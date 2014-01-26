Review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘The Locked Room’

A review of tonight’s “True Detective” coming up just as soon as I cut up this beer can…
“Do you ever wonder if you’re a bad man?” -Hart
“No, I don’t wonder, Marty. World needs bad men. We keep the other bad men from the door.” -Cohle
It’s clear by now that the 2012 detectives are looking at Rust Cohle as more than just a source of information about their case. And while I expect the solution to be much more complicated than Cohle being a secret serial killer, you can understand – based on what little we know of events so far, and what we’ve seen of the man in two different time periods – why a pair of veteran cops might size the guy up and take him for a maniac.
But if there’s a dangerous half of the partnership this week, it’s Marty Hart.
We’ve seen hints of Hart’s temper before, but it hits full boil at several points in “The Locked Room.” He rages at the thought of crazy Rust Cohle talking to his wife – and, worse, mowing his lawn – but is ultimately not ready to throw down with his unstable partner, in front of his house and wife and kids. (There is also a sense that, even though Hart’s the bigger guy, he’s intimidated by Cohle.) And after he spots mistress Lisa out with another man – while he and Maggie are busy trying to fix Rust up on a double date – and she tells him that their affair has run its course, he completely loses it, bursts into her apartment, assaults her date and makes a violent spectacle of himself. He insists that he’s not a psycho, but his earlier line to Maggie about being “all fucked up” – which comes across at the time as a manipulation to get her to back off – rings much truer. Marty puts on a better front than Rust, but it’s not because Rust can’t control himself and Marty can. It’s that Marty cares about appearances, even as his actions continually put a lie to his words.
Late in the episode, as Hart and Cohle in 1995 get wind to the idea that Reginald Ledoux might be their killer, Cohle in 2012 lays another of his grand philosophical treatises on the younger cops – complete with beer can men as creepy props – talking about how life is all “a dream about being a person. And then like a lot of dreams, there’s a monster at the end of it.” And we close on a man, wandering around in a jock strap and a gas mask, covered in
filth tattoos and casually swinging a machete as he walks. Presumably, this is Reggie Ledoux, and perhaps he’s the monster of which Cohle speaks. But if so, he’s not the only one in the story.
Aside from being a great, and disturbing, showcase for Woody Harrelson (who is unfortunately getting lost in the understandable rush to praise Matthew McConaughey), the most significant element of “The Locked Room” is religion. We meet yet another preacher played by an actor from another HBO drama – this time it’s Shea Whigham from “Boardwalk Empire” – and the cops’ visit to his traveling church unsurprisingly leads to yet another Cohle/Hart argument about the fundamental tenets of society. What I enjoyed about this one was that Marty is slowly but surely figuring out how to fight with his partner on this level, even if he wouldn’t swing on him after the Curious Incident Of The Lawnmower In The Daytime. Originally, he just freaked out upon hearing any of Rust’s nihilist monologues; having spent a few weeks working this case and listening to it, he’s starting to push back. And even though Rust dismisses the idea of religion as fairy tales whose necessity proves man’s inherent awfulness, he’s also about to sound awfully convincing when he gets his church on in the interrogation room.
Keep in mind that unlike HBO’s two Sunday comedies (which are premiering their next new episodes on Saturday night), “True Detective” is taking next week off entirely. Episode 4 airs on February 9.
What did everybody else think?
One of the best hours of TV I’ve seen in years. What an incredible cliff hanger.
after seeing the guy in the gas mask, I screamed “WTF” before the screen turned black … spine-tingling stuff!
I really wish they hadn’t put that shot in the episode preview…then again, maybe I should be glad they did.
Steve, glad you told me that. I stopped watching HBO’s “Next time on..” previews with the Sopranos. It’s always a misdirection and sometimes they give away way too much. This validated my move.
I’m loving this show. This week’s was the best yet. I can’t get anyone to watch it with me, though. My husband won’t (“Is it a comedy?”), my son is too young, and my nihilist best friend doesn’t have HBO. Alas.
This show has been really spectacular so far. I love the little touches, like the way Cohle’s beer cans are a little clock throughout the series.
Why, God, why did they include that final image in the trailer??
Seeing how jealous Marty can be, it will be interesting to see how he reacts with his wife trusting and confiding more in Rust more than him.
What I am curious is 2012 Marty seems to respect Rust quite a bit where 1995 Marty has a difficult time even tolerating him. I can’t decide if 2012 Marty truly respects him, or if he’s trying to gloss over his issues with Rust like he is doing with the issues he was having with his home life.
They’ve said they were partners for 7 years or something like that. In the 1995 scenes Rust has only been there a few months so far. I imagine their relationship would have gotten a little more relaxed and mutually respectful over time. I wish this season had time to get into that whole 7 year partnership, though.
Yeah, it’s another cliche of the genre this show is happy to toy with: new partners who are nothing alike slowly learning to respect and admire one another over the ins-and-outs of a tough case. We even have the angry ball-cracking boss to push into an alliance. I think it’s working here, but it’s really old-hat.
