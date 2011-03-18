Review: ‘The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway’ leans heavily on nostalgia

There are two different “You had to be there” barriers in place for maximum enjoyment of HBO’s “The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” – which as at least one more barrier than I’d expected going in.
The special, which debuts Saturday night at 10, is a filmed presentation of just what the title suggests: the stage revival of Pee-wee Herman, the strange manchild character whom comedian Paul Reubens popularized in the 1980s.
The first barrier is one that frequently comes with TV versions of stage shows, which is that it’s very difficult to translate the immediacy of a live theatrical event onto film. Some directors manage to at least lower that barrier, if not break through it, so that at least some of the electricity that’s in the theater comes through the screen. But even though director Marty Callner has decades of experience directing stage-to-screen productions like this, and even though he directed the original “The Pee-wee Herman Show” special back in 1981, his work here feels very far removed – literally, at times, as some sequences seem shot from much too great a distance – and it’s always clear that the audience in the theater is having a much better time than we can even hope to have in our living rooms.
But I’ve still enjoyed plenty of these filmed versions that weren’t directed with significantly more flair than what Callner brings here. The bigger problem for me – and your mileage will almost certainly vary – is that watching “The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” made me realize I was perhaps not as big a Pee-wee fan as I had thought I was.
Sure, I’ve seen “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” at least a dozen times, “Big Top Pee-wee” at least once, and enjoyed Reubens’ various cameos as Pee-wee throughout the mid-late ’80s. But I only watched a handful of episodes of “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” the Saturday morning kids’ show that was itself a kinder, gentler version of the ’81 “Pee-wee Herman Show” special. And the new special is pretty much a 30-years-later version of the old special, mixed in with some of the characters who were specifically introduced on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.”
So as the live audience was audibly giddy over the first appearances of Jambi the Genie (John Paragon), Miss Yvonne (Lynne Marie Stewart) or Cowboy Curtis (Phil LaMarr, replacing the otherwise-occupied Laurence Fishburne), I was mainly working to connect the synapses that would have reminded me of, say, Jambi’s catchphrase.
And without the overwhelming nostalgia for this particular venue for Pee-wee and these supporting characters, I found “The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway” a long (close to 90 minutes) slog, cute in spots, but mainly just strange – a voyage through the fantasy life of a character I prefer to see fending for himself in a closer approximation of the real world.
(I did briefly wonder if this was a Lennon/McCartney situation, wherein Reubens and the late Phil Hartman (who helped Reubens develop the character and co-wrote the early stage shows and “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”) became greater than the sum of their parts, with consummate comedy craftsman Hartman compensating for Reubens’ fondness for the bizarre. Again, I didn’t watch much of “Playhouse” back in the day and I don’t know how the mechanics of that writing partnership worked, so I could be way off base. Mostly, I miss Phil Hartman.)
If many Saturday mornings of your childhood (or the childhood of someone you love) revolved around the words “Meka Leka Hi Meka Hiney Ho,” then seeing most of the old gang back together may be pleasure enough. But you really had to be there to enjoy it, I think.
Crap like this belongs on Showtime.
I saw it live when he first brought it back and it was very fun. Some of the jokes were a little flat, but overall, it was very enjoyable. I was stoked to see Chairy live! :-)
I had a little toy of Chairy that I took around with me everywhere as a kid. I can’t wait to see this!
For the record, I watched Pee-Wee’s Playhouse as a kid, I was born in the late 80s.
I’ve never been a fan or detractor of Pee-wee, but I just had to agree with Alan: I miss Phil Hartman, too.
I think it’s safe to say that if you don’t miss Phil Hartman, you have no soul.
Meka Leka Hi, Meka Johnny Ho.
Alan, that’s the thing which I was wondering about after the podcast: had you seen the original 1981 special before? That was my entry point into Pee Wee, and I think it centers you for a different take on this universe than if you only know it from the later, milder tv show.
I didn’t see the recent Broadway show live, but the original stage show, captured in the old HBO special, was incredible. The Pee-Wee character has a strange and wonderful edge to him, as well as a genuine petulance at times. I was grown when Pee-Wee became famous and completely enjoyed him as an adult, so it’s not just about being a kid who loved him. Pee-Wee operates on several levels, and I’m so pleased that Paul Reubens has enjoyed a comeback of this brilliant character. And yes, I definitely miss Phil Hartman, too; his Captain Carl was a highlight of the original show and TV series. However, if you see Pee-Wee in live appearances and today, the sense of humor is consistent and he isn’t floundering at all, well after Hartman’s much-too early exit. I’m just glad Pee-Wee is back making us happy again!
Saw this on Broadway and loved.
All due respect to Alan, bit to observe that Pee wee Herman relies heavily on nostalgia is like saying that Baywatch relied heavily on sex.
Duh.
man when they showed the “penny cartoon” i thought i was 6 yrs old again.
I liked the stage show a lot, but how often does sticking a camera in a stage show really make compelling TV or film?
The stage show was above all a masterpiece of puppetry – there is no such thing as an inanimate object on that stage. Everything moves. If the camera goes close, you’ll miss a lot of that action. If the camera zooms out you’ll miss facial expressions.
There’s so much I’ve forgotten about Pee-wee. I don’t remember “Meka Leka Hi Meka Hiney Ho”. Even after reading that the show featured actors I loved in later roles – Phil Hartman, S. Epatha Merkerson and Laurence Fishburne – I still don’t remember seeing them on the show, though I’m certain I did. I just remember an ant farm and talking furniture that would make noise whenever the secret word would be said.
Who is this Braodway show for – children or nostalgic adults? In other words, if Pee-wee’s Playhouse was one of my favorite shows when I was in preschool, will I now, at 28, enjoy this special?
I’m with Alan on this one — I think Pee Wee is funnier when he’s interacting with real people. I think Pee Wee’s Big Adventure was good because for the most part nobody seems to think there’s anything all that odd about him.
I took my kids to see the show on Broadway. They are fans as we have watched the original show together, plus Big Adventure. I’ve been a Pee Wee fan since seeing the original HBO special in ’81.
It was a great mix in the audience of older fans and kids. I hate to use the cliche, but you could feel the love when he first stepped out in front of the curtain.
I haven’t had a chance to see the special on HBO yet. I am looking forward to it but know something is lost in the transfer to TV. That said, if you are a fan, you’ll probably enjoy it.
Damn, I miss Phil Hartman.