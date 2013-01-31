Series finale review: ’30 Rock’ – ‘Hogcock!/Last Lunch’

Well, “30 Rock” is over. Which is the worst. I paid tribute to the series as a whole last night, and I have a review of the series finale coming up just as soon as I deposit $70 in my bank account…
“That’s our show. Not a lot of people watched it, but the joke’s on you, because we got paid, anyway.” -Tracy
And that, right there, was “30 Rock.” One hour packed with wicked jokes, callbacks, meta commentary, pop culture references and a higher than normal – but perfectly final – level of sentiment.
Though “Hogcock!” and “Last Lunch” will air separately in syndication, they came together seamlessly as an extended farewell to “30 Rock,” its characters, and all the reasons we loved the show.
The hour paid off one running gag after another, and brought back lots of familiar faces. Jenna finally admitted (to us, much to Liz’s bewidlerment) that she had never met Mickey Rourke. All the stray jokes over the years implying Kenneth was ageless were finally clarified in the final scene, set many decades in the future with Liz’s great-granddaughter pitching a still-youthful Kenneth on “30 Rock” as a period piece. Jack reconnected with both Nancy and Elisa, and Julianne Moore got to trade in one ridiculous fake accent for another. We got another glimpse of Liz and Conan O’Brien post-breakup (Conan: “We were going to lose our virginity together! Now I’ll never lose it!”), and the director of Jenna’s “Law & Order: SVU” episode was the same guy behind the camera for both “Garfield 3: Feline Groovy” and Tracy’s Boys and Girls Club commercial from “Reaganing.” Kathy Geiss makes a brief return, mashed up with Temple Grandin, Jenna gets to deliver the series’ final “Shut it down” when she sees all the young hotties at LAX, and Liz and Tracy wind up back at the strip club, with Tracy singing “Love Is A Battlefield” just like he did in the pilot. And, of course, “TGS” closes with Jenna singing the theme song from arguably the show’s greatest fake movie title ever: “The Rural Juror.”
And the finale was as self-aware as the series has always been. Beyond the Mickey Rourke gag, we got Liz commenting about how cable takes time to let moments land, followed by an abrupt cut to the next scene, with Jenna already in mid-tantrum. Jack lists his enemies as “Pelosi, Maddow, Baldwin.” Liz gets angry when Lorne Michaels’ executive producer credit takes over the screen, and is later startled to realize she can see an on-screen ad for “Grizz & Herz.” Even Kenneth’s list of TV no-no words is largely (other than maybe Justin Bartha) describing “30 Rock.”
Before we got to the last 15 minutes or so, which were genuinely sweet and emotional at a much more extended length than the show has ever attempted before, the finale mainly functioned as just one more kick-ass episode of “30 Rock.” Liz’s experience with motherhood message boards – with the other posters each irrationally pursuing their own agendas, and quickly moving to refer to the others as Hitler (which paid off nicely with Tracy and Jenna in Nazi drag for the final “TGS” episode) – rang very true to the Internet in general. Jack’s depression at realizing that the achievement of all his Six Sigma goals didn’t make him happy – and Liz’s horror at discovering that her mentor was, perhaps, “Just an alcoholic with a great voice” – were great notes for Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey to play (Jack breaking down in front of Jenna was magnificent), and set things beautifully in motion for the later scene with Jack’s boat. Even Pete’s plan to fake his own death flowed nicely out of what we’ve known for years about his hatred of his own life.
And I will be perfectly honest: as much as I’ve loved this final season, and most of last season as well, it’s been a while since “30 Rock” has made me laugh as loudly and consistently as the subplot about Lutz punishing the other writers by ordering Blimpie’s subs for their last lunch. Not only was it an unexpected moment of triumph from the most disrespected “TGS” writer – Mommy’s Baby was gonna get his Blimpie’s no matter what – but it also worked as a kind of brilliant anti-product integration after “30 Rock” had spent years plugging things to help stay on the air. I’ve watched the finale in whole or in parts three times already, and the Lutz scenes put me in hysterics every damn time.
