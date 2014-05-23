Season finale review: ‘Hannibal’ – ‘Mizumono’

A review of the “Hannibal” season 2 finale coming up just as soon as I move your punctuation mark…
“I forgive you, Will. Will you forgive me?” -Hannibal
If you went into “Mizumono” expecting concrete answers about how exactly Will's game has worked, how he finally convinced Jack of Hannibal's guilt, and how the two of them in turn convinced Freddie, Alana and Cynthia Nixon's character, then you may have come out of it feeling disappointed. None of that is explained, or even really hinted at; we went from the world believing Will to be the Chesapeake Ripper due to the mountain of evidence Hannibal provided, to the world believing Frederick Chilton(*) to be the Ripper for the same reason, to the entire resources of the FBI being brought to bear against Hannibal Lecter, even though as recently as last week, Will was admitting to Jack that he had yet to gather a single concrete piece of evidence against the good doctor.
(*) Chilton has barely been discussed since his last appearance. When Todd Van Der Werff asked Bryan Fuller about the idea of killing off Chilton – who is very much alive in the Hannibal Lecter books and films that take place after these events – Fuller just said that “Serpico survived a bullet to the face.” He could be goofing around, or we could return in season 3 to find Chilton alive but disfigured in some very “Hannibal” way.
And to a degree, that plot hole is also a hole in the emotional side of things. We come full circle on the Jack/Hannibal brawl with which we opened the season, and see that Jack's rage is driven not by the abrupt discovery of Hannibal's true identity, nor by Hannibal having just done something terrible to Bella, Alana, Will or anyone else Jack cares about, but simply by the realization that Nixon is about to take him out of action and ruin the whole plan, and that therefore this is his last and only chance to do something to stop this monster. I buy this as a thing Jack Crawford would feel if he actually believes that Lecter is the Ripper, but given how much time was spent at the end of last year and the start of this one on Jack believing other people to be the Ripper, and refusing to even consider that it might be Hannibal, I don't think we can just take on faith that Will convinced him off-camera. We don't need a flashback to the moment where it happened, but we need some kind of detail that explains why Jack flipped, and in turn why all the other people did, and how that led to the massacre at Lecter's home.
But I don't think the second half of season 2 was especially interested in concrete answers, facts or anything of the sort. It was deliberately shot and edited in a markedly different style from what the show had used before, all loose and smokey and elliptical, making these post-Chilton episodes feel less like a criminal investigation than like a dream – or, more accurately, a nightmare. And though I haven't had time to speak with Fuller about his intentions for the back half of the season, I imagine that the goal was to plunge the viewer into the nightmare right along with Will Graham – to make us understand what it feels like to get this close to Hannibal Lecter, and how you begin to lose a sense of time, and space, and morality, even if you are, like Will, going into this project with eyes wide open and objective in sight.
And on a nightmare, reality-questioning level, “Mizumono” was an incredible end to season 2. It made me genuinely wonder about Will's loyalties – in part because it was clear after a while that even he didn't know. He started out as a fisherman trying to lure Hannibal Lecter, and at a certain point he became the bait, and then the fish wriggling on the end of the hook. He spends the finale intellectually wanting to bring in Hannibal, but emotionally he's lost, possibly up until he sees Alana lying on the sidewalk, clinging to life, and definitely by the time he sees Abigail is alive and (somewhat) well, Hannibal having given her the Miriam Lass treatment (cutting off a body part, followed by confinement and emotional manipulation). Through all of this – the confinement in the mental hospital, and then the mutual seduction between himself and Hannibal – the one constant that Will had was his memory(**) of and love for Abigail. Seeing her both alive and in imminent danger from Hannibal jolts Will out of his mental stupor, but it's too late because he's been physically gutted by Hannibal, unable to do anything but sob as he watches her bleeding out.
(**) At first, I was amused at the talk of memory palaces, given how similar it sounds to Holmes' mind palace on “Sherlock,” but I believe the concept (if not that exact name) was introduced back in the “Red Dragon” book.
Even if you know some of the details of Will's injury from the books/films, it still doesn't feel like ample warning for the savagery of the closing acts – and for the way that David Slade manages to combine that brutality with the same sense of dark beauty he brought to the series from the first episode. Just look at that shot of Alana lying on the sidewalk, shattered glass and rain drops falling on her in seemingly equal measure, making her look like a figure in a fairy tale – but perhaps one of the original Brothers Grimm editions rather than a Disney translation. That's horrifying and wonderful at once.
We close with the world of the good guys in tatters. Any or all of Will, Jack, Alana and Abigail could be dead by the time we return for season 3 – and news of Laurence Fishburne's new ABC sitcom “Black-ish” will no doubt have all the Jack fans freaking out, even though he's only a recurring guest star (and producer) there, and has his first contractual obligation to “Hannibal” – while Hannibal flies off for Europe with a seemingly friendly and conspiratorial Dr. Du Maurier as his traveling companion. (Though her motives could be revealed to be more complicated next season – give or take Gillian Anderson's availability – her presence on Team Hannibal was the final magic trick in a night full of them.)
Gun to my head – or knife to my belly – I probably prefer the first half of season 2, which was more interested in balancing the psychological drama and macabre horror with some relatively straightforward plotting. But I think I may also prefer it for a more selfish reason: watching Will get so deep into Dr. Lecter's head, and slipping right in there with him, was more unsettling an experience than I might want to revisit, whereas I can imagine gleefully binging the Chilton arc on a long, rainy Sunday. And the fact that it disturbed me so means, I suspect, that Fuller did exactly what he set out to do.
Great show. Great season. So glad NBC's deal with Gaumont is keeping it around for more, and damn curious what the structure of the show will be with Hannibal as a fugitive, regardless of which FBI-adjacent characters make it out of his house alive.
What did everybody else think?
Well said. Definitely unsettling, although I agree a fuller understanding of Jack’s mindset would have been welcome. Dr. Du Maurier being on the plane was surprising to the point of feeling like a flimsy trick (particularly after Abigail was alive), but it worked. Anxious for season three already!
But I have to ask: how many people have to call the authorities before someone shows up?
how many people, and exactly how long will it take until they finally reach the scene? who knows!
I agree !!!! I kept waiting for flashing lights. I guess if the authorities had shown up we would have felt some relief that maybe some of the people in the house would live. The show wants to keep us hanging!
The Emergency Services response times is lousy in that city! Must have been on that side walk for a good 15 minutes in the show’s timeline between the time Alana called in the fake (at the time) “shots fired” incident and and Hannibal strolled on by (without finishing her off)! Will had even called for an ambulance after finding her! Jack called Bella (who I thought was dead in bed the last time they showed her) I can understand that, but were the hell were the cops and EMS from Alana’s and Will’s calls?
And I agree with Alan we should’ve been told better how Jack and most everyone else got with the program that Hannibal was guilty, especially the Prosecutor. With Jack it wasn’t so bad. He came on board at least partly when he had the “doggy bag” from Hannibal’s dinner party tested for human ingredients, so I can trace his being on board with at least the possibility of Hannibal’s guilt from that point on, but everyone else getting convinced is a mystery, including the undead reporter (it was her perfume he smelled that put Hannibal on alert to Wills treachery I think, that was clever and it was previously established that Hannibal has a great sense of smell and is one of those men who knows women’s perfumes better than most women) who was dragged kicking and screaming out of her SUV by Will fully convince that she was on Will’s diet plan. There should’ve been more screen time to see how these people were converted (don’t know if the pathologist were in on it).
I didn’t see the Dr. Maurier twist coming at all. Obviously a plant and a spy for Hannibal with the 20/20 hindsight available to me now. :-)
Baring miracles, Will, Abigail are dead. Jack is 99% chance is dead or should be with all that blood lost, enough for it to ooze out of the room he was in, and it was also likely Hannibal had finished him off in there, just before he came up from behind Will. And I think Chilton is dead. Serpico survived with a shot to the face but it was the lower jaw, not close to the sixth chakra. There have been cases of survival of bullets straight to the head but it is kind of rare.
