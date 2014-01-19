Review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘Seeing Things’

A review of tonight’s “True Detective” coming up just as soon as I’ve got some self-loathing to do this morning…
“I know who I am.” -Cohle
In the Cohle hallucinations that provide “Seeing Things” with its title, “True Detective” introduces yet another element that should arguably push the show into the realm of cartoon – here’s our beautiful, tortured cop hero, who sees lights on the highway as if he’s in a Michael Mann movie, and who sees birds over a crime scene flying in the same pattern tattooed onto Dora Lange’s body – and yet like the names, the monologues, the purple prose and all the rest, it absolutely works. Not only does Cary Fukunaga shoot those scenes as gorgeously as he films everything else, but there’s a matter-of-factness to this fantasy imagery that ties in perfectly with what we know of Rust Cohle so far, and particularly with the tension between him and his partner.
In both 1995 and 2012, Marty Hart presents himself as the folksy, easy-going “regular-type guy with a big-ass dick” who tolerates his partner’s eccentricities because they’re useful to the job, but who couldn’t possibly imagine what it is that makes this lunatic tick. He is, of course, full of crap. We got hints last week of an anger lurking below the good ol’ boy exterior, and here that rage comes to a boil when Rust calls him out on sleeping with his mistress instead of his wife. Everyone views Rust as the crazy half of that partnership, but in that confrontation in the locker room, they’re just different brands of crazy: one cold and composed, one primed to explode.
Through the course of the hour, we make some progress in the case, notably in getting some background on their victim, Dora Lange (including implications – “Why wouldn’t a father bathe his own child?” – that she was molested by her father). What strikes me most about all the investigative scenes, though, is the sense of utter despair that’s palpable in every scene, and in every location the two cops visit. It’s such a poor, ruined corner of their world, and it’s hard to look at some of these people and locations and not understand where Cohle’s nihilism – the belief that creating a child is an act of hubris, “to yank a soul of non-existence into this meat” – might come from.
In fact, we learn an awful lot about where Cohle comes from and what drives him, as he explains to the 2012 detectives(*) how his daughter died, how the accident destroyed his marriage and nearly destroyed his career, and how his extended stay as an undercover cop stripped away whatever was left of him. In 1995, he’s this hollow thing that at least knows how to keep up appearances most of the time – even though he angers Quesada with his response to the religious-themed task force, and has a gift for driving his partner’s blood pressure through the roof (loved Hart’s reaction to Cohle saying his mother was “maybe” still alive) – where by 2012, he doesn’t even care that much. We spent a lot of 2013 joking about TV wigs, whether the infallibility of the ones on “The Americans” or Megan Boone’s incredibly phony one on “The Blacklist,” but the ratty, uneven one McConaughey wears in the 2012 scenes (and the droopy mustache accompanying it) is such a vital part of the wreck this character has become that I can’t imagine making fun of it, even as it vaguely evokes Wooderson.
(*) IMDb lists the two characters as Gilbough (Brouther Mouzone) and Papania (not Brother Mouzone). In my notes, I have thus far generally referred to them by actor name; if/when they become more than just an audience for Cohle and Hart’s monologues, I’ll try to remember what they go by and how to spell it.
Meanwhile, the more we see of Hart’s personal life, the more we can tell just how few answers he genuinely has to how life works. He’s intensely jealous of what his mistress does when he’s not with her, bone mean with his wife when he feels like it (telling Maggie that even her own mother thinks she’s a ballbuster) and so oblivious to what’s going on with his family that it doesn’t feel all that shocking for him to find his daughters’ toys left in what appears to be a gang rape tableau. (Then again, it could just be him, and us, seeing things in the way Cohle does, given the nature of the case and the rest of the show.)
So even though some progress is made in the case, with the ruined church having a familiar-looking antler painting on one of the surviving walls, what we have mostly investigated here are these two men, one of whom claims to have all the answers but really understands almost nothing about himself and his surroundings, the other of whom understands far too well, and has therefore given up. Flip a coin as to which one of them you’d want to be. Neither option seems appealing right now, even as “True Detective” itself only becomes more engrossing in this second installment.
What did everybody else think?
