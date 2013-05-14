Season finale review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Elaine’s Big Day’

“New Girl” just concluded what’s been a terrific second season. I spoke to creator Liz Meriwether about the finale, and about some big decisions along the way, and I have a quick review of the finale coming up just as soon as we make some pasta and really listen to my Coldplay bootleg from Rotterdam…
I wish the finale had not aired during Upfront Week, so I would have the time to properly write a big-picture overview of why I’ve loved “New Girl” season 2 so much. Maybe that’ll come in the summer, or when season 3 starts, or perhaps when we get to Best of 2013 time in December. But the Meriwether interview gets into a lot of what worked, particularly in the second half of the season as Nick and Jess – a couple I had never had any interest in the show exploring before the show actually explored it – gave the writers, and the show, a focus it didn’t entirely have before. It would have been the easy and safe thing for them to walk away from each other in the finale so we could get six more iterations of Jess pining for Nick, Nick pining for Jess, etc., before they inevitably hook up again in season 4. Instead, Jess, Nick and the writers took a leap, and I think based on what we’ve seen so far, the idea of these mismatched knuckleheads trying to make a go of things should be a lot of fun next season. We’ve seen how good Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson are together in romantic scenes like the one at the end, but we haven’t really scratched the surface yet of elfin optimist Jess making decisions with angry screw-up Nick. So much potential there.
Speaking of things I didn’t want to see, but that the show pulled off to my pleasant surprise: Schmidt and Winston’s sabotage of Cece’s wedding. Comedically, that story spun on Winston, but emotionally it relied entirely on Max Greenfield convincing us that Schmidt was doing this because he genuinely believed Cece wanted to bail on the wedding – which she did – and not because he was eager to ditch Elizabeth and win her back. Coming at it from that place gave the show license to get pretty ridiculous with all the sabotage (my favorite was Nick unconsciously fist-pumping as “Cotton-Eyed Joe” blasted), and that in turn set up a scenario where Elizabeth and Cece were being mature and strong enough that any decision Schmidt made – other than running away like a coward – would have been survivable for the loser. (It also helped that Shivrang was so eager to run off with
Taylor Swift Elaine, which let Cece off the hook on that end of things.)
Meriwether talks a bit about how they’re still looking to crack The Winston Code, and that they spent a lot of this year just throwing crazy things at Lamorne Morris and trusting him to do something funny with it. That’s not the way you build a coherent or recognizable character – and I’d probably rather be done with Winston taking pranks to violent extremes – but at least it shows there’s talent there to be utilized when/if the writers finally lock in on a consistent take on the guy. (The plan to try him out in a more interesting romance makes a lot of sense to me, given how much of this season was driven by Jess’s various relationships, and by Schmidt and Nick’s, whereas Winston’s two girlfriends were mainly afterthoughts.)
What did everybody else think? Who should Schmidt choose? Would you rather Jess and Nick had remained called? What’s to be done with Winston? And how did you feel about season 2 as a whole?
I loved season 2, it’s one of the finest seasons of television I’ve ever seen. That said, I thought the finale really fell flat. I thought that Schmidt and Winston were acting so horribly in sabotaging a wedding like this, and if not for Cece and Shiv conveniently wanting to actually back out, would have been nearly unforgivable.
I also didn’t buy that Jess would instantly not trust or believe Nick, that came from a bit of a hurtful place and I would have been much more upset had I been Nick. That said, they did a fine job of putting the two together and I’m glad they are staying a couple.
I just think the writers took things too far for comedy sake, and it made much of this episode unbelievable for me. It’s a small stain on an otherwise fantastic season 2.
I agree with this completely. Loved this season, thought the Schmidt/Winston actions were legitimately cringe-worthy and sort of ruined the finale for me. Especially considering Shivrang had been presented thus far as a really decent guy who wanted to marry Cece.
Totally agree. I think season 2 was really strong, but I was underwhelmed by the finale. I thought the Nick/Jess stuff was ultimately handled well at the end, but I hated Schmidt’s whole sabotage plot. It felt like something we’d see on a lesser show. Also, while it’s unrealistic to think Merritt Wever might stick around, I’ve really enjoyed the addition of Elizabeth and love her with Schmidt.
That said, looking forward to season 3. This has become my second favorite comedy after Parks & Rec.
The Graduate, unFortunately.