Alana could very reasonably be still live for season three-if the damn ambulance comes after 20 minutes.
There are flashing lights in the background as Alana enters the house, which made no sense as she just called in the “shots fired” to 911 a scene before (apparently we chalk that up to artistic license I guess???). I assumed Will called in an FBI ERT, which would include FBI SWAT prepped for battle, but apparently their response time is abysmal.
Dr. Du Maurier on the plane felt like a massive slap in the face though. I can see circumstances for how that might occur, but it seems more likely that if Hannibal got to her he’d simply kill her and move on. He already attempted it once, and taking her with him is nothing more than a liability. If I’m supposed to believe she was on his side the whole time then Fuller has some ‘splaining to do.
The complaint about the delayed response from the police is even worse than you think. Alana warned Purnell that Jack and Will might go after Hannibal. It makes no sense for there to be any delay. I find it all too convenient that Purnell didn’t have officers near Hannibal’s home for a fast response. I’ve also got to say, I thought Jack, Alana and Will were extraordinarily polite, taking turns showing up with exquisitely improbable timing so that they could be dealt with one by one. For a show that had prided itself on intelligence, I find this ending lacking. Hannibal planned nothing. He did not escape because he was brilliant. He escaped because he was as lucky as the road runner.
This is so petty and misses the point of the world TV creates to tell a story. The show is not a crime documentary. Who cares about police response time in a reality where Hannibal Lecter (all purpose super villian) exists?
Why does it matter?
You can (barely) see the flashing lights reflected on the fence (mostly blue) while Hannibal’s going out of the house.
postimg*org/gallery/2kyt9ke4/
I like to think the Baltimore PD didn’t want to be rude and interrupt Hannibal’s dinner party.
Does anyone know what happened to Will’s gun? He has it when he sees Abigail, his right hand holding the gun drops out of frame. Then it’s gone in all the subsequent shots. It’s also not on the floor when the blood spatters at his feet or evident when he’s lying on the floor. At no point did I see Hannibal take it from him. They made a point of showing Hannibal kick Jack’s gun away in the truncated fight scene between them.
I watched the entire sequence twice and I can’t figure out where the gun went. If Will had a gun, I don’t understand why he wouldn’t shoot Hannibal. If Will lost his gun, I didn’t see it happen.
That was one bloody finale to one of the most compelling seasons of television. Abigail’s return was a surprise which made her death such a gut-punch to me and Will. I’m hoping Jack survives. I have no doubt Will will survive since he is a major part of the show’s series arc. Alana may not make it. If she does, I doubt she’ll fully recover from what happened physically concerning the fall she has taken.
I would not necessarily think anybody’s injuries were fatal except Abigail, at least not in the timeframe it should take the cops to arrive. I agree with KMarko’s comments above regarding how long it takes feds to call when given a 911 call reporting gun shots. Anyway, I would guess Abigail died but Will and Jack will be physically alright (not great, but able to recuperate). Alana could be dead or crippled, or “just” hurt and emotionally scarred. I mean, it was a brutal fall, but it was from a 2nd story window.
I am curious as to the future structure of the show. Is it going to be markedly different than the books? Will it follow Red Dragon or incorporate the Vergers? While I liked how they handled the Vergers, I wonder if/when they will touch on that arc. How will they focus on Hannibal AND Will Graham if they have Hannibal on the lamb in Europe, and will they have Will Graham “retire” as Jack Crawford’s analyst even though they have not caught Hannibal (yet)? Are they still focusing on the Will Graham/Hannibal dynamic, and if so what happens if the show goes beyond the Red Dragon timeline? Fuller is taking liberties with the books, and doing quite well in the process, yet I am not sure how far he is going off the script, or if they have plans to try and acquire rights to Silence of the Lamb or not.
Lots of questions.
I will say, this was a bloody finale and everybody involved (except Scully) ended up getting pretty much destroyed by Hannibal, physically and likely emotionally. It was beautifully done yet brutal in its execution. I was also surprised by how ambiguous it was where Will sat in his intent and loyalties.
-Cheers
I am not as confident in Jack’s or Will’s survival for next season. They were all bleeding out very badly, Jack the longest and as I said I strongly suspect that Hannibal finished off Jack before he confronted Will. That huge pool of blood oozing from the room Jack took refuge in would be a good indicator of that. And he gutted Will savagely literally twisting the knife in and even zig zaging it IIRC. I don’t think there is a chance of either of them surviving. Alana on the other hand I think will survive. Abigail is also dead for sure this time.
@Hunter2012, maybe. However, from what I have read it takes a lot to die from abdominal wounds most of the time. That is why (at least in part) in seppuku they have somebody there to cut off your head. Not only is it agonizing, even though you are basically disemboweling yourself if left to your own devices it takes a fairly long time to bleed out. So even though it was a severe cut, I think given modern medical sciences and that the meds should have been right there Will should live. If he dies, I could believe that too, however I think the odds are stacked in his favor.
Jack looked like he was stabbed in the ear or neck (thought it was the ear in the season premiere, but on this viewing was not sure after he wrapped tied a rag or shirt around his neck/ear area. He lost a lot blood, however if he did not get his carotid severed, again the medics are right on the way.
I am basically relying on the miracles of modern medicine. I agree, Abigail clearly seems to be dead.
-Cheers
Jack might survive, because he is smart enough not to pull out that piece of glass. And, BTW, Jack called his wife just to hear her voice on the voice mail one more time. Will will survive, and I hope upon hope Alana survives, because we needed more Alana THIS season – IMHO she is such a good actress!
I believe the acting was amazing in this episode. I felt like I was being punched in the gut as Hannibal got the upper hand one after the other.
I do believe it was convenient they arrived one at a time, and the authorities took so long to arrive. I kept thinking the same as I watched, but I thought maybe things are happening quicker than it seemed to me. IDK.
Will really screwed up visiting with Freddy and bringing her “scent” back to Hannibal. Same way Hannibal knew Alana had been shooting guns.
I enjoyed the finale. I was not at all surprised to see Abigail, but I was surprised to see the good doctor on the plane. But was Abigail so brainwashed she would, without hesitation, push Alana out that window?
I am trying not to question and just enjoy the artistic qualities of the show and the amazing acting. I can’t wait for next season now just to see who survives.
My guess is:
Abigail Dead.
Will Alive.
Alana Paralyzed.
Jack….really unsure…but I hope he makes it!
I think Will and Jack survive, Abigail dead, Alana will eventually be walking again. If Jack died, I think it would be more explicit in that finale. Having him die at the beginning of the premiere would be very anticlimactic and awkward.
All of them were still breathing at the end of this show. If you don’t see a dead body on this show, it usually means the person isn’t dead.
Damn! What the hell was that? Awesome but so sick and twisted. Hannibal could not have his complete family with Abigail and will so he kills both of them (or attempts to or he just gutted him to feel like the way he has been gutted emotionally). I think Jack will be back, as will Will and Alana, the fact that Hannibal did not kill them explicitly makes that a possibility.
Man was this show just flying along so wonderfully all season. I am still a little baffled how Will could let Hannibal get the scent of Freddy off of him.
Well here is a glass of Champagne to you Mr Fuller and Co.
Oh and a side note….how stupid is Cynthia Nixon and the FBI right now?
Good point with Cynthia of FBI, this feels like the only flaw of this show… somehow I’m getting tired of the old ‘dumb boss’ stereotype, stupid enough to almost get everybody killed. It’s just a cheap way to explain why the villain gets away and the only reason the ‘grand plan’ fails… With such brilliant characters I would welcome smart characters for the big boss as well.
Jack Crawford would have been stripped of his duties and sent to man a desk in Wichita after Will was released, and the FBI would have washed it’s hands of Will Graham and his impending law suit long before he had a chance to turn the tables on Hannibal.