But even more special was the way the finale gave these ridiculous cartoon characters three dimensions for at least a few moments so they could say proper goodbyes to each other, and to us. It didn’t feel forced, because “30 Rock” has gone to this well in the past, mostly with Jack and Liz, but with most of the main cast (Tracy was a much more complex character, for instance, in the series’ early days). Liz and Tracy back at the strip club was a blunt but heartfelt summation of their whole relationship, and Jack on the boat giving a long preamble about the true nature of their friendship before saying that he loved Liz (which Liz spared him from actually having to do by saying it to him first) was a thing of beauty. Jack going off on a boat to find himself doesn’t really sound like something Jack would do, so of course he had his brainstorm (one I expect to see in appliance stores by third quarter of 2014) within a minute of leaving the dock.
And for a show that often seemed cynical and defeated about the state of the world, “30 Rock” managed to convincingly provide happy endings – or, at least, acceptable ones – for almost every character. Pete’s plan only lasts so long, but at least he had a little freedom. Liz probably thinks “Grizz & Herz” is beneath her, but she gets to work in a writer’s room and support Criss and the kids. Jack’s back with GE, where he belongs, Tracy’s dad finally comes back with his cigarettes, and Jenna gets to flash the Tonys.
Even Kenneth seems to be a good choice to be running NBC – he’s still doing it by the time there are flying cars in the skies of Manhattan, which suggests more hope for the network TV business than “30 Rock” usually allowed. His tastes aren’t Liz’s, but he gets a memorable final “TGS” episode from them, and even gives good advice to Jenna.
And with that final scene, “30 Rock” gets to wink one last time at TV history. For a moment, the shot of the 30 Rock building inside a snow globe suggests we’re heading down the same path as “St. Elsewhere,” which infamously ended with the revelation that the entire series had been a fantasy of the autistic son of the show’s main character, who spent all day every day staring at a snowglobe containing a building that resembled the hospital. Fans at the time were furious, feeling that the “St. Elsewhere” writers were judging them for having invested so much in the series (to make the point clear, Tommy Westphal puts the snow globe on top of the TV set before sitting down for dinner). But the final “30 Rock” scene doesn’t invalidate all that came before. The idea that Liz Lemon IV (or whatever her name is) might be making a period comedy about her great-grandmother’s experiences just lays an art-imitating-art layer on top of the art-imitating-life layer where this show began.
I could spend years just analyzing the complicated structure, sociological commentary, and intersection of reality and fantasy on “30 Rock.” And it was great for all of those reasons. Mostly, though, I’m gonna remember this show for making me laugh as hard as it did, as often as it did, for seven seasons, from “You have the boldness of a much younger woman” all the way to “BLIMPIE’S.”
Damn, I will miss this show, but this ending felt close to perfect.
Some other thoughts:
* The complete list of Kenneth’s TV no-no words: Conflict, Urban, Woman, Divorce, Shows About Shows, Writer, Justin Bartha, Dramedy, New York, Politics, High Concept, Complex, Niche, Quality, Edgy, Blog, Immortal Character, Foreign.
* Another familiar face who returned to the show for the first time in years, albeit only in clip form: Josh, who’s in the background of the Greek version of the fart machine sketch.
* Brian Williams does not make one final triumphant appearance, but the show does make one last great joke at his expense, as we learn that Jenna’s mirror will be placed on the floor of Williams’ bathroom to accompany his glass toilet.
* As funny as it was to hear Tracy explaining how to spell his name – “R as in the pirate noise, A as in the Fonzie noise…” – I can’t be the only one who immediately flashed to a similar gag from another show involving Robert Loggia.
* “For your information, most of Tan Penis Island was destroyed in Sting’s house fire.”
Well, nerds, this is it. For the last time on “30 Rock,” what did everybody else think? Did you find the ending satisfying? Were there any faces or old plot devices you wish had been brought back for the finale? And if “Grizz & Herz” really were airing on NBC tomorrow night at 9:30, would you watch?
Was that Conan cameo green screened or something? For whatever reason, it really looked weird.
