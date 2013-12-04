Review: TNT’s ‘Mob City’ a pretty but hollow gangster story

“Mob City,” the new TNT miniseries(*) about cops and crooks in ’40s Los Angeles, actually begins a couple of decades earlier and nearly 3000 miles away. We open in New York in 1925, as a gang takes place involving violins, a baby carriage, Tommy guns and dynamite. The victims dance like marionettes as the bullets tear into them, all the action being presented in slow-motion so we don’t miss a single detail or spurting of blood.
(*) That word means less than it used to these days, as TNT could order another season if the first six episodes do well, in the same way that “Under the Dome” will be back on CBS next year. Then again, TNT is airing these six episodes over three weeks (9 & 10 p.m. each Wednesday) in one of the slowest, least-watched TV periods of the year, which does not suggest a ton of faith in the project.
It’s a gorgeous sequence, shot by a fine director in Frank Darabont. It’s also, like so much of “Mob City,” an exercise in style over substance, and in recreating the feeling of classic hard-boiled crime stories without telling a compelling one of its own. It’s a good imitation of a ’40s film noir, but you’d suspect Darabont, who’s made several movies set in the vicinity of this period (“The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Green Mile,” “The Majestic”) was aiming to do something more than a bar band cover of a classic.
Jon Bernthal, one of several actors Darabont brought over from his time running “The Walking Dead,” stars as Joe Teague, a WWII veteran (like Bernthal’s character in “The Pacific,” Joe fought at Guadalcanal) now working as a detective in the LAPD. Joe is also our narrator, and he begins by explaining – in the same terminology that’s felt trite on “Low Winter Sun” and countless other anti-hero series by this point – that while the cowboy movies he grew up on featured heroes in white hats and villains in black ones, “I live in a world of gray hats.”
Through a mutual friend, Joe gets sucked into the affairs of Hecky Nash (Simon Pegg, doing a decent American accent and having by far the most fun of any actor in the project), a failing comedian looking to make a criminal score before getting the hell out of town.
“This city,” he tells Joe. “So damn beautiful. It’s like a skyful of stars. But only from a distance. Up close, it’s all gutter.”
Hecky’s plan gets Joe mixed up with the most powerful cops and crooks in the city, including incoming police commissioner Bill “The Boy Scout” Parker (Neal McDonough), mob squad boss Hal Morrison (Jeffrey DeMunn from “Walking Dead” and many of Darabont’s films), local crime lord Mickey Cohen (Jeremy Luke), Cohen’s fixer Ned Stax (Milo Ventimiglia from “Heroes”), Cohen’s boss Bugsy Siegel (Edward Burns) and the unpredictable killer Sid Rothman (Robert Knepper from “Prison Break”).
In their thick suits and hats, most of these actors look the part – and, like Bernthal, many of them have already done time in ’40s stories (McDonough, for instance, in “Band of Brothers,” and Burns in “Saving Private Ryan”) – though they’re successful to varying degrees at acting it. (Ventimiglia in particular comes across as someone playing dress-up, rather than the slick figure of menace he’s meant to be.) As Hecky’s glamorous girlfriend Jasmine, Alexa Davalos is one of the few members of the core cast actively modeling her performance on movies from the period, and while she does a good approximation of a tough-talking dame, she doesn’t necessarily fit alongside what Bernthal and others are doing.
Darabont also favors long dialogue scenes, which should on paper help flesh out the characters and this old world, but which are instead presented as cryptic exchanges between people who know more than the audience and aren”t interested in sharing. And it”s all for naught, as most of the show”s big surprises are anything but. (I can”t imagine anyone being shocked by the reveal at the end of tonight”s second episode, for instance, even though Bernthal and Ventimigilia take forever and a day building up to it.)
Like Darabont, I love the gangster pictures of this era (and ones about the era, like “L.A. Confidential,” which was substantive enough to not feel like a costume party), and “Mob City” looks so good that I may watch it all the way through (TNT only sent out tonight”s episodes in advance) just for the eye candy. Unfortunately, it doesn”t have much else to offer.
I also love the gangster pictures, particularly Boardwalk Empire, so this already sparked my interests back when it was announced. Just looking at screenshots makes my gangster-loving mind warm.
As of this morning, I still was really interested in this show. Now that I read your review Alan, not so much anymore. Maybe I will watch the pilot (and 2nd ep) and see from there. You made me curious though, about the ‘reveal’ at the end of ep 2.
Ah well, let’s give it a shot.
Is Jon Bernthal still a proud member of Overacting Society of America?
Your review is spot on. Also way too many commercial breaks.