IN THE REAL WORLD.
Seriously though, in the Real World if Jack Crawford’s incredible ineptitude left his legal powers intact he would have opened a Federal Grand Jury indictment of Hannibal Lecter, which would have allowed a secret order for surveillance and a full inquiry of Lecter’s personal dealings, including a full search warrant.
IN THE REAL WORLD. But Hannibal is so far beyond the Real World that a clearly incompetent Crawford was allowed to continue botching Hannibal’s prosecution by allowing Chilton to be implicated. Convicting Hannibal at this point would be extremely difficult, considering how conflicted and manipulated all the “prime” evidence is.
Jack,
This show clearly doesn’t take place in the real world. Will can literally see into the past at how serial killers commit their crimes. The serial killers on the show are more gruesome, productive and inventive than any serial killers ever. Lecter has killed what 20+ people in crazy ways and never left any evidence anywhere ever. I am not really preoccupied with the real world when I watch this show.
@Jeff:
Exactly. As sacrilegious as they may sound especially since artistically it is a FAR inferior program “The Following” is based at least on some reality, namely the Manson Family. Like Joe Carrol was a crazy pseudo intellectual that inspired murderous psychopaths to kill including an attempt on the President of the United States (Gerald Ford). The writers of that show just blew it into huge and ridiculous proportions. Not too many of the killers on that show made their kills in to art displays including totem pools (although the act of killing itself was considered an art) .
And I don’t think that Jack is that incompetent. I mean as you indicate what evidence pointed to Hannibal outside of Will’s say so? We know he was the killer but what evidence that Jack should’ve noticed even with 20/20 hindsight?
Well Hannibal may not have left evidence before but now he has left all kinds of evidence of his crimes. The knife used to stab Jack, witnesses, his blood from the fight, all his kills in the secret room.
Jack will be proven right and reinstated very quickly and the hunt for Lector will be on. There is no way Fuller can be that ignorant to the fact that Hannibal is now in a corner…I know he loves Hannibal but still though…..
Once Will was pointing the finger at Hannibal, Jack could have easily been investigating him, but Jack refused over and over again. All the evidence aimed at Will was entirely circumstantial. None of it proved he committed any of the crimes he was accused of, and neither Jack nor the FBI ever bothered to build a case beyond that. Jack should have seen that. He should have at least considered the possibility that Will was telling the truth, because he couldn’t prove Will was the killer.
Even after Will was freed and it was obvious a killer was still at large, Jack and the FBI never bothered to investigate Hannibal. Both Miriam Lass and Beverly Katz chanced upon clues that Hannibal was the Ripper, so its likely there were other clues Hannibal has left over time. You’re assuming Hannibal was a perfect killer, but perfect killers don’t exist. Hannibal wasn’t a suspect prior to Will’s investigations because Hannibal wasn’t on their radar and the original Ripper murders had no easy connections to be made. This is how most serial killers evade detection, but they don’t evade capture once the detectives can identify a suspect and link killings to the individual. No one has done that with Will, Chilton, or Hannibal. You really think Chilton didn’t have an alibi for at least one of the Ripper murders?
Hannibal committed multiple murders since Will was pointing the finger at him, some right under Crawford’s nose. The FBI didn’t investigate those beyond the crime scenes either. And from what we saw, Crawford and the FBI never bothered to investigate the connections between the copycat and the Ripper once they realized both killers were one and the same. The killer had inside knowledge of the investigations into the Ripper and Copycat murders. Will and Chilton both figured this out fairly quickly on their own, ergo the killer is likely one of a very short list of people.
Crawford is supposed to be a seasoned investigator. At the very least, he has a lot of resources at his disposal. And yet he let the killer operate right under his nose, and he even employed him to investigate the crimes the same killer committed.
At some point enough is enough, Jack needs to be held accountable for his long list of mistakes. A lot of people have died since Will started pointing the finger at Hannibal. And Will was exonerated long before Jack began to even suspect Hannibal.
I still think you are missing the point of the show or at the very least its tone. It does not take place in the literal real world. Its like arguing Batman or Arrow’s logic problems, of course everyone in the modern age would put together a long lost ripped 30-ish billionaire who shows up in town at the exact same time as a ripped 30ish masked crusader with an expensive arsenal. In the Hannibal universe, there is such a thing as the perfect killer, its Hannibal. He is a supervillain. The artistry behind the crime scenes alone takes the show into a heightened reality. There was a color wheel of 50 people glued to each other in a silo, this does not exist in the real world.
I’m not missing the point, I’m just pointing out that the writers have conveniently removed Crawford and the FBI from the picture to allow Hannibal to go on and on with his shenanigans, and to force Will to go mano-a-mano with him. It’s a plot device just like it’s a plot device that all Superman needs to disguise himself is a pair of glasses. It doesn’t make it any less absurd, nor does it justify cutting off Jack Crawford at the knees as a relevant character.
@Jack:
All of that still doesn’t lead to evidence against Hannibal. If there was at least circumstantial evidence against Will, there were none whatsoever against Hannibal, until Agent Katz found an inconsistency in the stitching of a victim supposedly done by another killer. Even her had believed Will was the killer until the, so everyone were fooled.
Hannibal was by everyone’s measure was still a highly respected psychiatrist and was dam good at framing people and of course was an insider who had access to the evidence, the progress the FBI was making and so was in a position to deflect suspicion, much like Dexter on “Dexter”.
Plus yes there was a bias against Will since people in the back of their minds thought the only difference between Will and the serial killers they were chasing was that he hadn’t carried out any murders himself.
>>It’s a plot device just like it’s a plot device that all Superman needs to disguise himself is a pair of glasses. <<
Hey, don't forget the spit curl! Supes has one; Clark doesn't :)
Definitely dissonance with Jack and Alana (or at least Jack) all the sudden realizing Hannibal is the killer.
But otherwise stunning show. Loved it.
Well Jack did consider Hannibal as the killer back when he had the food tested, so I give Jack some slack with the addition there was simply no evidence to believe Hannibal was the killer.
Man – even the smell of Freddie Lounds is a tattler…
Great review – I also noticed the cinematic difference between the first half and second half. Even the dialogue was different – in the second half, Hannibal and Will were practically only speaking in metaphors.
I assume that these two were used as you said – to create a heightened sense of the abstract, of the dream state. It was meant to be as unclear to us as it was to Will.
Minor gripe. How is Hannibal able to detect the smell of Freddie Lounds, yet not able to tell the meal from an episode or two back was not “long pork?” Or was it meat from the guy Will killed and had mutilated in the freezer? If so, why was it laced with “fear” as Hannibal described it; the guy who wanted to be an animal seemed pretty fearless.
-Cheers
I think “Long Pork” is one way of saying “human meat”, so Will just said that so he wasn’t technically being untruthful, as it was the fossil guy from Will’s freezer.
I assumed Will served Hannibal the Cosplay Killer and said it was Freddie, and Hannibal literally ate that lie up and asked for seconds.
Wasn’t it Freddie Lounds they were supposed to be eating? Pretty sure during the autopsy of the charred body from the flaming wheel chair they point out a large portion of flesh was missing and hannibal was there for that.
But did we ever figure out who that body was? Just a random from the morgue?
Dave,
If we found out who the burning body was, I completely missed it.
But I assume whoever’s body it was, Will and Hannibal did eat part of him/her. I don’t think Hannibal would be tricked
@STORMSHADOW4LIFE, thanks for the comment. I do not think we found out who the burning body was. I was just saying that not only did Hannibal identify the meal as human, he also detected the taste of fear (the adrenaline or whatever) in the meat. Minor quibble, however does that mean the body Will got was known to have died a violent death? I suppose it is possible, which would have accounted for the flavor of “fear” in the meat, so to speak. I am just wondering how much thought went into that admittedly minute point.
Also, talk about really taking one for the team. Knowingly eating a cannibal meal with a serial killer takes real commitment on Will’s part!
