Season premiere review: ‘The Americans’ – ‘Comrades’

“The Americans” is back for a second season. I reviewed the start of season 2 yesterday, and I have thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I change the world with a hug…
“It's just hard. This job, this life. Gets to you in ways you wouldn't think it would.” -Philip
So, no, “The Americans” is not fooling around as it begins the new year. After a brief stop at the cabin where Elizabeth recovered from her gunshot wound, “Comrades” gets its hands dirty in a rush, with Philip executing two Afghan freedom fighters, then taking out the poor busboy with the misfortune to be there for the one mission where the KGB's amazing wig technology fails. And with that, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg send their audience three very important messages: 1)”Stop asking why the wigs don't come off, because when they do, innocent busboys die!” 2)”This is no longer the kind of show where you're going to want to be making wig jokes. Things are getting real.” 3)”We may have gotten you to empathize with the Jenningses because they are our protagonists and have been going through a lot of strife in their pretend/real relationship, but do not mistake them for cuddly people. They are spies who have done and will continue to do terrible things for their cause.”
It's a brutal opening – an excellent mood-setter an episode for both an episode that will end in even more gruesome fashion and a season where the stakes have been raised and the level of danger is more palpable for Philip, Elizabeth and most of the other adult characters.
And midway through the hour, we get a scene that even more swiftly and elegantly spells out how real things have become in the Jennings marriage. We know from the end of last season that Paige has begun wondering about all the secrets her parents are keeping, and as she tip-toes through the house to their bedroom, we're primed to think she's about to stumble across them decoding an incoming message, or trying on wigs or doing something that gives away their secret identities. Instead, they are in the middle of an enthusiastic bout of lovemaking, in a position that I believe is a first for American basic cable (if not for all of American TV), and one that a couple going through the motions for the sake of their gig with the KGB would not be attempting. They have become what Philip hoped they would be at the start of the first season, and what Elizabeth also wanted by its end: to be an actual couple, who can come home at night and talk about the lousy day one of them had at the office, and who can then adjourn to the bedroom to enjoy Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan's favorite numbered maneuver. Again, it gets the message across quickly, and if the writers don't want us laughing at the wigs anymore, they have absolutely zero problem with us laughing at the image of Elizabeth eating bacon in slo-mo in front of a horrified Paige. The important thing, though, is that we understand that whatever other terrible thing they'll go through this season, no matter how many times we see Philip-as-Clark hanging out with Martha, or Elizabeth participating in a three-way during a mission, there is now something solid and mutual and palpably real between these two.
“Comrades” then introduces us to another Directorate S family who may not have the same marital issues that our protagonists do, but who have allowed their lives in this country to become real in other ways. (They've also inherited Claudia as their handler, after Philip and Elizabeth rejected her at the end of last season.) When they talk about their son going to Carnegie Mellon, they sound every bit the proud Americans they pretend to be. It's a strange fantasy life both couples are enjoying: staying loyal to Mother Russia while enjoying the relative comforts and safety of suburban American family life. But the fantasy turns nightmare when Philip finds his colleagues and their daughter murdered in their hotel room. Suddenly, nothing about this life is safe, and that includes Paige and Henry.
The severity of the situation, and the complexity of the Jennings “marriage,” is brought home with Philip's confession of fears about his job, where every emotion is sincere, but the whole of it is a lie because he's dressed as Clark, telling it to Martha. Of his two marriages, it's the more legal one, but it's bogus. Whereas the marriage that's supposed to be entirely pretend is the one he and Elizabeth are trying so hard to protect and make real, even as the danger around them is only increasing.
Fantastic premiere, and it sets a lot of interesting wheels in motion for season 2.
Some other thoughts:
* This one was directed by Emmy-winning “West Wing” helmer Thomas Schlamme, who doesn't usually work as a gun-for-hire but is now on his second “Americans” episode. (He directed last season's “Gregory.”) Always happy to have one of the best directors in the business working on one of the best shows on the air right now.
