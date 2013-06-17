Season finale review: ‘Nurse Jackie’ – ‘Soul’

A quick review of last night’s “Nurse Jackie” season finale – and season 5 as a whole – coming up just as soon as I kidnap you in a Zipcar…
As I noted when I interviewed Edie Falco before this season began, there was a major behind the scenes change for “Jackie” season 5, with Clyde Phillips replacing co-creators Liz Brixius and Linda Wallem as showrunner. Given Phillips’ penchant for hitting the reset button while he was in charge of “Dexter,” I was wondering how quickly he would move to undo the big shakeup Brixius and Wallem had done to the series in season 4. Instead, he mostly stuck with what had come before. Jackie’s life is still an open book to her colleagues now – if anything, this season she gave up any pretense of hiding anything from anyone, even the likes of Coop – Zoey is still able to stand up to her (and with Eve Best mostly away from this season, at her own request, Zoey and Eddie took turns as Jackie’s confidantes), and Jackie wasn’t constantly getting away with things because of convenient lies.
On the one hand, I appreciated that Phillips didn’t try to retreat to what the show had once been. On the other, with a few exceptions – notably Bobby Cannavale’s brief returns as Dr. Cruz – this season felt notably less vital than the one before it. I don’t want to call this a safe version of “Nurse Jackie,” but it was certainly a comfortable one: a fairly straightforward hospital show that sometimes tilted towards comedy (particularly involving Coop and Dr. Roman), sometimes towards drama (the shot cop episode was very effective, as was the death of John Cullum in the finale), but pretty meat-and-potatoes overall, albeit with the usual strong performances from Falco, Merritt Wever and company.(*)
(*) Ruby Jerrins doesn’t get as much attention as Kiernan Shipka, Maisie Williams or some of the other great kid actresses of the moment, but she was and is sensational, here effectively turning Grace into a rebellious teen who still feels connected to the anxious little girl we first met. I also enjoyed the charm offensive Adam Ferrarra put on as Frank.
And because Jackie’s life, and the show, felt more stable, I can understand why Phillips might have felt the need to do what he did in the finale and have Jackie go off the wagon – on the way to her sobriety anniversary ceremony, no less – without telling anyone. If Jackie’s not using, not lying, not blowing up her life and other’s, then it can be very easy for this show to fall into a comfortable-bordering-on-disposable pattern. But if season 6 turns out to just be a rehash of seasons 1-3, then that’s no better. What was so special about the fourth season was the way it pushed the story and the characters forward and did something different with them. Maybe Phillips can do that with a pill-popping Jackie, and it’s definitely not improbable for an addict to abandon sobriety. But how I feel about this finale is going to depend on what happens next.
Under Phillips, “Dexter” never changed because it was a big hit that Showtime wanted to keep on the air as long as possible. “Jackie” isn’t a network flagship kind of show, and I would hope that Phillips, David Nevins, or someone else will be able to look at the sixth season and decide whether this is a series that needs to continue, or whether the interesting part of the story has been told. I wouldn’t mind watching a series in the mold of this fifth season; I’m just not sure that I need to.
What did everybody else think?
Really enjoyed this season, especially the second half. The surprise turn for Zoey and Prentiss had my little heart afluttering–I just love both Zoey and Merritt Wever so much I can’t help but have a little fangirl moment when something good (or fun or sexy) happens to her. Same when Jackie apologized to her. I love and miss Eve Best but I feel like as long as Merritt Wever is in, I’m in.
Not sure how to feel about Jackie’s relapse at the very end. Like you, I think it depends on what happens next. But I do appreciate how they didn’t pull many punches with that moment. Just had her open the box, grab the pill, and gulp it down.
I sort of took the whole idea of her taking the pill as a bit more metaphorical than her falling off the wagon. I really think it was more a celebratory moment of control, given what she had previously stated the pill represented. It was something to experience, but to let go. Just my opinion.
I share your suspicion, and it’s a nice device to bring viewers back for the first episode next season. They’ve got plenty of time to get creative.
^This
This show is never really “good.” But it’s entertaining. And that’s kind of a waste of really good actors. First of all, make it an hour, and create some kind of character arc with a little complexity—that might help. I can live without Eve Best (although I liked her when she was there) but there needs to be a compelling story to elevate this series. If Eddie is to stay, he has to have some meaning to “inform” Jackie’s journey. And poor Akalitis…why can’t they come up with something reasonable for that character??
