Season finale review: ‘Girls’ – ‘Two Plane Rides’

A review of the “Girls” season 3 finale coming up just as soon as I can feel the labia forming…
“Well, I'm sick of trying to work it out. Can't one thing ever be easy with you?” -Adam
There are times when each season of “Girls” can feel haphazard and patchwork, with characters appearing and disappearing at random and story arcs being interrupted for short story-ish digressions that take Hannah out of town and/or give most of the cast the week off. That's not necessarily a bad thing, both because those digressions (like “Flo” this season) often represent the series at its best, and because it does a nice job of conveying how directionless and random Hannah Horvath's life can become.
And I'm always impressed with the way the show tends to conclude its seasons in a way that bring everything full circle for Hannah (and, at times, for her friends). Season 1, for instance opens with Hannah stuffing her face with pasta, and ends with her doing the same with a piece of wedding cake, and her interactions with Adam in that episode neatly pay off everything the two of them went through over those 10 episodes. Early in season 2, Adam breaks into Hannah's apartment and she's so scared that she calls the cops on him; at the end of that season, he kicks her door in and it's a heroic, romantic gesture.
Season 3, meanwhile, opened with the very simple image of Hannah and Adam's bodies entwined as they sleep peacefully together, followed by Adam dutifully bringing Hannah her OCD medication. They are together, they are happy, and yet she is entirely reliant on him to function. Over the course of this year, the two of them went through personal and professional ups and downs, from the stress of having Caroline living with them to Hannah's editor's death and Adam's discomfort at her lack of empathy to Hannah's envy of Adam getting this big break while she was being paid well in a job she hated. And we conclude – in a way that somewhat echoes Adam's “What the fuck is wrong with you?” query from the season 1 finale – with the two of them on the rocks, but also with Hannah alone, studying the letter from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and smiling at the thought of finally having professional direction in her life again, and a chance to feel special and creative and adventurous in the way that she's always wanted to. It's not a happy ending for the season, necessarily, because things are so precarious with Adam, but it feels true to everything we saw Hannah go through this year. And by making the closing moment not involve her relationship, or her alienation of her friends, but the possibility of a new direction for Hannah, it feels exciting and suggests some real growth for the series – even as I'm well aware that the realities of having the other characters living in New York means Hannah isn't likely to spend two years trying to be “bicoastal.”
So that was all very effective, and the moment where Hannah told Adam about Iowa right before opening night hit that “Girls” sweet spot of being uncomfortable while feeling like exactly the thing Hannah would do there. We know Adam well enough to know how he will respond to this news at this moment, and Hannah knows him even better, but she needs to share this news and the ways in which it makes her seem special again, and in her mind what better time is there than when Adam is poised to also feel extra special?
Beyond Adam and Hannah's story, “Two Plane Rides” did a nice job of tying back in several of this season's other loose threads. Jessa's arc on the whole was underfed (and without last year's maternity leave excuse), but even though Shoshana appeared even less often this year, Zosia Mamet was so good in the finale – in particular in the intermission scene with Ray, where she was allowed to be dramatic in a way she's virtually never gotten to do in this role – that she sold the notion of Shoshana having had a lost year, overreacting too much to the breakup with Ray and the sexual freedom she suddenly felt, and realizing too late how badly she had screwed up. There were several times earlier in the season where she was being smug about how unsuccessful her group of older friends had been, but now she's wound up in the discount bin with the rest of them. And Ray has now improbably been placed in position to turn down two of the four Girls (though perhaps Shoshana can bulldoze him the way Marnie did last week).
Even Caroline came back, and we got an explanation for where she's been: shacked up with Laird, first at his brother's compound upstate, now in his ground floor apartment where she is carrying his spawn. As a human being, I am horrified at the notion of Caroline reproducing and raising a child (I'm more scared for that kid than any fictional one since Bobby Bacala and Janice Soprano reproduced); as a viewer of “Girls,” I am delighted for the comic possibilities of it.
Overall, there were times where the whole of “Girls” season 3 was, like season 2, threatening to be a little less than the sum of its individual parts. And while I still think they can do better at servicing the supporting characters – or else need to pull a “True Detective” and treat them all as secondary figures there simply to tell us more about Hannah and possibly Adam – this finale, like the last one, pulled enough of the season together to make the whole journey feel satisfying. This remains a weird, at times maddening show that on occasion I feel the need to watch while I'm inside a sensory deprivation tank and the TV is outside it, and yet the writing and direction remain so sharp, and Hannah remains such a well-drawn character – even with her knack for being spectacularly irritating at times – that I'm in it for the long haul, even if that haul takes us to Iowa for a while.