* Among this week's '80s references: Henry wanted an Intellivision system for his birthday (he's still more than half a year away from wanting to get to the true greatest early '80s gaming system, the ColecoVision), the kids watch “WKRP In Cincinnati,” Stan's wife Sandra goes to check out a seminar from Leo Buscaglia (here's a clip of “Dr. Love” in action), and Stan gets a bootleg VHS copy (the low-fi, '80s equivalent of BitTorrent) of “The French Lieutenant's Woman” to use on a “date” with Nina. Speaking of which…
* Even though Stan is making more of an effort with Sandra, it's clear that his heart is with Nina, even though his wife winds up enjoying the film a lot more than his mistress does. (It helps that Sandra isn't being used in the same way Nina is.) Nina continues to have Stan wrapped pretty tightly around her finger, but things are getting more complicated over at the rezidentura, where she now has to deal with sockless Walkman enthusiast Oleg, who used his family connections to get a high-profile gig running Line X.
* I wondered at the end of last season how the show would deal with Philip learning that the Strategic Defense Initiative was all a bunch of smoke and mirrors. Events this week – with the Colonel shooting Sanford and getting away with it as self-defense – suggests the show is simply moving on from that subplot entirely. Probably for the best, as having the agents pursue it further raises the question of why they didn't wind up changing history.
* Because no one could write about it at the time without spoiling the premiere, I feel the introduction to Fienberg's press tour question to Weisberg and Fields deserves its place in the public record: “For Joe and Joel, you guys are kind of becoming the Neil Armstrongs of TV 69″ing in the first episode…”
* Oh, one more bit of '80s weirdness: the FBI has a mail robot.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
All of the elements of a great show were present in this premiere. Drama, thrills, shocks, and humor. I’m so excited for next week.
As am I. And I liked the show in season one, but was never on that level. This was just great. Really looking forward to the next 12.
They had their foot full-on the gas pedal, and that resulted in one hell of a great premiere. Truly psyched its back.
So, so good.
I was already thoroughly immersed in the familiar balance of spycraft and domestic intrigue that The Americans executes so well. But the moment that Philip and Elizabeth entered the hotel room to find their friends/colleagues and their children murdered, the tension and stakes skyrocketed to another level. We may only have known Emmet and Leah for less than an episode, but Philip and Elizabeth’s reaction, both in the moment and its aftermath, sold the implications of their deaths and its potential implications superbly well. Based on the arc those characters completed in the first season, it felt thoroughly earned.
I’m so damn glad that this show is back.
Only one child was murdered: the girl, who was lying with her mother. The boy was apparently at the hotel pool and is the one that walked in and screamed as Philip left. It’s why he paused. He knew that kid was gonna get hit with it in a moment. But he left so the kid wouldn’t take notice of him. Probably thought of his kids in that moment and wanted to help, yet couldn’t risk exposure.
@William in WV:
I am sure that is exactly what it was. Philip has to kill in the line of duty, even innocent people occasionally but he isn’t a unfeeling psycopath. I am sure he wanted to go over there and help. I am also sure he stayed because he imagined Henry walking in on himself, Elizabeth and Paige slaughtered one day.
@William in WV:
You’re right. I knew that was elder son, Jared, who escaped the massacre, but when I watched this live, I mistakenly thought that there was an extra body in the room – maybe a third kid that I’d missed earlier. Upon rewatching the scene, it’s clear that the daughter was the only child in the room.
You’re dead on in your logic about Philip’s thought process in that moment – that was my impression as well.
I thought that scene was a nice compliment to the earlier one. Phillip shoots the two Afghans, then kills a third innocent person who just happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Then they walk in on two murdered KGB agents, along with a third, their innocent daughter.
I too was confused by that scene. I initially thought the other couple only had two kids and thought I saw two murdered kids in the room. So when the boy was coming down the hall from the pool and went to open the door, I thought he was perhaps one of the assassins. Then when he screamed, I figured out he was their son; but thought maybe they had three children after all. I don’t know what it was in the staging of that scene that made it appear to at least a couple of us that there were four dead people in the room, including two children.
I suppose we can infer the family was murdered because guns were used on the two adult spies. If the spies were cornered and felt they had to kill themselves to escape being questioned, they’d have taken cyanide.
I really missed this show. There aren’t many that handle high stakes as deftly as this, and the cast is as good as any on television. It also has a welcome humor creeping in around the edges, helping to humanize the whole enterprise. It’s really something for a show this dark and suspenseful to be so much fun.
The mail robot brought back memories for me. Xerox was still using those in the mid-late 90s, back when each manager/team actually had an admin.
Was there a purpose to them? Or was it just “we have the technology to do this, so it will be cool”? Kind of strange to think that this is one rare area of life that has become less automated.
