Season premiere review: ‘Arrow’ – ‘The Calm’

A review of last night's “Arrow” season premiere coming up just as soon as all my data is replaced by audio files of porcupine flatulence…
“Arrow” is a show I enjoy a lot, and consider easily the best of the current wave of superhero shows. But it has certain tendencies that it has to keep carefully in check, chief among them its love of melodramatic angst for Oliver and its need to restate the themes of a given episode or season as many times as possible. These are both fundamental parts of the show, but also parts the show sometimes leans on too much.
For a while, I feared “The Calm” was going to be one of those episodes where my eyes rolled at least as often as my fists pumped.
A lot of that eye rolling was specifically regarding Oliver and Felicity. It's not that my enjoyment of the show in any way depends on whether those two get together and live happily ever after, but that one of my biggest pet peeves is when a show contorts itself to keep an obvious couple apart when there's no reason they wouldn't get together, other than a fear that relationships are less interesting than endless pining. Oliver is essentially Bruce Wayne, he's given his entire life over to this crusade to save the city, he cannot risk his happiness distracting him from that mission – or endangering the one who makes him happy – etc., etc., etc. I get all that. But it still felt like “The Calm” kept tying itself up in knots just to make sure Oliver understood this, and to make the 'shippers understand that they're going to have to keep waiting for their big moment.
But then a big moment of sorts came in the hospital at the end. They talked about their feelings for each other honestly and openly, Oliver gave her a big kiss and told her, “Don't ask me to say I don't love you,” and it's clear that even if the two of them are putting things off for the moment, the show itself has a lot more to tell about their story. This wasn't a push of the reset button, but maybe just pause. And it goes without saying that Amell and Rickards were terrific in that scene, and even in lighter ones like their awkward first date (pre-rocket attack).
In continuing with the show's use of the Green Arrow universe as a mash-up of many different parts of the DC universe as a whole, the new Count Vertigo (played by Peter Stormare) resembles Batman villain the Scarecrow even more than the Seth Gabel version, and the drug-induced Arrow vs. Oliver fight scene very much resembled a darker version of the Superman vs. Clark fight from “Superman III.” (That was another scene that came perilously close to hitting us too hard over the head with the theme, but ultimately the idea of Amell vs. Amell – or Amell vs. his stunt double – was too irresistible.) And Brandon Routh, who himself played Superman once upon a time, pops up as Ray Palmer, here reimagined as a tech sector corporate raider who may really have the company and city's best interests at heart, or may just be a d-bag who likes to say “BTW,” even though it's more syllables than “by the way.” You likely don't cast Routh as Palmer without eventually intending to introduce his alter ego(*), but for now Oliver remains a man without a company, or any way to subsidize his very expensive war on crime.
(*) Unfortunately, the relatively down-to-earth nature of the show means we will likely never get a dramatization of the best Arrow/Atom moment of them all, from Grant Morrison's “Rock of Ages.” (And technically, that one involved Connor Hawke.)
Like most season premieres, “The Calm” had to spend a lot of time to setting up the new status quo, including Roy as a full-time costumed sidekick (though a show that films so much in darkness might want to do a stronger job differentiating between the two hooded costumes), Diggle being relegated (for now, because no one on this show gets to be happy for too long) to support staff with the arrival of his baby daughter, Felicity basically joining the Nerd Herd (which makes Routh's appearance at the store extra-strange) and both Laurel and her father now being very pro-Arrow, even publicly, while Sara returned from her time with the League of Assassins to pitch in again.
And just when things seemed to be a little too peachy, other than the Oliver/Felicity situation… some mysterious figure (Malcolm Merlyn seems too obvious) pumps Sara full of arrows and sends her falling to her death, right in front of her sister. Sara isn't the Lance sister I'd be removing from the show full-time – though Caity Lotz can keep appearing in flashbacks(**) as needed – but it was another big dramatic moment of the sort the show does well, and it sets us up for what the initial arc of the season is going to be.