Some other thoughts:
* Again, I don't know that the show really knew what it was doing with Jessa this year – or, at least, that it had the time to tell that story properly, even given two more episodes than normal. Beadie asking Jessa to help her commit suicide – then begging her to call 911 when she realizes she was mistaken – felt awfully rushed, and would have worked better if Beadie had been around for at least half a season. Hopefully, this isn't the last we'll see of Louise Lasser on the show.
* Am I wrong, or did it seem that by the end of the phone call, Mr. and Mrs. Horvath appeared willing to pay for Iowa? If so, interesting but not that surprising that they would pay for something that suggests Hannah has a direction in her life again, even as they wouldn't subsidize her aimless lifestyle from the start of the series.
* Shoshana, confused by the British accents: “But it's called 'Major Barbara.'” Did she think it was a Barbra Streisand biography? Or just that the name doesn't exist in England?
* If the show had only brought Andrew Rannells back for the gag where Elijah (who earlier was scolding Ray for not being dressed up enough) is revealed to be wearing formal shorts… dayenu.
* More wardrobe humor: Marnie and Clementine are both wearing green dresses to opening night, though Clementine could already tell what Marnie is up to with Desi – and unfortunately for her, her attempt to warn Desi appears to have backfired on her.
* Hannah is consulting a picture of Olivia Wilde when she applies her makeup for opening night, and sure enough she winds up with the kind of cat eye look Wilde's been known to sport on the red carpet.
* The concluding song is Michael Penn's “Good Girl Down.”
That's almost it for this season of “Girls” for me. With any luck, I'll have one more piece on the show going up sometime tomorrow morning – UPDATE: it was this interview with Judd Apatow – and then when that's done, I will think long and hard about how many new commenting rules I need to add just related to this one show.
But as for “Two Plane Rides,” what did everybody else think?
Only an idiot wouldn’t accept a spot at the Iowa Writers Workshop, especially if the person has dreamt of being a writer her whole life. But Hannah Horvath does seem to be an idiot at times, so I guess the season ended on some kind of cliff hanger.
Her parents would not have to pay hardly anything for Hannah to attend. Everyone in the program has their tuition covered plus they get a nice stipend.
I think it was pretty clear that she’s going… She holds up the letter in the very last scene and smiles. For a second I thought she would throw it away in same attempt to win Adam back/stop them from breaking up, but it looks like she’s going. And if that means a season in Iowa, then that could potentially be good. Sometimes it really works well when a show mixes things up like that. Or sometimes it doesn’t. Time will tell! Either way it looks pretty certain that she’s going to IWW.
Given that the switchback has always been pretty much the essential dramatic device of the show, there’s no reason to assume she won’t go…and then quickly return.
Actually, Iowa doesn’t provide full tuition scholarships to all its MFA students, and it doesn’t give stipends either, though there are some fellowships.
On the other hand, tuition is low to start with, by US standards.
Well, Looks like Jessa will be going to jail, if I read the dramatic tea leaves correctly.
Stupid. No, you read the leaves very wrong. It’s absurd and ridiculous you think the show would go that direction.
Hmm, you know, you make some interesting points. And since you’ve taken the trouble to flesh out your position, let me try to explain mine.
Either the medics arrive in time or they don’t.
If they don’t, The death will be investigated, and a young woman employee fresh from rehab will be found to have bought and administered deadly drugs to her employer. That’s got just a wee tinge of the illegal.
If the medics do arrive in time (and I hope they do, because I, like Alan, want to see more of Louise Lasser), then we have a famous artist, who needs to protect her image and who has already been shown to not be fond of Jessa, needing an excuse for why this wasn’t suicide.
Or, if Beedie is willing to admit the attempted suicide, Jessa’s buying and administering deathly pills, even as a favor, and even if they don’t kill, is still criminal.
Obviously we’re not going to have a season of her in jail, but I’m sure her actions will have consequences as she did commit at least one crime. She might be on probation when we return, for example, which could potentially create interesting stories.
