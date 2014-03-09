Season finale review: ‘True Detective’ – ‘Form and Void’

A review of tonight's “True Detective” season finale coming up just as soon as I ask you what “scented meat” is…
“Once, there was only dark. If you ask me, the light's winning.” -Cohle
When I interviewed “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto before this season began, I asked him about how he expected to distinguish this show from the abundance of other serial killer dramas filling (or polluting, if you'd rather) primetime at the moment. We've seen by now that even though “True Detective” has many superficial elements and character types and plot devices in common with a lot of those shows (and other crime-adjacent dramas, like an early scene here that evoked the last episode of “Breaking Bad”), it is very much its own thing, and could not easily be compared to the others. “True Detective” and “Hannibal” both featured killers who displayed their victims' bodies with antlers, for instance, and I would never in a million years confuse the one with the other, because they're each so idiosyncratic and brilliant in wildly different ways.
But a part of that exchange stuck with me: when Pizzolatto said, “I have literally no interest in serial killers.” The goal of the show was to tell two intense character portraits of these two cops as they worked together and then apart over 17 years, and it just happened that a serial killer case wound up being the subject that the author found most fruitful to do so.
I don't think that Pizzolatto then took a half-hearted approach to the plot itself, but the plot was never the most compelling part of the series. And the times when the show stripped away the monologues, the mysticism and the bending of time and space and told a relatively straightforward narrative about this case – I'm thinking of much of episode 6 in particular – were when it felt weakest. I loved hearing Rust wax philosophical about the nature of being, or seeing the look of confused disgust on Marty's face after one of his partner's soliloquies, or observing the many ways in which the stories our heroes told Gilbough and Papania diverged from what we were seeing, but I never felt all that invested in the identity of the Yellow King(*) or in how far and wide the conspiracy spread.
(*) And I don't think that learning the King's true identity in any way makes this fan theory from last week any less valid or thought-provoking.
That turned out to simultaneously be a feature and a bug when it came to “Form and Void.”
I entered the finale not really caring about whether Errol the Spaghetti Monster was also the Yellow King, whether Audrey Hart's doll crime scene tableaux would somehow tie into the case, whether Marty's father-in-law would somehow be part of the conspiracy, etc. I had no pet theories about the case; I cared much more that the story of Rust and Marty come to a satisfying conclusion than that the case they were investigating did. So the fact that this sprawling, complex investigation all boiled down to Errol Childress as a bogeyman in a really large haunted house – the overgrown Childress estate as the lost city of Carcosa – pursuing and being pursued by our heroes didn't really wreck things for me, because it was followed by a lengthy epilogue that brought the show back to its focus on these two men and the ways they've been changed by the years and this case (and by the ways they haven't).
At the same time, because I cared so much more for the men than the story, the fact that so much of the finale dealt with a bogeyman in a haunted house was disappointing. Not enough to reduce my feelings about the season as a whole, but enough to remind me of some of the show's flaws, and to make me wish that somehow Pizzolatto had constructed the entire thing as a story being told in those interview rooms by Cohle and Hart. As was the case throughout these eight episodes, Cary Fukunaga did beautiful, darkly original work shooting the Carcosa sequence – the way, for instance, Cohle's hallucinations returned at the absolute worst moment – so that it never felt exactly like a rehash of the denouement of every serial killer movie ever made. But it still felt more simplistic and formulaic than previous episodes had suggested. After the fact, Rust and Marty talk about how they didn't get all the members of the conspiracy, and the TV news reports suggest that the Tuttles have already shut down any attempts to connect them with the Childresses, but in the moment, a show that had been so very complex and strange so often boiled down to unkillable Rust Cohle in battle with the superhumanly strong monster Errol Childress.
And yet for all of the ways that the finale again evoked the notion of time as a flat circle, and history repeating itself – Rust and Marty even split up at the Childress home, just as they did at Ledoux and DeWall's compound in episode 5, though here it was Rust putting a bullet in the bad guy's head, and under far more dangerous circumstances – I liked “Form and Void” in the end because the epilogue pivoted away from the case and instead showed that time and circumstance had genuinely changed these two men.
A month or so earlier in the show's timeline, Marty Hart was regaling Papania and Gilbough with stories of what a great cop he was and how he had his personal life figured out in a way that his haunted scarecrow of a partner never could. After going through the whole story of Dora Lange with the cops, and then after the things he and Rust uncovered in their new investigation, Marty's certainty and self-confidence are a thing of the past. He lies in his hospital bed, having survived Errol's attack and closed a case that could make him famous enough to actually write that true crime book he was lying about last week, and he has his ex-wife and estranged daughters all back together with them, and he can't keep the good ol' boy mask on anymore. His phrasing keeps going back and forth between different modes of time – “I'll be fine,” and then “I am fine,” on and on, like “the disc in the loop” Errol was rambling about in an earlier scene – before he simply breaks down. Maggie and the girls are there out of a certain level of personal obligation, but there's still a distance there, and Marty can sense it, just as he understands how all of that distance was created by himself and himself alone. It's a beautiful, difficult moment, and one of many reminders in the finale, and throughout the season, that Woody Harrelson's work shouldn't be underestimated just because Marty wasn't given to flowery rhetoric like his once and future partner.
And the closing scene between the two partners was even better, as Rust the loud and angry atheist acknowledges that he felt the presence of his late daughter and father while he was lying on the floor in Carcosa – that for the first time in a long time (at least since his daughter died), he felt evidence of something bigger in this world than an accident of evolution, of a cruel existence generated by being pulled from nothingness and placed into sentient meat(**).
(**) Marty's confusion over that phrase was both funny and unexpectedly prophetic, given how many people asked me after the finale what Rust said at the end of the episode. Matthew McConaughey's going to deservedly be halfway to EGOT by the end of 2014, but the man will from time to time be gripped with the mumbles. Or maybe the droopy Old Rust Cohle mustache is to blame.
It's an optimistic turn for Rust, and for the series – a show that dealt so often with the evils that can be perpetrated by organized religion, half of it narrated by a charismatic atheist, concludes with that atheist realizing there are things to believe in – but it doesn't play as a tacked-on, false happy ending. For one thing, Cohle's realization that he might have been this close to drifting into that deeper, warmer darkness with his daughter and father makes life painful and difficult for him in an entirely new way. He had anesthetized himself from his feelings for decades; good things come from being in touch with your feelings, but they can also hurt worse than being stabbed in the gut by a Yellow Spaghetti Monster King. For another, McConaughey was so achingly vulnerable in that scene that he could have sold any turn in any direction for Rust as a character. Rust's take on the nature of the night sky and what it says about good and evil is something that the Cohle of 1995 might have laughed at, but we understand exactly how the Cohle of 2012 has come to express it, and maybe believe it.
And in that way, just as in the ways he and Marty have found each other to lean on after all this time apart, the conclusion of this first “True Detective” story felt immensely satisfying. When I look back on this show months or years from now, the proper denouement of the Dora Lange investigation will be way down on the list of things that mattered to me. I'll think about Old Rust Cohle telling the cops about the monster at the end of the story right as we get out first freaky look at Reggie Ledoux. I'll think about Marty coming to accept the way the detective's curse snuck up on him. I'll think about these two very different men driving around in a car, talking about the same subjects in what might as well have been two different languages.
And I'll think of all the times that I was watching it, even as it was presenting variations on things I'd seen a million times before, and thinking about all the ways that the presentation and execution felt so brand-new, so haunting, so moving, and so memorable.
Some other thoughts:
* One beat from the finale that Pizzolatto elaborated on, and that seemed intriguing as it happened: when Errol comes back into the big house after visiting his father in the shed, he watches a few moments of “North By Northwest” and immediately slips into a James Mason accent, then tries on a few other voices. The short version: as part of the backstory Pizzolatto sketched out for the character, Errol has difficulty speaking in his natural voice due to the injuries that scarred his face, so he taught himself how to talk again by watching old movies.
* I've noted all along the ways in which this show echoes a lot of the other great dramas of the present and recent past, and when Rust threatened Steve with a sniper attack should anything happen to him, I chuckled at the thought of Rust and Walter White using the same gambit in their farewell episodes. Then Rust's boss from the bar – who, we were told last week, has a good reason to hate cops – started shooting up Steve's car and laughed even harder. Rust Cohle does not bluff, boys and girls.
* That was the great character actress Ann Dowd (seen recently on “Masters of Sex” as Bill Masters' mother) as Errol's developmentally disabled lover – and, apparently, half-sister. As with a lot of the non-McConaughey/Harrelson performers who walked across the screen in these eight hours, I wish she got more to do, but she certainly left an impression with what little time she had. And though Marty didn't want to hear more about the family tree, I imagine many theories will be spun about House Childress in the months to come.
