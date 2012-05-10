Season finale review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Win, Lose or Draw’

“Parks and Recreation” just wrapped up its fourth season. I interviewed Mike Schur about the election results and various decisions from the year, and I have a season finale review coming up just as soon as Blue Ivy Carter high-fives me…
Perfection isn’t easy. Following perfection is even tougher. There’s a reason why every time a pitcher who just threw a no-hitter is ready for his next start, the guys on “Pardon the Interruption” invoke the name of Johnny Vander Meer, who famously pitched back-to-back no-hitters in 1938: Vander Meer is the only pitcher in the long and illustrious history of Major League Baseball to pull off that feat.
Season 3 of “Parks and Rec” was among the more perfect comedy seasons I’d ever seen, and it was all but inevitable that season 4 would see some fall-off – if for no other reason than that they had to make 22 episodes this year instead of 16. So, yes, there were some story arcs that rarely clicked for me (Ann and Tom in particular), and, no, there was never an insane hot streak like the Harvest Festival arc that opened season 3. But despite its imperfections at different points this year, “Parks and Recreation” remains my favorite comedy on television, and “Win, Lose, or Draw” – among the strongest episodes not only of this season, but of the show’s run to date – illustrated the many reasons why.
First of all, it gave the underdog campaign story its perfect ending, with Leslie narrowly edging out Bobby Newport – and only realizing it because uber-nerd Ben had mastered Pawnee’s election laws and knew he could demand a recount when it appeared Bobby had won by a mere 21 votes. This is something the show has been building towards all season, and something it has made every character invest in. This hasn’t just been Leslie’s dream, but the dream of Ben (who got to exorcise some demons from his Ice Town Clown days) and April (who agreed to take on more grown-up responsibility to help her mentor) and Donna (who sacrificed her beloved Benz to make sure they got those vans for the senior citizens) and Chris (whose future employment/happiness depended on a Leslie win) and everyone else’s. This was a victory for all of them, and regardless of how it shakes up the dynamics of the show (even Schur admitted in the interview that he’s not sure how they’ll balance Leslie’s new job with her old one), it feels like where the show needed to go, whether this turns out to be “the end” or just “to be continued.”(*)
(*) While a bunch of NBC shows got renewal news today, at the time I’m writing this, “Parks” is still in limbo. My assumption is that we’ll get some good news sometime tomorrow – possibly in tandem with sister show “The Office” (which is also not yet technically renewed) – since, as much as I love “Community,” it makes no sense to me that NBC would renew that show (which has lower ratings and is produced by an outside studio) over this one (which does better and is wholly-owned by NBC Universal).
And it wasn’t just that Leslie won – and Amy Poehler’s face as Leslie absorbs the news is among the best pieces of acting she’s ever done on the show – but that beautiful acceptance speech she gives. We start off with Ben’s perfectly well-written remarks, but then Leslie runs out of his words and starts improvising her own and they’re even more eloquent and perfect and moving. That is why all these people went to the mattresses for her, and that is why we watch “Parks and Rec,” on top of it being insanely funny. I watch too many other TV series (including a much-hyped show on this network whose title rhymes with “rash”) who spend a lot of time telling you why certain characters are awesome, then fail to adequately show you. With Leslie, “Parks” shows you, again and again and again. I didn’t think Leslie’s closing statement from “The Debate” could be topped as an emotional moment for her, but I think this one did.
And we got another great emotional coda to the season with a bookend of the scene from the premiere where Ben gave Leslie the “Knope 2012” button, putting her dreams ahead of their relationship. Here, it’s Leslie’s turn, and while her sacrifice isn’t as great – a long-distance relationship isn’t the same as breaking up – the scene still worked.
But even though this is an Amy Poehler vehicle and this was a particularly Leslie-centric season, “Win, Lose or Draw” made plenty of time for everyone else to have their moment. (Even Jean-Ralphio got to make a brief but triumphant appearance at the victory party.)