(**) Speaking of, we'll see where the Hong Kong story goes, but I do find it amusing how Oliver's adventures in the aftermath of the boat sinking keep paralleling his current problems in such a linear fashion. Given that the writers treat the island (and now Hong Kong) storylines as a season-long arc, it's probably not practical for the flashbacks to appear wildly out of order, giving us different moments from the time gap that just happen to remind Oliver of what he's currently enduring. But it'd be fun to see them try that next year.
“The Flash” is getting all the plaudits right now (and “The Calm” pretty seamlessly answered the “When do Oliver and Barry have that conversation in 'The Flash' pilot?” question), but that's the new and shiny (and so far, very solid) thing. We've gotten used to “Arrow” at this point, but in the way where we expect goodness from it. And “The Calm” delivered on that.
As happened last year, I expect to check in on this show only occasionally (which is not a commentary on how I feel about it versus, say, “Gotham,” but about which shows I have more things to say about on a weekly basis right now), but let's get talking about the premiere. What did everybody else think?
I’m hoping there’s a Lazarus Pit in Sara’s future. I was pleasantly surprised she survived the S2 finale, and her death here mostly annoyed me.
That is the comment I was going to make. I actually find her story more interesting than Oliver Queen’s story. I really would like to see a Black Canary spin-off and maybe the CW can try with Birds of Prey again. Parenthood was turned into a tv show twice…
Loved your review Alan, especially your thoughts about the Oliver/Felicity situation. Oliver definitely needs some time to work through his issues, but I hope the writers won’t contort themselves forever trying to pump the brakes on Olicity. They’ve been a runaway train since Season 1, and the show should just embrace its good fortune to have two actors with Amell and Rickards’ chemistry.
On another note, losing Sara that way seems so … unnecessary. There was so much story they could have told with her, and she was so nicely integrated with the rest of the cast. It feels like her character was sacrificed just to finally give Laurel something to do to justify her continued presence on the show. The weird thing is, I was actually enjoying Laurel’s role on the show last night, but having Black Canary literally drop at her feet — without being at all earned — ruined all of that. She will be strictly FFwd material from here on out.
That’s exactly how I felt about Laurel in this episode. I was actually liking her for a chance, thinking that if they can keep her in the background for a while and use the time to build up the character and figure out what will work, they might actually have a viable Laurel this season. And then they killed Sara just so Laurel could take on the Black Canary role, and I really started hating her.
They really did kill the wrong Lance sister. In the worst possible way for the one they want to keep.
I really liked how Felicity did the walking away at the hospital. Instead of taking the traditional “long suffering love interest route” of saying “I’ll wait for you forever” she was like “enough with the maybes already.” That was great. I continue to shake my head in wonder over the fact that even though the CW continually makes horrible TV content, it OWNS superhero drama. Like it’s not even CLOSE.
I guess the SCPD is just going to write off all the (admittedly bad) people that Green Arrow has killed over the first couple of seasons (in particular, the first season) as “eh, no big deal, he’s a good guy now”.
Merlyn has no reason to kill Sara, so my guess at this time is Ra’s al Ghul, though there hasn’t been a reason presented for it yet.
Kelly, I disagree with your point that Sara’s death wasn’t earned. From everything that happened last year, I very much think it was earned.
What didn’t seem earned to me, what felt very rushed, was the end (or pause) of Felicity and Oliver’s proto-relationship. I mean, OIiver just had a conversation with Sara in which she used some of her last words on earth to try and convince him that he needed people in his life without masks, and to let them in. Him immediately coming to the opposite conclusion didn’t feel right.
What DID feel right, however, was a brilliant, beautiful woman like Felicity wouldn’t allow herself to be kept on the hook with Ollie’s maybes. She does the walking away, and that feels earned. That feels right.
Alan, this whole episode felt over-stuffed to me, did you get a sense of that? I made the allusion elsewhere that this is almost like a re-pilot, Community-style. We begin the show in media res, with all of Oliver & Co. kicking butt and taking names. Everyone gets a moment to be introduced, and for some, that’s about it.
