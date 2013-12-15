Season finale review: ‘Homeland’ – ‘The Star’

A review of tonight’s “Homeland” season finale coming up just as soon as you explain a Baby Bjorn to me…
“I want it to be over.” -Brody
“The Star” begins with another of those “Homeland” sequences where you have to nod and smile and mutter, “Just go with it” for it to make any damn sense at all, as Brody somehow walks out of Akbari’s office while his secretary and bodyguards are all on a simultaneous coffee break and makes it practically to the outer gate of the most secure complex in all of Iran before somebody notices that he murdered the head honcho. Previously, “Homeland” has presented a version of Iran so dangerous, intractable and impenetrable that Saul would have to resort to this crazy plan to make any headway. In these last two episodes, they’ve presented a version of Iran where Lt. Dangle and company from “Reno 911” apparently designed all the security measures.
In addition, it’s the second episode in a row that skips over some of the most potentially meaty material: in this case, how the people of Iran, America, and the world react to the latest abrupt, insane turn in the story of Nicholas Brody, who has gone (in the public eye) from presumed killed in action, to rescued war hero, to rookie congressman with an inside track at the vice-presidency, to the heinous terrorist who bombed the CIA, to an international fugitive, to a revered hero in Iran for the aforementioned bombing, to a despised, swiftly-executed assassin whom all Iranians despise. I suppose this is one of many “Homeland” threads it’s best not to pull on too much, but it was only last week that he was being cheered in the streets of Tehran while Americans were appalled. Javadi(*) tells Carrie that now everyone sees Brody through her eyes, but I imagine it’s more that most people are confused as all get out by this guy. Was there any public statement as to why he killed Akbari? Has he just been written off as a mercurial, equal-opportunity murderer?
(*) During the stretch of the episode where Brody and Carrie are trying to get out of the country together, why does no one mention the very real and very dangerous possibility that Brody would be tortured while in custody, and reveal who it was who assigned him to commit this crime, and what role Javadi has in all of this? For that matter, what on earth is Carrie doing telling the soldiers to call her pal Javadi to fix things?
But as Javadi says to Carrie in that same scene, “It was always about him.” Carrie long ago went all-in on her love for Brody, and “Homeland” has done the same with that relationship. Everything, especially in this season’s second half, has been secondary to Carrie’s feelings for Brody, and her desire to clear his name (give or take the pesky issue of VP Walden’s murder) and live happily ever after with him and their unexpectedly healthy baby. Nothing else – not Carrie spending several episodes in a mental hospital, not Saul’s Rube Goldberg plan to establish peace in the Middle East, not Quinn’s feelings of burn-out (which were gone and forgotten long ago), not anything involving Dana, Jessica and Chris Brody – ultimately matters. All of it was building to the moment in the safe house where Carrie suggests that “one of the reasons I was put on this Earth was for our paths to cross,” and Brody agrees with her.
Now, I believe Carrie Mathison would think this. And I believe Nicholas Brody, after all the horrible things that have been done to him, and that he in turn has done, might actually agree with her – or, at least, that he would want to, because it could be one happy thing to hang onto in a life that’s otherwise been a nightmare since he and Tom Walker were captured. And there has always been an undeniable chemistry between Claire Danes and Damian Lewis, and an added charge to the show whenever these two hopelessly damaged individuals have been put together. So considering all of that, I can understand why the season – and why this finale, scripted by Alex Gansa and the returning Meredith Stiehm(**) – would build to that scene, and then to Carrie disobeying Brody’s last request(***) and coming to watch him be hung from a crane in a public square.
(**) Stiehm was busy running “The Bridge” for most of this season, but will be back with “Homeland” full-time for season 4.
(***) Carrie declining his request during their final phone call was done no favors by the many times this season where she was grossly insubordinate (and at times treasonous) with Saul, Lockhart and others. Under normal circumstances, one lover ignoring another’s dying wish because they have to be with them in their final moments might seem noble, or at least understandable. When it’s Carrie Mathison, congenital order-ignorer, it’s just one more reason to get annoyed with her.
But if you don’t believe that the thing between Carrie and Brody is True Love, then it’s an exchange to generate the eye-roll to end all eye-rolls. And even if you have bought into their soulmate-ness, the question is whether those moments between Carrie and Brody, and the power of Brody’s unglamorous death (whether or not he was ready to die, nobody wants to go that way, as you could see in Lewis’ eyes), were worth all the contortions required to get there. And while I liked a number of moments in “The Star” – during both the scenes in Tehran and the extended Four Months Later epilogue – they weren’t enough to redeem all the goofiness elsewhere.
