Season finale review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Are You Better Off?’

“Parks and Recreation” just concluded its fifth season. I interviewed Mike Schur about the year, and have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as we lose the weight of 100 pregnant manatees…
When I spoke to Schur earlier this year prior to the airing of “Ben and Leslie,” he talked at length about how he’s approached every finale after season 2 as potentially the last episode of the series. “Are You Better Off?” was conceived at a time when the show’s future was still at least somewhat in doubt – as opposed to now, when it’s by far the most likely NBC sitcom to be renewed – but it feels different from “L’il Sebastian,” “Win, Lose or Draw” and “Leslie and Ben,” in that the focus is even more on the future than on the past.
We certainly revisit a lot of Leslie’s actions as a city councilwoman from this season, including brief flashbacks to the fight over giant sodas, turning Lot 48 into a Paunch Burger, teaching sex ed to seniors, turning Dennis’ video store into a porn emporium, etc., but it’s less of a victory lap for this season than a set-up for what’s to come in the presumptive season 6, with Kathryn Pinewood and other Leslie Knope enemies (including, of course, Harris and his buddy from Animal Control) leading a campaign to get her recalled.
Similarly, the offer to buy Rent-A-Swag is a culmination of Tom’s story this year, but is also setting up competition from a wealthy, anonymous individual. (My money’s on Dennis Feinstein, if not Diddy himself.) Bert Macklin comes out of retirement to investigate the case of the positive pregnancy test, but Ann and Chris haven’t conceived yet (though appear to be full-on dating now), and is all designed to lead to Andy’s discovery that April will be moving to Bloomington for vet school, and Ron’s that Diane will soon be giving the world what it’s always wanted: Baby Effing Swanson.
And while the trip down memory lane – including Leslie returning to the polluted Pawnee River, which is how the season premiere ended – was fun, the most intriguing parts of the finale were those set-ups for season 6.
Though Leslie hasn’t entirely adjusted to the city council, overall her life has been pretty damn sweet this season. Having her face a recall vote gives her a big new obstacle to fight against – or, if the writers decide to have her lose, an excuse for her to find a different direction for her career. Similarly, giving Tom a deep-pocketed competitor provides him with a new struggle without undoing the maturation process he went through this year.
And to borrow a word from our man the Nipple King, I literally could not be more excited about the idea of Ron Swanson changing diapers, dealing with lack of sleep and getting a brand-new human life to mold. Babies can cause complications on sitcoms, but when there’s a big ensemble like this and Ron’s personal life only comes up a handful of times a season, it’s pretty simple to explore the giant gobs of potential hilarity that would come from Ron with an infant without having it take over the show. I can already picture the nursery furniture in my head, and all of it is much better-crafted than anything my kids slept in.
April getting admitted to vet school in Bloomington is the fuzzy one of the bunch – even Schur admits he’s not sure where they’re going with it yet, in part because Chris Pratt will be absent for part of the season filming “Guardians of the Galaxy” – but the lead-up to it with the return of Macklin was the finale’s comic highlight. I respected the decision to retire Andy’s alter ego earlier this year, but at least for now the writers have abandoned any pretense of having him mature, and “Macklin, you sonuvabitch” will never not be funny. What made this Macklin story a treat was the decision to make Ann(*) his sidekick, as it lets her be more petulant and goofy than normal while also lending slightly more weight to the investigation than if it had been another Macklin/Snakehole (or Macklin/Hitler) joint.
(*) The way Ann reacts to the first sight of Macklin raises the possibility that this isn’t a character Andy first created to scare Greg Pikitis, but was something he used to do when he and Ann were dating. Enough time has passed since April and Andy got married that it’s fairly safe for the show to do Andy/Ann stories now and then, and when you combine her usual straight man qualities with their romantic history, you get an even higher, funnier level of frustration than when Ben is dealing with Andy.