It’s certainly possible she’d avoid jail time, but I’m not sure why it would be obvious. Jessa has often been depicted apart from the ensemble. And since she’s spent the last season and a half in disastrous free fall, this could be the experience that finally turns her around and it could also be really funny to see her fake bohemian free spirit shtick fail miserably as a social strategy in a place like that.
But in terms of this thread, all I’m saying is it’s clear they’re setting her up for trouble with the law.
As long as it’s not a blatant ripoff of Orange is the New Black (which is an AWESOME show) then I’m all for it. Although there is already the Danielle Brooks/Taystee from OitNB connection to Jessa’s storyline.
Me, I’d love to see a mashup of the two shows!
Maybe she’ll join the cast of “Orange is the New Black”
@Jimmbo
When exactly were we shown that Beadie was “not fond of Jessa.” Before she changed her mind, she was extremely grateful to Jessa for agreeing to help her. Other than when Jessa was hesitant to do what she asked, she was extremely friendly. I agree most of the other things you wrote, but I have no idea where you’re getting that interpretation from.
Greg, remember this?
“I doubt you’ve ever done anything for anybody in your life”?
It’s very clear that Beadie has Jessa’s number. She seemed callow and impulsive in hiring her for that job, but when we found out what the job really was about (euthanasia), all of a sudden Beadie appeared to have chosen wisely. Jessa’s way more suited to killing than, say, Marnie.
Beadie may actually be right when she said that, but she doesn’t actually believe it. She only said it to get Jessa to agree to what she was asking. If you think she dislikes Jessa after what Jessa agrees to do for her, then I don’t want to tell you because it’s pretty clear that she was beyond grateful that she finally found someone that would help her do what she thought she wanted.
Also, literally anyone would be better suited to killing her than Marnie.
“if you think she dislikes Jessa after what Jessa agrees to do for her, then I don’t KNOW WHAT to tell you because…”
I realized my above comment was pretty difficult to understand without the above correction.
If you have a wise enough eye to penetrate to Jessa’s hardened, wizened heart within two minutes of meeting her, and you therefore engage her as your most likely prospect of someone who might be willing to cold-heartedly kill you, and you’re smart enough to manipulate her into doing it, you may be pleased that you got your result, and happy that this miserable ditz did the miserable thing which happened to suit your master plan, but I sure don’t see how it makes you hold that ditz in any sort of personal esteem.
Killing’s killing. Consider this: if you felt you really needed to kill your landlord, and found a grifter who your keen knowledge of human nature told you was capable of it, and the grifter did your bidding, you would not be displeased with said grifter, because the job was done. But would you feel any admiration and approval of the person?
Watch again. Is Jessa doing this with an agonized heavy-heart and grave ethical hesitation, both surpassed by a deep desire to ministrate mercy? Does this seem to be a moment of character growth and actualization? Or is this just another cruel social experiment? I think it’s clear that it’s an unthinkable and illegal act performed by a hideous person, manipulated by someone who very keenly understands exactly who and what Jessa is, for her own devices. And, sure, Beadie’s glad it got done, but if you think she’s in any way fond of Jessa, I don’t really know what to tell you.
Also, when Beadie decides she DOESN’T want it done after all, she doesn’t feel even that modicum of gratitude toward the nightmare woman who did the terrible thing she happened to want done. Because now she doesn’t even want it done!
So as we leave the scene, she’s just stuck in the room with awful Jessa (who she sees more keenly than anyone in the series except for Jessa’s ex-best friend, the one who faked her own funeral) who she knows to be incapable of human empathy (which is why she, like my hypothetical grifter, was hired).
Not good for Jessa. Beadie may or may not try to protect her out of a sense of obligation, because it was her scheme. Jessa sure as hell wouldn’t if the situation were reversed. Not in a second. And Beadie knows this.
Based on the fact that you referred to what Jessa did as “an unthinkable and illegal act performed by a hideous person,” it’s pretty clear you’re letting your personal feeling about assistive suicide cloud your judgment, not to mention your personal feelings about Jessa as a character.
