Season finale review: ‘The Good Wife’ – ‘A Weird Year’

A quick review of “The Good Wife” season finale – and thoughts on season 5 as a whole – coming up just as soon as I quit and go live in New Zealand…
My other Sunday commitments have kept me from writing about “The Good Wife” since the Will death episode, but man alive was this show a pleasure to watch all season. And “A Weird Year” was an appropriate conclusion: loopy and farcical in spots, angry or solemn in others, and always aware of what had happened before and how it was weighing on the latest crazy turn of events.
I loved, for instance, how Cary, Cary 2 and Alicia suddenly turned into the NSA because David Lee's people forgot to turn off their webcam. And just when it felt like things were on the verge of becoming too light-hearted as the capper to such a tumultuous season, Cary overheard Diane and Kalinda talking about him, and then he made his play with Canning. Matt Czuchry's been an underutilized resource at times this season, and he and Alicia working together took most of the tension out of their relationship – even as the show was redirecting it elsewhere in the relationships they now had with their former bosses – but their argument in the middle of that big open design office was a corker.
My only real concern about the finale (besides wondering where Alicia will turn to with all cloud-based questions now that Zach is moving out) and the season is that the Kings at times feel too in love with shuffling things around just for the sake of it. (Though they are in love with the sound of the name “Finn Polmar” far more.) Only 10 episodes passed in between Alicia's departure from the firm and Will's death, and though the timing of that owes to Josh Charles' desire to leave (the Kings, in fact, talked him into staying for most of this season just so he could be part of this new direction), the war between the two firms gave this show so much more narrative juice and emotional power that having everyone bond over their shared grief threatened to undo all of that. And then Canning arrived to cause more trouble, and now we appear headed for yet another new status quo, where Cary and Diane run the new firm, the old firm is now the enemy (like the Dillon Panthers in the later “Friday Night Lights” seasons), and Alicia is improbably running for state's attorney, even though this will put the Florrick marriage under an enormous public microscope. (And maybe this is exactly what Eli wants, considering neither of them will listen to him anymore about the futility of their current plan. That, or he really wants to play matchmaker between Alicia and Finn.) It seems like at least one twist too many, which is often the show's Achilles heel on a micro scale (where various cases of the week can't help themselves from pulling the rug out from under the characters too often), and could become a macro problem next year.
But overall, this year was a lot of fun, and a prime example of how much can still be done in the traditional broadcast network drama model. Looking forward to season 6, even if episodes in the first half of it will keep getting delayed by Jets games.
What did everybody else think?
Is it even legal for the wife of a sitting governor to run for state’s attorney in Illinois?
I would imagine it is since it’s an elected position and not one appointed by the governor, but it definitely seems like a bad idea.
It’s the Cook County State’s Attorney, not the statewide attorney general. It’s fine.
Michael Madigan is Speaker of the House (Illinois) and Chairman of the State Democratic Party. Per Chicago Magazine, he is the “Velvet Hammer”.
His daughter, Lisa Madigan is the state Attorney General.
I was worried that Diane asking to join Florrick-Agos was going to be the big moment to end the season, which was highly predictable and almost anti-climactic. Eli’s proposal to Alicia (great work by Alan Cumming there, as we saw the epiphany taking place without a word) really saved the day as far as giving one last punch to hold you until the fall.
Also, more evil law firm contest:
Canning-Lee
vs.
Milton, Chadwick, & Waters
I think it’s a close call.
What about Wolfram and Hart?
Patty Hewes is not amused.
I feel like this question has been asked in comments before, but doesn’t Eli still work at Lockhart Gardner? Shouldn’t he be interested in the goings-on there? Or did he step away once Peter became governor?
I assumed that he’s working in Peter’s governor’s office at this point, since he’s always in there bitching out the interns.
I assumed that he’s working in Peter’s governor’s office at this point, since he’s always in there bitching out the interns.
Eli left LG when the governor race begun (transferring his work station to the campaign headquarters) and, after that, he quit his business at all to become Peter’s chief of staff.
