Review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘After You’ve Gone’

A review of tonight's “True Detective” coming up just as soon as I throw you a barbell when you're drowning…
“My life's been a circle of violence and degradation, long as I can remember. I'm ready to tie it off.” -Rust
We've spent the previous six weeks of “True Detective” talking quite a bit about the thin way that Nic Pizzolatto has written the characters who aren't Rust and Marty, and debating whether this is a feature or a bug. Now, this has always been a very self-aware series, one that's commenting on various clichés of police procedurals and serial killer melodramas even as it deploys them all, and one where our heroes spent the first five hours (and, for Marty, part of the sixth) looking into a video camera – and, more often than not, directly at us – and offering commentary on the story that we're watching. Pizzolatto has written crime stories of his own, has read and watched countless others, and in many cases he's anticipated the potential criticisms of the series and tackled them head-on within the context of the plot. And as we enter the penultimate chapter of Rust and Marty's story, it's time to deal with the business of our heroes mattering so much more than anyone else.
As “After You've Gone” brings us into 2012 for the duration (give or take a few flashbacks to what Cohle and Hart have been up to since they last spoke), we find that not only are they the only fully dimensional people in the story, but they're essentially the only people left in their own lives.
It's not that the show suddenly transforms into a play with only McConaughey and Harrelson on the stage. We see Maggie, and Rust's new boss, a couple of old colleagues from the 1995 detective squad, and Gilbough and Papania run across the spaghetti monster himself, who turns out to be Errol, the groundskeeper Rust spoke to at the end of episode 3. (More on him in a bit.) It's not about who else is still there in the world at large, but who each man has to lean on or care about. In the hour's first scene, Marty jokes that Rust must have alienated everyone else in his life and gone back to him in the rotation, but it's not like Marty the glad-hander is living a much richer existence. His detective agency is a barren storefront with only one employee. He hasn't seen Maggie in two years, doesn't seem to be in touch with either daughter, and though his old cop buddies smile when they see him, it's always with the understanding that this is a rare occasion. He tells Rust that he has a quiet life, and this seems a charitable way of putting it. He had a life that was defined by being a cop, and when one dead child too many ended that career, he had nothing else. He doesn't much like his ex-partner for a variety of understandable reasons, but he needs Rust again, as much for companionship as for purpose.
And one of the great things about the time-spanning structure of this season is the way we get to see the partnership evolve over a long period, from the uneasy alliance of 1995 to the bitter 7-year itch of 2002 to these two being so old and weary and useless in the company of anyone else that it might finally occur to Rust to ask Marty about his personal life. There is nothing for either of them but each other and this last piece of business. Both seem at peace with the idea that they might die closing the case, or at least go to prison – Marty's visit to Maggie was that of a man saying his final farewell – almost as if they know that their story only has an hour to go before the world never sees either one of them again.
What was striking about watching the partners working together again after all the years apart wasn't just seeing the greater ease they have around each other now – that Rust can actually acknowledge Marty's detective skills, and Marty can return the backhanded compliment with an amused, “High praise from a bartender” – but how, for all their differences, they have come to the same place. Marty doesn't want to believe any of Rust's crazy conspiracy theories, but he watches that old videotape(*) and he's an instant convert. All these wild theories of Rust's are true, and he screwed up badly in 1995 by executing Reggie Ledoux, and now he has to do whatever it takes – including kidnapping and torturing his old buddy Steve – to unburden himself of the debt.
(*) That sequence, like the later flashback to the case that ended Marty's police career, continues the show's trend of telling us about the most monstrous deeds without ever quite showing them to us. We cut away from the flickering TV screen before we see what exactly the men in the animal masks were about to do to Marie Fontenot, but Woody Harrelson's face tells us the entire horrifying story, just as it does when Cary Fukunaga's camera makes sure to keep the dead baby out of focus as poor Marty gets a look.
As I watched the partners meet in the middle, or as close as they can, I began focusing less on the things that make them different than on the ways in which they are the same, beyond this last mission. Rust is the way he is because of that staggering string of tragic events: his daughter's death, the end of his marriage, the man he killed and the four-year stretch as an undercover indentured servant. That would be enough to destroy any man, or at least to burn away a lot of the pieces that make us recognizably human, leaving just enough left for him to function in his chosen profession, and leading him to his particular brand of nihilism. But we don't know much about who and what Rustin Cohle was before all this happened. Maybe he was more like Marty than we might have imagined. Maybe if Marty Hart had been through that same unspeakable stretch, he'd be the one with the droopy mustache giving lectures about how time is a flat circle. Instead, his self-destruction came slower, a bit at a time, so that – as he told Gilbough and Papania – a trained detective missed what was happening right under his nose. Switch their circumstances around, and perhaps Rust is the one stepping out on his wife while putting on a cheerful facade. But no matter their circumstances, and how their respective personalities handled them, the two have come to this endpoint – two men who've been around too long, seen too much and outlived their usefulness for anything but closing this case, and whatever that entails.
And the structure of the series means that anything could happen in next week's finale: the death of one or both of our heroes, the success or failure of their investigation, a perfectly mundane explanation for the activities of this family of killers, or (though I doubt this is where we're going) a more supernatural one befitting the many theories about the Yellow King, Carcosa, et al. This story's over after one more hour, come what may, and then the slate gets wiped clean. Rust Cohle no longer cares about anything but tying off this circle, which makes him incredibly dangerous. And because Pizzolatto doesn't have to worry about bringing any of these characters with him to “True Detective” season 2, he's just as dangerous.
Some other thoughts:
* When I did my rundown last week of HBO drama alums who've had roles big and small in this show, I neglected to mention Glenn Fishler from “Boardwalk Empire,” in part because I didn't recognize him as Errol, who was sporting a beard to hide his scars back in episode 3. (Also, he wasn't constantly referring to himself as “Remus”.) In this episode, he's revealed at a minimum to be the Spaghetti Monster, and possibly the Yellow King himself (note how he's bathed in a golden light after Gilbough and Papania drive off, too tunnel-visioned to even let him finish his sentence). There are definitely pieces missing from this picture – if Errol's the center of this conspiracy, why's he making like Forrest Gump and riding a mower? – and we'll have to find out exactly what he meant by the reference to his family being around a long time: a generational brand of evil, or something more immortal? And how many of the show's old white men – say, Maggie's father – will be encircled in this conspiracy before it's over?
* The show definitely lost something when Hart and Cohle's interrogations ended, but I appreciate how Pizzolatto tries to recreate some of that structure here by having each man telling the other stories of what happened to them over the last decade. No monologues about locked rooms or flat circles, but enough to make it feel less straightforward than episode 6, even as it was more confined to this one time period.
* Marty's visit to Maggie's house also reveals that their girls have done mostly okay as adults: Maisie working in AmeriCorps, Audrey as an artist, albeit one who requires regular psychiatric medication.
* Note how much less ruined Old Rust seems once he's out of that interview room. He was definitely putting on an act for the younger cops, on top of drinking beer to ensure his statement would be inadmissable. A clever guy – albeit one with a ratty ponytail and mustache.
* Marty explains to another ex-colleague that he's thinking of writing a true crime book – “That's the genre, not the title.” Wondering if Pizzolatto ran into any objections along the way to using the title he did.
* This week's closing music: “Lungs” by Townes Van Zandt.
Finally, HBO isn't sending the finale out to critics, which means I'll be writing my reaction to it live that night. One more hour with Cohle and Hart. Boy oh boy.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
This show continues to bring the awesome. Not a bad episode in the bunch. Can’t wait to find out what went down (details, not just big picture) and how Rusty and Marty will end (not well, ’cause… well, it’s Rusty and Marty, but still, there are levels of bad, like airline seating).
