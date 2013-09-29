Series finale review: ‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Felina’

“Breaking Bad” has come to an end. A review of the series finale coming up just as soon as I compare pizza to Thai food…
“I did it for me. I was good at it. And I was really – I was alive.” -Walt
Moments after “Breaking Bad” concluded, Vince Gilligan joined Aaron Paul (and, of all people, Jimmy Kimmel) for the final installment of “Talking Bad,” whose host Chris Hardwick was very pleased that Gilligan hadn’t gone for an oblique ending that left viewers wondering what the hell had just happened. “The Sopranos” was cited, and that’s the finale that’s cast a shadow over everything that’s come after, asking creators what kind of show they want to be making and fans what kind of show they want to be watching. Gilligan praised “The Sopranos” ending, but added, “this show needed the ending that was perfect for it. This show was intended all along to be very finite. It’s a story that starts at A and ends at Z, as it were. It’s a very closed-ended thing.”
And we sure as hell got resolution in “Felina”(*). Short of finding out exactly why Don Eladio wasn’t allowed to kill Gus (an old piece of business that wasn’t going to be dealt with two years after the Chicken Man exploded) or what exactly went down between Walt, Gretchen and Elliott all those years ago (which could, in theory, have come up during Walt’s visit to their new mansion), all our questions were answered, all our plot threads tied up neatly. Walt arranges to get the remaining cash (which he was able to collect from the cabin before the cops closed in) to Walter Jr. on his 18th birthday. He admits to Skyler what we’ve known for so long – that “family” was his excuse for doing something that made him feel happy and powerful – and arranges for both the discovery of Hank and Gomez’s bodies and the end of Skyler’s legal troubles. He poisons Lydia with the ricin, somehow sneaking it into one of her Stevia packets, and takes out Jack and the Nazis with the machine gun he bought from Jim Beaver (with some help from one last bit of improvised engineering). Jesse kills Todd and drives off into the night, and Walt dies from a stray bullet wound he caught during the massacre of the Nazis, but not before he gets to admire the chemistry set he helped design one last time.
(*) As pointed out on the Internet earlier in the week, the title can be read as the chemical symbols for iron, lithium and sodium (aka “blood, meth and tears”) or as an anagram for “finale.” It could also be referring to the Marty Robbins’ song “El Paso,” which plays in the tape deck of the stolen New Hampshire car, and which features a Mexican girl by the name.
Every move Walt makes works to perfection – even the unexpected discovery that Jesse is Jack’s slave, rather than partner, and therefore needs to be saved. There is no ambiguity about what happened, and only some about what may happen down the road. (We assume, for instance, that Gretchen and Elliott will set up the trust for Flynn rather than risk the wrath of Walt’s “hitmen,” but we don’t know what the kid will do with that money.)
I admire Gilligan’s desire to dot every i and cross every t, and I adored many individual moments of the finale: the Badger/Skinny Pete punchline to the Gretchen/Elliott scene, Walt finally being honest about his motivations (and stroking a sleeping Holly’s face while Skyler watched and cried), and the sheer visceral thrill of Jesse giving Todd the choking he deserved, to name just a few. This was cathartic, this was definitive, this was as gorgeously-acted as “Breaking Bad” has always been.
But was it ultimately too neat?
As Gilligan said, he had to make the ending that’s right for his show. A hard cut to black in the middle of a confounding final scene that will be analyzed like the Zapruder film is not the way “Breaking Bad” should have wrapped up. This has always been a much more plot-driven and precise series. Each of the full seasons (not counting the strike-abbreviated first) concluded in a way that built on everything that came before, whether it was something planned from the start (the plane crash in season 2) or improvised later by the writers (Gus replacing the Cousins as season 3’s big bad).
That being said, for all that “Breaking Bad” itself has been very orderly and precise, Walter White has not been. Walt is reckless. He doesn’t think things through, and even when he does, his plans rarely go off without a hitch. He’s always been scrambling, always improvising, always trying to deal with one unintended consequence in ways that lead to three or four more. Even when he accomplishes the seemingly impossible – blowing up Gus, or taking out all of Mike’s guys in a two-minute window – he is helped enormously by both luck and by partners like Tio Hector and Uncle Jack.(**)
(**) So many important uncles in this show. Hector was Tuco’s, Jack was Todd’s, and of course Hank was Flynn and Holly’s.