Chris got to have his mood improved by the “sexual decathlon” he had with Jen Barkley (“There were moments where I didn’t fully understand some of the physical shapes we were making”), even if she ultimately blew him off rather than take the extra 10 seconds to say goodbye on her way out of town. Jerry got to have another reason to feel anxious (and was right to do so, since a drunk Ron ratted him out in the season’s final joke). Ron got to impart his wisdom (and belief that “clear alcohols are for rich women on diets”) to both Ben and Leslie (Ron/Leslie advice scenes are always fantastic) before deciding that he’s happy staying in his current position. (Read the Schur interview for more on that.) Ann got to fake out Ben and Leslie, then drunkenly offer to move in with Tom. (I haven’t been crazy about their relationship on the whole, but when it’s played 100 percent as a joke, it works.) Even Bobby got some great farewell moments, from needing Leslie’s help in the voting booth to expressing relief on TV when he lost. And Donna got to save the day with a few keystrokes when April feared she had deleted the Parks Department’s entire database.
That subplot offered many of the finale’s biggest laughs – I could probably devote a few paragraphs just to analyzing Andy’s list of places to live (which included Winterfell, New Caprica and all the places from the chorus of “Kokomo”) – while also returning to the series’ richest vein of non-Leslie-related emotion in the ridiculous and yet never mocked relationship between Mr. and Mrs. Andy Dwyer. Andy’s a clown and a klutz and not terribly bright, but he’s there for April, and she in turn understands him better than he understands himself. The idea of April trying to make Andy’s Burt Macklin dreams into a reality (even on a local Pawnee PD level, possibly involving the return of Louis CK as Dave) is another promising new direction for the hoped-for season 5.
Excellent season. Great finale. Funny and touching in all the best “Parks and Rec” ways. I will be both mystified and sad if the show doesn’t get renewed, but Schur says he approached this as if it had to function as a series finale. Whether it’s a farewell for just a few months or forever, “Win, Lose or Draw” was, in fact, perfect.
What did everybody else think?
A beautiful finale to a great season of one of my favorite shows on television. This show has so much heart and this episode showed why. Go Knope!
Loved it! It wasn’t one of the funniest episodes of the season, but easily the best. You really did feel the triumph that Leslie must of felt when she heard she won. So glad they decided to go that direction, if Leslie lost I don’t know what I would of done, but someone was going to get a brick thrown at them for sure….
Also had the biggest nerdgasm as my eyes locked in on winterfell for the places to live list. That was one of the few times I’ve actually rewound a show just to get more of a joke. And New Caprica…. no way Andy chose that, only April would love to live in a place that miserable. Frakkin Cylons!
God, I love this show!
That. Was. Amazing.
Perfect end to the season, just. Wow.
No matter what happens now, the 3 seasons we just got of Parks and Rec make up one of the greatest stretches of comedy I’ve ever seen. What a high note to end on.
The Winterfell reference was fantastic! As was Ron Swanson’s description of clear liquors.
Amy Poehler is an incomprehensibly talented human being. I love this show.
totally agree. If she doesn’t win the Emmy this year we’ll know there’s a conspiracy.
Can’t agree more Alan, a phenomenal episode with Ron as a reassuring driving force. Will cross my fingers until we find out about season 5. It has to happen, come on!
Maybe with the election over the series will stop being a maudlin, sappy lovefest full of shallow character stereotypes.
I kinda doubt it.
Couldn’t agree more.
I mean. The show is the show it is. I love it. You don’t have to. If you don’t like it now, I think it’s probably time to give up on it.
I do object to your adjectives, though.
I kind of agree with Agotii, and I loved seasons 2 and 3. The path they’ve gone, they’ve taken too many easy decisions.
In an age of cynicism, I love this show for its fundamental, even naive, optimism. If this is a sappy lovefest then bring on more sappy lovefests. And compared to most comedies on tv, I would say the characters on this show are far deeper/more well rounded.
You tell ’em Pizpot!!