The moment Jess mistook Nick for being part of the pranks and then him joining in I had this sinking feeling it was going to be a weak half hour of artificial misunderstandings—but they pulled out of it pretty deftly and stuck the landing. Great season finale.
YES. If they had called it based on the misunderstanding, I’d have hated it. But Jess figures it out in a hurry, and then they have the real fight — and then uncall it, despite that.
As a UW Alum twice over, the Bucky shenanigans [culminating in Winston’s swollen arm and his flat delivery of “Bucky bit me”] slayed me. But hearing “Cotton-Eyed Joe” for the first time in years may have topped it. God I loved that song.
Glad they didn’t push the panic button on Nick/Jess–I was rolling my eyes at the “calling it off” stuff, but happy at the resolution. Also rolled my eyes at Cece wanting Schmidt back…I would have preferred if she’d just admitted that marriage itself under this circumstance wasn’t exactly what she wanted, but I’ll give the show the benefit of the doubt with Cece/Schmidt given how well they’ve handled Jess/Nick this season. Can’t wait for S3.
I’ve had a real issue with the Schmidt/Elizabeth storyline. I didn’t feel like there was any real chance of that relationship sticking long-term, which basically meant it was difficult to invest in it. Given that there were also very few laughs associated with it, it’s been a total dud for me.*
*I have not seen the finale yet, so am not including it in the list.
Part of my issue with the storyline may simply be that I didn’t see Elizabeth as a character as much as I saw her as an obvious anti-Cece-and-lesson-for-Schmidt. Again, maybe that will change with the finale.
I’m with you. Schmidt/Cece/Elizabeth is a little too formulaic for me. Schmidt and Cece had a lot of chemistry in their own weird way and their breakup was more of a sitcom contrivance. I like that they’re avoiding a lot of that with Nick and Jess, but instead they seem to be doing it with Schmidt / Cece. I’ll be interested to see where they take it next year.
Considering that Schmidt straight up admitted that he wanted her to come to the wedding to make CeCe jealous, and that she had been on a date with someone else the night before because Schmidt was embarrassed by her (IIRC the episode “Winston’s Birthday” took place on the eve of the wedding), I can’t see him picking Elizabeth over CeCe. I did like her character in that she helped to explain Schmidt’s transition from a goofy fat guy to kinda a douche, as Alan has mentioned over the past few weeks.
With CeCe having limited child bearing years, and given Schmidt’s reaction to their pregnancy scare in Season 1, I think that would be an interesting storyline for them. Obviously CeCe’s thought about having kids with him if she was willing to break off her marriage with an ideal Indian guy.
I loved Season 2 and the finale. I personally hope Schmidt picks Elizabeth at least for a bit. They should write a naturally occuri g break-up, besides Schmidt and will most likely end up together anyway (because its a TV sitcom). And at least that would keep Merritt Weaver around for awhile.
In this round of New Girl Fantasy League, can Elizabeth and Winston PLEASE hook up? Seriously. Imagine that pairing.
Especially if she can teach him to tone down his pranks! :-)
I heard Lamorne Morris do an interview on a local radio station and he is very funny. They need to tap more into that and make Winston less manic when going for the big laughs.
Think there will be a Winston/Coach showdown next season?
If they had mastered Winston by now, I think that might happen. But since even Liz Meriwether acknowledges they’re still working on him, I imagine they wouldn’t be eager to bring back the guy Winston keeps being compared unfavorably to based on a single episode.
Sometimes there are really wonderful moments in New Girl where I just love the scene or the acting or the sentiment and how it is expressed — so I rewind and rewatch a few times and just marvel at how much I like these moments.
This episode’s moment belonged to Winston. For the first time ever. Shocked the hell out of me but there you go. It was the scene at the bar with Nick. They gave Winston something to do as a character that was both funny and a breath of acting where Winston wasn’t just responding or being manic. He knows Nick, knows his habits, understands this thing with Jess scares the bejesus out of Nick. So there were these moments in this scene at the bar where Winston actually was himself, a good friend, a great character. More than anything I liked this moment. Well done.
To me that’s the way the address the Winston issue. Give him something to do beyond caricature. I mean is it racism that holds the writers back from fleshing him out? I find it so confusing because especially from this episode it’s clear that the chops are there. Just give him something to do!
I actually like who Winston has become. And I didn’t care for him at first.
Nick and Jesse…yes.