Interesting that both TD and Hannibal featured Oculus windows this week.
Imagine if Alan had put this much effort into deflating the BREAKING BAD finale, which was a loaded shotgun of convenient plot devices.
Did you read my Breaking Bad finale review?
As I recall he got Felina just right: entertaining and satisfying but too neat and ultimately underwhelming considering the epic build up. I think he got this finale right too, albeit I put more stock in endings than he does, which is why, great as Ozymandias is, I prefer season 4, and likewise why he probably rates True Detective higher than I do (and why I rate BE, which he acknowledges is absolutely GREAT at finales, higher than he seems to, at least until this past season.)
Absolutely positively should have ended with Walt’s frozen face in the car and all the sentimental wife apologies, Nazi eliminations and buddy saving up in a cloud of tweaker sleep depravation. Cold lonely death. This is where meth leads. Blue babies Not sweet songs about baby blue.
“Did you read my Breaking Bad finale review?”
Yeah to be fair … he did. Kinda pick apart the BB finale, that is. I don’t recall him picking that apart any less than this one.
The Breaking Bad finale, like the rest of the show, was absolutely perfect.
I can’t agree, Kobra, just because the whole Brock storyline was so ill-conceived. But it is still the greatest TV show ever made (that I’ve seen anyway), and I liked the finale a lot.
This show’s finale, it’s funny: if you Google “true detective finale” the first two hits are:
The True Detective Finale: That’s It? – The Atlantic
The Disappointing Finale of “True Detective” – The New Yorker
Which line up with what I remember hearing when the show was on last spring (I don’t have HBO so I just finished it on Blu-ray tonight). But then the next two hits are:
‘True Detective’ Finale Review: Close to Perfection
TV Review: ‘True Detective’ Finale: Now That’s How to Do It!
So I guess it really divided critics. I ended up somewhere in between: I thought both the penultimate and final episodes were a little below its peak level (which, for me and I suspect a lot of other people, came with that virtuoso tracking shot in Ep. 4; I also liked episodes 5 and 6 quite a bit).
Well to each their own and all that of course, but the Brock storyline worked perfectly well for me. I thought it was phenomenal. It was also way before the finale. It’s my favorite TV show ever too (that might already be obvious), though The Wire is a very close second (at the risk of sounding cliched, since everyone now lists those shows as their favorites, haha). That’s interesting about the True Detective hits. That’s still only a 4-article sample size, but I bet the finale really did split critics. I really liked all of TD. It’s been a while since I saw the first season now, but I remember thinking a lot of people disappointed kind of missed the point of the finale. Carcosa was never going to be this realized, crazy, insane monster-filled place that the characters went to in the finale, that would have been way out of line with the rest of the show. I loved where they took it, but I get how some people who (IMO) missed the point of the show were disappointed. Not that I mind, but it’s funny that you’re going back and commenting on these articles now haha.
HOLY SHIT
Or WAS that a hallucination…
After all, he mentioned that they eventually went away. I like that it could be explained away as the hallucinations coming back, but yet it’s just enough cosmological holy crap-worthy grist for people who wanted the story to go in that direction to chew on.
I thought he said they never really went away.
Hmm, I thought he said they eventually did. Maybe I missed that.
I’m pretty sure he told the 2012 detectives that after a few years they went away entirely (so theoretically sometime in the late 90s).
Definitely said they never really went away.
^Joel, that’s possible, but he admitted to Marty in this episode that they didn’t.
I think both Joel and AG are right. Rust told the cops they went away and told Marty they never did. I would guess that he was lying to the cops and being honest with Marty.
He did tell the detectives that, but he never told them the truth. He was always brutally honest with Marty, though.
It’s amazing how fast you all filled those gaps in, and I like the idea that he was just lying about it before.
Marty asked about the hallucinations in one of the car rides in this episode, and Rust acknowledged that they’d never gone away. By the end of the episode, I took that conversation to be a very conscious and somewhat heavy-handed effort by Pizzolatto to let us know that the “wormhole” in the dome was a hallucination and not a real, supernatural phenomenon. Given that Rust’s hallucinations hadn’t been depicted on screen in several episodes (at least, not that I recall), that was probably a good idea.
What about how Rust mentions the taste of the air when they get to the house. It hearkens back to the first episode, the same taste in the car as they drive away from the first sene, but part of me wonders if it was the presence of halucinogens that triggers the vision (as the autopsies uncovered LSD/Crystal). Just a thought
I don’t see how the presence of hallucinogens in Dora Lang’s body could trigger a hallucination in Rust. However, I think you have a good point in that the taste of aluminum and ash might be a sign of an impending hallucination. It could be a sort of “taste hallucination” that precedes the visual ones. Or it could be something in the atmosphere that both tastes like aluminum and ash and tends to trigger Rust’s hallucinations — not a hallucinogen in itself, but something that trips a switch in Rust’s damaged brain. I guess that’s one to which we’ll never really know the answer.
MattNova, that is a really interesting thought. It immediately brings to mind people smelling burnt toast (or other phantom smells) just before having a stroke or seizure.
The green ears should have been sound diminishing ear protection like a landscaping worker or a mower operator may wear. Like in a gun range. I thought the paint clue was weak. Also what was it that they got from the cop on the boat? A name? I liked the writing and Coles religious theorys. All and all I dug it. Ending was a little too much emey effort sobbing. Lol
That’s what I thought they were going to be, actually. I even went back to that first episode Errol shows up in to see if he was wearing anything.
You have obviously never painted a house or deck before. You get paint in places you didn’t even know existed before.
Sure paint gets on you but its just not a solid lead from that house is green to here we are at the psycho’s house. That’s where all the true detective got us? Too much paint on the roller? Come on. Its not good and the show demands better. The landscaper uses the byproduct of his work twigs and weeds and creates creepy art. That’s a lead. The artwork. Work that back.
I too was wondering how a painter would managed to get paint just on his ears. But it’s a small quibble with an otherwise very satisfying finale.
Yea I was a little less than satisfied about the green paint on the ears braking the case. i thought for sure it would have been green ear muffs. Did errol have particularly large ears? how would a girl notice that as she is being chased through the woods? and wouldn’t he have paint spattered all over him?
I also thought the green ears would turn out to be earmuffs, although getting from earmuffs to a particular suspect seems a little more convoluted (thus requiring more explication) than the green paint. It may have been a matter of finding an explanation that they could fit squeeze into this episode without taking time away from more crucial events. I agree that it wasn’t the ideal way to break the case, but I can live with it.
And the green ears leading to someone recalling a $250 paint job, which somehow miraculously ends up on a tax return that somehow they can access, and that person decides to include the name of the contractor…really terrible job of tying the plot up in those 3 minutes. They could have done that a lot better.
and it doesn’t mean that the paint “landed” by accident on his ears, somebody who created all those mysterious devil houses could have easily painted some kind of headress with green ears at that time.
and it doesn’t mean that he actually had green paint on his ears at all, it was just a connection that Marty made that led them to the killer. He could have had purple ears for all that it mattered. It was just a connection.
Agreed that the paint clue leading to Childress was a weak conclusion to an otherwise excellent show, but I also have this quibble: why were so many people, including the scions of powerful families, following this stinky, uneducated hoarder into kidnapping, pedophilia and ritual murder? What was his power over the people of the region?
Ya know, you have to give TV shows/movies at least a SMALL amount of suspension of disbelief….
Wasn’t the yellow king just the sun beaming from the open space?
Maybe, but the skeleton totem thing that was wrapped in yellow robes, suggests that the yellow king had a less abstract form to Errol and co.
I assumed it was the shrine of skulls and branches in the final room of carcosa – it was wearing a yellow “cape”
Yeah, I assumed the yellow-draped scarecrow figure in the, er, temple at Carcosa was the Yellow King. Or rather, the Yellow King was the deity/supernatural being represented by that figure.
Yeah, I agree, never though The Yellow King was Errol.
Yeah, I agree, never thought The Yellow King was Errol.
I am looking forward to reading about this convo Alan had about the conspiracy b/c from what we got tonight it seems pretty nonsensical that anyone who could come across as rational human beings would follow the cult of this crazy guy much less go out of their way to cover for him…
You lost me with “rational” and “follow the cult”
I’m not so sure he’s the actual leader of the cult, but more likely the last surviving creep that still has desires to insert his disc in the loop. He mentioned DeWalt and Ledoux and “two other knights”. It’s more likely they worshipped a yellow king as a symbol in their symbolic Carcosa than any one person being that guy. At least that’s the way I saw it.