The downside to Schur and company writing like cancellation could be around any corner is the enormous amount of creative energy the approach consumes, and you could feel the show trying to catch its breath with some of the post-wedding episodes. (On the other hand, this closing stretch of the season also featured outstanding episodes like “Bailout” and “Animal Control.”) The upside is that it forces the writers to constantly move the characters forward and try them in new settings and relationships. I’m assuming this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Leslie Knope, and the seeds laid throughout “Are You Better Off?” makes me very excited to see them flower next season.
Some other thoughts:
* Brandi Maxxxx’s appearance (Dennis on “Our Goo”: “I’ve seen the first 90 seconds”) gives me reason to link to the trailer for the “Porks & Recreation” porn parody. No nudity, but click at your own risk, especially if you ever want to look at Ron the same way again.
* Our first glimpse of Jerry the intern of course involves the gang shouting him down while just makes glutton for punishment Jerry glad he’s back.
* Since proposing web series seems to be a thing I do now, here’s a very easy pitch: “Rob Lowe is ‘The Nipple King’!” A fortune to be made here!
* Besides Dennis Feinstein, who are pre-existing candidates for the backer of Tommy’s Closet?
* Jerry has a timeshare in Muncie. Donna has a condo in Seattle. Donna wins, as usual.
What did everybody else think?
Great episode. But I don’t know if Diane being pregnant is a definite. It probably is, but I felt like it could be either her or Leslie since Andy asked her only once in front of a crowd accusing her of being too sexual.
But it most likely is Diane…
Leslie being pregnant would likely turn the show into a stereotypical “Can this driven career woman HAVE IT ALL?” fiesta, which is totally not a direction Parks has ever leaned towards.
Also, they didn’t even remotely hint at the possibility of it being Leslie, so it’d be an incredibly cheap rug-pull to find out it IS her next season.
No, it’s definitely Diane. I don’t think it could be more obvious… Schur confirms so in the interview.
hope this means much more Lucy Lawless next season.
I agree that it’s almost certainly not Leslie, but they actually did throw in a red herring hint that it might be: When Bert Macklin is first introducing the case and they’re flashing back to the time at Ron’s cabin, they showed Leslie turning down a beer that Ben was offering her.
I feel like the 2nd half of the season was all Leslie failing and discovering the limitations of elected office vs hired position; namely employees are accountable to their bosses. Politicians ( ideally) are accountable to everyone
I gotta say, I totally called Diane as the pregnant one pretty early on. I’m really looking forward to that storyline if only because it seems like the best Ron stories come from Ron being challenged or thrown out of his comfort zone.
Yea, I knew immediately that it wouldn’t be any of the 5 women there and would most likely be Diane. The only hiccup in that was the name of the pregnancy test which absolutely fit the bill of Mona Lisa, which I would’ve hated because I think the show needs less Mona Lisa, not more.
Does Jamm have the money to fund Tommy’s Closet? That’s where my mind went, although Feinstein would be way more interesting. (I can see a whole arc of Tommy getting Jammed getting old before it began.)
Sewage Joe has always had an entrepreneurial streak…
What if Jean Ralphio got hit by another Lexus, got paid, is jealous of Tom’s success, and wants to take him down?
Why not? :-)
I’m thinking it’s JR, too. But, when Tom is confronting Mona Lisa at the store, doesn’t he say that if she’s pregnant he can sell the store and use the money to buy a house? And JR is right there? If JR was secretly trying to buy Tom out don’t you think he would have encouraged Tom to sell the store in that scene?
Of course, this may be a case of the writers not entirely sure who they want to be Tom’s competitor, so maybe they haven’t thought this all through yet.
Calling it right now: next year’s Ron-focused episode will be called “Ron and Baby.”
“Ron and Baby: Ten and a Half Men” :)
“A baby is born into this world with the capacity to choose good or evil. Case in point, it is born eating milk – a nutritious animal product, though one far less delicious than the cow whence it came. As it matures, ill it rise us to eat the cow or will it descend toward vegetables? It is my job as the father to provide spiritual guidance in such matters.”