Did anyone else see that huge Owl when they were walking into the church during the last scene? So weird. Is it some blooper or added easter egg (since I did see an Owl for some logo during the credits). Also — why am I obsessed with an owl after such a great show?
Didn’t notice but will be on the lookout for it when I rewatch. The flashbacks are great. It’s easy to get hooked on owls. They are pretty fantastic and kind of spooky creatures.
I’d never heard of this before, but in a making of video and it’s mentioned that the mockingbirds were thick enough on many shooting locations they had to keep birds of prey – both owls and hawks – on set just so their songs wouldn’t be in every take. That owl was a member of the crew caught in the shot.
I did. Thought it would be a major clue of sorts. Quite surprised that they didn’t focus on it actually
Yep, dead center in the rafters. I went and looked at it a second time to be sure what it was. I don’t think it was one of the mockingbird-chasing owls- there was a crane shot where the camera rises behind the burnt-out rafters from the other direction, facing the wall with the antler woman, and you could see its back slightly through the slats.
The owls are not what they seem
The owls are– Crap. Beat me too it.
Someone said they are surprised they didn’t focus on the owl, I have a very satisfying feeling that this show is going to have a lot of depth and hidden symbolism to it. Why slap the audience in the face with every interesting detail, surely it is better if the writer/director get us to use our brains rather than spoon feed us. Already a classic.
I definitely kept staring at the owl in that one shot, I went back and forth a few times on if it was even real, but I’m pretty sure it was. Cool little detail to stick in there, especially since they didn’t feel the need to come out and acknowledge it. Hopefully it’ll come back in a meaningful way down the road.
It’s important to remember….everything you see on screen has a purpose. That owl was there on purpose. I feel that it was real…if not real than made to look real. It’s anybody’s guess at this point why they put it in there. Owls are predatory birds(Hitchcock used this imagery in Psycho)… the owl is above Hart. But only comes into view when Cohle enters the church. In Hitchcocks Psycho…Norman Bates is under a hawk while Janet Lee was under a sparrow or something. But since you first notice the owl when Cohle.enters the scene….I want to relate it to him. Also, yes….one of the companies that is involved in making this show uses an owl as their logo. So it might be just simple product placement :p. Great show….looking fwd to seeing the rest.
I agree, I noticed that owl, immediately, but the way it was shot, I got confused and thought at first it was a monkey, because it almost looked like a human face.
I’m pretty sure that this isn’t a mistake/goof, when you look at the unusaul camera angle they chose to show it. I liked that they didn’t emphasize it an the detectives didn’t notice, it’s like a looming threat that towers above their heads, combined with the (fictional) agitated sparrows it creates a nice tension.
THe cinematography & sound design in those episodes have been top-notch. Same goes for the terrific intro.
It’s a Twin Peaks reference. “The owls are not what they seem”.
Couldn’t stop looking at that owl, such a cool looking creature. I noticed one of the production companies in the credits is called Parliament of Owls with an owl as its logo.
An owl. Are you seeing things that the rest of us can’t? I’m convinced you all have lost it. Or maybe you’re mainlining the secret truth of the universe.
[i.imgur.com] (for the visually impaired)
In a recap Nic says “The landscape is literally littered with clues to the man they’re looking for” while the scene with the Owl is played.
I am loving this show and feel like I’m on a drug when I watch it. There are times when Rust is so still and dead-eyed in his answers in that interview room that I think my TV image has frozen and then he snaps back to. MMcN must be loving his life right now — Back in the saddle again. Love his fastidious drinking and smoking and second the praise for the wig.
Great to have something on Sunday night to really look forward to. The dialogue is top-notch and the two leads, along with rest of the cast, are knocking me out. Happy too for Michelle McM who is doing a lot, I think, with her small part. I feel her anger and disappointment vividly and these roles, because they can be so trite, are ones that I tend to brush past.
Kevin Dunn was another standout tonight.
Marty: “What’s the point of having a cake if you can’t eat it?” Fantastic stuff — funny and deep for real. And the perfect setting.
Completely agree Virginia. Is McConnaughey somehow taping his eyelids down in the 2012 scenes? There are times when he is so droopy-eyed, I found myself staring at his lids and wondering how he was doing that. Assuming, of course, that it wasn’t by, uhh, natural means… Whatever, it is a wonderful performance, as is Woody Harrelson’s, as well. Fantastic stuff.