Agreed with JL. What about the pictures at the Reverend Tuttle’s place, and Rust’s assertion that the “others” in the cult whacked him to keep Tuttle from talking in case of blackmail? Was Tuttle down with the killings, or just some child porn to jerk his cock? How deep/far did the conspiracy run?
Also, Sheriff Steve on the boat – he goes along with the chain of command to bury the file/whatever per Fontenot … does this imply that that chief was in on a coverup and/or the cult?
Ultimately, the ending was a tad unsatisfactory. Too many loose ends – including Marty’s daughter (“Oh, she’s fine when she takes her meds. Ignore all that other stuff.”).
Who said he was the leader?
I wish I could feel as passionate as most others seem to about this series. It was undeniably impeccably shot and acted, but my gosh what a lazy, generic story he told here. I had an incredibly difficult time overlooking this for basically the entire run. Now, I should be clear – the characters of Marty and Rust were absolutely compelling enough to make it worth the time but, for me, they deserved a better plot and deeper supporting characters around them. So it’s just hard for me to understand the heaps of praise it received.
I’ll watch again next season but I’m hoping there’s some more thought put into story.
This is in a way a lazy comment, no? I would love for you to elaborate on how the story was lazy and generic rather than just throw out that sort of blank, easy criticism. Regards
If you’re looking at the story of the cult purely in terms of originality compared to similar stories, then yes its nothing special. But the Pizzolatto was less interested in creating something particularly original and more interested in creating a mythology that fit with what he was trying say thematically. I think that is what sets this apart from other stories where the writer is just trying to come up with the “coolest” cult or serial killer that they can. If you read the interview Alan just posted I think he does a pretty good job of explaining his intentions and the way he weaved together all of the ideas that he put into the series.
I’ll gladly elaborate. The fact of the matter is this ‘cult killing women’ framework is exactly the kind of thing you’d find in an episode of a CBS procedural or a season of The Killing. But in addition to the general idea entirely lacking in freshness, it ultimately plays out in a remarkably straightforward, uninteresting way. Other than the length of time it spanned, nothing about the execution of this case was surprising or involving. I wasn’t able to care one bit about it in any way from the very start. Which becomes even more problematic once we get to these last couple of episodes, the different timelines are no more, and it turns into a straight procedural.
I understand the intention was to explore certain themes with these two characters but that doesn’t mean more thought couldn’t have been put into making the plot driving everything more engaging. And again, it’s still a solid series largely because of those characters. But if that’s all you really have, then let’s just stop short of declaring it such a great achievement.
But the show was about characters more than its storyline. That’s what other people like so much about it. Sorry you missed that.
Being “about characters”, which everyone loves to say now, is not an excuse to have a weak, unengaging story. Not when there’s this much time spent and talk about it. MOST of the last two episodes involves investigation of this case.
I tend to agree with you. Great production values, interesting dialogue, terrific acting, but ultimately just a cliché buddy cop drama with a simple plot dressed up to look much more complex than it really is. And we also get two dumb ex-cops rushing into territories unknown at the estate for the finale with no backup (meaning why in the world would they separate at that point?) Argh. Then, they both live. Convenient.
But I appreciated Rust finally admitting the light is winning. Your series just got renewed, Nic, have a cold Lone Star and lighten up!
totally agree with you, Nick – these two fascinating characters would have deserved so much better….
When you really break it down, all stories ever told and all that ever will be told are all variations on about 7 or 8 different themes or rubrics (Just one simple example that was the first thing on google to come up: [lenwilson.us])
So, I’m a little puzzled at people feeling let down because the end of the plot felt too conventional or too familiar. The story you tell will never be groundbreaking. It will never be something so clever and new nobody could have foreseen or imagined it. The pleasure isn’t in hearing a story that is brand new (impossible), it is in telling the same story in a new and interesting way! So when people say, amazing acting, design, direction, setting, etc… but I wanted more out of the story, I don’t know what to say, other than to point out you are yada-yading the things that actually make a show good or bad. How a story is told is what’s important and what can be innovative, not the story itself. And, I’d say TD did plenty to distinguish itself in how it told its story: the myopic view on only Rust and Marty, the narrative splitting into three time periods, the interrogation framing device as a way to keep the thematic focus on storytelling and constantly raise issues about the reliability of the narrator.
And for my money, using a “conventional” cop story that is a basic quest where heroes try to overcome some form of evil to explore 2 characters who are brought to life wonderfully by 2 great actors is more than worthy of 8 hours of my time. I don’t need Rust battling the actual yellow king sent down from Carcosa to find a story that was worth telling. I don’t care that some grand conspiracy uniting Audrey, Tuttle, and everyone else in the story wasn’t immaculately laid out in some mind-blowing fashion. The plot was there to service the characters, not the other way around.
It wasn’t at all a procedural. Procedurals are shows in which problems are solved in each episode. If anything, it was the anti-procedural, a la The Wire, where a case is delved into for an entire season. If you found the series unengaging, I can’t help you there. Everyone responds to art differently. But I was so wholly engaged, I could not take my eyes off the episodes for a second. It was easily one of the most engaging pieces of TV I’ve ever seen. The characters were some of the best part of the show, certainly, and the lighting, cinematography, acting, direction, writing, etc. were all top-notch, but the story was also fantastic. You could boil down any great drama into a boring one-sentence summary of the plot. “Breaking Bad is about this dude who starts cooking drugs.” “The Wire is about people who sell drugs in Baltimore.” “The Sopranos is about a mobster who has feelings.” Just because you can easily boil the story down to its most basic elements when you strip away everything that made it great doesn’t make the story a bad one.
In the end it was a good show, but I don’t suspect it will age all that well. A lot of what made it fascinating, at least to me, and judging by many blogs on the internet to many others as well, was brought to the story by it’s fans and their theories. Remove that subtext, and it’s a well shot character piece. Not bad in any way, but not particularly memorable. Certainly nothing I would ever feel compelled to watch again.
The same thing was said about Lost too, but I don’t think people have lost their admiration or respect for that series yet. This is a different animal though, and you could be right. Time will tell.
I disagree. I avoided the speculation and theories as much as I could, so I can attest that it stands up pretty well without all that. And the fact that it’s only eight episodes makes it a great rewatch candidate in a way that longer shows aren’t (like, if I start watching season 1 of Breaking Bad again, there’s no way I’m not going down the binge-watching rabbit hole for all five seasons).
So yeah, I could see burning through this again over some three-day weekend a few years from now, couldn’t you?
Ha, I’ve watched each episode about 3 times each week as this has gone on, noticing details and enjoying the hell out of the performances. I guess I’m way ahead of you.
To each their own I suppose. I admit that I am generally a fan of plot over all else in a show, so I can see how somebody who is more enthralled by strong individual performances or accomplished directing might find this show more special or re-watchable. I guess you’re right, only time will tell.
I think Lost is a very different animal, if for no other reason than that it actively embraced many of the strange theories it tossed up…and had so many more seasons and characters to service. Apples and Oranges I think.
Thanks for the review Alan — I loved how well you expressed what was so great about the show — the way it made you feel while watching it, that it gave you the thrill of knowing you were watching something really good and really new and different, and that doesn’t happen often.
I agree that after the interviews were over there was a bit of lost opportunity to tie together an overarching meta-narrative which would have better mirrored the wonderful character development narrative that was underway. I think only because the first three episodes were so good, and in a way promised so much, that the rather mundane wrap up, at least as far as the plot was concerned, does feel disappointing.
In reality, the FBI would be all over Senator Tuttle with the evidence presented and both Rust and Marty alive to tell their tale. It’s the type of case the Feds live for and would be a national news story due to the Tuttle name, sure to be also investigated by enterprising members of the media. This is one problem I have with Pizzolato’s ending. The conspiracy would certainly not be brushed aside at this point.
A guy like Tuttle could make that problem go away very easily. Haven’t you seen Scandal?
i like to think that this is just the immediate aftermath…and that with all the investigative reporters and other law enforcement and FBI agents who have seen the evidence, i feel like the dam will break and there will be no more covering up possible. it just might take time. or, on the other side, shit happens…people can be sheep and justice doesn’t always get served where it should.
They have “the murderer.” Do they have any real direct evidence implicating anyone else? No faces are seen on the tape. Powerful people escape prosecution all the time because well, they’re powerful. I would not be surprised if this were to simply become grist for rumors and conspiracy nuts, and Tuttle goes on being a well-respected and powerful minister.
