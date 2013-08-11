Season premiere review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Blood Money’

“Breaking Bad” is back for its final eight episodes, and I have a review of tonight’s premiere coming up just as soon as Scotty beams the pies into space…
“It was you! All along, it was YOU!” -Hank
Vince Gilligan likes to talk about “showmanship” as one of the watchwords of the “Breaking Bad” writing staff. They’re telling a complicated character arc – several of them, in fact – and they always want to stay true to what Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and everyone else is going through at this moment in the narrative. But they also want to dazzle the viewer with surprising plot twists, unexpected bursts of humor, gorgeous cinematography, cool action and more. We love “Breaking Bad” because Walter White is an amazing character played by a brilliant actor, but we also love it because, for all the darkness of Walt’s Mr. Chips-to-Scarface descent, the show is an absurd amount of fun to watch so much of the time.
Though contractually part of the same fifth season we watched last summer – after the flashforward in the teaser, we pick up only seconds after Hank’s literal “Oh, shit!” moment – “Blood Money” is structured like a season premiere in the same way “Gliding Over All” was structured as a season finale, and it’s a piece of showmanship on par with “Box Cutter,” “No Mas,” or even the series pilot.
With only eight episodes to go before Walt’s story is over, there’s no time for screwing around, and Peter Gould’s script does an impressive job of flipping over cards I wouldn’t have expected the show to play for another few weeks at least. The flashforward to Walt in his Mr. Lambert guise tells us far more than the similar sequence in last summer’s premiere did about what’s to come. We know that Walt’s criminal identity has become incredibly public, to the point where his neighbor Carol is terrified of him, while a graffiti artist has sprayed “HEISENBERG” in giant yellow letters in the abandoned White living room, and we know that the entire house has been emptied out, presumably by law enforcement, to look for any evidence of Walt’s criminal activities. (They even took the kitchen island!) We know that Walt won’t be using the ricin capsule between the present story and this future moment, though we don’t know if he goes to retrieve it to use it along with his new machine gun, or simply to make sure a future homeowner doesn’t come across it.
In the scenes set in the present, we get confirmation that Walt’s cancer has come back (we saw him coughing and taking pills in the Denny’s bathroom in “Live Free or Die”), in a devastatingly casual fashion, as we’re so busy focusing on the content of his phone conversation with Saul that it takes a moment to recognize that he’s in a chemo suite. And though Hank wants to move slowly and deliberately towards a confrontation with Walt about his secret identity, Walt forces his hand (specifically, his right fist) and they discuss it long before I think any of us was expecting it.
And yet the more I’ve thought about it, the more I realize Gilligan, Gould and company didn’t have much of a choice here. Knowing what we know about Walt’s future, there remains a lot of ground to cover in between the stare-down in Hank’s garage and Mr. Lambert getting a free breakfast at Denny’s, and we have maybe six episodes to get from here to there, depending on how much time Gilligan intends to spend on Walt’s plans for his new machine gun. Even if you treat these 16 episodes as a single season, there’s a lot of story to deal with, and the time to deal with it is dwindling, rapidly. So all the revelations of “Blood Money” are bold, but also necessary.
Yet what makes the episode – directed, like the season 2 and 3 premieres, by Bryan Cranston himself(*) – so impressive is that it never feels like it’s racing to catch up. An awful lot of things happen, but they happen at the same measured pace that makes “Breaking Bad” great.
(*) Cranston has proved himself a strong director in the show’s rotation, but he draws premiere assignments because the show can’t afford to have him miss an episode, or have a drastically reduced on-camera presence, while he’s scouting and doing other pre-production work for the next one.
Take the teaser. It runs four minutes, and the only words spoken (other than some background chatter by the skaters) are “Hello, Carol.” It takes the time to let you soak in the realization of where we are and exactly what’s happened to the place, and it forces Walt to slowly confront the consequences of his actions in the place he was allegedly doing all of this to protect. And the fact that he lingers to offer a wry greeting to Carol, rather than sprinting for the car the moment she sees him, says volumes about how little Walt cares about people knowing he’s back in Albuquerque. Whatever his plans are, they are not long-term ones.
Or take Walt’s visit to Jesse’s house to talk him out of the plan to give the blood money to Drew Sharp’s family. It’s a long conversation that calls back to their previous argument on the subject from last summer’s “Say My Name” (when Walt refused to give Jesse his cut of the train job money), and again illustrates the twisted paternal relationship they’ve developed (note Walt again calling Jesse “son”), but mainly it’s a chance to watch Walter White lie through his teeth to Jesse Pinkman, while a terrified, disgusted Jesse has to sit there and pretend to believe him. Another magnificent Cranston/Paul duet, and I doubt it’ll be the last before we’re done.
Jesse’s arc in this episode feels a bit like what he went through in season 4 after killing Gale, condensed into an hour, but it didn’t feel rushed. We know what Jesse has been through, and why he might be more desperate to find an outlet for his feelings of helplessness and remorse than he did back then, and also just how much he’s come to hate and fear his former partner. It’s not hard at all to understand what he’s going through, and how those bags of cash have begun to feel like an anchor pulling him into the abyss.
And the Hank/Walt confrontation at the end was a marvel of tension, with each man sniffing around the other, trying to figure out what he knows before reaching a stalemate. And just when we’ve accepted that there will be no confrontation today, Walt just can’t stop himself from pulling the tracking device out of his pocket and metaphorically throwing the gauntlet down for Hank. Walt doesn’t have a lot of time yet, either – though his prognosis of dying in six months is proven wrong by the Mr. Lambert scenes, which take place about nine months from this episode – but impulse control has always been a problem for him, particularly where his sense of justice, and/or sense of self, are at stake. He didn’t have to fight the bullies who were mocking Walter Jr. at the mall, didn’t have to blow up the bluetooth jerk’s car, didn’t have to confront the would-be meth cookers at the hardware store, nor convince Hank that Gale couldn’t be Heisenberg, but he did all of those things. As much as Walt may be enjoying his retirement, and what may be his last days on earth with Skyler and the kids, he cannot resist demonstrating to Hank that he has outsmarted him, and he cannot resist demanding to learn what his brother-in-law knows. He is The One Who Knocks, but he is also The One Who Gloats. And poor Hank Schrader (played wonderfully as usual by Dean Norris) is just trying to keep up with a world that doesn’t make sense to him anymore.(**)
(**) Loved the sound design on the sequence where a stunned Hank emerges from the bathroom and steps back out onto the patio. The sliding glass door sounds like an airlock opening, because Hank is now stepping out into the void, with no clear sense of up or down.
The episode ends on a stalemate, with Walt threatening Hank (who has, of course, put almost all of the puzzle pieces together upon recognizing Walt’s role in things) and neither man sure what to do next. So many things could happen between now and Walt’s trip to retrieve the ricin capsule, but they’re going to have to happen quickly. And based on “Blood Money,” I suspect they’re going to happen in the most intense fashion imaginable.
Some other thoughts:
* The episode is dedicated to Kevin Cordasco, a 16-year-old from Calabasas who died earlier this year from neuroblastoma. He was a big fan of the show who got to meet the cast before he passed away.
* As usual, the darkness is leavened with bursts of humor, like Huell’s reaction to Jesse blazing up in the lobby, or Aaron Paul’s perfect expression of disbelief after Saul asks Jesse if he’s been in touch with Mike.
* I was going to ask for a ruling on whose “Star Trek” script sounded better: Paul Kinsey’s racism allegory (“The Negron Complex”) on “Mad Men” or Badger’s transporter-aided pie-eating contest here. But the answer is so obviously Badger that the real question is whether Gould made Chekov the doomed hero of Badger’s story as an homage to all the fan talk over the years of (a different) Chekhov’s Ricin Capsule. Or is it just funnier to imagine Walter Koenig screaming (in much the way he did when the slug was inserted into his ear in “Wrath of Khan”) as his guts are beamed out of his body than if it was George Takei or one of the leads?
* “Hello, Carol” got a roar from the crowd at Comic-Con when that teaser was screened, as you might expect. Carol, by the way, should not be confused with Becky, Walt’s neighbor from the other side of the house, whom he sent in to flush out Gus’s goons (or die trying) early in “Face Off.”
* Something occurred to me about the flash-forward: have we ever seen anyone swim in that pool? I suppose technically Walt swam to interrupt Skyler’s half-considered suicide attempt back in “Fifty-One,” but for the most part the pool’s been used as a receptacle for matches, vomit and plane crash debris, then as a place for Skyler to perhaps escape from Walt, and now in the future as an illegal skate park. Walt has spent much of his criminal career using objects for other than their intended purpose, so it only seems fair that his pool has been treated the same way.