So for the finale to feature Walt largely operating solo (with the occasional small bit of help from Skinny Pete or Jim Beaver) and having everything work out as planned – with the sort of precision one might have expected from the watch Walt left behind at the gas station pay phone – didn’t feel exactly like the kind of ending I might have expected from this show.
Of course, Gilligan has also talked in the past about the idea of a moral force in the “Breaking Bad” universe. When he and I discussed season 2’s plane crash, he described it as “a rain of fire coming down around our protagonist’s ears, sort of like the judgment of God.” From that perspective, maybe Walt’s sudden ability to settle all family business with minimal fuss isn’t too much narrative economy, but rather the God of “Breaking Bad” deciding that after all the harm Walter White had caused to so many people, matters needed to be set right before he died, and he was the man to do it. Note that Walt – a man of science, not faith – prays when he sits in the snow-covered car in New Hampshire, desperate to get it started and escape the arriving cops; maybe once his actions were genuinely selfless and penitent, and once he was so close to death anyway, all his remaining prayers were answered.
I don’t know. I’m going to be mulling over “Felina” for a while, and mulling over what, if anything, it has to say about this show’s place in the larger pantheon. This last stretch of episodes has been so incredible that nothing short of epic failure at the very end would have knocked “Breaking Bad” off its perch. This was far from epic failure, and to a degree the previous three episodes were so messy and so devastating that the show practically earned the right for this vaguely happy ending. Walt defeats all his enemies, but dies in the process. Flynn may be getting $9.7 million (give or take taxes and legal fees), and Skyler may be avoiding prosecution, but I imagine both would rather have Hank alive, and their family intact. Jesse goes free, and for a moment seems genuinely happy as he roars down the open road, but he’ll be carrying the physical and emotional scars of his association with Mr. White for the rest of his life.
Because of all that, “Felina” doesn’t feel like a cheat, or a massive misstep, or an overreach. This is one of the greatest shows of my lifetime, and nothing in this concluding chapter changes that.
But it also felt so neat, and so orderly, in such an un-“Breaking Bad” sort of way, that I don’t think I can give the show bonus points for its last episode in the same way that “The Shield” or “Six Feet Under” get extra credit for their finales. Most of this last half-season was astonishing, but I don’t think Gilligan was just being self-effacing when he said “Ozymandias” was the best episode they ever made. That was, essentially, where the story of Walter White ended. These last two weeks have been an extended epilogue, the first half (“Granite State”) gut-wrenching, the second half satisfying and tidy.
I understand why Hardwick, and so many of the people I follow on Twitter, were so pleased with the ending. In an era where the great dramas so often overreach, obfuscate or stumble in their conclusions, this was definitive. These were the final, unmistakable steps on the path Walter White put us on nearly six years ago.
But given everything that Walt had been through, and put us through, over these 62 episodes, I think I might have preferred the whole package be wrapped in a bow that wasn’t so tight. “Granite State” suggested a world in which Heisenberg was dead and useless, but “Felina” brought him back to life, briefly more potent than ever before. It’s a more cathartic, upbeat conclusion than if the series had ended with Walt getting into Robert Forster’s van or living alone in that snowy cabin, but is it ultimately a more fitting one for this series?
Some other thoughts:
* I didn’t put a clock on whether the episode actually had a bigger ad load than the last few, but by keeping ads out of the conclusion altogether, that meant that the opening acts had to start and stop very abruptly. Bills have to be paid, and I also appreciate Gilligan’s desire to have the concluding moments uninterrupted, but it didn’t play very smoothly – and I imagine was maddening for the people who caught up via Netflix (with no ads at all) and were watching live for the first time this season.
* In our brief revisits to the flashforwards from “Live Free Or Die” and “Blood Money,” we unfortunately do not see Carol again, but Skyler and Marie spend an awful lot of time discussing her (and Marie’s trouble distinguishing her from other neighbor Becky) on their phone call. I’ll take it. That phone call also provides some closure to the Lambert sisters’ relationship, as whatever schism there was earlier this summer is put aside so Marie can try to protect Skyler.