JOEL – Do you mean Senator Tuttle will go on to be a minister? Because the Reverend Tuttle is dead. Perhaps you are implying that season two will involve a Walking Dead crossover with the animated corpse of Reverend Tuttle preaching to the masses.
I thought Rev. Tuttle was dead?
The FBI would be all over a sitting U.S. senator because some loony redneck with a different last name, from the same part of the world, was a serial killer? Even if there were proof of a family link between the senator and the Childress family, that’s very far from evidence of any crime on the senator’s part. It isn’t really even enough to slander him with. At worst it proves that the senator’s father was a philandering creep. I think Rust had it right: they didn’t get them all, and they’re not going to. And I think Marty had it right: that’s not the real world. At least they got theirs.
@Joel…Tuttle is a Senator, not a minister. The minister Tuttle is dead.
Senator, Reverend, whatever, whatever. The argument remains exactly the same. It doesn’t matter because the story is done.
So this tableau of skulls is supposed to be the Yellow King, right?
[i.imgur.com]
It seemed to ‘set off’ Rust’s hallucinations. (Note: image brightened.)
I think people are taking the Yellow King thing too literally. In a thematic sense, there will always be another Yellow King doing terrible things to innocent (and not-so-innocent) people. It was – in this series – the ideology of a monster. An idea. A story. “Time is a flat circle”, and what not. That knowledge that terrible things are always going to happen was something that weighed Rust down in life. Even though we know that it’s true, some people choose to maintain or adopt an optimistic outlook, to have hope – as Rust does at the end – and that is what continues to make life worth living. So, for me, the occult material’s main role was to be juxtaposed with mainstream religion, pointing to the idea that faith and ideas are things that can be both harmful and helpful, depending on the individual.
Yeah, it seemed like the Yellow King was something the bad guys worshipped, not the killer himself.
I think that tableau is the Yellow King in the same sense that a crucifix in a Christian church is “Jesus.” It’s not literally Jesus. It’s a representation of him. The Yellow King is a deity/mythical-supernatural being that this cult worships in some way. That’s my read.
I thought it was great and not the least bit disappointing, not really sure what Alan is talking about. My heart was pounding through that whole sequence when they were chasing Childress, so scary. I could watch Woody and Matthew play those characters forever, they are incredibly compelling and I will miss them.
#1: The last ten minutes really moved me in a way that I didn’t see coming, who knew that the big plot twist would be Rust actually seeing some hope in this world.
#2: L’chaim, fatass!
Yeah Mike J, I agree. That was the one twist I don’t think anyone predicted. And the only reason it worked was the stellar performances in that scene from both actors.
AGREE! and Matthew is getting a lot of credit for the success of this series but Woody KILLS it in every episode. He is so great.
#3: What’s scented meat?
Worked for me. Just the right amount of tidy: any more would have been too neat, any less would have been unsatisfying.
Should have ended with the flare going up and the two characters fate unknown.
no way
No way. That’d be the wrong way to do it. Too artsy and bullshtty. We don’t need another Killing or Sopranos finale.
If anything, the ending was so linear that I kept waiting for one final crazy twist. When Marty got a happy ending with his ex- and daughters like that, I was going, “wait a minute, am I gonna find out this is all Rusty’s coma dream and it all went to shit?”
I wish more was spent in explaining where Yellow Remus fit into the conspiracy. He seemed to have been sheltered by it, but only due to his family connections and his part in it. That is, he seems to be a splinter from something larger, and his relationship with that larger group confused me.
The accent thing, which the creator of the show now tells us was him learning how to talk, was interesting bit of tidbit, but we could have seen more of it to kinda delve into him. Then again, this was the Rusty and Marty show, and all else were side dishes and I am fine with that. Just nitpicking now.
When both Marty and Rusty got wounded, it certainly upped the stakes to “one of them will die, which?” and then they both survived, which seemed great to me because I liked both, but certainly did not have to happen.
Guessing the showrunner, like Rusty, wanted to have some happy ending after all.
No, that’s nonsense.
Call it wrong, but it would have been better than the ending we got. Ending at the flare would not have been the way I wrote it, but I’m working with part of what they gave us. The gibberish Rust spoke at the hospital..a bit of a happy ending. Yea, the previous seven episodes was the complete opposite of that.
Any of us could have wrote that ending. I, for one, was hoping for quite a bit more.
I agree, and actually I did think that was the end. I think an ambiguous ending would have worked well for this series. I did like the emotional revelations of the men, but they could have had them prior to this moment in the episode.
If Pizzolatto had left out the “gibberish” at the end he would’ve left unsaid the point that I think he was trying to get to throughout the entire series. I am absolutely on board with Alan: “Rust’s take on the nature of the night sky and what it says about good and evil is something that the Cohle of 1995 might have laughed at, but we understand exactly how the Cohle of 2012 has come to express it, and maybe believe it.” At its core, this show was about these two characters and their development over 17 years. Without those last 10 minutes, Cohle would’ve remained far more monotonous and two-dimensional than he finally turned out to be. (I mean, as much as I found his nihilistic philosophizing entertaining in some respects, it got old. We get it, Rust. You’re sad and you think life is bullshit. How about you quit thinkin’ so goddamn much about how sad you are and just live, you pussy? You’re not the first person who ever had to deal with loss.) A happy ending? In one sense, yes. Rust realized we just *might* be more than sentient meat, that perhaps it isn’t all just a pointless story well tell ourselves to deal with the pain of living. So what? Near-death experiences do change people. In a sense, no, for the reasons Alan pointed out. Rust now perhaps sees some point in living — and yet he now perhaps wants death more than ever. I don’t take it for granted that “any of us” could have written that ending.
I can understand those who are disappointed that the climax was basically a chase in a castle with a monster (although I think they’re being too hard in it). But I don’t agree at all with anyone who says that it would be better to cut the ending off and not show us what happened, and I completely reject the darker-is-always-better mentality. I loved Rust’s final line. I thought it was poignant and it had a lot of heft coming from him. It meant something. It was a perfect final piece of dialogue for this story. Why would you prefer that it end on a hopeless note? And don’t give me that BS routine that Rust was a hopeless, nihilistic throughout and should have ended that way. If he was so hopeless and nihilistic, why did he obsessively work so hard for so long to visit justice on the bad guys? He was fighting for the “light” the entire series even though he understood darkness better than most people.
I normally love stories that are more character driven (I’m a huge Mad Men fan) but the only thing I found compelling about this show were the murder cases. I know McConaughey and Harrelson are spectacular actors but I didn’t care about their character’s pasts or their philosophical views on life. In fact, I felt like a lot of the show was one big lecture that could have been summed up by saying “life sucks, then you die.” Don Draper is not a good person yet I find him, in spite of his massive flaws, to be a sympathetic person. Marty shares a lot of the same traits as Don yet I found nothing about him appealing. His hypocrisy was annoying and predictable at the same time. His hatred towards Rust felt forced. I feel like people are being so charmed by the acting that they’re overlooking a mediocre script.
Or you are just in the minority about the writing (which is fine). That is also a strong possibility.
It’s weird you think that someone’s critical opinion being “in the minority” matters. Does this show become less great if other people didn’t praise it?
It wasn’t the opinion of the show that I was referring to. It was her last sentence, which does not state her critical opinion. It says that she thinks are overlooking a mediocre script. That isn’t a statement about just the script, but also the people that like the show.
Confirmed what I’ve felt for a while: a good show sometimes elevated ( see ep. 4, “Who Goes There”) by great direction and acting. I’ll definitely be back for season 2, but don’t rate True Detective with the great HBO shows (although again, “Who Goes There” was pure dynamite.)
I don’t mind the writer not really caring about the serial killer story, but he shouldn’t at the same time drop so many hints during the series that a bigger, better plot is coming.
I am thinking in particular about Marty’s daughter. Not to repeat here all the clues in half the episodes that something happened to her, but if it didn’t, why spend so much time on her, and put all those references to the cult in her drawings and paintings. It feels either cheap or sloppy.
you are right that the writer doesnt care about the serial killer story and this fact should make you reconsider that the things dropped are “hints”
Second that MRGLASS… spiral drawings, weird pictures, odd toy scenarios, rebellious behaviour.. all of it pointed to something sinister or corrupt which she had either witnessed or had done to her, yet, no answers or even an inkling to explain these circumstances.
Absolutely agree with Mr. Glass – the whole storyline with Marty’s daughter was a wasted opportunity.