-Cheers
Holy shit is all I can really say to this finale.
I take it there was a post credit scene I missed…
Yes
Yeah, I really don’t know why it was edited that way, but when the credits come up against the blue and cloudy sky, it only lingers on them for about 10 seconds. The camera than reveals a plane. We then cut to Hannibal inside the plane ordering champagne and sitting next to Dr. Maurier. It seems really odd that it was edited this way since I have no doubt that many people turned the TV off or switched the channel before they saw the plane.
Also – the score of this episode was just phenomenal. The music alone raised my anxiety levels.
If you search “Goldberg Variation slowed down” you can find a version of what played during that final kitchen scene on YouTube. Listening to it now. It’s pretty great.
The last 10 minutes of this might just go down as the most stunning I’ve experienced in television. The previous plotting flaws are impossible to take issue with when something this ballsy is shot and scored this beautifully. Wow.
It’s only ballsy if everybody were to die or if there were significant consequences to the characters. It’s just going to the be standard traumatic event to characters like in many other shows, nothing groundbreaking.
More than likely Abigail will be the only one to die, and since she was believed to be dead for a while anyway and only re-surfaced for like 5 minutes of screentime if she is in fact dead, it’ll just make Will mopey for a few episodes kind of like Jack was when Miriam was found.
I guess I just have faith that the show wouldn’t pull something like this and then return next season with virtually no real consequences to it. But you’re right, it’ll cheapen this if that happens.
I’d say that there is a decent change that Alana is dead as well. And there is a very slim one that Jack is dead (though if that’s the case, then Alana probably isn’t dead). The only one I’m 100% sure is alive is obviously Will.
Uhh the consequences are that all 4 off them are emotionally destroyed. Alana can’t believe how duped she was and that she was defending and sleeping with this murderer while persecuting her friend Will.
Jack now fears he’s done to his wife what he refused to let her to do him, which was to die and leave him behind to deal with the loss. Also just to have been so close to catching the monster who killed Beverly and took Miriam’s arm, only for him to get away seemingly forever, is crushing
Emotional damage to Will should be pretty clear by now and Abigail was brainwashed and now missing an ear and having her throat slit by a father figure for the second time.
Even if everyone lived, there are still consequences. And If Hannibal actually wanted any or all of them dead, he would’ve made sure of that before he left. Instead he knew exactly the wreckage he was leaving behind .
@Ahem: I second Dave’s response and direct you to Todd Van Der Werff’s piece about why it’s not ballsy to simply kill off all four of them. At least not in this day and age of television.
[www.avclub.com]
They survived. I cannot believe that all 4 died. Perhaps Hobbs and Bloom (poor woman) but not Crawford and Graham. They, at least, survived, I think. Did the ambulance get there fast enough? I think so.
As disappointed as I am that the THING escaped, I am still somewhat satisfied. Though it seems Du Maurier tipped him off, the fact is, he has been driven off. That stupid FBI senior official will now see just how dangerous this THING called Hannibal Lecter is. His fragrance is now gone completely, leaving his foul stench fully exposed. His face will be made known to police all over the world. He will not be able to hide anywhere.
Once Graham and Crawford (and I really hope Bloom survives as well; she has MUCH to make up for) recover, they can start tracking him down. Unlike before, that will be much easier. He has nowhere to hide. And unlike before, there will be NO problem using deadly force if necessary to bring him down. And it seems that that is indeed necessary.
As an aside, it was interesting to see Will sustain the canon injury Lecter dealt him in “Red Dragon”.
At least those in his recipe rolodex he never got to are saved. Did he destroy the rolodex? If not, the FBI will find the cards of his victims, further revealing to the world the monster he is.
Now the FBI knows who really killed Beverly Katz.
Until next year’s Season 3: The Hunt for Lecter. It has been fun. Take care, folks. Mikey out.
Though I, too, would like to have gotten a bit more clarification about how/when Jack became convinced of Hannibal’s guilt, I thought this was an terrific episode, one that balanced thoughtful and effective characterizations with Grand Guignol-levels of bloodletting. I’d call it one of the most impressive episodes of the series from an emotional (rather than plot) standpoint.
As for where they go next season, I expect to see some travelogue-ish stuff as Hannibal does some globe-trotting, through which I would wager we’ll learn more about his past; Fuller has hinted about bringing in some of Lecter’s relatives (it’d be amazing if the David-Bowie-as-Uncle-Lecter thing ever comes to pass). Coupled with that, we’ll certainly have Will and Co. (whichever of them are still alive) attempting to track him down, perhaps with Mason Verger doing the same. I also wouldn’t be surprised if next season is structured in halves like this one was, with the first half being Lecter on the run, and the second half being about his capture and the ensuing trial.
Whatever Fuller decides, it should be exciting.
Speaking of a trial (which, after hearing Fuller talk about how he was generally disappointed with this season’s courtroom episode, I’m thinking is not likely to happen onscreen anyway), it seems like there’s a very good chance that an excellent lawyer could argue that everything Hannibal did was in self-defense.
The only witnesses were also his attackers. Crawford made the first move; Alana pulled a gun on Hannibal (and now the person who actually pushed her is the most likely to be dead with her specific injury); Will also showed up with a gun, and there’s no one to corroborate that he didn’t threaten Hannibal with it as well.
They certainly have reason enough to track him down and arrest him for murder/attempted murder. But he was preparing to leave his house, anyway. There won’t be any evidence of his other murders present there. So the case hinges on this incident, and while his guilt is not in question, the self-defense issue makes it tricky, even if Maryland doesn’t have a Stand Your Ground law.
Not sure what to make of Lecter and Gillian Anderson there at the end. I guess they’ve been pretty tight lipped about her motives so far, so I can’t really call foul, but I will be looking for some kind of explanation down the line.
I was confused, because they genuinely seemed to have had a falling out, after which she fled and he tried to take her out in his murder suit.
She could have made a deal with Hannibal to do what she could to infiltrate any FBI investigations into him. The way she turns down the champagne and then faintly smiles at Hannibal seems to me that she could possibly have some reservations. But after this episode, it is clear that anything is possible, and we are all in for a ride with Season 3. Well done.
Hannibal didn’t know Will was against him until he smelled Freddie, so it’s really implausible she was working with him beforehand or he would have known Will’s intentions all along. Dr. Du Maurier on the plane will be explained but it’s a huge contrivance, considering we know Hannibal was out to kill her already and she barely escaped. My least favorite moment of this finale to be sure.
It’s very much a parallel to the end of Harris’ novel Hannibal, which had…BOOK SPOILER:
Lecter and a certain female FBI Agent cavorting about in the open, enjoying the opera and fine dining. He was able to accomplish that through hypnosis and psychological suggestion, something Mads’ Hannibal has been shown to do.
END SPOILER
Great, bloodsoaked, Finale. I loved every minute of it, and the ticking clock music was fantastic. So many callbacks to the Pilot, I lost count.
I love the way David Slade shoots this show to communicate so much without a word of dialogue. Freddie’s hair and scent made my day.
Also, finally some talk of Memory Palaces. Technically, we have spent some time in Will’s head/Palace, but not enough inside Hannibal’s. This is a concept that I’m surprised Fuller hasn’t made hay from to this point. I’m overjoyed that we’re getting a Season 3 and a chance to explore it.
I’d have to assume this show was “on the bubble” as the Finale was being shot. To me, it’s a decent capper if the story completely ended here. It must be SOP at NBC: shoot your Season Finale to double as a Series Finale.
I’m with Drew and Chris. She didn’t seem to be there entirely of her own free will and it may be a good practice run/foreshadowing of what happens in the instance Chris referred to.
I too want more info on how Dr. M ended up on that plan with Hannibal…Perhaps she is his first convert.