Even in the epilogue, there were strange choices, like Lockhart – who, remember, hated and mistrusted Carrie even more than he felt that way about Saul, and who was witness to so many of her refusals to follow orders – not only keeping her on, but promoting her to one of the choicest positions in the Agency. You can’t hand wave it away by saying, “Well, Carrie was right, so he let the other stuff go,” because Saul was even more right, and he was less insubordinate than Carrie (when the initial border crossing went awry, for instance, Saul knew when it was time to admit defeat and put the military in charge), and he’s out. Season 3 of “Homeland” did such an impressive, if unintentional, job of establishing why Carrie should never, ever be allowed to work for the CIA again that even the buttoned-down, melancholy tone of the epilogue, and the success of Saul’s operation, couldn’t sell me on this major plot point.
On the other hand, Four Months Later Carrie has at least learned to stop talking when it’s clear she’s lost an argument – I would worry about her getting caught on camera putting graffiti on the memorial wall, but I’m going to assume that the “Homeland” version of Langley has security of roughly the quality of Akbari’s office – and the epilogue effectively cleans the slate for season 4, whatever is going to happen in it. Great as Damian Lewis was for almost all of his tenure, “Homeland” needed to bring Brody’s story to an end, and “The Star” did that in a way that was emotionally effective if logistically stupid. Brody got his redemption (again, only kind of, depending on what exactly the rest of the world knows/believes about him at this stage), and if Carrie has any chance of redemption as a character, it has to be without him around to drive her every bad impulse.
In an ideal world, “Homeland” would have been a riveting 12-episode miniseries that ends with Nicholas Brody killing himself and half of U.S. intelligence high command, with Carrie taking cold comfort in the knowledge that she was right about him. In a more creatively compromised but still viable world, Brody would have blown himself up and the series would have moved onto Carrie and Saul looking into a new case. Instead, the powers that be tried to milk three seasons out of Carrie and Brody’s story, and while there were certainly moments along the way I’m glad I got to see (“Q and A” chief among them), the series got ever-more contrived to keep that story going.
I don’t know that the a clean slate will fix things, not after a season where Carrie has so often been irritating, and Saul has so often seemed stupid (even when his insane plan to save the world was working), but a clean slate is the only shot at this point. And we have it now. And Lewis got a few more strong moments before we said goodbye. So that’s something, I suppose.
But there was so much silliness needed to get to this point.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I thought it broke the rules of television. Brody dies, game over. But apparently not.
This isn’t the first time a show has killed a primary character. Whether or not the series can survive without Brody is another matter.
Have you not heard of Game of Thrones? Yea, that shit is still popular.
What happened with the bomb? Last I remember Carrie got shot As she was trying to figure out who had moved the car. Or did I miss something?
The Agency is mine! Alll miiine!!! And Carrie, with my baby, Javadi, the dead ppl wall … alll MIIIINNE!
Except if this were Game of Thrones, Brody, Carrie, their parents and the house dog would have been killed off :-)
Absolutely the worst show ever conceived . If you admit you watch the show you are admitting you are an imbecile .
And Claire Dames is not attractive . Why are hipsters compelled to perpetuate this lie ?
@Lourdes you did miss something. The person who moved Brody’s car was the lawyers that got her out of the hospital.
Even the scenes or entire episodes that aren’t actively ridiculous carry the taint of the ridiculous scenes and episodes required to set them up. I honestly can’t imagine how the show, on a holistic level, can be salvaged.
Season 1 was epic. After that, it tumbled down an abysmal wormhole.
I doubt that I’ll watch any subsequent seasons. This show has been handled terribly.
Jumped the shark after sseason 1
Nothing profound here. The finale was weak. Clean slate? What is the next preposterous story line?
Agree with Sally….who would give the Istanbul station chief job to someone who has shown her mental instability again and again?…..really?
He clearly feels guilty for what he did to Brody.
So he gives a clearly unreliable, unstable, unethical, dishonest agent with a mental disorder a job as station chief? The CIA has a long and well-documented history of incompetent management but *this* is hard to buy into.
I love how Carrie gets promoted. The writers do everything to make her unlikable and irresponsible the entire season, going as far as making her smoke while she’s pregnant and then…she is given a historical promotion. Love it.
At this point it’s just good to know the writers are just incredibly tone deaf instead of waiting for character arcs to come good.
Actually Jamie, she never lit the cigarette, its was pretty obvious she didn’t lite it, too
Jake, I believe you’re failing to recall the time Carrie was caught mid-cigarette in earnest by Brody right after the Special Ops team was brought up to speed of the mission. There was little doubt that she was both smoking and very much pregnant.