It’s about building a universe and some mystery, giving you more to think about. I don’t understand why everyone wants everything spelling out. What would’ve satisfied you? A scene of Marty’s wife and father in law laughing maniacally while wearing deer antlers? In life you only see the hints of the whole, it’s up to you to try and piece them together and maybe you don’t like that. that’s fine but it doesn’t mean there was a problem with that aspect of the story.
If they wanted to make the whole case a MacGuffin, I wish they hadn’t:
1) Led us on with so much symbolism and mystery that never added up to much
2) Not spent so much of the last episode on Louisiana in-bred hillbilly clichés.
You don’t know the South. You could smell the damn swamps in TD.
The homage to the Master of Suspense reveals something about Pizzolatto. Besides North by Northwest, Marty ascending the stairs in the house had a Psycho vibe, and that’s before dad was found in the bed.
I liked it a lot, but the last 10 minutes were a little too surreal for me. The Tiffany-like box seemed over the top, and I don’t think Marty has that much imagination to think about it.
The tone of the shot of them–seeming mortally wounded under “The Ring” motif–to the Now Voyarger “Rust, don’t let’s ask for the moon. We have the stars” moment was so odd that it made me think of The X-Files “Field Trip.” And like Rust explained to us, “that girl is always going to be back in the shed” and it felt like maybe they were really found. I know that that wouldn’t really be the plot points, but the tone was odd enough that it pulled me out of the “reality” of the story.
One plot point I missed: who called the cops and how?
Marty called the cops. Ann Dowd’s character presumably led him to a working phone after he put a gun to her head.
They didn’t say or show, but I’m guessing Marty eventually got that phone from Ann Dowd and called the cops. Odd that they didn’t have a quick shot of that though.
The box with the bow was a call-back to the gift he gives his mistress back in episode 1.
Thanks, that makes sense. Greg Rubinstein, yes, pointing out that we don’t see the phone call being made introduces a little more “uncertainty” to what reality we are seeing from the point of the two men being knifed ‘to death’ and then the rescue. [And I meant to post above that “maybe they were really NOT found.]
There is something about them sitting in the channeled light as they see the flare, calling out ‘we’re here,” that reminds me of the ending of Redford’s “All Is Lost,” and people are split on what happened there.
I actually think All Is Lost was even more ambiguous than this finale. Just because if Marty and Rust weren’t rescued, that means the entire final scene didn’t actually happen. Ditto the scene with Marty and the cops, then Marty and his family, and then Marty and Rust talking in Rust’s hospital room. To me the final scene in particular in front of the hospital was too important to the show overall for it to have been imaginary.
Better question is what did Marty tell the cops, who were convinced he was on Cohle’s wild goose chase, that got them to send half an army to the house? “We broke into a creepy woman’s house and the guy who lives here painted a house green 20 years ago. Send SWAT!”
@Horsemedic
Even if the skinny cop acted like he was sure Cohle was the culprit, I don’t think he was 100% sure. And he knows enough about Marty to understand that if he makes a call like that, he’s serious and a)has something definitive to prove that Cohle is innocent, and b) he is inherent danger and there is a very bad man after him. I find no problem with the cop believing Marty and having enough confidence in what he said to bring reinforcements. If it had been Cohle that called, that would be a different story. But the cop saw Marty as reliable.
Plus, they’d worked it out at the diner. If Marty calls, it is serious as hell and the guy needs to come running with an army in tow.
If they wanted the entire Satanic crime network to be a MacGuffin, I wish they hadn’t:
1) Led us on with so much symbolism and foreshadowing that never came together.
2) Spent so much of the last episode on Louisiana in-bred hillbilly clichés.
The middle of this one dragged a bit during the chase through the house, but damn it looked good. The epilogue was fantastic. Humor, wit, raw emotion… Both actors were just phenomenal. They were the focus and strength of the show. As for unanswered questions, why not let fans speculate? No ending that explained everything would ever satisfy everyone. Would I have liked more clarity? Yeah, probably. All those theories and research on old books really didn’t do much good, after all
The middle of this one dragged a bit during the chase through the house, but damn it looked good. The epilogue was fantastic. Humor, wit, raw emotion… Both actors were just phenomenal. They were the focus and strength of the show. As for unanswered questions, why not let fans speculate? No ending that explained everything would ever satisfy everyone. Would I have liked more clarity? Yeah, probably. All those theories and research on old books really didn’t do much good, after all
The one thing still bugging me is Audrey, Marty’s daughter, and her disturbing artwork and doll positioning.. Why/how was that never revisited?
It was explained, in ep 7. She has a psychological disorder, and is fine now, so long as she remembers her meds.
I dont think this has anything to do with the killer plot. I take it as the flat circle thing. The cheating, neglectful husband and father has to deal with a daughter that is much like the young women he is having affairs with. It is a cycle. I think there might be many things in the series that fans that are more interested in the serial killer aspect want to be clues that are simply there to serve the characters and the the themes of mans choice in the face of a cruel world. In the final episode rust says to marty that everyone makes a choice. In ep 7, rust was ready to ‘tie it off’ after solving the case. I liked the fact that all those involved in the horribleness were not caught, nor did rust and marty believe they would be or that they could do anything about it. Having rust know that the same evil was out there in the world as in ’95 and that they had really only been able to push back a little,makes his choice to not give up all hope even more satisfying. In (I think the first episode) rust talks to marty about optimists, realists, and pessimists. He says that he is a realist, although he is really a pessimist. He looks at the religious at the tent revival as optimists- people sticking their heads in the sand of their religion rather than facing the darkness in the world. They dont need to face evil because their god would do it for them. This is laughable to a hopeless pessimist. I think the last episode ends with rust truly becoming a realist. You face the darkness, but you make the choice to keep fighting. It reminds me of the ending to the movie Seven. That story ends with no light at the end of the tunnel to be seen, but morgan freemans weary homicide detective character, who earlier in the film , because he had spent 30 years seeing the worst in the world,suggests to his partners wife that she abort her child rather than bring it into such a hopelessly evil reality (much like rust calls fatherhood a sin), ends the story by saying, “hemmingway once wrote ‘the world is a fine place and worth fighting for’, I agree with the second part.”
I didn’t consider it “explained” in episode 7, in the sense that her psychological problems could have been the consequences of abuse. Even young children with mental problems don’t spontaneously create rape tableaus and draw sexually graphic pictures. They have to get the concept of sex from somewhere. But in retrospect I think JLPONYO has it right. Audrey’s problems serve the themes of the show, not the plot of the main mystery of the show. It may be that she was indeed molested. I continue to believe she was. Might even have been by her grandfather. In the end, the specifics don’t rally matter that much. For weeks I thought they did. I wanted to know those answers. But I don’t need to.
Did you notice in the scene where Marty visits Maggie with the ‘Meds’ line shows a photo of Audrey next to a painting of hers which contains BLACK STARS! there is a lot of symbolism and nods towards her being tied up in the bigger ‘cult’.
Home maintenance (house painting) is not tax deductable. Big plot hole there in an otherwise tremendous episode.
I wouldn’t make that blanket statement. I am deducting house painting from my taxes this year.
It could be, if there was a nonprofit involved and a donation in excess of reasonable and customary charges was made.
Could also perhaps have been investment property.
Or maybe Louisiana laws regarding cost of improvements on residences allow it.
The only aspect of that explanation that made me scratch my head: I’ve painted a lot of houses in my life and I don’t remember ever getting enough paint on my ears to have someone call me out on it. But maybe I’m a better painter than Errol.
If you work out of a home office, a portion of home maintenance is deductible.
Glad someone else noticed it. But I don’t want to pile on. I’ve written the same thing elsewhere and can leave it at that. Otherwise, I found the 8 weeks to be a worthwhile experience and looking forward to seeing what they can do for an encore with a new cast and storyline. They have some huge shoes to fill.
While we are nitpicking about the tax returns, why did he file as “Single”? Granted, it’s insignificant to the plot, but it seems like an easy enough thing to get right.
The show will not hold up well just like LOST. We got all those island mysteries on LOST but the ending was ‘all about the characters’. True Detective followed the same formula. Any plot regarding the serial killer was simply there to relate to Rust and Marty. Why even bother showing the scenes of the serial killer at all?
There was a tape of a rape and murder of a young girl in Reverend Tuttle’s own safe. But they can’t tie the Tuttles to the cult or murders? What? Not with the family tree evidence? Or Tuttle getting Rust suspended? Or putting the task force on the Lange case?
Who were the eight or nine men in the Fontenot murder tape? Why was Audrey drawing pictures that matches Marie Fontenot’s murder (stabbed pregnant stomach)? Why did Audrey draw the masked man from Tuttle’s photos? Why did she act out Marie’s rape and murder with her dolls just like Rust’s beer can men?