Also, it is in no way clear that Beadie hired Jessa for this specific reason. In fact, there is no way that she did. Based on the fact that Jessa was willing to tell her the truth about one of her paintings, Beadie somehow deduced that this woman would be willing to help her commit suicide? Do you realize how large a leap in logic that is? Based on the scene in which Beadie keeps asking Jessa to do it, it’s pretty clear that this isn’t the first time Beadie has brought this subject up and she’s definitely been nagging Jessa about it for at least a few days. And you ask me if Jessa is doing this with a heavy heart and for some reason you think the answer to that question is no? It is very evident that the answer to that question is yes. For one thing, as I said she was initially hesitant to do what has been asked of her and only agrees to it after being worn down. But more importantly, throughout the scene where she is giving Beadie the drugs, she has an overall feeling of resignation and defeat, as if she really doesn’t want to be doing what she’s doing, but knows that (at least in HER mind) it is what she should do because Beadie is so unhappy.
“Based on the fact that you referred to what Jessa did as “an unthinkable and illegal act performed by a hideous person,” it’s pretty clear you’re letting your personal feeling about assistive suicide cloud your judgment”
Nope. I’m for it, actually.
For one thing, there’s no evidence Beadie is actually grievously ill. The writers intentionally left that blurry. She may just be depressed. And Jessa, who’s never given a damn about anyone (as Beadie sagely pointed out), is just fine going for it either way. Which is true to her character. Once again, there’s no evidence she’s acting with an agonized heavy-heart and grave ethical hesitation, surpassed by a deep desire to ministrate mercy in a galvanizing moment of character growth and actualization. If you see it that way, that’s cool by me, though.
As for my judgement being clouded about this character….if you find Jessa anything but awful, depraved, and soulless, again, if you see it that way, that’s cool by me.
As for your second paragraph, I’m going to cede you last word. Doesn’t sound like we’re going to come near a meeting of the minds, and I’m not sure who’d benefit from a debate. But I will ask you to refrain from making assumptions about me and my political views. Please, per Alan’s injunction, let’s discuss the show, not other posters.
Making assumptions about your political views and arguing about them aren’t the same thing. I haven’t revealed whether I am for assistive suicide or not and merely suggested that your views on the matter were subconsciously influencing what you saw. Assuming you’re telling the truth (which is a dubious assumption when it comes to the Internet), I was wrong and I apologize. Though I don’t personally believe I broke any of Alan’s rules.
I don’t find Jessa likeable in the least. She is a terrible person who does terrible things and is one of the most selfish characters I’ve ever seen. But that doesn’t mean that I think some random person who has never met her before is able to discern that in the very brief meeting they had in the penultimate episode of this season (God was this storyline rushed). When I pointed out that your personal feelings about Jessa as a character were clouding your judgment, I was merely suggesting that you believe that because Jessa does terrible things in general, she is incapable of doing a nice thing.
Based on the fact that Beadie was in a wheel chair, I assumed she was ill, but I may be wrong.
I read the scene with her parents the same way. I think her mom even said “Just go, we’ll figure it out!” (or something to that effect). Agreed on everything else, and I’d just like to add that Andrew Rannells as Elijah is pretty much a walking, talking, breathing dayenu for this show. I hope they sign him full time next season.
I’ve stayed away from comment sections for this show, and am only posting because I got to this one so early. Based on the end of your review, it would seem I chose wisely.
I loved how Elijah photo bombed the cast photo at the restaurant.
“I hope they sign him on full time.”
They already have. It was reported somewhere (either on this site or Entertainment Weekly; I’m not sure) a couple weeks ago.
Wasn’t Hannah doing her makeup to a photo of Emma Stone, not Olivia Wilde?
It was definitely Olivia Wilde.
Yup, it was Wilde:
[i.imgur.com]
Elijiah backing into the cast photo? Dayenu.
” . . . because I went swimming at the country club with Marnie”? Dayenu
Yeah, that was my favorite part of the episode. Though I did enjoy seeing Clementine telling Marnie off and then later realizing Dezi was actually going with Marnie. Even if Marnie is pretty unlikable, I love when characters on TV shows basically say “I win” only to find out very soon after that they actually lost.
My only real problem with this episode is that the British accents were terrible. I mean, I know I’m more sensitive to it because I’m English. But man, I really struggled to buy people being amazed by Adam’s performance when he was Dick Van Dyke’ing up the place.
I dunno, even though McNulty and Stringer (and to a much lesser extent, Carcetti) on The Wire have fairly unconvincing American accents, it doesn’t detract from the show itself. I mean in the case of Girls, it’s just for a play, right? I’m pretty sure the actress who plays Jessa is actually British?