Definitely green screened. I’m guessing because Conan is out in LA.
that was my first thought too, when watching it (that it was green-screened). still pretty funny tho, so i’ll forgive…
It was greenscreened because Conan is still legally barred from entering the NBC building.
I dont know the reason behind the green screen but it made me instantl think Conan doesnt work at NBC anymore. It had to be so obvious for a reason.
Is that Conan’s first time on the network since his finale?
30 Rock didn’t film in the NBC building, it filmed at Silvercup Studios out in Queens.
Terrible, terrible green screen.
So terrible that I was sure they’d done it deliberately, and there would be a payoff. But no, I fear it was just the best they could afford with their last few pennies.
My guess is that it was shot after things had wrapped up and the sets were disassembled.
My theory is that Conan and Fey’s parts of the scene were shot separately. She in NY, he in LA.
My suspicion is that they did such a poor job with the green screen to make a subtle statement about Conan O’Brien and the way things ended with NBC, like by making it so painfully obvious that they wanted to show the level of disconnect between Conan and NBC.
Oh, no. That would be neat, but 30 Rock has a storied history of awful green screen and monitor replacement. They’ve always been bad at it.
Conan has been in the building since he’s been gone. He was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s show.
I thought it was a reference to the last episode where they are looking for ways to cut the budget and Liz says green screen never looks good.
I’d like to call it some kind of subtle joke, but I’ve been watching old episodes all week and 30 Rock really has always been awful with green screen. I saw a Season 2 (?) episode the other day where Tracy sang the national anthem at a ball game that might as well have been made by a high school TV Production class.
I think last week’s joke was a meta acknowledgement of that issue while this week’s scene was probably just an example of it.
God, I’ll miss this show, terrible green screen and all.
Most of the show is green screened…
Just so its clear, conan has been on nbc before this. He was on late night with jimmy fallon before for one
Blergh!
Am I crazy or was that Brandon Routh who walked out from the plane in LA in front of Jenna? He looked just like the Clark Kent version of himself.
I was thinking the same thing.
Great review. Great finale–really loved it. I’m a big 30 Rock fan but haven’t been totally crazy about the last season. This was a wonderful ending to a brilliant show. Sad to see it go.
I didn’t like the finale. I didn’t find it funny at all. 30 rock isn’t a show that ever made me laugh out loud but it was usually more amusing than this episode.
Not sure what I like more–the 30 Rock finale, or that no matter what comment board I go to on this site I can always find one person who says they loathed every unfunny minute of a show that even at its worst could always illicit a couple of yuks. Kudos and a blerghitty blergh to you, o mighty Svetlana!
Oliver..nowhere in my comment did I say i loath 30 rock. Not everyone has the same sense of humor. I can always count on comments like yours that bash anyone who disagrees with you. Im surprised you didnt tell me to go watch two and a half men, that’s usually the go to insult from people like you.
@Oliver
Judging by their previous posts, yeah I’m pretty sure Svetlana is just one of those posters who enjoy being contrarian. Best to just ignore them and move along.
What was the name of the song Jenna sung at the end?
“Rural Juror”
Only 30 rock could make me teary during such a ridiculous song!
Looks like I have a new fantasy baseball team name…”Lutz’s Revenge!”
Might have to bogart that from ya, Rugman…truly inspirational!
A fine finale. I’m going to miss this show.
I was a little surprised we didn’t see Rachel Dratch.
Yeah, I was hoping we would get to see Blueman again
I was really shooting for some more Dr Spaceman, but alas, no luck
We got a series wrap on Leo Spacemen, suckers, a few episodes ago.
@smellmyfinger – he’s probably too busy being the Surgeon General!
haha, i know we did. i just wanted one more scene with him. possibly one of the best recurring characters on the show, certainly my favorite one
He was probably being Daddy Shay on ‘Suburgatory’.
So many great things toward the end, but Tracy saying goodbye to Jenna by telling her he had to go out for cigarettes was just lovely and surprising.
I do kind of wish they’d had Jenna actually win the Tony for Rural Juror – it’s not out of the realm of possibility, the way awards go.