Oh wait….it was ‘all about the characters’. All of Audrey’s behavior was just a coincidence. It was character building for Marty.
This is why The Wire is king. “All the pieces matter”. David Simon doesn’t waste your time with Killing level red herrings and misdirection. You catch the smallest details because they all matter. Almost every line of dialog has some connection to another scene.
True Detective like LOST will be another emperor’s new clothes show. Where the media fawns over it. Fans rage over any criticism. And in a decade the show will be irrelevant to the conversations regarding the greatest TV shows of all time. Harsh? Probably. But deserved.
If people hated The Killing for its red herrings and LOST for its nowhere plots…then how can they overlook the exact same cliches from True Detective? Probably because it’s still fresh. People are still emotional about the finale. Give it a few years and re-watch the show. It will not hold up well.
Going to have to disagree. What red herrings? Your interpretation that something in important = must tie into the mystery of the murder/cult doesn’t make sense. The show itself never makes that implication. If a show or a movie or a game or a novel isn’t allowed to hint at a larger world outside of its narrative focus, then what’s the point in telling stories at all?
Some of us got exactly what we wanted out of the series, and I think that number will greatly exceed those who are disappointed about their crazy theories not coming to fruition.
So you’re saying that when Alan included Lost in his book that he was dumb for having done so? Because most critics still rate Lost fairly highly. Are they all wrong? I’m not a Lost apologist either. It has two miserable seasons and a lame ending, but still a huge achievement and a ground-breaking series.
Yea! Your right. Lost continuity. Who chases that monster into his labyrinth without backup and then sees the cosmos open before him as Jason Freddy crugers his guts. Oh sorry cosmos was on fx?
Great comments to all on this thread. Nearly as much fun as the show itself! And I completely agree about The Wire – best symbiotic series to date. I still enjoyed the writing, cinematography,and grit of TD..hopefully some of the loose ends will be addressed next season.
‘People are still emotional about the finale. Give it a few years and re-watch the show. It will not hold up well.’
um…yes, i was pretty emotional. would it be okay if i didnt re-watch it is a few years and just continue to let allow myself to have enjoyed the eight hours I spent watching it? cause i did. Seriously, i thought the emperors clothes looked pretty awesome.
I don’t think this show really has a Lost problem. I really liked Lost but there’s no denying that that show introduced all kinds of Big Mysteries and hinted at all kinds of Grand Revelations that it didn’t pay off on in a satisfying way. They threw in time travel and ghosts and ancient colossus statues, so it was kind of frustrating at the end when the attitude was, “Forget about all that; the show is about the CHARACTERS, dummy!” It’s like sure, it is, but wasn’t it about all of that other stuff, too?
But for my money, True Detective didnt commit that same infraction. I don’t think TD really ever promised itself as anything other than a good, creepy cop story with two interesting protagonists at the center. There were admittedly a few characters and details here and there which, in hindsight, didn’t go anywhere. But nothing on the order of Lost’s big talking over 6 years. Most of the big speculation of how TD might end came from fans with runaway expectations.
I was riveted for 7 episodes and then came the typical Hollywood happy ending… what a let down. I was expecting so much more. Thought maybe Marty and Rust would die , but be remembered as heroes for getting once all their evidence was distributed.
Actually, nowadays the “typical” Hollywood ending is to have the lead character die – but for a purpose!! I’m sick of it. I’m glad they both lived, it was actually a breath of fresh air.
First, I’ve been very impressed with Alan as a writer and reviewer, and that his recap was delayed while he was on the phone with Pizzolatto, good God, talk about inside. Kudos.
I did not like the idea of going alone into a deep dark hole to follow the bad guy. Who would do that? Nobody with respect for his own life I think, though maybe that was the point with Rust. But any sensible person/former cop, would wait for the cavalry! So that action as a way to generate suspense doesn’t work for me. A fail on that account. But overall the relationship between Rust and Marty was aces. Also, it’s easy to underestimate how good Woody Harrelson was in this. And, of course, Alexandra Dadarrio (sp?) was top notch, too.
However, I think I was too pitched up for this finale, then HBO Go wouldn’t go. Breaking Bad is still my number one.
For Rust, going head first into the unknown is his style. Remember he led the way into the Ledoux compound, with Marty first thinking he’d stay behind then changing his mind and following?
Rust feared nothing, including his experience at the very edge of death.
He knew he was walking into sure death and was ready for it. I think the hints he dropped last episode about committing suicide justified his thoughtlessness in following Errol into Carcose. He obviously wasn’t thinking like a cop or even a sensible person
Who would do that? Crash would do that. The guy who told Ginger, “fuck it, let’s do it,” would do that. The guy who then kidnapped Ginger and tortured him would do that. The guy who (as ADBOOZY says) led the charge into the Ledoux compounted would do that. And the guy who did all those things and has now consciously decided to “tie off” the circle of violence and degradation that is his life would *definitely* do that, as far as I’m concerned.
What bothered me was that after all the agonizing over the tape, which was what finally convinced Matt that they had unfinished business, that they would so blithely settle for just getting Childress and leaving all the other perpetrators still out there. Why after all those years obsessing about this case, would they just shrug their shoulders and say well we’re never going to get everybody, let’s settle for getting Childriss. That’s the same mistake they made the first time. Seems to me they have more unfinished business to attend to.
Because, for Marty and Rust, this case started with Dora Lange. And ultimately, that’s where it ended. They aren’t taking down a state Senator, and they know it. Why doesn’t everyone who has ever lived finished what they’ve started through to completion, in that case? Life isn’t that simple nor that easy.
Reply to comment…
You have to remember that Marty and Rust aren’t cops anymore. It’s not up to them.
Minor quibble: I though he was a federal senator. That’s different than a state senator.
Maybe because they’re both half-dead and laying in hospital beds? Plus, as dennis3951 said, they’re not cops anymore. They can’t really do anything else on the case. Or maybe they DO follow up on the case offscreen. The story we were following is still over at this point.
I absolutely never watch TV cop shows, but this one had me hook, line, and sinker the whole way. The brilliance of McConaughey and Harrelson had a lot to do with it, but it was also the hypnotic, creepy side of Louisiana that dripped down the walls of this show like toxic sap. Very curious to see what the show does next.
Isn’t it possible that Pizzolatto attempted to create a story that is a stand-in for Chambers’ fake The Yellow King story? By this I mean that, attempting to understand all of the threads that were created, whether they be Rust’s philosophies or the voodoo gone bad religion or everyone that was involved with the murder/sodomy/sacrifice ring, would make a person go mad.
I ask because, while Alan likes the character development and wasn’t in love with the plot, I found the end of the episode out of place and didn’t really buy Rust’s development into the guy with the optimistic universe line at the end. He was calling them sentient pieces of meat 30 minutes ago, right? There’s a lot here, and so many different interpretations, that I have to feel it’s all deliberate. And if so, genius.
I remember a tweet that Alan sent out about reading Nick’s novel, and someone tweeted back to him that he thought it kind of petered out towards the end. I think that the same could be said for True Detective. The show peaked during the middle two episodes and then had just ok episodes to finish it out. I loved the beginning, was fascinated by the middle, and was let down by the last few.
I had fears that the show would give some kind of rip-off ending with only an hour to go, but I was definitely satisfied. I loved it. I had read the creator saying over and over again it was about characters and not the serial killers…so I didn’t get too invested in that.
The chase through the horror show was great and pulse pounding. Rust’s vision of the tilting universe had me half expecting God or Cthulu to come busting out.
But really what sealed it was the epilogue scenes at the hospital…The relationship between the two was absurdly touching.
And yeah, I teared up during Rust’s speech out there on the lawn…and I’m a guy. That IS acting.
So count me, this one is going right into the pantheon. Short and sweet, baby.
Really? Rust finds religion? Thats the ending. I agree that the Hart and Chole relationship was key to the show but like others have said why all the red herrings begging your audience to interpret then jet forget all of it. No matter what the enthusiastic say the ending was where Pizzalatto failed as a writer to do what was true to the story. Nick if you wanna make a show about a relationship between two detectives fine but don’t lead us on and then give us the he found religion ending just because you were brought up in a very Catholic household. And making the Tuttles/ Chritstian schools the bad guys doesn’t balance it out.
What Rust was saying is not necessarily about God or religion at all….
It wasn’t so much about religion as Rust being able to “feel” again, he said he felt the pure love of his daughter and his father when he was dying.