If it’s a girl, will it be named Tammy Three?
Ron and Baby Tammy?
Watch, Diane will have some beloved, recently deceased relative named Tammy who they HAVE to name the daughter after.
Also, why hasn’t the Internet given me epic fan art of Ron Swanson hoisting a baby into the heavens yet! It’s Son of Swanson! Or daughter…
They can also “justify” it by naming the kid after Ron’s mother, dead or alive.
Jean-Ralphio might be the owner of Tommy’s Closet.
And I was going to be all upset when the promos mention someone’s pregnant, Andy immediately dismisses April as being the one, and the DirecTV listing says that “April makes a life-changing discovery”. Nice fake-out to divert attention to April.
This last part of the season lacked emotional depth. Which characters have really faced any meaningful challenges? While this episode was loaded with impending obstacles, I wish they could have gotten to some of them sooner so they wouldn’t have to push so many minor stories past the point of garnering any laughs (I would say Jamm and Mona Lisa are the prime examples).
Loved Macklin’s interrogation of Donna, more Donna please.
I first thought the owner of Tommy’s Closet was Jam. I don’t think Feinstein would remember Tom’s name to use for the name of the store. I think it has to be someone closer to the Parks gang.
I think both the Douche and Jean-Ralphio would be fun as Tom’s new nemesis, but ultimately, I doubt either actor has time for the project.
” Besides Dennis Feinstein, who are pre-existing candidates for the backer of Tommy’s Closet?”
Detlef Schrempf.
What about Roy Hibbert? We know from the bach party episode that hes not fond of Tom.
“Burt Macklin… you sonnuva bitch!”
After Burt and Ann confronted Leslie about being pregnant they turn to leave and Burt says either: “Wow, Brandi Maxxx” or “Is that Brandi Maxxx?” Either way funny.
I think Tommy’s Closet could also be a Sweetum’s production but I would personally like to see it be Joan Calmezzo or Perd Hapley. Heck, even councilman Dexhart would be hilarious if he could stop having sex while not at council meetings
Loved it! Gonna watch it again!
I hope this means we get a Swanson family gathering!
My vote for the secret buyer is councilman jam
Really great end to the season. It definitely felt different than the last two finales and I’m excited to see where they take things next. Although I think it could be fun at some point for Leslie and/or April to have a kid, I kind of like that it turned out to be Diane for now.
Ben wasn’t a big focus this episode other than to support Leslie, but one thing I noticed was how comfortable he was leading Leslie’s forum, helping her with damage control, etc. It made me wonder whether he’ll ever try to work his way back into a political career.
There have been strong episodes since the wedding, but the 2nd half of this season has been missing something. However, the finale seems to have set things up nicely for season 6. Looking forward to it!
I’ve felt the same way. Ever since the wedding I haven’t been on board quite as much. I love the characters though and look forward to next season.
Tom’s Closet is either Jean Ralphio or Donna. Donna always seems to have money available to invest. And JR, well, that’s just JR being JR.
Roy Hibbert and Detlef Schrempf are the buyers. Almost definitely.
I bet Aziz could get Kayne, Jay-z or Diddy to be the competitor!
Great episode as usual. I Completely forgot Ann and Andy ever dated. Then again, I have pretty much blocked out all of season 1.
….just as soon as I adopt a set of creepy middle aged twins from Romania.
My first thought about the owner of Tommy’s Closet was that it had to be one or both of Jean-Ralphio and Mona Lisa since they are…the woooo-oooorrrrst. I’m not sure Jean-Ralphio would stoop that low or that Mona Lisa would put any effort into anything, but it caught my eye that Tommy’s Closet mentioned the expansions that Tom was talking about earlier, which makes it likely to be someone who knows Tom or the business well enough to steal his future ideas and not just his concept.