* The song playing as Hank goes through the Heisenberg files is “Wordmule,” by Jim White. You can also hear Squeeze’s “If I Didn’t Love You” playing in the background of the party as Hank emerges from the bathroom, flush with discovery.
* Note that both Laura Fraser (Lydia) and Jesse Plemons (Todd) are now cast regulars for this final batch of eight, even though Plemons doesn’t appear here. Are we to assume that it’s Todd who’s the operation’s main chemist with Walt gone? Or is an actual chemist producing results that impure? (And, as usual, we should probably eschew questions of whether tweakers actually care how pure their product is.)
* Skyler’s verbal smackdown of Lydia was fun in the way that watching anyone yell at Lydia tends to be fun. That scene also had Skyler about as well-dressed as I can remember her being on the show. This current phase of life – independently wealthy, with Walt allegedly retired from the drug game – clearly agrees with her, even if this isn’t at all how she wanted to get to it.
* Walter White, like Gus Fring, likes to have a towel to kneel on when he has to vomit into a toilet.
* Do we know if Jesse had a paper route as a kid? He’s sure got the technique for it, even if his projectile of choice is a brick of cash.
* If AMC isn’t selling t-shirts, mugs and framed photos with the awesome Schraderbrau logo by tomorrow, then I don’t understand anything about the internet or brand expansion.
That’s it for the premiere. I have no idea how many additional episodes I’ll be seeing in advance before the screener tap gets turned off (and I can understand the desire to do that here far more than on certain other cable dramas), but I’ll be here every week until the end, either writing in advance, or staying up late on Sunday night when I’m watching live with the rest of you. (The one thing I’m looking forward to when the tap gets shut off is watching episodes for the first time in HD; from time to time, I’ll rewatch an episode after it’s aired, but I mostly see these things on DVDs or on a video streaming site.)
What did everybody else think?
Solid, if relatively subdued premiere that served as a nice moment of reflection on the story thus far, and why it’s the right time to bring it to an end. The hour was littered with shoutouts to old character dynamics and show iconography, my favorite of the latter being durng the cold open, which had three really nice details.
-The broken mirror Walt looks into resembling a freshly broken baking sheet of crystal blue
-Walt looking like the same complete mess we first met him as, with food stains all over his clothes
-A plane flying over the house as Walt walks back to the car. Just perfect.
Don’t forget all of the homages to Gus. Walt using the towel to vomit, as Alan noted, but also him talking to a drug partner at his place of legitimate business. There was one other that stuck out to me, but I can’t seem to remember.
The bug on his car being the other I was thinking of. W.W. is definitely the new Gus Fring. I’ll definitely be looking for more of this in future episodes.
Hank also had multiple pictures of Gus as he was going through the evidence box.
Him talking casually with the Police officers at Hank’s was also very Gus-like
Walt asking Lydia, “May I have your ticket please?” in his cheerful shopkeeper voice (then repeating it again later in the conversation) seemed an homage to Gus speaking to Walt at Los Pollos, when Walt mumbled that he didn’t “do it” (put the GPS tracker on Gus’ car) – and Gus cheerfully responding, “Do it! May I help you with your order?” Walt is now Gus and Lydia is now Walt.
Jesse, Huell and cigarettes have history too
One mystery: How did the GPS get put on Walt’s car? Hank has supposedly not left left his house and he hasn’t let anyone else know that he suspects Walt. Sort of like Walt poisoning the kid?
AFORKOSH: Key word – supposedly. Hank hasn’t left his house because he’s pretending to be sick. He’s not really sick. He has plenty of opportunity to leave and arrive at Walt’s house when no one’s looking and get the bug on the car.
He has also used a Mike line with Lydia when she pitched him the idea of selling to Europe: “Do yourself a favor and learn to take yes for an answer.”
When Lidia visited Walt at the car wash about the weak product, Walt should have channeled his inner Stringer Bell, “We do worse and we make more” Addicts dont care bout potency.. This shits forever Lidia.
Walt did a great impression of Gus at the carwash
The detail that really stood out for me was that both Skyler and Walt are dressed in beige, the color everyone at Elliot’s birthday party in the “Gray Matter” episode was wearing–everyone but Walt and Skyler, that is. Skyler even comments about ‘ not getting the beige memo’, and she and Walt look out of place among all the rich, beige wearing, Grey Matter, guests. It struck me that Walt and Skyler seem to be emulating the Grey Matter crowd, now that they too are so very rich…
amazing
Keep calm and TREAD LIGHTLY
And never underestimate Lidia. She had a contract out on Mike, and he made it clear what a devious actress she can be.
@HEISENBERG I’d say there’s at least a 20% that Lydia rats on Walt. If the DEA gets evidence on Walt from her or another source before Hank can finish building his case, that could be interesting.
I started thinking that Lydia will be the one to kill Skyler. Maybe they’ll have another confrontation.
One thing I thought of… I didnt see any pictures of Lydia in the files that Hank was going thru… though I would assume they would be in there somewhere.
Lydia is not going to rat on Walt. She has some scary Czech gangsters on her back about the quality of the meth. If I were her and Walt was refusing to help (hence ceasing to be useful) I would tell them how to find the great Heisenberg. If Lydia is the new Walt and Walt the new Fring then Walt had better watch out!
I’m thinking Declan from Phoenix more than the Czechs. He’s closer, plus he met Heisenberg in the desert, so he knows enough to try to force Walt to cook again.
Greatest precurser comment from Lydia to WW/McMEth at carwash…. “you don’t know what you’re doing”. You wait, this is gonna come back to haunt Walt. Have an A1 day all.
Making sure a future homeowner doesn’t find the ricin??? Come on Alan, of course he retrieved it because he is going to use it.
Yeah, it’s hard to believe that Walt, while knowingly heading towards some sort of perhaps final showdown, would suddenly become so altruistic (or cautious) that he doesn’t want to take the longshot chance that the ricin might be found.
Alan knows…walter uses it for himself, only logical conclusion.
Agree that the ricin is for Hank. My speculation is that either Holly or Walt Jr. dies somehow as a result of the face off between Walt and Hank (maybe the escalation brings the cartels in again) and Walt wants to get even. Although given Walt’s tendency to react to any perceived slight (and in this case it’s big, i.e. his home, identity) I suppose that’s enough to want to kill Hank too.
Perhaps he decides to kill Marie?
I can only assume Alan was joking. Because otherwise, that’s the weirdest assumption ever.
What I don’t get is if we’re supposed to think that law enforcement stripped the house of everything looking for evidence (even, as Alan suggests, the kitchen island), are we actually to think they wouldn’t unscrew the switch plates, too?
Maybe because the outlet still worked, they figured nothing was back there? I’m sure when they bust someone as big as Heisenberg, they’re not really looking for a teeny little piece of evidence that can be taped to the back of a switchplate.
Re-watched the first 8 from season 5 yesterday and noticed while Walt and Jr were watching Scarface that Walt says: “Everyone dies in this movie”.
I totally agree with Maggie Q. Bigger question Walt is more than capable of making more ricin. I think its just a simpler version of “magnets”. Walt sees the ricin as evidence.
It’s not ricin. Ricin is from castor beans, the poison Walt isolated is from Lilly of the Valley.
Pretty sure it’s ricin. He used Lilly of the Valley on Brock, as it was less likely to kill him, but he saved Jesse’s ricin cigarette
I don’t think Walt is contemplating suicide BUT if he were to do so, using ricin would mean that no one else would know he’d done so, his death would probably be blamed on the cancer. At least this would preserve his reputation somewhat.
I’ll bet money Walt got the ricin for himself. He’s doing a suicide run.
Someone I was watching with posed that question, but would it make much sense? That’s a pretty slow way to commit suicide. I think Walt said it takes about 3 days for ricin to kill a person.
I don’t see how he needs heavy artillary if he’s decided on suicide. Not to mention his dying anyway. Besides, like he said… he’s a fighter.
I think the delayed reaction is a desired consequence in Zack’s idea. That way, if as he’s using the machine gun he is injured and captured but not killed, the ricin will take care of him shortly afterward.
Depending on if he feels remorse at that point for what he has already done (including things we have yet to see) and whatever he is about to do, he may feel that he deserves a slow death. Then again it does contradict some things including the fact that if he gets into a shootout, he probably wouldn’t survive it.
Maybe I’m extrapolating too much from they tone in which a single line was spoken, but the level of cold, imperious venom that Walt imbued into that “Hello Carol” does not strike me as consistent with the demeanor of a man who either feels remorse for his actions and is planning to die a slow, quiet death in a hospital bed – be it by cancer or ricin poisoning. He sounded like a man who has embraced who he is and how he is perceived by those around him, and intends to write a memorable final chapter to his legacy as Heisenberg (“Remember My Name”, as the promos all over this site say). While Walt may regret many of the decisions and events that led to him returning to his destroyed former home as ‘Mr. Lambert’ and while he may want to ‘make things right’ in his own way, I doubt that he and his M-60 are back in Albuquerque to repent and/or make amends. If and when he dies, I expect that he will make sure that it’s on his own terms, it’s definitive, and that he will take someone else with him. Whoever that ricin is meant for, it isn’t Heisenberg.