Does anyone know what Michael J Fox’s character is dying from? I know Fox has Parkinson’s disease in real life, but that isn’t fatal (I don’t know whether the character has it is well). I’ve heard the character state he has tardive dyskinesia, but that isn’t fatal either. Can anyone clarify the character’s situation for me?
Canning doesn’t have Parkinson’s, no.
Yeah, we really didn’t get a good follow-up on that closing scene in #20, Kalinda telling Diane ‘He is dying… and he’s trying to screw you’. The next two episodes made further allusions to his health troubles, but did not clarify what they are.
Does anyone know what Michael J Fox’s character is dying from? I know Fox has Parkinson’s disease in real life, but that isn’t fatal (I don’t know whether the character has it is well). I’ve heard the character state he has tardive dyskinesia, but that isn’t fatal either. Can anyone clarify the character’s situation for me?
I was really bothered by how they show Alicia turning on their room microphone, with the green light, so they can try to notify the other company their camera is still on… and then they never turn it off, so LG could be listening to them fight afterwards. I was waiting for it all just being part of a super-gigantic plan, that Lockhart Gardner was staging a bunch of this and THAT was the way they were going to destroy Florrick-Agos, by sowing dissension.
Apparently I’m too conspiracy-minded even for this show.
Same here. My initial suspicion was that Canning and Lee had intentionally left on the camera to plant false leads within Florrick-Agos.
Dillon vs East Dillon is the same connection I made as soon as Diane asked about joining Florrick Agos. On FNL, that proved to be a great way for the show to recharge itself but I don’t know if it can have quite the same effect on The Good Wife. For one, on FNL, it happened two seasons earlier (and with shorter seasons). For another, it was a cleaner break; East Dillon introduced us to an entirely new set of characters. On TGW, we’ll still be watching most of the same characters we’ve seen for five years. That’s not necessarily a bad thing but it is a different type of hurdle.
But none of that should take away from how great this season was. Will’s death was obviously the highlight but we also continued to see why this is such a well-oiled machine. My only real complaint is Kalinda. She went from being the show’s strongest character in Season One to being a marginal character more recently. I’m hoping that the writers find better uses for her going forward.
I really hope Alicia doesn’t run for SA. I get there’s tension between her and Cary, but for a few reasons, her running would be one switch too many, at least for me. I called Diane becoming part of FA earlier in the season, although I should say, as I did elsewhere, that I thought David Lee might be the one to go, based on him doing something shady. But I like her joining because, while it’s another shuffle, it’s more interesting. She’s not necessarily the top dog, although I can’t see her being that much below the others, but she’s freer than she’d be in any other capacity besides the state Supreme Court. And her presence solves a lot of problems for FA just as it probably creates a lot of problems for LG.
Caning’s motivations are almost too clever, but you never know exactly what he’s up to.
As I said elsewhere, I think having someone basically new and not beholden to the Florricks as SA would be interesting. That might mean yet another cast member, but what the hell?
I figured having Finn as SA would be decent, but if that’s out, what will they do with him?
I get that the Kings have said they have season six mapped out, but I should add, I don’t think we’ve seen anything definite yet as far as Finn dropping out, Diane joining FA, and so on. Which is to say, I expect a lot of that to happen, but maybe it won’t. Finn could become an attorney at LFA, or whatever it’d be called, or he could still run for SA. To me, it seems like the show left enough avenues open to do anything.
But really, what a pleasure it’s been to watch. It’s a shame more people don’t watch this show.
How does Diane bill $38 million a year when she doesn’t appear to do a lick of work? Kalinda does more work than anyone else, it appears. Everybody else just stands (or sits) around jawboning. From this show you’d think lawyering was one big social wingding, except for the occasional shooting. I know the law is to a large extent a scam perpetrated by lawyers, but I think it’s a different scam than this.
She doesn’t personally, but the work she brings in does. Partners have associates that do much of the work while the main job of a partner is bringing in business.
Overall, I’ve enjoyed this season and quite looking forward to what they bring next to the show with Diane at their firm.
Some eyerolling moments, but none higher than when Finn was revealed to be divorced…after being pushed to Alicia time and time again.