Can’t wait for an opportunity to use “Hogcock.”
That’s another thing I’m gonna miss – how much the show got away with! seriously…we got cat penis like 5 times…various lemon party jokes.. and now Hogcock…*sigh
Its always showing on Tan Penis Island
I think someone should pitch Kenneth ‘Entourage’. Seems like its exactly what he’s looking for.
nicely done
The funniest part about the flash forward was that Kenneth was still the president of NBC and looking exactly the same. The whole “Kenneth is some sort of immortal being” is one of my favorite ongoing little jokes on 30 Rock.
And now it’s over forever :(
Which is probably why “immortal” is on his list of no-no words!
“That’s our show. Not a lot of people watched it, but the joke’s on you, because we got paid, anyway.”
That’s it. 30 minutes of unfunny jokes delivered by cardboard characters that weren’t even recognizable as stereotypes. A comedy show for people who thought David E. Kelley made brilliant dramas.
Couldn’t give you 10 seconds of genuine emotion (not even about, say, constipation) without needing to do a reverse. Not even capable of establishing an alternate reality and playing by those rules. Convinced that, if it repeated a stupid joke six times, it got funnier each time.
Here’s what Tina Fey still can’t figure out. If you don’t show that you take anything seriously– that something matters to you– nothing can be funny. Comedy is about truth, and things that hurt if they’re true. That’s why nothing on 30 Rock was funny except the occasional one-liner (the acronym for BLISS).
For a joke about ordering Blimpie’s to be funny, you have to either pick something that is genuinely worse than everything else or make your case about why it’s inferior to Subway, Quizno’s, Honeybaked Ham or Jimmy John’s. Saying it sucks doesn’t make the joke work.
Just an overgrown SNL skit that thought it was more clever than it was, and convinced a few rubes that it was brilliant. Off it goes to syndication, where (because people won’t remember what topical events it was mocking), it will be even less funny and even fewer people will watch.
I get your criticism of the show, legitimately, but using Blimpies was a bad example. That was hilarious
If 30 Rock was a comedy made for the fans of David E. Kelley shows, its ratings would’ve been much higher.
But hey, good for you – keep on telling Tina Fey exactly what it is she “still can’t figure out” about comedy. I’m sure she’s hanging on your every word.
Blimpie’s spokesman?
Troll much?
Oh, no! Someone who doesn’t get it didn’t get it!
C’mon! This was unnecessary. The show’s over. Let it go.
If you hate the show so much, why were you watching the finale in the first place?
I’m gonna latch onto your Blimpie’s example, too. It’s not being compared to other sandwich places. What the writers all want for their last free lunch is sushi, so it didn’t matter what sandwhich shop Lutz chose, it still can’t compete.
Plus all of what Adam said.
All of those place you listed suck just as bad as Blimpies. Any one of them would’ve worked in its place.
The Lutz bit was funny because of how he went to great lengths to screw with the other writers. It’d still be funny if he chose Subway, McDonalds, etc.
You’re delightful.
Adam, Tina Fey has been bitching about the lack of respect that her work gets– specifically 30 Rock, but other stuff as well. She hates being lumped in with Will Ferrell and Mike Myers, but she isn’t willing to do the type of work (dramatic or non-one-liner comedy) that would separate her from those guys.
She doesn’t get that the lack of respect isn’t because she’s a woman. Or working on network TV. Or on NBC. Or in comedy. It’s that she isn’t fundamentally different than that horrible SNL sketch-turned-movie about the obnoxious teenager with braids and glasses.
As for everyone getting on me about the Blimpies thing, I obviously don’t watch the show. (Since most finales make an effort to hit a high point, I burned an hour to see if it had gotten any better since season 5. Nope.)
The bit plays like a running gag– like the guy had been asking for Blimpies for seven seasons and never gotten it. If the point wasn’t to screw with him (or make fun of his tastes) but to buy a gourmet meal for the final spread (and stick NBC with a really expensive meal) then it was badly written, directed and performed.