I am bit confused by how much Corrupt Sheriff can really tell them though. If he was paid off to shut up and look the other way by The Conspiracy, he’d only have been a flunky back then. He was a deputy to the guy in charge of investigation. Now, I get he was the one who was talked-to by the powers that be and not the original sheriff, and was rewarded with a plum assignment for his troubles, but how did Rusty and Marty know he was lying about something big and not a minor cover-up that even he didn’t much know. After all, he does not strike me as an inquisitive type. If someone just told him to “tell this woman this and you’ll go to CID” he’d have done it with zero-follow-up.
It seems Marty and Rusty are all in on this guy being their break in the case, but… I don’t know, just seemed odd.
I don’t know how they plan to tie this all up in a satisfactory way in an hour. A conspiracy this size doesn’t get taken apart in an hour of TV, it seems to me. I fear that some loose ends I’ve been wondering about all season may go without being tied up. It also seems clear to me that Rust intends to kill himself once he makes this case right, and that pains me. (Either that, or he’s dying of some disease.) But it’s been a hell of a ride, and that last hour is bound to be one to remember.
I’m also a bit disppointed that the spaghetti monster did indeed turn out to have been the guy mowing the school grounds in episode 3. It’s a bit too coincidental, especially given the bigger picture consequences of that encounter, and the way it cast suspicion on Marty. They worked a bit too hard to toss that red herring at us.
agree with Matnova, and will throw in it pisses me off that it was “spoiled” for me by everyone patting themselves on the back noticing that a “famous” actor played that role. If you have to go on IMDB and look up whether that actor is in the final two episodes, at least don’t put it on message boards.
For the life of me, I don’t understand why these types of things are treated any differently than “on the next episode of…”.
Took all the oomph out of an otherwise awesome episode.
@ GG: Well, he did lie about ever even having talked to the family of the girl. I thought that was odd enough for them to want to ask him more questions. I mean, why lie about that?
I was one of the people that predicted that lawnmower guy would be somehow important later on in the story – not because of the actor (I even know who the actor is, but didn’t realize that was him), but because they clumsily introduced a character for no reason. You can’t do that because I’ve read enough detective stories to know that every character has SOME purpose, so you have to give him a superficial purpose in that first scene, or else I’ll know his true purpose is coming later. I think that’s the one misstep this show has made.
Episode VI of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror features a parody of Nightmare on Elm Street where Groundskeeper Willie becomes Freddie Kreuger. Groundskeeper Willie rides a lawn mower and has a beard. Freddie’s face is badly disfigured by scars and he terrorizes and murders children. It was so obvious, we should have seen it weeks ago.
The corrupt sheriff’s name was Childers. When Rust and Marty went to visit Ms. Delores, she commented on how Sam Tuttle had many children including some with the last name Childers. The report that Marty found, said the deputy handled the case and the deputy (who went on to work with Marty and Rust in 1995) told Marty in the 2012 timeline the Sheriff handled the case. Marty knew the name Childers was connected to the Tuttle family from the visit to Ms. Delores. That combined with the the conflicting story of who handled the case is how Marty knew he is was hiding something.
@Hislocal…That would make it Chekhov’s lawnmower guy
REMUS’S FAMILY HAS BEEN AROUND HERE FOR A LONG TIME.
Yes! I knew that face was familiar!
this is the best tv show in a long, long time. Every second means something.
It might be hard to tie all of this up in 1 hour. Looking forward to it.
There will probably be no resolution to the case. That might bother some at this point, more so a couple episodes back, but as the end of the show nears it appears that the case merely exists as a catalyst to the eventual destinies of Rust & Marty.
I should add though, I’d like to be wrong about that.
OK last thought. Prediction: Rust & Marty get close to figuring it all out and are killed. Gilbough & Papania then realize Rust was not the killer but was actually close to solving a big conspiracy. Maybe they find his storage unit of clues. One or both become obsessed with solving the case now that they realize it’s scope. End of show.
Time for…the BLACK STARS. Man that’s creepy.
Time for… the BLACK STARS. Of course. Man that’s creepy.
My posts are disappearing
Wow are we going to find out pairs of detectives have been investigating this case for generations?? So does this mean that the black detectives (stars) solve the case then finally?
OK that really was last thought. Goodnight
Yeah, I’m with Jill. Rust and Marty are more likely to be killed than wrap everything up in a nice bow.
I was hoping for a horse fucking joke with Steve the Racist, but I’ll settle for Rust calling him a cocksucker.
AmeriCorps, with a capital C.
He did not fuck that horse he just came on his leg!
How did Rust not realize that the man mowing the school lawn in ep3 had scars on his face (made clear by tonights ep and fist made a lead in the beginning of ep3). Pothole?
He had a beard then. Alan references this in his review.
I just went and re-watched. 1) He had a beard in episode 3. 2) Marty started honking the horns because he had just received info on Reggie LaDue.
Well they still need to get to him. So may just dawn on rust. Marty did interrupt, but he did talk to him face to face so hopefully he will kill himself over not picking up on that in his taxman notes. It was 7 years later the girl mentioned the scars and Remus wasn’t a person of interest just a custodian. But curious to see how that plays out.
Or a beard works. …
Is there an error with the review. It says more on error later. But I don’t see anything else on him. But clearly others mention you discussed his beard. I’m using a phone. Maybe it’s not loading right. But I refreshed and read several times.
Ha! The reviews cover multiple pages now. When did that start? I thought that was to view next picture in gallery.
More page hits. Page 2 of reviews is brought to us by USA’s “Suits”
Rewatched scene in ep3, beard doesn’t cover the size of scar in ep7 in my opinion
Also, in episode 3 lawnmower man hid his southern drawl. In episode 7 he had a thick accent (and was shaved).
The beard defense is honestly ridiculous plotting. Thanks for the red herring. His horrific scars were covered by facial hair. REALLY?
I went back to Ep 3 just to catch the school scene again – were they really the same actors? I found it too much of a coincidence, and yes super convenient that the scar was covered by a beard.
The guy had a beard too in Ep 7 but we all saw the scar (which was a huge letdown because the way it was being built over the last few eps I’d have thought the spaghetti monster looked horrific … and now he actually looks pretty normal).
Also how did F**k and S**k miss the scar when none of us did?? Sheesh.
@Joel, you seriously don’t think a beard can cover facial scars? Good God, some people just live to complain.
@Ana, did F**k and S**k even know about the guy with the scars? I don’t recall Rust or Marty ever mentioning it to them in their interviews.
@NKK: Hair follicles and sweat glands do not grow back under scar tissue. Look it up. True Detective has spent 7 entire episodes building up Rust as the most observant, intuitive, brilliant detective in ever, but he couldn’t see the scars because they were covered by mystical miracle hair.
I completely agree with @JOEL; the problem I have with the premise that Rust met and missed the scars b/c of facial hair just doesn’t jive with how Rust’s character has been developed in the previous episodes.
@JOEL The “beard,” Errol is sporting is part and parcel of his spaghetti monster look. That is a ratty, patchy beard most likely because of his scarring. Scars/burns change over time as people age and can be changed with treatments/therapy.
And while you may have built Rust Cohle into “the most observant, intuitive, brilliant detective in ever,” I think the show itself has been pretty fair in presenting him as an extremely flawed person. While a very good detective, he was admitted functional alcoholic that relapsed badly during the case. And also was sleep deprived and hallucinating from a possible pill problem.
He was good at his job compared to his partner and his contemporaries, but a modern day Sherlock, nope. He was barely a functional human being during the 95′ investigation.
“He was barely a functional human being during the 95′ investigation.” Haha, we’re not watching the same show.
@JOEL Whatever. I guess each viewer sees what they want to see.