Great season! Omg, I wish they’d given some resolution, answered some questions to wrap the season up. Major cliffhanger with everybody left dieing but it was soo awesome seeing Bedillia on the plane with Hannibal LOL 9 months to season 3
This finale would have been a spectacular SERIES finale. I fear that this series will go downhill from here just like the X-files did after the Season 4 finale with Mulder in his apartment, contemplating who knows what, realizing someone is watching him through the hidden camera which leads to the upstairs apartment, then gunshots and…. dead, not dead, did he shoot himself, did the govt off him, was the whole alien thing a govt contrived fiction or was it real, ….. Open ended questions make for great series finales – definitive answers to the questions transform extraordinary series into mundane episodic dramas.
I couldn’t live with this episode being the end. Yes, it would have been a unforgettable, impactful ending. But I wouldn’t be uncomfortable with Hannibal getting away with what he did to Will, Jack, Alana, and Abigail. No way in hell.
By the way, I wonder what they will call Season 3 episodes? Italian recipe names perhaps?
I am going with French cuisine. Hannibal is flying to France it seems?
I believe that they already used elements of French cuisine for the Season 1 titles. I suppose that they could revisit that well (there are far more than 13 gourmet French dishes, after all), but I agree with Mikey that Italian recipes seem like the next logical step. The Lecter canon does have a strong connection to Italy via the novel Hannibal, and Fuller has demonstrated a willingness to move elements of the story around as needed. He used the names of Kaiseki courses for this season’s titles even though Hannibal’s connections to Japan were mentioned only briefly.
I feel bad for critics. It seems they can never turn their critical mind off and just be sucked into a story and enjoy.
Uhhhh, it’s literally their job…..
You shouldn’t read reviews if you don’t want reviews.
I feel bad for commenters. It seems they can never turn their critical mind off and just be sucked into a review and enjoy.
Is Hannibal on his way to Florence, Italy or South America to have an old friend for dinner.
I spent the entire hour with my heart palpitating. Captivating and nightmerish.
I don’t care about the plot holes. This show is about a supervillain, and not a cute one for sure. We don’t ask how batman build his bat cave or thors hammer works.
This show is a visual masterpiece. Still can’t believe its in NBC.
Big props for sticking with it.
Wonderful synopsis Alan! This show is so underrated and easily among the best on television. The acting, cinematography, writing, and editing are all first rate. I can’t wait to see where Slade and Fuller take us next season!
Thank you for this well written review. It really helps to know that I am not the only one who felt deeply disturbed by this finale. I feel like I need more time to process it all.
I was almost more shocked by Dr. Du Maurier traveling with Hannibal than even Abigail. What?
First, I was shocked at the return of Abigail. When she showed up, I thought it was another Lecter induced hallucination.
Now, onto some other observations:
I think that Will would have been so shocked, then enraged that Lecter had deceived him about Abigail’s death he would have promptly opened fire on Hannibal. Also, knowing the general hell that Lecter had put Will through, I just found it a bit implausible he did not deliver some 9mm justice.
IIRC, Lecter’s home is in Baltimore? A phone call of shots fired in a well to do neighborhood of that fine (sarcasm) city would produce an avalanche of Blue rolling into the area within minutes. Not as long as depicted here.
Now those minor criticisms aside, the ending was one of the most intense season finales that I can remember on regular TV. The final scene with Lecter and Dr Maurier flying to Europe together was very unsettling. Made my skin crawl. Eeek! I agree with the observation that Dr Chilton will probably be back as a cripple of some sort (to back up the Serpico story, lots of people survive getting shot in the head), Will and Jack are definitely going to return, with Abigail and Alana being tragic victims of the escaping monster known as Dr Hannibal Lecter.
I am eagerly looking forward to the next season!
Baltimore has a reputation for being a very dangerous city (this is very much one of the only negative results of The Wire). And to an extent, that’s true. But it isn’t true for the whole city. Baltimore is a very large city with very different parts. While there are a lot of very dangerous areas, there are also areas that are relatively safe and other areas that are pretty upscale, money-wise I mean.
Great review. I agree with pretty much everything you said. The first half of this season was immaculate. The second half seemed to rely too many on plot contrivances or convenient omissions of information.
Some of the superficial suspense also kind of dragged it down. One example is the scene with Freddie at Will’s when Will acts all creepy and stoic trying to portray that he could either kill her or try and calm her down at this point, when the audience at that point should be fairly confident he’s just trying to calm her and that she isn’t in fact dead. To me that just felt unearned and/or unnecessary, because if he wanted me to still be on the fence as to whether will was capable of massacring Freddie there, I sure wasn’t feeling it.
The visuals/music were great as always and the characters although uneven at times this season, worked really well during in the finale.
Thanks again for your reviews this season Alan.
Holy crap that is one amazing show.
Great finale but I did feel annoyed by one thing. We began the season with Hannibal stabbing Jack in the neck with a piece of glass. I waited all season long to find out what would become of Jack. Would he die? Would the cops come? Would Will save him? Would Hannibal figure out how to get in the pantry and finish off Jack? And the show cheated us out of an answer! We are still left with the unanswered question as to whether Jack will be okay. Ughh. There were too many cliff hangers — resolution to at least one would have been appreciated (although given the plot, perhaps that was not possible?). Perhaps I feel cheated because Fuller implied that we would get some resolution in the finale.
Use your imagination. That’s TV at its greatest. Just like literature, we are free to interpret. More importantly, Jacks fate wasn’t the point, but rather answering how we got to the fight.
Besides, telling us every detail worked for breaking bad (most of the time), but its not a recipe I want to see everywhere.
I didn’t want resolution on everything. Having it all wrapped up neatly would be a disappointment too (which I’ve seen shows do before and it sucks). A good balance gives the audience just a taste of resolution for their loyalty (especially when introduced in the opening episode) but also leaves some issues hanging until next season.
I disagree that this is “TV at its greatest.” It’s TV at its most obvious, creating cliffhangers and uncertainty simply because that’s the best writers could do to bring back viewers. Truly great TV doesn’t rely on cliffhangers, it relies on the strength of its storytelling and its characters. If you disagree, I’ve got a decade of HBO TV series to prove you wrong. Great TV doesn’t need uncertainty and question marks.
Jack I didn’t explain right. I don’t think these were cliffhangers at all.
Whether they live or die wasn’t the purpose of the finale.
Watching this series makes me feel the way I saw Silence of the Lambs the first time in the theaters. Just amazing that this is airing on network TV. The camera work, CG, sound, and sound track all flow together to paint the most horrific picture I have ever witnessed. Needless to say, I loved every second of it with my mouth hanging on the floor! BRAVO!!
When/if you rewatch Season 2, I think it will become clearer that Jack was convinced of Hannibal’s guilt not necessarily by anything specific that Will said but by the course of events around the trial. I think the breakthrough event for Jack was Beverly Katz’s death. Obviously Will was *not* Beverly’s killer, and at that point, Jack started paying attention to what Will had been saying all along. When everything went down with the trial and Will was released, and then they found Miriam Lass, I think it all just added up to Jack believing Will’s version of events. After that, they were working together – even when Hannibal tried to shift blame toward Chilton.
God! these last two episodes. Never before any episode of Breaking Bad, have I ever tossed and turned thinking, what will happen next and then blown away when the episodes surpassed my wildest imaginations.
Personally, I loved the second half of season 2. Right after Beverly’s murder, the show really focused on the avenge/bait story line, and created a single seven-hour-long binge-watching treat of an episode, which, in future, will be enjoyed by a lot of fans.
I dont think that Gillian Anderson (?????) was a co-conspirator, after all Hannibal works alone.
I loved this episode. So dark and disturbing and it makes me wonder if and when the authorities show up, who will be alive.