Come on. Choles speech reads like an updated version of deathbed floating above yourself tropes we’ve seen a million times before. He says he could feel his daughter as if she was there and that he wanted to let go and join her. Join her where? Where is she? Pizzolatto just changed it up a bit but the sentiment expressed was: I was in the darkness and walked towards the light. Its religious in every way. It also goes against what Chole was all about. A knife wound turned him all of a sudden? Didn’t Chole get shot a bunch of times in his old drug detective days? How come now he changes? Because Pizzolatto wanted to grab viewers with all the strange stuff but couldn’t go all the way. Pizzolatto hesitated in the final episode and thats the worst thing you can do as a creator.
And don’t forget the final one hour episode is 45 minutes of standard issue police procedural. Same old stuff. 45 minutes. The last 15 are all sentiment. Pizzolatto couldn’t have given us a better ending than a 45 minute serial killer showdown? Let some time pass and see how you feel.
Cohle’s revelation has nothing to do with religion.
This isn’t a development that happened out of the blue. Remember when Rust showed the photos of murder victims and said that instead of horror there was an last fleeting look of relief on their faces?
He underwent the same emotional experience when he was near death.
Serial killers in real life usually do what they do for 3-4 different reasons but it all comes down to the same old thing; they are crazy. TV shows and movies about finding serial killers or strange mysteries are fighting an uphill battle against today’s audiences. We have seen it all. Twists and turns, red herrings and drawn out narratives to fill X number of episodes. plot AND characters are equally important but plot is becoming less and less important to critics it seems. Its almost as if today’s audiences expect all the answers to the universe from a show like “Lost”, so of course they end up disappointed when the answer is the same old “light vs dark” narrative. What sets these shows apart is their execution. In my opinion the final season of The Sopranos has more mystery than “Lost” ever did. There are only so many ways a cop show like True Detective can end but to set it self apart from every other show like “Dexter” then the real meat and potatoes of this show has to be the characters and execution of the story. Thats what was great about True Detective. That single take in episode 4 is an example of execution. 5 years from now Everyone will remember that scene but they won’t remember how it fit in within the serial killer case. Everyone remembers the cut to black in “the sopranos” finale, who will remember the final shot of Breaking Bad 5 years from now?(Breaking Bad is an example of style over substance and I predict its perceived “greatness” will diminish with time and people will see it for the good but not great show it was. How BB was ever considered one of the greatest along with The Wire & Sopranos is something I will never understand). What I’m trying to say is people who were expecting all the answers and loose ends to be wrapped up in a nice bow are watching for the wrong reasons. this show was never going to 100% solve a mystery so massive and sprawling in under 8 hours. Everyone who expects a twist will always be let down. Its when you don’t see the twist coming, like say a cut to black in the middle of a diner during the finale of a mafia show, THAT’S a twist and we remember it. M. Night Shamalayan ruined his career chasing the twist of the sixth sense. True Detective was great for its writing, characters and execution. It was NEVER going to find a new way to end a cop show chasing serial killers. There are only so many things plot can accomplish. Showrunners like David Simon, David Chase and now Nic Pizzolato use established genres to trick the people who want action, gunfights, death and mysteries into tuning in each week for one thing when they are going to give the audience something else. Something to think about. Something that stays with you. That’s the real twist. (Please excuse mistakes etc. wrote this quickly on a cellphone)
I think you’re right about BB. I think they wanted to avoid a L O S T ending so much that they went too far in the other direction. Neat and tidy with zero ambiguity.
I’ve never understood what people see in The Sopranos, I’ve watched the first three seasons and don’t really have any interest in continuing.
Sopranos is much much much better if you watched it before all the shows that took the kind of storytelling it did and improved upon it. Yes, it may seem less amazing now, but a lot of shows are indebted to the ground it broke.
For me, the finale delivered on all its promise. No doubt that some viewers will be satisfied by the rather mundane resolution to the series’ elaborate mythology. But as someone who was primarily invested in the journey of Rustin Cohle and Martin Hart, I’m satisfied with where Nic Pizzolatto took his characters and with where he decided to leave them. Time may be a flat circle (a phrase, incidentally, that has infiltrated pop culture to a truly impressive extent), but by confronting an unmasked form of darkness and meeting its gaze, Cohle and Hart seem to have transcended the reductive banality of their own tormented mindsets. They may not have been healed, but they’ve been cleansed to the extent where we can leave their characters behind, confident that they’ve broken their respective patterns of self-destructive behavior and can find some small measure of peace, whatever form peace that may take.
As for the performances … there’s little more to be said. Matthew McConaughey can go ahead and clear out a space for an Emmy alongside his newly-won Oscar. His victory is sealed, beyond any contention. And Woody Harrelson deserves recognition as well. Part of me wishes that he would submit as a Supporting Actor at the Emmys – massive category fraud though it would be – just so he could win a trophy as well. And although many thoughtful critics have laid out an eloquent case articulating why the role of Maggie Hart, among others, was criminally underwritten, I thought that Michelle Monaghan did everything she could to bring sympathy and humanity to the part. She deserves recognition as well.
HBO may be losing Boardwalk Empire, True Blood, and The Newsroom all within this calender year, but they needn’t worry too much. As long as Game of Thrones and True Detective remain on their schedule, they’re in fine shape.
“No doubt that some viewers will be dissatisfied* by the rather mundane resolution to the series’ elaborate mythology.” Damn. I love HitFix, and I hope that they never feel the need to convert to the annoyingly ubiquitous Disqus commenting system. But the lack of an editing feature for the comments is regrettable. I should proofread my own posts more carefully.
McConaughey will be up against Bryan Cranston in the last 8 of BrBa for the Emmy. I’d have to give it to Cranston, although McConaughey was mesmerizing.
Karen, they will enter True Detective as a miniseries, seeing as how this cast and story is not coming back for season 2.
I was a little confused about the end of the Carcosa scene. It looked to me like Marty got stabbed in the chest with an axe at one point. That doesn’t seem like it is something that one easily recovers from, so I must have interpreted incorrectly. Anyone else confused by that?
The ax seems to hit Marty perpendicular to his rib cage. I can believe that Marty could survive a wound like that, even if the ax had dug deeply into the bone itself. On the other hand, a recovery from Rust’s wounds seems impossible.
I was disappointed by the…
Hahaha.. wow, these critiques are quite hilarious. I will try to express my thoughs as succinctly as I can…
That was the best 8 hours of film I have ever experienced.
I tend to agree, Brad. I understand some of the observations stated here and elsewhere about the employed plot devices, but like most people commenting here I was really in it for Marty and Rust’s story. I liked Marty, “sack of sh*t” that he was, and like man SOS’s he had his good qualities, and I really felt for him at the end.
Rust, however.. it was like Rust Cohle had crawled inside my mind. So much of what he had to say rang so true with some of my deeper meditations about existence and futility, a never ending cycle (although the writer and McConaughey expressed them so much more eloquently than I ever could). This was one hell of a ride and I feel unexpectedly relieved for Rust’s character.
That’s just tv. On Justified two of the main characters got shot point blank in the chest at different points and you’d never know it. The miracle healing waters of television.
Actually, I have the impression that gut wounds that mainly involve the colon (as opposed to blood-rich organs like the liver or spleen) are pretty survivable. Nasty, but survivable. And they can take a long time to kill. So I didn’t have too much trouble believing Rust could survive that wound. I knew a WWII Marine with three Purple Hearts who once showed me the HUGE spiderweb of scars on his abdomen and torso. If he could survive those wounds without so much as a colostomy bag, I’m willing to believe Rust survived this.
Comparisons to Hitchcock are interesting but also really point out the finale’s biggest failure – Hitchcock knew that when you set up a mystery, you PAY OFF the mystery. All the philosophizing and references to Nietzsche and whatnot come off as nothing more than pretentiousness when they don’t end with any new ideas. Not that enlightenment is required when watching a mystery, but the show sure seemed to promise that it had some Big Ideas. Instead, a totally formulaic ending revealed that it was all more like intellectual wanking — like that big last line which really just referred to a tired trope that has been done so much better elsewhere.
Overall, a big disappointment in our house — this was a series that had such potential and so many great performances. Not sure I trust this show enough to watch next season since it didn’t deliver on any of its promises or potential.
Agree but not totally dissatisfied and i will give it another chance. Pizzolatto may bloviate about what was right for the show but he put too much info out there and never delivered on it. Okay rookie mistake, I’ll give him a pass because the Hart Chole relation ship was on the money except at the end when Rust found religion but season two better be strange and deliver if he wants to keep his job.
mentioning hitchcock in the first sentence of your comment makes me feel set up for an interesting comment, but then you payed it off with the same I dont understand what the hell they are talking about so I’ll call it nietzsche trope. Your comment had such potential!