Cold imperious venom? Uh, I just watched it again, he says it in a completely neutral, almost neighborly tone. You’re definitely reading too much into it.
We’ve covered this before: Walt would never commit suicide. It’s an act of defeat, and if we know anything about Walter White, it’s that he will never, ever admit or condone defeat. The ricin has a purpose, and it’s certainly not about protecting future home-owners (pretty sure Alan was being sarcastic there).
I think Jesse will get the ricin and use it to commit suicide, which is how I expect him to die near the end of the season. IMO, he’d prefer a slow nonviolent death, at a time he choose, to a bullet to the head. He could spend a few last days with Andrea and Brock, then check out.
Nah. Come on guys. We all knows he’s going to finally go true dark. The ricin’s for Hank.
Walt’s not the suicide type. He’d make a great Hannibal Lecter-type in prison.
The narcissist who keeps a copy of Leaves of Grass with an inscription from a man he had killed on display in his bathroom doesn’t commit suicide.
@Jared @Tim, Yeah, I agree with Tim. His tone was more “Oh. She saw me. Well, so what, it’s all over anyway.”
@Irene, from what I’ve read, death by ricin is not nonviolent. It’s REALLY unpleasant.
@Tim @Peter, Upon rewatching the scene, I concede that you two are correct about Walt’s tone. I only watched it once, and didn’t post until nearly two and half hours later. I stand by the rest of my post, however. Nothing in Walt’s demeanor gave me any impression that he’s planning on using the ricin to commit suicide.
I don’t believe I’ve ever seen an exercise in tension built and executed as well as this episode did it.
Speaking of sound design. I loved the choice in using the car door beeping mixing in the music. Dave Porter does amazing work as usual.
It’s funny your interview with Gilligan/Cranston that Gililgan noted that he’d forgotten to tell Walt in “End Times” that Walt had indeed poisoned Brock and that he would’ve told him because he trusts his ability to play that moment.
With the way Cranston played his “I didn’t kill Mike” with Jesse, you’d think they’d shot that scene last season prior to “Say My Name” with Gilligan telling Cranston, “You didn’t kill Mike.” That was some damn damn fine acting by Cranston.
I’m really curious as to where they’re going with the ricin. Ricin and a giant machine gun seem to contradict each other, no?
Final question: Did anyone else think Jesse was going to kill himself before the end of the episode?
Yes! When Jesse walked out of the room during Badger’s idiotic Star Trek story, I thought we’d hear a gunshot.
Ditto what MAGGIEG64 said!
Walt lied so well to Jesse that I also thought maybe Cranston had no prior knowledge that Walt killed Mike. But then I realized that would’ve been impossible given the shooting schedule. It just illustrates how good an “actor” Walt has become. VG has said that Walt’s “superpower” is his ability to lie.
I didn’t think Jesse would kill himself by the end of the episode, but it’s gotten to the point where it wouldn’t surprise me if he commits suicide before the end of the final episode. Jesse is my favorite character, and I so want some kind of redemption for him, but I fear that he will be a casualty of Heisenberg’s cancer of the soul.
Especially when Badger was standing with his back to the stairs, I was half expecting a shot to the back of his head to shut him up.
Holy staredown…a;wigfjwaoirjgqerw;oigmweq'[grm
Is Skylar Heisenberg-ia after that intimidation of Lydia (granted, Lydia isn’t that hard to intimidate…)
Hello, Carol.
This was amazing. Right now my heart and stomach and limbs hurt from the tension. That’s about all I’ve got.
Lydia isn’t hard to intimidate. But when she’s intimidated, she’s very dangerous.
Tremendous episode once again. I was shaking when Hank pressed to close the garage door. That final scene was epic. Dean Norris was top notch.
The Carol the neighbor thing was really cool to see how before and after. She runs away terrified and casually waters the garden in the present scene.
I agree on the Schraderbrau logo. Of course everyone wants some menacing bald guy on their beer! Who smiles weird and wears Hawaiian shirts all the time.
Also is it out of the question of Walt murdering Jesse? Is it or am I crazy?
I think Walt could end up killing Jesse. A moment that has played out in my mind has Jesse saying “Mr. White” one last time, tears in his eyes as he pleads for his life. His last words. “Mr. White.” I don’t know how it would come to that, but I think it could.
I think you’re absolutely right. Mostly because I can see Hank going to Jesse to try to get him to flip on Walt. With all of the terrible things they’ve done, the only release for Jesse at this point would be to confess everything.
I think you’ll know that Walt is going to kill Jesse when the episode begins with a flashback to Jesse in Walt’s class in High School.
Perhaps Jesse will end up killing Walt, to prevent him from hurting anyone else. One thing’s for sure, wherever this is going, it is going to be one he– of a ride…
There’ll be a Walt / Jesse showdown at some point and I think it likely it’ll be the finale.
I can also see Jesse killing Walt in the end, possibly out of self preservation, and ending up in jail.
Did I see ORANGES fall out of Carol’s shopping bag?
I have a question about the screeners, now that you brought it up: Do you ever feel like you’re not getting the full experience by not seeing the episodes in HD?
I watched the first 4.5 seasons on DVD since last November, finishing up with Hank on the potty last Thursday. Watching the HD broadcast had me making “holy crap” comments to myself on several of the shots. A closeup on Walter when he was at Jesse’s looked like 3-D to me….
Wasn’t Walt trying to convince Jesse to not give the money to Mike’s granddaughter, not the Sharp family? I thought that was a huge part of that scene. Just Walt bold-faced lying to Jesse and Jesse seeing right through it immediately.
It was pretty clearly both
I guess that makes sense, Walt’s self-preservation sense and all, but I thought that scene was 95% about Mike really, and the conversation was all about Walt lying to Jesse.
I think it was pretty clear that Jesse understood what Walt was getting at. You need to believe me. If you don’t, I’m going to have to end you.
Walt wouldn’t want the money to go either place but, yes, what GV61 said.
Jesse had the situation sized up astutely when he mentions ‘Mike’s 10 guys’ & how Mike would feel about that, etc but he had to act otherwise if he was going to placate Walt. Between Mike, Jane & the poisoning of Jesse’s girfriend’s son (not to mention other instances of putting the figurative screws to him, etc), Walt has really done a number on poor Jesse & some very important figures in his life.
Interesting that Walt kept saying, “I need you to believe me, Jesse” instead of simply “believe me” or “I’m telling you the truth.” Like Goodvibe61 pointed out, his course of action becomes more clear if Jesse doesn’t believe him.
Beyond the fact that the entire episode was amazing, my favorite line was simply the last one. Only Walter White can portray himself as a victim and at the same threaten a DEA agent.
Lol, true that..
Yes, I agree… that last line of the episode was chilling…
If Dean Norris doesn’t at least get an Emmy nomination I’ll be disappointed. The next seven episodes will be bittersweet.
Agree! I think the writing has a lot to do with it. Have you seen him in “Under the Dome?” He makes the best of pedestrian dialogue, but is nowhere near the actor he is delivering his lines on BB, in my opinion.
I found myself annoyed that I’ve been watching “Under the Dome” so recently before this premiere because I’ve gotten too used to seeing Norris as “Big Jim”. It distracted me for the first few minutes of “Breaking Bad”. If I had planned it better, I would have held off on watching “Dome” until after BB plays out (though by then there will be much better things on tv and I probably wouldn’t bother with it) or at least marathoned (not a real word, unfortunately) last year’s BB half-season last week after watching (or just skipping) “Dome” to make my brain only see Norris as Hank. Luckily all thoughts of Big Jim were gone by the time Hank got home from the hospital after driving off the road (and not because he was swerving away from an invisible wall *faceplant*).
(And, as usual, we should probably eschew questions of whether tweakers actually care how pure their product is.)
Remember Walt mentions ‘yield’ when he makes his agreement with Declan. I’m not a chemist but it seemed the implication was a low purity would equal wasted methylamine and consequently lost revenue.
And as it seems that Lydia has begun overseeing production in addition to distribution, this would presumably matter to her.
Also, I assume that if the product is no longer as pure, the tweakers care less about buying from Lydia’s people vs competitors…another means of losing revenue.
True…the entire Heisenberg rise to power coincides with his ability to create a more in-demand, desirable, and addictive product, after all.