For me, that makes the episode slightly disappointing, because character came in second to plot tonight, which is a very SHIELD thing to do. Arrow has always been excellent at using plot to service character, but last night, that didn’t seem to be the case. They also did a lot of “telling” instead of “showing,” (like with the press conference) which is also a very SHIELD thing to do, and was also slightly disappointing.
But the ending with Sara’s death will really propel the story forward from there. Unlike in other shows that are 4-color inspired, Arrow has actually made us care about these characters instead of simply telling us we should care. That’s what makes Sara’s death impactful in a way Fitz’s dainbramage could never be.
For the longest time, the show has had no clue what to do with Laurel, and hopefully they don’t screw-up this chance they’ve given themselves.
With all of the re-piloting going on last night, there were some excellent things about the episode that still make it a solid B or B+ episode of Arrow (instead of the normal A it would usually get).
The technical aspects of the show (directing, cinematography, stunt & fight choreography) were, as always, top-notch, and make similar work on SHIELD look cheap and amateurish.
The little character beats, just some looks by certain characters, said so much without having to tell us. Like Roy’s face when Ollie gets the text from Thea. Or Felicity’s face when Diggle and Oliver have it out about why Digg can’t be in the field anymore.
And the best part of the episode? I really liked Brandon Routh. Then again, I liked him during the beginning of his Chuck arc, too, then than that whole terrible middle part happened where he was nothing but a plot device to keep Sarah and Chuck apart, before he and the writers “redeemed” Daniel Shaw by turning him bad.
Please Arrow writers… do as you normally do and flesh out Ray Palmer. Don’t let him become a Daniel Shaw or an Isabelle Rochev from last year. Make him an actual character, like you were able to do with Sara, Blood, and Slade Wilson, and not just a plot device.
Thanks.
I agree with (most of) the chorus on Sara: why bother killing her off in the first ep? (Caveat: if Ra’s al Ghul is indeed the culprit, I can sort-of forgive it.) This was particularly jarring considering the producers just killed off another major character 2-3 episodes ago (even if time has elapsed on the show). If it’s to make Laurel Black Canary … ugh. (The fact that Katie Cassidy returned to her pre-Arrow blonde ‘do is not a good sign there.) Also, how many times now has Vertigo been used as a plot device? I find that nearly as troubling as Queen Consolidated being taken over for a *second* time by a ridiculously hot person who looks no older than 30.
Onto Hong Kong. Seeing as this show is not “Lost,” I find it bizarre that they continued with the whole flashback thing after a single season. (I also have to wonder if that’s what they originally *intended* to do, but elected otherwise due to network notes or something.) By now we “get it” — the de facto origin story of Arrow — but continuing with further flashbacks, and shifting the action to HK, seems like a tacit admission that the writers feel the need to continue with the flashback device but have totally run out of plausible story for it. (And Oliver being held in a dense city the size of HK — arguably *the* easiest place on earth to disappear — for five months without managing an escape to call or, as we saw in this ep, email home, stretches plausibility in the extreme. As does the fact that he’d be kept there for five months without being told what’s going on.)
Oddly enough, the least believable part of the episode was Felicity working at the Buy More. Genius computer wiz to minimum-wage retailer? Come *on*. That was barely believable on “Chuck”! For that matter, I’m also not crazy about this whole “penniless Oliver” storyline. What happens if someone finds their underground batcave again and destroys all that fancy computer equipment? (Btw how is Thea gallivanting along the Amalfi Coast if the Queens are broke?)
Another oddity: why, exactly, did Barry have to show up to establish continuity with “The Flash,” seeing as that show already retconned its link with “Arrow”? (In the original setup for Barry getting zapped by the particle accelerator, he was on the phone with Felicity right before it happened. They apparently reshot the scene almost identically minus the phone call for the “Flash” pilot.) On that note, Oliver didn’t feel the need to even *mention* to Felicity that Barry had come out of his coma? (and now possesses full-on superpowers, no less)
Finally, am I the only one who found it odd that Roy had virtually *nothing* to say? While I fully understand Colton Haynes’s limitations as an actor, and that he can’t do the kind of banter with Oliver as Felicity and Diggle, his *lack* of dialogue seemed … off. (Almost like it’s meant as a setup for something.)