Pills, booze, insomnia, depression, social detachment are all the hallmarks of a healthy human being right? One that should totally be able to work at the highest level in his chosen profession for sure.
This is tiresome, but OK. Marty tells the 2012 detectives that Rust was so good at interrogations he was being called in by other jurisdictions to break their suspects. Marty also repeatedly tells them how smart and capable Rust was, regardless of Rust’s personality issues. We see Rust repeatedly outwit and overpower others. Even coked to his eyeballs he successfully escapes the botched drug heist with a suspect in hand. Yeah, the guy has issues but so what? He’s portrayed as the best cop on the force.
Being good at interrogations is not the same skill as being good at investigations. We know Rust blew the case in 1995 by believing it was over. He’s a flawed cop, not just a flawed man.
They clearly said Rust can read the soul of/break down any man…. over 10 minutes. He did not get 10 minutes with lawnmower duder the first time they met because Marty interrupted them. He barely got to talk/look at the guy the first go-round.
Watched ep 3 and ep 7 again. Weird thing is that Lawnmower Man’s scars are most noticeable on his far right cheek, and not around his mouth/chin. Maybe there’s another scarred man, I don’t know. Rust only sees him from his left profile in 1995, so he would not have seen the obvious scars plus Lawnmower Man also has that loose beard (over scar tissue). But he should have seen scarring around the mouth/chin. They were already looking for a scarred suspect, so even with a brief conversation a detail like that would be important to Rust. But whatever, he’s human, this is TV, yadda yadda yadda.
Expectations are really high for the ending of this series and there’s every possibility it will fail to meet them. I’m hoping for a satisfying conclusions for Rust Marty because they remain the core of the series. If the Carcosa mystery has a solid conclusion, all the better, but if it doesn’t the rest of the series was still great.
Some clarity, apologies if treading over old ground…
1) Rust meets lawnmower man in 1995 during investigation. His straggly beard, combined with his greasy appearance and the bright light of day meant no facial scars were visible from a normal speaking distance. What more, this encounter was brief and Marty interrupts Rust with an update on Reggie LaDoux meaning they quickly move on without a pause.
2) In 2002 Rust is doing some clandestine follow up on the Dora Lange case and hears of a girl chased in the woods by a “green-eared spaghetti monster”. A sketch drawing of the culprit is given to him. Rust met the lawnmower man 7 years ago, and although viewers spotted the similarity (aided by Google in some cases) no bells ring for Rust. This is realistic, no matter how amazing a cop Rust is. It would be very implausible if he did remember that brief encounter with a seemingly unimportant figure 7 years ago.
3) In 2012, Marty and Cohle reunite for further investigation and meet with a hired hand for Rev. Sam Tuttle, who tells them he fathered many children from different women, and that she remembers the scarred boy, he was a grandchild on the ‘Childress side of the family’ implying…
4) With Rust’s (and the show’s) focus on family trees and family history, the Tuttles and the Childress’ are two families who are clearly intertwined, likely from before even Rev. Sam Tuttle. The lawnmower man is a Childress. The Rev. Billy Tuttle, whose schools are integral to the locations of the crimes, is a relative. Lawnmower man was probably groundsman at all these schools, giving him access to prey.
5) In 2012 we also find out through Marty and Rust’s new search that a Childress was also a cop from the Sheriff’s department involved in the investigation in 1995 (when Rust’s prisoner is found bled out). Another Childress.
6) Gilbough & Papania meet the lawnmower man in 2012 en route to checking up on the church in Rust’s reports. It is 17 years since Rust first met him, and we see that not only is he the Spaghetti Monster, but now looking a little tidier and clean shaven, he is also the Scarred Man. He may even be the Yellow King, but likely that is a more senior figure from the Tuttle/Childress family/legacy.
7) Audrey must have something to do with the whole thing, she’s at least been exposed to Carcosa (the domain of the Yellow King), given the toys, pictures, behaviour etc, throwing her grandfather into the mix, and also giving a perfect catalyst for Marty to go completely AWOL in Episode 8.
8) Rust’s boss with the missing son will come into this, and I think he’s glimpsed briefly on the ‘next time on…’ snippet. His missing son could even play a part in the finale.
9) Rust or Marty is not coming back. Maybe both. That is pretty much a sure thing.
Next week can not come too soon.
Fantastic recap. This is just my own speculation/two cents, but I think The Yellow King is not a person but the mystical/mythical deity that the Tuttle/Childress clan prays to, worships, and does terrible things to children for. Similarly to how the actual play The King in Yellow in Robert Chambers’ book of short stories The King in Yellow is never truly written down in the book, but mentioned in passing because supposedly reading the actual play induces despair or madness and will drive you crazy.
Sorry, but your recap is a mess. 1995 Rust and Marty find out about the Spaghetti monster re: the missing girl that Childress is mixed up in. They then go to interview her Grandmother, the woman who is racked with pain from years of working in dry cleaning. The local cops give them the artist rendering of her description. In Ep 3 they begin pulling jackets on sex offenders with facial scarring. We even see them interrogate a young man with facial scarring right before they meet the Creole fisherman who mentions Ledoux. That scene leads directly to the first visit with the Lawnmower Man. Rust started the conversation convinced his killer had significant facial scars.
Joel, please go punt yourself. You insufferable knob.
@dwexley: Sincerely not sure what I said to personally offend you or if you’re just offended that I’ve responded 20 times to this thread (I realize this has gotten silly). Since all I can is apologize, I apologize. It was not my intent to offend you.
@Joel OK, I muddled up point 2, which should read that in 1995 the men are searching for the scarred man / spaghetti monster, but Rust just missed it when he met lawnmower man. As I said in point 1, it was easy to miss the scars when covered with a beard and under those circumstances. The viewer couldn’t see the scars, so neither could Rust. Your repeated point that a beard covering facial marks/scars being ridiculous plotting is just plain stupid. Of course a beard can cover facial marks, especially subtle burn marks rather than blatant jagged knife scars or such.
Don’t think the rest of it is a mess though, but hands up I got the 1995/2002 mixup in point 2.
@ Kobracola, Cheers! I’m now with you on this, Yellow king beings a Deity or some kind of mystical shrine they worship is very likely and plausible. Or, maybe a man dressed as such? Either way, nice idea.
@ Dwexley I like your style.
Nice recap @columnist! @Joel, I don’t understand why you think it’s such a mess aside from that one error. The woman who worked in dry cleaning was NOT the grandmother of the girl chased by the spaghetti monster. She was Dora Lange’s mother.
I know that you can’t actually grow facial hair on scarred tissue, but it would be possible to grow the beard from what healthy tissue he still had long enough to mostly cover the scars. A long and patchy beard–which he may have had when he chased the girl–might also account for him looking more like a “spaghetti monster.” He may have trimmed the beard by the time he met up with Rust. And when clean shaven the scars are much more visible.
I still wonder what was with the pic that showed young Dora surrounded by men on horses with those long pointy hats on. It makes you wonder if Dora’s father was part of the cult. Maybe he wouldn’t bathe his own daughter b/c it made him squeamish about what they were doing to the other children. Maybe him jack-knifing his truck wasn’t an accident. He could have killed himself b/c he despised what he’d been participating in once he had his own child. Maybe Dora was targeted b/c she knew stuff about the cult–assuming her father was one of the men in the picture.
As I typed in a brand new comment on the second page, I watched both lawnmower scenes at the same time last night. The key to Rust, and us, not noticing the scars the first time is that we only really see the left side of lawnmower guy’s face the first time as he was facing that way in regards to Rust on the lawnmower. And the scarring is primarily on the right side of his face. Add the beard, and the fact that Rust is staring at the school very intently instead of the lawnmower guy while he talks to him and it’s extirely plausible that Rust never notices his scars and neither do we. And in neither scene does he have anythign green (earphones etc) on his ears, he only has plastice eye goggles.