I’m absolutely engrossed two episodes in. I watched the 2nd episode twice because I feel it’s character study is amazing. I’d rather get to the bottom of both character’s than find the killer. But it’s what makes it so interesting to me, you have to polar opposites who are being driven by different things. I feel like I’m watching the seven deadly sins evolve in a new way.
So yeah, I’m pretty excited about True Detective.
One of them is the killer…
That’s my assumption as well. (For the modern killings if not the original ones.)
God, I hope they don’t go there.
That’s way too easy. I doubt it’s as simple as one of them being the killer and that’s it.
Way, way too easy. I think Cohle already told you what you need to know when he said “You need to start asking the right questions.”
They are filming Marty as they interview him, not Cohle.
@Phozo: Uh, aren’t they filming both detectives as they interview them in 2012?
@PHOZO, they’re filming both. At least they were in the first ep
One note: They’ve shown Cohle the case of the girl in 2012, but as far as we know, they have not shown Marty yet. Right?
Cohle was shown the one crime scene photo of the woman trussed up to a bridge. I don’t think he was shown the case files. Marty is still in the police dept and might access/knowledge of the investigation. However, it appears Marty is being questioned by detectives from an office other than his own.
True, just the photo. Also, Marty and Cohle appear to be answering questions in either two totally different locations or two different buildings. Marty seems to still be in a kind of fog as to why he’s answering questions, however, Cohle not so much. Also, line of questioning taken between the two feels different, no?
Yes. They’ve asked Marty pointed questions about Cohle and let him drone on about Cohle at length as a person and a detective. They’ve also specifically asked about Cohle’s investigative techniques. Although we don’t hear the specific questions, they seem to only be asking Cohle about the investigation and himself, not about Marty.
My theory is that we know the governor and a connected reverend are pressing the case already. Either Cohle’s eventual suspect is someone Cohle is forced to ignore (political pressure) or he never identifies a suspect, but the task force frames someone either way. Cohle knows it was a frame, and his guilt has lead him to leave the dept and end up where he is now. These new investigators assume Cohle’s investigation was purposely rigged, that he’s covering up his own involvement, but they’re actually tugging at the loose threads of the frame-up. Hence Cohle’s comment at the end of the first episode.
I’m hoping it’s not this though, and that the show has somewhere more interesting it’s going.
@Joel: At least that would be more real-world-plausible (and less disappointing) than one of the detectives being the killer.
Keep in mind that Cohle and Hart remain partners for seven more years after the events of this case, according to what they’ve told the modern investigators. So if Cohle was that offended by the disposition of the case, he stewed in that anger for a very long time before doing anything.
Haha, completely true. I do think Cohle knows something critically important to the case that he’s not willing to volunteer, for whatever reason, but he seems to indicate he might answer direct questions. Hence my theory.
Again, I actually hope I’m wrong.
The cover up feels accurate. It seems Marty may have been driving force in either deceiving or convincing Cohle of the wrong person (evidence: Marty owns successful security business; Marty’s reputation in 1995 is well established; Marty is loyal to Cohle, but not necessarily vice versa). If the show is supposed to cover 17 years (is that right? based on the interview?) then maybe Marty lets something slip that causes Cohle to go all out nihilistic by quitting the police, working and drinking and working. Let’s see where we stand next week!
True about the despair of almost every scene, but I laughed out loud when Rust asked Marty if he was “making a down payment” when he gave the young prostitute some cash. Good stuff
Please tell me who played, Mrs. Kelly, Dora Lang’s headachy, bad finger nailed, mom? It looked like a very haggard Tess Harper, but I couldn’t find any reference to the character in any review. Thanks. Love this show. Incredible depth within layers.
It was Tess Harper,, according to the credits.
It was Jesse’s mom from Breaking Bad
And Tommy Lee Jones’ wife in No Country for Old Men. She is great.
And Robert Duvall’s savior in Tender Mercies
Oh yes, Tess Harper. Too good for words.
