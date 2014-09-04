‘You’re the Worst’ & BoJack Horseman’: Tragedy + comedy = time well spent

Reviewing a new TV show usually comes out to about 50 percent analysis of what's there, 50 percent psychic projection of what the show might become past the episode(s) you've seen. With comedy, the balance tilts heavily towards the psychic end of things, because so few comedies start out strongly, and you have to make an informed guess as to what mediocre pilot will turn out to be great like “Parks and Recreation,” and what will settle for being crass like “2 Broke Girls.”
Even having more episodes beyond the pilot isn't always a help. Back in January, for instance, Comedy Central sent out the first two “Broad City”s to critics. They were clever and seemed to have a distinctive voice, but it was a busy time of year, and I moved on to other things. Then my friends kept raving about it, I watched the rest of the season over the summer, and fell hard for the rest of it. (Really, it's clearly becoming great as early as episode 3.)
Even in this era of Too Much Good TV, summer is still a reasonable time to catch up on things I've missed like that, and to stick with shows that didn't necessarily wow me at first. In two recent instances, that patience has paid off terrifically – and in ways that are eerily similar – as I stuck with FX's “You're the Worst” and Netflix's “BoJack Horseman” until they turned out to be much more impressive than they seemed at first.
“You're the Worst” was one of four series premieres in the same night, all of which I found so unremarkable that I reviewed them briefly together. I liked the idea that creator Stephen Falk was playing with – two awful, shallow people struggling with the realization that they like each other as more than just sex buddies – but felt the execution wasn't quite there in the first couple of episodes, and that Aya Cash was hitting the narrow “loathsome yet lovable” window much more closely than Chris Geere.
I didn't even write a review of “BoJack Horseman,” meanwhile, though Fienberg and I discussed it on that week's podcast. Despite some amusing moments in each of the three episodes I saw – not to mention the many weird permutations of the show's conceit of a world where humans interact with animal/human hybrids like BoJack and his dog rival Mr. Peanut Butter – it felt like a variant on a dozen or so different animated comedies from Adult Swim, FX, and elsewhere.
Still, there were enough glimmers in both to stick with them, especially in the slow season. Netflix's all-at-once model let me quickly zip through the remaining “BoJack” installments, and I caught up on “You're the Worst” over the past week through a mix of FX screeners and On Demand(*). And both not only got better as they went along, but through the same method: by taking the emotions of the characters very seriously, no matter how ridiculous the situation.
(*) One awkward thing about the On Demand experience: One of the “You're the Worst” characters is Edgar, an Iraq veteran suffering from severe PTSD, while one of the commercials paired with every On Demand episode of the show is about how much fun life is in the Army reserves.
That's obviously an easier thing to do when you're a live-action comedy like “You're the Worst,” featuring human characters living in the world outside our window (if your window happens to be in Silverlake). A romance between a bitter novelist who's already a has-been after only one book and a publicist terrified of accessing her own emotions is likely to involve some pathos if the creative team is doing its job right. It just makes sense that a show about Jimmy (Geere, whom I've come to like a lot more as the show has gone on) and Gretchen (Cash) falling for each other – while constantly denying that this is what's happening – would have to turn dark and introspective at times, and it has.
Falk and company have cleverly taken their two nasty heroes and put them through the traditional paces of a romantic comedy, knowing that the characters' disdain for all this stuff will liven up every cliché. (Tonight's episode – airing, like usual, at 10:30 on FX – involves Jimmy meeting Gretchen's parents for the first time.) The writing has turned out to be really sharp, at times evoking the brutal zingers of “Happy Endings” (a dismayed Jimmy, upon learning the identity of Gretchen's favorite James Bond, retorts, “Daniel Craig?!?!? He looks like an upset baby!”), and the show has fun ideas, like Jimmy and Gretchen keeping score to maintain equilibrium when they start sleeping with other people. (Sex with an ex only counts as a half-person, logically.) But ultimately the show works because the relationship isn't just treated as a joke, nor are any of the characters. Edgar (Desmin Borges) seemed like a cartoon at first, but his PTSD is presented as a thing he genuinely struggles with, which only makes the humor the show is able to mine from it feel more rich. Gretchen's best friend Lindsay (Kether Donohue) is stuck in a loveless marriage to the nerdy Paul (Allan McLeod), yet every time we see Paul, he comes across as by far the most thoughtful, well-adjusted and happy person on the show. And when Jimmy is sad, or Gretchen is angry, you feel the weight of those emotions, which also livens up all the comedy surrounding their aversion to all things schmoopy.