Alan, I know you’re not a fan of the sort of mystical “psychobabble” coming out of Cohle, but it’s important to be aware that, for those versed in metaphysical philosophy, what he’s saying is actually quite smart and beautifully and concisely expressed. There’s serious wisdom there. Not new-agey, not babble-ish, and not crazy at all.
Which is not to say the character isn’t crazy…he may well be. But just because Harrelson’s character finds the patter impenetrable and flaky doesn’t mean it is. Harrelson’s character, as you yourself have noted, misses quite a lot.
I couldn’t agree more. I find Cohle’s monologues lyrical and deep as hell. It’s rare to hear anything like this on TV. I’m entranced by it. That McConaughey can deliver it credible is a credit to him as an actor. It could easily fall into self-indulgent moroseness.
But speaking of moroseness… Quite depressed that it’s not on next week.
I’m really enjoying this fascinating show on a lot of levels. I would have to say on this episode, that I think some of the existential and profound McConaughey stuff maybe did toe the line of “self-indulgent moroseness”, which is not to say that it isn’t smartly written.
Having said that, I was completely engaged with his monologue about the dead body’s eyes and “letting go”, and the cliffhanger reminded me of the end of a great early “Lost” episode. I can’t remember a show that I’ve rewatched the just-aired episodes as quickly as this one.
I agree: it’s working and it is interesting, and while I don’t think Cohle is being disingenuous or making any of this up, I do think he’s intentionally pushing their buttons with it, both in 1995 and 2012.
Me, I’m sick of his “Ten Dollar Words” – LoL
Only joking, breathtaking writing!
Who the hell goes on a blind date talking about synesthesia?
oh, sorry – I guess Cohle does.
Was going to post something similar. Whoever wrote this definitely has some acquaintance with metaphysical philosophy or Buddhism or some such. It hits on quite a few excellent points, but one has to be careful about taking it into the somewhat cynical territory we would expect to come from a homicide detective. If Nirvana is the extinction of an illusion of individuality, that does not imply a monster at the end of everything. Although if “the dream” is individuality and that dream is created by ego, then in that sense it’s a great line, “Like dreams, sometimes there’s a monster at the end of it.”
I am very interested in the metaphysics and lyricism, but I will admit that I miss much of it. Would someone who gets it be willing to post some quotes and analysis?
“Whoever wrote this definitely has some acquaintance with metaphysical philosophy or Buddhism or some such”
———-
Perhaps, but Cohle, as written, does not. And that’s the important thing to know. He’s someone who’s been through hell and come out a sage (it happens!), completely self-taught and self-experienced, and so with his own iconoclastic way of expressing this stuff, totally uninfluenced by other mystical traditions, books, etc.
It truly is the way a hard-bitten cop would come to understand and express ultimate truth if he’d glimpsed it himself as the result of extreme pain.
That’s just the character. But, specific to this episode, the preacher wasn’t talking horseshit, either (his metaphors were beautiful and moving). That stuff failed to move Cohle because his understanding is incomplete. His mind is wise, but his heart is closed. This is something that happens in spirituality, and the result is that his grasp of emptiness has 1. made him unable to relate to the heart-based spirituality of the faithful in the tent 2. left him morose and withdrawn (because there’s little joy and love).
The heart-based flock, in turn, lacks Cohle’s intellectual grasp of truth. Integration of wisdom and expansive heart makes for the finished product. As-is, Cohe’s stuck at being merely a sage. He’s missing what that crowd has (and they’re missing what he’s got).
And while I’m trying to talk to those who are uninterested in this crap, I’m kind of afraid the above will read like yet more uninteresting crap to them (sorry!). So…..the thing to know is that Cohle’s not spewing b.s.. He knows stuff.
Amanda, it’s just a personal, unique way of saying what every other mystical tradition is saying. Study Buddhism, or Yoga, or Gnostic Christianity, or Sufism, or Zen, or just meditate for a few years. All roads lead to the same place, and as you move closer, they all start making sense….as does Cohle.
Since his understanding is entirely in his head, his approach is most similar to Advaita, which is a fascinating (but maddeningly opaque) system of Indian philosophy (though, let me repeat again, Cohle’s his own man; he’s not drawing from this, he just struck upon the same truth).
The best writing on Advaita is “I Am That” by Nisargadatta, but it’s even more opaque than Cohle. The easiest for newbies is “What’s Wrong with Right Now? ” by an Australian named Sailor Bob. It’s on Amazon.
To those who seem to believe that Rust’s nihilistic philosophy is similar to Eastern beliefs – guess again.
In fact, it’s almost the exact opposite.
Most Hindu/Buddhist traditions believe, in effect, that the physical world is an illusion, a dream – and that in reality, only the spiritual world exists. Eventually, the theory goes, the individual will “wake up” and realize that he is actually God (or Atman, or the World Soul, etc.) just having a bad dream in which He imagined that he was this suffering individual.