Whether or not she inhaled, Carrie still willingly subjected her newborn baby to the various psychotropic drugs in the hospital, willingly took a bullet, and then shipped herself off to a war zone. She’s not mother-of-the-year material.
I agree with this review wholeheartedly. My first thought was this was a great episode. This was no doubt driven by the few emotionally excellent moments and my desire for this show to be great. (Season 1 might have been greatest in TV history if bomb had gone off.)
However, as I thought about what actually happened in the episode I couldn’t help but cringe at some of ridiculous coincidences and conceits of the this episode.
Breaking Bad had some problems with this at times as well, but we ignored it because the show around the unbelievable moment was so great. Homeland was strong enough in the first season and part of the second to make you forget about those ridiculous moments. This season they killed the enjoyment of the show as it finished its march into this fantasy world where a lovesick bipolar CIA operative can commit treason and somehow still be the best (of like 5 which is another problem with this show but I digress) we have.
This episode was really bad. Just awful. It was terrible last night, and this morning it reminded me of my college dorm after a party that went on too long. The keg stench, the pizza boxes in the hall, vomit in the bathroom. That bad.
The whole season was a train wreck. Carrie having a baby is not exactly a clean slate.
Hopefully the baby will get kidnapped by the Irish.
@CRUSADER7 :D
Season 2 basically ended with a clean slate for what season 3 could be about too, so it’s tough to be hopeful for 4. I’m sure we’ll be checking in with the Brody family far more than anyone would like to. I can already see the storyline where Carrie brings baby Brody to meet her big sister. Hooray! (But, sigh, I’ll still watch it of course)
I’m exactly like you. This whole season was idiotic, and I didn’t really like it at all, but of course I’ll still watch next year too.
Hey Steve, good news! It came out today that Morgan Saylor and Morena Baccarin won’t return as regular cast members next season (no word on Chris Brody though). So, presumably, no Brody family ever again!
I think Dana should raise the baby. It would ground her. Make her focus. Make healthy choices.
I’ll definetly stop watching it! What was the meaning of it all???
@JINJEE, Love the Dana comment! I just laughed so hard it made watching this season of “Homeland” worth it!
Lol yes that comment is gold Jinjee! Funny how they never got back to Dana/Brodys when Brody finally died after we spent so much time on her earlier in the season (though not complaining about that)
not sure if this thread is still active, but that @jinjee comment deserves praise!
I can’t believe you went with “don’t leave me hanging”! Nice one Alan.
It didn’t occur to me until this episode that I’ve been hate watching this show for the better part of the last 2 seasons. The writers seemed to think we should sympathize with Brody and Carrie and be invested in their romance. But that required us to find Brody somehow tragic and heroic (I didn’t) and not find Carrie’s obsession with Brody and her complete inability to follow orders completely off putting (which I did.) And while I’m glad Brody is finally gone (and Damian Lewis’s bug eyed, mannered performance with it–sorry, but I wasn’t a fan) I don’t think there’s really much they can do to rehab the Carrie character at this point.
Well you’re just a silly person. I hate-watched the worst parts, and enjoyed the better part.
You hate almost everything about this show including Brody, why did you watch 3 seasons? LOL!! people are hilarious…
Brody had to go from the show, and certainly his family, but honestly? This is a fine place to end the series. The logistical idiocy and plot holes have become embarassing. With every “eye-rolling” episode, Homeland has only made me appreciate the beautifully constructed Breaking Bad even more.
R.I.P. Nicholas Brody. No more performances by Damian Lewis on Homeland.
So for me, R.I.P. Homeland.
What happened to the killer law firm?!
Thanks, Pedro. For that matter, isn’t anybody still trying to catch whoever bombed Langley? Brody’s name has been cleared — Lockhart acknowledges that — so that means the bombers are out there. That’s not an urgent issue for Saul, Carrie, Lockhart, anybody? Sheesh.
Three – you may want to watch Episode 8
Illogic, oh, so one of the lawyers killed the supposed car mover and therefore this is case closed, no need to mention it, no need to chase after the others?
Three – YES it’s a true reflection of the war on terror, sad but true. 911 ? forget the conspiracy theory’s, use common sense who financed it, through which bank etc etc We have never heard anything about this and the media never asked. During an episode previous to that one, remember when they trace money to an American bank, then they bring the bankers in, after that a congress man calls saying “you will destroy the entire banking system” Unfortunately this is the true reality of the war on terror, they pick the battles they can win. Good luck taking on international bankers and their lawyers.
I hate saying this but without
Damian Lewis I cannot imagine bothering to watch plus Saul leaving….there just will no heart left in the show. No one to care about.