Anyway, I’m nitpicking. “Arrow” continues to reign as the best superhero show on television. (Yes, it’s better than “Gotham,” even if that show doesn’t technically have superheroes yet.)
Dude… the flashbacks were always meant to be an ongoing story-telling device.
Oliver was gone for 5 years. The flashbacks show us those 5 years.
How would stopping the flashbacks after a solitary season continue to show us how Oliver developed from weak trust fund kid into the vicious killer with a code he was at the beginning of Arrow season 1?
It was established by the end of last season that Oliver had developed a formidable skill set on the island. It *could* have been established in one season, but suffice it to say the writers drew the whole matter out considerably, even past the point of plausibility. (I think it’s a given that neither the writers nor cast knew Sara was still alive until they started writing season two.)
Also, this is the CW, the one network where dramas routinely last a decade or more. (Exceptions to the rule: CSI, NCIS, L&O.) Are they simply going to *drop* this plot device after five years have commenced?
Your argument that they’ve drawn out the flashbacks “past the point of plausibility” doesn’t make sense in light of how the flashbacks have always been portrayed: as happening in tandem with the current time line.
The season lasts for 8 months, the flashbacks last for 8 months.
It’s how they’ve always done it.
This argument would be logical if in the first season they compressed the flashback time frame to show the whole scope of the five years Ollie was away, but that’s not how they’ve done it at all.
It’s always been in chronological order.
Maybe you don’t like the flashbacks, and that’s fine, there are many who don’t. But you can’t say they don’t make sense or have been stretched “past the point of plausibility,” because that’s simply not true.
The format is the format, and it makes sense within the structure of the show they’ve given us from the start. If they STOPPED the flashbacks, that’s what wouldn’t make sense at this point.
HISTORYOFMATT is correct. The EPs have always said (1) that the five years will be shown over five years of flashbacks and (2) that they knew at the beginning of the show that at some point Oliver would leave the island.
Also, I don’t know if the wirters knew that Sara was alive until season 2, but the EPs have said that they knew at the beginning of the series that Sara was alive and would be brought back
She’s running around w/ Malcolm Merlyn after feeling too betrayed by everyone else in her life to trust anyone who wasn’t both biologically related and legally dead. Which could also present one possible answer to the question of who shot Sarah that isn’t as 100% predictable as “Malcolm himself is back in town again…again.”
You definitely are nitpicking.
There were no scenes between Oliver and Felicity after Barry called him. The scene that immediately followed was the Lance sisters meeting and Sara’s subsequent murder. Oliver tells Felicity at some point obviously, because she visits Barry in the 4th episode of Flash.
And why wouldn’t Barry appear? It’s nice to know when that rooftop scene fit in context with the Arrow storyline.
Nearly everyone expected Sara to die in last season’s finale, so killing her in the premiere episode gave the maximum shock value. Nobody saw it coming. That was the point.
And everyone’s got to stop hating on Laurel, and Katie Cassidy by extension. The entire purpose for Laurel last season was to tear down her character, build it back stronger, and then give her purpose. The only event that would push her to become Black Canary is the death of her Sara, so we knew it would happen at some point. Most likely, we will see a fundamental change in Laurel from this point out, as she turns her efforts into honoring her sister.
Everyone forgets how much skepticism there was a year ago when Sara was introduced, and she ended up being a beloved character. After two-plus seasons, I think the show runners have proven they know what they are doing. I have a feeling people’s attitude regarding Laurel will change once they get accustomed to seeing her in costume.
I wasn’t referring to Barry’s phone call. I was referring to the “Arrow” scene last *year* — it was the last one that aired during 2013 — that showed Barry talking on the phone with Felicity right before the particle accelerator blew up.
What happened was that the producers fully intended for this scene to be the set up for the “Flash” spinoff, except they originally intended for Barry to show up on “Arrow” in the next episode in possession of superpowers. Instead, they decided — possibly because the network insisted on it — to produce a full-length pilot for the show. For continuity’s sake they had to replicate as much as possible that had already been seen on “Arrow” — same set, Barry in the same clothes, same TV reporter live from the scene on Barry’s computer — but they nonetheless retconned the Barry/Felicity crush and eliminated the phone call from the new scene.