Agotti – You’re entitled to your opinion, but you posted a similarly derisive comment in the Community thread. I wonder why you waste so much time watching TV you don’t like.
Omek – he actually posted about 4 on the Community threads. He’s just a troll – one of them on the Community thread was naked flame bait, and everyone knows these are 2 of Alan’s faves and most-commented on.
These aren’t stereotypes the show projects, its characterization. People have quirks and certain core facets to their peronality, but it also portrays their flaws just as well as where they shine. I don’t want to watch a TV Show about bad people, I want to see good people tested, to bring out what makes them great. That’s what this show does.
By the end my cheeks hurt from smiling too much
me too! i love this show so much…*sigh* makes me wish pawnee and leslie were real
Same, although they were somewhat soother by my near constant crying (in a good way), for pretty much the entire back half of the episode
Same in our house. My wife pretty much started crying when Leslie voted and didn’t stop till the end. And was laughing through tears the entire time. The moment that made her gasp over everything else was Ben’s “I never wrote it.” What a beautiful moment.
After Leslie’s tears in the voting booth I didn’t need anything else.
Jean-Raphio’s brief appearance was great, and giving each character their moments was a nice bit of writing in wrapping the season up. Here’s hoping Parks and Recreation is renewed, and the writers get a chance to try for the three-peat!
I, for one, welcome our new Knope overlords.
Totally loved it. One thing.. can someone tell me why Leslie’s mother Marlene Griggs Knope was not at the scene of such a great political victory for her daughter, knowing that she also works for the great city of Pawnee?
Maybe she’s prepping for the supposed Netflix Jericho revival?
It’s too bad that a show this great has to worry about being renewed. Something this fantastic should be celebrated, not hung out to dry by NBC.
YES
Perfect in every way.
If it has to be the end, I’ll be satisfied, but a little bitter.
But I hope NBC will “Chuck” ParksandRec as it did 30rock, and as FOX did Fringe.
Give us the perfect closure we need (and weirdly, unlike the horrible lack of closure Chuck didn’t give us in that horrible, terrible, soul-sucking “the end is whatever you want it to be” finale).
It would break my heart if this show was cancelled and we don’t get more time in Pawnee.
I think one of my favorite scenes from this series is seeing Leslie cry a bit when she cast a vote for herself. She started crying a bit, because she has fulfilled part of a life-long dream…it was breathtaking.
This show has so much heart and soul underlying fantastic humor that I want it on television for as long as possible.
Sometimes it is just fun to cheer for folks and laugh along with them.
It sorta feels like the end of Terriers. I would be heart-broken if this is it, but if it is–that was such a perfect ending.
I love that scene too, however I’m thinking Leslie was crying partly because of the prospect of Ben leaving. That along with accomplishing the dream of voting for herself is quite the flood of emotion.
Ben telling Leslie that he did not write a concession speech is what finally wrecked me emotionally. When she gave her speech I was crying tears of joy! Fantastic episode and fantastic season.
me too, but the part that got me the most was when they showed all those pictures of male mayors, and she was the only female there, with a smiling face, actually happy to do her job and serve the people!
Can’t watch it until it’s up on Hulu tomorrow but… just can’t wait to find out if Leslie won. Yay.
Are you upset that you read an article that was clearly going to reveal the outcome? Stay away from John Mayer, and stay away from Hitfix, TWoP, etc. until you’ve watched what you care about is my advice.
I agree Alf! I read other postings and skipped this one until I watched the ep. Nobody forced you to read. Did you think it would be about who wore what designers during the episode? WOW…people never cease to amaze me!!!
Don’t slap me if I am wrong, but considering NBC has renewed pretty much all of its marginal shows, but especially because “Community” has been renewed, I think it’s likely that “Parks” will get a renewal. It’ll probably be for a shortened season, but that’s better than nothing.
I just hope that NBC gives the show enough time to make more episodes, if necessary, next season. If just one of its comedies is a hit, it could be just the boost necessary for this show to grow. It might not have seven seasons left in it, but perhaps three or four more, easily. I believe, like “Community,” it’s close to having the number necessary for syndication.