Rust’s theory is almost the opposite of that. He is clearly a committed materialist, who doesn’t believe in spiritual things at all. He believes that only matter exists – Man is a tragic accident of evolution, in which the evolving slime was unfortunate enough to become aware of its own mortality, and thus invented religions (including Buddhism) and fantasies of a spiritual world to assuage its fear of inevitable extinction.
To the Hindu, only the spiritual exists, and our material lives are an illusion. To Rust, only the material world exists, and the spiritual world is an illusion of the desperate.
@Jimmbo: Too big a leap, for me, to say Nisargadatta’s writing is “the best.” I haven’t read it, but anything dealing seriously with non-duality (Advaita) ought to go beyond comparative evaluations in any case, as should its readers. I don’t have argument with most of your points, but for the sake of discussion, we have to question all dualities. So I question any difference between the “head” and the “heart.” Such a distinction necessarily resides in the realm of duality, aka, temporal (and in that sense illusory) phenomena. In Advaita there are no distinctions to grasp.
Whether “Cohle” understands this or that element of philosophy is a false question. There is no Cohle, he’s a fictional character and as such does not possess real attributes like understanding. Only the writer is capable of that. I only observe that snippets and bits seem to be profound, just as they do everywhere.
@George: Yep.
George, you’re certainly entitled to your perspective, and I can understand where you got there, but from my perspective (degree in philosophy and 35 years of meditation, though that doesn’t make me “right” and you “wrong”!), you’re missing the gist of what both mysticism and Cohle are about. And while this might make for an interesting discussion, this isn’t the place for it, so I’ll bow out.
QG, try reading it and see what YOU think. Otherwise I don’t really know what we’re arguing about! It may be good for the soul to “question all dualities”, but that leaves all discussion meaningless, and this is a TV discussion thread…in which you, too, are (unavoidably) engaging in dualities.
@George: I’d have to go back and listen to the episode in detail to pull out the points I found viable. I seem to remember something about our feeling of a “self” having been merely precipitated out of a thousand sensual experiences, while that fabricated self-sense goes on to replicate and strengthen itself via further experiences that, in the end, are never fully conclusive nor entirely satisfying anyway. Given that such a (fabricated) self is in that view as fictional as Rust Cohle, both its death and dissolution and its potential salvation are equally fictional. There is nothing substantial about the whole drama, so it would seem reasonable and not cop-cynical to feel disgusted with people who take it seriously enough to make mischief, as the character of Rust seems to do.
@jimmbo: I didn’t think we were arguing. Friendly conversation, but maybe not to you. You lose me when you recommend books and tout them as “the best,” though, as I think you’d lose anyone. We can all recommend books. If you bring up Advaita but don’t want to question duality there seems to be a disconnect. That’s the whole point, it seems to me. But people want something to cling to so they fall short.
Jimmbo:
Hinduism: [en.wikipedia.org]
Rust:
“I think human consciousness was a tragic misstep in evolution. We became too self-aware. Nature created an aspect of nature separate from itself. We are creatures that should not exist by natural law. We are things that labor under the illusion of having a self, this accretion of sensory experience and feeling, programmed with total assurance that we are each somebody when, in fact, everybody’s nobody. I think the honorable thing for species to do is deny our programming, stop reproducing, walk hand in hand into extinction, one last midnight, brothers and sisters opting out of a raw deal.”
See the difference?
George, I’m not going to get into a debate with you on this, because, as I said, this isn’t the venue. But, fwiw, when I said I understood where you got your perspective from, it was, indeed, a suspicion you’d gotten it from something like an encyclopedia. But this stuff doesn’t reduce like that (anyone curious can have a look at the couple books I recommended). You’re welcome to disagree, and I wish you a spectacular rest-of-your-monday!
@George: Thanks for that quote. Exactly what I remembered as somewhat striking in Rust’s monologue. And because this is a discussion of a television show and what it brings to mind, jimmbo has no authority to ordain that it’s an improper venue. That’s rather pompous, as is trotting out his so-called qualifications and favorite reading material. Nevertheless we must try to remain civil.
That’s a fascinating monologue, containing grains of truth combined with what seem to be some unwarranted conclusions, which sets up the character of Rust very well.
This kind of character, or person, has an inkling but he’s not acting on it. What’s stopping him from doing what he thinks is the “honorable thing?” If that’s what he really thinks, it doesn’t matter what other people do.