Yep, I worked at a State Farm corporate office in the mid-’90s, and those suckers would be putting around all day.
@Slackerinc:
Their purpose was to deliver the mail both outside and inter office to offices throughout the building or as some had them do deliver snacks. I would suppose that they aren’t needed as much because of E-mail and the like and they were big blocking the hallways, and they didn’t deliver the mail to the actual office room but waited outside the door for a set period of seconds and then left like a subway train, so you actually had to get up out from behind your desk and get the mail. It didn’t get handed to you directly like a human would. That was too complicated to do at the time.
Thanks, Hunter…I guess what I meant though was whether they were really cost-effective compared to just having a “mail boy” do it instead.
Great season 2 premiere! So much better than anything we saw last year. The potential was always there, however, I think they just figured out how to do it.
Alan and a lot of people have said things like this. I thought it was just about even with last year. But that is not really disappointing to me, because I thought it was already great and not in need of improvement last year.
So, did Claudia have the perfect Russian-American family wiped out as a message to Elizabeth and Philip? Claudia is very old school, and I would not put it past her to do something this ruthless.
I don’t think Claudia is responsible. She certainly had her differences with Phillip and Elizabeth (especially Elizabeth), but I thought last season’s finale made it pretty clear that she’s on their side and would never betray her own agents.
I agree with LJ. There’s value in putting a little fear into them, but harming the Soviet Union like that to do so would be seven bridges of Königsberg too far.
I figured it was the agents who were tailing the guy in the carnival who killed them.
Just by going through the process of elimination:
I am certain the FBI didn’t do it (the Jennings’ have at least considered the possibility). They maybe have a role in Counter Intelligence but they are a law
enforcement agency primarily and what would be the point of killing the family? Just arrest them and attempt to turn them for double agent capability, like with Nina?
I am almost certain the CIA didn’t do it. If they were inclined to do such a terrible thing they would’ve abducted the whole family or at least the parents at night an took them-after finding the boy-to a remote location and tortured them then kill them and dispose of them where they won’t be found, but I seriously doubt that they would do even that if only for practical reasons. Why not just capture them and maybe turn them like the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Chief in “Homeland” to get intelligence assets?
I don’t think the KGB would do this. I think they are ruthless enough to do it, just like they did the Puerto Rican woman who was the common law wife of one of their deep cover officers that was killed in the pilot, but like with her they would not kill them there. Like with the CIA and FBI if they were that
ruthless, move them and then kill them, not leave the bodies for everyone to find and attract attention which they seriously wanted to avoid with the wife of the dead KGB officer. On a more personal level, why would Claudia slaughter deep cover officers and their daughter? To get back at Philip and Elizabeth? Sorry that doesn’t make a lick of sense since it would damage their position in the US and likely Claudia will get a bullet in the head herself in the basement of the Lubyanka.
Also the reason why I think it wasn’t the FBI, CIA or especially the KGB: Philip found their code book. The KGB CIA and FBI would’ve at least trashed the place looking for it and considering where Philip found it and how easy he found it they would’ve found it as well.
I don’t think it was vengeful Mujahadeen. How would they know that they were KGB? And I don’t think they would have any means to find out, no way.
The only thing left is a professional hit. They were shot in the head shot execution style and why no one heard any shots on a busy hotel floor? The head shots and likely silencers use sound like professional hit. Mafia? Would the KGB work with American Organized Crime? Both the CIA and FBI did, why not them? If so something obviously went wrong, the Mafia generally tried to avoid killing women and children and like the intelligence services unless they wanted the world to know who did it like the intelligence services they would’ve captured them and did the deed in a remote place.
So if the CIA, FBI,and KGB didn’t do it; the Afghans can’t do it; and it is unlikely that an Organized crime force did it who could it have been? Private professional assassins working for the KGB or maybe the parents on an
independent project? We have seen the KGB use lone assassins before, like that East German. And they just kill. And they leave their victims in place with no attempt to sanitize the place and generally not concerned with collecting intelligence. Maybe it is revenge for that from that East German’s colleges. It is possible they are officers of a different foreign intelligence agency, but I doubt America’s allies would do anything so brutal and I doubt the Eastern Block, controled by the Soviet Union would dare kill KGB officers. Iranians maybe?