One thing that bugs me: doesn’t Parks and Rec need 20 more episodes to make 88 for syndication? So a shortened renewal wouldn’t really make a whole lot of sense, would it? Or do I have the magic number wrong?
Usually a show needs to go 4 seasons to be available for syndication but more generally speaking, in terms of a magic number, I’ve always heard 100 just because it’s that much easier to sell with a nice even number and it allows for 20 weeks of 5 nights a week reruns without repeating. But that’s really changing since fewer and fewer network shows go beyond 22 episodes in any given year. I guess applying the 4 full seasons at 22 episodes gets you 88 but there’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to syndication sales.
@TJ:
The more, the better, generally speaking. But “PR” is at 68 episodes now, according to Wikipedia. An order of 20 episodes would put it right at the magic number, but is an order of 15 episodes, or even 13 episodes, going to be the kiss of death? I don’t think so.
For one thing, if the network didn’t want to renew the show, it wouldn’t renew it. As banal as that sounds, it’s true.
The other thing to consider is that NBC has been renewing all of its comedies with reduced orders thus far. In the case of “30 Rock,” this makes far more sense, since the show is old and nearing retirement. But what about “Community”? One could easily make an argument for canceling that show, based on the ratings, but it’s got a syndication deal with Comedy Central. Yet, it still received a reduced order.
It’s hard for an outsider like me to know for sure, but everyone can see that NBC’s ratings are terrible. The network is probably strapped for cash. If it’s got one pool of money that can be divided up so many ways, ordering fewer episodes of all shows means it can order more new comedies, which is what the network desperately needs. Hell, even “Parenthood” received a reduced order.
What concerns me is not the reduced order, but when the shows in question premiere. If NBC decides to hold “PR” until the late winter or early spring next year, there might not be enough time to order more episodes. I figure that, if not built into the contracts already (I’m not in the business, so I don’t know explicitly how this works), each show’s production team would be more than happy to make additional episodes. But will they have enough time?
Then again, wouldn’t NBC love to be in a position where most if not all of its new comedies blick, and it has to take “Dateline” off the schedule to include another hour of comedy? Talk about a role reversal.
Fantastic! This is how you do a season finale – not like the terrible New Girl finale.
I’d like to point out that Ben Wyatt tempted the wrath of the whatever from high atop the thing. Councilman Pillner would not approve.
No, it’s cool, he went outside, turned around three times and spat and cursed.
He said bagel?
Just remember that there’s no hope with dope, but there’s plenty of hope with Knope. Here’s to four years of Knope and friends, or at the very least thirteen more half-hours!
Ben’s reaction to scotch FLOORED me. Like on-the-floor, laughing through pain.
Reply to comment…
I laughed at each drop wagging from his fire-watered tongue.
I watched this 4 times and was in tears by the end of it. You knew he was going to react to taking a sip of it, and it still manages to surpass your expectations.
I thought that was the funniest moment in a great episode.
That was beautiful. 30 Rock and Parks are my favorite shows, but I love the optimism and naivety that Parks brings. I always end up smiling at the end, whether it’s from pure joy and love for the characters, or after a full 30 minutes of laughter. I started to tear up when Leslie cried in the voting booth and actually started crying when she lost until the end. I don’t know what I’ll do if it is not renewed, but I agree that at least they made it a wonderful place to end.
Outstanding finale on every level, and might have had my favorite single joke of the season with Pawnee’s election code in the event of a tie.
This show, this season, this episode are why I watch television.
YES!
Amy Poehler. Emmy. NOW. Enough of this screwing around, dammit.
This HAS to be her Emmy episode, right? I mean, I know it was light on jokes for her character, but seriously…
P&R Perfection. In every way.
I want more Parks and Rec… when are they gonna renew it already. It’s like having the old Scrubs back (not the medial school spin-off crap)
“Ron/Leslie advice scenes are always fantastic” – They are. And in this episode I thought their moment (with her in the chair before returning to the party) was actually better than her acceptance speech.
