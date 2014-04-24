Season finale review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Moving Up’

“Parks and Recreation” just wrapped up its sixth season. I did my annual interview with Mike Schur about what happened, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I click through a slideshow of “American Music Awards” sideboob fails…
The natural inclination with an episode like “Moving Up” is to talk early, often, and perhaps only, about the very last minute, where the show jumped forward three years in time, showing us a well-established National Parks office in Pawnee, Leslie and Ben's triplets as adorable little kids, Garry Gergich now being referred to as Terry, and surprise guest star Jon Hamm as an incompetent National Parks employee being fired after three years of misadventures that we will likely never see.
And we'll get to that, sure. But there was so much else to “Moving Up,” which essentially played as Schur and company bringing the version of the show that we know so well to a close. We got a big trip to San Francisco, with Leslie meeting yet another of her idols in Michelle Obama(*) – leading to one of the most delightfully frantic reactions Amy Poehler has gotten to play as Leslie – the triumphant return of The Cones of Dunshire (with Ben's accountant groupies even ensuring that he owns the copyright), the successful launch of Tom's Bistro, a popular Unity concert featuring terrific musical guests (including Ben getting to share a moment with Kay Hanley from Letters to Cleo), an all-star rendition of “Bye Bye, Lil Sebastian” (complete with Tupac-style hologram!), Ron outing himself as Duke Silver to the people of Pawnee because his new family has changed him so much, and Leslie taking the job with National Parks – and being instantly celebrated by her friends, who care more about her success than about the possibility of losing her.
(*) As I usually do whenever a real political figure appears on the show, let me remind you of the blog's No Politics rule. You can talk about Leslie's reaction to the First Lady, whether Mrs. Obama was more or less natural on camera than Joe Biden or Newt Gingrich, etc., but that's as far as that goes. Thank you for your time.
It is, essentially, the “Parks and Recreation” series finale, even though the show will be back next year, with all of the remaining castmembers as a part of it. (So not even like the med school season of “Scrubs.”) And it's probably something the show had to do, regardless of what crazy direction Schur and company attempted to go in next. As we've talked about a lot this season, “Parks” is still a fun show and at times (“London,” “The Cones of Dunshire,” “Anniversaries”) capable of being every bit as great as it was at its peak. But there are only so many stories you can tell about this specific set of characters in this specific set-up – even if everyone seemed to change job titles every 8 or 9 episodes – before those stories begin to feel tired, or in some cases, annoying. (Leslie going crazy and badgering people to get what she wants, for instance, was once charming, but I think the show has hit its limit on that particular kind of story.)
Having Leslie convince Grant to move the Midwest office to Pawnee – a solution that most of us were probably expecting, since it would speak poorly of the show's view of Leslie if she turned it down, and since it wouldn't be plausible to move all of the existing characters to Chicago (Ron's giggling reaction to Leslie's offer pretty much explained that) – might on its own be enough to shake things up enough for this bonus seventh season, which will likely be the final one. And the arrival of Leslie and Ben's triplets could have added new material, even if it's familiar sitcom fodder and the kind that often isn't received well by fans of shows that didn't start out being about parents and their kids. But we'd still have a lot of the other characters in the same professional and emotional places that didn't so much point a way forward as provide the audience with satisfying closure.
Jumping ahead three years isn't going to undo that. I don't expect Ron to have backslid on the evolution he went through after falling for Diane, and it's clear that Andy has not gotten any smarter in the last three years, even if he's an acceptable babysitter so long as he has April around to supervise. But it allows for some big changes that won't seem jarring because we understand that so much time has passed(**). The characters can be in different jobs – Jerry's the only one we know for sure works with Leslie in National Parks, and Ben could be in that tuxedo for an event related to Leslie or whatever he's been up to downstairs – can be in new relationships (or maybe deeper into relationships; could Donna have settled down with Joe perhaps?), can be interested in different things as they've gotten just a bit older. And that'll provide fresh material on top of the very different challenges Leslie faces working as a small fish in the giant pond that is the federal government rather than her days splashing around the little (polluted) waters of Pawnee.