And Schmidt….not sure who I’d like him to choose for now. But eventually, I think I would like it to be Cece
It’s funny, as a plus-sized gal I’d normally root for Schmidt to end up with Elizabeth (who I like a lot), to 1) strike a blow for us chubby girls and 2) for the show to thumb its nose at the usual sitcom conventions. And yet, I like Schmidt and Cece together so much that I find myself wanting him to choose her. Go figure.
More than anything, though, I LOVE Jess and Nick together. Their chemistry is so off-the-charts that I could see it even watching the show muted, with the closed-captioning on (I was attending an online class, but couldn’t bear to miss the show). Looking forward to next season.
I dunno, Alan… I think we, the viewers, wouldn’t mind a little more Brenda Song in Winston’s life. ;-)
She’s a regular on “Dads,” alas.
Yeah, they were doing some fun stuff with Brenda Song, especially in her first episode.
Exqueeze me?!? Fun stuff with Brenda Song in Dads?!?
That was one of the most sexist and racist clips I’ve had the misfortune to see, and I watch 2 Broke Girls regularly (so that’s saying something). Offensive and gross and a total disservice to this woman’s talents — and a real insult to women (and men quite frankly) everywhere. Grrr.
@Erika I think he meant they were doing fun things with her on New Girl (in reply to the original comment)
It didn’t work for me, because it felt weird. Jess changed, but I don’t know why or how she’s developed as a character, whereas we’ve seen so much change from Nick.
Exactly. Why is Jess putting it all out there? It felt strange to have Nick’s arc end in him saying nothing.
I would agree with this if it wasn’t clear to me that Nick was GOING to say something, but Jess did it first.
I liked it a lot. The sabotage was over the top and it wrapped up a little too perfectly, but I can forgive that because it was true to the characters. Winston had some great lines, but the excessive pranking thing is a little lame. He has had enough good flashes that I think they’ll figure him out.
Amazing finale. This is the best comedy on T.V. right now (and I am a big fan of Parks and Rec). I didn’t want them to cancel Cece’s wedding, but it ended up working out alright. I kind of hope Schmidt doesn’t pick Cece … at least not right away.
Alan,
I understand your perspective on Winston, but what about Lamorne Morris specifically? I actually think he’s terrific in the role and optimizes the material he’s given.
What did you think of his scene with Nick towards the end of the episode? That was the episode’s high point for me.
This was a stellar season, one where the show made The Leap in my eyes. It’s between this and Cougar Town for TV’s best comedy. (Parks is third to me.) New Girl and Cougar Town both also contended for TV’s best show this year.
I hope this show turns into the anti-HIMYM. Instead of constantly pulling the rug out from under the audience, I think they could continue to make this show amazing by showing the development of Nick and Jess’s relationship … along with all the bumps in the road … to the point where they get married. I don’t know that I have ever seen a sitcom relationship as real as this one seems. So often the couple is either madly in love with each other, ignoring each other, or fighting like cats and dogs. I think this show gets it right in showing how these people really like each other … really like being with each other … but have some issues to work through. I love it.
I loved season 2 but that was a bad, bad finale. The sabotage stuff was way too broad, and the whole “you have to pick one of us” is beneath this show. Terrible.
I agree with you, but we seem to be in the minority. I thought the sabotage stuff was truly terrible.
I am very surprised that we are the minority on this one. From the very beginning of the episode, it felt like a completely different show to me, like they ran out of steam as the end of the season approached and just threw this finale together. I don’t get the praise at all.
I think its because of how much good will the show has built up over this season. It seemed like a different show to me too. My general reaction was, “wait, are we supposed to now think Winston is insane and Schmidt is a terrible person.” I know the “Winston goes to far with pranks” was previously established as a character trait, but: 1) that was always a character trait I found dumb (and I believe Alan has written he agrees); and 2) this took things way too far.
Still, great season, and looking forward to Season 3.
I loved this episode. I think even though they haven’t figured out Winston yet, I appreciate them acknowledging Winston’s crazy prank thoughts. I like the Jess/Nick outcome. And even though his response was childish, Schmidt was right about Cece’s reluctance to get married. I think Elizabeth is doomed because she is already looking for an exit ramp on the relationship with Schmidt. Ready for season 3 already…
I think Winston’s prank thing is being overused by now.
This finale made me realize how genuinely happy this show makes me feel, similar to “The Office” in the Michael Scott period and “Parks and Rec” up to this point. Every week I enjoy spending time with these characters even if it;s a lesser episode, which is a bravo for a comedy in my book.