The discussion risks conflating many different ideas of “mysticism,” a notion unhelpful much in the way the term “Asian” in the U.S. census feels overly broad. There are variants of mysticism that follow (see D.T.Suzuki) on one end a total denial of the idea of a self and on the other spectrum as in some Sufi schools (see Anne Marie Schimmel on this) there is an emphasis on the reality of an individual soul which can have contact with the Divine in a moment of overwhelming oneness that is a signifier of God’s unity. Then there are Western existentialist discussions that sometimes feel reminiscent of Eastern mystical ideas most notably that of Heidegger in denying language’s ability to capture meaning of the “self” and its experience with others. In brief, Heidegger examines Greek concepts and attempts (not always successfully according to his critics in philology) to demonstrate that some ancient concepts mean our common current understanding of them as well as their opposite and the concept’s Hellenic source. In an admittedly problematic classic comics shortcut let me then caricature him as then blaming Aristotle for introducing false precision to language and seeing our only escape via poetry. For purposes of this discussion when we attempt to describe an emotion or relationship we use language that pre-exists us – literally – and so our very language is embedded with meanings about causality which we are unreflective about and our descriptors by necessity artificially freeze the thing we describe (such as the self) when its true nature is more dynamic and fluid. I don’t think the character in the show is coming from any of these schools except maybe to ad hoc fit them into his general framework through casuistry (as we all do).
It strikes me instead that the writers are coming at this much more from the neuropsychology point of view where the sense of self is very much a function of long and short term biological processes. You can listen to various episodes of NPR’s Radiolab program for startling stories of how small changes in brain chemistry affect individual perception and personality. I suspect “Rust” is discussing the absence of a true self more in this vein of we’re biological creatures thinking. And we don’t know if these are his true ideas or just the way he poses for various people just as he posed as a religious character for the suspect. He may be an intellectual chameleon.
I agree that the dialogue is fun, well written and it does not matter if an easily identifiable school of thought emerges. Eclecticism can be more useful from a dramatic point of view!
We’ve come a long way since Sam Spade talking about deadly dames. Now I have to bone up on my Ken Wilber to navigate through these recaps.
@Mike. I think Hart was actually the one who brought up synesthesia, probably trying to make fun of Cohl.
I agree with George. Even if his diatribes sound mystical, in the literal sense Cohle is the opposite of a mystic. In this way, he is basically a cinematic version of George Batailles, who wrote things like this: “the universe that bears us along answers no purpose that reason defines, and if we try to make it answer to God, all we are doing is associating irrationally the infinite excess in the presence of which our reason exists within our reason itself.”
I, too, have a degree in philosophy, Jimmbo, and I sat in on some graduate seminars in the discipline while I was working on a graduate degree in the arts, so I’m with George on this one. And since you introduced the topic of Cohl’s “quite smart and beautiful,” uh, “philosophizing,” it was perfectly appropriate for George to respond. Why throw out a bone and then try to grab it back when someone picks it up and prepares to run with it?
Another amazing episode…so sad if won’t be on next week!!
Loved Rust’s retort to Marty about his obsessiveness that lies outside the job. Nic Pizzolatto has created a show that showcases both these obsessive personalities and also brings it out in his audience (for me at least). Every night after watching, I can’t stop thinking about it! I dwell on all of Rust’s philosophical musings and then re-watch the episode the next day. “True Detective” is a definite game changer for the world of television.
When Rust is going through his speech about looking at dead bodies, we see several photos close up, and then a scene from when he was dancing with that woman, followed by another close up shot of a dead woman. Anyone else wonder if that was the woman he was dancing with? My friend seems to think so, but it was very hard to tell for me.
I was actually wondering if it was Marty’s wife.
This photo jumped out for me as well on the second viewing. I thought it looked a lot like Marty’s lover. If so, it opens up a whole new dimension to what’s going on with the 2012 investigation.
That occurred to me as well, that it was the woman they set him up with, or Maggie.
It did look like the blind date, or Maggie, but it seems hard to believe we could get this far into the story without that being revealed. If either woman were dead, I would think Cohle would have mentioned it by now. 2012 Marty doesn’t strike me as a widower. But for now, who knows?
I thought something similar, but 30 seconds before that close-up appears, there is a shot of 1995 Cohle looking at a table covered in pictures of dead bodies and that photo is clearly among them.
Either way, Joel, for whatever reason, 2012 Marty is no longer married to Maggie, or married for that matter. There are several shots of his character, in this episode at least, I can’t recall the other 2, in the interview room, without a wedding ring, which, as we’ve previously seen, he didn’t bother to take off even when he was with his mistress in ’95.
Very observant, DahliaDee! I do recall Cohle mentioning that he did a date woman he was set up with by Maggie (I think he said Maggie). Hard to believe there were more blind dates after this one.
If it wasn’t apparent before it’s definitely apparent that Marty and Maggie are no longer together. The pause he had while looking at his ring finger after he recalled making love to his wife was a great moment. The question is who died? I think either Maggie or his Daughter has died by 2012. That might have been the final straw in the relationship with his wife and Rust.
The woman Cohle danced with was played by Bree Williamson, a longtime soap actress. I didn’t think any of the dead body photos was her.
Cohle mentioned in episode 2 that he came close to being married again. To a women named Laurie who Maggie had introduced him too. So I guess there were more dates..just not with Jennifer.