Driver is an amazing enough actor that I can’t help but conclude this was a choice. As is the fact that his character wasn’t anywhere near as good, generally, in the role as Driver would have been.
I’m not sure the character Adam was playing was supposed to be the generic Brit that most people associate with the English. I think he was supposed to be more Cockney, and obviously more working class.
If not that, then it was definitely done by Driver and/or Konner and Dunham intentionally.
I also kinda liked that the ‘Girls’ opening titles were Iowa colors.
I think Hannah’s reaction at the end of the episode wasn’t just her realizing her professional life was going in a new direction, but that she could escape all of “this.” I don’t expect her to get back (or stay depending on how you see it) with Adam next season (nor do I assume he’ll leave the show).
I don’t understand why they keep Jessa on the show. It’s too hard to make so many character’s lives relevant.
Wild idea, what about a time jump for next season? I think it could be just what the show needs to have some real movement for the characters. Assuming Hannah’s MFA program (which I agree with a commenter above she’d be a lunatic not to take–Iowa Writers Workshop is a BIG deal) would take two years, why not skip ahead to her return to New York?
Marnie could be out of her funk, maybe running the gallery after what’s-her-name got bored with it and moved on.
Jessa could be just getting out of jail for killing (or nearly killing) someone.
Shosh could be out of school and into a career and maybe having spent a couple years separated from the rest of the girls.
Adam could be a huge Broadway star but feeling like something is missing and thrown by Hannah’s return.
I think that’s a really good idea, although I do trust that if parts of the next season are set in Iowa, then Girls will be able to pull it off.
Oh no! Somebody on the internet likes a thing that you don’t like! How can this stand? Thank god you took the time to share your valuable opinion with us. This changes everything! Alan! Quick! Dan doesn’t like a thing, you must stop watching it immediately!
Do you think life ia disgusting? Because that show is a lot more real to life in how selfish people are than most television. (probably you just think girls are disgusting because they didn’t want to date you in highschool)
Alan, new rule for next year of Girls: Delete pointless, meaningless, moronic comments like this one.
hey bro u should follow ur own rules and not comment on such an “abomination”
Hey me and alan both like breaking bad we must agree on evreything.
I found this ending, this series…heck, this show to be incredibly predictable. For no reason something good happens to Hannah, simply because Lena Dunham wants it too I guess, Hannah then ruins it by flaunting it in everyone’s face and making everything about her. Did anyone not suspect that she was going to run and tell Adam the news about HER the minute she found out?!!!??! Of course she was. And does it matter if she goes to Iowa or not? She’ll just give herself another great break…..Heck give her a book deal, make her the editor at Esquire….. Everyone seems willing to hop on board.
There hasn’t been one shred of evidence that Hannah can write. Last I saw her work was scribbles on loose leaf paper, she had maybe 30 followers on Twitter, and the one time she read something of hers it was awful. ( Where Chris from the Sopranos was her teacher….) Since then she’s gotten job after job, at GQ and now going to Iowa workshop even though there’s no evidence that she has any talent at all. THis all screams of Vince getting the ABC reporter to marry him after an all-night date that we never see in the finale of Entourage. Yet that was panned. Everyone buys what Lena Dunham does with Hannah. I don’t get it.
The other characters sort of work for me. They’re totally flawed and they have these moments where they at least recognize it, at least acknowledge it. But seemed doomed to repeat it. None of them are particularly nice. But I’m told that’s the point.
So whatever, my guess is Hannah will have gone to Iowa only to come back to Brooklyn and she’ll fall into another great job and there will be more stress between her and her parents and her and Adam because that’s what everyone wants…..
Um… the book deal? Twice?
I did think it was strange that this Iowa thing was completely out of the blue. It’s not like Hannah keeps any secrets, so it almost felt like a cheat they thought of partway through the season. Otherwise a pretty good episode, and I agree with the love for Elijah.
Hannah is like Homer Simpson.
She’s comically overweight. She is often nude and we wish she wasn’t. As you said she falls into great things, she doesn’t earn them. She is blissfully oblivious to the effect of her actions on others. She just barges ahead. And she makes us laugh especially when she is doing her version of Chris Farley’s “Fat Guy in a Little Coat, (she did big butt girl in a teeny swimsuit).
I found it interesting that there were absolutely no repercussions for Hannah over her barging into Ray’s room while he and Marnie were having sex.