Anyway if I am right about the use of silencers then that means they were targeted-or alternatively they were the *WRONG TARGET* and the screwed up when it was supposed to be Philip & Elizabeth hit-or all four of them with the kids being killed as mop up. The fact that they didn’t wait for the boy to come back also says they either didn’t know he exist or they wanted the parents killed (one or both of them) but the daughter was collateral since there is no reason to kill the daughter other than she was a witness. That observation about those “agents” that were following the family it could very well be them, but I don’t think thwy would be CIA or FBI or KGB for the reasons mentioned above. They could be the assassins I speculate about and they could’ve been after whatever Emmet passed to Philip at the brush pass. I think that’s likely.
The only other thing I can think of is that is possible is that that it could be an unfortunate example of a senseless crime. They were killed either by mistaken identity or the family was killed by a random robber and something going wrong but it didn’t look like anything was stolen and burglers generally don’t execute people execution style (it does happen though), they just shot them and the speculative silencers once again say premeditation.
Right now that is the best I can come up with.
On a similar themed side note: With two shots to the head I think it is fairly certain that the General executed that desperate informant.
Thanks everyone. I mentioned Claudia because she was more familiar with Philip’s embracing of the American lifestyle and she knew that Elizabeth had problems with that, and Claudia also knew about their marital difficulties. Emmet and Leah seemed to have embraced their Western lifestyle even more, so in order to send a message about loyalty, etc., someone other than Claudia could have killed them, but Claudia certainly knew about it, even if she didnt give the order. JMO. I cant wait to see how this plays out.
I’d rule out Claudia, the KGB, or their allies simply because moles like these took decades to train/embed and millions of dollars to set up. You don’t burn valuable assets like those unless you absolutely have to (identities compromised or they turned traitor).
CIA also seems unlikely because why leave a mess like that for local cops to noodle through? An entire family killed execution style in the early 80’s would be huge news.
Mafia is possible, but what interest would they have in American intel?
I’d have to guess a foreign intelligence service, possibly even a US ally that wants whatever intel the KGB assets were after.
Hunter, good analysis. It is a bit troubling that the briefcase was not taken. I hope this is explained or else we do have an oversight in an otherwise great show.
My dvr cut off the last part of the show. Huge bummer. Re your review, I was addicted to SNAFU on my friend’s ColecoVision. Or was it Intelivision? I had an Atari. Good times.
My dvr did the same thing. Will someone please tell me what happened after the mass execution during the remainder of the show?
The teen age boy discovers his dead family. Elizabeth and Philip rush Henry and Paige out the amusement park.
Jennings home. Philip looks two pieces of paper that received from the drop earlier. One piece of paper has drawing of a machine, one paper has an address. Elizabeth insists that Philip visit Martha instead of staying home, in order to find out if the FBI knows anything about the murdered family. Philips lists off possible suspects for the murders.
Beeman home. Sandra hugs Stan and invites him to a movie after watching a self-help guru on TV. They end up going to “The French Lieutenant’s Woman”
Martha’s home. Clark tells Martha he had a bad day and wonders if he is cut out for this job.
Jennings home. A worried Elizabeth is sitting on their bed alone. The door is wide opened and she is staring at the darken hallway.
What a kind thing for you to do, Brickwalls. I appreciate it so much!
Phillip pulled two pieces of paper out if the bottle….what did he pull from the briefcase?? Great f’n show. Love Matthew Rhys.
It was a codebook that let him decode the numerical message on the pieces of paper.
I’d like to think that such well-trained agents wouldn’t allow their kids to see obvious signs of panic from their parents when retrieving those kids from the park.
They are well trained KGB officers but they are also human beings, not cold robots. It was their training and experience that had them so calm. Every day people would’ve been paralized with fear and shocked into inaction. If they looked so shaken up that is supposed to be a clue how truly scared they were, mostly for their children.
Yes. This makes me think that some sort of Solomon-like hard decision about the kids is coming up for Phillip and Elizabeth, something which will estrange them from their children forever but will be necessary for the kids to survive. I thought using Sting’s “Russians” was a good 1980s choice for the promos, but now I think it’s obvious that the repeated line “I hope the Russians love their children too” was a tip-off to the overarching theme of this season.
Great premiere.
That was a very good season premiere.
How can you beat watching Phillip’s wig come off in one scene (which was so sarcastically funny on the part of the writers) and then a closely following scene where Phillip has to kill the busboy witness? I am so thrilled this show is back. I have missed it so much and it appears that Season 2 will be a true pleasure to watch. More and more of the same, please.