(**) It also very cleverly avoids the most physically draining portion of parenthood for Leslie and Ben, allowing the kids to be featured in stories where appropriate, without making Leslie into someone who starts talking like Craig because she hasn't slept in 18 months.
The device isn't as novel as it seemed when “Battlestar Galactica” did it eight years ago (and in our interview, Schur cites that one as his specific inspiration). And there's no guarantee it'll really jumpstart the show, as opposed to just giving us the same character quirks, but three years in the future. But I like the idea of trying. And I liked how the rest of “Moving Up” functioned as a love letter to the show we've gotten to enjoy to this point, with so many familiar faces returning (along with a few new ones like Blake Anderson from “Workaholics” as the barefoot guy who now owns a third of the Portland Trailblazers), with happy endings for so many people (Tom even makes peace of a sort with Dr. Saperstein), and with Ben Wyatt still utterly baffled by this town's obsession with that tiny horse.
Had this been the actual conclusion to the series – on a show that has had to potentially end itself many, many times before – it would have been an awfully satisfying final note. But I'm glad we're not done with Leslie Knope just yet, and I'm eager to see what she and the gang are up to in the far-off era of 2017.
Some other thoughts:
* I did not expect it to become a running gag that April utters something dark and possibly Satanic whenever she's asked to do a hands-in with her colleagues, but it's never not funny.
* Ron Effing Swanson in a nutshell, explaining why he smashed one of the chairs he was building for Tom's Bistro: “It was too perfect. It looked machine made.” Well, either that line or his plan to buy the booth selling “fried sausage quilts.”
* In general, Jerry gets a bad rap from his colleagues, but he does occasionally screw things up on a massive level, and having dog anus photos placed into the restaurant menus almost certainly is the worst thing he's ever done. His punishment fits the crime, as he'll have to apply a salve to that anus every hour for the rest of the dog's life.
* Andy running amok in San Francisco was a treat, particularly the bit where he sends the skateboard down the hill on its own.
* A few episodes ago, Andy mentions that he's booked a Night Ranger cover band called Bobby Knight Ranger, and they appear as a reality here, played by the members of Yo La Tengo. Definitely a better get than Jamm's boasting of having the bass player from a Warrant cover band.
* Schur says that there was originally a lot more of Tammy 2 in the finale, including a whole subplot where Ron and Diane (aka “Ron's friend”) contrive to get her to kiss Jamm. The NBC press site also has a photo of more Ben/Kay Hanley interaction at the afterparty. I know the Jamm/Tammy stuff, at least, will be in the extended producers' cut that goes up on NBC.com tomorrow.
* Poor Barney the accountant. Ben always has to break his heart.
* Note that one of Saperstein's side businesses is a dry cleaning transactional holding company, which is what Ben was trying to talk Tom into doing before he jumped on the restaurant idea. Also, Saperstein knows all about great Italian food; he's been to Dallas!
* One thing that will be lost in the three-year gap, unless Schur intends to do lots of flashbacks, is seeing how far Andy and April go with their plan to divorce just so they can get married again. Clearly, they are together in 2017, which is at it should be.
* “Speak for yourself! I once got into a cab that Kyra Sedgwick was getting out of!” Now that is how you use Craig, show.
* So Leslie fires Ed for being more incompetent than Jerry, Don Draper is in a mess of professional trouble on “Mad Men”… at what point should I be worried about Jon Hamm's character's job prospects in “Million Dollar Arm”?
So go read the Schur interview and then tell me: what did everybody else think?
So ….. another series finale that really wasn’t? No matter. I loved it anyway.
Ben’s expression when they showed the Lil’ Sebastian hologram… he still doesn’t get it!
What a great finale! Got me smiling when I saw Don Draper! It makes me look forward and excited for the “series finale” next season. Looks like a show that will bow out on a high note!
I have to be honest… I did not see them BSG-ing us, especially with the show guaranteed to come back next year.
But for every reason you mentioned, most especially getting to skip all the contrived sitcom pregnancy b.s., I’ve never been so happy to see such a blatant ripoff of Battlestar Galactica in my entire life.
And Jon Hamm has hook-hands on 30 Rock!
