Review: ‘Tremé’ – ‘Me Donkey Want Water’

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “Tremé” coming up just as soon as you translate my insult…
Early in “Me Donkey Want Water,” Nelson explains to Robinette the difference between a short con and a long con, and that it’s in their best interests to handle these sketchy NOAH jobs as straight-up as they can, to avoid trouble when the operation comes crashing down, and hope that in the meantime it leads to something more lucrative. Look respectable early so you can cash in down the road when nobody’s looking.
Later in the episode, we see two negotiations intercut with each other: Annie with her new manager Marvin, and Janette with Tim the restaurateur. Both men make incredible sales pitches, and knowing that this is a David Simon show – and having heard Nelson’s own spiel about long cons earlier – it’s easy to watch both conversations and assume that one, if not both, women will turn out to regret taking these deals that seem too good to be true.
The power dynamic between the genders flips with our other two negotiations, where Aunt Mimi (as always) has all the power with Davis as he tries to get money to make this tribute CD, while Delmond needs LaDonna’s bar as a new location for Indian practice. The minute Antoine suggested Gigi’s to Delmond, I looked forward to the inevitable meeting between LaDonna and Albert, but it doesn’t happen this week because the big chief is busy getting even worse health news: he has Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Lots more to talk about in this one, including more drama between LaDonna and her in-laws, Toni taking a big action against the crooked cop, Antoine stepping out on Desiree, Colson working a doomed investigation, and more. So go read Dave Walker’s weekly episode explainer at NOLA.com, and then let’s go to the comments.
What did everybody else think?
Shades of Don Draper in last season’s finale (taken a step further, at least on screen) with Antoine, I thought. Simultaneous “Oh, no” and “Oh, you rascal!”
Khandi Alexander was so great in this episode, especially in the negotiation with Delmond.
I was a little surprised that Jacques is going back to being Janette’s sous chef after they seemed to agree that they couldn’t work together and have a relationship.
Good call on Jacques-Janette pairing back up. Didn’t Janette and her Chang buddies say the first rule of the restaurant business is don’t fuck the floor? I understood that to mean don’t sleep with co-workers?
Yep, and even further back, I’m pretty sure that Janette and Jacques specifically discussed it with each other.
I think the point is that Janette makes her own rules
Want to point out that Pelecanos wrote this episode. Do we put Big Chief as another one of Pelecanos’ victims?
I know–as soon as I saw that GP had written this episode, I thought to myself, “Uh-oh–the Pelecanos curse.”
This weeks episod’s tone felt more like an episode of The Wire. Fantastic show and people suck for not watching it.
I thought the same thing – great ‘Wire’-like episode with some really excellent scenes and crackling dialogue.
It’s funny because it seemed like a pretty happy episode where most characters seem to be getting along with their lives, and being happy for a change (other than Albert, I guess), yet like you say I’m now just bracing for the inevitable disappointment/regret when something will go awry.
I really loved the LaDonna/Delmond scene as well, and it’s also pretty funny seeing Sonny finally getting some with the dad’s approval.
It’s a really tricky thing to try and put my finger on what makes a ‘good” episode of Treme, compared to a ‘bad” one. But I enjoyed myself watching this episode more than most previous ones I can remember. Maybe that’s just that it seemed mroe interconnected tham usual, or maybe there was something else(or I was just in a good mood)
Very enjoyable episode, is all I’m saying.
I think I have deduced the location of the scene you mentioned in the podcast, wherein many of the regulars will be in the same place.
It seems like Nelson’s blond bombshell is some kind of plant or something. The “I’ll do anything for work” just seems too hokey not to be a set up.
Interesting catch. I didn’t think of that, but I was wondering what the point of her was.
“Hi, I’m a big boobed blonde, just wandering the streets of NOLA looking for work,*any* work (did I emphasize that enough?) in the city. Can you help me? No, I don’t think I walked onto the set of a porno, why do you ask?” – pretty much the scene in Nelson’s new office.
As soon as I saw the beautiful shot of Peters in the doctor’s office I knew he was in trouble. It’s interesting how the Pelecanos vibe infects the photography.
I still don’t care about Sonny and his no-character girlfriend.
Man, I love Antoine as a teacher and I don’t want him to mess up that life.
The Wilco comments by Annie’s potential manager rang hollow. If he was really tight with their management he would have played up how they recorded in New Orleans, or shot a large chunk of their live DVD at Tipitina’s.
Treme is really unlike any other show I watch. I never feel the NEED to watch it live, or even the next day like I do with some other shows – Boardwalk, Homeland, BB, Mad Men, etc. However, as soon as I take the time to sit down and start up an episode, I’m absolutely, 100% hooked!
I had the first 3 episodes of this season built up on the DVR. I finally watched the season premiere on Tuesday and then watched both episodes 2 and 3 yesterday. And each time an episode ended, I found myself grinning from ear to ear. Such a great show!