Great review as always. You missed an 80’s reference that jumped right out to me and my wife: the French bread pizza in Stan’s freezer.
Stouffers! I laughed out loud when she said that because I loved those things back in the day, until I realized they’re basically a heart attack in a box.
They’re in my freezer now.
Bernardo – how long have they been there?
stouffers still makes them, yep saw them at Kroger today.
Funny because I realized I went from eating them every Friday at school to going twenty years without ever seeing then again in the wild
I enjoyed the premiere just as I enjoyed last season. But I’m really not seeing the great leap in quality – maybe you need to see several episodes before that becomes clear. Even though the wig coming off was hilarious and clearly a nod to the audience and critics who have written so much about the cheesy wigs in the show.
Maybe it’s because I’m currently enthralled by True Detective (the slightly disappointing last episode notwithstanding) and wistfully remembering the great final season of Breaking Bad (and am also loving House of Cards, which I think is way better than Alan does) but I’m actually less interested in this show than I was a year ago. It just doesn’t even come close to the other shows I’ve mentioned. It’s not nearly as layered or as complex. The acting, while good (especially Noah Emmerich), doesn’t approach what McC, Harrelson, Cranston, Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Robin Wright et al are doing. And the cinematography and overall production values are mediocre. Though I will give them credit for using music very, very well. It’s clearly a level or two below the best tv shows. It’s an entertaining diversion for a cold night. I would compare it to The Bridge, except that while I think The Bridge had more obvious flaws and weaknesses I think it also has more potential and is more intellectually engaging. Another problem for me is that we know the Soviets are going to lose – and sooner rather than later. So it makes all their violent killings (the busboy murder was horrific) especially hard to take. These are very bad people. I will be most interested in seeing how they handle the end game and hope they get there soon.
Well I’d have to disagree. I just rewatched the entire first season last week and it’s really impressive all the thematic levels this series is delving into. People with multiple identities and secret faces, questions of what constitutes family, love, loyalty, honor, and service, dualities between the FBI and KGB and juxtapositions between Stan and Phillip and between Claudia and Frank Gaad. And then there’s the marvelous interplay between Phillip and Elizabeth vs Stan/Nina/Sandra, and the constant shifting realities of who is playing who and for what end.
On many levels, I think it’s more thematically and morally complex than most of the shows on TV. It’s not as viscerally entertaining to watch as Breaking Bad or True Detective, but there’s a lot to chew on here.
I agree with you on two points but disagree on others. The two points of agreement are I’m not seeing a huge jump in quality this year, and that the production values are not super stellar (which is why I saved ten bucks and ordered my iTunes season pass in SD rather than HD).
But I already thought last year this show was one of the best on TV, only a half step below Breaking Bad and better than House of Cards. I would put it even with other really good shows like Rectify, Boardwalk Empire, Parenthood, and Girls.
As for the production values, they are still way better than those on The Shield, which demonstrated that a show could be made cheaply and still be very good.
Production values: this show shoots on location, primarily in New York, and is set in the 1980s. Getting the period authenticity isn’t cheap at all. Personally, I think it looks great considering. FX isn’t HBO. All of their shows are fairly low-budget.
If you look closely, there are a lot of things in the background like street signs and cars that are anachronisms. But I try not to look too closely for those things, because I don’t want to spoil my suspension of disbelief and I know they do not have the budget to really faithfully re-create the era down to every detail.
And I agree that they do amazingly well with a more limited budget then some other shows. But ultimately, we as viewers cannot (or at least I do not) grade on a curve. If the low budget hurts a show, I am going to subtract points for that.
Given that I already consider the show one of the best currently on TV, I can only imagine that with a higher budget it might indeed compete with Breaking Bad and Six Feet Under in my “all-time greatest” pantheon.
@Gazer, House of Cards isn’t in the same stratosphere as The Americans. House of Cards is a low-brow thriller with high-brow pretensions. The acting is great, and the production values are incredible, but the plot is ludicrously unrealistic and even the main characters are completely one-dimensional.
As to The Americans, it’s certainly true that it’s not as fancily produced as House of Cards or True Detective, but that can mostly be chalked that up to its much lower budget. I’m surprised you’re so down on the acting, though. I think Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Noah Emmerich, and Annet Mahendru are doing incredible work. Perhaps they’re not as good as Cranston and McConaughey — who is? — but they’re in the same league as everyone else you mentioned.