It’s ironic that a show whose fanboys constantly called it “smart” and “brilliantly executed” that the show was frequently so inept in its setup, construction and delivery.
Move along folks, nothing to se here …
Sucks to be you Rohit. Sorry.
Blimpie’s WAS a running joke, though.
And man have you invested a lot of time in something you don’t like and seem to feel is beneath you. What’s that like, then? Things must be pretty bleak.
I don’t agree that comedy necessarily needs to have emotional resonance. A joke can land regardless of whether the characters telling it are particularly well sketched. And 30 Rock had a damn high hit to miss ratio on jokes. That said, I don’t think the show was as hollow as you make it out to be. The relationship between Jack and Liz was its emotional core. I feel like that would be fairly obvious just from watching this episode. Of course I’ve watched the show consistently through its run, and you’re tuning in for the first time in over a season. Maybe you’ve missed a thing or two that would affect your perception of the show.
Let me guess… your favorite comedy on TV is Two and a Half Men? Mike and Molly? Whitney?
Do you enjoy trolling message boards? This is the SERIES FINALE. People who actually enjoy the show want to post here, no reason to hate on the show in this avenue.
The fact that you don’t know why the name Blimpies was chosen explains enough.
Quick, Rohit! While you’re at it, run over to a Girls message board and tell the fans over there why they’re wrong too!
God, guys like you are just so much fun!
(As we type, Rohit proudly stands up from his computer, thinks to himself, “Eight angry replies? I really affected people’s lives today!”, and then pulls his pants back on)
“Couldn’t give you 10 seconds of genuine emotion (not even about, say, constipation) without needing to do a reverse.”
The finale seemed to help you move things along. You seem to feel relief that it’s over.
Hitler.
No need to take oneself so seriously, really. And, obviously, she did just fine – not many shows last 7 seasons. Sourpuss.
this is a hilarious example of someone who doesn’t understand comedy OR irony. seriously Rohit, read your own comments again as if someone else wrote them. I think even you would call yourself a troll or a moron who doesn’t understand comedy. or maybe you’re a fan of Sandler or the wretchedly derivative Big Bang who hates the “intelligent comedy” label that this show has EARNED. but who cares really? either way you’re a longwinded blowhard
Rohit is the reason much of television sucks.
I believe ‘Rohit’ was one of the words on Kenneth’s complete list of TV no-no words, right under ‘Justin Bartha’.
“Here’s what Tina Fey still can’t figure out. If you don’t show that you take anything seriously– that something matters to you– nothing can be funny. Comedy is about truth, and things that hurt if they’re true. That’s why nothing on 30 Rock was funny except the occasional one-liner (the acronym for BLISS).”
Wrong, unless you find classics like The Naked Gun and Airplane real turds.
God, I hate these people who need to be connected with something in order to enjoy it. Or who need to see some kind of hummanity or some sort of real moment in there. I always loved how 30 Rock didn’t succumb to those obvious cutesy cheesy moments that some shows try to pass as making the characters more real. 30 Rock always invested in the laughs, using anything it could to make us laugh and it did that in every single episode. That always seems incredibly ballsy to me, because usually there’s a moment when sitcoms lose their gas and they have to resort to our affection for these characters, but 30 Rock refused to be one of those shows.
Even the moments Alan mentions as moving moments have tons of jokes in them. Last week, the most beautiful scene 30 Rock has ever did (Liz in the airport) had that joke of the kids being doppelgangers from Tracy and Jenna. They don’t stop being funny to start being serious, they find a way to tie the two things together. And mostly 30 Rock only did those moments in this final season, where it’s absolutely normal and comprehensible to feel a little emotional that the end is so close.
Right on. One of the most overrated shows in TV history, helmed by one of the most overrated comedians/actresses in history. Ms. Fey will go on to making mediocre movies (like “Baby Mama” and her coming “Admission”) and people will wonder what happened to her comic “genius”.
Excuse me, Rohit and Worst Show, exactly what comedy have you ever produced/written? Oh, NONE? Or none that anyone’s ever heard of? Yeah, I thought so.
You’re entitled to your opinions, which are laughable tripe.