Tonight made it clear that all politicians suck.
Carrie and her new boss….who really cares.
I would imagine Saul will still be around; either as a private sector contractor or he gets pulled back in/resinstated to the agency. It could be interesting with a refocus on what made the show great without having to worry about Brody or his family (despite great performances from Lewis and Baccarin they outlasted their storytelling usefullness)and have Quinn and Carrie and Saul (and hopefully Virgil and Max in some capacity).
Yeah, with Brody’s hanging and Saul leaving…this episode had the feeling of a series finale. Maybe they can salvage Homeland if they brought in a lot of new strong actors.
BTW, what ever happened to the mole?
Utterly disgusting, horrifyingly manipulative, lowbrow and stupid. I was hoping every one of those smug surviving CIA bastards would get shot, from Saul on his veranda to Dar Adal to Lockhart. Just end this disaster of a show.
A point for Alan, redemption, if there is such a thing, has absolutely nothing to do with how “others” see you, and possibly everything to do with realizing that.
I don’t believe that Carrie is the only insane character on this show, and it just makes me despise such self-righteous, murderous, duplicitous governmental functionaries. I hope to God the real ones are not a tenth this grotesque, but more than hope, I despair of it, and the writers of this trash. Still, cheers, everyone.
Your insane overreaction actually made me like this show again
QG’s right though, theres nothing at all sympathetic about the CIA in Homeland, don’t understand why anyone would root for them.
Dude, I’m CRYING right now from your comment. Like literally can’t breathe! Awesome stuff.
Brody sure seemed to be fighting for life…slowly asphyxiating….but did we see him actually dead…I think not.
Will somebody please put QG on the payroll–too funny. Cassie, oh Cassie….your hopeful resurrection of Brody killed this thread…LOL
it’s time to nuke Iran…
WHO MOVED BRODY’S CAR?
Yes I want to know who moved Brody’s car!!!!!
It was the guy in the hotel who got shot during the escapade where Quinn shot Carrie. Doesn’t anyone pay attention to what’s going on?
I thought the guy in the hotel was the bomb-maker, not the one who moved the car. No?
This season was beyond ridiculous. Tell me how they sneak a cell phone to Brody in jail without suspicions towards Javadi. Or bringing up Javadi’s name at the safe house when you’re aiding a fugitive? Why wouldn’t Iran’s intelligence forces arrest Carrie along with Brody?
I could plausibly see them being swayed by Javadi’s power and influence, or instructions down the pike brokered by a behind the scenes deal. The cell phone could have been anyone calling him, even Abu Nazir’s widow. I didn’t see it as unbelievable that the guards gave him one last call at the request of a higher-up.
Javadi doesn’t have to answer to anyone in his new job. That was the point of putting him there.
But if he had to explain Carrie, he could have said she’s an intelligence asset of Iran.
Truly a frustrating and disappointing end to this season with no real hope for season 4 all I can think about is what would Jack Bauer do? What if Jack was right about Brody? What if Jack was there when the bomb went off at Langley? All I know is Jack would have shot Carrie in face like he did Curtis in season 7 after disobeying orders over and over again haha!! So long to the Brody family and without a major comeback from season 4 the series as well!
EHILL2523 – Jack totally would have done that LOL
Wow, so many haters…or at least, dis-likers, I’ve enjoyed this season…who said drama was reality? There are thousands of successful dramas that have no place in reality…It is entertainment, it is for amusement…if someone couldn’t play their part well, I could appreciate the critical analysis, but that is not the case here…for the “wannabe” screenwriters…I hope you find some joy in another show somewhere…I’m still on board with “Homeland”…I see many possibilities….
Wait a minutes. If you dis-like a show that makes you a “wannabe” screen writer?
Jazzie, the problem is that the first season was so good. Since then it has declined further and further. This season was basically just another prime time soap, one farfetched plot twist after another, manipulating viewers for artificial tension. My lowpoint of the season; the meeting with Abu Nazir’s widow. The meeting was fine, but why exactly did Akbari drive his car there first, and emerge from his car and smile at Brody, and then drive off? Oh that’s right, so the writers could build false tension around the possibility that Brody might be meeting with Akbari. Pure bs. But there has been so much of that this season.
Posts like this are precisely the reason that Showtime just keeps doling out the lazy writing dog cr*p. They look online and see that 75% of the people give the episode or season a decent grade and figure the other 25% who complain will either just keep watching or aren’t worth satisfying.
The problem is they sold us on the show in Season 1 as a realistic look at the terrorist world we live in. But after awhile they just said the heck with that…much too difficult. Let’s just make stories up and keep our jobs that much longer.
