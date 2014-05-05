Season premiere review: ‘Louie’ – ‘Back/Model’

“Louie” finally returned to our television sets tonight. I published my advance review of the new season earlier today, and I have specific thoughts on tonight's two episodes coming up just as soon as I write a letter to AIDS…
I don't know at what point FX decided that they'd be double-pumping most of “Louie” season 4, but “Back” and “Model” almost feel as if they were designed to air together on the same night. It's not just that they demonstrate two of the many different flavors available from the show – “Back” a collection of vignettes that are loosely tied together, “Model” one long (and very shaggy) story – but that they feel connected as part of a bigger tale about how Louis C.K. is feeling about himself (or, at least, about his less successful TV alter ego) at the moment.
Many things happen in “Back,” and we'll get to those in a minute, but it's all building up to Louie's visit to Dr. Bigelow (in a welcome guest appearance by the co-star of my favorite movie, Charles Grodin), where he's told that the reason his back hurts is entirely a matter of evolution. The human back wasn't designed to be vertical all the time, and we're about 20,000 years away from the design being fully corrected.
And just as the back wasn't made to be upright so much, Louis C.K. wasn't made to have sex with Yvonne Strahovski, and this is what happens when he tries it in “Model.”
Well, technically, Louie does manage to have sex with Blake, the model (and astronaut's daughter) he somehow impresses while bombing at a charity benefit. But he's just as uncomfortable throughout their entire encounter as he was trying to tell jokes to the billionaires and trillionaires of Hampton Beach, and it all goes horribly, horribly awry when she tries to tickle him and he reflexively punches her in the eye.
Now, the story in “Model” feels in a way like C.K. taking up the old comedian's challenge about how any topic, no matter how taboo, can be made funny with the right approach. (Though the funniest part of the story comes well after the punch, when Louie is relating the whole tragic tale to the waitress who flatly rejected him earlier in the episode, and it appears the whole violent, expensive ordeal will have been worth it because now she's giving him the time of day.) But it also feels like part of the theme set up in “Back,” which is that Louie has become completely resigned to all the miseries in his life.
The opening of the season, with the noisy garbagemen barging into a sleepy Louie's bedroom to guarantee his lack o sleep, would function on its own as a perfect little short film, but it's worth noting the expression on Louie's face throughout the scene. He's not angry, or annoyed, but simply accepts it as part of his lot in life. Similarly, he accepts Todd Barry's abuse, and is unfazed when a young guy at the coffee shop walks into him because he's too focused on his phone to notice the outside world. (What really sells the joke is that the guy just keeps walking as if Louie wasn't there, even after the initial impact.)
At the poker game, Louie mostly hangs back while Sarah Silverman and the other comics make fun of Jim Norton for his elaborate masturbation set-up, but you can tell he's intrigued, if only because he'd like something to shake him out of his doldrums. Instead, he's almost too afraid to inquire at the sex shop, and right when he works up the nerve, God plays a practical joke on him by throwing out his back, disabling him so much that a little old lady on the street has to help him get into a cab. And that in turn brings him to Dr. Bigelow, and to his nurse's suggestion of a back massager that we know Louie will be using for an off-label purpose very soon.
Similarly, the trip to the Hamptons in “Model” feels like a massive cosmic joke at Louie's expense. He doesn't fit in there, utterly bombs in his set, and even when the gorgeous blonde throws herself at him, he can't get comfortable for a moment, until all his nerves fly out through his fist and he winds up ruining her life and his own with one punch. If “Louie” were a show that cared about continuity, I would spend every remaining episode wondering how Louie functions in the world when he has to keep paying Blake $5,000 a month for the rest of his life. With this series, though, it simply functions as a great dark joke, and whatever comes next week will have nothing to do with this.
What a delight to have “Louie” back, and to have it return in this form. C.K. tends to ease into things each year – the three previous premieres were among the thinner episodes of their respective seasons – so the scheduling here helped quite a bit. I imagine I'd have liked “Back” anyway, but when paired with “Model,” there was no way to feel let down after the show went away for almost two years.
Some other thoughts:
* Neither of these episodes have the familiar main title sequence, nor do the ones next week. I'm guessing C.K. liked the extra time he had to play with in the “Late Show” three-parter when he ditched the theme song, though I also wouldn't be surprised to see it come back at some point.
* As I noted in the advance review, it's amazing to see how relaxed, lively and human Yvonne Strahovski is as Blake, especially in contrast to her work earlier this evening in “24: Live Another Day.” (Where – spoiler alert – she also gets hit in the face by a middle-aged white guy.) In general, Strahovski does better in a lighter context (even though her specialty on “Chuck” was bringing some gravity to an otherwise goofy show), but this was almost like seeing a different performer, especially after the last few years of “Dexter.”