I hope to be wrong, not that I have anything against the character, but why does this show need Alicia to have a romantic interest at all?
It could just be the showrunners messing with viewer expections by so blatantly pushing Finn towards Alicia, which I truly hope is true…if not, so obvious it’s just bad.
He’s divorced? When did we hear that? I thought he had a wife and new kid.
He’s divorced? When did we hear that? I thought he had a wife and new kid.
It was on the penultimate episode (episode 21) of this season.
Right at the start of the episode we learn, through Eli, that he divorced his wife after her miscarriage. Finn does state he didn’t divorce her to Eli.
However we can safely assume from that, that the marriage isn’t doing well.
Based on interviews with the Kings, they’re going to be bringing back Richard Alpert as Alicia’s love interest… although if they decide to go love triange (if it includes Peter, rhombus?), that’s one soap level too high for what amounts to fighting over a high level TV ice queen.
It was a great season, but my enthusiasm has diminished without Will. It’s a hole the show has not been able to fill.
I always hated Will. I’m not a Josh Charles fan at all and I didn’t feel anything when he died.
Really liked Will. Such a great character. He always had Alicia’s back, no matter what.
Really liked Will. Such a great character. He always had Alicia’s back, no matter what.
I’ve always felt the Carey-Alicia conflict was overdone. It was apparent they were equals since season one. I wish Alicia had stuck by Carey when she first got the job they were competing over, forcing him to work with the Prosecutor’s office. Neither of them should have left.
This show usually does better than using simple misunderstandings to create conflict and define relationships, but too often it is misunderstandings that define the Argos-Florick interactions.
But mostly I just want more Carrie Preston. I don’t know how that will happen, now that she is working for Crossing Jordan, but The Good Wife is my Carrie Preston delivery vehicle of choice, but without anywhere enough Carrie Preston.
I think I need more cowbell
Alicia didn’t have a choice in the matter about who would stay at L/G. That was Will and Diane’s decision.
I love Carrie Preston and she’d be a great addition to this show. HOWEVER, I want her to become part of Finch’s team on POI. But based on the season finale, it may take a very long time for Finch to get back to Grace.
Yes, I’m disappointed they didn’t use Carrie Preston more this season. Please bring her back more in the fall!
Crossing Jordan?
“Crossing Jordan” (Jill Hennessy) played Rayna Hecht on the Good Wife this season. After interviewing all the lawyers, she hired Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston).
“”Crossing Jordan” (Jill Hennessy) played Rayna Hecht on the Good Wife this season.”
Thanks, I was wondering if “Crossing Jordan” was coming back and Preston was slated for a part.
I didn’t see the Diane thing coming. I thought she was going to inform them about Canning and Lee’s plans in order to thwart them. Man, Diane is so adept at seeing the big picture. So does that mean Kalinda will come to?
great season, great show.
I agree with Alan though, too many plots TOO soon. I really dont want Alicia to run for the SA job. They should focus on Diane joining F/A first.
I marathoned the series, catching up in real time about two weeks ago. And yes, I had Will’s death spoiled for me right before I got to the episode.
This finale fell flat for me (especially since I recently experienced other finales). This was shuffling the deck one too many times. I don’t understand why this was so rushed.
Kalinda is the worst written character of any quality show. The writers punted on a chance to flesh out her character this season. Let’s go back to when Kerry was planning his departure from LG. Kalinda hard balls him on salary, and because she’s priced herself out of his budget, he looks for a plan B in Robyn. She’s so offended by this “betrayal” that she sabotages Kerry when the news breaks. Likewise, she’s distraught when she learns that Alicia left without telling her (ignoring the fact that she never told Alicia about her own plans to leave).
For the rest of the season, the ONLY interaction between Alicia and Kalinda is over Will’s death. Why weren’t we given a single conversation at a bar where they express their feelings? Why was that dropped? Why is Kalinda exploiting Kerry? Why is she so invested in LG when she was really only close to the G half. And what are the odds that every female who interacts with Kalinda happens to be bisexual?