If I want high fantastical unreality, I’ll watch Once Upon A Time, not a show about terrorists. But that’s just me.
I’m one of the ones who bought into the Brody/Carrie love story hook, line, and sinker. My big problem with the epilogue is that Carrie was still a member of the CIA after they sold out Brody; specifically, why she would work for Senator Lockhart, who doomed Brody. Despite Javadi’s eloquent explanation about why it was necessary, I don’t think Carrie would accept that, nor the way Saul was fired. Carrie should be finished with the agency. Any other ending is false to the all-consuming love story we’ve been told. I’m not pleased.
Over the months she has probably come to terms with why it had to happen. Carrie understands the game. She has had assets die on her watch too.
Carrie didn’t seem like she had come to terms with it. She was still deeply grieving at the end of the episode. Being pregnant does nothing to alleviate depression; in fact, she will be in really bad shape after that baby is born, despite her sister’s idiotic assertion that having a baby will “make her healthy.” I would think that someone with a personality as prone to depression, as disrespectful of authority, and as unable to let go of an idea as Carrie would not tolerate a Lockhart CIA. I also think she would be ready to cling onto this baby as her last scrap of Brody. But I’m not writing the show, so we got what we got. As I said, I didn’t like it. There were parts that I did like, and I was sad right along with Carrie about Brody’s death, but the CIA-related story this season was utter crap. Such a disappointment after the preceding two seasons of awesomeness. I wish this had been the series finale.
I was convinced the whole epilogue was building to a Carrie Has Turned Double Agent for Iran/Russia/N Korea/Syria/etc. plot twist that I was amazed, and even a bit impressed, when that didn’t happen. Still not ruling it out though.
I wonder if Saul is going to be in season 4 since he was fired. I can`t imagine the show without him. I guess they will find a way to get him back at the CIA too like they did with Carrie in season 2.
So happy i found your comment. This is totally what I felt – how can she go on working for the CIA while they betrayed her and Brody that much? They surrendered him to be killed and she is still a part of them? Couldn´t buy that and really made me angry!!
I cried when Carrie climbed the fence. That’s all I really want to comment. I felt so disconnected from this episode, and 96% of this season. I am disappointed overall, and even more sad that I expected more. I have been rewatching season 1 and 2, and wonder out loud if they changed writers. Homeland was magical, even with flaws back then. What happened? Of course I will tune in next season, if it isn’t cancelled. Guess there is always Justified, Game of Thrones, 24 to look forward to!
Killing off Brody killed off my interest in Homeland. The whole season sucked, but the finale ended the series for me. Now there’s no agony in waiting for the next season because I won’t be watching it.
Somehow it doesn’t feel like Brody is dead. He should be by all that’s known about hanging (like breaking the neck bones more harmful than suffocating), but still it doesn’t.
He may well be still alive, and the whole scene with hanging him a conspiracy to show to Iran he is dead, while in fact he is on his way to a witness protection.
just a fantasy, but it feels this way, for some reason.
If that were to come to pass you can bet there would be a few million TV remote controls thrown against the wall in anger come next fall. Better buy stock in Big Remote soon.
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing…they should have done it on camera…so they can fake it…but hanging hom the way they did in the open, there’s no way to fake it…he’s a goner.
I think Brody is still alive. His eyes were still open at the very end. The crane, being up so high, make it hard for anyone on the ground to verify if he was dead or faking it. Brody’s neck could have been covered or disguised with hard material (a flexible but strong tube which can withstand the pressure of the rope). Then he was told to pretend to go limp. Somehow it just did not look real. Don’t write off Brody yet. He is our hero, who was badly let down by incompetent CIA management. Brody will come back and place a bomb vest on senator Lockhart, the one who really deserve it. As for the two-timing Adal, who has two faces, well – he deserve a similar fate.
To be blunt, the finale of Homeland was, in a word, “disappointing.” And predictable.
You keep hearing Brody talk about “redemption.” What redemption? There certainly isn’t any for Brody with his family, with his country, or hell, even himself. He got revenge – for being turned into a terrorist – sure. But redemption? I don’t see it.
A better ending – especially considering there are soooooo many open questions out there: like who really did bomb the CIA and who is the CIA mole, for starters – would have been to have Brody and Carrie make it out of Iran alive. hen in a three episode arc Brody could go home, make amends with his family – aka Dana – then further redeem himself by exposing the CIA mole and reveal who actually did the bombing – after all there is a whole terrorist network operating (Brody could have found the info inside Akbari’s office) in the US which hasn’t been caught. And in the final episode [of the arc] Brody could confront the mole and die along with him/her and save carrie from certain death as well.