If you compare the two iterations, you can see that much of it was taken shot for shot from the “Arrow” episode, but has a few changes in addition to the phone call. When Barry looks at his bulletin board containing stories about his father supposedly murdering his murder in the “Flash” pilot, they have the same headlines as the ones seen on “Arrow” but have actual photos of his parents in them.
So what? The initial intent was to do a back-door pilot as Arrow episode #20. Instead, after viewing the two-part mid-season finale, the network unexpectedly gave them the cash and resources to make a stand-alone pilot. So, the story had to change due to it 1) being totally focused on all of the Flash characters and on none of the Arrow characters, and; 2) being set four months later, in October 2014. They kept as much of the original scene as possible, and you’re upset that they modified it due to the better production situation they found themselves in? Wow.
They have retconned other parts of Arrow also, things that were established very early in first season that had to be altered to fit the current narrative. Such as: originally, the last time Laurel was in Oliver’s room was prior to a Halloween party at Tommy’s when she wore fishnet stockings — which was then changed during flashbacks late in the season to Laurel last time in the room while studying (and speaking of getting a shared apartment) the night before the Queen’s Gambit sailed. Even the “Ray and Jean” in that late season-one scene morphed into Jean being Moira’s lawyer last season and Ray appearing this season. Things change. Better that something minor is changed to serve the greater storyline than try to work around something done early on when the show was still finding its legs.
I’m sure the continuity between the two shows will be in sync moving forward most of the time. But yeah, you’re nitpicking.
I’ve been watching Arrow since season 1 and mostly enjoy it but sometimes the “soap opera” aspects of the story have put a drag on the narrative for me.
Glad they didn’t pretend that nothing had developed between Oliver and Felicity. But I agree that Oliver’s angst about this was an artificial plot device. If they’re going to “ship” Oliver and Felicity, just go for it. For me, Felicity is the best thing about this show. So I was glad she walked away from Oliver in the hospital with her implied, “sh$t or get off the pot” response.
I’m not pleased that Sara was taken out at the end of the episode. Again, she’s been so much more interesting than her sister Laurel. So if this is a way the writers are going to have her take Sara’s place as the Canary – not happy about it.
It’s more interesting for me to see Olllie stripped of his multi-millions and his company. He’s much more vulnerable now and that should be enough to produce some interesting “angst” in him. Brandon Routh surely has a super hero costume tucked away for later episodes. Looking forward to seeing that. It’s good to see Roy is now part of the team. And, I’m waiting to see what Malcolm Merlyn has turned Thea into. Maybe she has a costume now too.
It seems most of the main characters know about or may be turned into more costumed vigilantes. So maybe this season will be more action packed that anything else. Now, that’s something I can look forward to.
Just to let you know I agree with not killing Sara but when you said they killed the wrong Lance sister they couldn’t kill laurel especially if they’re following the comics because Oliver and laurel get married and I think laurel takes over as black canary. So no way she can die. Would go way to far off course from the comics.
After Sara dying and Tommy dying, Oliver and Laurel getting back together not only seems ridiculously slimy but insanely disrespectful. It would be a step back in terms of characterization if they do end up together (and I’d be saying the same thing even in season 10 of Arrow –though I don’t think Arrow will go on this long). I just think that Laurel and Oliver are strongest when they’re not together.
If one thing is clear about this show, they’re not shy about not going by the comics. So hopefully they diverge from the comics in the romance aspect of the show since they’re clearly going down the Laurel is BC path.
Judge the TV show and the comics for what they are. They’re separate entities and I think if the show just writes in line with the comcis, it’ll set itself up for failure.
The worst part of the show is the Oliver/Laurel relationship. They need to move away from that if they want to go beyond this season.
Felicity and Sara were gifts from heaven for the show. They killed one already, the producers would be stupid to waste the other.