We know Hannah wouldn’t care about what she did, since she’s a narcissist who lacks empathy for others. All she got from the experience was “you will never judge me again.”
But why would Ray, Marnie and Adam all accept it? Shouldn’t at least one of them have a serious problem with what she did? People don’t knowingly barge in on friends having sex and scold them. What Hannah did borders on psychotic.
I don’t mind a deeply flawed protagonist like Hannah, but the finale made me wonder if Girls recognizes the extent of her terribleness.
Ya, the moment when she was telling Adam about her Iowa letter before he went on, I was sure he was about to dump her, or at least scold her, for that. It was kind of upsetting that somehow Marnie is the one apologizing to Hannah over that whole fiasco, but at least it’s one of those rare (and ultimately frustrating) Marnie moments that she realizes her faults, though with her it’s always one step forward, two steps back (even moreso than Hannah)
“I was sure he was about to dump her, or at least scold her, for that”
I thought the same, at first. But Adam is a calculating guy, and you could see the gears grinding as he tried to decide his best course. If he scolded her it would’ve escalated into a complete shit storm, and he needed to contain it as much as possible. Placation was his best move.
There’s not a lot of privacy in the Girls universe. I think Shoshana, Jessa, or even Marnie might have done the same thing.
Besides, Hannah didn’t burst in because Ray was having sex – she did it because she recognized Marnie’s voice. Marnie, the one who had just called her a tremendous disappointment, and said she couldn’t lower her expectations any further. That’s a lot of hypocrisy, and I think even Ray would understand why Hannah had to catch her in the act.
Wouldn’t it be cool if Jessa ended up in Orange Is the New Black prison and reunited with Danielle Brooks’s character? /end sarcasm
Wasn’t too hard to predict that suicide plotline, though I definitely didn’t see her changing her mind!
I don’t think I’ve ever liked Shosh as much as I did this episode – and she’s my favourite of the Girls. Kudos, Zosia Mamet. And I usually think Elijah’s the most sniveling little weasel whenever he opens his mouth, but goddamned if I didn’t laugh my ass off when he snuck his way into the cast photo! I agree with another poster, they should make him a full cast member next season.
What did everyone think of the Marnie storyline? Alan didn’t really comment on it. It seems that she just gets dumber, more shallow, and more narcissistic with each passing episode. I don’t know that they can ever redeem her character at all. At least in Season 1 she had flashes of empathy and thoughtfulness. That seems to have vanished completely.
After watching Jessa’s story from Sunday’s episode, I really thought we were going to get a reference back to Landry the murderer from FNL in this review. That was really my first thought when watching that scene unfold.
“Dayenu.” LOL
Good episode, good season. I love seeing where the show takes these narcissistic, oftentimes terrible characters. It’s fairly dissimilar from everything else on TV, which is great in and of itself. Just one suggestion for new commenting rules: No more complaining about nudity, or how annoying certain Girls characters are, or how the show is widely critically lauded but you yourself don’t get it/don’t understand it/don’t like it, whatever. These issues have been hashed, re-hashed, re-re-hashed, re-re-re-hashed, etc. a million different times in a million separate ways. If you still have problems with the nudity/characters and/or don’t like the show, then don’t watch it. You should know what it is by the end of 3 seasons. Or, keep watching it but complain somewhere else. Because otherwise you’re just clogging up discussions that are fruitful outside of the same, tired complaints.
Agreed! And well said! On a different note, I have to disagree with Alan’s contention that Hannah breaks her news to Adam right before he goes on stage because she innocently believes he’ll be excited for their shared excitement. It’s basically an act of sabotage akin to barging into ray’s room while he’s having sex, an act committed by a sociopathic narcissist who best celebrates her own happiness when it’s at the expense of someone else, preferably someone she “cares” about.
I don’t think he said that, or at least that’s not what he meant. To go back to his words:
“The moment where Hannah told Adam about Iowa right before opening night hit that ‘Girls’ sweet spot of being uncomfortable while feeling like exactly the thing Hannah would do there. We know Adam well enough to know how he will respond to this news at this moment, and Hannah knows him even better, but she needs to share this news and the ways in which it makes her seem special again, and in her mind what better time is there than when Adam is poised to also feel extra special?”