* Jesse’s fantasy about making the perfect wood box, rather than being Todd’s meth slave, was a callback to season 3’s “Kafkaesque,” where he tells Jere Burns and the rest of the 12-step group about a similar box he made in woodshop, then traded for an ounce of weed even though he loved it so much. Jesse was more marginal in this last episode than I would have liked, but that was a nice moment dwelling on his history before he later gets free, kills Todd and declines to kill Mr. White.
* Todd’s ringtone for Walt was Thomas Dolby, and the one he has for Lydia is a version of “Lydia the Tattooed Lady.”
* Elsewhere musically, we get the Marty Robbins song early, and we close with Badfinger’s “Baby Blue,” whose lyrics allude to both Walt’s beloved meth and to a man who gets what he deserved.
Again, I suspect I’ll be writing more – about the series as a whole, if not the finale – later in the week, but in the meantime, what did everybody else think?
Loved it! Couldn’t ask for anything else.
I sort of agree with Alan. It was good, but maybe a little too straightforward. Reminds me of the finale for the 1960s serial The Fugitive. I think there’s a limit to how good a finale of that type (finish everything nice and neat) can be.
I could. After watching the Shield’s ending and the Sopranos I couldn’t sleep for hours. It was haunting, gut ripping, emotionally devastating.
This wasn’t it.
I’m very happy. Jesse got to kill Todd, which I wanted to happen the most, and he ended in a hopeful (if open ended) note. And the family will likely get that money.
If they had ended with “To’hajiilee”, “Ozymandias” or “Granite State”, it would still be an amazing way to end the show. That’s how awesome I think these last episodes were. But I am glad that, in the end, they answered all possible questions.
I can think of a bad thing to say about “Felina”. By the last minutes, I was almost as happy as Jesse driving that car.
Now let’s see what Matthew Weiner does with his 14 episodes. Can’t wait.
*can’t
I’m ok with Ozymandias being the climax and the finale being sort of a coda. Didn’t Shakespeare always schedule his climax in Act III? I’ve seen too many shows shortchange the closing action because they want to climax in their last hour.
I think with the focus on whether or not things tied together too nicely, people are missing the more straightforward criticism: that this ending was far too predictable (and in fact, *was* predicted by many people). Breaking Bad was always at its best when it managed to completely subvert your expectations, and that was sorely missing here. It was a fine coda for the show, but, unlike, say, the finale of The Shield, or many of BB’s most memorable episodes, it didn’t leave me shaking my head, astonished at what I had just seen.
What an amazing episode that was,it was made with commitment and intention, and feeling.It was perfect.
Warren summed it up perfectly, with these final two hours serving as a Shakesperian denouement…all’s well that ends well?
I think Fienberg will actually like this more than Alan, Dan likes subdued and subtle, while Alan prefers wild crazy moments, even if they defy logic. This is what the story had coming, it wouldn’t make sense to add twists just for the sake of it. This felt organic and it provided closure. The journey had the biggest thrills, the destination didn’t needed. Still, the Walt-Gretchen-Elliot scene did subvert expectations, nobody saw that coming, smart way to get the money to the family aand it was funny when the “best hitman” turned out to be Skinny Pete and Badger. It was classic Heisenberg.
I’m just glad Vince opted for a satisfying finale instead of a crazy finish that would make less sense.
I don’t know if it was predictable so much as inevitable.
Vince Gilligan wasn’t kidding when he said the ending would be “polarizing”. I thought this was among the more disappointing endings to an otherwise great piece of fiction I’ve ever seen.
I loved the finale and thought it was perfect! If the ending had been more ambiguous I’m sure Alan would’ve had problems with it and said that Vince shouldve been more clear about what happens. Critics are never satisfied and seem to think they know better than the writers on how to end their creations. Its just the nature of the beast. I thoughy it was a beautiful and melancholy episode from beginning to end and couldn’t ask for more. My favorite parts were the looks Walt and Jesse exchanged at the end, they said so much without saying anything. I cried when Walt died which is something that I didn’t see happening as recently as two episodes ago but his smile at the end and the way he died on his own terms killed me! I can’t believe its over!
@Luis I think that’s it. I don’t think the issue with the finale was that it was too neat and tied up, but that I was expecting something way more depressing and devastating and haunting, so while it was a good and solid finale, it was a lot more optimistic and ‘happy’ than I expected.
