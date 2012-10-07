Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Me Donkey Want Water’

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as you translate my insult…

Early in “Me Donkey Want Water,” Nelson explains to Robinette the difference between a short con and a long con, and that it’s in their best interests to handle these sketchy NOAH jobs as straight-up as they can, to avoid trouble when the operation comes crashing down, and hope that in the meantime it leads to something more lucrative. Look respectable early so you can cash in down the road when nobody’s looking.

Later in the episode, we see two negotiations intercut with each other: Annie with her new manager Marvin, and Janette with Tim the restaurateur. Both men make incredible sales pitches, and knowing that this is a David Simon show – and having heard Nelson’s own spiel about long cons earlier – it’s easy to watch both conversations and assume that one, if not both, women will turn out to regret taking these deals that seem too good to be true.

The power dynamic between the genders flips with our other two negotiations, where Aunt Mimi (as always) has all the power with Davis as he tries to get money to make this tribute CD, while Delmond needs LaDonna’s bar as a new location for Indian practice. The minute Antoine suggested Gigi’s to Delmond, I looked forward to the inevitable meeting between LaDonna and Albert, but it doesn’t happen this week because the big chief is busy getting even worse health news: he has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Lots more to talk about in this one, including more drama between LaDonna and her in-laws, Toni taking a big action against the crooked cop, Antoine stepping out on Desiree, Colson working a doomed investigation, and more. So go read Dave Walker’s weekly episode explainer at NOLA.com, and then let’s go to the comments.

What did everybody else think?