This episode was so much fun.
btw…
Holy crap!? It’s been eight years since the Battlestar time jump? I feel old…
SO INCREDIBLY AMAZING. MY EMOTIONS
you should be worried about jon hamm’s “million dollar arm” job prospects immediately as it is part of the premise of the film.
great finale to a season with some really nice moments and a few annoying ones.
here’s to a final season for a beloved sitcom that doesn’t look like that of HIMYM
Here’s the most insignificant Million Dollar Arm spoiler….
In the first scene, Jon Hamm’s firm is desperate for new clients or they’re going to go under. Who would have figured this would have been Hamm’s typecast?
He did have business success with the Howard
My guess as to why Ben was in that tux? The post-jump time is 2017. It’s been established that Pawnee was founded in 1817. Bicentennial celebration! (Let’s face it: after the Harvest Festival and the Unity Concert, is Leslie NOT going to manage a huge celebration for Pawnee’s bicentennial? Even if she’s not a part of Pawnee’s government, she’s going to do it. Guaranteed.)
honestly, brilliant!
Wow, that’s good. I was actually thinking he was Mayor by then and had some special event to go to. That seems like the one spot that’s always been a mystery although it hasn’t been referenced as much in recent years.
Wait. It’s been 24 hours and I’m the first to realize that he’s dressed like that for the premiere of “Cones of Dunshire: The Movie”? He is The Architect after all. If he says the movie debuts in Pawnee, it debuts in Pawnee.
Ron finished restoring that entire floor, Leslie got them to move the offices to Pawnee and there.
“Speak for yourself! I once got into a cab that Kyra Sedgwick was getting out of!” Now that is how you use Craig, show.
Not only that, but Jean-Ralphio immediately recognized “The Closer,” and this was after they agreed to go horseback riding. I think we’re seeing the start of an unlikely friendship.
Tom’s Bi.
I agree with just about everything you wrote in this review. I really loved this episode and I’m excited about how it sets things up for season 7. It was probably time to shake things up a bit and I think this could really help the show creatively. I hope that they do fill in some of the blanks and give us some backstory on the 3 years we missed, but other than that, I think the time jump was a great choice. It seems pretty likely that next season will be the last, and if that’s the case, this is a great opportunity for the show to go out on a high note.
No way the federal government relocates from Chicago to Pawnee in a month. That decision would take forever to run up the flag pole. Hitfix I don’t want to vote in your stupid summer movie poll. Enough with the popup.
No way the people of Pawnee put their whole mouths on the water fountain faucets. And no way Gale is married to Gary/Jerry/Larry/Terry. I find the Fed gov’t relocating an office over a few months to a year far more likely than either of the above.
If you’re inclined to believe that the show has worthwhile things to say about American government, democracy and public service, then those other things are not comparable. And someone like Jerry being married to someone like Gayle is absolutely more realistic than relocating the midwest regional office of the National Parks Service to Pawnee.
I didn’t love this, if judged as just another episode. Something about the way the show is now written — what the characters say and do — just seems off to me; I can’t put my finger on what’s different, but it’s been bothering me this entire season. And all of the show’s loose threads were tied up a little too neatly and happily in the time allotted. I understand why the show couldn’t have her move to Chicago, but I wasn’t really a fan of Leslie’s staying in Pawnee. (And I simply couldn’t buy anyone — even Leslie Knope — getting the federal government to move an established agency office from Chicago to Pawnee. Sorry, but that was just a little too easy.)
With that said, this would have made a satisfying series finale (because all of the show’s loose threads were tied up neatly and happily). I found myself wishing that it was the series finale, even though I knew it wasn’t. I’m not sure what to make of the three-year jump. (It reminded me a bit of the end of the 30 Rock series finale, and I thought for a moment — before remembering that this wasn’t the Parks and Rec series finale — that Amy was paying homage to Tina by going out the same way.) I’m skeptical that the writers can return to form and wring a better season out of this show and these characters, but at least they’ll get to start from a new place.
I’m surprised at the generally positive reactions. This is one that would’ve been ok for me as a series finale, but as a season finale with more to come, there were way too many contrivances.
I could forgive the ridiculousness of getting the NPS job to move to Pawnee if we were leaving the characters forever, but knowing the reason for it is to keep everyone in place for another season makes it hard to take.