It's turned out to be a really strong debut season, and I hope FX – whose executives have been preaching about the increasing irrelevance of overnight ratings – keeps it around even though the traditional numbers have been awfully thin so far.
“BoJack Horseman” (which Netflix has already renewed) in some ways is an even more impressive achievement, because how on earth can you take anything on this show seriously when your hero (Will Arnett) is a talking horse-man, Patton Oswalt pops up as both a seal who's in the Navy and a penguin who's in the book publishing game, and Keith Olbermann has a recurring role as a news anchor who's a whale? Yet Raphael Bob-Waksberg has created something that simultaneously functions as both lunatic farce and melancholy character study.
Initially, “BoJack” feels like just another satire making fun of a has-been – BoJack once starred in a popular '90s sitcom called “Horsin' Around,” where he raised three adorable human children – pathetically clinging to celebrity. And there's plenty of mockery of BoJack's career and the entertainment industry in general, at times with actors like Naomi Watts and Margo Martindale(**) having fun sending up their own images. But as BoJack struggles to produce a memoir with the help of ghostwriter Diane (Alison Brie), the show becomes an honest examination of all the mistakes that turned BoJack into this wealthy but miserable joke, and of the many forces that motivate him to cling to the spotlight for dear life.
(**) In the ongoing war with Ann Dowd for TV character actress supremacy, Martindale's role here is an impressive gambit, and not just because she is always referred to in dialogue as “character actress Margo Martindale.” Your move, Dowd. See if maybe “Phineas & Ferb” will hire you to romance Doofenshmirtz for a few episodes.
It's not just BoJack whose pain feels real amidst all the showbiz hijinks and bizarre cartoon animal/person logic. All of the major characters get moments of harsh, poignant clarity at some point or other, whether it's Diane, BoJack's roommate Todd (Aaron Paul, Pinkman-ing things up nicely) – like Edgar on “You're the Worst,” he's a squatter who's become the hero's best friend because no one else will have him – BoJack's agent and ex-girlfriend Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), his dying mentor Herb (Stanley Tucci, wonderful), BoJack's idol Secretariat (John Krasinski), or even the desperate penguin from Penguin.
Given how the world of the show seems designed, like certain Adult Swim comedies, to be best appreciated while stoned, it's amazing how three-dimensional the characters become, and how poignant so much of the season's second half is, even while it's packed with absurd gags. (My favorite involves Vincent Adultman, a character whom only BoJack seems to realize is actually three little boys standing on each other's shoulders while wearing a trench coat, “Little Rascals”-style.)
Television has plenty of fine comedies whose first, second and nineteenth priority is simply to make the audience laugh, and that succeed at that without worrying about complex characterization or naked emotional moments. (The larger FX family has several of these, including “The League” – which returned to FXX last night – and “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”) And the medium doesn't lack for sitcoms that reach for your heartstrings without bothering to earn it in any way. But when you get shows like “You're the Worst” and “BoJack Horseman” that give you excellent comedy and tragedy in equal measure, it's enormously satisfying.
I'm glad I had the time and the patience to stick with both. It's always a pleasure when something surprises you by turning out to be great in the end.
Bojack lost me in the first episode. These are not new jokes. But sounds like I should give it another shot within the next year or so.
I wasn’t going to bother, but after reading this I might put it on this weekend. Letting it play in the background, like many Netflix shows, to be absorbed through osmosis.
>multitasking a serialized show you’re seeing for the first time
Y-you’re just kidding, right?
Seriously, do so. I wasn’t even going to watch Bojack until a friend raved. The first episode was just okay enough for me to keep watching, but I didn’t think it was that great. However, by the end of the series it became one of my favorite shows in recent memory. I gets surprisingly weighty as it goes on and by the end of the season you have a deeper character study than most television ever even attempts. If you’re wobbling, stick though into the 2nd half of the season, because that when the show really comes into own.
Hey Alan,
I just wondered whether you are going to do a write up on the new David Chase interview today. He discusses Breaking Bad, True Detective, more on the Vox story and implies Tony died:
“I wanted to ask you about the Vox story, which claimed that you said Tony Soprano was still alive, because when I first read it I immediately smelled *beep* The whole way it was packaged, and the fact that it had no explanation before or after made it come off like this disembodied quote that was taken out of context.