This show has caught me in it’s web! My mouth is just agape for the entire hour. Nic Pizolatto’s dialogue is spot on! I especially loved the Madame’s total dismantlement of Hart’s moral superiority and exposing it the patriarchy behind it in one fell swoop.
Alan – Love your insights as usual. I really hope you can make time to keep writing reviews for this awesome show!
I have to say I felt like that was clearly lip service, given how we also saw Hart’s mistress naked (and how the first FIRST comment in this stream was about her breasts), along with all the other naked female bodies in the credits and the stereotypical disposition/story arc for Hart’s wife (although she was given a few good, albeit angry, lines). Having a lecture come from a marginalized character we’re likely never to see again, who was undercut by Hart’s behavior after (and is necessarily undercut by Hart as he gets to continue on in the show and she does not) – it felt fake, to me, to try to drop in some exposition gesturing at awareness and equality when the rest of the show, so far, pretty much glorifies in being male-centric.
Hart’s mistress had some amazing looking breasts. And his character is married to Michelle Monaghan…lucky guy.
Google “The King in Yellow” and “Carcosa”. Some very strange Lovecraft shit going on there. Not sure if they’re just playing mind games (my guess) or if they’re actually headed down a supernatural path…
I doubt a series with these pretensions would ever go supernatural. It would cut them off to a certain group of actors they can probably get next year.
But still a Lovecraft anthology series would be AWESOME.
Pre-Lovecraft originally, iirc, though Lovecraft did help popularise the King.
But yeah, I assume that either it’s an easter egg or else the killer is just a KIY fan… but when I first saw that I thought ‘if HBO have secretly made a police procedural cosmic horror crossover show and not told anybody, I will give them literally all my money’. Because that would be… incredibly brave.
Worth noting, incidentally, that the show very much feels like cosmic horror – Cohle is pretty much a textbook Lovecraft protagonist, not to mention the setting. And the scene reading the diary and finding weird phrases is exactly what Lovecraft’s characters always end up doing…
So even if it doesn’t turn supernatural, I think it’s very intentionally a Lovecraft story. Which… is certainly a different take on the genre?
If that’s the case then it’s taking too many cues from The Following with serial killers, Poe, a possible cult and the antlers.
Building off of Wastel’s comment a bit, I recently watched some Lovecraftian horror (In the Mouth of Madness, From Beyond), so I was reading the Wikipedia page on the subgenre ([en.wikipedia.org]) and there’s definitely some applicable things to this series so far:
1. “emphasizes the cosmic horror of the unknown (and in some cases, unknowable) over gore or other elements of shock”
2. “Anti-anthropocentrism directed at contemporary modern liberal-humanist democracy, misanthropy in general” (definitely in some of the things Cohle says)
3. “Detachment of such crystalline character some have described it as semi-schizoid. Lovecraftian heroes (both in original writings and in more modern adaptations) tend to be isolated individuals, usually with an academic or scholarly bent.” (more Cohle elements)
4. “Helplessness and hopelessness” (Cohle)
5. “Unanswered questions” (so far, but still)
6. “Sanity’s fragility and vulnerability” (especially with Cohle having spent time in a psych hospital)
@gershomatl: The showrunner already said he wrote the script for this before he got the job on The Killing season 1, so they’re not borrowing anything from The Killing. And Brian Fuller acknowledged at the Hannibal TCA panel that the antler thing is likely inspired by Salem’s Lot. Plus he noted that Lindelhoff warned him that was coming. I’m sure True Detective was in pre-production before either Hannibal or The Following even aired.
Sorry, I meant: “so they’re not borrowing anything from The Following.”
@Kobracola — Couldn’t agree more. Cohle is a very Lovecraftian protagonist. By the way, “In the Mouth of Madness” and “From Beyond” were both excellent, in my opinion.
Lovecraftian elements: This is a really intriguing thread. I admit I don’t know enough about Lovecraft though and need some clarification.
Just wondering if Kohle still seems to fit “helplessness” (Kobracola’s #4) after this last episode, in which he seems capable of dealing with everything that is thrown his way (short of normal human interaction). I could be misunderstanding the application of “helplessness” here, but the episode repeatedly reinforced Kohle’s physical and mental prowess (at least as a cop). Even in the 2012 storyline, he seems completely comfortable with his dreary and singular lifestyle.