I was critical of the move to put Gretchen and Elliott in the finale, when they hadn’t appeared in years, just because a kid with cancer asked them to. But they ended up making it work much better than I expected; and overall, I thought the finale was great. In a way, I think the last three episodes can work as a “pick your own ending”. (You can also throw in the conclusion to S4 since Vince thought that might be the series finale.)
If anyone predicted that Walter would approach Elliott and Gretchen with setting up a trust for Flynn, I didn’t see it. And even if they did…no WAY did they predict he’d use Badger and Skinny Pete as part of the plan!
I never thought we’d see Walt admit being a drug lord made him feel alive, rather than doing all this for his family.
I never thought Walt would let Jesse live. But after he realize how he was captive and looked like he was being tortured, he realized that he was responsible for what happened with Jesse.
I never thought Jesse wouldn’t kill Walt if given the chance. But seeing how it played out, makes perfect sense.
I didn’t realize Walt was such a talented engineer too.
I thought the ricin could have been for Lydia…but I did love how Walt talked to her at the end…awesome.
Fantastic ending. Up there with some of the greatest show endings. Even if some of it was predictable…and yet, I didn’t predict a lot of the details.
I don’t want to be a wet blanket concerning Jesse but things may not bee too rosy for him. He still could be prosecuted if the Nazis kept his confession tape around for their amusement and then there is Marie who knows who he is as well as Huell. He certainly has no more money. Maybe he would go back to cooking but I think he has had enough of that.
But I as satisfied with the belief he drove off into the night totally free to become a race car driver with a “Need for Speed” LOL!
Sepinwall said the finale was too neat because in all of Walter’s other brilliant plans went awry in some way or at least there was a price. I don’t believe so Like the Nursing home bombing that killed Gus went off perfectly with no consequence-with the exception of course of Skyler becoming very afraid of Walt) so I am not bothered that all of Walt’s plans went off without a hitch this time. Before it seemed more complicated and risking and things going wrong because he was doing three things: Kill the target, keep from getting caught and keep his secret from being exposed.
This time he wasn’t worried about getting caught-other than too soon to carry out his other plans-or his secret getting out. He certainly wasn’t concerned about living through the mission. Of course we will never know unless the show runner says so but if Jesse was actually a partner with Jack Walt would’ve activated his remote controlled M60 and kept standing up, mowing himself, Jesse and the Nazis down, killing himself along with them. He had no worries about anything going wrong except not being able to kill his targets. He being on a Kamikaze mission had nothing to loose, no escape plans, no secrets to keep and so his plans were very straight forward without safety nets. The only worries were like how to position his car in front of the club house since he knew he wasn’t coming out of there alive in any case. The price and consequence was his life.
BTW I think Walt prepositioned the poisoned Stevia packet in the sugar cup before Todd got there. Yes, he ran the risk of someone else running out of the stuff at their table and they grabbing that packet from there, but it was a calculated low risk of that happening I’m sure he thought, just like with Brock.
I found the ending totally satisfying. The only thing that bothers me is that I still want to know exactly how Walt thinks Gretchen & Elliot did to cheat him out of Grey Matter. I side with Gretchen in their confrontation in “Peekaboo” (S2XE6) in thinking whatever it was it was in Walt’s mind and not reality. I think Walt couldn’t face himself that he cheated himself out of his children’s birthright. But I still want an official answer.
But one can’t have everything and one can’t please everyone. I am sure some people don’t like the ending because it didn’t play out the way they wanted it to.
It was nice to have one more batch of humor with the appearance of Badger and Skinny Pete. I think it is a pretty good guess they were the ones making all the false reports of Walt being sighted around the city.
I wasn’t so surprised that Walt was praying. I don’t think we ever got any indication that he was an atheist or even and agnostic before so it wasn’t out of place to me.
I will miss this show a lot. Not as much as I still miss “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or Ronald D. Moore’s “Battlestar Galactica” or as I will “Mad Men” when it goes, but I will miss “Breaking Bad” a lot.