Wow in 7 weeks at a BBQ we’ll be reminiscing how great these last 8 episodes have been. I watched the 1st half of the season this past week and what haunts me is the scene with Walt right after Lydia is almost killed and she makes walt swear on the lives of his kids that she wouldn’t be killed. Hmmmm.
Mr. Steve from then old hood…
Also, not sure if anyone else here saw, but there was a reddit post about breaking bad conspiracies the other day. Prevailing idea (based purely on what has been seen on screen, not behind the scenes info) is Walt kills Skyler.
I read that. It’s because of him arranging the bacon into a “52”….that’s a pretty clever theory, but I think the simpler answer is that he just misses Skyler and misses their old, boring life. Whether or not he kills her (if she’s dead at all), it’s clear that she’s no longer part of his life at that point.
I can’t find the link for life of me, but I think it was more that he picks up something from everyone he kills. I may be wrong here, but I think a few examples were, Tuco cuts the crust off his sandwiches, Walt kills him, then Walt starts doing it. Gus drives a Volvo, Walt kills him and then drives a Volvo (although I don’t remember that). Walt used to order drinks neat, Mike ordered drinks on the rocks. After Walt killed Mike, he asked for his drink on the rocks from Hank.. Skyler arranged Walt’s bacon as his age, now he does it. I dunno.
His fake driver’s license also has her maiden name
Yup. I don’t often prescribe to internet theories, but given how much is planned out in a series like this, I don’t definitely think this is the plan, but it would not surprise me in the least.
John, it was Krazy 8 who cut the crusts off, and Walt cut The crusts off Krazy 8’s sandwiches first, then his own after that, usually PBandJ.
Correct on Krazy 8 as it is not actually Walt who kills Tuco anyway.
Sorry, I couldnt remember everything, but whoever devised this theory did. I just messed up in transposing it.
[www.uproxx.com]
As a friend pointed out to me, Walt now puts down a towel when he vomits into the toilet, just as Gus did in Season 4. This lends new credence to the theory, I feel.
I like this theory, and think there may be legs to it. However, him using a towel when vomiting shouldn’t factor since Walt never saw Gus do that. Walt using the towel was definitely a throwback to Gus, but not in the same way this theory works since, like I already said, Walt never saw Gus do it.
When did Walt ever drive a Volvo? Anyway, the theory is convoluted. Did Crazy 8 tell Walt to cut off the crust first? Did we know Walt knew how Mike preferred his drinks?
Joel, I think Walt is driving a Volvo in the flash-forwards. not sure about Krazy8, but Walt ordered a drink with Mike at a bar once.
Yeah, you’re right: I think he shows up at Dennys in a Volvo sedan. The only problem with this theory is that it means Walt has been a sociopath all along. A normal person wouldn’t adapt the behaviors or make trophies of people they kill, because a normal person would feel guilt and a need to disassociate themselves from their evil acts. The Walt we met in the first and second seasons is clearly not a sociopath or a psychopath. If this is a conscious effort by the writers it’s problematic, because it conflicts with a lot of things Gilligan has said about the story he intended to portray.
Walt makes Krazy-8 a sandwich while he’s held captive and observes how he removes the crust… The next time Walt makes a sandwich for him, he cuts the crust off… Later on, after Krazy 8 is dead, Walt makes himself a sandwich and cuts the crust off…
Part of this theory mentions that Walt in the flash-forward uses the alias “Lambert” and Lambert is Skyler’s maiden name… However, I’m not sure where this information is coming from as I’ve never seen anyone reference which episode Skyler’s maiden name is revealed… I could be wrong but I’ve yet to see evidence other than her Wikipedia page which also provides absolutely no source … Everything else in the theory seems to check out and Walt has really embodied Gus in tonight’s episode – especially through his encounter with Lidia
Also Joel… IF Walter is a psychopath… You don’t just become one over the course of a year.. He would have always been one- the behavior has just been lying dormant
Walt emulating the gestures and twirks of his nemesis/alter ego, ie, Gus, Krazy8, and even Mike, is a demonstration of his grudging admiration for them. I think Walt admires Gus the most, but Krazy8 was his first ‘crush’, if you will. I’m still on the fence about MIke, though, as there was so much antipathy between them, it was as though there was a fine line of good between them that both wanted to walk, but there wasn’t room enough on that margin for both of them. Still, if Walt finds a way to emulate Mike’s behaviour — hey! killing Lydia!–then the theory is sound. But no way will Walt emulate Hank.
@2pints:
I don’t think it’s important whether Walt actually *sees* these character traits in the people he kills. I think it’s both a subtle wink at the audience and a slight suggestion of supernatural at work (like with the airplane coincidences) in his evil nature. Whether Walt sees these behaviors or not, the audience does and we know to make the connection.
The way I understand it, psychopathy or sociopathy doesn’t lie “dormant.” Walt would be exhibiting certain behaviors and traits whether he or others were aware of his problem or not. The Walt from seasons 1 and 2 certainly isn’t a psychotic or a sociopath. I guess I could buy into the idea that these are some sort of subtle wink at the audience and that Walt is manifesting these behaviors subconsciously, except for the fact that Walt is narcissist who believes he’s perfect above all others. Rather than putting someone like Mike or Gus on a pedestal (they are, after all, his betters when he initially encounters them), he holds them in contempt. I could see Walt picking up their behaviors in a utilitarian way (a Volvo is a stealthy ride for a wanted man) but not out of a sense of respect or adoration. He would have no reason whatsoever to emulate people like Crazy 8 or Tuco. I just don’t see the logic to the behavior, and otherwise the writers have been careful about the logic of Walt’s actions.
Just saying.
And if he were some sort of psychopath all along, then he was never Mr Chips to begin with. He was always Scarface. It would sort of defeat Gillgan’s entire premise.
And when he killed Hard Man and started shooting his fist with the ability to control the direction by pressing up or down on the D-pad.
Great episode, I loved the tense showdown between Walt and Hank, which as you said, upends our expectations and races forward faster than we expect.
One quibble is that I’m tired of watching Jesse whine. Aaron Paul is a great actor, but I hope he plays a more interesting part in the next 7 episodes. It’s soooo obvious that Walt should convince him to take over the cook to have a sense of purpose, but that may be exactly why that won’t happen.
I don’t think Jesse has any intention of taking any life advice from Walter White. Particularly if it involves returning to a criminal life.
I was hoping your review was coming up just as soon as you finished your complimentary coffee.
I was hoping his review was coming up as soon as he closed the barn door.
Or after he wished us an A1 day.
Or as soon as you tell Gomez I already have two grandmas.
Awesome episode and great write up. It seems that Hank busted WW’s glasses during the punch in the garage, which explains, perhaps, why WW has thicker frames as Lambert. And Jesse has to know that everything Hank says is a lie now, including the ricin/poisoning lie.
been waiting six years for that punch
Sepinwall, your thesis here seems to discount the genius of the pace because you deem it “necessary”. It was only necessary because the writers made it so. This sort of incoherent logically narrative has become all too familiar in your reviews. This space has sadly become less of place of intelligent critically thought and more of a tonal cousin along the lines of People Magazine. Gertrude Stein’s most famous quote could not be more applicable to what we in the nature of the work here in it’s current state. And for that many of us are truly saddened.
You should not read it anymore then. Wow.
Your comment is what’s incoherent; it makes no sense whatsoever. And this is pretty much the only place that critically assesses television rather than provide some lame recap.
No one is listening! Anyone who has the privilege of seeing this show, before its many fans, could write anything. Besides Alan, fabulous.
Child, I curse the loins that brought you to this world.
Most commentors who archly name themselves after a literary icon would be a little more careful to craft a coherent paragraph, especially when they argue for an earlier writer’s ineptitude. I count three grammatical or spelling errors in the penultimate sentence alone–and that’s not taking A.B. to task for her/his coyness about Stein’s “most famous” quotation. (“Rose is a rose is a rose” is pretty famous, too, A.B.)
Coming in here criticizing Sepinwall’s review with this bit of overwrought, pretentious tripe?
You may want to tread lightly…
What truly saddens me is that someone who can barely write two coherent sentences back to back is criticizing a real writer. Please go away.
How about checking your own work for typos and syntax errors before posting this drivel?
This is not intended as a personal attack, because that would be against the rules of this forum, but I have no idea what your point is.
Don’t feed the troll, guys.
I’m getting a little tired of Jesse moping around, for the same reason I got tired of Skyler’s attitude towards Walt. I understand that any of us would, in reality, act like Jesse or Skyler, but it’s just kind of a buzzkill to watch on TV.
I loved Hank thumbing through the Heisenberg case files. It was such a nice summary of the series to date, to get us all ready for the ending. Totally pumped for the 7 remaining episodes.
Poor Jesse though. He’s fallen from grace and he cant do anything about it.
So basically you’re getting tired of seeing a realistic story and want a change?