Now that Javaldi is up he chain of command (and with Saul gone from the CIA) there’s absolutely no reason that he can’t cover his tracks and say he CIA planted Brody and everybody would believe him. Everything the CIA has done would fall apart.
Yes that would have been a better ending. I hate shows where baddies like Lockhard prevail. Make me lose faith in humanity.
I hope the real CIA is not like the one depicted in this show.
I think that Quinn is the only one left who has any heart. I really enjoy his character as underplayed as he is.
I feel like Carrie and Quinn are headed for some sort of romance next season… not sure if I will hate that or what.
When Carrie saw the movement under her skin, I thought that maybe an alien was about to burst loose.
Which would have been more believable than the past two years of this show, and which would have provided a suitable ending, besides.
My husband, who is not a regular watcher of Homeland, but is a big horror movie fan, also reacted the same way!
I enjoyed this season, and had no problems with the finale. It’s entertaining television, and nothing more.
I agree, I said some of these same things that others are saying but im not complaining. If you want some reality where you cant pick apart every little detail, throw some paint on the wall and watch it dry. That’s reality, boring!!
If you’re setting the bar at “criticism” for watching paint dry, why are you bothering to read reviews in the first place? You’re wasting your time, as the very idea of critiquing something on any level is obvious below your interest level.
I wonder how much they will advance time next season? Is baby Brody going to be 5 or 6 so that s/he can ask about his/her father? Will the child’s last name be Brody? Given what’s happened I can see them making this child another sub plot- ANOTHER Brody family, especially if it turns out to be a girl.
I want them to do a larger time jump. I want Baby Brody to be played by Carrot Top.
Please, oh please, oh please…
Thought for sure when Saul went to open the box of croissants, and they went to a wide shot of the roof-top, that it was going to explode. Glad they did not do that.
That is the sad reality. People like Saul who orders his staff (and has no loyalty to them) get to enjoy the croissant. People like carrie, who did all the hard work, had to raise a baby without a father. Sound familiar?
Earlier today I was contemplating how to cut my cable bill – I could have started with this final episode and future Homeland series. This season finale was an absolute let down! At the end on this viewing my daughter and I booed the TV.
The writers of this episode must have taken a sedative before creating this boring excuse for a season finale. Let’s look at how this season progressed and led up to this dismal ending. The CIA headquarters was bombed – Brody was blamed. The CIA discovered that Brody was innocent – Carrie took a bullet in the shoulder trying to secure the evidence. Then the CIA transferred a drug induced Brody from a Latin hell hole and recruited him to assassinate a foreign military leader. Carrie is pregnant and the father, Brody, is told that he is on his way to a new life. As part of the assassination plan the CIA put in place a mole that ruthlessly murdered an unarmed ex-wife and assistant on US soil. Brody fixes a border mess on the Iraq territory and crosses into Tehran to complete a CIA assassination plot in which the President sends an order to double cross his escape from captivity and turns him over to a murderous military tribunal.
So Brody does the perp walk and there is now theme music, no dancing girls, no collage of his past memories – nothing to remind us I how he got to this point and why he deserves such a dark fate after putting his life on the line for his country. Brody said he wanted to redeem his self, but there is no redemption for this uneven script of the extended ending which was twenty minutes of wasted footage.
Huh?
OP, I feel you. Nothing had punch. Everything went kind of okay. Even the execution itself was not hard to watch. At all. And Javadi, who murdered his wife with a disturbingly intimately brutal violence, was all, “oh, Carrie. I know you like Brody. Like, LIKE HIM like him” and she’s all, “can I use your phone?” and he’s like “omg, you’re calling him again?” Sorry, I think that was the start of a different rant. Yes. This finale was underwhelming.
Like it or not. There is more resemblance to truth to this episode than we’d like to admit,
and that is the treacherous nature of politician and government organisation.
If you think it sounds too far-fetched, think again. It may exposed an inconvenient shrapnel of truth we all like to think do not exist.
Why do you think Kim Jon Un has murdered his uncle? Or why the government of Iran suddenly let weapon inspectors in?
Earlier today I was contemplating how to cut my cable bill – I could have started with this final episode and future Homeland series. This season finale was an absolute let down! At the end on this viewing my daughter and I booed the TV.
