg Daniels and the head of NBC have all said that Michael would not come back. Steve is absolutely right in what he said in the interview, Michael wouldn’t want to appear on camera again. Its a part of his life that’s over.
i think they are so completely wrong that michael scott wouldnt want to be back on camera. i think michael scott would come around just for camera time when he makes visits to scranton to see his mom.
BUT, i’m glad they arent bringing him back for the finale. he said his goodbyes and had a great sendoff. no need to re-visit that.
Yeah, there was no evidence that Michael was sick of the cameras when he left. His departure was because of Holly, which was an excellent resolution to his story.
I am puzzled by the premiere of the Office documentary. It means that for the past 8-9 years it hasn’t been shown on TV once which is clearly ridiculous. In reality, as a TV series, it would be shown annually or bi-annually. But I discounted the whole documentary idea back in S1. It worked perfectly in the UK series as 80% of the series took place in the office. But in the US series, for everything that took place in the series there was a camera present which is just absurd. Plus the camera crew would have to be huge. I may be wrong but the documentary is being shown as 1 program. 9 years edited into one program! And the final episode sounds like an extended clips show.
I totally agree. I watch the Bravo channel and a lot of their reality shows, and a lot of the people on the Bravo shows have all become big stars oddly enough. If there were an Office documentary all of the Dunder Mifflin people would be stars by now, too- with Paparazzi following them around and spin off realty shows. What kind of production company has money to spend for 8 to 9 years of filming? The documentary would be so pointless and boring, too. It makes no sense whatsoever.
The Todd Packer character returns, but it’s unlikely that Michael Scott will. What’s wrong with this picture?
Though Steve Carell will probably not return in real time, maybe they will have some sort of flashback. And, isn’t it unusual that no one ever brings up his name, considering he worked there for 20 years?
They brought up his name a couple of episodes ago, when Pam interviewed in Philly with the company managed by Bob Odenkirk.
Todd Packer was a minor character and is returning as are many other minor characters for the final season. Many sources including Steve Carrel have said repeatedly that Michael will not be returning. But as the final episode is showing clips from the documentary, ie the show, you no doubt will be seeing Michael then. My previous boss was with us for 25 years and we don’t talk about him.
The episode prior to this one, Moving On, was PAINFUL to watch; they are just trying way too hard. I actually had to stop watching it after the 30 minute mark and just deleted it from my DVR. I briefly canceled the series after that episode but I decided I could stick it out for the handful of episodes remaining.
There were definite moments within The Farm that made me remember why I used to love this show but I think everyone involved is going to look back in a few years and regret not calling it quits when Steve Carrell left the show. I don’t think I’m in the minority with this opinion.
Oh NBC…what is your Fall lineup going to look like??
I liked it when Pam and Roy were together, why did they leave Roy out of the reunion?