I need to rewatch episode 3 but how much of a beard did he have? Scar tissue won’t grow hair.
Yeah, no shit. Glad this show is realistic.
In The scene were Maggie comes to the bar doesn’t seem to acknowledge she never slept with Cohle ? He sys something about going along with her story.
She never SLEPT with Cohle, EWG. That was a pig-bang, plain and simple! Regardless, her showing up at the bar was kinda … meh. I was happy that Cohle flatly dismissed her.
Hiwever… The background music in that scene is the ominous Richard and Linda Thompson tune, “Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed?”, perhaps some reference to how Maggie and Marty’s marriage ended, or perhaps to some other inexplicable machinations that our third unreliable narrator was involved in. A reach, but every piece in this series seems to be there for a reason.
I had to listen to this line a couple of times. It’s a little convoluted. Rust says something like “He’s bothered that she wants him, again, to lie to her about Marty”
It will be interesting to see if Pizzolatto is able to get this wrapped up, within an hour, in a manor that is satisfying. I know lots of people like to say “it’s the journey.” I disagree. One eighth of the story and the conclusion come next week. We will see if/where True Detective sits among the pantheon shows.
IMDB really is a sucky kinda spoiler. Knowing that Remus was in the final two episodes totally gave him away. Don’t look at IMDB for clues and don’t read detailed comments sections if you don’t want to know this stuff, because someone else will.
If you are watching it just to complain about its place in the pantheon of great shows please stop watching.
Sheesh just becos you were spoilt doesn’t mean you got to go passing the spoiler around too! Anyway now we know Remus the groundskeeper is the spaghetti monster so he will obviously be in the finale
@Brad – I’m not complaining. I think the show is really great. Just hoping the finale stands up with the rest of the show.
@Ana – Sorry, I figured the cat was outta the bag for all viewers after the final scene last night.
Suspected the groundskeeper the first moment he appears haha
Good fer yooooooooouuuu!!!
I would Like to Echo Mr. Rogers
Personally, I disagreed with everyone who said it was the guy on the lawn mower (clearly i was wrong), but as soon as I saw him at the end of this episode, long before they zoomed in on his face, I knew it was him.
Does anyone else think he doesn’t really match the description that they gave? I thought in ep. 3 they said he was a freakishly tall and thin man. Now, Remus is pretty tall, but he’s no giant and he is definately not thin (though I might be misremembering that anway.)
Who said he was thin? Not that I don’t believe, just don’t remember. I remember the girl in the institution calling him a giant before she flipped out.
The groundskeeper is not The Yellow King and he is not “The Serial Killer”. Clearly this goes much deeper than one guy; there is an entire organization at play and the lawnmower guy is one small cog in the whole thing. Just because we find out he’s the scarred guy doesn’t mean the entire thing is solved. My guess is that The Yellow King is not one singular person but a mystical and mythical god this crazy, voodoo society made up of Tuttles and their associated people worships.
Somehow, Audrey seems to have been a victim at some point of this cult or whatever they are. Did anyone else notice that the scene she made with the figurines back in one of the earlier episodes seemed to be very similar to what Marty saw on the video tape? Was it ever mentioned where either of Marty’s kids attended school when they were younger?
I’m interested in whether or not Audrey is mixed up in any of this or not – I’m wondering whether the show will actually address the “why” of her staging the scene with her dolls, her goofy behavior, etc. or just say, “Oh well, she’s on meds, so she clearly has mental problems.” Was there molestation? Did grampy fondle her anus (while wearing antlers and droopy socks) when she was on a lakeside visit?
Please stop with the “Audrey was molested”! And no the father in law isn’t “The Yellow King.” I believe Hart would have mentioned if his daughters went to a Tuttle school. It was bac enough hearing every week how Rust or Marty was the killer….smh
That actually would make for an interesting twist.
Budweiser: I’ve always had my faith in Marty. One of his redeeming qualities has always been his regular-guyness – you can usually trust that someone who cheats on his wife, gets into fist fights and is an all-round hokey already has all his devils on display. And Rust can’t possibly be the killer, unless in addition to all his sick fetishism and twisted mysticism, he is *also* a narcissist.
Interesting theory, but I agree that Marty would have remembered his daughter going to a Tuttle school. However, I can believe that the father in law is somehow involved, and maybe the daughter SAW something disturbing (don’t forget, the bad guys love to keep pictures and videos), so maybe that’s what screwed her up, and Marty finds out and rage-kills his father in law. Kind of a stretch, but interesting to think about.
Hislocal: That is actually entirely plausible!
I think Audrey is most definitely involved (and will be part of the final ‘reveal’). The constant references to Marty not ‘looking after’ his own family are not coincidental.
There have been a truckload of clues peppered throughout the series – the sexual tableau/drawings and behavior being just the most obvious. Here’s another – the same child’s drawing as a mural at the mental hospital:
[imgur.com]
…and on the wall of Marty’s bedroom: [imgur.com]
The picture is not identical to the wall. Will have nothing to do with the finale. Just like his daughters won’t. Not sure why this theory had bothered me so much. Sorry.
Of course it is. Are you visually impaired?
And you stating categorically things that will or won’t happen in the final is completely meaningless.
That close-up shot of Rust’s face while Marty was reacting to the video was perfect. Like a jolt of electricity going through him just remembering what he saw (and refused to see a second time).
Was the ground-keeper ever wearing earphones? Would that be the green ears?
That was my assumption.
He had the earphones in Ep 3. Yes, they were green.
He was NOT wearing earphones.
What if the that The Lawnmower man and the backwoods cult are carrying out a fertility ritual because they believe their children are dying as a result of supernatural force but what is actually killing the children is oil drilling of the coast (how I don’t know, poisoning? drowning?). The powers that be allowed the perception that it was a serial killer while covering up the truth about the real killer of this poor community. The devil catchers are the cult’s clue to the real danger (they resemble oil rigs) It would explain the real motivation for the coverup. If you look at the opening credits you’ll see there are oil rigs on fire in a majority of the scenes. Maybe I’m way off but half the fun of the show is this sort of wild speculation. We’ll see next week.
(Edited with aplogies)
What if the lawnmower man and the backwoods cult are carrying out a fertility ritual because they believe their children are dying as a result of supernatural force, but what is actually killing the children is oil drilling of the coast (how I don’t know, poisoning? drowning?)? The powers that be allowed the perception that it was a serial killer while covering up the truth about the real killer of this poor community. The devil catchers are the cult’s clue to the real danger (they resemble oil rigs). It would explain the real motivation for the coverup. If you look at the opening credits you’ll see there are oil rigs on fire in a majority of the scenes. Maybe I’m way off but half the fun of the show is this sort of wild speculation. We’ll see next week.
You know what? I actually enjoy your wild-ass speculation. It’s an original thought and you should feel no shame in voicing your opinion. Hell, most folks thought Cohle was crazy, and it looks like he may be right about this whole conspiracy thing. Unfortunately, the devil traps seem to fit with the whole mythos of Carcosa that the old lady, LeDoux, and others have babbled about.
There’s a point where Rust is showing Marty a map and comments that he doesn’t understand why most of the bodies are missing off the coast. Maybe the flooding of lowland areas is an explanation. And the program is called wellspring. All this is too much fun.
Perhaps people are taken and transported by boat along the coast to the ritual site.
The name Childress fits nicely with the fertility theory, since it’s so close to “childless.” The old woman who remembered him also told Rust and Marty that families used to have more kids.
This is an awesome theory.