How is Rust getting QUALUDES in 1995 ? They stopped making them in 1983.
Such a great show..
Anybody else find it funny that Woody Harrelson was getting upset about another man mowing his lawn, which is what he says in Kingpin when he punches Randy Quad for Roger Clemens?
haha. I thought the exact same thing.
I was laughing from the moment I saw the glass clippings for precisely that reason, hoping Harrelson would yell, “You don’t mow another man’s lawn!”
Anyone take any stock into the close-up head shot of Cohle seemingly staring at Hart’s daughters while they were watching tv when he was talking to his wife? Possibly nothing but I guess its worth noting that Hart’s kids are maybe dealing with some kind of trauma, i.e. the dolls posed in a crime scene and now the naked drawings
I think it was two separate things. I think Cohle was staring at them simply because they’re two normal girls watching TV, which is what he would have wanted for his own daughter. I think the fact that the girls are staging doll crime scenes and finding out about sex earlier than they maybe should, is a byproduct of Marty “bringing his work home with him”, so to speak.
I’m going go rewatch the show tomorrow, but can anyone tell me who Reggie shared a cell with?
Their original victim’s boyfriend, who they interviewed in prison (they showed a clip in the preview).
Ah! Got it, thanks
I think 8 hour-long episodes is the perfect length for turning a novel into a show/movie (I know this was never technically a novel, but it essentially is). The problem is that I generally plow through detective novels in a week or two, whereas we’re stretching this one over two months. I found myself wondering who they were talking about, too.
I think nobody wants to compete with the Super Bowl. Rusts rant on religion which we saw coming with collective iq crack, was mesmerizing and chilling.
Is it possible to watch anything critically praised without an appearance from Eli Thompson? He sure knows how to pick them.
George Remus, as well, on the power motor in front of the abandoned school.
I thought the same thing, after this, american hustle and wolf, I expect him to show up in everything I watch.
How about those Sideburns!
I watched Fast 6 (not critically praised, but still) Friday night, went to see Wolf on Sunday afternoon, and then watched this last night (having seen Hustle a few weeks ago). So yeah, I had the same thought.
He also shared the screen w/ McConaughey in The Lincoln Lawyer.
McConaughey himself as well, with this, Wolf, Dallas Buyers Club, Magic Mike, Killer Joe, Mud, Bernie, and The Lincoln Lawyer on his recent docket.
Phenomenal television. Thought provoking monologues from MM great character development on unexpected paths for WH and a seriously well crafted who done it. Superb!
After a great pilot, I feel like I’m the only person who finds this show has quickly become listless and dull. It feels so self-indulgent. A few moments of drama surrounded by long stretches of philosophical discourse. And it doesn’t work much as a mystery either.
It’s weird, because it’s well-shot, well-acted, has some great dialogue, but just doesn’t hang together for me. Oh well.
I don’t think you’re the only one that finds it “listless and dull.” Me? I’m absolutely loving this show. A masterpiece. But it’s certainly not for everyone. Especially if you’re expecting another canned procedural or an action-packed shoot-em up cop show. A few acquaintances of mine have already dropped out citing similar reasons – mainly boredom. To each their own but those stretches of philosophical discourse are my favourite parts.
I agree with RBK regarding the philosophical discourse. God forbid you would have to think while watching a TV show.
@RBK … I wasn’t expecting a canned procedural or an action-packed shoot-me up. My favorite show last year was probably Rectify.
@YOUNGJT80 I should have been more specific… I find this show’s philosophical discourse really trite.
I’ve been enjoying this show, but the first 40 minutes of this episode dragged on and on. I need more to happen than Cohle staring out a window into the sad Louisiana landscape conducting a philosophical seminar.
I tend to agree with KP. I can’t decide about this show. It is indeed well-acted and has an interesting plot but the pacing is a little slow. And the metaphysical/mystical babbling (my opinion) is a little more than I want to wade through. I don’t want to side too much with Marty but it does feel like Rust is just throwing out big words and a weird philosophy to try to prove how smart he is. In reality, for me, it does just the opposite and detracts, rather than adds to the experience.
Philosophy problems aside, if you loved Rectify, surely this can’t feel even slower than that show (which I too really enjoyed)? If ever a show was languid, Rectify fits that bill. I think TD is at least SLIGHTLY faster-paced than Rectify, but if you don’t like, you don’t like, that’s your choice. As for the Louisiana landscape, I think that might be my favorite part besides the philosophical musings. This show has such a fantastic sense of place and the shots are gorgeously chosen/set up. The DP has done some really good work here, along with Fukunaga of course.
I have a philosophy degree, and I don’t find the philosophy in the show terribly challenging or interesting (I have to agree with The New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum on this). Anyone can muse or speculate or make assertions, but an education in philosophy is based on making arguments, especially written ones. Cohl, as a character, is bordering on becoming a parody of himself (which is why the show is so easy to parody), though I’ve got to give McConaughey credit for giving it his all when delivering some of the shows more painfully self-conscious lines of dialogue–line that, for me, sound like they’re being said by the writer, not the character.