I agree Jesse is getting soft. But recall the train heist was HIS IDEA. And after he explained it, he finishes with “no witnersses!!” Of course the kid on the minibike saw them and was shot by Todd. Jesse truly feels responsible — more than when he killed Gale — and he wants out. Just like a lottery winner ruining his life with a winning ticket.
I think Jessie has a right to mope! After learning that Walt ordered the murder of the 10 guys in jail (who were Mike’s men) he knows that Mike is surely dead. He felt much closer to Mike than Walt lately. Mike always looked out for “the kid.”
What I really want to see is Jessie pair up with Hank and take Walter down for all the manipulation and lies that Walter has use on Jessie — not to mention retribution for Jane’s death and the poisoning of Brock.
As I tried to say, Skyler and (current, moping) Jesse are the only realistic things in this show. It’s not realistic that a high school science teacher would become a meth lord, it’s not realistic that Hank would win in a shootout with the twins, it’s not even realistic that Agent Gomez would accept “Gomey” as a nickname.
Real life is boring. This show is not. The more it starts to imitate real life, the less interesting it is.
‘(Jesse)felt much closer to Mike than Walt lately.’
This is an understatement really. I’m glad that Jesse put the pieces together here and hope he somehow (probably against all odds) finds some level of peace in the series. Mike & Jesse’s May-November bromance will be missed by yours truly though, ha.
Get your point, Hislocal, but who says Hank couldn’t win a shoot out with the cousins? That was the point of the 1-minute warning after all.
It was nice to see Skylar happier here just for a change. I think this must be the happiest Skylar and Walt have been together for the whole series, was good to see them on the same page for something different.
Hislocal, real life is boring? I couldn’t disagree more. It would be impossible to imagine some of the bizarre and twisted things that happen in reality. It’s no exaggeration to say that truth is stranger than fiction.
When Walt looked into the broken mirror it reminded me of a blinded Oedipus.
No wonder Walt never goes to see his mother.
Very cool observation. Thanks for that.
Thanks, Virginia! All the studies of Greek tragedies in college pay off in spades! ;)
Velocityknown, well-played.
I recall the review after Drew Sharp was killed, stating that Jesse seemed to move on from it pretty quickly and that was out of character. Have you reassessed that conclusion at the time? I thought it made sense since it spurred him to quit the business, which allowed him some control over the situation. But now, he’s wallowing in the guilt again, I suppose because he’s haunted by the blood money. Can’t wait to see how things go down for him now that Hank knows all about Walt.
If I remember last season after Drew Sharp was killed, Jesse wanted out right away. That was when Walt did cut him off, refused to pay him, brought Todd on board to cook, etc. I haven’t watched the last few episodes yet, so I could be wrong, but…it isn’t out of character for Jesse to take the death of a child hard, really hard – Tomas’s death, Brock’s serious illness, that little boy in the meth house in ‘Peekaboo’, and Jesse also sacrificed his relationship with his parents by taking the blame for the marijuana in his brother’s room. Now, his little brother Jake, he’s a Heisenberg in waiting…
Sorry, I was talking about comments in this review, that Jesse’s initial reaction to the death was out of character and that he became well-adjusted too quickly: [www.hitfix.com]
Did that really happen?
Not fair that I have friends who don’t watch this!
Perfection at its best. Hank should get an Emmy.!he also should walk out of the dome and never look back.
Yeah, it’s a shame that Dean Norris’ fantastic work in Breaking Bad is being upstaged by a poorly written hack show like “Under the Dome” and to a much larger network audience. “What the Hell?!” (sample of the scintillating dialogue Norris’ character uses EVERY episode in UTD).
Right, it’s a shame Dean Norris’ great turn in “Breaking Bad” could be upstaged by his work with some really hack material in “Under the Dome,” simply because it has about twice the audience on broadcast television. (sorry if this comment repeated, but it still hadn’t appeared more than 5 hours after original posting – what’s up with that?)
“…impulse control has always been a problem for him, particularly where his sense of justice, and/or sense of self, are at stake.”
You’re missing the fundamental aspect of Walt’s character here, Pride. From Grey Matter, to paying for his cancer, to deciding to cook Meth, to every one of those examples listed above. Walt has never cared about Justice or sense of self, he has made every decision based on his sense of pride and how it was offended or challenged by those around him.
I think Alan is quite aware of that. He has probably mentioned it in 9 out of every 10 reviews.
Acting completely out of pride is a lack of impulse control. Pride isn’t exactly a positive personality trait.
The Ancient Greeks would call it HUBRIS.
(right, Jennifer J.?)
I wouldn’t mind seeing Walter White tied to a rock ,with an eagle tearing out his liver for all eternity
2 things: 1). Is it me, or has season 5 (part 1 and this 1st Ep), been as good as any season? And 2) word of caution…I stumbled upon an LA times preview earlier today, and they spoiled more than half the episode! Don’t read them beforehand.
4 and 5 have been the best IMO with 3 right behind.
So did Michael Starr of the NEW YORK POST! He told the whole story on August 9th. Oh he did say spoiler, but please. I was told to stay away. Maybe now I will read it. That’s why it’s the NYpost. Aaah
The back half of 3, 4 and 5 is basically tied for me. This show is amazingly consistent.
Season 4 was the best IMHO, and the jury’s still out on Season 5 as a whole. Loved eps 505-508. Hoping they’ll stick the landing so Season 5 will be the best overall.
The LA Times writer is an ass, didn’t even include a spoiler alert. Fortunately, I realized it and skipped down without too much harm done.
I thoroughly enjoyed Walter channeling Gus Fring at the car wash.
When Hank finally opens the patio door after finding the book Marie says to Walt “You are the Devil”.
Lol, yes that was well placed.
When you pick up your telephone to play the show again, you gotta problem!! Help, where’s the remote!
The interesting thing about the ricin is to consider why he would use it. Is it because he needs the death to look natural? Is it because he can’t get near his target with a weapon? Or is it because his intended victim is someone he is incapable of doing physical harm? We know he isn’t trying to keep his criminal career a secret. I wonder if Walt has has been a fugitive and has returned to help Skyler. If he escaped prosecution somehow, then the DEA may have gone after her for her part in the money laundering. Perhaps Walt has to take out a witness against her. I think Walt must have two distinct enemies to deal with. The subtle method of poison for one and the over the top force of a machine gun for the other. I have a feeling Jesse could be one of them.
I am waiting for Todd’s family of White Supremecists, or Lidia’s Czech mobster connections, to enter te equation.
I think it will probably be Todd’s family. To introduce a new organized crime syndicate with only seven episodes to go seems like too much. They already introduced the Nazis and showed us what they’re capable of last season, so the foundation has been laid for them.
Todd and the Nazis (worst band name ever) and Declan and his crew are probably the ones who took over for Heisenberg. For the reasons Jonas stated, plus you’ve got a couple of recognizable actors in there, so it seems likely they’ll appear again.
I loved it when Jesse called Todd “Ricky Hitler” when Jesse, Walt, and Mike were debating what to do with him. I’m hoping he’ll live up to that nickname. He was a bland little kiss-ass around Walt when he was in charge, but I doubt he has any real respect for him. I’d like to see Todd let his swastika flag fly.
It will be interesting to see if there is a real villain this season. Last year Walt himself became the “big bad.” Without a vicious opponent to face he just got worse and worse. If he has to face down monstrous men even worse than himself, that could allow him an opportunity to redeem himself. If it’s all about Walt versus Hank, then it will be hard for Walt to not sink even lower. And as much as I root for Walt (though I recognize he is awful), it would be absurd to consider Hank the villain.
WELCOME…to the final season of “Chekov’s _____”
Honest Walt is a very discombobulating thing.
Damn, Jesse looks about 100 years old in this one.
The oranges spilling out of Ms. Carol’s grocery bag at the sight of Walt … An homage to The Godfather, perhaps?
Just like the oranges falling to the floor after Ted’s header into the island.
I think it is 8 months until Walt is in Denny’s. Marie said it has been three months since they took the kids, which was at Walt’s 51st birthday. This episode, Walt said it had been a month since he quit (which he did just after Marie’s 3 month statement).
This probably will not matter the slightest bit, just throwing it out there in case anyone missed some of this and is confused about the timeline for the rest of the season.
So I don’t get how the episode ended instantly from where we left last season, with Hank in Walt’s bathroom, but then we find out that Walt has been out of the business for a month? I thought when we left off last season, he was still going strong?
He told Skyler he was out in that episode. That is why the kids were home and they were all having a nice meal in the backyard. Skyler was somewhat happy. Presumably, he informed Lydia, Todd, and Saul off-screen and had been out for nearly a month by the time of that meal.