Insanely good season, feel like every episode brought the laughs. Schmidt running away was great, and Cotton Eye Joe fist pumping Nick was fantastic.
Taylor Swift as the girl was pretty hilarious as well, glad she just had a really small part, and wasn’t in the whole episode trying to help with the pranks. Can’t wait for season 3!
Great season from start to finish. If you had told me after the pilot that New Girl would be my favorite comedy on television by the end of the second season I would have laughed in your face. But that’s exactly what happened. What a tremendous show.
It really dusty in my room at the end of the episode.
This was a real “crystal duck” quality episode (you know… “TOW Rachel finds out”)
Man I’m such a sucker for RomComs and I’m so glad that the writers of New Girl really took the misunderstanding cliché behind the barn and shot it followed by a breakup that simply ended because they both were too much in love and found out within minutes not hours or days or what the hell, no, just because it really devastated them and they made it “to the airport” within five minutes not EIGHT FRIGGIN SEASONS of “being on a break” or what the hell :-)
I can’t wait for all the episodes that are waiting for us, like the “Did he sleep with his ex-girlfriend” one or when we find out what they both said to Dermott McDermott (we didn’t find out what they both said yet, right?). So much potential and the writers really went with it. God if the writers of HIMYM just had stuck to their guns and forget the premise and had just left Ted with Buttercup *gnarls teeth*
I hope they manage to add new characters so seamlessly like they did in this season. The casting director should be applauded, everything fits like a glove and the guest actors have great lines and stay true to their likeable characters.
But I’m sorry all I could think of when Taylor Swift stood up was goats interrupting her :-D
I thought this finale went totally off the rails. It was a mixture of contrived and clichéd.
I didn’t blame Schmidt for running away at the end, they totally put him on the spot. I don’t like how that was twisted to make him in the wrong. It was a huge life decision, its unreasonable to make him choose immediately
And talk about a lack of class from CeCe: breaking off the wedding during the ceremony in front of everyone, announcing that you love another man who also happens to be dating someone, then demanding that said man decides immediately whether he wants you or the woman he has currently committed to. How about having a little patience and waiting it out like she forced Schmidt to do all this time? Does anyone really think CeCe came out of this as at all likable?
I agree, totally lameballs on CeCe’s part.
Elizabeth is the one who put it out there, point-blank, that he had to choose. Cece went along with it, and that was only after she apologized to Elizabeth. All things considered, Cece didn’t look nearly as bad as she could have.
Also my favorite comedy, make that show at the moment (with Parks and Rec 2nd). Agree that what really put it over the top is the Jess/Nick relationship this year; something about it really gets to me; I think its the way they keep finding good reasons not to be together only to put them aside because of how much they do like each other. I always saw them as more of a brother and sister but have changed my mind. I’m for a less manic, more ironic commentator Winston; though I loved the Alien callback in their chasing Bucky through the vents.
Bucky in real life is not an actual badger. He is an anthropomorphic character that wears a sweater but no pants. He does push-ups every time UW scores a touchdown. Bucky is the man. On Wisconsin.
Also, I love this show and the finale was a strong end to a great season.
The University of Wisconsin has really cornered the TV comedy market. This “Bucky” on the New Girl, Will Arnett’s “Parks and Rec” character going to Wisconsin for both his Grad and Undergrad, and the guys on “Happy Endings” watching Badger football with UW hats on. It’s only a matter of time that a UW reference is worked into Modern Family given Steve Levitan is a UW grad as well.
I humbly submit that no other school is worth mentioning.
Schmidt’s delivery of “THE DUCTS! THE DUCTS!” had me in stitches. I also loved the long look between him and Cece when he first saw her in this episode…it showed that they really do have a deep connection and love for each other, regardless of whether they’ll end up having a lasting relationship.
Also, Nick looked damn good in Schmidt’s worst suit, as did Jess in her sari.
By the way, Taylor Swift’s character being named “Elaine” can’t be an accident—pretty obvious “The Graduate” Reference.
Schmidt should choose…..Winston. That might make for some interesting storytelling/scenarios.
If Meriweather is looking for Workplace comedy, it is right there at the radio station with Winston. I think there are possibilities there.
Review coming up just as soon as Alan does a review of the most recent episode of “Rectify”, the best show on the tube this side of Mad Men
Alan, have you ever read the lyrics to Cotton-Eyed Joe? I don’t think it’s a coincidence how closely they fit the plot of this finale, and the perfect song for Cece’s decision to stop the wedding for Schmidt and for Schmidt to sabotage it because of her. Check it out (imagining Shivrang as the speaker):
“Kase he was tall, and berry slim,
An’ so my gal she follered him.