@LAURAR: I don’t think having a philosophy degree necessarily makes you more of an expert on the philosophy in the show. I don’t have a philosophy degree, but I took some philosophy classes in college, and I absolutely loved the philosophy in the show. If you don’t find it particularly challenging or interesting, then that’s just personal preference and I totally understand. While I don’t find it “challenging” per se to like understand/comprehend, I thought it was fascinating. You rarely hear such nihilistic (or at least so obviously atheistic) viewpoints on mainstream TV shows, especially ones watched by a ton of people. While I didn’t agree with everything Cohle said/Nic Pizzolatto wrote, I loved the viewpoint and what it added to the show. But the show wasn’t trying to educate people on philosophy? It was just showing the viewpoint of one of its characters through Cohle’s words. Cohle didn’t feel self-parodistic to me whatsoever. That’s a misrepresentation of the writer’s views. We have no idea if Pizzolatto feels that way about religion/life at all. He is merely writing the viewpoint for a character. To argue that Pizzolatto himself feels that way is like saying Charles Dance is a jerk in his own personal life because he sometimes portrays ones in film and on TV.
So Cary Fukunaga is going to be huge after this show ends, right? Dude has legit skills.
I agree. It’s a beautifully directed episode. Even the simple interrogation scene is great, with the tight, moving close up following Rust as he works the suspect. Two camera set-ups – perfect scene.
Cracking stuff. I watched to the end of the credits because the music is so good. I like that Cohle says the same things I do, it’s rare television has characters I can relate to.
He says things I think, but dare not repeat to family or friends who I know would receive the news poorly.
What is the song at the end of the episode?
Marty knows that his two partners are attracted to one another and pretty close to getting it on. Hence the anger over lawn-mowing. “I like to mow MY OWN lawn!” Pretty funny. I so enjoyed seeing the two actors on the dance floor. Just great.
And congrats to the wonderful Shea Whigham for his great turn as the tent preacher. The body language was terrific. The hair!
Woody Harrelson = What’s not to love? Great actor.
The show is so deliciously unsettling. Rust is clearly unnerving throughout, including his weird zombie walk, but Marty seems to be the ticking timebomb. The ironic mix of the jealous throw down and Marty’s monologue about Rust’s need for a family was really well done. I like too how Marty’s behavior, in this environment, would on the surface appear distasteful but, in the world of men, remain understandable. This is how violence happens.
Virginia, just wanted to say that I look forward to your insightful commentary each week.
Yeah, it seems Alan and some of the other commenter may have missed that Kohle and the wife had a “moment”. The daughters both felt it and wheeled around, staring warily. And Hart wasn’t upset about the lawn, or even about the visit, per se. Just as Kohle can smell cold hard physical evidence, Hart can smell emotion – particularly when it challenges his all-important alpha male family man cover story.
It’s surely significant (because the camera lingered on it in this episode long enough to let even unsubtle viewers catch it) that Hart’s not wearing a wedding ring in 2012.
Marty definitely sees Rust as a sexual threat to his marriage, which is sad, given what Marty’s been up to.
Shea Whigham always puts on a good show, but I counted 3 different accents coming from him last night.
The mowing lawn thing was pretty clearly a sexual innuendo as well.
The tent scene was a little too on the nose for my taste and the show as a whole came close to going off the rails when Maggie called Rust, however, everything after that was excellent. What a cliffhanger. Sheesh.
I imagine, since the two detectives obviously think it, the show is going to try to make us think that Cohle could possibly be the guilty party. I can easily see how that’s put together right now. Cohle just happens to find a previous, overlooked dead body. Cohle, a drug user and pretty smart guy, could have found the two victims and the guy they set up. Lots of ways this could play out.
Again, excellent writing and performances. As stated by others – these topics are not seen in other shows and clearly, the public is interested in seeing them.
Given the things we’ve seen W. Harrelson’s Marty character say and do up to this point, I was not at all surprised that he went off the deep-end in a violent rage. Rust has said that Marty was in denial about his life.
One of the big differences between these two characters is that Rust has experienced a life-crushing personal loss in the death of his young daughter. This has pushed him, mentally and emotionally, to a nihilistic place in an attempt to cope with this. He’s on a metaphysical journey that Marty can’t relate to. But if Marty experienced the same kind of loss, maybe he could at least understand where Rust is coming from – even if he might not agree with him on things.
Marty Hart is clinging to things that no longer make sense in his life. His actions indicate he’s not a happy-camper and looking for something more. Perhaps a future shock will finally break through his emotional “wall”. And, I have a feeling that Marty will be experiencing a shock of some sort in the future. It will be fascinating to see how he reacts to it.