The writers of this episode must have taken a sedative before creating this boring excuse for a season finale. Let’s look at how this season progressed and led up to this dismal ending. The CIA headquarters was bombed – Brody was blamed. The CIA discovered that Brody was innocent – Carrie took a bullet in the shoulder trying to secure the evidence. Then the CIA transferred a drug induced Brody from a Latin hell hole and recruited him to assassinate a foreign military leader. Carrie is pregnant and the father, Brody, is told that he is on his way to a new life. As part of the assassination plan the CIA put in place a mole that ruthlessly murdered an unarmed ex-wife and assistant on US soil. Brody fixes a border mess on the Iraq territory and crosses into Tehran to complete a CIA assassination plot in which the President sends an order to double cross his escape from captivity and turns him over to a murderous military tribunal.
So Brody does the perp walk and there is now theme music, no dancing girls, no collage of his past memories – nothing to remind us I how he got to this point and why he deserves such a dark fate after putting his life on the line for his country. Brody said he wanted to redeem his self, but there is no redemption for this uneven script of the extended ending which was twenty minutes of wasted footage.
I knew Brody had to go. What else was there for him at all? Where could he go? Americans are black and white in their assessments of right and wrong, and no one would ever understand the nuance of his good vs. evil. He would spend the rest of his life glancing over his shoulder, and living with the mess his life became. This was redemption for him.
And WHAT was that haunting song in the end credits? Somehow it tied it all up beautifully for me.
Yeah, the music during the credits was really nice. Some sort of ‘sum up’ feeling I got from it.
I knew Brody had to go. What else was there for him at all? Where could he go? Americans are black and white in their assessments of right and wrong, and no one would ever understand the nuance of his good vs. evil. He would spend the rest of his life glancing over his shoulder, and living with the mess his life became. This was redemption for him.
And WHAT was that haunting song in the end credits? Somehow it tied it all up beautifully for me.
Earlier today I was contemplating how to cut my cable bill – I could have started with this final episode and future Homeland series. This season finale was an absolute let down! At the end on this viewing my daughter and I booed the TV.
The writers of this episode must have taken a sedative before creating this boring excuse for a season finale.
Let’s look at how this season progressed and led up to this dismal ending. The CIA headquarters was bombed – Brody was blamed. The CIA discovered that Brody was innocent – Carrie took a bullet in the shoulder trying to secure the evidence. Then the CIA transferred a drug induced Brody from a Latin hell hole and recruited him to assassinate a foreign military leader. Carrie is pregnant and the father, Brody, is told that he is on his way to a new life. As part of the assassination plan the CIA put in place a mole that ruthlessly murdered an unarmed ex-wife and assistant on US soil. Brody fixes a border mess on the Iraq territory and crosses into Tehran to complete a CIA assassination plot in which the President sends an order to double cross his escape from captivity and turns him over to a murderous military tribunal.
So Brody does the perp walk and there is now theme music, no dancing girls, no collage of his past memories – nothing to remind us I how he got to this point and why he deserves such a dark fate after putting his life on the line for his country. Brody said he wanted to redeem his self, but there is no redemption for this uneven script of the extended ending which was twenty minutes of wasted footage.
Why does Brody’s name need to be cleared of Walden’s murder? Who other than Nazir, Nazir’s henchman, Carrie, and Brody knew?
Why did Homeland even bother showing us Dana and that stupid subplot with the psychopath BF if that wasn’t relevant to the general narrative of the story. Complete waste of time.
Secondly, who was the Langley Bomber? You mean to tell me that after all that you don’t reveal who it was? If you are rebooting the show at least story wise then what the ****?
Exactly… this was noted by a text from my father… They NEVER resolved the identity of the Langley Bomber. Its no one in Iran because they bought Brody’ story. Saul “retires” without caring about who actually bombs. We’re supposed to believe it was some left over Abu Nazir guy??? Was the killing of a hundred CIA agents just one giant Macguffin?
oh… right… it was the guy in the motel… right… sure.
I knew Brody had to go. What else was there for him at all? Where could he go? Americans are black and white in their assessments of right and wrong, and no one would ever understand the nuance of his good vs. evil. He would spend the rest of his life glancing over his shoulder, and living with the mess his life became. This was redemption for him.
And WHAT was that haunting song in the end credits? Somehow it tied it all up beautifully for me.
Are we sure that this was not all a dream sequence for Brody while he was doped up in The Brazillian high rise?
OMG! Surely to God they won’t do that. It sucked 30 years ago on “Dallas”!
What was the point of the Dana Brody crap we had to suffer through early in the season ? Is the show just done with the Brody’s now ? Man this show is bad now
Really liked the mostly reflective nature of this finale and the aftermath, as previous finales of the show have done. I thought it brought some MUCH needed closure to Brody’s story and I’m eagerly anticipating Carrie’s adventures in Istanbul.