No comment on the oranges (a la Godfather) tumbling from Carol’s bag in the cold open?
Sometimes, oranges are just oranges. Mad Men fans went nuts a few weeks ago because Roger was seen juggling oranges in a preview, and he was fine. Oranges being a symbol of death in one movie does not make them a symbol of death in every movie that follows it, even one also rooted in organized crime.
Yes, but juggling oranges is one thing. In this Breaking Bad, the oranges were SPILLED onto the ground. I obviously can’t know for sure if it means anything, but Breaking Bad has always been a very reference-savvy series (even in its concept, which is Mr. Chip to Scarface, as Mr. Gilligan put it), and to think that they would include such a well known motif by accident doesn’t seem all that likely to me. I’m inclined to believe it was an intentional homage to The Godfather, and more importantly, I’m inclined to believe it represents the same thing that spilling oranges represented in the Godfather trilogy.
The orange spilling thing was already done at the end of S4 when Ted tripped on the rug. Fans made the Godfather observation back then too. I guess the writers expect us to over analyse every detail so they throw us some red herrings to keep us guessing!
Orange is the new White.
My theory on the oranges: Because It Looks Good.
I’m with PA. Maybe they are a reference, maybe they are just handy produce to have fall from a grocery bag because a) the color pops on the screen b) they are large enough to track visually, c) their skin is resilient enough that they don’t break or smush and d) they roll around.
Exactly that, BBK. A banana just don’t have the same roll to it.
that was an “A1” episode. The return of Breaking Bad will help me have an A1 Monday:)
That was an “A1” comment, AKIM1!
My favorite part was the bit where Walt was lying to Jesse. The line was “I need you to believe”. There are so many ways one can say that, and his word choice was so telling. And Jesse’s expression. Clearly not believing. That was gold.
He followed up “I need you to believe” with something along the lines of “none of this is true, it just isn’t,” referring to it not being true that Mike is dead, but also acting as a double entendre for “everything I’m saying is a lie.” Absolutely amazing writing.
I love how Bryan Cranston is able to convey Walt’s ferocious ability to rationalize, justify, and believe his own lies. What faces in this episode — so gorgeously shot.
Yes, and Jesse is well aware of Walt’s ability to lie so easily — as in when he told Jesse he was broken up and unable to sleep because they killed Drew Sharp, and two minutes later was whistling a happy tune. It’s taken a while, but I don’t think Jesse is going to be fooled by Walt again.
@DBell, Walt whistling a happy tune minutes after telling Jesse how he too was broken up about Drew Sharp struck me as a false note. We’ve seen Walt working in the lab A LOT and I don’t recall him ever getting his dwarf on(whistling while he worked). Seemed like a short cut to show his lack of empathy.
Overall, impressive episode. It covered a lot of ground smoothly and efficiently. A few things I noticed.
I am not sure if Walt is really enjoying retirement. He seemed to me to be micro-managing, with the air fresheners and all, to feel like he had something to do. It has to be difficult going from being a drug kingpin to having a cush managerial job at the car wash. It was obvious yet telling how much Walt resembled Gus while dealing with Lydia at the car wash.
I wonder what role Jesse will play. Both in terms of whatever happens with Walt, if he is with or communicating with Andrea, and just his life. He seems very withdrawn, to put it mildly. It almost seems like his story is done and there is only the downward spiral. I am curious where they go next. I would have to imagine there will be some climactic scene(s) with him and Walt.
Saul…All I kept thinking about was how they were going to sell any potential Saul spinoff. It could be great. Bob Odenkirk is amazing! However, I am not sure if they’d go for a comedy, drama with comedic elements, and what the premise would be.
I am really not sure where Lydia and the meth business fits in yet. Yes, the drop in quality is huge, and that is important for people selling it as it would hurt business if word got out their product was not as good (I am guessing a lesser high, perhaps greater chances of OD’ing or maybe it means a less addictive quality? my knowledge of the effects of various qualities of Meth purity is sadly lacking). I have to imagine (as a non-drug dealer that is all I can really do) that better quality merchandise will sell for better, just like most any other market.
Finally, I just wonder what DOES Hank have to gain? If Walt really IS dying, he is sacrificing a LOT family-wise knowing Walt will never make it to jail. If Walt beats cancer, I realize Hank is a man of principle, and there is more to gain, professionally and just from doing the right thing. He still ends up losing a LOT, destroying his sister-in-law’s family and perhaps alienating his wife. Either way, Hank is in a catch 22.
-Cheers
Hank’s had friends and colleagues killed, and was shot and almost killed himself, because of Heisenberg’s activity. That’s a lot to forgive and forget even to a guy who is related to you by marriage.
And I’d think that Marie would be horrified to know what Walt’s been up to, not taking his side against Hank’s.
Hank has nothing to gain professionally. He’d be fired on the spot, just as his old boss was fired for letting Fring sit right under his nose for years
Poor Hank. I keep waiting for him (and his bosses) to find out that Walt’s meth money paid for his rehab. How is that going to look?
@Jay Cjay, true. Hank has lost a LOT. However, it is not even about forgiving Walt. It’s about not imploding his whole family. And if you think destroying the family of your in-laws would still not cause some severe friction with Marie, I think you are dead wrong.
@Guest Fring & ILikeSkyler, I think it will look pretty impressive that Hank catches Heisenberg. This is a case where EVERYBODY overlooked anything remotely pointing to Walt. Hank did in short order as boss, will have done so at great personal expense, and basically ends up doing something virtually nobody else had any chance of doing since this is a guy who had gone underground. As for the rehab money? Hank will look completely innocent! I mean, the guy has nothing to gain from this. Even professionally, anything he gains will be offset by completely destroying the family structure he had. He is ruining Walt Jr.’s and Holly’s lives too. I think that should make people pretty sympathetic to him for doing the right thing.
-Cheers
All I know is the Saul spinoff has its title now: “Barn Door Open!”.
“Hank did in short order as boss ”
As boss, he was tasked with the whole unit, not just the Heisenberg case, and he was expressly forbidden from going after Mike anymore. It’s not like he was just put on the case or given more tools to solve it when he was promoted, indicating that the promotion was the only thing standing between Hank and solving Heisenberg. Hank taking drug money to pay for treatment is just the icing on the cake. He’d be fired on the spot, if not worse.
@Guest Fring, two things.
First, results matter. He was not “going after Mike,” he was solving a case of the biggest Meth kingpin in the south east. In short, he would have solved the biggest drug case on the table, one which as far as we know NOBODY else was even remotely close to solving. That fact alone should smooth over most anything else that came before. And in this case, what came before was a truly great cop coming off a very serious work-related (and near crippling) injury from a very determined cop who is known for never quitting and never giving up which led to his recent promotion.
Second, Hank was completely unaware of the fact any money he took for payment was drug money. The man is completely innocent. Completely. Public sentiment alone after that would make him a living legend and as absolute a hero as I think you can have in this day and age. People would be clamoring to have him run for office.
If you think he would be fired on the spot after bringing the now legendary Heisenberg, I think we will just have to have a difference of opinion on that.
-Cheers
curious as to what role jesse will play as we head closer to walt’s demise. hopefully his remaining scenes aren’t him being so emo. he’s always had someone that forced him or impelled him to snap out of his depressive state, existential crisis. Walt before Gus, then Gus, then Mike, or Brock’s mom or the girl who died of the heroin od. Someone needs to advise Jesse to take his 5milly and move somewhere else for a new start. maybe buy a sick villa in cabo that has an infinity pool and just chillz
I totally buy it though. Jesse was a flawed person from the drop on the show but he probably doesn’t have an ounce of true evil in him.
Mike valued him in a way that Mr. White never did too so I can see why he’d want to look out for Mike’s granddaughter in something of an altruistic fashion due to realizing that Mike is no longer around. I’m sure the guilt surrounding Drew Sharp’s death eats at him constantly too so I could totally buy into his intent there also.
He doesn’t want the money at all & to quote John Prine, the past is running faster at this point for him & he’s probably literally at the end of his rope.
My favorite part:
As soon as Hank opens the patio door, Marie says “You’re the devil!”
Timeline question: Was the beginning scene of tonight’s episode before Walt’s 52nd birthday at Denny’s or after? I was thinking he had more hardware in the trunk at Denny’s…but that doesn’t help me figure out which came first.
It was after, Walt was driving to his home with the machine gun and instructions. So he had to have been driving to his home AFTER he went to Denny’s.
Yeah, it was after. He got the Caddy at Denny’s and the trunk had the M-60, the instruction manual, and the ammo cans. Then Walt threw in his duffle bag.
Alan, any thoughts on Badger’s “Star Trek” script with Chekov coughing up blood foreshadowing Walter White’s death? If so, does this point to him dying of untreated cancer?