Agree that Rust is committed to his nihilism as a way of shutting down and making life possible. I wish we could get a flashback or two showing what he like before the death of his daughter and the collapse of the marriage.
He’s so dark and self-destructive that I can almost imagine himself setting himself up for these crimes.
So Rust is returning Marty’s lawn mower. Since Rust lives in an empty apartment, what the heck did he need to borrow a lawn mower for?
Dude, you’ve cracked the case!
To cut the woman from the date’s grass? In exchange for pussy is my guess.
@Mybootyitch: From what we’ve seen of Cohle’s character so far, I sincerely doubt he’s interested in pussy.
As a synaesthesiac, I was fascinated about this detail with Cohle. There are 18 ways to have this condition, and I am hoping it plays even more into his character. For non-synaesthesiacs, the things it is most like are being on LSD or being in an isolation (or floatation) tank. Both of those perceptual concepts apply pretty well to Cohle, and it gives his “hallucinations” another level of depth. The tracers of light he saw going over the long bridge at night in the 2nd episode are the sort of things that a synaesthesiac might see as a “note” or representation of a feeling, sound, or taste, and even the swirling images of the murmuration of the birds is how his brain might have registered it as a sound. My form of synaethesia is one of the more common ones, where every sound has a color, shape, texture and even density, and travels in various directions. I have found that if I “hear” something you say as a backward forming triangle, especially a yellow one, it’s a pretty sure bet you are lying. Apply this psychological quirk to a detective is adding even more power to an already hypnotic character, and McConaughey is astonishing in the part.
Look more closely at the guy in the gas mask. He’s not “covered in filth”, as the review claims. He’s covered in tattoos. One is a woman’s face. Another appears to be a German eagle.
Freaky ending. Definitely had dreams about that. And the camera freeze for the last few seconds made me think of the photo of bigfoot.
Alan has lamented in the past that the screeners he gets for advanced viewings are not always incredibly sharp for detailed viewing. So maybe it was that. I saw what you saw, but I had the benefit of HD and a large viewing screen.
Another thing. Did you see the name on the container he exited from. I think it says “Soul Train”. (And I don’t think the show is referencing a dance party.)
started getting breaking bad flashbacks
Anyone know the song played at the end?
“Young Men Dead” by the Black Angels.
Am really digging the show, but how about a shout-out for one of the best and creepiest opening credit sequences ever aired on television?
Yeah, and not surprisingly it’s already been featured on [www.artofthetitle.com].
It will be interesting to see how they handle another season, with a new cast/setting/storyline. I assume almost all of this will be updated.
I always forget about them by the end of the ep, but, my god, the opening credit sequence is spectacular, both the images and the song.
Interested what people think about the guy on the lawn mower outside the school. Why didn’t Marty go with Rust to ask him questions? If his character doesn’t play a larger role down the line, why have that scene at all? Also is the lawn mower man the monster? Hair kind of looks the same…
Cuz he’s Chekhov’s lawn-mowing dude.
the sign was the key to that scene….quite novelesque
Right, there was no reason to introduce that character, so I have to imagine he’ll come back into the picture at some point. I hate that. If they just made some valid reason to have the character exist, we would have forgotten about him by now, and when (if) he came back as the killer, we’d all be shocked. Now I’m just biding time until the investigation swings his way.
you mean the Green Eared Spaghetti Monster?
I’m not too sure the guy on the lawnmower was significant. i thought they just had that scene so we could get a glimpse of both detectives being annoyed with each other. Watching that scene I thought Marty was being really rude for Honking so much when Rust was trying to talk to that guy, then I thought for sure that Rust walked over slowly to annoy Marty.
I find it interesting that through the course of only 3 episodes, my opinion of each of the main characters has completely flipped. 10 minutes into ep. 1, i thought Marty was the sane one and Rust was the maniac. Then, 10 minutes into episode 3 I thought Rust was comepletely sane (to the point of being TOO sane, but I subscribe to his atheist beliefs) and Marty is a complete nut-case.
The thing is that every time I hear a southern accent waxing lyrically about the meaning of life and all that jazz my mind straight away shoots straight to Boyd Crowder and then I burst out laughing. Rust reminds me of season 1 and 2 of Boyd (the parts with him being all preachy) and I have to wonder if he actually believes all the BS that is coming out of his mouth or he just likes to speak and speak and speak and not keep track of what he says and who he has to be because he has not figured that out yet and he is lost and hopes that something he says will stick.
Do we have to trust what this man has to say? Can anyone? Are the 2 detectives sitting in 2012 speaking to a man who burnt out and lost himself? Hmmmm.
“Yeah, well, if the common good’s got to make up fairy tales, then it’s not good for anybody.”
“If the only thing keeping a person decent is the expectation of Divine reward, then, brother, that person is a piece of shit.”
“You got to get together, tell yourselves stories that violate every law of the universe, just to get through the goddamn day, what’s that say about your reality, Marty?”