@JLPONYO. That was a very clever reply. Cudos.
@JLPONYO re: “I don’t understand what the hell they are talking about so I’ll call it Nietzche trope” — The idea of eternal recurrence does come from Nietzsche. Even Nic Pizzollotto is not trying to pretend he invented it himself. See: [insidetv.ew.com]
What irritated me is not where the idea came from, but just that there was a lot of philosophizing that didn’t go anywhere interesting at the end.
Also, I don’t think it’s productive to get into this same argument we heard with LOST of “If you don’t like the ending you must be too stupid to understand it.” TV is just subjective – some of us just didn’t like the ending, and it’s not because we didn’t understand something. We were just disappointed.
@CW I’m not sure if it’s all the content we have at our fingertips or just how well TV is being constructed these days, but I’m always baffled by the expectation of some new “big ideas,” as you put it, from a short form visual medium.
Since LOST keeps getting brought up, i’ll use that as an example. I’m sure Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse are very intelligent people but after a cursory google search and the end of season one anyone with an internet connection could see that these gentlemen’s main contribution to pop culture was writing the show “Nash Bridges.” So while LOST was indeed fun and full of mysticism and deeply imbedded with symbology I never for a second expected it to announce some new philosophy or change the way in which we think.
It did make me pick up some books that were quite enlightening and reaffirmed some universal truths that I personally found comforting. And at the end of the day that’s pretty good for a TV show.
The same thing happened for me with TD. No offense to Nic Pizzolatto, he seems to be a well educated guy and a writer with an ear for dialogue, but I wasn’t looking for this 8 episode miniseries to change my personal beliefs. I was given a glimpse into a the very interesting world of these two male detectives and the surrounding landscape and culture that they worked in. It was filled with wonderful monologues that may have been the purposeful ramblings of lonely, disheartened fellow or they may have been a link to some greater consciousness that resides within everyone but we only get to experience fleetingly. Whatever the case may be, some of those lines were written and delivered so perfectly that I don’t really care where they were borrowed from or what they ultimately led to.
True Detective was filled with these wonderful vignettes throughout. I learned a little bit about an obscure book I’d never heard of that linked back to some writers I’m more familiar with and I got to here a drunk Wooderson talk about M-theory. That’s pretty cool for a TV show. In the end Pizzolatto was just tapping into the same stories that have been told for as long as we’ve been telling stories.
There aren’t that many original ones left. We’re all borrowing our thoughts and ideas from the past. All of our modern stories are just variations on a theme or an homage to previous works. All the notes have already been played. I think the show did a pretty good job of playing them.
Also “a lot of philosophizing that didn’t go anywhere interesting at the end,” is a pretty accurate description of most college-level philosophy classes. I kid, I kid. As you said TV is subjective, but it’s also called the “idiot box,” or “boob tube,” for a reason. The medium has come a long way but I cannot for the life of me think a single TV show in the last 20 years that has made some grand statement that has “new ideas.” It’s all just covers of the old stuff.
I think this was one of the great shows and it reminds me of how I felt after watching Silence of the Lambs. Rust going through “Carcosa” reminded me of Jodie Foster going through the house. And Silence of the Lambs was about a relationship too. To all involved, well done.
I have to disagree with Alan about the chase sequence with the “bogeyman” in the haunted house being disappointing. It was NOT disappointing in the least and without the fight that caused Rust’s near death experience that allowed him to FEEL again, they two men’s relationship that Alan cares about so much would not go anywhere. That last expressive conversation between them was a shredder.
It was a beautiful ending despite the gaps in plot.
What was the significance of Erroll asking Rust to take his mask off?
It’s a reference to the book “The King in Yellow”.
Like at least half the crap thrown at the screen in this show as filler, there was no significance whatsoever.
I enjoyed the finale. It was a bit more straightforward than I was anticipating, but not in a bad way for me.
I didn’t recognize Ann Dowd in that role as Errol’s lover AT ALL until I saw her name in the credits; she did great work in that small bit.
Part of me, out of habit from watching other shows, wonders if the Tuttles could factor into other narratives down the road as the show continues…but it does feel fitting if this is the last we ever hear or see of them. That said, I wouldn’t mind some Easter egg thrown into an episode in a later season of one character watching a news broadcast or investigative piece where Sen. Tuttle is still trying to fight off ties to the Childress’ or something of that sort.
I don’t know any house painters whose ears are the colour of the house last painted.
Yeah, the “Omigod they painted that house green!” could have been the dumbest plot point in the whole series. Lazy. lazy writing.
I stopped the DVR to ask the person I was watching with, “Did they actually figure out the identity of the green eared spaghetti monster by noticing a house that had been painted green?” I understand that the show is more about the characters than the crime, but that really is a lazy contrivance.
I posted this somewhere else, but I don’t think it is completely out of the realm of possibility that someone as crafty/arty as this killer with his wooden devil houses would take some green paint from a job (same year as killing) and use it to make some kind of headdress to wear during his ritualistic murder episodes.
This could have all been avoided if only Errol Childress had received a grant from the NEA for his outsider art twig project.
It was a solid wrap up but Rust did too many stupid things – him getting jumped was utterly predictable, I’ve seen that moment countless times in other movies and tv shows.
I am really split over this ending, mainly due to Rust’s nihilism done away with at the end. I don’t know if a more ambiguous ending would have been a better ending. This is a relatively optimistic ending and I’m not sure that that was the best route to take, considering Rust continually spouting his lack of faith in humanity and what not. But on the other hand, that all led up to his change of heart, which really shows how human he is.
I thought it worked, since I thought a lot of Cohle’s nihilism stemmed from anger over the loss of his daughter. Still not sure if it was him driving the car that hit her or not, but even if it wasn’t him, I can see how this particular near-death experience would’ve impacted him in that way.
I’m really split over this ending. I feel as if a more ambiguous ending would have wrapped the season up better, considering how pessimistic the show has been. Mainly, due to Rust’s nihilism that I feel that this shift might have been to optimistic. Nihilism itself is so ambiguous, that would have went hand in hand with an muddled ending. But then, this ultimately led to Rust’s change in heart. Since he has been so anti-human and anti-natalist, the fact that he finally finds some sort of hope shows how human he really is. He even said at the beginning, he won’t kill himself because he is programmed not to. I feel as if a there is a connection there. But in all, I feel as if one part of me believes this is the perfect ending while another believes it was too convenient.
Just for conversations sake, would anyone have liked it better if they had taken a hard swerve into the supernatural zone? Was that the only payoff that would satisfy all the little clues and asides? Like all the sudden a demonic glowing Yellow King figure shows up at the end and the space time continumm is ripped asunder and everyone dies?
For a split second I actually thought it was going to go down that way when Rust had the hallucination in Carcosa
I believe a lot of people were expecting it to go that way. The director certainly played with the idea throughout the chase scene, the way Errol seemed to talk inside of Rust’s head in Carcossa, the ‘hallucination’ of the cosmos inside his sanctum. However, if some confirmation was given that Errol was some sort of pagan’esque shaman, tapped into ancient energy derived from LSD and blood magic, and if Marty had seen the ‘halucination’ too, then it would have taken the edge off of the show’s conversation about existence, providing an explanation rather than fuel for individual meditation.
Hey Alan? I freaking love your stuff and been reading it for ages, but is there a way to see what you thought of the episode very quickly without seeing a single spoiler? I can’t watch it until tomorrow as I had plans last night and tonight, but came here to see if they stuck the landing or not, and yet unless I’m missing it I don’t see a letter grade, score, or other spoiler-free overview of how good it was anywhere on this page.
Since “reviews” are typically written to tell people how good it was, maybe there’s a way you could initially topline it for people who haven’t seen it yet, then get into all the recap discussion afterward for people who want to discuss with you? Just a thought. Thanks man!
Why not just wait a few days and read his review then? What good is a two sentence “It was good.” post?
Just to followup Alan’s comment that he was asked by tons of people about what Rust said in his last line. I too was unable to decipher what that line was. I’ve experienced this with other shows too. How does this happen? Don’t the sound editors ever think, “Hmmm, this line isn’t all that clear. Maybe we should dub it/clean it up.”
“Well, once there was only dark. If you ask me, the light’s winning.”
(Closed Captions helps! I glance at them if I’m unsure of what was said, pretty much unconsciously.)
I also had no idea what he said. I had to rewind it 3 times and still had no idea. Bad editing.