Rohit’s ridiculous screed lecturing us about what Tina Fey — a true comic genius whose work has entertained millions — “still can’t figure out. If you don’t show that you take anything seriously– that something matters to you– nothing can be funny.”
So, Seinfeld wasn’t funny either, then, right? Because if you know anything at all about comedy (which you clearly don’t), then you know that Seinfeld soared above all the other sitcom tripe out there that “showed it cared” with endless “very special episodes” and babies and weddings, by embracing a “no-hugging” rule. EVERYTHING on Seinfeld was about the joke. Not about setting up some sappy, “extra special wedding/baby episode” steaming cup of crapola. Which you clearly prefer. So go watch THAT, and leave the real comedy to Tina Fey and the precious few like her.
Only thing that could’ve made it better is if, instead of Justin Bartha, the no-nos list had said “Donald Glover”.
And, of course, an appearance by John Munch, which further connects 30 Rock to St. Elsewhere.
But it wasn’t an appearance by Munch the character, it was an appearance by Richard Belzer playing Munch for a Law & Order scene.
Doesn’t matter … Munch’s existence, even as a fictional character, links the show to the Tommy Westphal Universe. … which means, of course, that Nancy Pelosi never existed!
Really enjoyed this last season. Well put together and can’t wait to see what everyone on the show does from here. Was bummed about the end, but every commercial was for Community coming back next week, so least got that to look forward to
Best line: “I feel like I have a macropenis right now!”
Spoken by longtime SNL writer Jack Handy!
By the way, did Ice-T actually say what I thought he said?
Victor: I thought so too, but on second viewing it was clear he said “who is this chick?”
Jim Downey, not Jack Handy
That appeared to be Jim Downey.
Yes, Jim Downey. Dammit.
Now does this count as another Detective Munch cameo? Or just a Richard Belzer camoe?
Belzer only. Probably for the best, since The Wire exists as a show on 30 Rock.
Jim Downey, Citiwide Bank president – “That’s…what we do (make change).”
Okay, but really, where are all the baby pigeons?
That was a thing that makes you go hmmmmmmnnnnn??????
I’ve been asking that since I first moved to NYC decades and I’ve never yet seen one. Very frustrating and mysterious.
That joke about the Pigeons was in the movie Going the Distance!! Exactly!
They don’t have baby pigeons in Chicago either. It’s freakin’ bizarre.
I’m not going to complain about getting more 30 Rock, and am glad Fey & Co. were allowed to go out on their own terms, but I was satisfied enough with last week’s ep. Learning that handling Jenna & Tracy had perfectly prepared Liz for motherhood provided the sort of closure that a billion callbacks (in an episode where everyone got called back for one more episode) couldn’t.
But this had a lot of laughs. And the word “unsharkulated.” It had that. I will miss you, show. Television just got 95% less quotable.
Loved it.
Laughed the hardest when Tracy told Jenna he was going out for cigs and would be back in 15 minutes.
Jack’s boat trip taking 45 seconds was great, too.
That looked like the blanket from Roseanne on kenneth’s couch.
I’m gonna miss this show so much
This made me laugh a lot, which is all I’ve ever asked of 30 Rock. I didn’t heartfelt emotional goodbyes, just funny.
Am I the only one that thought the Betty White promos NBC was running were part of the show?
Their was a split-second of unsureness. “Betty White’s Second Annual Ninetieth Birthday” is a great joke-title.
“Don’t you want to know how Mad Men ends? Don goes to work for Peggy!” As it happens, this has been my belief for some time how Mad Men might end.
I’m glad you posted it, ’cause I couldn’t understand the line. Seemed like the mood music was amped up this episode. I missed a few lines because of it. Was that just me?
Was the woman who really won Jenna’s award someone I should have recognized?
Loved that Dot Com seemed to be Liz’s right hand on Grizz’s TV show, loved Lutz’s revenge, loved writers who never say anything saying things, loved just about the whole show. I’ll definitely be watching this last season over again as soon as its on Netflix. I didn’t even think of Rachel Dratch, but yeah she should have had at least a scene.