The show used to have some internal logic driving all the craziness, but it’s lost that over the past couple seasons. While I’ve still enjoyed a couple episodes this season (London not being one of them), it’s really showing its age. If the time jump freshens it up though, I’m all for it.
I don’t understand this kind of criticism. When has the show ever NOT been built around ridiculous contrivances? It is a fictional sitcom, not a documentary.
So there can’t be any topical references next season because it will be 2017?
Right, and breaking the fourth wall will seem odd as well.
Didn’t think about that. O well, maybe they could have fun with it and reference things that ‘happened’ over the past 3 years that probably will never happen?
(aw man this is just as crazy as jay z divorcing beyonce and marrying solange)
What I think Alan was trying to say at the the end there was….dayenu.
Great finale.
Today’s edition of “Now I Feel Old” – that BSG finale was eight years ago!
Don’t feel TOO old, the time jump at the end of season 2 was eight years ago. The finale happened in 2009.
No show makes me feel as joyous as Parks, even at its advanced age. I was smiling the whole episode.
Felt overstuffed like so many one-hour episodes do. And it sure did seem like a series finale. I hope the time jump adds some freshness to next season, but I’m wary. I’d hate to be here a year from now complaining about how the final season tainted the overall greatness of the show. We’ll find out.
After nursing a diabetic cat with insulin for about 10 years, 15 months of a dog who should have lived only 6 months, and now having a cat with thyroid and intestinal problems, my very favorite line was, “Lord Sheldon is going to be okay, as long as we apply salve to his anus every hour for the rest of his life. Woo-hoo!” (I may not be quoting exactly, but you get the idea.) Been there; done that.
This D/FW resident had to cast a Ben Wyatt camera aside when that comment came out of Henry Winkler’s mouth.
Great finale. Loved the Jon Hamm cameo.
I liked it but it seemed to be stuck in the same fundamental problem that the season as a whole was. This was a show that, at it’s best, was about the way small town life can be absurd, frustrating and ultimately great. So why is every episode now about wacky hijinx that’s resolved by characters making sweet but incredibly unrealistic gestures?
It’s still fun from episode to episode and I’m excited by the jump ahead but I really wish that next season doesn’t always end with “I know you’re unappreciated at work but remember that cherished Larry Bird jersey you had as a kid? I found it, got it framed and got Larry Bird on the phone to give you a pep talk!”
‘Merger, She Wrote’
I thought Tom’s reaction to the metion of other businesses was their implied uses as fronts for criminal activity.
Love Ben’s reaction when he realized that the redwoods that Leslie and he were walking through were used by George Lucas as the Forest of Endor in Star Wars
Ben was in a tux to attend the premier of the movie based on the Cones of Dunshire.
now I know how to throw dirt into a fan.
Is there a Hitfix Classic site? I hate the new look. I’m not five years old so I don’t need a 48 font size.
Great epissode
Give it a few years. I’m in my fifties and I definitely need a 48-point font size.
I don’t mind the 48-point font size, but man is this site difficult to maneuver. I love Alan’s writing but sometimes the site is too much. Too many ads, takes too long to load, sometimes clicking on page 2 takes you right to page 1 again, and the search is ridiculous. Come on guys, I’m betting you can come up with a better site.
Alan, whenever you quote Craig or imitate him, you should change to all caps AT THE APPROPRIATE POINT IN THE SENTENCE.
For example, “Speak for yourself! I once got into a cab THAT KYRA SEDWICK WAS GETTING OUT OF!”
or, with your own Craig-like sentiment,
“…without making Leslie into someone who starts talking like Craig BECAUSE SHE HASN’T SLEPT IN 18 MONTHS.”
I totally AGREE WITH THIS IDEA!!!!!
This would have been a really nice series finale, though I sure dont mind watching another season of it.
This was a great finale. While there were times when Leslie’s indecision about taking the job with the National Parks Service had me slightly worried about the extent that Schur and the other writers were going to to keep her in Pawnee, I trusted that ultimately they would allow her to move up into a position that was deserving of her talents. That they found a way to do that, without losing any of the supporting cast, was even better.