@Throat Wobbler Mangrove: I enjoyed both of them immensely. Watched From Beyond on a whim and liked it so much, I immediately sought out In the Mouth of Madness. Some pretty original ideas in there.
@Joel: Hey, all I know about Lovecraft is in that Wikipedia page. I wasn’t really familiar with him before watching some Lovecraftian horror films. Also, for my #4, I was thinking “hopelessness” definitely applied way more to Cohle than “helplessness”.
There’s also some “Great God Pan” by Arthur Machen mixed into the series. That story features 2 different time periods, with a female test subject “encountering” the nature god and the fruit of their coupling raising hell a few decades later.
I’m hooked. Like Alan mentioned, the show manages to take almost every cliche of a crime procedural and make it work. It even has the washed out look of older police procedurals – I keep expecting to find it hokey and instead I am engrossed. The first ep strayed a bit more into cliche, but the focus in the second ep on the detectives, rather than on the shock of the crime scene, is an improvement.
Aside from the performances of MM and WH, it’s also the Louisiana setting, with the intensity of the beauty and the poverty, that sticks with me.
Confused a bit. At the end of ep.1 they went to the house of a runaway. They found that stick sculpture. How does that fit in with the main victim I must have missed something?
I think it means that the killer was likely responsible for the runaway’s disappearance because the sculptures were at both scenes. I don’t remember if any of the characters mentioned following up with the father this episode.
This show is GOLD!
Only one gripe … as much as I love Kevin Dunn, his Ohio accent came through a few times.
Can I just say, I don’t know why but I find Kevin Dunn strangely pretty. I know it’s weird. I don’t know what it is about him. In Lucky, Veep, and now this– he’s pretty!
Gonna say it’s the 13th Floor Elevators, “Kingdom Of Heaven”.
Huh. I read the kids’ toys not as a gang rape but a crime scene investigation. Was there dialogue or something pointing to the former?
One of the girls is saying something about a car accident as he walks in the door. Guessing she’s the victim and they’re first responders… or something to that effect.
Totally with you – one of the girls says something about a “car accident” before woody gets to their door, so I think gang rape is reading it a little extreme. Otherwise great review!
I agree – it very much read as investigators around a corpse. As if the girls are channeling their father’s day-to-day.
No, the kids were talking about a car accident because they were there at dinner when rust said his daughter passed away. I thought the figures were a reference to the crime scene of the murder Hart is investigating. The kids in that scene stand for the point that his family feels the effects of everything hart is going through, and he’s either oblivious or too out of it to care.
This show is exciting to say the least. It feels a lot like the movie “Take Shelter” at times. I agreed with your assessment last week that the show doesn’t (or hasn’t) really done anything groundbreaking. I actually think that by embracing some of the more cliched tropes of the genre, they’ve been able to successfully keep the focus on story and characterization- by my estimation the ONLY 2 things required for a watchable tale. Out a bad script in the right hands and you have gold. Give 2 actors 2 good characters and have them stand in a field? Great. No set necessary.
Don’t focus in some unique approach to their work. Embrace the Normal-guy-with-the-freak-partner cliche and spend your time on characters and story instead. Good on ya, HBO.
Oh and also Alan, I just finished “The Revolution was Televised”. Great read! You may need to update it again once this one is done.
Agree on the Take Shelter connection. (The flock of birds especially.) So much so that I would argue its the primary influence here.
Weird, I would not consider them remotely similar. Cohle is a million miles from Michael Shannon’s Curtis. For one thing, I’m pretty sure Cohle wouldn’t run or hide from the apocalypse. He doesn’t even seem to harbor fear.
The biggest problem with this show is that there are no interesting characters–even to the point of their names being worth remembering–except the two leads. It’s still early, but they only have eight episodes, a quarter of which are used up. I
Actually, I think that’s kind of the point. This show isn’t really a murder mystery, it’s all about these two men, the relationship that grows between them.
The fact that everyone else is a blank slate is a feature, not a bug.