*golf claps*
I’m not saying your theory is wrong, but a couple things to consider: Cary Fukunaga has said that the show was originally set in the Ozarks, but for production reasons they had to relocate it to Louisiana. He also said the overall story and structure wasn’t changed much, just the setting, which implies that the oil industry may not be that big of an element. And at Art of the Title Sequence, Antibody who created and produced the title sequence said this: “When we were initially briefed, Nic Pizzolatta, the showrunner, and Cary Fukunaga, the director, spoke a lot about how the landscape and setting of the show revealed the characters and reflected their internal struggles. The show is set in Louisiana in the ’90s, with a strong presence of the petrochemical infrastructure and the pollution of the physical landscape. We read scripts for the first three episodes before even considering the visual execution.” And he went on to mention that those images were actually derived from the work of photographer Richard Misrach. He pointedly says “We didn’t have to use much imagery from the show itself.” My take is that the imagery is Antibody’s creative addition, and that Pizzolatta and Fukunaga see the industrial imagery as being more atmospheric than literal.
[www.artofthetitle.com]
That’s some really great stuff Joel. It’s so cool that modern tech allows us to dialogue this way. Remember when you had to hope that the people you worked with had interests beyond The King of Queens? Thanks for the detailed background.
@Joel: Interesting note about the shift in scene for the story. An allusive name like “Rust Cohle” makes a lot more sense in the Ozarks – rust belt, coal country, decay and elemental transformation on the scale of geological time.
“(*) We cut away from the flickering TV screen before we see what exactly the men in the animal masks were about to do to Marie Fontenot …”
Wasn’t that Dora Lange, or is that sneaky suspicion in the back of my mind telling me that I’m lost actually correct?
Rust states to Marty that the girl in the video is Marie Fontenot.
Anyone else sense the missing persons might be buried in the cemetery at the end? Or at the bottom of the water? The who seems almost wrapped up unless another twist. But how about the why and resolve. Will the bar owner get closure or the paralyzed football player? Is why this being done because of the car costa religion or whatever it is? Why didn’t Marty know about the conspiracy if he was a head detective? Here’s to another long week.
I’m prepared for the possible deaths of both our heroes & for the mystery to remain a mystery. A lot to tie up in one episode.
Agree. Chances that both and Rust and Marty get taken down are pretty good.
I can see them figuring it out, but getting killed before they can tell anyone. Pretty nihilistic but it would fit with the tone of this show.
Am prepared for both deaths too, but will likely be sadder over Marty’s than Rust. Rust Cohle died with his daughter.
Lots of foreshadowing. Rust is ready to “tie things off.”
Maggie asking Marty if he is saying goodbye and Marty’s (non) reaction was a really nice piece of writing and acting.
But the old lady who knows Carcosa says “death is not the end.” Rust deadpans that he hopes she’s wrong.
Really good stuff.
This show actually kind of scares me at times. It’s a real nightmare. Very intense.
The baby in the microwave line is word for word from “Heat”. Pacino says it to his wife when she complains that he doesn’t talk when he comes home.
Marty is lying. He refused to answer why he quit two times, then just said something he herd in a movie.
Close, but not word-for-word.
Vincent Hanna: Oh, I see, what I should do is, er, come home and say “Hi honey! Guess what? I walked into this house today, where this junkie asshole just fried his baby in a microwave, because it was crying too loud. So let me share that with you. Come on, let’s share that, and in sharing it, we’ll somehow, er, cathartically dispel all that heinous shit”. Right?
Perhaps an homage?
I think its pretty clear Marty is an authentic, although highly flawed, character.
I think you are reading way too much into it. Remember that while the guys might tell one story, the flashbacks are the truth. We saw Marty looking into the microwave and thoroughly disgusted.
Stop it with the paginating, HitFix.
How did Marty know the sheriff was lying?
Marty is an experienced detective, so he is probably good at reading someone & seeing when they are lying.
Because we know what the sheriff said happened to the child was a made up story. The child was the one in the videotape.
Because the Detective signed the paper-work saying he was the person who dealt with the family. Then in modern days he repeatedly insists he never spoke to them. Marty and Rust have the paperwork showing he is lying.
Yeah he changed his story. In ’95 he said one thing in 2012 another.
I do like how this addresses what probably happened to the prisoner who told Cohle that he knew The Yellow King in 2002. If you remember, one of the guards on duty the day he killed himself was named Childress.
Good pull.
Good episode as usual. Kinda worried about the amount of stuff that needs to handled in one hour left. I wish I hadn’t read the stuff about the lawnmower man, which lets be honest, wouldn’t be noticed by most people without the internet brainpool. The only way a show could hide a killer these days is to never show them at all till the end. Also, notice how lawnmower man had mowed out the old familiar spiral shape/flat circle?
The audience is the True Detective!
I was wondering why Steve the drunk(AKA Steve Fields from Deadwood) had one line in the beginning of the series lol glad they brought him back for something significant (kinda) Anyway I’m still loving this show Hart & Cohle are great characters and so far the story has been awesome I just hope the ending is as good as the show has been so far…we’ll see! !
Funny his name is Steve again too lol
Is it really that much effort for you to click to the next page?
#firstworldproblems
My bad…Missed there was a 2nd page…You hate me now??
It is definitely a #firstworldproblem but it is a bummer when you comment on page 2 (or page 3) and it sends you back to page 1. I don’t think hoping for a good user interface on a message board that asks for and gets this much traffic is that unfair.
Amazing as always. Matt will get an Emmy for sure to go along with his Oscar. You zeroed in on my mom’s theory which is that Maggie’s dad is involved. Could be. I’m anxious to see how this plays out but have a gut feeling that Rust kills himself at the end.
A lot of viewers have kind of picked up that Rust seems ready to do away with himself, but I honestly cannot see him as the kind that will. He admitted just as much in the pilot. If he was even remotely the type, he would’ve done so within the first five years of his daughter’s death, or while he was in Alaska. No denying he has a death wish though. I see him taking bullets for Marty, or simply walking consciously into an ambush from where he won’t return.
But not in the way of offing himself.
I think it’s possible that Maggie’s dad comes back in an important capacity because he’s played by a famous actor, and hasn’t had much to do so far. BUT, I think what will be cool about this show going forward is that alot of famous (or at least recognizable) actors will volunteer for small parts just to be a part of the show, so it could throw off the viewer as to how important each character is when they’re introduced, which is pretty cool.
I think Maggie’s Dad is the Yellow King and I think, since she was a little girl making a disturbing circle outta her barbie dolls, Hart’s daughter was a victim.
Also, was it just me or was the lawnmower guy creating the logo we’ve been seeing all along (tattoo on Ledoux, etc. and it’s painted on Rusts storage unit door.
In addition to the HBO alumni you already noted last week and in this review, there have also been a couple more.
Joe Chrest, who plays Detective Demma, also played Persimmon Phil on Deadwood; Joseph Sikora, who played Ginger, was Margaret’s abusive husband in the first season of Boardwalk Empire (he also made a brief appearance on Carnivàle); and Dana Gourrier (Cathleen, a.k.a. the coffee lady) & J.D. Evermore (Detective Lutz) also appeared on Treme as Detective Leroy & Det. Thomas Silby, respectively.
This episode is the beginning of “tying off the circle” in this story and I was so glad to see these two men find each other again. It’s clear they have been lost without their chosen life’s work – being true detectives. Both have reached a similar point no matter that they have been as different as any two people can be. This all reminded me of the segment in one of Rust’s interview monologues.
He showed the detectives, Gilbough and Papania, pictures of murdered women and said they all looked as if at the last moment they finally accepted death and were at peace. They realized that all their pain and joy in life were the same thing. Rust and Marty seem to be at that point now – pain and joy the same – ready for death if that’s what uncovering the truth costs.