(“You figure it’s all of a scam, uh? All of them folks, they just raw?”)
“Oh, yeah. Been that way since one monkey looked at the sun, told the other monkey, ‘He said for you to give me your fucking share’. People — they’re so goddamn frail, they’d rather put a coin in a wishing well than buy dinner.”
“Transference of fear and self-loathing to an authoritarian vessel — it’s catharsis. He absorbs their dread with his narrative. Because of this, he’s effective in proportion to the amount of certainty he can project. Certain linguistic anthropologists think that religion is a language virus that rewrites pathways in the brain, dulls critical thinking.”
“The ontological fallacy of expecting a light at the end of the tunnel — well, that’s what the preacher sells. Same as the shrink: See, the preacher, he encourages your capacity for illusion; then he tells you it’s a fucking virtue. Always a buck to be had doing that. There’s such a desperate sense of entitlement, isn’t it?”
“You think a man can love two woman at once?” – Marty
“I don’t think man can love” – Cohle
Of course! Of course Cohle would say that! Brilliant.
Thanks for these quotes, I loved reading them again after hearing them. Quite profound.
I’ve got nothing intellectual to add, but hats off to the makers of the show for adding such a minute authentic detail to the scene where Marty is watching basketball before they confront the daughter. One of the TV shots show Coach Dale Brown of LSU, so ey actually bothered to find a time appropriate recording of a game to have on the TV. Lord knows I’ve seen enough CFL games cover for football on shows to appreciate that extra effort.
I’m going to give it up to you again, Rob N. : INSPIRED! I only wish that they’d make it into Doritos commercial airing during the Super Bowl.
Marty’s line at the church where he says Rust is “jerking off to murder manuals” was GREAT. Very funny line and the reaction from McConaughey with the little knowing smirk was so incredible, he’s putting on a master class of acting in this series. Great, great, great stuff!
The monster is not in jockey shorts only a jock strap.
The line about “mowing another man’s lawn” sounded to me like a euphemism for adultery, and Marty warning Cohle to stay away from his wife.
Great episode. Can’t wait for episode 4. Thanks for the update about its delay, by the way. Would have been pretty disappointed this Sunday if I didn’t read that. Also the Ledoux scene at the end may have been the best cliffhanger ending I’ve ever seen. How about the soundtrack for that scene!?! Amazing.
I second that. actually for the first half of the show I was starting to feel like the pace was going too slow and, I am a little shamed to admit, that I thought it was a boring episode. But then the ending got me completely and totally pumped and afterward I could only say that it was a great episode.
Turns out the pacing was perfect.
Unwritten rules: Don’t ever give another man’s woman a foot massage or mow his yard.
Also I am a bit baffled, but it seems like Cohle does all of the detective work. Has Marty done anything of value for the case yet?
Would someone know the song that plays at the end of the episode when we see the “monster” ? Thanks a lot guys :)
As per Marty’s question and YOUNGJT80’s answer on page 1 of this comment section:
“Young Men Dead” by the Black Angels
I may have missed this observation, but I went back to view the 1st episode again. The opening sequence showed two figures in the dark setting a field on fire. When the two detectives arrive at the murder scene they were told that the farmer found the bodies as the fiewld was NOT set to be burned. That would indicate that there are two killers, not one.
Maybe I misheard what was said.
Rewatched the episode and noticed something interesting in the final scene…If you look closely at the bottom right of screen during the final shot, you see one of those wooden stick “devil trap” contraptions found at the crime scene and at Marie Fontaneau’s house.
Does anyone else think the identity of the murdered woman in 2012 is going to be very important? My money is on one of Marty’s estranged daughters.
QUALUDES IN 1995 ? Did HBO make a major flaw ? They stopped making QUALUDES in 1983. I’m sure you could still get them in 1985 but 1995 ? THIS IS THE REAL MYSTERY. How could Rust find a whole bottle of QUALUDES 12 years after they banned them ?
Having just watched the Wolf of Wall Street, I was wondering about this too. It seems like people still use the term “Quaaludes” to describe other similar sleeping pills/drugs. Actually, you can still buy “Quaaludes” in mexico, but they are a bootlegged drug, and not really the same thing.
I am hoping that this is what it is, and not an oversight.
Quaaludes were only discontinued in the US in 1985. Also, The Wolf of Wall Street, which takes place mostly around this same time (Belforts company existed from the late 1980s to the late 1990s) had extensive Quaalude use, and that was based on a supposedly true story.
I’m a bit late to this Quaalude party, but there is quite a tidy little market in illegally manufacturing methaqualone both here but especially in Mexico, as The Bob One noted. The predominance of OxyContin abuse is on the news and has taken a front seat, but back in the 90’s, Quaaludes were still a “thing” as an illegally manufactured (and not “pure” Quaaludes, and they are still available today. Quaaludes has basically become a “street name” for illegally produced/cut with other stuff methaqualone, and it is also smuggled up from Mexico.