I’d ‘a’ been married forty year ago
Ef it had n’t a-been for Cotton-eyed Joe.
She was de prettiest gal to be found
Anywhar in de country round;
Her lips was red an’ her eyes was bright,
Her skin was black but her teeth was white.
I’d ‘a’ been married forty year ago
Ef it had n’t a-been for Cotton-eyed Joe.”
This was the worst episode of New Girl in their series history. I have put in a lot of time watching this show and telling friends to check it out because they didn’t know what they were missing. This has been a great season overall. But my God, what a terrible and jarring way to end it. I know the show is a broad comedy but some of the events of this episode push the boundaries of reason and common sense for me.
1) I hated the entire premise that Schmidt and Winston would willingly sabotage the wedding of one of their friends. That wedding cost their respective parents at minimum $75K. Yet Schmidt and Winston have zero problem risking the life of Shivrang by agitating the horse, risking everyone there by setting loose the badger and destroying the main wedding area where a religious wedding ceremony was being performed. All for what? Because Schmidt knew CeCe wanted to bail on the wedding? He sees her every damn day in their apartment – couldn’t he have taken her out to lunch and determined this? If Jess and CeCe are such good friends, wouldn’t they have probably discussed her cold feet versus waiting to the absolute last second? What Schmidt and Winston did was incredibly malicious and wrong.
2) The turn by Shivrang was completely out of left field and seemed inconsistent with what we know of his character so far. Came across as slapstick and took me out of the scene. Not funny in the least.
3) Showrunner Liz Meriwether doesn’t know how to write black people. There are no excuses for this. We are two seasons in and Winston still isn’t a fully fledged character. Liz, if you don’t know how to write black people, how about your hire some black writers who might have more of a clue? I don’t fault the actor because I think he is funny but he is given the worst material.
4) Am I supposed to root for Schmidt to dump a very likable character in Elizabeth? The episode made me like Schmidt and CeCe less which was surely not the point.
Disappointing end to what was a great overall season.
Lost in all the good stuff this season is how quietly hilarious Hannah Simone can be. She had a couple small bits this year that were top notch funny – like her inability to pronounce “ink pen.”
I’m frankly shocked at the amount of positive feedback for this episode. I have absolutely loved Season 2, and New Girl is consistently one of the most entertaining comedies on the air (even occasionally besting Parks and Rec). But this episode was a complete dud for me.
The writing just felt lazy throughout the entire episode, with the worst offender being the “You have to choose one of us” conversation between Schmidt, CeCe and Elizabeth. That felt completely contrived, and no actual human beings behave and talk like that. It was cliche and way too on-the-nose.
Only slightly less bad was the way CeCe’s wedding dissolved. I didn’t for a second think she would actually get married, but the way things happened was just bad. Despite all his declarations of looking forward to their lives together, CeCe’s fiance has been harboring feelings for someone else the whole time? And this is revealed through a 30-second Taylor Swift cameo ending with “Let’s elope”? That’s just horrible writing.
The only thing that really worked in the episode was Nick and Jess, which I have been very pleasantly surprised with all season. Their issue was a legitimate one, with both of them worrying Nick is too much of a train wreck. I understand it’s not in his nature to be in touch with his feelings, but I’d like Nick to actually be able to give a heartfelt talk to Jess. He can’t solve everything with the “I’m just going to kiss you now” move.
Overall, this has been a fantastic season of TV. One of the best for a comedy in a while. But this episode was just downright bad, like everyone had procrastinated and then suddenly had to throw a quick script together. Still, they’ve earned enough good will for me to easily look past it, and I’m really looking forward to Season 3.
Agree
The was one of the best comedy seasons I can remember on a network in the last 4-5 years. I honestly enjoyed it more than P&R 3 or 4(though I suspect thats cause I am right in the demo wheelhouse for New Girl being a 33 yr old single guy in LA.)