What a great pleasure this show has been to watch – no matter how the mystery ends. Any resolution could never match the color and depth of character we’ve seen in these two men.
It will all boil down to the undercover bit. How do we know who Rust even is.
I really don’t think Lawnmower man is the Man with the Scars on his face. Am I blind or something? The way Rust and the victims describe him make him sound like his bottom half of his face is distinctly covered in scars. This guys isn’t! I doubt he’s the Yellow King. It’s gotta be more shocking than that!
This. Alan isn’t the only reviewer I have seen that has said definitively “This is the Spaghetti Monster” and while I see scarring on his chest, there’s nothing on his face even close to a disfigurement so pronounced, that’s all anyone who crosses his path can remember. What are others seeing that I’m not?
Completely agree with you both. I have trouble believing he is the same spaghetti monster who left such an impression on so many people because he’s so nondescript. Even with the (super mediocre) scar he’s nondescript! But also having two people with scars on their faces – while our heroes hunt a serial killer with a scarred face – is a cheap way to try to throw the audience.
It’s him. They dramatically revealed the scars on his face after the detectives drove away. He kinda looks like The Hound – like, burn scars not slash/cutting scars. Plus he wears the big earmuffs that groundskeepers wear, which is why the girl said he had green ears. It’s him.
That’s the thing. If he had a 1/10th of the scarring of The Hound – got it, no problem. I rewound it numerous times last night, and I’m just not seeing anything. It confused me so much that some people were so definitive, I was entertaining crazy thoughts that this just might be a social media stuntexperiment. Could it be that not everyone was watching the exact same cut of the show for the purpose of creating confusion when they attempt to review and discuss it? You know, to mirror the the insanity brought about by watching “The King in Yellow” play. Ridiculous, I know, but that’s what happens when you keep watching something, over and over, at 1 in the morning and never understanding what people are seeing.
His scar is on his bottom right of his cheek extending down to his jaw, but the effect is tamed by his beard growth. It looks like web-like welts on his face.
And I am as disappointed as you are.
How about this: It may not be him but a relative (brother) of the guy they are looking for. The old black lady said the boys father did the scarring to him, perhaps he did it to his other children adn on the “Spaghetti man” the sscarring is even worse and more pronounced.
Thanks, Ana. I went back and watched it again, and I understand my issue now. I wasn’t seeing the scarring as such, but instead as discolored beard stubble. I do enjoy SJGMONEY suggestion that the show has set up Lawnmower Guy as not necessarily the only child with facial scarring.
The people Rust and Marty are chasing are extremely well connected and probably pretty wealthy. Errol could afford some skin therapy treatment over the last 20 years or so. Thus the scraggly attempt at facial hair in 1995 and then in 2012 a clean shaven look with less apparent scarring on the face.
Also we know that at least some of these victims were drugged with some pretty heavy hallucinogens. Thus, “The giant man with the scarred face.” You take a guy like Errol with a pretty unpleasant looking mug in the first place and put him in front of a girl who’s been kidnapped and forced to take LSD you’d probably end up with the description of the spaghetti monster.
The show has already established that we have many unreliable narrators. Victims of trauma usually have a distorted/unclear version of past events that can hopefully be made clearer through years and year of treatment.
Lawn-mower guy is suspect #1 until further notice. The parish probably hasn’t paid anyone to mow the lawns of these places in years.
Well, I saw the scars. Perhaps some folks watched more hi-def than others. Anyway (as a person who has had scars)the marks fade and change over time (remember, he was a boy when he got the scars from his dad) as the skin stretches, etc. The girl in the residential care place had seen him years ago. It may not be him, but not for lack of face marks.
I agree with Brad, I couldn’t understand why Alan said that so definitively. I could not really make out any scars either, so when Alan said that, I thought, Huh? It has got to be something else, or be someone else. Wouldn’t they want them to be completely obvious? like no mistaking?
My wife and I both had trouble making out the scarring on his face, although we thought the whole scene setup with the backlighting at first so you could not see his face really made the point.
But, I loaded HBO GO and it’s easier to make out the scarring all over his left cheek on the PC. Image below, although a moving picture makes it more clear.
[imgur.com]
Another good look. Notice the difference between his left and right cheeks. One has stubble, the other is effed up.
[imgur.com]
See my comments below, as I watched both scens at the same time last night. Explains why Rust (and us) never noticed the scars.
Oh man, these things confirmed for me Maggie Maggie Maggie.
She is with the kids most of the time which may explain Aubreys issues
She is on the couch with Aubrey when they interrogate her about the drawings making the child reluctant to explain herself.
She seduces Chole from moment one at the house dinner.
She is the reason for the split between Hart and Chole. (getting too close to the truth)
She now wanders into the bar asking questions about the new partnership she thought she had destroyed for good.
Oh yeah Maggie is the Yellow Queen. Anyone notice the stars on her shirt at her new home.
I disagree that she’s some sort of mastermind or Yellow Queen, but people have predicted that her dad is involved, so maybe her family is one of the families involved and she really does know something.
But, I still doubt it.
Why did she protect Cohle from the black detectives? They mistakenly think Rust is the bad guy. If Maggie was the Yellow queen wouldn’t she at least play to that theory.
Two things: Maggie is wearing yellow when she goes to see Rust at the bar. And she also lets him mow her lawn! I’d like to go back and see if he mows it in circles…
Maggies questioning by the two detectives was before Chole and Hart became a team again so why would she have to anything than what she said. She had no clue they were going to get back together. She thought she really put the wedge between them. Maggie has shown she can be unbelievably cold and ruthless. Her dad holds some strange theories on life and living and Maggie has lived under his roof. Maggie and her dad/family for the win on the final episode.
The scene with Rust and Marty and the old woman was very creepy. The way she became so aware when she saw the drawings, and her litany afterwards:
“You know Carcosa? Him who eats time, him robes; it’s a wind of invisible voices. Rejoice! Death is not the end. Rejoice!”
Yes very good scene. I think she said “him roves” not “him robes.” Could be wrong. Will watch again tonight.
I thought she said “him rose” as in “he rose”from the dead, thus conquering (eating)time. Anyway, Rust seems pretty upset if death is not the end.
I listened to the clip again on Youtube. It sounded like “robes” to me, but it is a bit tough to discern.
I was hoping for a reconciliation between Hunt and his ex wife. The combination of her nude ass and titties was the highlight of the series.
I’m guessing you mean Hart. Thanks for the thoughtful insights.
I feel dumb even having to ask this, but who is Maggie’s dad? Why don’t I remember him AT ALL? When did we meet him, where and in what context?
And why are 50% of the people predicting he is somehow the Yellow King.
Also, disagree with anyone who thinks the scars on lawnmower man’s face “weren’t pronounced enough to be the Spaghetti man” – this isn’t some hokey network show. They aren’t going to show us those scars as a tease. It’s clearly him.
Maggie’s dad seems like a good candidate for a bad guy in ep2 (lake house). First off he is a sinister looking dude. Second he is growling about the kids and sex and people screaming about their rights and Bill Clinton. Seems like a good candidate to for the Good Ole Boy network. If Audrey’s promiscuity (and need for meds) has any tie to the cult he is likely the link. I hjighly doubt he is the Yellow King.
Oh. So it’s just a Red Riding remake set in America? [child abuse circle where people wear animal masks + rural location with strong local identity + collusion of local police + involvement of charismatic local church organisations + three different time periods…]
Yes… with snappier dialogue and two great leads.
Uncannily similar. And how reminiscent is ex-Tuttle student Johnny Joanie to Red Riding’s BJ. Both in appearance and character. “Here is one that got away.”