Besides, there is all sort of comic canon, from Dinah Drake marrying Larry Lance, to the New 52 where Dinah hasn’t even met Oliver Queen. If they’re going to use comic canon, use the one that works best for the show.
Just to let you know I agree with not killing Sara but when you said they killed the wrong Lance sister they absolutely could never kill laurel especially if they’re following the comics because Oliver and laurel get married and I think laurel takes over as black canary. So no way she can die. Would go way to far off course from the comics. But I Sara was way better
Arrow does a lot of things well. The fight scenes are amazing, Team Arrow of Oliver/Diggle/Felicity is what keeps me watching, and the show has some very good supporting characters, not to mention the chemistry of Amell and Rickards. And for 40 minutes, I thought they finally had a grasp on how to write Laurel, being a good lawyer and daughter, on the sidelines while she earns her place on the team.
So I was shocked at the end, and not in a good way, when they killed off Sara so that Laurel could take over her Canary mask, except with the six years of learning the skills. Did they kill Sara because no one would accept Laurel as the Black Canary as long as Sara was alive as an alternative.
So far, I like Ray Palmer but if he’s there to distract Felicity while Oliver and Laurel bond over Sara’s death I’ll skip those episodes because Oliver and Laurel are relationship (and TV) poison.
Right now, I trust the show not one bit. If they were willing to kill Sara in season 3 so that Laurel can become the Black Canary, they are willing to kill Felicity in season 4 so that Laurel can have Oliver and marry him like in the comics. That is something that I have no interest in seeing, nor any interest in staying around watching Laurel get even more screen time.
The second half of season 1 and first half of season 2 were awesome. The second part of season 2, with Diggle and Felicity sidelined for Slade and the Lance Family Drama had me ready to leave. The finales pulled me back in but right now it looks like once again, it’s going to be Oliver angst/Laurel drama. Thank goodness for the fast forward button.
Felicity (thanks to Emily Bett Rickards’ amazing performance) began as a minor character and quickly turned into a series regular and an integral part of the cast. I even dare to say she’s the show’s breakout character. The writers even gave in to the fans and made her a love interest for the hero (even if she doesn’t end up with Olliver, that’s what we have now) while Sara didn’t have that recognition. Trust me, even if the plan is for Olliver and Laurel to end up together, they will never kill Felicity with that purpose. She could still be killed at some point in the series for shock value or problems with the actress, of course, but that’s not what the writers are thinking right now.
I truly hope they don’t kill Felicity. I stopped watching Arrow mid-season 1 and only came back because of Felicity (as I’m sure this is the case with a lot of viewers). It would be a massive blow to Arrow because Felicity is the only one who brings something different to the table (eg. levity), and without that, it would be that same broody show we saw in the first two episodes.
I don’t think the show can afford to kill off its breakout character because it already has relatively low ratings as it is. If the show had ratings like The Good Wife [RIP Will Gardner :'( ] , then it could survive that hit, but it doesn’t.
I think the day the writers kill off Ms. Smoak, is the day they essentially kill the show. But then again, what do I know? :p
Great write up! Loved your take on Team Arrow and the addition of Roy as well as the sidelining of Diggle (not happy).
Your assessment of Oliver/Felicity was dead on and I hope they realize that these two can be in a relationship and the show will survive, as will they. Love triangles are old school and these two have enough obstacles thrown at them in their daily (and evening) life, that those alone can keep then on their toes and entertaining. Looking forward to seeing these two grow as individuals this Season.
Lastly, you touched on a very sore subject that is “the wrong Lance sister bit the dust”. Bad move. There is only south I can tolerate of the other character on my screen and generally ff. Please don’t let her scenes cross with my faves because as if is poor Quentin is in ff land a great deal of time — though I will gladly sacrifice him as opposed to any of my precious Team Arrow.
Thanks again for your lovely review! I’m ready for Felicity backstory and Thea’s development!
I feel like I’m the only person who finds Felicity to be one of the worst parts of the show. Can’t stand her line delivery and I find the “chemistry” between her and Oliver to be very force-fed. Just doesn’t do it for me.