As Alan said, it’s an uncomfortable moment because we know she definitely shouldn’t be making things all about herself getting into this writing workshop right before Adam is about to make his Broadway debut, but it’s definitely something Hannah would do, make it all about herself. And, as he said, it comes down to her needing to feel extra special on HIS extra special day. Narcissistic and unaware, exactly as we’ve seen Hannah be this whole time on the show. So it seems like you guys basically agree!
Agreed. And I’d vote this the best season so far, even if I didn’t get enough Shoshanna. Made up with it in the finale.
This was definitely my favorite episode of the season, if not the series. Admittedly, there were a couple problems. The Beadie suicide plot was WAY too fast and Jessa’s whole storyline just didn’t get the attention that the others did, but even with that, this was still the most balanced all 4 story lines have been. This was by far the most ShoShanna has gotten to do and she finally got to be something other than comic relief. I really hope they focus more on her next season because she is definitely due. In fact, I wouldn’t mind if Hannah took a backseat, storyline wise, and we just occasionally checked up on her in Iowa, similar to what happened with McNulty in Season 4 of The Wire. She could maybe do her workshop and we occasionally see her, and then she could return to NY in Season 5. Because other than Marnie, the supporting characters need a lot more attention in order for their storylines to fully work.
I can’t tell if Allison Williams is really good at playing an unlikable person, or if she’s just unlikable because of bad acting.
Agreed. She’s either brilliant or shallow. I tend to think the latter, if only because in the scenes where Marnie is being nakedly awful, she has the same bland deer-in-the-headlights affect. So that may be all Williams can project. We’ll know better if we ever see her in anything else.
”Elijiah backing into the cast photo? Dayenu”
I agree that Elijiah has been the saving grace of season three, making many of Hannah’s scenes somewhat bearable. Silly question maybe- but what do you mean when you say Dayenu? Not familiar with the term and feeling out of the loop :)
You’d know it if you were Jewish, or lived in NYC, where you’d know Jewish terms because they’re everywhere. It means “it would be enough for us” and we sing it every year at Passover. Thanks Alan for putting it in the vernacular, very witty and it’s nice that the assumed reader can actually be me for a change.
Thanks! I’m an Irish lapsed Catholic living in Paris, so no, I would never have got that one
I loved this finale! I thought it may be the best episode of the entire season (perhaps because it was both written and directed entirely by Dunham). Hannah was actually likeable and very supportive and tender in her dialogue with Adam prior to the play. In fact, you could sense her love and admiration for Adam when you saw her face light up while he performed on stage. And, perhaps she decided to keep her application to Iowa to herself until she knew whether or not she would be accepted. My heart broke for Shoshanna as she poured her own heart out to Ray. Her performance was absolutely top notch and we finally got to see much more of Shoshanna this season (with the exception of Beach House). Ray reacted just as I knew he would; with maturity, thoughtfulness and honesty. I’ve never considered Ray a “Dick”. Elijah was so funny, especially when he managed to get himself into those photo shots ;-) He did say he thought the play would not get good notices, but I think he liked Adam’s performance. Loved his shorts! And, poor Jessa, who is really trying to “clean up”, gets caught up in a true act of kindness, but we’re left wondering about the outcome….just as we should be…..makes you want to tune in next season! Jessa is such an interesting character. Hannah was right to bring up the fact that Marnie is, again, trying to hook up with someone who is clearly involved with someone else. Marnie is just too desperate for romance, even at the cost of hurting others. I didn’t think it was truly in her nature to be this hurtful, but maybe she’s just falling victim to her own insecurities. She’s pretty intent on getting Desi. Next season, we’ll know! ;-) Adam was, as usual, too hard on himself where his performance was concerned. You could see he was beginning to process the idea of Hannah being gone. Hannah appeared to be disappointed that Adam did not try to discourage her from attending grad school….at least I thought she had a bit of a frown on her face when he said he did not think it was a crazy idea. We’re left wondering whether she goes or stays and how the writers will handle either scenario (very clever)…again, we’ll have to tune in next season to see how this all plays out. But, it surely peaks my interest! I hope Beadie makes it and I hope we continue to see plenty of Elijah. I also hope the play doesn’t close for Adam’s sake (if Elijah turns out to be right about those notices). Great ending to this season I must say, I really do want to know what happens to all these characters. Here we are, left wondering whether Hannah goes or stays and how either of these scenarios will play out (very clever)! GOOD JOB! P.S. It was refreshing to see Hannah keep all her clothes on for once! LOL