Gruesome as it was, I enjoyed the finale, even though I do agree with some flaws as posted by other viewers. I have to say that some of the quirky sounds started getting on my nerves. But my biggest complaint is how Abigail assaults Alana. Maybe, as she mentions later in the kitchen, she was just doing as she was told. But when and how did Hannibal tell Abigail to kill Alana? Was Abigail just waiting upstairs in case someone happened to run up? Or did Hannibal quickly send her up with malicious intent. She didn’t appear to be armed. How could Abigail be sure someone would conveniently be standing right in front of the window to be pushed out? That whole scene just didn’t seem “right” to me–maybe just a flimsy contrivance? …someone enlighten me please if I missed something (won’t be the first time).
A great finale – but the fact that the ER and police were called and never showed up in all that time was distracting.
Yes, it was distracting, but the TV police usually respond to crime scenes much faster than the real ones do. We’ve gotten used to their fictional alacrity. I often see reports on the news about tragic results from delayed responses.
You can actually see the flashing lights being reflected on the fence as Hannibal leaves in the rain. The cops were on the way.
Somebody help me out here. How was Abigail not dead?
I liked the finale, with its true-to-the-books gutting of Will and the extraneous stabbings, but Gillian Anderson escaping with Hannibal is difficult to accept.
Glad there’s going to be a season 3. This seemed set up to satisfy if there wasn’t.
We never saw Abigail die. There was a blood splatter we saw and Will coughed up her ear, but that was it. Hannibal kept Miriam Lass alive all that time, so keeping Abigail alive isn’t surprising. When Beverly Katz sees Hannibal’s dungeon, she had a reaction that looked like shock and awe. I assumed at the time that it indicated something along the lines of Miriam and Abigail being alive.
Dr. Du Maurier with Hannibal is much harder to swallow, and feels more like a cute writers room attempt to screw with fans. We know that she is clearly working against Hannibal and was aware of Will’s intentions prior to Hannibal, and that he wanted to kill her. So taking her along on his trip seems…silly.
@Jack
Yes. I’ve just read an interview with Fuller in which he admits in his mind, that’s what Beverly saw.
Those were the darkest final two episodes of a season I have ever seen on TV and it was FANTASTIC.
I’ve been on board with most of what this show has done, but that was one of the silliest season finales I’ve seen.
This isn’t a question of plot holes: ‘holes’ implies small pieces missing in an otherwise cohesive structure. There is no cohesiveness here at all – things discussed or talked about at one point in the story (or season, as Alan pointed out) are completely ignored; it’s more like one giant hole – with a few small pieces of plot.
The list of ingredients of this giant hole is massive – but here’s just a few from this episode:
The FBI manage to storm Will’s place out in the country, but somehow can’t ever make it to Hannibal’s in the city (even though they’re well aware that Jack is going there) – yet both Alana and Will manage to get there (by taxi).
The FBI specifically says they are freezing Hannibal Lector’s passport – yet he’s relaxing on board a transatlantic flight (did he gut all of the security guards at the airport?)
Both Jack and Will understand very well the capabilities of Hannibal (they even discuss it), yet neither of them seems prepared in the slightest to meet him (Jack enters his home/kitchen unannounced – without his gun drawn – and then proceeds to imply he’s about to arrest/shoot him and THEN starts to draw?)
Alana runs away from a psychopath in his own home by going upstairs. This one really had me laughing and shaking my head – talk about a bad scary-movie trope.
I could go on and on… but I’ll leave it there. Granted, it’s still a beautifully shot and acted show – no doubt about that – and I understand that it’s never been close to being ‘realistic’ – but this episode produced levels of incredulity in me that I hadn’t experienced before to this degree.
I agree, and I say this as a rapid Fannibal who couldn’t wait for the finale.
I expected the grand Hannibal-Jack smackdown previewed in the premiere, and that we have been waiting for all season, to hinge on Jack’s recognition—finally, incontrovertably, based on harm to someone he loved—that Hannibal was what Will always said he was. For him to try and kill someone he had no evidence against was just crazy–it meant that Jack was essentially throwing his life away.
Also, when did Hannibal and Will decide that their grand act together would be to kill Jack, a highly positioned FBI officer? Not surprising that Hannibal wasn’t really buying that. It would make more sense for them to flee together, as Hannibal proposed, and go on killing more vulnerable people.
I still love the show, but this was a disappointing finale. It did not hold up to the promise of the season premiere.
It’s fairly obvious the FBI bought a house next to Will. You know, just in case.
1 they had hours to ‘storm’ Wills house. The sequence at Hannibals house may have taken 10-15 minutes of TV time but that was with commercial breaks, falls from windows taking 30 seconds, and getting the same scene played out in 3 characters perspectives. In real time? All of that played out in under 5 minutes. Not a major issue to me(though I do think a competent FBI captain would have had someone monitoring Hannibals house knowing Will and Jack were plotting)
Will and Jack are highly professionals, I don’t think they underestimated Hannibal, but clearly Jack planned on besting him in combat as the superior man (and he came pretty damn close too, would have had hannibal choked out if not for the glass within Hannibals reach) while Wills plan all season has been trying to best him in a battle of the minds. Will also cares about Hannibal, and I think they’ve gone out of their way to show that he doesn’t truly want to kill him, just beat him and get him behind bars.
They knew how dangerous Hannibal was and that it would be hard to beat him, which is why Jack planned on having backup and snipers in place, but once that was stripped away last minute they were left with no alternative then to try to take him on.
The third major thing that bothers you is that Alana ran upstairs? Why does it matter where she ran? Where could she have run from Hannibal that she would have been safe? That’s a weird thing to bother someone. Keep in mind she doesn’t know Hannibal has a minion waiting for her upstairs, and that she has a friend dying in the house that she wants to help.
There are definitely some plot holes, Alan pointed some out already and some of the other commenters have made good points as well. But as with Breaking Bad and The Wire, all the things the show is doing well make it easy for me to sweep that stuff under the rug or explain away. This show is delivering in a big way right now. Excellent finale, this is hands down the best thing on TV right now. I feel bad for the people who are getting caught up in the little things.
@Jef – Yes, both Jack’s motivations for spontaneously attacking Hannibal – and Will’s supposed motivations for wanting to kill Jack (that he used to ostensibly ‘convince’ Hannibal) – were sketchy to say the least.
I know this show has always been highly unrealistic – but I’ve been enjoying it anyway because it mostly manages to make me suspend my judgement/rationalizing at key moments and stay focused on the mood (the worst offending exception, before this finale, was Will’s rather ridiculous ‘trial’).
@TheOneWhoKnocks – No need to try to explain and justify what you call ‘plot holes’. As I mentioned in my original comment, they aren’t really holes so much as they are a lack of an a comprehensible and rational set of plot mechanics and character motivations.
I mean, let’s face it, this show is almost 100% style over substance – albeit a grandly baroque and gloriously unique style. But when the amount of poorly explained, written, or delivered actions and motivations rises to the extreme levels they did in this finale, it keeps breaking that baroque spell for me. I don’t suppose Bryan Fuller wanted me laughing and rolling my eyes at multiple places during the carnage, did he? There is no amount of explaining that you can do now that can change that viewing experience I had.
I’m glad it worked for you – it didn’t for me. But this show – as wonderful stylized as it is – is far from the best thing on TV right now. I prefer substance.
About the passport:
It’s not as if Hannibal is an ordinary man thrust into unusual circumstances. He certainly could have anticipated the need for a clean get away for years! He specifically references leaving this self behind when he’s talking to Will right before he sniffs out the Freddie scent. He could not have done that on his own passport.
He also implies that he’d prepared alternate identities for Abigail and possibly Will too right before he kills Abigail. I interpreted this as similar to an estranged parent using the child as a weapon against the ex. He kills Abigail more quickly so that Will has time to see her die before he passes out/bleeds to death but he wants him to know that “a place was prepared for her”.
Personally, I don’t care about plot holes because this is an opera not a legal drama. But if I did the passport issue seems to have been addressed.