Surely someone mentioned him mowing in a spiral, right?
Yes, twice. Read all the posts.
Ok, just read all the thread. I don’t see anything about the mowing in a spiral. I believe he would have been mowing in a spiral at the school too. Spiral mowing is a little tricky, because you have to make sure you eject the clipping towards the outside, and not the center.
Page one.
Arithon
“Also, notice how lawnmower man had mowed out the old familiar spiral shape/flat circle?”
morningstar
“Also, was it just me or was the lawnmower guy creating the logo we’ve been seeing all along (tattoo on Ledoux, etc. and it’s painted on Rusts storage unit door.”
Like I said, twice.
Well, also, you have to mow in a spiral with a riding mower. Those things don’t make great 180 degree turns :P
I know a lot of people think that an hour is not long enough to tie off all the loose ende but really, what is left to find out?
Rust and Marty know who most of the conspirator’s are, they know what they are doing and how they are doing it, where they are getting access to these kids and right now they have access to a potential conspirator, who might be able to roll over on the rest of his crew, or at least give them a new lead. all that is left is for them to get exact names and addresses and dole out some justice, preferably the brand Mary used on Reggie.
to be realistic, we know that Mary and Rust aren’t really operating under any real authority. most of their evidence is inadmissable because it was obtained illegally and they just kidnapped a sherif and are about to torture him, so anything he gives them is inadmissable too, not to mention that this is highly illegal. Best case scenario, and the most likely in my opinion, is that Rust and Marty go down in some kind of standoff with a few key conspirators, killing a few of them before Rust (at least) dies, then in the aftermath, the 2 black detectives are able to get a warrent to search Rust’s storage locker and that gives them enough evidence to wrap up all the rest of the conspirators, including the Guv. Tuttle.
Agree. It is the mythological stuff that could be a the most challenging to wrap up but I could easily see (one example) Rust dead, Marty driven insane and the Yellow King mythos left unresolved… living on as hazy myth.
I thought McConaughey was channeling some Rust in his acceptance speech last night when he said that every day he need “something to look up to, something to look forward to; and something to chase.” He then named them as God; family; and himself as a hero that’s always 10 years away, or something. It’s that last one that went into ‘time is a flat circle’ zone.
I would have gone crazy if he threw something about time is a flat circle into the oscar speech.
I haven’t read the comment section for this show, so bear with me for backtracking. I re-watched the first five episodes yesterday, and noticed the scene where Marty and Rust interview Dora’s mother. Rust eyes the photo of a young Dora with men on horses in the background wearing masks. How does Rust not question her about the photo? Sensing Dora’s family was partially responsible for her death.
That is a creepy photo and it does seem very surprising that neither Rust or Marty bring it up. Mom was having migraine attack which maybe cut the interview short. Best answer I can come up with.
Mom blames cleaning chemicals for her horrid state-of-being but could it have been something else?
The picture is weird but is from what they called in Ep 7 the traditional rural Mardi Gras tradition. The show doesn’t make the connection with ritual sacrifice until Ep 7.
I’m starting to think you need to die to get to Carcosa and that is exactly where Rust and Marty are heading. The title of this episode, “After You’ve Gone,” seems a clue right under our noses if there ever was one.
The King in Yellow mythology is pretty clear on the relationship between death and Carcosa.
Song of my soul, my voice is dead,
Die thou, unsung, as tears unshed
Shall dry and die in
Lost Carcosa.
[Cassilda’s Song – The King in Yellow, Act 1]
Now we’ve got the old lady who “knows Carcosa” telling us “death is not the end” and speaking of a “wind of invisible voices.”
Also the mothers who’s boy went missing, driven crazy, who heard her son’s voice “under the water.” Carcosa is said to be on the shores of a lake.
Speaking of driven crazy… the fate of Rust and Marty could be madness. The only characters in the show who speak of with any understanding about Carcosa seem crazed (LeDoux, Old Lady). Dora Lange seemed “loopy” to her friend Carla who said “something was wrong with her eyes.” Danny Fontenot (victim Marie Fontenot’s uncle) had an unexplained “cerebral event” and seems to know the fate of his niece but has been rendered unable to communicate. He is a shell of person despite being only a few years removed from being a star baseball player. There is a lot of crazy going around. And the Yellow King mythos is based around driving people mad.
Then there is the boy (Johnny Joanie) who Rust tracks down in New Orleans who clearly was a cult victim but appears to have escaped Carcosa (and madness) through rationalization (it was a dream) and by keeping his eyes shut and his mouth shut.
Now that I have had some time to think on it I’m getting excited about where the ending will take us and am gaining confidence that the show can stick the landing in the finale.
What did Rust mean when he said to Maggie that thing about her asking him to lie for her not sitting well with him? What was he referring to?
Yeah I had to re-watch that. Rust says he doesn’t like that she asked him to “lie to you about him.” So he thinks Maggie wanted (and still wants) Rust to lie to Maggie about Marty.
In the present it is clear that he means (Rust thinks) she wants him to lie and her and say Marty is not in any danger.
In the past… she asks Rust twice (in 95 and 02) about if he knew about Marty’s infidelity. Rust says he knows nothing both times. I suppose he thinks that is she wanted to hear even if it wasn’t true.
Clearly he feels (with ample reason) that Maggie is not exactly a straight shooter.
Thanks for the reply, that makes sense. More of a pattern of behavior than one specific instance
I’ve finally caught up with this show thus far, and I’m actually a bit surpirsed that I’m kind of disappointed with it, having seen critics rave and rave about how great it is.
The acting by the two mains are indeed spectacular, and the dialogue with those two characters are also very well written and shapes these two characters really well, but I honestly expected a bit more than just that. Besides the great acting and writing of these two mains, the rest of it – the detective parts, the murders, other characters not named Rust or Marty honestly feel pretty damn generic side characters…. And in an episode like this, we get a lot of really interesting play between the two characters, which is fantastic, seeing their dynamic now in 2012 after all the history we have been seeing, but then there’s the mystery portion of it which just seems so standard and …kind of dull, really.
So far, it just seems like it’s a good show with fantastic acting by the two mains, but not a great show. Which is perfectly good, but IDK, I’m not really getting the super raves everyone’s talking about just yet.
Well generic side characters is the generic complaint from most people who don’t like the True Detective.
One thing you left out is the fantastic directing and cinematography. I just went back to watching The Americans last week and while I really like that show… TD has spoiled me rotten on the cinematography. The Americans just looks like a TV show. TD looks like a movie. A really well directed movie at that.
TD has also tossed out some very carefully crafted plot twists driven by the clever narrative technique (interviews, multiple time periods, etc…). For instance, it originally looks like the whole show is going to slowly build towards a shootout with Reggie Ledoux. Then it turns out the shootout never happened at all. And Reggie gets capped in like the first 20 mins of episode 6 (I think).
Not everyone needs to like everything but it seems like you are the victim of over anticipation. This happens to me a lot. If enough people tell me how amazing a movie is it tends to let me down.
I also find the Yellow King stuff genuinely creepy with lots of help from the excellent score. It will be interesting to see how far the show goes with the horror vibe in in the finale.
Anyway, I tend to drift when I’ve been drinking. That’s why I drink alone. One of the reasons anyway. Sorry you don’t like the show.
I never said I didn’t like the show. I like it. I think it’s good, and has its moments where it’s great. I don’t agree that it’s great though as a whole.
The cinematography is good, but isn’t miles ahead of a lot of other excellent tv. And I find a lot of tv shows surpasses movies already, before I ever set eyes on True Detective, so it’s not like it’s doing something super innovative here.
But I agree, the hype was too much for me. Which doesn’t take away that it’s a good show, but it’s not the best show ever that is miles ahead of everything else on tv, kind of hype.