Alan’s been talking about how the conventional wisdom is that next year is likely to be the final season for the show. I hopeful that we’ll get official confirmation of that at the NBC upfronts in May (and a final season order for Community as well). Parks and Rec has had a great run, and I’m sure that I’ll enjoy the final 13-22 episodes immensely, but I’m ready to say goodbye.
Loved Ben’s reaction to Kay Hanley’s wink. BTW, I have that same Letters To Cleo t-shirt.
Ben also wore that same Letters to Cleo shirt when he invented Cones of Dunshire!
I found the ending a little jarring. Not necessarily in a bad way, but after it was over I thought, “That was a weird ending.” Not just for the unexpected time jump, but because that future scene seemed to have thrown away the mockumentary style. It looked more like traditional single camera sitcoms, so it felt outside of the show’s usual format in two ways rather than just one. But otherwise, yes, a satisfying finale for the characters whether or not they return they next season.
You’re the only person I’ve seen mention that. I found myself wondering after it ended, “was that final scene a more traditional format”? But no one brought it up, so now I’m double-thinking that (not that the show’s overly relied on the mockumentary format as much as, say, “The Office”).
So in 2017 Leslie will be around 53 years old?
I really really [REDACTED] Michelle Obama. She is such a [REDACTED]. I was so [redacted] when the show used her that I said “[REDACTED]”! One thing I will say about Michelle Obama though- she is a [REDACTED] and a [REDACTED]!!!! And those Democrats- they are [REDACTED] compared to the Republicans, who are so [REDACTED]!!
And remember when Joe Biden was on? I thought he was the absolute [REDACTED] in his cameo.
When they kept piling one wish fulfillment on top of another, I thought “how can the series not end now?”. Until the last couple of scenes with the move of the National Parks regional office to Pawnee, I thought that they’d outdone even The Good Wife, which kept secret the death of one of the main characters until it happened. It looked as though, even though they’d publicized that P&R were going to get another season, they really were ending it right here and now. That seemed so fantastic – what a coup! – that I have to admit it’s a bit of a comedown that it’s coming back. How can they outdo this ending when it really does end?
That ladies and gentleman is how you do a series finale even if it was not a series finale (cough*you HIMYM piece of crap hacks* cough).
It was funny, sweet, heart warming, charming and all round excellent. This is a show respecting its characters and it’s fans.
Bravo!
My perfect ending would be Ben dying and Leslie getting back together with Mark Brandanowitz.
I loved the whole episode until the time jump. It was so awkward I thought Leslie was just having a dream. Just got way too weird.
Am I the only one awaiting the Extended Producers cut? Or perhaps I’m the only one who can’t find it…? Help.
My likely-very-wrong predictions for where everyone is in 2017:
– Ben is in a tux for the launch event for the “Cones of Dunshire” MMORPG and/or movie.
– Andy and Mouse Rat have taken off again (locally) and have remarried after 1 divorce. April is the group manager.
– Donna and that schoolteacher are still together because the show needs to bring back Keegan-Michael Key.
– Tom’s Bistro is a major player in Pawnee commerce and politics.
– Craig is the wine expert/consultant to Tom’s Bistro.
– Ron is still married but is involved with some forest preservation project, along with Eagleton Ron, assigned by Leslie to work with him.
OK. Be here in the fall to compare your list. Good luck!
everything was amazing about this episode (Ginuwine dedicating Pony to Lil Sebastian!), except the part where Ben described the Presidio, Alcatraz, Muir Woods, the Marin Headlands, etc as “National Parks” (whereas they are National Recreation Areas, National Historic Landmarks, etc).
Wait, what was the big night for a Ben at the end? Did I miss something?
With respect to Ms. Obama, the cameo made sense for the show, but the scene did feel a little disjointed. It seemed like it was treated more like an opportunity to plug her initiatives than to show how these characters would have really reacted to each other. I don’t have a problem with that approach, but it did throw me off for a second and didn’t feel very natural. Of course, Ms. Obama is not a professional actor so it probably shouldn’t be surprising that the scene felt a little stilted.
The Lil Sebastian song title is “5,000 Candles in the Wind.”
That was fun! I could have easily lived with it had it been the series finale.
I hope that ben works for the accounting company.