Chase: Yeah. You’re a journalist, and I’m going to say this to you: This has taught me, for good and all, not to befriend any journalist. I got too friendly with her. And I kept saying to her, “You know, this can’t be good that you and I talk to each other and have lunch and coffee. Something’s wrong here,” and she’d say, “No, no, no.” And she meant that—she wasn’t setting me up. It seems like, poor Dave, there’s no way he can win. I don’t recall that conversation. I’m sure it happened, but I don’t recall it, and if I did say that, I believe I was probably thinking about something else. What do you want to know about it?
Well, your response to the story was interesting. You issued a statement saying, “Whether Tony Soprano is alive or dead is not the point. To continue to search for this answer is fruitless. The final scene of The Sopranos raises a spiritual question that has no right or wrong answer.” So, I gotta ask: What is the “spiritual question” that it raises?
Chase: [Long Pause] I’ll say this: The question is, to be really pretentious, what is time? How do we spend our really brief sojourn here? How do we behave, and what do we do? And the recognition that it’s over all too soon, and it very seldom happens the way we think. I think death very seldom comes to people the way they think it’s going to. And the spiritual question would be: “Is that all there is?”
[www.thedailybeast.com]
I came back here to see if Alan actually responded to your comment. So Alan does a big article on the Vox piece with Chase answering a question that is not even transcribed and then ignores the Chase interview where the questions and answers are actually transcribed. I’m guessing because Chase’s words don’t jive with his opinion and Chase destroys that absolutely b.s. Vox piece that Alan was gloating about last week.
Great interview.
It seems the whole discussion vis-à-vis the ending is – and always has been – a moot point.
It’s obvious to anyone that is slightly objective and observant – because of scenes/dialogue planted earlier in the season (e.g. Bobby saying ‘You probably don’t hear it when it happens’, etc) and the way Chase specifically wrote and directed the final scene (Members-Only guy arriving, checking out Tony, then going to the toilet stationed near him, etc) – that the ending has been deliberately pushed towards the interpretation that something abrupt and unheard (i.e. bad) happens.
And yet, it remains – and always will be – perfectly unspecified.
The Vox piece (and the reaction to it) was newsworthy; the TDB article is basically resetting (and reinforcing) Chase’s status quo on the ending. How many iterations of the argument do we have to keep responding to?
Anyway, I don’t recall anything in Alan’s piece that would be considered “gloating” – I would suspect that his opinion (based on both the last post and his book) lies closer to this article than the Vox one (which I absolutely agree is BS).
@Andrei: “…the TDB article is basically resetting (and reinforcing) Chase’s status quo on the ending.”
Hmm… I’m not sure I agree with that.
Would you care to point me towards another Chase interview where he specifically uses the phrase, ‘I think death very seldom comes to people the way they think it’s going to.” (or something remotely similar) in response to a question about the final scene?
The interview is pretty explicit regarding death and it coming suddenly and without warning (essentially the whole main crux of the “won’t hear it happen” Tony dies argument). There is nothing about that in the (now debunked) Vox article. For this scoop not to be covered by Alan is completely ridiculous (you’ll notice that Matt Zoller Seitz has all of a sudden gone silent as well). The whole
thing comes off as sour grapes. There is also another interview out there of Chase (by Richard Belzer of all people) where Chase specifically says Bacala’s “never hear it happen” is part of the ending. I’m not sure Alan has ever discussed that one.
Cannot recommend You’re the Worst strongly enough, definitely a show that found its voice very quickly.
I too hope FX is smart enough to see what they have and give it a renewal, is really a gem of a show!
Yes!
Once I got the kids off to school this week, I started pounding through BOJACK and I’m so surprised that I haven’t seen more about it on the internet. No recaps anywhere, no critiques – just a handful of gifs.
It has a great continuing storyline and repeated jokes (Hollywoo, Zoe or Zelda) that really lends itself well to binge watching.
I assume that Herb Kazzaz was based on Sam Simon, right? And man, was that drug hallucination episode amazing, or what? I guess I’m more excited about this series than I thought.
I don’t have Netflix but also have come to love You’re the Worst … but I also think Satisfaction is one of the best new series of summer. Yes it’s more slow character study than high octane, but it’s fascinating. Passmore is mostly understated past the pilot but it suits him, while Stephanie Szostak is simply incredible.
I’m so glad you gave Bojack Horseman another look. It has become a favorite — thanks to Netflix for doing a second season. I am loving You’re the Worst (and admit to loving Judy Greer in Married). All these shows pop into my head to give me a smile throughout the day — although the Bojack Horseman theme interfering with listening to my wife talking is going to get me in trouble.