I was wondering the same thing, so I did a little internet searching. Turns out the woman whose award Jenna stole was Tony-Award winning Broadway actress Alice Ripley. I wouldn’t worry about not recognizing her – her IMDB profile suggests that she really hasn’t done any TV work.
I loved that they brought Conan back, although the scene was obviously entirely shot on green screen.
It would be delicious to think that NBC wouldn’t let Conan back into 30 Rockefeller Center, but of course, the show is actually shot at a studio in Queens. More likely, Conan and Fey were shot separately, Fey in New York, Conan on his set in LA. The scene was performed just awkwardly enough for that to make the most amount of sense.
When the on-screen promo for “Grizz & Herz” popped up, and Liz jumped in reaction to it, I was confused, because I have trained my brain to ignore those overlay promos.
I legitimately had no idea what was going on, and I had to bla-bloop my TiVo in order to see what she was reacting to.
Yes! It was not until that exact moment that I realized that I had re-program those annoying pop-up adds like they weren’t even there. I had no idea what Liz Lemon was talking about until I hit the back button on my TIVO. Was the Betty White promos people are posting about also one of those annoying pop-ups becaus I don’t remember that at all.
I thought the last 20 minutes were fantastic. Going to miss Fey and Baldwin together more than anything. Perfect chemistry.
I am not lizzing like I thought I would be, and I am totally fine with that bc this finale really focused on the heart and warmth that was behind all the wonderful weirdness.
I am really going to miss this show…and am so happy they got toend it on their terms
I was hoping there was going to be a review of ‘The Office’ so I could ask if anyone else thought that the older woman who said of Dwight “I was his babysitter, then we dated for a while…he was a passionate lover…” stirred echoes of the relationship between Arthur Martin (Rainn Wilson) and Ruth Fisher on ‘Six feet Under’?
Gonna write about the new episode of ‘The Office’ on twitter, just as soon as I laugh so hard I puke my pants #whatalansnotwriting
I don’t know about Six Feet Under, but that older woman was the woman Dwight brought to the couples-only dinner party that Michael and Jan hosted several seasons back. I believe Dwight said their relationship was “purely carnal — that’s all you need to know.”
Great memory.
I’d totally forgotten about that!
Hilarious, heartfelt ending. I loved it.
I’m pretty sure Kenneth-as-NBC president and his No No Words list was an indictment of NBC comedy’s “new direction”, based on all its past failures or low ratings:
– Conflict = various
– Urban = My Name is Earl, probably others
– Woman = Caroline in the City, Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, Hot Properties, Miss Match, and of course Tina Fey/30 Rock. Parks & Rec too.
– Divorce = various
– Shows About Shows = Studio 60 & 30 Rock, probably others
– Writer = obvious
– Justin Bartha = The New Normal, but also Teachers
– Dramedy = various, but especially Scrubs
– New York = obvious, but Seinfeld did very well for them /shrug
– Politics = West Wing good, everything else bad
– High Concept = Revolution got lucky so far
– Complex = smart is too hard
– Niche = Parks and Rec, Community
– Quality = Everything post-Ben Silverman
– Edgy = various
– Blog = don’t like them?
– Immortal Character = FU CW
– Foreign = Outsourced, Coupling, no more imported concepts!
The immortal character bit was a reference to himself.
My Name is Earl is urban?
Amused at the Tommy Westphall reference.
Does anyone know if Aisha Tyler was one of the voice of the blogger Liz picked a fight with? I thought it really sounded like her (well, I thought it sounded like Lana, actually).
Great, positive review — thank you
One of the best series finales I’ve ever watched.
Will miss it..
Lovely. Though I didn’t really care for the way the Lutz thing happened. I’d probably like it better on second viewing. I was hoping for huge grand important things, and some of the subplots were frustratingly small.
Anyway, two audio things.
1. I’m pretty sure Criss’ fake female voice in Liz’s head was Katey Segal.
2. The very last bits of the final music cue at the end of the whole show is the three-note NBC theme.
Yay.
whoa! Katey Segal? ha, that would be awesome!
anyway, amazing show and an amazing finale. i cried. a lot.