Uh, after the Alexandra Daddario scene, I definitely say I’d like to be Hart…
I’m pretty sure we haven’t actually learned everything there is to know about Cohle’s daughter’s accident. “Playing on her trike in the driveway” is almost certainly not the full story. And those details on her death will go a long way in explaining just how broken Cohle is.
No spoiler, just speculation. i’ve seen nothing beyond these two eps.
Agreed. In fact, he was about to lock in on exactly who/what caused the death when he very abruptly changed topics. The drinking allows him to do so without coming across like he’s actively avoiding the issue. At least that’s how I took it.
Well, if he ran over his own kid, it would explain a lot. (Because he was pulling out of the driveway, possibly while drunk.)
I hope that isn’t the story, as it was just used for Jesse’s counselor in Breaking Bad.
I don’t think he killed his daughter, at least not by backing out of the driveway. He says something along the lines of, “The way our house was, right at a curve in the road…” something like that before trailing off. Maybe he (or someone else [His Wife? :o ]) came speeding around the corner drunk
He didn’t start his substance abuse until after his daughter’s death and he transferred to do undercover work. I don’t think they are going for the Breaking Bad plot.
Another great hour of television from TRUE DETECTIVE. The story is great and it’s moving at just the right pace for me (agreed on any/all comparisons to RECTIFY, from the pacing to whether what they’re showing me about the main character(s) is actually what’s going on), and I love the development of both the story and the characters. It has to be tough to write such deeply worn characters without forgetting there’s an actual case they’re working, so they have to move the casework along just enough to keep these guys in the game. But not too far, lest it become a procedural whodunit. That’s some good discipline on the part of the writer-director team.
I’m going to nitpick a couple of small things, but that’s really all it is, nit-picking. And that really tells me how well lived in this show is that two eps in I can only pick a couple of spots where I was taken out of the story just a bit. These two from last night:
*The set up in the bar with the booty call from Woody was perfect. The slurs, the protestations of sobriety, all of it. That’s a real phone call. Then he gets there. I know it’s a small thing, but no part of me thought THAT girl–younger, more impressionable, daddy issues, etc–would be on the other end of that call. Way, way too great looking. I understand, it’s Hollywood, and we have to suspend belief, but DAMN. Again, not a huge deal and certainly not a deal breaker, but it took me out of the scene a little bit. She’s a lovely woman with a very bright future.
*The last line in the episode: “…I thought I was mainlining the secret truth of the universe. ” was a little…much. Every little part of the rest of the episode (aside from the perfect bodied model who worked some menial job at some Louisiana courthouse), and line of dialogue specifically, was just right. It was a voice-over, too, from the older Rust, sounding very much like the younger one. There’s removal in the two, especially in the way they talk (words and phrasing, not accent), and that last line kind of stood out to me. Another nit, sure, but something that caught my ears.
Thanks for allowing some space, Alan. Please keep writing about this show. It’s so very good.
I honestly loved that last line – most of the dialogue is purple (in a good way) but it seems like a very druggy, whacked out thing to think, so it makes sense that Rust would muse on it. I agree that his mistress is way too beautiful, it took me out of the scene.
If you can believe in cops with the looks and charisma of Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, why can’t you believe one of those cops could score a mistress who looks like Alexandra Daddario?
Conor- I get that, the trippiness of the line and the kind of language a guy in deep cover for four years would have heard. It just didn’t sound like the kind of lines he had been saying to that point. But we’re pretty early on, too. I’ll give him some more time than the two eps I’ve seen.
rcade- true, and funny. But we’re not talking about McConaughey and Woody, we’re talking about Marty and Rust, and aside from Matty’s perfect physique, there are guys walking around around who look like that. And they’re not displaying Matthew and Woody’s charisma, they’re one middling detective who’s steady and another tortured soul genius with zero charisma. And you can ugly up a guy, at least to make him somewhat normal looking, which they’re doing a decent job doing. No such luck uglying up young Ms. Alexandra (some last name I can’t spell here). But, still, point taken.
Thanks for the response.
@RCADE- I found the mistress a little hard to swallow because she looked to good for that part of the world, not just too good for Hart. Every other woman in the “reality” of the show is pretty shopworn. Except Hart’s wife who’s also too good looking.