@Abby536 – I understand your point. I never thought of this as any kind of legal drama, yet still, everyone has a different level of weak plot or motivation they will ignore before they’re unintentionally broken out of being immersed in the content – and instead starting to dissect the form. It can even happen in opera :)
You’re absolutely right, it was just monstrously stupid and really let the series down. It was so bad it was almost a shark-jump. But I’ll be back for season 3, let’s see if they can fix what they’ve wrecked.
I see a lot of people saying they don’t know when Jack flipped but when I was watching it it always seemed fairly clear to me that it was when he was chasing down Dr. Chilton. When he catches up to him and the dude is all pathetic and surrender-y Jack gets this “ok, this guy ain’t no Chesapeake Ripper” look, and then next episode he and Will have the fishing-metaphor-for-catching-Hannibal conversation. Seems like the convenience of that whole setup (and of Chilton’s subsequent sudden death) twigged his suspicions.
I can buy that it wasn’t enough explanation for some people, but it worked for me, anyway.
Did this happen to anyone else?
NBC Philly (home of company owner Comcast) prempts season finale of Hannibal to show Phillies game and moves Friday’s Hannibal season finale to their own cable channel Comcast, Verizon
NBC10 Prime Time on Cozi:
[www.nbcphiladelphia.com]
NBC10 will air the Phillies/Dodgers game on Friday, May 23, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. That means your favorite primetime Friday shows, including the season finale of “Hannibal” are moving to COZI-TV starting at 8 p.m.
COZI-TV can be found on channels Comcast 248 and Verizon 460.
NBC10 News at 11 p.m. will air on NBC10.
I watched on Cozi which clearly has an inferior picture than NBC10. The picture suffers from blooming when the background is dark. The secondary channels of the networks are not allotted as much bandwidth and the picture is compressed. This will occur again on June 6th when Crossbones which is the new show on Friday’s at 10pm will be moved to Cozi also on August 22.
It happened to me but I live in New York and it was the Yankee game. It actually happened to me a couple weeks ago as well. Pretty frustrated. Hannibal was even listed in the digital schedule still, but the game just kept playing. I had to watch it online today just to see what happened. I’m gonna complain though I’m sure it won’t change anything.
There is so much flowing and spurting blood in this show, I am constantly shocked that it’s on NBC.
Also, I agree that police take a while to show at Hannibal’s place, but they DO show. Unless I’m mistaken, he gets away by the skin of his teeth…because there are sirens reflected on that fence as he’s walking away.
The problem is the FBI KNEW that Jack, and likely Will, would be carrying out this scheme on this night at that time. The idea that they wouldn’t be prepared to go in immediately is laughable. The delay wouldn’t have been such a big problem if Jack hadn’t talked earlier in the episode about having backup positioned in surrounding buildings. Even with Jack relieved of duty, it makes no sense at all that the FBI would have been caught off guard by this.
JaxEmer, I get where you’re coming from, but I guess I’m willing to suspend a little more disbelief than you.
With the FBI relieving Jack from duty, it only makes sense that they would be withdrawing support of his rogue operation. Those rooftop sharpshooters wouldn’t be there, and no support team would be a half block away & ready to roll.
In fact, for the FBI to even have elevated readiness to respond could be seen after-the-fact to be tacit support of The Crawford Plan. Cynthia Nixon’s character was adamant that Jack was playing an entrapment game, so I buy that she wouldn’t touch any of his moves with a 10-foot pole. She was already protecting the Bureau from Lecter’s attorney.
I also gather that they called two different agencies. Dr. Bloom simply says “I’d like to report gunshots,” which sounds like she’s calling Local PD. Will actually identifies himself, and asks for an “ERT at 510 North Square.” The fact that he says he’s Will Graham probably means he’s contacting an agency that knows his name. That’s reaching, but either way, I didn’t have a problem with the response time. I saw flashers reflected on the fence, that was artistic enough for me.
I do believe Jack took aim at Hannibal when he chased down Dr. Chilton. When he catches up to him in the woods, Chilton responds as a cowering creature and nothing at all like the individual capable of carrying out the Ripper murders – or dispatching the FBI at his residence.
So next season they’re doing a mashup of Hannibal Rising and Hannibal.
It’s being confirmed they’re going to use Lady Murasaki (and I think that’s pretty much the only thing they’re using from that novel). Bedelia looks like they’re own adaptation of Clarice at the end of Hannibal novel. And the Europe’s setting and the aftermath of Mason Verger seems to indicate that’s what they’re adapting from Hannibal too, instead of waiting for Season Six to adapt it.
I like that, but then, what’s left from Hannibal to be adapted into Season Six?
Oops, sorry for the typos (damn autocorrect XD)
Season 3 will be what you just mentioned.. Season 4, Red Dragon. Season 5, presumably Silence of the Lambs. And then fuller said that he wanted to add his own ending rather than where the novels left it, so Season 6 will be completely unrelated to the novels.
I thought he made a 7 season plan.
Yeah originally that was the plan but he said in an interview after the finale, that he changed it to a six season plan.
Thanks, I missed that ;)
Do you have a link? I’d like to read it too.
I think I found it :P
bonjukianpatten*com/2014/05/24/lastly-creator-bryan-fuller-on-hannibal-season-2-finale-listen-very-closely/
I’ve watched a lot of great television, especially in the last few years. If Season 2 of Hannibal isn’t my favorite season of TV ever, then it’s damn close. I loved every single episode, including the ones that Alan and a few others had issues with, like the trial episode. And this finale was spectacular. The dialogue had a lyrical quality to it that drew me in from the first scene, and the final 15 minutes were riveting. I couldn’t look away.
I understand why Alan and many of the commenters who preceded me took issue with the logistics of both Will and Jack’s plan to capture Hannibal and the extended police response time to the bloodbath at Lecter’s house. Those are valid concerns, and I won’t attempt to dissuade anyone who felt that those concerns detracted from their enjoyment of the finale or from the season as a whole.
But me, personally? I don’t care. I simply don’t. As I’ve stated before, I long ago stopped expecting or needing strict, irrefutable, ironclad explanations for specific plot developments in order to enjoy this show. I view this as a fantasy series, one that lives and thrives in an abstract plane where operatic themes and dream logic are as much apart of the universe as the laws of physics. It’s carefully constructed to feel like a waking nightmare, and when considered in that light, I think that it works, and works brilliantly.
I don’t make that concession easily. I’m a critical thinker and normally I’m very eager dissect the motivation and circumstances of every character and every plot development. When a show doesn’t give me enough substance to focus on, that level of scrutiny can destroy the illusion and mar my enjoyment of the show. But Hannibal has thoroughly and completely earned my suspension of disbelief. I want to experience and reflect on the beauty and the terror it has to offer, not worry about how and why the show’s many serial killers can stage such elaborate crime scenes without getting caught. I didn’t want the cops and the EMTs to show up and interrupt Hannibal’s devastating final discussion with Will simply for the sake of catering to what logic dictates that an accurate emergency response time should be. That isn’t what I watch this show for.
It’s not a typical way to watch television, but then again, little about Hannibal or my experience with it has been typical. At times, I still have difficulty believing just how thoroughly this show has drawn me in. Before Hannibal premiered, I was certain that it would be a cynical, derivative murder procedural starring the world’s most overexposed serial killer. I thought it would be The Following’s spiritual cousin. I thought that I would hate it. Seldom have I been so happy to be so spectacularly wrong.
Will didn’t want the gift that Hannibal offered him – for some damn good reasons, as it turns out. But I’ll take that gift, eagerly and with both hands. I can’t wait to find the time to watch this season again, and I’ll be counting down the days until Season 3 premieres next spring.
This ending was so devastating and perfect… How could anyone argue this is not the best show on TV? If you want to say Breaking a Bad for past year, I would not dispute but my lord, this is long-form storytelling at an exceptionally high level.
Because many of us feel drama(die)s which are more closely related to our actual lives provide a more rewarding experience than beautifully-shot and acted – but rather vacuous – dramas about killing/killers/serial killers. IMO, there are plenty of shows which are (and have been) better – but to each their own.