Why this show doesn’t get the Emmy attention it deserves is something I guess I’ll never fully understand.
If it somehow doesn’t get renewed, it’d be a crime.
Really good episode. I knew she’d win all along. I will say I liked season 3 better, I think they went a little too sweet at times this season while not always being at its hilarious peek. But it was still a really good season overall.
Of course she was going to win. She’s Leslie #$%&ing Knope!
If Amy Poehler doesn’t win something for her performance this episode, nothing is right in this world. It was a magnificent episode from start to finish. If this is truly the end, thank you, Parks and Rec. You gave us an incredible run.
“Leslie runs out of his words and starts improvising her own and they’re even more eloquent and perfect and moving.”
Because they’re written by a talented group of Parks and Rec writers. As was her last amazing “off the cuff” speech. Which takes away a lot of the magic of those moments for me, as they seem SO incredibly well written that they don’t feel spontaneous and real (this one not as bad as over the top as the other.)
I kind of wish Leseley had been running for Mayor as that would make all the hoopla (and televised debates) make more sense to me.
Overall, still one of my favorite shows but the election storyline didn’t do it for me (and Ann and Tom even less so), so I’m glad it’s over.
I hope the shorter amount of episodes for next season (being my prediction) helps the show.
Jojo. Did you forget P &R is just a sitcom, just a government satire (far more cartoonish than real) and really and therefore all the lines are written by talented writers?
My wish is that when they announce the renewal, they do it by having Perd Hapley say “I have an update, with new information!”
Here’s my pitch for a sitcom: Perd Hapley and Dr. Spaceman are roommates. Hikinks ensue.
I can not fathom them not returning this show. But if it ends here; it ended in a completely graceful manner and really respected the viewers. I’ve fallen more in love with Pawnee than I ever did with Scranton.
I love P&R, but no need to marginalize the Office. The Office is now a shell of what it used to be, but in its prime (Seasons 2-3) it was the best comedy on television.
But let’s be honest. No one ever loved Scranton.
The most important thing for me about this show, these characters, is they care about each other, they care about their town and they’re generally decent, warm human beings who only want to be around decent, warm human beings.
While incredibly hilarious from start to finish, like most episodes, I like the small things, the little beats between these imaginary people that make me feel good. Two of my favorites from this episode: Leslie’s warmth toward Bobby and the hug between Donna, Andy and April. Great stuff.
I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again. This is the best show on TV, comedy or otherwise. And yes, I f-in clapped when Leslie won.
Long live Knope!
Andy is an effing riot! When I saw Winterfell on the list I lost it. I didn’t even realize the rest od the places were from Kokomo but that’s hilarious too.
I’ve always thought Andy was funny but he usually just showed up for small gags. This year, he was the supporting cast member MVP in my opinion. His full episode as Burt Maclin wearing that FBIO jacket and giving people nicknames was just awesome.
Andy is my favorite character on TV right now.
“You did the right thing by hiding under this table.”
And then his attempt to fix the problem by whacking the monitor off the desk.
You could tell the writers REALLY wanted to make Andy-breaking-flatscreen-monitors a “thing” this season.
I would not guess that there was a single person on the planet whose list of TV characters had Andy ranked higher than Ron (or Gob). I guess I was wrong.
Looking forward to seeing Andy in the police academy next fall.
When Ann said “But you won.”and I saw Leslie Knope’s face I cried. I was genuinely happy for her. I remember it is a tv show but such an awesome show it is.
I really want an Andy and April Game Of Thrones podcast, like, NOW!
Alan – this is a very good show and I look forward to it, but calling last season “perfection” is going a bit far.
Jen Barkley wants Ben to work on a campaign for the OH-19 congressional seat. Ohio only has 18 seats in Congress. Analogous to a TV phone number starting with “555” or a hint of something more sinister??
Is Swanson family mash liquor for rich women on diets? Maybe if he’s referring to Tammy 1.