* Also, I love how Jerry Seinfeld – who in real life is a friend and peer of C.K.'s (as two of the only men alive who can understand what it's like to sit atop the stand-up comedy throne for a while) – is so willing to come and play the heel, first in “Late Show” and now in “Model.” His utter contempt for Louie – even though it's his own fault for not adequately prepping the slob – is wonderful.
* And some good, subtle work from Victor Garber as Louie's lawyer, patiently explaining every last detail of this nightmare scenario.
* This week in Alan Wants A Web Series: “The Fab One,” in which Louie plays all four Beatles in vignettes about their rise and fall.
What did everybody else think?
The girls who play his daughters are so freakishly good. I want a new series starring Loue’s daughters, Arya, and Sally Draper.
I didn’t know what to think when I saw “Back”…I thought maybe Louie had lost his edge. I was pleasantly surprised when a second episode followed and seeing “Back/Model” together, I felt they made much more sense. Your review really answered my questions. Thanks
Why would you think the show lost its edge after one episode? It is always different and can often be off-putting? Why isn’t your reaction, hmmm, that one was not my favorite or not my cup of tea, instead of hmm, this show must have lost its edge?
Yeah, it’s interesting that Alan says the season premieres in the past have been among the weaker episodes. I have seen every episode of the show, but until this year, I was never caught up with it when a premiere came out, so I’m not sure I was aware in the past whether an episode was a season premiere. All I can say is that “Back” was lower in quality (for my taste) than any other episode I can recall seeing. Then “Model” was significantly better, though still perhaps not stellar compared to some of the brilliant episodes in the past.
But then there are different types of episodes, and different types of fans whose preferences fit the different types. My favourites by far are the naturalistic, dramatic, “serious” episodes in which nothing too bizarre or surreal happens.
Charles Grodin make the simple act of eating a sandwich utterly hostile and indifferent to the human condition. That alone was comedy gold.
The vignettes were choppier than a typical Louie (which usually flows along as one long narrative), and the poker game broke the narrative style of the rest of the episode, but this was still funnier than most other sitcoms I’ve seen this season. It was funnier than a number of episodes of Community this season.
The sandwich bit was good, I grant you.
I disagree about how funny it was; but beyond that, I just don’t think the show is that great when it is going for humour. It’s similar to the shift Woody Allen underwent in the late ’70s (and I often see homages to Allen in “Louie”, particularly this season in the opening theme music). For my money those dramatic films were far better than Allen’s earlier comic work, and I feel the same about Louie (though I do still like his standup).
Louie is pouring us an entirely different cup of tea and now, understanding his intentions, I have high hopes for this season. I’ve been disappointed by some shows in the past; this is why I was so quick to judge the first episode. Louie knows what he’s doing and as long as he does it naturally the show will still be one of the greatest on TV.
I can only image how great it must feel to have 100% creative freedom for something you love so much and on such a large scale. More networks should follow FX’s model. Long Live Louie!
I liked both episodes a lot. This is the first time I have like Strahovski since Chuck. Dexter? Oi, 24? Oi, IFrankenstein? Oi, Killer Elite? Double oi. Good to see she can still rise to the occasion when good material comes her way. The easiness of her reminds me of when she played opposite Zachary Levi and there was an easy chemistry that allowed the actors to banter back and forth so effortlessly. This should end the argument of how important tv writers are.
Great stuff, well done all round. I really liked what they did here.
I’ve often wondered why chickens haven’t become wary of us yet.
I think there’s a typo, but are you saying Louis and Seinfeld are the only two men alive who at some point could have claimed to be top of the standup world? Maybe it was for a shorter time period, but I think Chris Rock held the title for a bit (Bring the Pain –> Bigger and Blacker). And I cringe at even mentioning him, but people seemed to have respected Jay Leno once upon a time.
Daniel Kitson has been top for over a decade. Ask your favourite comedian’s favourite comedian who that is.
Yea, Chris Rock definitely sprung to my head as well. And though they’re great stand-up guys I don’t think Jerry and Louis CK are at the top in that field; it’s their shows that have brought them to prominance and acclaim. And if that’s how we’re measuring comedians then I’d throw in Chappelle.
Hey FRAAC, I know a comedian who is so funny and so good, that I am the only person in the world who has ever heard of him. He’s that good!
Bikerdude: Aziz Ansari tweeted about Kitson’s upcoming tour of America. Americans confuse standups with TV actors so you’ve probably heard of Ansari.
An “Americans” jibe. How very original.
Alan actually wrote “two of the only men alive…”, not the only 2 men alive. That leaves room for Chris Rock, Steve Martin and my Uncle Benny.
I would put Eddie Murphy on that list – remember “Delirious”?
Was that the dirtiest stuff Jerry has said? Penis mud and vagina dirt?
I would think Steve Martin would also know what it’s like to sit on top of the stand up comedy throne.