Back in the ’90s, I was on a very famous teeeeeeveeee shooooowww…
You are not alone on it being an earworm.
Alan, you are more horse than a man.
I mean more man than a horse!
Brilliant song choice in the final episode.
Ok, so there’s a horse in a bar. Do we ever get the answer to the bartenders question, “Why the long face?”
I was really looking forward to BoJack even though I kept reading bad things about it. Maybe I’ll check it out.
so was I alone when my room got awfully dusty during the bojack hallucination of his might have been daughter? and character actress margo martindale by a mile…
Don’t worry, I was totally there with you, and it took me completely by surprise.
Alan you totally nailed it, Bojack just continually got better as the season progressed. I just wrapped it up this afternoon and I’m already waiting anxiously for the second season.
Totally crushing on Kether Donohue. Her character is so cute and so slutty at the same time.
Alan! Have you seen “Eagleheart”? Their surreal last season was one of the most tragic comedies I’ve ever seen, and it was way under-appreciated. Definitely worth a look.
So pumped to hear you’re onboard with You’re The Worst. I heartily endorse that show to anyone who will listen. It’s excellent!
Should I jump in on “You’re the Worst” tonight, or go back and try to fill in previous episodes?
Go back. It is well worth it
Better to start at the beginning so you understand how their relationship has developed to this point. Highly recommend doing so … it is a fantastic show. Geere and Cash are really great in their respective roles.
I definitely began enjoying Bojack, the moment the “Navy Seal” situation took place. After that, I was in, although I agree, I was on the cusp of even being able to pay attention to the first episode. Opening with the interview of Horseman, I saw literally nothing I hadn’t already seen before in whatever other adult aimed animation, and almost immediately lost interest. It is an extremely rare occurrence that I even watch any TV series (other than the -Seth MacFarlane/Matt Groening/ whoever does Bob’s Burgers- shows), and even more so when I have to play smart phone games through the pilot, and possibly the next few episodes. The Netflix original series just happened to run on my screen long enough to, luckily, reach its stabilization of humor, and character, along with a story line that kept me interested, and hopeful. It’s certainly a show worth watching, and I’m looking forward to another season.
Do you have a recommendation for a particularly good late-season episode of BoJack Horseman? I found the first episode bad enough that I didn’t want to continue, but if there’s one episode that you’d specifically recommend I’ll give that a shot.
Episode 11 “Downer Ending” is fantastic. Bojack, Todd and Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal) work together to rewrite his memoir after all taking a series of drugs. This starts the weird journey into Bojack’s headspace.
Also Episode 8 “The Telescope” is great in that it gives the backstory on how the friendship between Bojack and Herb ended.
The show clicked for me with episode 7, that’s what I’d recommend starting with. That ending…
On another note BH’s opening theme is fucking good, wish there was a longer version of it
Bowjack’s opening and closing credit music is just fantastic, I always replay them 3 times because I am that in love. I absolutely cannot emphasise enough just how much I love everything Todd and everything Aaron Paul. Firstly the cartoon looks perfect for Aaron and he is so sweet and I feel for him like I feel for Jesse Pinkman, Bojack is Walter White and when Bojack screwed him that brought back memories….yikes. Really am enjoying everything.
Your the worst is hitting a groove and we shall see how it goes. I am in!
Just finished the season and my oh my was the back half awesome!!!!!!
I wholeheartedly concur that episode 11 is the seasons peak. So good and yet so heartbreakingly tragic. I do like how they organically kept the shows status quo going whilst leaving from more exploration. I think the AV Clubs review suffered from not taking the David Simon route of judging a season only after it is done. Because there is no way this shows season 1 is a C+, it is at least a B+/A- . They should re-review the whole season and hope the comments on the original article stop being so derisive.
>caring about AV Club’s jilted ratings system
Isn’t that why you come here?
@MAHMOUD FAYED
I only mentioned the AV Club’s grade in one sentence out of 2 posts. I mentioned it because not only myself but a lot of other guests on that sight felt that they got it wrong.
You are right that I came here because Hitfix is a more fair sight and also (especially with Alan) a more loyal and noble sight than the AV Club. I just felt like calling them out on their laziness and point the flaw in their limited review.
correction “Sight” means “Site” stupid IPAD auto corrected.
I should have double checked mea culpa
*Places hand comfortingly on your shoulder*
It’s alright, friend, we here at the cult of Hitfix don’t mind the occasional typo. We’re only human.