I am a bit puzzled. I believe in the final episode of last year, the family car took gunfire from the FBI & crashed through a barricade as well. When did this vehicle get repaired, since it must be have been out of Phillip’s driveway/garage for some time. Wouldn’t Beeman have noticed this from across the street?
I don’t think it was the family car. There’s nothing to suggest it was, and we would otherwise have to assume Phillip and Elizabeth — and the FBI — are very stupid.
I seem to recall they changed cars while fleeing from the shooting — the first car was probably yet another of their contributions to DC’s horrible auto-theft statistics.
Actually it seems that bad wigs are a common thing in real life espionage. Take for example the “spy kit” of a US diplomat working out of the US embassy in Moscow, Russian Federation that was caught by the FSB in May of 2013:
US spy kit image:
[i.dailymail.co.uk]
The Daily mail article it is from:
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
It doesn’t look much better that what Philip has. And did you notice how hard Philip’s wig was anchored to his real hair during the fight with the Afghan
Mujahadeen (sp?) representative? They won’t be blowing off his head any time soon. :-)
Unlike with what was said about “The Walking Dead” new season in this case I think the producers and writers did answer a few questions that the audience
raised like they showed the industrial strength anchor points for Philip’s wig, whether the daughter checked their parents room before (I think the implication was no, not before she found them 69’ing). We did see them have baby sitter before early in the first season and a mention or two after that. They did remind us with them looking at TV with her.
Two other things:
Seeing Paige walk in on her parents 69’ing reminded me of Sally, Don Draper’s around 12 year old daughter on “Mad Men” catching Roger getting a blow job from his lover at that awards function her parents Don’s newish wife and Roger took her too. Sally’s reaction was a bit more puritanical.
Yes, mail cart robots did exist that far back as the early 1980s (it is still 1981 btw, the fall after Elizabeth’s two month recovery), although the the FBI is using is being employed to deliver food IIRC. Don’t want to leave sensitive documents floating around the floor I guess.
Who were the two woman in the therrsome sceen? Elizabeth and the wife of the other soviet husband wife spy group?
Two hookers.
You are correct, it was Elizabeth and the woman who was murdered later, not two hookers.
Were Phillip and Elizabeth going at it solely about them as a real couple? It sounded as if at least in part, they were setting up Paige – don’t keep poking around, because look what happens when you do…
If that was the case, how would they know when she would check in on them? Earlier/later that night? Some other night? They can’t 69 all the time…
Paige was talking loudly before that, trying to wake up her brother, saying she didn’t think the parents were home. If they needed a moment to try to pull what happened, that seems to be the moment.
I’m surrpised this theory hasn’t gotten more play; I was pretty convinced it was a show. 1) door not locked 2) “thanks for doing my laundry” and 3) “do you think this is the first time she’s checked in on us”.
All of the focus by the parents were on Paige spying, not on Paige’s feelings.
If they didn’t know whether it was the first time she checked in on them, why would they have been suspicious that she was going to that night? Paige wasn’t talking that loudly to her brother to be heard through his bedroom, down the hall, and through their closed door. It just seems if they were setting Paige up, they would have to have been prepared to pose in position for quite awhile on the off chance she happen to open their door (which they didn’t know if she had ever done before).
Because when they came home, they would have gone to the laundry room first and discovered Paige went in there when the door was closed. They make some random house sounds to wake Paige up, then go into their room without clothes on in a position guaranteed to horrify a teenager. Read a book or whatever.
Hear the doorknob turn, hide the book, and move their heads down and that will guarantee that Paige will never enter their bedroom unannounced.
There has to be other ways for these caring parents to “guarantee that Paige will never enter their bedroom unannounced” that don’t include having her catch them 69’ing. I get that they’re killer spies capable of extreme measures, but I don’t believe they would do that to their daughter.
Based on the conversation the morning after that emphasized privacy, rules, and closed doors, I don’t think they were setting Paige up.
It was already established last season that Philip and Elizabeth told the kids never bother them after bedtime, even if they had a nightmare. One reason for that rule was so that the kids wouldn’t enter their parents room at night and discover their parents missing or doing spy stuff.