I don’t mean to nitpick, Alan, but I believe it’s ‘hanged’ instead of ‘hung’.
Soul mates, the CIA, a hanging –it’s all so romantic! Brody and Carrie are like the Romeo and Juliet of bungled international espionage. Only heroin-addicted and (when convenient to the plot) bipolar.
I’m super excited for Season 4. I hope they do a Two Men and a Baby thing where we get to hear the baby speak. I so hope it sounds like Will Smith!
I knew Brody was going to go but something inside of me held out home while they were in the safe house. He looked dead all episode though and that “famous chemistry” between them? I didn’t see it. No last words, no speech, no love at all. That fell flat. We waited all season for those speeches between them knowing he would go……
I just heard that the opening scene of season 4 will have the cast of Lost waking up from a dream….. or maybe Bob Newhart….
Portrayal of Carrie Matheson: [www.academia.edu]
This shows needs to END. Quite honestly, I thought “The Star” was the series finale until I read that the show’s been “renewed” for season 4.
It will not, of course, be the same show.
Brody’s story should have ended last season. I’m willing to give season 4 a try to see how a new mission & post for Carrie will work. I just hope with don’t get another obsessive lost story for her. The crumpled cry face has been milked for all it’s worth and I’m unimpressed by it now. I agree with pretty much every nitpick Alan mentioned but I’ll over look them if next season comes back strong. In my mind Carrie’s dream team is Quinn and the surveillance guy (sorry I can’t recall the character’s name).
Not once this season did Clare Danes do the “ugly cry” as ugly as it was in the first two seasons. I figured that she had read the comments of so many viewers making fun of the UC and modified it somewhat in Season 3.
i am sure brody is not dead. that was a trick during his execution. they made him wear some coat with hook on his backside.i think there is someone bigger boss than Akbari and jawadi.
i bet Brody is not dead. he will be again brainwashed to carry out much bigger attack than we can ever imagine. i think there was much bigger name and boss of Akbari who is root of all this and jawadi is working secretly for him.
I kept waiting for Brody to reappear also, like the Dark Knight Rises. I didn’t put it past show to fake the hanging for Javari to look good. I agree with above posters, there are a lot of unanswered questions- the bombing, Saul, Nazirs wife, etc that there could be a bigger conspiracy going on……or am I hoping for too much?
Yes! I can’t believe so few people have considered this possibility! Javadi made the deal with the CIA to fake Brody’s execution, which affirms his cooperation with them but bolsters his position in Iran. Saul must know by now because his mood was entirely too cheerful in general and especially vis a vis the director. Carrie moves to Istanbul where Brody emerges in another identity and then he and Saul can really go Jack Bauer to help Carrie because they are under the radar and out of the government. Damian Lewis DOES have that 7 year contract, you know! I just hope Quinn has a big part to play.
I began reading your reviews during The Wire and so loved yours and everyone’s comments. This whole season of Homeland has done it for me and I will be unsubscribing. Almost every review has been so negative and unpleasant with few positive comments. You now remind me of a bitter, nasty constipated old man who never has anything nice to say.
Yep. Writing sucks. (Some of the)acting sucks.
Blame the honest critic, and the commentators, instead of the writers, and the actors.
Makes perfect sense.
I dont know if I’ve ever been as disappointed in a character on TV as I was with Dar Adal. Last season there was something mysterious about him. This season? He’s basically just a right hand man that you arent sure you can trust but in the end you can. He served no real interesting purpose at all.
“..but in the end you couldn’t” you mean. He sided with Lockhart remember? Out of nowhere…
Brody was escorted out of the building by the guards, we don’t need to be inventing plot holes
Hey Alan, I think HOMELAND would have been perfect ending at the end of S1 – exactly as it did! Brody gets away with it and lives out his life as an American hero, Carrie saved the day, but will never know it, but WE DO, and worst of all, and we get to see her put it together only to know she’s losing that knowledge in the same moment — it’s a brilliant, horrible, excellent ending, unforgettable, unfair, and very dramatically exciting – and in my mind, that’s where the show should/does end.
Pretty much everything after Carrie walks into Brody’s hotel room and reads him his rights in S2 was just diabolical IMHO. I don’t really understand how anyone was even the slightest bit emotionally engaged by the end of this season 2, let alone season 3. I watched this finale with disinterest and honestly was waiting for the twist where it was revealed Brody’s death was a giant fake out concocted between Saul and Javadi and Carrie. That’s how low my expectations of the show have become- and honestly, how would that be any less plausible than everything else that happened in S3? (I started to type out a list some of these things but the list is basically so endless I lost interest.)