But all jokes aside, I can’t blame them for jumping ship quickly. Even though Netflix’s format involves making the entire season available at once, the first few episodes really do make it seem like bottom-of-the-barrel Family Guy type humor. I mean it’s their loss because the spotlight on Bojack’s rapidly decaying mentality in the tail end of the season is amazing and so harrowing to witness… regardless some people here were able to witness their magic and I’m happy enough just basking in the warm afterglow with you guys
I loved the whole Broad City season. I think it’s absolutely brilliant. I’m glad you’re giving it some ink, Alan. I wish you’d do a whole article on it or a podcast segment.
No time now, I’m afraid. I imagine I’ll do something for season 2 that’ll incorporate thoughts on season 1.
Plus, there’s always the chance it winds up somewhere in my best of 2014 list…
I liked BoJack a lot. As you say above, it actually takes its characters seriously. In a show like this, that means not selling out a character for a joke, which is really hard to do. That takes an advanced level of comedy writing.
That’s why I disagree with you on one point. Like you, I thought the Vincent Adultman joke was quite funny. But it was a classic example of selling out a character for a joke, in this case Princess Carolyn. That joke left a bad taste in my mouth. I wish the writers had had the restraint to leave it out.
I do not know about that, I actually think that Princess Carolyn is having a physical relationship with an adult (Bojack) where she is being treated like shit. Bojack is an asshole and he does not care about her feelings or pleasure whether they are in bed (lol) or in conversation.
Vincent maybe a kid or three kids but at least he listens to her and respects her and although he is or maybe not (who knows!) lying to her it is far less worse than being with a narcissist like Bojack Horseman!
It is a funny joke but Princess Carolyn being with Bojack in the first place was beneath her so anything would be an improvement.
The show actually might be making a good point about how a relationship with someone less good looking or popular might actually be very rewarding.
Worth a thought.
Definitely enjoying ‘You’re the Worst’ – but the voice and mannerisms of Desmin Borges are SO similar to David Schwimmer that it’s distracting sometimes.
I thought he’s like the guy on Girls who owns the coffee shop.
Really? No… he’s much more like Ross. Please, just watch some ‘Friends’ then watch another ep. of Worst :)
Alan, Have you seen the alternative ending to How I Met Your Mother that was leaked online? If so, what did you think?
Could it be:
A) Bays and Thomas really did have 2 endings?
B) They called Bob Saget back to do narration on a new edit so they could sell more DVD’s because fans were really pissed off?
C) This is just them cow towing to fan anger?
D) CBS made them release this ending if they are going to make HIMYD, so in essence is this just a PR exercise for a new show.
E) The cast actually have a heart and made Bays and Thomas release this?
F) Bays and Thomas have hearts?????!!!!!!!!
Seriously what was the point of releasing this ending? This can only be seen as a cynacle and and calculated move made by 2 Con Men who have no heart or souls. Why bother? They said that they chose their ending and stuck by it! Why sink your moral and integrity standards any lower?
I am at a loss as to how these guys can ever talk to fans again, sure Hollywood will accept them to make them tons of money but this show proves just how shallow and deceitful they are really are.
So disappointing, I thought CBS dealings with trying to keep Charlie Sheen employed were the lowest they would go to keep making money, I was wrong, they went lower with dealing with Bays and Thomas. This has to tarnish their brand, let’s hope they take time away from counting all their money to notice.
Lost had an ending that made fans mad, and then the guy came back with The Leftovers. A few years later.
…Eh?
Do you mean the fan-edited ending where the story simply stops when he first properly meets with the Mother? Hopefully not because your emotional rant is wasted in that case.
No I mean the finale leaked online last week that had over 4 minutes of differently edited and NARRATED material! Bob Saget narrated a whole new ending that yes was similar to the fan edited one but actually was one released by Bays and Thomas.
So, as I asked before, is this just a cynacle attempt to sell more DVD’s or….you can read my post above.
I finished an episode, went back to regular TV, immediately saw a commercial for GMC Trucks and thought “BoJack is doing a voiceover!”
Love Bojack and you summarize nicely how good a job they do at making you emotionally invested in these absurd characters.
Will definitely try you’re the worst after that review.
On You’re the Worst– I love, love, love Kether. And who has a name like that? Kether? (the actress, not a character.)
Only halfway through but glad you liked BoJack. I really like it too and have been disappointed by the reviews it’s gotten. If it gets even better over the second half, it’ll have been a real triumph.