Season finale talkback: ‘Kingdom’ – ‘King Beast’

Back in the fall, I was reasonably impressed with “Kingdom,” the new drama airing on DirecTV's Audience Network. It seemed to be transplanting bits of pieces of recent cable dramas (a splash of “Sons of Anarchy,” a healthy serving of “Lights Out,” etc.), but with solid writing and directing, and an excellent cast led by Frank Grillo.
I lost track of “Kingdom” for a while (I had seen the first four episodes before debut) because there was so much else to watch and write about in the fall, but I caught up in time for tonight's season finale, and I remain pleased. It's not doing anything particularly novel, but it's doing things well, it's taking its time with various storylines (like Nate's secret), and it's giving all the actors good things to play. (Jonathan Tucker in particular had himself a nice first season.)
Not much else to say on my part, so I'm curious what those of you who watched all of season one thought. (DirecTV has already ordered 20 more episodes.) Fire away.
Extremely good show. I decided to give it a shot when the first episode aired… and I have been hooked ever since. Great characters, great acting, and great storyline.
Only major critique—- fight scenes could use more technique. Top tier fighters, let alone amateur fights don’t, don’t look that bad. But still a great show!
God bless ye merry DirecTV. Haven’t finished the show yet, a coupl’a episodes behind but I’m definitely gonna get on it now there’s a place to discuss the finale at length, I love these seasonal post-mortems.
Will this eventually be available on any streaming services for non-DirectTV subscribers? Or is the whole point that it will only be available to DirectTV subscribers for awhile? I saw the first episode when it was offered for free online and enjoyed it.
I thought it was really great. I’m a casual MMA fan and thought the fight scenes (outside of Wheeler’s flurry of haymakers last night) were pretty well executed. They had several actual fighters consulting (Joe Stephenson, Chris Leben, Cub Swanson, Jay Hieron) which I think helped that aspect out a lot.
The actual fighting wasn’t an all-encompassing aspect of the show, either. I enjoyed Lights Out as well, but Kingdom did the story telling aspect leading up to the fights in a much better way.
I’ll watch anything FNL alums are in (which unfortunately included the first season of Hart of Dixie), but Matt Lauria really had a great performance. From his struggle with Lisa and having her back in his life, to the regret about what he did to his dad, and even his interactions with Keith. He was great.
Really solid performances from the other main cast members (Frank Grillo, Kiele Sanchez, and Jonathon Tucker) made the stories intriguing, and I actually cheered when Jay won his fight with ease in the finale.
Hoping for a second season, but if not, I’m glad DirecTV gave is this show.
Has already been picked up for 2 more seasons :)
Always liked Tucker since his Black Donnelly days. Thought this was a very enjoyable first season. Acting seems above average for most cable shows and the story has progressed at a nice pace.
Nothing is easy in this family, and I look forward to the next 20 episodes.
Should have definitely been considered in the top 10 new shows of 2014.
I loved the Black Donnellys too, was gutted when it was cancelled. Tucker is hypnotic to watch – so glad he’s got this show :)
I initially watched due to Matt Lauria’s role and was delighted to see Jonathan Tucker and Kiele Sanchez were cast as well. And who saw Nick Jonas coming?! Overall I liked the finale, but it felt a little like “here we go, back to the beginning” at the end.
Agree with everything you said except re: the ending – I loved it. It didn’t throw a huge curveball or cliffhanger in, but the directions they can send the characters in for season 2 are intriguing. Can’t wait to see more :)
I personally thought it was a great show, a lot of grit, good acting, well thought out and executed plots and story lines. Personally really happy there will be more of it, with plenty to talk about in the next season. overall i hope they stay with what they’re doing.
Seriously loved this show, best thing I’ve seen all year. Each episode surpassed the one before, Tucker was a scene-stealer (as always), Matt Lauria was amazing in a competely opposite role to what I’m used to seeing him in, Nick Jonas was a revelation, Kiele Sanchez was phenomenal, Joanna Going is fantastic and I’m running out of superlatives to describe this show and cast, the writing was phenomenal too. I came to the show expecting to like bits of it and I loved the whole thing. Can’t wait for season 2!
I think Kingdom had a very good first season. The writing and acting seemed on point for the majority of the time. With a few tweaks this could be a downright fantastic show. I hope it gets more recognition because it’s already better than 70% of whats out there.
This was a fantastic first season. I cannot wait for the next two. Great cast. Easily one of the best new shows of the year. I wish it would get more buzz. It deserves it.