I think that Alan’s dissatisfaction with the finale and its neatness has to do more with his mistaken view on the show than the show itself. Early on, for whatever reason, he decided that many of Walt’s plans went bad and seemed to always make things worse, in a messy way. Once he picked up on that viewpoint, he stuck with it as the main theme and focus of the show o. Many of his running comments on the series. I always believed the show to be more about Walt’s incredible survival instincts, starting with wanting to be a cancer survivor. Once he started on his meth making path every story line presented itself with distinct ultimatums.and he consistently used his intelligence to try to pick the path of “survival”, no matter how bad the outcome because the paths not taken we’re in fact going to be worse choices, the criteria to his survival being that nothing ever happen to Jesse or to his own family. Any road that would put that small circle in danger would not be taken. So the results only ever appeared messy and chaotic because they were the best choices of ultimately bad options. His plans did work out though and very consistently, and that’s why Jesse, who saw most of them in action, said so to Hank so straightforwardly when he was being interrogated at Hank’s house, and also that Walt was lucky (here come the keys dropping down from the visor). Walt in the end brought survival, albeit still kind of messy, to his family and Jesse. Hank did not survive, and that really was the undoing of Heisenberg, so the Nazis had to go, and once again Walt’s supreme intellect was the defining feature that set him apart in this world – they didn’t see it coming. It was yet one more plan that went right in a sea of bad choices, all other roads would have been dismal failures.
@Hunter, Jesse confessed to everything except murder on that tape, but he did it under protection of the director of the DEA. The tape absolves Jesse of everything he confessed to Hank while being his CI. Hank was the head honcho and offered Jesse immunity as his last piece of work. I doubt that would be reversed if they find the tape.
Feedback -“Jesse confessed to everything except murder on that tape, but he did it under protection of the director of the DEA.”
The problem is that Hank was operating “off the grid”, without formal DEA knowledge. With Hank and Gomez dead, who in the agency is going to know that any deal was made?
That being said, while I was glad to see Jessie get is moment of happiness, he is still up ****’s creek – no money, (probably) no home, no skills, and only “Beaver and Whats-His-Name” as a support system.
@Andrei, Hank is officially taking Jesse’s confession in the video. His voice is probably taped too. And with Marie’s testimony that Jesse was in fact working with Hank on a deep undercover mission, they will probably uphold the immunity deal. Marie will never admit that Hank was operating off the grid, it was just a deep-cover mission that was above everyone’s heads. ABQ’s two top DEA agents were working on it, and there are various DEA agents like the one outside Huell’s safehouse that can testify that Hank and Gomez were working on official DEA business. It all checks out.
Sonia, like Heisenberg, my ego won’t allow me to let your comment about nobody predicting the twist with Gretchen and Elliot hang in the air. ;-) I actually predicted that — see my lengthy “how I’d like to see it end” comment on last week’s blog, page 7 or 8.
Feedback, we were never given any information that Jesse was offered, or received, immunity for his confession. Jesse chose to confess everything because he wanted to unload the burden he’d been carrying. Nor do I think an ASAC can offer immunity, only a prosecutor. Jesse’s admitted crimes crossed Federal (stealing from an interstate train) and ABQ (mudering Gale) jurisdictions, so it would probably require approval from two prosecutors’ offices. Also, I believe we did hear the end of Jesse’s confession about Gale as the Nazi’s watched the tape.
Gary is right. Jesse did not make a deal in exchange for his confession; and he did confess to killing Gale.
Sonia, several people predicted that Walt might blackmail Gretchen and Eliot into laundering some of his money and giving it to Walt’s family. I’ll give Gary top billing but I recall others (including myself) saying so too.
But I excepted a flashback scene to show that G&E were lying when they said Walt contributed nothing to Grey Matter but the name, and that would have been his main leverage. But I suppose that might have been implicit in the scene we saw (‘your chance to make it right, beautiful people’) and the Beaver/Skinny Pete twist was good.
Gary and Larry — I stand corrected! Great job b/c I sure didn’t see that one coming!
“But was it ultimately too neat?”
I have to humbly disagree with Alan and those who find it too straightforward, or that Walt’s plan went too well since his plans never went according to plan.
Two reasons for that.
First, I felt like Breaking Bad had a sense of karma. Like when Skyler did the coin-flip that told her repeatedly to go to Colorado, I almost felt like some higher presence was listening to Walt’s plea to get home when the cops pulled up next to the frosted-over Volvo, and advising or allowing Walt to make amends.
In short, Walt’s plan worked perfectly because he was doing something right for the first time in this series.