My thought for the Tommy’s Closet owner is one of the Tammy’s trying to get back at Ron again (since I believe he was an investor in Tom’s business, and Ron gave that impassioned speech about how Tom should try to instead turn the tables on the potential buyer)
Sweetums trying to buy rent a swag? kids come in, kids leave with swag and candy. not sure who else that we’ve been introduced to has the money… roy hibbert?
good episode, with Burt’s investigation giving everyone some screentime. and the right amount of Jerry during the RAS investor meeting.
maybe i’ll start a twitter that details how each episode can be turned into a porn parody. in this one, andy finds a xxl prophylactic and investigates who it could belong to. twist: Jerry was at the cabin.
also the idea of the Tammys meeting Ron’s child make me very happy.
I’d like to chastise NBC for running Lucy Lawless’ name in the credits BEFORE she ever appeared onscreen in the final moments of the episode.
When her name flashed by, as Andy was talking with Ron about the pregnancy test, my first thought was that she hadn’t been in the episode. And a split-second later, I realized that that meant she’d be making a last-minute cameo. Which would certainly be pregnancy-test related.
And sure enough, NBC managed to spoil that last-minute surprise.
Usually spoiler casting mentions in the beginning of a episode happen due to legal reasons that the show producers frequently can’t do anything about. People have to be listed up front officially, I guess.
Great episode, they threw me for a loop cause I thought April was pregnant for sure. Bert Macklin was great with Ann, the Brandi Maxxx part was hilarious, and how have we not had a TREAT YO SELF episode.
Solid episode and the show definitely recovered from a couple of early season bumps to get back to being the show we all love. I will say, though, I could do without ever seeing Mona Lisa again. I think she’s the first unlikeable character on this show since Brendanawicz left.
Agree with you all that after the wedding, Parks episode had been well just OK (not terrible by any means but well forgetabble). To be fair, it’s hard to top last year’s election arc which gaves us knockout episodes one after another. The last few episodes lack anything compelling to watch, arc-wise.
I do still love the show though
Apparently, it’s pretty easy to get into veterinary school in TV land. Either that or April is really good at balancing marriage/work/school.
Tom’s business competitor is the Indian guy who runs the casino.
Alan already mentioned it, but Chris Pratt was awesome in this episode. Aside from all the stuff already mentioned, his face when Xena came into Ron’s office at the end was priceless
I’m feeling like the competition for Rent A Swag might be Jean Ralphio. He’s got his sister in on how Tom runs his business, and calling it Tommy’s Closet? It sits too close to home and this is exactly the type of douche move Jean Ralphio would do. Either way I’d be happy with him or Feinstein so long as they get a ton of screentime.
I had hoped this season would get back to revolving around the department and the characters that work there. Last season was WAY too much about Leslie and it really killed the levity. Yeah we get it, Leslie thinks Ben has a hot rear-end and she likes to objectify him a lot. Just a weird couple all around. This season kind of bobbed back and forth focusing every other episode to Leslie and her over-achieving efforts toward, well, toward whatever she wants. SHE’S THAT DRIVEN. PnR has kind of become an exercise in Amy Poehler pointing at her face. I’m afraid PnR will never get back the magic we saw in the first three seasons.
Because everyone working in the same department, doing the same thing day after day, year after year has worked really well for The Office.
Also this show has always been about Leslie. She’s the main character and Amy Poehler is the star of the show so not sure where this complaint is coming from.
And for the record, I love Leslie and Ben. I know some people don’t like them, but IMO they’re a gre at couple in the way they respect, admire and support each other.
@Michelle – The first 3 seasons were about the department with Leslie as a central figure. Season 4 was “The Amy Poehler Show.” And Season 5 is a bad mix of the two themes. The show has gotten worse and the ratings reflect the drop in quality. In my opinion, the Leslie and Ben thread is part of that drop in quality. I’m glad you like it but I don’t. Are you saying I’m not allowed to feel this way?