“. . .we should probably eschew questions of whether tweakers actually care how pure their product is”
There was just a Frontline episode on PBS (still available online) about meth addiction and an investigator in Oregon where it’s bad, discovered that meth addiction went up like a rocket when a supply of purer meth was available, and dropped significantly when it was not. So people definitely do care if the meth is pure. Apparently, the less pure makes it easier to resist, and therefore produces fewer addicts.
Yeah, I really don’t understand the whole “an addict doesn’t care about quality” argument. If an alcoholic has a choice between Grey Goose and Smirnoff, they’ll take the Grey Goose. If Smirnoff is all there is, then obviously Smirnoff it is. Potheads are CONSTANTLY shopping around for higher potency, hence the success of dispensaries that provide options. The idea that an addict is so fucked up in the head that they all of a sudden don’t care at all about getting more bang for their buck is ridiculous.
I understand it moved the show forward, but what strategically was the reason for Walt telling Hank that he knew about the thing on the car? Wouldn’t it have been better to play it cool and make Hank look delusional? I find it hard to believe Hank would think Walt is retired, so months and months of wasted surveillance would occur.
His ego doesn’t allow for that. Walt wants Hank to know that he knows that he is onto him and that doing anything about it will have negative repercussions for Hank as well (such as hurting the family.)
The GPS had Walter car going to see Jesse. Hank and Jesse had enough run ins because of Hank investigating him.
There’s also no way Walt was going to take the chance that Hank would actually find something. There’s little bits of evidence to be found, if someone is truly trying to nail Walt as Heisenberg.
That was a great episode, but there was one thing that disappointed me: the return of the magical cancer. So Walt’s cancer was a big thing at the beginning of the show, then the writers got tired of it and it got insta-cured in one episode, never to be spoken of again for several seasons, and now it very conveniently returns right for the final season.
That feels like a cheap plot device, and it’s disappointing from a show like Breaking Bad. BSG did the exact same thing; it bugged me then, and it bugs me now.
Apart from that, it looks like those 8 episodes are going to be great.
Cancer has a way of magically appearing, disappearing and then reappearing.
However, in the “Dead Freight” episode, Walt was covering his mouth when opening up the valves which got Todd’s attention. I saw this as an early indication of the cancer returning.
I think maybe he cancer returning could be symbolic? Walt was corrupting everything he touched while building his empire. Now, without an outlet for that corruption, it’s physically eating him up in the form of the cancer returning.
The “insta-cure” had nothing to do with the writers getting tired of it. It was a key part of Walt’s journey. Go back and watch season two. You will see that it was the remission that caused Walt to fully embrace Heisenberg. I’m guessing the return of the cancer will play an important role at the end too. The writers aren’t as dumb as you think.
This isn’t Battlestar Galactica. Walt’s cancer returning is all part of the plan.
Also, @TomHaverford, Walt had an MRI in the last season, can’t remember which episode though. That got tongues wagging as there was no followup from Dr Delcavoli about the results. What’s so ironic is both the surgeon and Delcavoli told Walt and Skyler that the surgery Walt had ‘bought him some real time’, but obviously, it was well short of a year before Walt became ill again. another theme, what was all this worth? The huge medical costs, paying for Hank’s rehab, etc., etc.
On the contrary, KRF, I feel like the cancer remission and reappearance have been very important to the show as a whole. His cancer didn’t “magically” disappear; it went into remission at a critical time that was narratively important because at that point, Walt had the option to walk away – and he didn’t. He chose to keep breaking bad without his best excuse.
Now the cancer is returning and there are several reasons for it, but I’m guessing once we see how it all unfolds we’ll understand what the primary one is. Also, this return is not sudden at all – it’s been hinted at and foreshadowed for some time, and there was a very prominent doctor visit with results undisclosed, as Athabasca mentioned. This show is rarely careless.
C’mon Alan…removing the ricin so a future homeowner won’t find it? Really?
First thing Hank hears when he opens the door to the back porch is Marie jokingly saying to Walt, “You are the devil!”
What a great detail.
The Ricin capsule in the flash-forward looks half-empty. Was it always like that or are we to believe Walt has already used some of it earlier?
An optimist would say the ricin capsule looks half-full.
Jesse was so sad that he made it rain…and how!
BB is one of the few shows that never has issues with believability regarding the writing (unlike the season finale of the first season of Homeland, for example). But, for the first time, I think I had some real issues with the writing. First, I just realized that Hank was taking a dump in the master bathroom. There would be absolutely no good reason for him to do that. We know there’s at least one other bathroom in the house (remember that episode in the past where Walt comes home and finds Skyler taking a bath in the hallway bathroom?). Even if I’m remembering that wrong, we KNOW that the master bathroom cannot possibly be the only bathroom in the house, and everyone else is outside on the patio, so all bathrooms would be free. Next, why is God’s name would Hank take the book with him? That seems completely illogical to me. Not even a rookie detective would do something so amateurish. I mean, I guess you could argue he was in shock or something, but that’s a stretch. He’s the head of his D.E.A. office for God’s sake…I mean, what law enforcement officer with more than three days of experience would do that? Lastly, I had a little bit of an issue with how quickly Walk realizes the book is missing. But, it is from someone who he had killed, so I can see how it would always be in the forefront of his mind, plus it’s plausible he does read it often when he’s on the toilet himself. That being said, Walt just leaving it out in the bathroom seems way too careless for how careful Walt has been portrayed over the years. You could argue that he doesn’t think anyone would ever use that bathroom other than Skyler (and I would argue he should be right about this, which goes back to my first point). But, Walt KNOWS there’s an inscription in it, and he KNOWS that Hank read that “To W.W.” inscription in Gale’s lab notebook, so I can’t see how Walt would do anything but at least stash that book in a closet somewhere (and, really, with Walt being Walt, he should have put that book wherever he threw away his bomb-making parts and that Lily of the Valley potted plant). Is anyone else out there with me on this? This seems like really disappointing writing to me for this caliber of show.
without all that, it would be really boring.
One thing that bugged me was that in Season 3, everyone blamed Walt for what happened in the end and attributed it to his pride when he only did what he did to save Jesse. Even Mike knew that.
Somehow that is completely forgotten when we talk about the character of Walter White. I wonder what the selfish reason could’ve been to keep Jesse alive at all costs when letting him go would’ve tied him closer to Fring and Mike.
TOM.HAVERFORD – You’re so right about this. Coincidentally, I was thinking the same thing earlier today. I was re-watching the episode where Walt kills Mike, and Mike is telling Walk how they had a good thing going with Gus, and how Walt’s pride ruined everything. I went back and reviewed how Walt and Gus’ relationship became strained in the first place, and it had nothing to do with Walt’s pride or ego (unless Mike and Gus thought that Walt should have just looked the other way with Jesse and allowed Jesse to be killed, and by not doing so, that was somehow egotistic or prideful…I guess that’s a valid point of view from ruthless drug dealers, but still kind of a thin argument).
There are good explanations for all of that. You are trying way too hard to find plot holes. Just enjoy the show.
Walt does dumb things out of hubris. Him keeping the book on his throne isn’t out of character. It’s the same force that reveals the GPS to Hank, that convinces him Gail can’t be Heisenberg, etc. it’s not enough to win. He has to win and get his due at he same time
JAXEMER11 – To your point, maybe I am being a bit too nit-picky about this. And, don’t get me wrong, I do enjoy the show a lot. It’s just that this was the first time during this show where I was like “Oh c’mon, that’s not realistic.” And, it just sort of surprised me b/c the writers have been so good. Okay, I can kind of see how Walt would leave the book around as a prized token or whatever. It’s still really inconsistent as it relates to how Walt has treated crime evidence in the past, but whatever. But, seriously, there is NO PLAUSIBLE reason why Hank would use the master bath. There’s a lot of complaining about this on Twitter, so I’m not the only one thinking it. Just seems uncharacteristically sloppy.
some people at a party or gathering will go to the secondary bathroom to take a dump so the other people there don’t have to deal with the aftermath. doesn’t seem so farfetched to me.
and Hank absolutely had to take the book so he could compare the handwriting to make sure his discovery had any validity. I guess it may have been smarter for him to maybe take a picture with his cellphone of the writing, but Hank seemed to have been completely mind-f***ed after he put the pieces together.
2PINTS – Hmmm, that’s not a bad reason why Hank would do that. I’m still personally not buying it, but you’re right, that is at least some kind of explanation. As for Hank taking the book, I also thought the same thing right away. Why not take a picture with your phone? Why not just come back another day? It’s not like you can’t come over any time you want to. To be clear, Hank taking the book is WAY MORE problematic than him using the master bath. I mean, this is equivalent to a detective spending a year+ on a murder investigation, and then suddenly stumbling across the murder weapon WITH fingerprints on it, and then the detective jumping in his car, driving to the suspect’s house IMMEDIATELY, and then saying to the suspect’s face: “Hey, I just found this, but I don’t have an arrest warrant or anything. I haven’t talked to the DA or anything. I just wanted to you know that I know.” It’s completely ILLOGICAL!