Riding mowers mow in a spiral. That guy should have been obvious from the start.
The more I think about about it I think Danny Fontenot (uncle to Marie Fontenot from episode 1) is the key. He may be unaware or even aware of who the Yellow King is. Ultimately I think he has come into contact with TYK previously in his life. Also nothing has really been explained about Marie’s biological father Len Stroges (I think that’s how it is spelt). Nobody knows where he is or what he’s been up too as explained when they go to Danny’s house in episode 1. We all know how that episode ends though….they find a devil net outside in the playhouse.
Reading some of the comments, I feel like people don’t really get this show. In case it wasn’t already obvious, there’s not going to be some massive reveal in the last episode. Pizzolatto isn’t going to sweep the rug out from all of the viewers’ feet and go “HA! I got you! It was Marty/Rust/some random person all along!” The Yellow King is not a person; it’s a concept, a mythical and mystical deity the Tuttle clan and their ilk believe in and pray to, conjured up from the voodoo, pagan history of that area of the south. Hence the stuff about a certain type of Mardi Gras celebration. The scarred man/lawnmower guy isn’t THE serial killer; he didn’t do a bunch of stuff by himself to Dora Lange or anyone else. He is one small cog in the machinery that is this massive cult who apparently drugs, rapes, tortures, kills, and possibly does other things to children to celebrate The Yellow King and Carcosa and all of that other batshit crazy stuff. Marty and Cohle are headed to a showdown of some sort with this society, in my opinion, not some great big reveal. I think Marty’s kids have to be involved somehow (his daughter setting up the molestation scene and acting out sexually when she was older, not to mention the crown scene), but I’m not sure exactly how that will tie in. That’s the Detective’s Curse part which will come back. I also think Marty and/or Cohle will die in this last episode, which will be very satisfying IMO. I feel like truly satisftying deaths of main character(s) come around rarely, Breaking Bad excluded of course. Look at how the Dexter writers almost but couldn’t quite pull that trigger.
Oh, and it’s not about tying up loose ends or finishing the mystery completely. This show, as it’s always been, is about Marty and Rust, its main characters. We’re finishing their stories, not going on some wild goose chase for a serial killer.
I mostly agree but will be a little let down if they don’t flesh out the Carcosa/YK stuff a little. If it is all just dismissed as batshit crazy stuff that a cult of weirdo child molesters pray to that would be kinda lame.
Death is not the end. You’ll do this again. Time is a flat circle. You’re in Carcosa now.
I’m not saying every one of these supernatural references need be neatly tied off but if it is all just the crazy ramblings of a bunch of lunatics that would be disappointing.
Not looking to argue, legitimately curious: How would you have them flesh it out? I don’t think they can go fully into the supernatural/sci-fi, that would seem off for what the show has been so far. So if they can’t show us some otherworldly Yellow King or Carcosa place, it seems like we’ll just see that the whole Yellow King/Carcosa stuff is just part of this evil cult’s beliefs. I just think the show is more concerned with the men (obviously Marty and Rust, but also the villains who have perpetrated these crimes) in it than the mythology. That was just like an added ingredient that made the even more show compelling IMO. I’m not sure how they can satisfyingly show us who The Yellow King is or what Carcosa is without veering into weird fiction and the world of sci-fi.
Well stated! Clearly these horrific acts have been happening to the women and children for at least 30+ years, and some of the participants are already dead–like Tuttle and Ledoux. The video tape was taken from Tuttle’s home vault and showed several men participating in the sacrifice (I think that’s what it was) of little Marie Fontenot. Marty only agrees to even consider helping Rust when Rust points out that if Marty hadn’t killed Ledoux, they could have gotten info from him which might have stopped these murders. All we know about lawn mower man is that he is the spaghetti green eared monster who once chased a little girl through the forest, he was seen by the distant Ledoux mechanic relative once and also by the cross dressing prostitute who Rust interviews this episode, and also was seen with Dora Lange at the church/tent revivals. So there is no way that we’re talking about a single serial killer.
What I’m curious about is what will happen to Marty and Rust as they infiltrate this organization. Rust is in some ways already a bit crazy and is ready to die. Marty tends to go ballistic when he sees that children have been hurt or killed. If the whole Yellow King literary avenue is followed, the 2 detectives are supposed to go insane if they see the “2nd act.” Rust has already stared the thing in the eye–or at least has always refused to avert his eyes. Marty could go insane or die. Rust hopes that what the old woman says about death not being the end isn’t true.
I AM curious about what Marty means when he talks about the detective’s curse. What was it that was right under his nose the whole time? It can’t be that Audrey was somehow a victim of all of this, b/c he can’t have found that out yet. Maybe it’s that she was sexually abused by someone else that they aren’t going to tell us about, or maybe it’s that he didn’t see the early signs of her mental illness.
This is my long way of saying that the “reveal” will be what happens to Rust and Marty when they confront this women and children sacrificing religious group if that actually happens. And if they do both die w/o stopping this group, will F*** and S*** continue to investigate, thereby participating in a flat circle?
Also, does anyone one know what “voodon” (sp?) is? And whose boat are they on in that last scene with Steve the sheriff?
Interestingly enough, I think if Marty hadn’t’ve killed Ledoux forcing Rust to kill Dewall, Ledoux/Dewall still wouldn’t have told them jackshit just because this cult seems to be so big, scary, and far-reaching. But it was a good play by Rust to employ Marty’s sense of guilt to get his help. I think there are hints that Marty is, if not ready to die, accepting that this could all go very, very bad. Like I think Maggie wonders if he’s saying goodbye one last time when he comes to visit her because he thinks something bad might happen to him. And Steve Geraci, the sheriff, says something like “You guys don’t want to torture me, I have friends in high places, bad things will happen to you, etc.”, but both Marty and Rust are kind of like “That doesn’t scare us anymore”. I feel like they’re almost going to kamikaze into this cult to take them out. I love that connection to The Yellow King. I really want to find out what the detective’s curse thing is as well. Like I said in my comment above, I’m guessing it’s that his daughter(s) was/were molested and that somehow ties into The Yellow Kind (which would DEFINITELY make Marty go ballistic), but I don’t see the connection right now. I think that’s why people are guessing Maggie’s dad is somehow involved with these cult people because where else would there be a connection? The only other thing I can think of besides the things you brought up is could the detective’s curse thing possibly just be that his wife and kids were slowly being estranged from him to that point that in 2012 he hasn’t seen them in years? I feel like it has to be more than that though. I love the idea that F*ck and Suck will continue their investigation and do their whole story all over again, thereby showing the flat circle thing. The flat circle is also a metaphor for the meta fact that this is a TV show, so it’s a story that will go on forever in a circle (more on that here, if you haven’t seen it: [www.thedailybeast.com]). When did they say voodon? I think they said that’s Marty boat because Marty likes to relax sometimes and fish in his free time.
I agree, Kobracola, and the vibe I am getting from TD is similar to Red Riding, In the Year of our Lord (the cycle of 3 British movies from a while back) In those movies, the serial murders continued and the detectives assigned went mad, were murdered, or committed suicide, the conspiracy was everywhere. There was a heightened sense of unreality in each of the 3 movies, which is the same sense I get for True Detective. So, while Rust and Marty might solve part of the mystery, it will continue for the next team of detectives in subsequent seasons. jMO
everyone’s mentioned everything, but may I say, just on a small note, it was hilarious to see Brother Mouzone and the other detective arguing about being lost – LoL
During the “inside the episode” for TD #7 the writer said we have now gotten a clear look at the killer’s face.
I admire how the show shows violence like Seven — the creepiest movie to shows all violence after the fact. Except for the hot-headed execution.