Diane joining FAA feels lazy. It’s “how do we keep her a full time member of the cast without having to keep two full lawfirms existing all season?” Then again, Diane vs the rest of her LG firm would feel forced. Why is it that she keeps being on the verge of being voted out? Have the partners really been so miserable for all these years?
Why was there never a conversation between Diane vs Alicia (or Kerry) where they actually discussed why the latter left. I’d love to hear the discussion about the partnership offers being withdrawn. It’s an interesting conversation regarding fairness (it was promised) vs practicality (Diane has to answer to her other partners like David Lee) that we never got.
Why did Alicia pursue a merger without discussing it with Kerry. WHY does she want a merger with a firm that has Canning and Lee poisoning it?
Kerry’s reasons for not wanting to merge were presented, but could have used more screen time this season.
Did we ever really get an explanation as to why Alicia fell out of love with Peter for the second time? It seemed like a knee-jerk response to Will’s death.
A lot of time was spent on empty-nest syndrome when Alicia still has a second kid at home.
I’ll break this season into three parts. Part I was the firms splitting, and that was FANTASTIC. Will and Diane vs Alicia and Kerry was the best stuff this show has ever done.
Part II was Will’s death, and I feel like that has been over hyped. It was IMPORTANT to the series, of course, and some of the grieving story lines were strong. Diane having to reinvent herself was by far the best element of this event. Alicia pushing Peter away was the worst.
Part II was everything that happened after the dust settled. Finn coming into the picture, the merger, etc etc. And that all has fell flat. There was too much that needed to be dealt with (not necessarily wrapped up) in the finale, and instead the focus seemed to be on lasagna.
I knew nothing in the finale could eclipse blowing up the show with Will’s death but I also thought there was a lot of stuff crammed into the final episode.
I really did think that there was going to be a merger but it would be better drama for AF to go against LG. I’m hoping that Canning and Lee bring back Patti Nyholm on a regular basis – THAT would be the axis of evil.
I think too that the show wants to have a court room angle and political but I don’t think Alicia should run for States Attorney – just would seem to obvious.
What’s interesting to me, Alan, is how many comments are being made about this show, even though you didn’t really talk about it during the season other than a nod to Will’s death. Turns out there are perhaps legions of avid viewers who follow this show. I’m one of them, and like with GOT and MM, I wish you could take time to write about TGW more frequently, if only to start the conversation. Thx.
I may be the only one who thought to herself, “Hmmm…now she can write her own ticket, as oppose to being just the governor’s wife!” This move will definitely put their already stressed marriage under a microscope for sure! Poor Peter. He can’t catch a break, although he has attempted to make amends. Finn is definitely going to be her new love interest, with Will’s passing. It will be interesting to see it all play out. Kelinda and Robin working together again, hurray! Always excellent TV! This is my fav show! Love TGW!
I’ve sort of lost interest in the show. It’s a definite slog while the Kings play around with plotting and who is on whose side. And the cases seem to flip flop so much the procedural stuff tends to drive me bonkers.
I skipped the Will getting killed episode and then forced myself to watch it. Not super impressed.
Then I caught the finale on the strength of Stockard Channing in previews. Disappointed not to have more between her and Jackie. I was really let down that the lasagne thing was nothing more than aggravated phone calls.
I don’t know, Juliana Margulies’ character is really hard to root for — is she married? Is she with Peter or not? Is she actively parenting these kids that pop up every now and again? Is she a lawyer just for financial reasons, is she out to make a crapload of moolah and that’s all she cares about? Is it about status, career, money, family?
And why after watching 5 flipping seasons can’t I answer any of these questions?
I don’t know, I think the bloom is off the rose for me on this show. It is aging and it’s a lot of work and nothing really seems to change. And the underutilization of certain cast members I’d like to see more of — or in different capacities — is just wearing me down.
I will probably only watch sporadically. I mean it doesn’t matter if I miss episodes really. Which shows how disposable the show has become.
Erika
The Rook would make an awesome movie.
W B DuBay’s The Rook is still the best. Visit it [www.therookcomics.com]
Thanks for this. Here is my recent piece on The Good Wife. [www.belvyland.com]