Philip and Elizabeth had the door closed as they were going at it. As Elizabeth said, the door was closed, and they expect their kids to follow their rules and leave the door closed. When the kids were little, they obeyed that rule. Now that Paige is older, it is natural for her to question her parents’ rules and for her spy parents to be extremely concerned that Paige is questioning their rules.
In the context that their friends’ teenaged daughter was shot execution-style, probably within the past day or so? And Paige is threatening security by breaking rules set up to protect her?
There are certainly other ways to do that, but that certainly seems to be one of the faster ways to do it.
I’m a little unclear on what happened at the amusement park. They made plans to cross paths with the other family just to sneak a peek at each other’s kids, but then suddenly Other Dad needs Phillip to wear a blue hat and walk with his 11-year-old son to receive a dead drop from Norm Gunderson from Fargo (did they explain who the character is?), and then suddenly Other Family is dead (the son escapes because he went to the pool, which suggests whoever killed them didn’t tail them too closely).
What am I missing? Other Family has an 18-year-old son instead of 11, so obviously they weren’t going to be able to pull off the mission, but Other Dad had the blue hat ready to go. Did they trick the Jennings’ into going to the park with them in order to do the mission?
I was a little fuzzy, ok a LOT fuzzy, on this too. Anyone?
The original Saturday plan was for the other dad to pick up a drop and they all go to the amusement park to just to peak at each others kids. But once they got the park, plans changed.
After looking at each other kids, the other dad signals Philip. Philip leaves his family to talk to the other dad. The other dad tells Philip that the agent couldn’t make a dead drop because surveillance is too tight. Since the agent couldn’t make a drop, the other dad changed the plans and told the agent to make a pass at the park. The other dad knew he couldn’t make the pass since he’s been on for two days, and he knew Philip and Henry were at the park, so he tells the agent to make the pass to a man with blue hat and a 11 year old (Philip and Henry).
The original Saturday plan was for the other dad to pick up a drop and they all go to the amusement park to just to peak at each others kids. But once they got the park, plans changed.
After looking at each other kids, the other dad signals Philip. Philip leaves his family to talk to the other dad. The other dad tells Philip that the agent couldn’t make a dead drop because surveillance is too tight. Since the agent couldn’t make a drop, the other dad changed the plans and told the agent to make a pass at the park. The other dad knew he couldn’t make the pass since he’s been on for two days, and he knew Philip and Henry were at the park, so he tells the agent to make the pass to a man with blue hat and a 11 year old (Philip and Henry).
Alan, I read a great deal of your writing and I must say this review caused me to stop reading twice because of laughter. “Enthusiastic bout of love making” and “sockless walkmen enthusiast” really hit the funny bone. Keep up the funny, insightful and most thoughful writing in the business.
Great write-up, Alan, but I think there’s an error.
The second paragraph begins:
“It’s a brutal opening — an excellent mood-setter an episode for both an episode that will end…
Perhaps this should read:
“It’s a brutal opening — an excellent mood-setter episode that will end…”
As a Russian, I see this show as a parody (a la Woody Allens’ War and Peace).
As a Russian who lives in America – all I see is Americans, pretending to be Russian spies.
In real life we are much simpler, softer and naive.
Look at the real Russian spies caught few years ago:
they did not bleach their teeth and
covered a garden table with a tablecloth, even for BBQ.
After the first season my oldest kid asked me:
“Dad, are you a spy too?
Are we a sleeper cell?
You wouldn’t tell if you were, would you?”
I’m married to a Russian woman (??? ???? ??????? ???? ???????? ??-??????…) and I agree with you. Not being myself a Russian, I’m not sure I would say “softer” (“emotional” seems more adequate; Russians sometimes remind me of Italians); but there is a naiveté to Russians that I find deeply attractive. (In a sense, this is the trait Russians have that makes them look the most like Americans.)
None of the main characters look or act like Russians. But you might say that was the point — they had to be as American as possible. Even Granny had, well, to look like an American Granny. The other characters at the ??????????? look more realistic — at least they speak Russian without accent, and with the kind of warmth that I associate with Russians (even when they say something slightly hurtful — when that woman told Nina, talking about Vlad, that “?? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????”, that sounded soooo much like my wife talking to some of her old school girlfriends when we visited her family a couple of years ago…)
What do Americans look like to Russians — to the Russians who know them, I mean, not the Russians who have only seen Americans on Putin’s TV stations?… (I am not myself American, and am truly curious about what Russians who know Americans think of them.)