@ChickenBisquit I’m not saying that at all. You’re entitled to feel however you want. I just disagree with you. I don’t think Leslie is any more prominent now than she was during earlier seasons. I also think the show is in a little bit of a no-win situation. They try to shake things up by having their characters evolve and move on to bigger and better things. And some people complain that they miss the old days in the Parks department. But something tells me if they had kept things exactly the same, people would be complaining that these characters are boring and the show is becoming stagnant like The Office.
Looking back at the past season, yes they spent a lot of time on Leslie’s first year in office, but I don’t think it totally dominated the show. And yes there were a few episodes focused on her personal life, but there were plenty of episodes where she had little to no interaction with Ben at all. The show also spent a good amount of time focusing on April growing up, maturing and becoming serious about her career. Tom had a nice arc with Rent-A-Swag that made it evident he learned from his failures with E720. Ann had an actual storyline. Chris dealt with his depression. Ben had a bunch of career-related stories completely separate from his relationship with Leslie. And looking ahead, they set up future storylines not only for Leslie, but for April, Tom and Ron as well. I understand some people don’t like the direction the show has taken, but the fact that they want to tell stories other than what goes on day-to-day in the Parks department doesn’t mean that the show now sucks as a result of that decision.
As for the ratings, anyone who follows them closely knows that ratings are down for nearly every show and network. IMO declining ratings have less to do with perceived declines in quality and more to do with significant changes in people’s viewing habits: more competition from cable, increased DVR usage, Internet streaming, etc. If you look at Live + 7 day ratings, Parks hasn’t changed much vs. a year ago. And last year’s finale got a 1.7 in the demo vs. a 1.6 this year – not much change there. The relative stability year-over-year tells me that either the audience is incredibly loyal or that any drop in viewership has been off-set by new viewers discovering the show online. Of course, there’s also the question of whether Nielsen can accurately measure anything – and based on my experience with them in the digital ad space, I’d say no – but that’s another topic entirely.
One nit to pick. The veterinary school is in West Lafayette, not Blooomington.
April actually called Jerry Gary though!
It’s gotta be Dennis Feinstein (or perhaps he’ll be doing business under his real name, Dante Fiero). The guy crushed Tom’s stinky cologne dreams, then broadly hinted he’d like to hunt Tom for sport. Tom vs. Dennis is a long time coming. Of course, it could also be Tammy Two, since Ron’s a major investor and that’d be an opportunity to screw over both Tom and Ron.
But for the sake of argument, let’s look at this analytically. Whoever it is clearly has some money and a desire to protect their anonymity. This suggests it’s someone Tom would know, and someone whose history with Tom is strained. Given that Rent-A-Swag appears to be successful, an ordinary buyer would want to keep Tom on and running the store, but it sounded like Tom would be out entirely after the buyout. So that means it’s someone who doesn’t trust Toms business sense or his ability to maintain an enterprise. So who has money, knows Tom but isn’t super-friendly with him, and has seen him run a potentially successful business into the ground?
That’s right… it’s gotta be retired NBA star Detlef Schrempf.
Regarding the anonymous buyer, I thought it was pretty obvious that it’s (most likely) Donna, and I’m surprised Alan didn’t make that connection immediately. Right after he gets the offer, Donna is the one in the group enthusiastically telling him to take the deal – hardly the reaction you’d get from someone proven to be the savviest financial mind on the entire show. Especially given that her financial situation was emphasized in an earlier scene in the same episode. I’d be pretty surprised if it were anyone but Donna.
Sam offering Leslie his help writing her speeches was a nice West Wing callback.
I really don’t care for Mona Lisa but I think my favourite line in the episode was “Oh God, what have I done… like, to humanity”.
There’s always the possibility that Rent-a-swag’s competitor hasn’t been on the show yet, and we may see a bigger celebrity cameo over a few episodes ala Paul Rudd.
My first guess for Tommy’s Closet was JR. However, JR is too tall to own any clothes wearable by middle schoolers. My guess is a cameo from Justin Bieber.