Second, I think we saw a changed Walt. He is no longer quite the reckless man he was. He is undeniably brilliant. Additionally, I think he is pretty undeniably humbled at this point. A lot of those traits that made Walt never fully succeed seemed burned off. I suspect dying alone having lost virtually everything you ever truly cared about might do that for you. I also think there was a kernel of truth to Walt doing what he did for his family. Yes, WHAT he did was for himself, and is there any truer feeling that doing what makes you feel alive? Yet, I sincerely believe Walt did what he did in part for his family, maybe even more than Walt did. That was perhaps only a half-lie. Walt certainly loved his family as evinced by his reaction to Hank’s death and the absolutely gutting scenes with Holly and watching Flynn from afar. That is not even considering his manufactured (if flawed) pseudo-fatherly relationships with Jesse and Todd, or the weird fratricidal spin that could take to ultimately gain Jesse his freedom, both literal and metaphorical.
I agree with Jim. This had everything I could have wanted. Was it too neat or straight-forward? I would argue not. This seemed like the universe conspiring to let Walt do the right thing and make amends, as much as he possibly could, before going out. It may have not been redemption, however it felt satisfying. Besides, we got one great final scene with Badger and Skinny Pete! It was a nice bit of humor in the midst of what felt largely sad and inevitable to me. It was bittersweet and great.
-Cheers
I thought I’d point out that Jack was so infuriated that Jesse’s confession incriminated Todd that he was ready to kill Jesse. I think it’s likely he destroyed it.
I was also thinking about Jesse’s flight towards freedom and what it might mean to him. We know at times the horrors that Jesse had taken part in had all but crippled him with guilt. I wonder if all the months of suffering that he endured are enough for him to decide that he has paid for his crimes. Like Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption admitting that he was not a good man before he was imprisoned, and reasoning that he had been sufficiently punished so that he could leave all of that guilt behind and start fresh. If cleaning up the mess he had made and letting go of his prideful needs was Walt’s redemption, perhaps Jesse enduring hell on Earth and letting go of his burden of responsibilty is the key to his. He’s suffered enough now. There’s no need to keep beating himself up over Gale or Jane or Andrea or Drew. He paid for it all and then some. Now he can have a new life.
Hey, not everything was wrapped up so neat and tidy. I picture Huell still sitting in that motel room, waiting for Hank…
Now, to be serious a moment, yes it was more neat and tidy than the show usually is, but that’s because it ends for us here. We don’t see the fallout, the aftermath, which is when Walt’s plans have gone awry in the past. We don’t see what happens to Jesse (I prefer to think he’s grabbing Brock and heading to Alaska). And it’s not as if anything he did was so ridiculously superhuman, like David Tate on The Bridge being all-knowing, all-seeing and all-capable. He rigged a machine gun to work by remote control, and positioned his car just right. Surely Walter White can accomplish THAT. And he got a little lucky. Nothing crazy or stupid or Homelandishly ridiculous to the point where it makes your eyes roll. I can live with it. Also, I think Gilligan and BB earned whatever ending they wanted to give us. What a fantastic show.
@Dave I, I wanted second everything you said. “Too neat?” The line that was uttered more than once by both Cranston and Gilligan was that this final episode was “unapologetic,” in a very Breaking Bad way. Despite Alan’s belief that this show was about Walt’s failures the show was also filled with a lot of success. Much like chemistry, some experiments fail and others succeed.
And the show was as you mention a mix of science and some kind of “fate.” Walt was clearly a changed man. “Ozymandias,” began to peel away Walt’s ego and hubris and by “Granite State,” we are left looking at a man that has nothing left to lose. Even after he “set things right,” in the last episode Walt is still feared and hated by what’s left of his family. And his surrogate “son,” hates him on an even deeper level than his real one. The gambit that he made in the last chapter of his life went-off smoothly because Walt is a brilliant, narcissist. He’s meticulous, methodical and he’s finally gained perspective on the destruction that he has wrought. He’s no longer frantically trying to cover up his tracks, build lie upon lie or manipulate the people that he truly cares about. “It’s over,” and he knew it. I think that gave Walt a sense of clarity and poise that allowed his brilliance as a scientist and a tactician to work so well, one last time.