In a behind the scenes look after the episode aired “on demand” the producers said they worked backwards from the moment Jackie goes off the wagon to plot the season. When she takes the pill it’s her way of dealing with everything going well with her life. She is happy, she has a loving boyfriend, the girls are in a more stable environment with their father, work is good and she has beaten her addiction for a full year. She doesn’t know how to deal with this “unaided” bliss, so she reverts to old habits – getting high.
This makes me think we will see her using again in season six but in her eyes, an addict that has mastered her daemons – she is in control now. This obviously is not reality so I can easily see us fall back into season 1-3 territory.
I was angered, saddened, and disappointed that this show was given another season.
I think the writers of this show are expressing contempt for either their bosses, the viewers, or both. This show was spent by the 3rd season. “Nurse Jackie” is as stupid as the contemptible “Californication”, but without the goofy sense of fun.
So just because you don’t enjoy it you want to deprive others of their pleasure? Go watch True Blood!
My sister thinks she has been using this whole season, but has had to be so much slicker in hiding it (including from the viewers). That is why she gave the kids to Kevin because she may be the only one on to her, or will be soon – takes one to know one, etc. Interesting theory, one that I have not heard anywhere else. What do you think?
Hi, I did all the behind-the-scenes “Nurse Jackie” TV interviews for Showtime this season. I did ask Clyde Phillips and Co-Executive Producer Tom Straw if we were to assume that Jackie had indeed been using all season and we just didn’t know it. They said absolutely not. This was a one-time thing. Her issue was she was experiencing something she’d never felt before: Joy. And she couldn’t handle it. You can see the interview on sho.com. Lots of pieces on YouTube, too. Search “Nurse Jackie, Season 5.”
I can understand your position. Although I can watch another season of Nurse Jackie at this stage, I don`t know how long it will take before it gets like Dexter or Californication. Though Dexter did redeem itself a bit with season 7 and looks like they may end on a high note. But another season of Californication is absolutely ridiculous! I was furious to find out it will be ANOTHER season of being told Hank needs to be with Karen! That storyline really has been done to death and another season can`t be justified.
I like that theory that Jackie had been using all the time, that could`ve been interesting. But it also sounds interesting that she used to deal with joy and things going well. I think this season and last has been an honest portrayal of what it could be like to try to get sober and stay sober.
I thought the action of Jackie taking the pill at the end didn’t make sense. Why not have her take it when things are going bad, not good. It looked like a fabricated cliff hanger, just like Jackie not explaining to her boyfriend in the previous episode when he called and she blew him off instead of explaining her daughter was using.
I hate when things don’t make sense.
This show deserves better.
I hope this show doesn’t go the way of the last three seasons of Dexter.
She took the pill for two reasons: The obvious one is Jackie knows where she is with chaos, but joy and everything going well? That’s out of her comfort zone.
The second is why I love this show: This was her big, quiet ‘**** you’ to everybody who has been telling her, no matter how right or how much she wants them to, how to live her life.
Jackie does things her way.
I know this comment is coming kind of late but I will make it. The psychology of addiction is such that many times it actually easier to fall off the wagon when things are good. This is when the illusion of being able to control the addiction is at it’s strongest. I think the people writing for this show really understand that aspect of addictions and why addicts so frequently fail just when they’re turning the corner.
She took that pill because it makes us want to watch next season, keeps us coming back for more.
I love this show; Coop, Zoey, the new black Doc, the hot nightmare young doc doing her residency, Jackie’s angry daughter Grace, Kevin, Thor; I like these characters. I loved Cruz’ son who died.
As a recovering addict, I’m bummed she popped that pill, but it’s just a TV show, it’s not real.
Whose to say there was even anything inside the capsule??
I believe it was empty…
Like your take on it.
just watched season 1-5. i think the pill was empty and grace took the goods inside and snorted it
Not sure why people think that she takes the pill because she can’t deal with all the happiness and joy in her life. She initially started to take pills because she felt that she was a bad mother. She eventually stops only to find out that despite that, her addiction has messed up her daughter to the point of her taking drugs and feels that in order to save her she has to give both of her daughter up. Not particularly joyous, quite the opposite.