Yes she is beautiful but as Timm S stated young impressionable daddy issues. Also, a girl with low self esteem would not realize her worth and shack up with that character. In addition as they said in the pilot this is a rural ghetto, which means good looking eligible men might be scarce most having left the area. Also she makes it clear that she is into it for now but does not plan to stick with Hart long term
It’s not like she’s a supermodel. And while you’re right, the hookers in this show aren’t exactly Pretty Woman-material there are, in fact, attractive women inevitably in every corner of the world. Marty is a good looking, charismatic, and charming authority figure. Women of all ages are generally attracted to men like that. It is a completely realistic scenario as far as I’m concerned.
@Joel- no? Not super-model material? I dunno. You almost never see a body like that in real life outside Hollywood. At least in my experience. Maybe we don’t have lovely ladies in NYC. Yeah, right.
She’s not perfectly-proportioned and yet anorexic enough to appear in Vogue or Victoria’s Secret, but she is quite gorgeous and buxom regardless. And maybe you’re just unlucky, but I’ve seen hot women in every city and state I’ve visited, and quite few buxom bombshells when I’ve visited LA, SC, GA, and TX, same as I’ve seen smoking hot civilains in NYC.
@Joel– Haha OK you win. For whatever reason, I found her a lot hotter than you did. And I am an asexual woman. So make of that what you will.
I’m still trying to figure out if Cohle is a suspect in 2012? If the present day detectives are trying to gain insight into this case, why are they so interested in the personal lives of Hart & Cohle?
And nobody has mentioned the sign in the first episode, a sort of missing person’s billboard with a woman on it that asks, “Who killed me?” Did anyone else catch that, and why isn’t anyone on Erath PD or here in the blogosphere talking about that murdered woman??
I wondered about that too. The first time I watched it I thought it was a sign with a picture of the little girl who went missing 3 years before (1992) but that doesn’t make sense because that disappearance was never even investigated because everybody thought she ran off with her Dad.
Yeah, thank you for validating what I saw! I’m very curious about it–especially in a show that seems ripe with signs and symbols, a billboard asking “Who Killed Me?” is pretty overt. I wonder if they will come back to it at some point?
Yeah, I saw that, from 87, maybe (?). Stood out even more the second time through. And Rust definitely saw it.
All this talk about originality… there is no such thing in tv, books, movies, you name it. It’s all been done before to some extent. There is truly nothing new under the sun. It’s all about execution and presentation, how to make those tropes and concepts seem fresh again.
And this show is doing it.
I’m captivated.
Matthew McNoughey seems to have gotten the memo that his crappy chick flicks were not worth his talents. This has been the best acting of his career, especially the older version of Cohle.
I know what you mean about MMcC. After seeing him in True Detective, Mud, Dallas Buyers club and even Wolfe of Wall Street (which he is only in for 20 minutes, but it’s a GREAT 20 minutes)I was thinking, Holy S**T, he CAN act! and he’s really REALLY good at it. Way to hide your talents McConaughey
I was shocked.
Not to mention, I dunno what it is exactly or if MMcC/the showrunners told him to do it, but MMcC just looks way different in True Detective in terms of his body. He just looks way haggard and it seems like he lost a ton of weight for the role, which is perfect for Rust. Spectacular.
@The Bob One: Also throw in there Killer Joe, which is an interesting movie, but MMcC is phenomenal in that as well.
*or if MMcC decided to do it/the showrunners told him to do it
In a roundtable interview for the Hollywood reporter MMcC stated that now that he has young kids he asks himself is the script good enough to spend time working instead of with his kids and that once he started saying no to crappy scripts directors noticed and started offering him better stuff.
I don’t think he lost the weight for this role, but for “Dallas Buyers Club.” He probably was asked to keep it off, though.
@Dezbot: Good point. I haven’t seen DBC yet, but it’s high on my to-see list.
@Kobracola, it’s very good.
McConaughey (Cohl) sucks on a cigarette like he’s smoking weed, which leads me to believe that might actually be what the prop cigarettes he uses are since he’s a well documented pothead. Might explain much of his acting style, as well. I enjoy it, but this character was born on the bong.
Just wanted to point out that the under-age prostitute was played by Rebecca (Lili Simmons) from Banshee.