Surprising but nice to see Strahovski pop up here.
That smile at the end of the episode totally got me.
I’m pretty sure the “Model” scene was merely a lavish made-up story to use on Jamie, the waitress. I thought the episode was ok, until the end, when we see Jamie in tears over the story, which at that point led me to believe this was all a ruse. Usually this kind of contrivance would annoy me, but here I think it works pretty well.
It really did play like a dream. Her saying that maybe it wasn’t really happening could have been a tip, but then again, I wonder if CK would have made it so obvious by including that line?
And his nose…?
Yeah, I really had the impression that he had made up a fantastic story to both explain how he hurt his nose and generate some sympathy with the waitress.
Thank you! I thought I was the only one who read it that way. The look Louie gives to the camera after Jamie goes to get them drinks was what convinced me.
The opening sequence about living in a window-facing apartment and hearing the garbage trucks at work was brilliant. It’s very New York so I loved that. People always forget about the garbage in New York, about what a pain it is and how gross it can be — in the winter when it piles up and the snow plows are being used for salting the streets, in the summer when it’s so smelly and gross and seems to be everywhere. Much appreciated, this.
The garbage setup also reminded me of the opening scene in sex, lies and videotape where Andie MacDowell talks about garbage, a louche ease-in to one of my most favorite — and influential — movies ever. I am absolutely projecting here but I see some common threads between the garbage of this opening for Louie and with sex, lies and videotape.
I don’t think that Louie is actually trying to show he’s accepted his lot in life with his non-reaction to the garbage. I think it’s more about the constant grinding compromises you deal with living in a city as crazy (and wonderful) as New York. At certain points in time, all you can do to combat these things is to just be there, observe it, and wait until it either passes on up the street or ends.
So glad the show is back!
Erika
Do they really still use the old metal cans?
Garbage men scene had me in hysterics!
As a physician, his point about the spinal cord is absolutely correct …
… surprisingly.
Reply to comment…
Sorry for the blank comment.
Wait, you mean in 20,000 years there really will be no more back pain? Just kidding, the factoid about walking upright was interesting.
If I had my life to do over again I’d be a standup comic so that maybe one day I could write and star in my own show so that I could write a scene in which I make out with Yvonne Strahovski in her underwear.
Even if she is the wrong side of 30? I am not being judgemental but I find popular culture to deem people over 30 as past it and not as desirable. I do not think that as even as a women I would make out with her even if it was weird and funny the way Louie was playing it.
I don’t care what side of 30 she’s on. She’s hot. 31 is not that old at all. You could murder someone, get caught, and still have a pretty good life.
Sonia:
The age range of desirable women expands exponentially as a man ages.
Maybe it stops at 84. I don’t know. I haven’t reached that age.
Is he a genius, really? I don’t think he’s all he’s cracked up to be frankly. The two new episodes were certainly squirm-inducing and strange, but I thought strangely bad, not strange in a good original way. I think maybe Louis is a great example of the old Peter Principle, where employees tend to rise above their level of competence. Maybe he filled a vacuum at one time. I dunno….
Trollsayswhat?
Excuse me? I voiced my opinion. You don’t have to agree.
In Internet slang, a troll is a person who sows discord on the Internet by starting arguments or upsetting people, by posting inflammatory, extraneous, or off-topic messages in an online community, either accidentally or with the deliberate intent of provoking readers into an emotional response …
[en.wikipedia.org]
Jerk!
While you’re certainly entitled to expressing your opinion about the episodes (although it seems to be the minority view in this thread), your example makes no sense at all. Who is ‘promoting’ Louis beyond his level of competence? Who is Louis an employee of? Louis is a comedian – he’s as self-employed as you get. AFAIK, he approached FX with the concept for his show. Not only that, but he had already developed a reputation as a filmmaker (as writer, cameraman, director, etc) long before he connected with FX.
So regardless of whether you like his show, your idea concerning the Peter Principle is nonsense.
OK fine. You;’re being way too literal but let’s say NOT the Peter Principle. Let’s say it’s a case of the Emperor’s New Clothes. Let’s say very few laughs and lots of squirming… But I’ve said my piece for now. I’m not going to argue with you anymore. Let’s see how enthusiastic everyone (only 30 comments here today) continues to be as the season wears on.
Emperor’s NEW clothes? Louis has had his show for almost 4 years and has produced some of the best television that aired – bar none – during that period. He’s also received tremendous acclaim from critics, a large group of fans, and even awards shows. So, I think you’re going to be disappointed if you expect many people to all of a sudden change their opinion and agree with you. There was nothing about the two episodes that aired that was vastly different from previous seasons.
You don’t like it, fine – it’s certainly not everyone’s cup of tea. But, IMO, not only is it unlike anything else on TV, it’s often brilliant.
The first season was great. Each successive season, less great.