BB has had a number of crazy plots to get to a necessary story point, especially last season. Walt, Jesse and Mike rigged up a fxxxing 8 tesla electromagnet from spare car batteries, for christ’s sake, and they used their oddly extensive knowledge of train mechanics to rob a damn freight train to siphon off some methylamine. You can also throw in the ease with which Walt bugged Hank’s office. Those are the most egregious examples of absurd plot elements that I can think of at the moment.
I don’t really think Walt keeping the book is a leap either. Haven’t all of us (mostly in our younger years) held on to various things that were of importance to us that if found by others would at least garner an embarrassing conversation with whomever happened to find it? I’m not equating high school escapades with running a meth business per se, but for Walt I could see why that gift meant a lot to him & that he’d like to be reminded of it often.
Tanner, this isn’t speculation, the ACTORS have said this in recent panel discussions. Dean Norris pointed out that Hank would be considerate to everyone by using the bathroom furthest from the patio so they wouldn’t have to smell anything. And Bryan Cranston and/or VG stated that yes, the old, methodical Walt wouldn’t have left the book by the throne, but the later, more unhinged and more careless Walt very well might. It’s not even hubris, just a mistake he wouldn’t have made in Season 1 or 2. Those are the actors’ views, not mine, and I was in the theater when Cranston talked about it.
As for Hank taking the book with him, that may be seen as amateurish. He might have photographed the page with his smart phone. Then again, at that point, 90% sure that Walt is Heisenberg, it may not matter to him if Walt realizes the book is missing.
What I found unrealistic about the book in the bathroom was that Skyler wasn’t even aware that it was in there. Everyone is very much familiar with all the reading material in their most used bathroom. that’s a fact. For her to not even know that it was there was ludicrous. ludicrous i say!!
I always think of this kind of criticism as “perfect world” concerns. Like, if these were all perfect people in a perfect world, they’d never do THIS. But I think it’s weird to expect that from a show. People are quirky – they’re going to occasionally do quirky things. If those things aren’t out of character or insane, then I don’t take issue with them.
Point by point, then:
– Why would Hank use the master bathroom? One (gross) explanation has already been offered. Another: the more people get comfortable in a house, as Hank would surely be at Walt’s by now, the more they go and do what they want. Maybe he’s used that bathroom before and knows it’s roomy, spacious, decked out with reading material, and (yes) farther from the patio.
– Why Hank would take the book: well, certainly he takes a big risk of tipping off Walt by taking it. In the perfect world where he’s had hours to consider it, maybe he’d leave it there. But under the circumstances I believe his mind is blown to the point that he can barely walk a straight line, and this is the only piece of concrete evidence he has. He just wants to grab it and get out of the White house as soon as possible. He may not think to take a picture instead, and for that matter maybe his phone isn’t on him (even if he does take a pic, he’ll need the actual book later; a photo isn’t sufficient evidence, lacking anything else, and the book may well have prints on it from both Walt and Gale). He may also be thinking, “I can’t risk Walt hiding or getting rid of this thing,” even though logically there’s no reason (yet) for Walt to do so – but Hank isn’t thinking with much logic in that exact moment.
I mean, the guy looks dazed and has a panic attack and car crash shortly thereafter. I don’t think it’s impossible at all that in the moment, his only thoughts were pretty much, “Important book. Must take this and GET OUT.”
– About Walt noticing the book’s absence, they took pains to show why he had his head in a position to look right at where it ought to have been, and clearly he knows it has a damning inscription in it. From there, we are just asked to accept that his eye for detail (previously established, and frequently so) would latch onto it. Not a big deal.
– Lastly, the book itself (keeping it, and leaving it out) was discussed ad nauseum after the finale last season. I still say this isn’t too atypical of Walt who has over time become more hubristic and less careful. Walt has made a lot of mistakes; he just managed to clean up most of them before they bit him. This one, he did not. He’s never going to quite be on Gus Fring’s level, even if he did beat him.
GARYSF & ERIC: Good info. from both of you. I actually have another possible take on why Hank takes the book. I think, subconsciously, he still can’t believe that dorky old Walt could be Heisenberg (despite all sudden evidence to the contrary). So, maybe he takes the book b/c deep down, he still thinks that SURELY Walt could not be a drug kingpin, and that Hank will be able to come up with an explanation when he gets home to explain this “inscription coincidence.” At that point, it wouldn’t matter that Hank took the book b/c it would have been a misunderstanding of some kind. I could argue that Hank should attempt to return the book the next day after he has calmed down quite a bit and regained all his faculties (and I think this is a valid argument), but I kind of like GARYSF’s comment about how it just doesn’t matter to Hank at this point (probably b/c he is just so blindly angry). Anyway, I think there have been some helpful comments, so thanks. “Social Media! Yeah, B*tch!”
Tanner – that’s another valid point, and it’s kind of supported by what Hank does with the book – go over it in excruciating detail, comparing the handwriting down to individual letters. Deep down in his gut he KNOWS the same man wrote both pages, but he’s still trying to prove it – or disprove it. He can’t initially believe this of his brother-in-law, not fully. Maybe when he leaves with the book, part of him is hoping he’ll be bringing it back a day later with no harm done and Walt none the wiser.
Out of all of this, I think Walt leaving the book in his bathroom is the hardest to explain away – none of Hank’s actions trouble me whatsoever.
I buy the idea that since he was taking a dump he went to the furthest bathroom. Initially it bothered me but I will buy it.
Also, remember that the book was initially burried under a couple of magazines. Walt leaving the book was both to feed his ego and the fact that there isn’t anything there that would seriously incriminate him in any way. “GB” could be some other person. Perhaps he bought it at a used bookstore. In a trial you would have to clearly show that “GB” was Gale and “WW” was Walter. Even then, it wouldn’t really prove anything at all. It’s not like it’s Walter’s handwriting.
@JoeyKey – Women generally don’t read on the toilet.
Not to nitpick (because I am still a huge fan of this show – for other reasons than to do with plotting) but I still think Season 5 has been by far the weakest season of the series thus far, especially in the ‘believability’ stakes. Too rushed, especially the last episode Gliding Over All, and too many gaps in time and the narrative too.
To all the folks complaining about Hank finding the Gale book on the john, at least it’s plausible, if unlikely, in comparison with Gus Fring keeping the numbers of Cayman Island bank accounts tucked away behind a photo in a photo frame, BESIDE HIS HEAVILY ENCRYPTED LAPTOP, like some old lady pensioner. He’d have those numbers buried in some computer file no one could get at (at least without an awful lot of hard work). This is so annoying because it’s pretty much the motor for all that follows in the season (Mike getting back in to make good to his people etc.).
Then, what about the fact that one of the grunts (Todd), who works in the pest control business Walt decides to use as a front for meth cooking, just happens to have an uncle in prison with an extensive network who can carry a slew of assassinations simultaneously. No one else thinks that a credulity stretch?
Plus, we still don’t know anything more about what happened between Walt and Gretchen’s family, or why he left his subsequent lab job, or indeed, about Gus’s background in Chile. Will none of these things ever be revealed? Quite sloppy, in my opinion.
My predictions for the last eight episodes? Madrigal is somehow connected to Grey Matter, so Walt might as well have taken Gretchen’s money in the first place. Hank discovers where Skylar stashed the loot, and Walt makes him an offer he can’t refuse (which he accepts, and gets cut into the family business). As for exactly why Walt’s on the run in the teaser, who knows?
Shelly the Turtle, you’re kidding, right? Women read on the toilet just as much as men. Why wouldn’t we?
Agree with Tom Haverford and Tanner. Mike’s final speech that set off Walt was not the ‘voice of the truth’ but a personal view of Mike’s, often expressed previously, about as distorted as Walt’s. From the beginning Mike seemed to believe Walt should just do the work and take the money, and leave it up to Gus who to have killed, not only including Jesse, but including Walt himself if the time came! It hardly made Walt a psychopath to consider pre-empting that by taking out Gus.
And from the very beginning (Crazy 8’s henchmen killed by gas in the RV) it hasn’t been nearly as simple as Walt the increasing megalomaniac. It’s been Walt injecting himself in a business where it’s often kill or be killed. Then he’s been corrupted by that sure, but all of Walt’s drug business adversaries got, if not what they ‘deserved’, what they’d mete out on their rivals if the tables were turned. And I never saw much difference in Mike’s moral position compared to Walt’s, despite Mike’s perhaps greater knowledge of self.