A totally different but no less brilliant show. Woefully underrated by Alan and Dan when they first reviewed it, shame on you both!.
Banshee is definitely very enjoyable in a pulp kind way, much like Strike Back or Spartacus. But brilliant? Please. Not every likable show is a work of art.
Just because something doesn’t have ten different layers, or is considered pulp by some doesn’t mean it can’t be brilliant.
I have seen enough tv to confidently claim the first season of banshee to be brilliant in it’s genre. And the second season hasn’t started badly either.
Banshee is fun, but in terms of quality it’s a lot closer to Sons of Anarchy than Breaking Bad. The story only works if you don’t think too hard about it and enjoy the action.
The actress on The Blacklist is Megan Boone, not Megan Goode. Similar names, but, for one thing, Megan Goode is black, haha.
a story thats going nowhere, mm’s constant over acting and irritating long drags on his cig, the constant annoying look to his partner with no head movement just his eyes moving by that one detictive interviwer. theres alot of nothing here and most of these comments sound like addicts wanting a fix more than actually getting one
A long shot, but just from the creepy vibe of Maggie’s father, I’m guessing he’s the killer. They mentioned an older person, someone steeped in the culture as the most likely to be involved. Maybe some Masonic type sub culture or secret society/Twin Peaks deal. Also red flags pop up in the way Maggie’s father gripes about the “youth” of today, and the fact that he might be “emasculated” by her mother.
The real meat of the story so far though, is Cohle’s intensity and Hart’s glibness, the latter which probably is hiding something a lot darker.
Still having withdrawal symptoms from Dexter and this seems to be helping a bit so far.
Do people in alligator-infested Louisiana really let small children play in boats alone on ponds?
The shot of the toys on Hart’s kid’s floor might be the most disturbing thing I have ever seen on TV (or in movies, for that matter). The intensity of this show is addictive.
One of the great scenes in a show that often feels like everyone is walking under water was how quickly McC moved when he went in the second time to get directions to the “bunny farm.”
Not sure if someone stated this already but it appeared to me like the dolls were arranged as detectives looking at a crime scene. The naked Barbie was supposed to be a dead body and I thought I saw another doll holding a gun.
I don’t believe the tableaux is a recreation of a gang bang, as much as it is a crime scene with detectives crowding around a murdered victim. I think the girls couldn’t help but hear about their father’s work and his latest case, and feel the need to play it out with their dolls. I really have no clue how girls like that–especially given the year (the internet not being what it is today)–how they would have access to the visuals of a gang bang. Photos of a crime scene, on the other hand, may be found in their father’s files, in the newspaper, or on any number of movies or TV shows.
Present day Cohle drinks Lone Star beer while being interviewed. Note that Matthew McConaghey’s first big role was in John Sayles’ film, “Lone Star.”
I think it is interesting that he ASKED for Old Milwaukee, and GOT Lone Star beer.
One of the best movies ever, and I thought the pre-sex-symbol McConnaughey was terrific in it. Then there was all that hype–a total turnoff–but I just saw Dallas Buyers Club, and thought he was terrific in that as well. Glad he’s back–in DBC as well as this show.
He asked for them to choose between multiple varieties of beer, Lone Star being one of them.
What I love about this show is that I find myself less interested in the murder, and more interested in the detectives themselves. It is beautifully shot and Matthew and Woody are fantastic.
My one gripe is that for being such a good detective, Marty is so quick to shut down Cohle’s theories (he sort of laughed at the idea that maybe this was not the work of a satanic cult; then he wanted to put off investigating the church and taking the diary seriously).
I feel like there was something odd about the religious guy who is politically connected (the one they brought into the precinct…maybe last week’s episode), but still nothing more than a suspicion based on his body language.
I do hope they don’t keep dragging out why they are interviewing the detectives, and asking so many questions about Cohle in particular.
The opening credit sequence, and song are another gem, with this show.
“Far From Any Road -The Handsome Family”. I brought on ITunes, and love it.
As the mystery gets deeper, one must give credit to cast, and crew, for taking the long-form of storytelling. Not wrapping it up in one hour.
Progress, is happening in the investigation. I wanted to known what happened next!!