The Emperor’s New Clothes refers to how the townspeople are oohing and aahing about something that isn’t really there. “New” is the least important word.
Very few people and very few critics agree with me. That’s true. You’re right about that. But I’m right that Louis is not as great as people wish he were. So they have to call him “dark,” “dream-like,” “depressingly funny,” “deliberately not funny,” etc. Yeah…
“But I’m right that Louis is not as great as people wish he were. ”
How can you possibly think you’re ‘right’ about something inherently subjective to each and every person? Sure, you’re right in terms of your own opinions. But you’re wrong as far as I’m concerned: I think he’s great.
From your OP, I thought you had only seen these episodes, in which case I was going to urge you to go back and watch earlier ones, since I’d put these as below average (“Back” waaayyyy below average, and “Model” only slightly so).
But then you said the first season was the best and that it’s declined since then. My favourite episode of all is from season one (“Bully”); but there were great episodes in S2 (“Tickets”, “Halloween”, “Niece”) and S3 (“Miami”, “Daddy’s Girlfriend”, “Looking for Liz”, “Late Show”, “New Year’s Eve”) so I can’t feel ya on that.
Nuh, uh uh. You’re entitled to consider the latest episodes diminishing returns, but your view is not objective and you shouldn’t say you’re the only one who’s right.
I think he’s a genius, and I really like the show. It’s not always that funny, except in an uncomfortable way, but I’m pretty sure Louis CK is well aware of that. Too many scenes (or even whole episodes) are being obviously played for drama, pathos, discomfort, or pure weirdness. It’s not a sitcom; it’s barely a comedy at all.
As for you being “right” that the show is overrated, that’s not even worth replying to. You know as well as I do that you opinion is subjective and has no more weight (and perhaps less, in fact) than the cumulative weight of the show’s fans and critics who appreciate it. And this Emperor’s New Clothes business is condescending garbage. I wish people would stop using that to dismiss things that they can’t see the quality of, especially things that are almost entirely subjective, like art and television. Isn’t it sufficient to say that it isn’t working for YOU? Why do you have to imply that everyone else is dumb, self-deceiving, and wrong?
Louie C.K. is very very good at making himself the butt of the jokes. When he went off with the model to some random house you just knew it was going to end badly somehow. I felt so much tension I couldn’t even enjoy Yvonne Strahovski in her underwear. It did end badly, just not the way I was expecting.
When Louis CK goes dark, he goes dark. “Back/Model” and “Telling Jokes/Set Up” (the one with Melissa Leo) both had holy sh%t moments that came out of nowhere. It was like watching Omar getting popped in the convenience store.
Is there anything more entertaining than a group of comic veterans trying to make each other laugh? I could have watched that poker scene go on for hours. I wonder how much of it was scripted.
At some point specially when Louis break the fourth wall I wondered if the whole plot of Model isn’t a con to get the attention of the that girl.
When has he ever broken the fourth wall?
Both of these episodes were absolute gems.
The writing is so meticulous in both of these. When the beats come they just feel both inevitable and PERFECT.
That opening trash pickup was genius. That’s it in a nutshell, when something like that wakes your ass up early in the morning, it’s like the ultimate invasion of privacy; it’s like they’re crawling through your windows and getting into bed with you, and there’s NOTHING you can do about it.
And I loved Grodin and the whole punch line with the secretary.
The second episode: a perfect shaggy dog story, and Louie’s smile at the end was the perfect ending.
This guy is so good….
This was a terrific, appropriately squirmy back-to-back opener. Loved the garbage men intruding into his room, Louie’s utter resignation at paying the woman $5K per month forever, and the scene in the sex shop, as well as Seinfeld’s snark and the bizarre visit with the doctor. Louie’s a comedic genius, and just for good measure, I re-watched later on FX the 3rd season finale, when, feeling alone on New Year’s Eve, he jets off to the most populous country in the world and unexpectedly bonds with a Chinese family over rice and fish. Wonderful stuff!
I miss the opening sequence. The look of him just slowly walking down the street with a defeated look on his face kid of summed up the character. I thought the song was fitting too.
I’m probably in the minority but I really didn’t like either episode. Maybe the long layoff built up my anticipation to high. Idk, I just know it felt meh.
Alan, I’m going to take a page from Matt Zoller Seitz’s book and WRITE ABOUT THE FILMMAKING.
The scene after Louie and Blake are in her living room, or whatever (she comes in, she slips, astronaut talk, she forces herself on him, etc) is done entirely in one long take! The camera bobs and weaves, constantly re-framing the action to suit the comedy of the scene. Just another wonderful piece of filmmaking from the best-shot show on television, Ladies And Gentlemen.
Actually, I meant the scene during which Louie and Blake first enter the house and all of those things happen.
Anyone notice the estate for the charity event was the same place used in Royal Pains