I thought it sounded like Aisha Tyler.
Geekery: noticed a Bespin Cloud Car among the flying cars zipping behind Kenneth’s head. I’m sure there were other scifi vehicles but it was hard to pick them out through the tears from that wonderful ending. Just a great way for a great show to go out.
Did this seem cruder than normal? I feel like they were a little dirtier.
Jenna calls the writers dildos or something, that seemed crasser than normal
I was surprised how little the twins appeared in this episode.
I loved Tracy telling Jenna he was going out for cigarettes and then Tracy meeting his dad again. Cute.
Eh. As far as finales go, this was OK. I feel like they would have been better off just leaving it with last week’s ending as a finale…with Liz leaving 30 Rock, Jack becoming CEO of Cabletown, and Ken running NBC. The episode wasn’t bad by any means – and a lot of the jokes were solid – but the serious stuff made it feel very anti-30 Rock to me: after all these years of laughing at everything and turning every situation into an exercise in absurdity, some of the Liz/Jack stuff just felt forced.
Was that Jimmie Walker as Tracy’s Dad? Thus paying off Jack’s role playing of Tracy’s Dad devolving to a “Dy-No-Mite?”
The only real opportunity for a callback I thought they missed was bringing back Hannibal Burress to play the homeless guy Jack put on ‘Today’ for the charity portion of his A.S.S. board.
Enjoyed your gallery of guest stars, and am glad it didn’t include Jennifer Aniston, but I wish you had found room for Jan Hooks as Jenna’s deranged mother. Hooks doesn’t work nearly enough these days, but she really put herself out there as Verna Maroney.
i thought when Jenna mentioned Liz’s exes we’d get cameos from all/most of them, not just Conan.
On a completely implausible note, I would have liked to see Jon Hamm in blackface playing Tracy’s dad at the end. the timeline works!
I was hoping for a review “just as soon as I change my name to ‘Aardvark.'”
One of the best finales I can remember. 30 Rock will be missed. Alan, thanks for all of the reviews. You made the experience of watching a great show even better.
@The Noble Robot Tina was in L.A. getting ready for the Golden Globes, the elevator was shoot here in NYC and the tried to composite the images not too well, but did anyone google hamlet the mini pig, those 30 ROCK writers had way too much time on there hands, LoL
I think Conan was supposed to be riding in a car with Raylan Givens.
“The night is young… and neither are you!”
This show was amusing at times (first year was great) but hardly think it’s worth all this fuss.
I must be the only one that broke out in hysterics at Jack’s reaction to Liz’s Yoda quote. I have laughed at it many times, the finger wag, the mouthing of the word “no” and look disapprovingly out the window. I think it is a non-joke, and at first I thought it was Alec Baldwin sort of breaking the 4th wall with those gestures, but I think that the exchange -Liz’s is yoda throat clearing and misquote, and Jack’s turning his back on her to continue his surveying of his kingdom, only to be caught by how badly Liz’s quote was Because Jack is a man, who would never be caught dead watching Star Wars, listening to Yoda advice or even more to the point, listening to Liz deliver Yoda advice, he is still master of everything that enters his life -so he knows more about Yoda than anyone. A perfect, little character study for them both that was also absolutely hilarious.
Didn’t read all the comments so don’t know if this has been mentioned, but Richard Belzer extended his world record of playing the same character (Det. John Munch) on a tenth different series.
Oops, sorry, this was Belzer’s second appearance on the show, so it is still only nine series.
my brother argues that is this eps he is not playing Munch but playing himself – the actor, playing Munch and therefore it doesn’t count, or – fit into the Tommy Westphall thing. I bit my tongue because I knew the last scene and he did not.
(in my family, we split hairs. in 6th grade I was accused of not sounding like a crow – but I was playing a farmer trying to sound like a crow)
The only things missing were some Dennis Duffy and Tracy singing the all-time best fake song ever: Werewolf Barmitzvah. Other than that, a great ending to an absolutely fabulous show. So sad to see it end…