They should call this “Anachronism City.” Pegg quotes “White Heat” which came out in 1949 (This show is set 1947). Citing Ava Gardner as a major celebrity in 1947, passable I suppose, as 1946’s “The Killers” was her first major role, but unlikely. And quotes like, “Back in the day…”, “The food service industry…”, “No offense…” which are not vintage 40s speech. Do a little research writers.
Just curious cause I haven’t watched it yet. Did Pegg actually attribute the quote to Cody or did he just say it?
@ Greg Rubinstein. He attributed it to Cagney. It went something like: “i feel like Cagney. Top of the world Ma!” Yeah, I couldn;t belive it, such sloppy writing. But to me it was indicative of the whole show, it felt like a kids production of Noir.
I also cringed when a character exclaimed: “Let’s do this!”
This wasn’t well done at all.
You know, I’m pretty sure the whole ‘white hat’ good cowboy, ‘black hat’ bad cowboy, stuff didn’t start until the 1950s with the TV cowboy hero shows and wasn’t referenced until much later. The reference here feels out of place, I don’t think anyone back then looked at cowboy heroes and villains like that.
@Ken; surprisingly, the white hat/black hat stuff dates back to the silent movie era, and would also have been seen in the explosion of early talkies during the 30’s. I agree, though, that the use of the metaphor feels trite, and – along with other anachronistic dialogue mentioned in earlier comments – does point to some sloppy research and writing for the show.
Perhaps the prototypical early “white hat” good guy was Tom Mix, who made his first film (although I don’t know if he was wearing the white hat then) in 1909. [en.wikipedia.org]
ohhh I wanted to like this sooo much…I really, really did. It was just way, way, way too slow though and not in the oh so good languorous way that shows like Mad Men are able to pull off. The second hour in particular felt almost painfully drawn out to the point where I was actually considering changing the channel to see the new Kirstey Alley sitcom. (which is not something I even considered when the first hour started!)
Too bad you stopped, because hours 3 and 4 REALLY got going. Wow..good stuff.
This really makes me even more appreciative of the thought, skill, and care put into Boardwalk Empire. Ugh…
Spot on as usual, Alan. I nearly turned it off during the hackneyed slow-mo gunfight. Good God, it’s so done. Using slow-mo in an action flick is as sure a sign of hackery as speeding up the film for wacky comedies. The only difference is that sometimes speeding up the film is actually funny. The slow-mo stuff just feels like a glorification of violence. I did feel like it got better from there, somewhat. And yes, the whole thing, while gorgeous to look at and still kind of fun, does feel like a bunch of actors playing dress-up.
I’ll pass. I could have saved money if this was released before Gangsterland. With exception to the long dialouge, from this write up it sounds like the two projects are interchangeable.
It’s a shame, because I do enjoy period pieces and Neal McDonough in pretty much any character he plays (especially Band and Justified).
Sucks you are missing it. I’m not sure what Gangsterland is unless you mean Gangster Squad. This is ten times better than that, and more like LA Confidential or actually a better comparison is The Untouchables. Not sure if those are your cup of tea, but if they are, it’s definitely worth checking out, and really ramps up in hours 3 and 4.
This was a timely reminder of just how good Boardwalk Empire really is.
Exactly. And with each passing minute of this dreck, BE looks better and better. Mob City gets more laughable every time Milo Ventimiglia opens his mouth and says something straight out of “Valley Girl.” What a joke. Like little teenie boppers playing dress-up in daddy’s clothes. Pathetic.
The fact that it was in color threw it off for me. If they plan on aping 40’s style they should have filmed it in color.
Like I always say for these projects based on “true events” they should change all the names and set in a fictional city
This was terrible. The voice-over narration that was forced. The “hey, this is thematic” flashbacks to try to establish characters at the start of the two episodes. The “twist” endings at each episode that were not shocking.
I seriously thought the twist would be something along the lines of a homosexual affair, either involving the relationship between not-Shane and his Marine buddy or something to that effect.
That would have been shocking, but Hell, that would have also trumpeted by Twitter and listicles on E!Online along with hot takes by terrible writers. Since none of that accompanied the show, I realized the gay love affair twist featuring a major character was not coming.
The twist, as it was revealed here was just “wait, what… seriously? that’s the twist? seriously?”
P.S., what is up with Micky Cohen being a collection of quirks BROADLY delivered? He washes his hands in a bowl with a LARGE bar of soap just in case we were wondering if he was washing his hands, oh and both hands are LATHERED to drive home the message that he’s a got a phobia?
P.S.S. And what is up with the ties? Our stalwartly tragic Byronic heterosexual hero and Cohen wear wide short ties, but much is made of the Bugsy and his henchman having silk ties that are skinnier. Those ties were a better plot device than the shitty photograph plot.
Love the show! I thought Simon Pegg was outstanding as the stand-up comedian.
The show doesn’t even take place in 1925. More like 1900s. They’re still building Las Vegas.