The only note that continually ran false for me was Schmidt with Elizabeth and hopefully that ends pretty quickly. While its nice to humanize him with a less than stunning girl, its not like he’s been awful. He was rejected constantly by Cece at first and was never terrible to her or anything when they dated. The guy obviously has a monstrous heart and can be super sensitive about the right things. Nick has probably went through more knockouts over the two seasons than Schmidt. I just don’t buy that a guy who takes care of himself, works out incessantly, makes a lot of money(relatively) in LA would go for Elizabeth. Elizabeth is kinda sweet and strong willed to be sure but she is significantly over weight and certainly not uber charismatic amazing or anything. She also doesn’t seem to have anything in common with the man Schmidt has become, which is a pretty good dude who works out alot(and is not shallow for expecting the same in return from his partner.)
Congrats to Meriweather and Crew for a terrific season.
Geez. Anybody have a jar?
Alan… how ’bout a review of ‘The Mindy Project’ finale, which was head and shoulders above New Girls finale…..not even close!!!!!
I’m torn on the finale too, and I love how articulate these commenters are. New Girl always goes bizarre, then pushes it into extra bizarre territory, and I love it for that. But I would say the amount of time spent with “badger in the air duct” was too broad. Also them falling through the ceiling. I hate stuff like that (on shows where the physical comedy is otherwise realistic) because in real life they’d be dead or severely injured.
I agree with whoever said Shivrang running off with T-Swift took them out of the moment. That was corny, over-the-top acting and totally inconsistent with his character.
I also felt like Jess was lashing out at Nick for no reason. She hasn’t accused him of being childish in forever, so why start now just to create a fake obstacle between them? Then again, her dad’s comments could be simmering in her head and she was stressed out by how the wedding day was going. Plus when you really like someone and realize it could be the start of something real, you can find tiny flaws of theirs to pick on and push them away. But part of me didn’t like how they broke up, then got back together 5 mins later with a dramatic speech and a kiss. That feels more like Hollywood than real life, and so far Jess and Nick’s relationship has been so true to life. (But the romantic in me loved it.)
The absolute worst thing for me was Schmidt-CeCe-Elizabeth. One of the things I love most about NG is that they never waste dialogue–every line is either funny or meaningful. That’s why I couldn’t believe they wasted precious seconds of the finale going “you must choose…me or her…do you love me or her?…you must decide…” 1) The audience isn’t stupid, we know what’s going on and don’t need it spelled out for us. and 2)CeCe was so rude and selfish to do that in front of Elizabeth, right then and there!
My ideal finale (not that i’ve overthought this at ALL) would involve sabotage on a smaller scale, maybe at the wedding rehearsal or just the weekend leading up to it with pre-wedding festivities and friends/family at the hotel. Then before the ceremony, CeCe and Shivrang would realize they’re not ready to commit to each other and have an honest talk about it. This would lead Nick and Jess to think about how you know if someone is right for you, and they too would have an honest, simple and romantic talk, deciding that they want to go for it despite what their dad said. Maybe my version of the finale wouldn’t be as funny, but it’s what I was hoping for in terms of character development :)
The sudden appearance of “Deus ex Elaine” was a bit of a groaner, because it confirmed that Shivrang was nothing more than a plot contrivance.
As much as I didn’t like the Shivrang plotline for Cece (would she really have submitted to this arranged marriage so readily?), I was also was a little miffed that Schmidt now has two perfect relationships to perilously choose between. Just as the show convinced us that Schmidt and Cece were meant to be, they split them up for no reason, and just as the show convinced us that Elizabeth was exactly what Schmidt needs at this moment, they remind us that Cece is both perfect for him and is still in love with him.
Ugh… just pick one already. I mean the writers should just pick one. I don’t need to see a few episodes of Schmidt deciding which to choose, because that’s boring, but also, it feels entirely arbitrary, since both characters are equally good matches for him both and provide interesting story possibilities. The show won’t be able to provide the audience with a good reason why Schmidt would choose either of them over the other. I guess that’s the point of the dilemma, but I’m just not interested in that.
Given the choice, I’d have the writers just have him pick Elizabeth during the hiatus, so that her character can stay on the show. That’s the only reason I can see for picking one over the other.
Best.stunt.casting.ever.
They had me the second Taylor Swift stood up. Everything that came after it was perfection on perfection.
Alan. With Happy Endings cancelled, any chance they bring back Coach?
Maybe I’m wrong, but “New Girl” is a comedy first and foremost. That being said, I thought the finale was dead on. Part of the charm of this show (beyond great characters) is the off the wall moments that coe out of nowhere, and the last episode was no exception. The Nick/Jess relationship is rivaling Sam/Diane from “Cheers”. Great job on season 2!