I thought it was an amazingly well done finale. And I can’t wait for Season 3! That final scene was just….wow!
Personally, I enjoyed the second half more. With Will out of jail, and I really enjoyed the Verger stuff.
In my opinion, Hannibal is easily the best show on Network TV, and one of the best shows period.
I thought it was impressive that amidst all the bloody gruesomeness in the last 10 minutes, there was a real sense of sadness conveyed–sadness, defeat, powerlessness against the tsunami that is Hannibal. There’s even a tiny bit of sadness in Dr Lecter.
As for Dr DuMaurier, Hannibal may have gone to her home to kill her, but seemed content enough that he didn’t get a chance to. Now he needs a plaything, an intellectually stimulating one. He already manipulated her once and she knows what he’s capable of, so I think for her it’s just a matter of staying alive.
Alan, I’m glad to see you point out the differences in the first and second half of this season. I noticed that I got way into the first half and started losing interest in the second half, but couldn’t put my finger on it.
The second half of the season felt like a parody of a European art house film. So many scenes of faces in almost complete blackness, shot so they don’t always seem to be looking at each other, spouting borderline nonsense.
“These chairs hold an echo of every conversation we’ve ever had. Listen closely. What do you hear?”
“A melody.”
I mean: come on. This was basically every conversation for weeks now.
And if you played all the slow motion scenes at regular speed this season would have been 10 episodes long.
BUT I do still think it’s a worthy show. I’ll be back for Season 3 and I hope we can pull things slightly more into the “real” world. I need at least one character who speaks and acts like a vaguely recognizable human being (which, for a while now, has only been Cynthia Nixon, and she’s barely in the show).
The most grating was the “borderline nonsense” dialogue. I don’t think I could make through another season.
I like this show a lot but I also have issues with it.
My biggest problem is that the story is weak.
They care more for the aesthetics, creating the right dark mood and building Hannibal’s monsterous persona. To achieve that they bend reality a lot and cripple the story and at some point this becomes distracting.
How many plot holes can someone ignore for a beautifully filmed powerful scene? or even a series of strong scenes?
On the other hand, compared to the pretendious “True Detective”, “Hannibal” is a masterpiece.
Exactly. I want to ignore the plot holes and just enjoy the style – but I don’t have any control over when, at some point, my mind just rebels against silly plot point piled on weak motivation piled on silly plot point – and breaks me out of just enjoying the mood.
The problem is that Hannibal has to survive and be free for most of the show yet the good guys must not look dumb. This arc of Will trying to win yet lose because he just was not good enough was needed if the show wants to continue.
The show also had yo build a world of Randall Tiers that means Hannibal has created worldwide monsters in order for the show to continue.
I do feel sorry for Fuller because simple plot and story will never be sustainable as to why Hannibal Lecter continues to run free for however many series they run for . In truth it might be better if all of Jack, Alana and Will die. Bring on new characters for the good Dr to play with.
I was prepared for the big fight between Hannibal and Jack but was really taken by surprise by the rest of the blood-letting. The only question I have about who survives is Dr. Bloom. We know Jack and Will survive but Dr. Bloom? And Abigail is a crap shoot. It looked pretty bad for her all told. Why were they all so ill prepared for the potential savagery they were up against? In all fairness to them – this is Hannibal and he is always smarter than everyone around him.
I did tire of Will’s “acting” routine with Hannibal during the second half of this season. That cat-and-mouse game went on too long for me which I realize was deliberate because it added to the vagueness about what side Will was really on. But Abigail being alive was a complete surprise as was her throat being slit. Dr. Bloom showing up without bullets in her gun and running upstairs instead of out of the house – so silly. But that’s OK – I’ve had issues with her character all season. So much so, that in our household we refer to her as “Dr. Blooming Idiot”.
Still, I do think she may survive for Season 3 – where all the victims spent most of the season in a hospital together as Hannibal and Dr. DuMaurier drink Mimosas on the French Riviera.
I am amazed that Du Maurier was on the plane with Hannibal. This must mean that she was in on his serial killing all along. Amazing. Is there no one immune to his psychological manipulations? I guess not. Just ask Mr. Verger.
Really looking forward the the next season. Far too long to wait!
I never found the possibility that Will had become Lecter’s ally plausible. They didn’t do anything to set up the idea that Will wanted to do anything other than to expose Hannibal for what he really was. One day he attempted to kill Hannibal, the next he wanted to become his protege? I just couldn’t buy that Hannibal would not have seen right through that. I love the show, but the plot holes were problematic for me at times. I think the way to enjoy the show is to appreciate the style and audacity if it, without thinking too much about the plot.
I don’t watch the closing credits so I missed that ending. Went back and watched. Pretty sneaky.
Great cliffhanger! Artistic twist on the now-standard season-ending shootout to put most, if not all, of the cast in jeopardy (to help salary negotiations?). And, interestingly, IMDB has yet to add a cast list for next season.
A case of style over substance.
Beautifully shot, excellent tension between the characters, great pacing of the scenes coupled with an unnerving soundtrack…but the story. Heh.
Yeah. Sorry. When I see Hannibal being triumphant once more, it just made me think of the ever elusive Dexter, which is never a good thing nowadays.
When I see Abigail (whose appearance did not surprise me, since it seemed quite obvious she was returning from all the talk of her in the past eps and the fact her body had never been found) spitting out blood onto Will and herself, her face covered in it, I couldn’t help but laugh, for it looked so utterly crazy and fake.
In fact, I couldn’t help but remarking: “Really? Did we really have to go there?”
I guess we did!
It’s too much superhuman Hannibal for my taste and too much ineptitude from the part of the “good guys”.
I mean, c’mon. He took Alana’s bullets out of the clip? The timing on that! What if she had gone to a shooting range in-between then and “now”? Did he snoop on her calendar like Will did on his on account of Margot to figure out her shooting range “me” time? How did he know she wouldn’t check her clip? C’mon!
Haha. I won’t go more into it. Just, craziness.
And the post-credits, again…more plot twisting that’s just more of superhuman Hannibal. I won’t even go into Du Maurier’s supposed duplicity.
In any case, I do agree with Alan, I prefer the first half of the season as well. And I will, naturally be tuning in for the next season, for despite my grievances with this show, I still take far more enjoyment from watching it than not.
At least Alana shot Hannibal as soon as she had the chance, even if her clip was empty.
Jack and Will did not. Conveniently so..
Yes… and there were just SO many of those moments, you could write a full-length treatise on “Inconsistencies and Paradoxes in the Storylines of the Second Season Finale of the Television Program ‘Hannibal'”
Other than that OMG/Holy S—! moment when Hannibal talks of forgiveness right before he’s about to do the unthinkable to Abigail (bringing her back just to take her away was the most sinister thing I could think of doing), the most captivating plot twist was Will’s warning call, saying, “They know.”
While Will is in panic mode and wants to keep Hannibal away from the authorities so they can continue their game so that Will can finally catch him (that’s what I believed, at least), he may have caused the death of Jack because Hannibal believed the FBI was coming for him and was on guard. It’s such a complex scenario that makes you wonder if Will did find some comfort in Hannibal to want the game to continue, too. It also makes you wonder how Will can reconcile his role in all of this if Jack does not survive.
I’d love for the first episode of Season Three to tie up all of the lose ends and fill in the gaps (how Will convinced Freddie, the final straw where Jack became 100% convinced to stake his career on Hannibal being the killer, Bedelia’s ambiguous motives, etc) before even showing who survived. No matter what the case, this was a powerful finale. This is the first non-procedural drama I’ve become attached to in a good few years (sorry AMC fans). It’s so good that Mikkelsen’s performance almost makes me look at what Hopkins did with disdain. Mads is amazing.
Actually, Bryan Fuller has said that the first episode of Season 3 will be very Hannibal/Bedilia heavy and we won’t know who survived this finale until the second episode.