This whole business of “was it too tidy,” is a giant nitpick. The show was about Walter White, a twisted and brilliant man. If you look at this last season as a final act, it’s unflinching and masterful. “Ozymandias,” took the show to its darkest depths ever and I think the audience needed this finale to happen. To paint this series as having a happy, tidy ending is ridiculous. Walt’s empire is gone, he’s dead. His family will be emotionally ruined for the rest of their lives, despite his clever plan to give them his money (which might not work anyway). Jesse is absolutely FUBAR. He’s been chained up in a dungeon for 6 months. Walt has wreaked so much havoc in his little corner of the world I don’t think there was any amount of sunshine into the last script to change the reaction that has taken place.
To the end, this was brilliant in all phases.
A few comments that caught me in particular…
@Warren, I think Ozymandias (or Granite State, depending how you look at it) functioned pretty well as the climax, at least to Walt’s downfall. Everything since worked well for me as a coda or epilogue.
@shma I think Franetic nailed how I felt. Like Memento, we knew the ending, to a degree. Walt was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was destined to go from mild-mannered chemistry teacher to ruthless crystal meth kingpin. Certain things had to happen. What we did not know was how he got there. So I would not say it was predictable so much as inevitable. Besides, even if people DID predict the ending, there were only so many possibilities that could happen. To me, it was about the strength of how they pulled off the finale, not necessarily the plot being so mysterious. I thought the quality was there and even if you predicted the ending, I find it hard to believe you predicted everything or that knowing the outline was as important as the impact of Walt seeing Holly and Flynn for what he knew would be the last time ever and under those circumstances. We all knew where this was going, and maybe the end could have been more mysterious or less “neat.” I thought the journey was great and actually really loved the ending. What is more appropriate than everything finally going according to Walt’s plans on his very last time at bat, especially after having so much stripped away from him leaving him only this to think about?
This was all very satisfying to me. Granted, opinions differ, however I thought the way it went down and some of the possible rationalizations for why it went down the way it did, it really worked well.
-Cheers
@Dave: “In short, Walt’s plan worked perfectly because he was doing something right for the first time in this series.”
Terrorising Gretchen and Eliot was right? Saving Jesse from the drug dealers and killing Gus were wrong?
@GarySF
An ASAC can most certainly cut a deal with him as long as he works as his confidential informant. A prosecutor could potentially disagree with such a deal, but if he paid his dues by making a deal and working as a CI, the prosecutor has no choice but to suck it up or try and conspire get the deal revoked for w/e reason he could think of.
Also, Jesse never confessed to killing Gale. When asked if he had killed anyone he said he never had. From what I gather, he confessed to aiding and abetting in the murders of Gus, Drew, Eladio, etc. Also, he’s an international drug lord who went 50/50 with Walt every step of the way. He even told Hank specifically that Walt made sure they were 50/50. However, they keep dancing around that part on the show. They cooked together, made the same amount of money, and performed all crimes together. For all intensive purposes, Heisenberg was TWO people, and Jesse should have been viewed as just as big a prize as Walt himself.
The nazis destroyed the tape I mean you would not leave any incriminating evidence around unless you had to. Also I don’t think Jessie was ever implicated in this whole thing only Walt. Jessie is just a person of interest. as far the police are concerned they caught the big fish.
What makes everyone so sure he was praying to God? He says: “”Just get me home. Just get me home and I’ll do the rest.” After that scene I literally said to my fiancée, somewhat joking, “Is he praying to God or the devil?” Maybe he was not praying at all. Haven’t any of you nonbelievers ever said, either aloud or to yourself, something along the lines of “Just let me get through this,” or “Please don’t break down” etc.? Cf. Springsteen’s “Mr. State Trooper, please don’t catch me.” I tend to think that the words were just an expression of Walt’s fear and desperation, rather than a prayer or magical thinking.
People simply for things to go well all the time, often verbalizing the wish with emphatic desperation. But given what we know about Walt, it is impossible that he was ‘praying,’ to a god or otherwise.
@Sckay, Marie must have told them about Jesse. Why wouldn’t she?
@YEAHYEAHYEAH, He was talking to the car. I have NO idea where this “God” nonsense came from. It was pretty straightforward he was trying to find a way for this car to start. His mumbling was his way of expressing his genuine desperation in the moment. Hell, he even tried to hotwire it.
Also, screw the guy who left the keys inside the car. What an idiot.
@SlackerInc, it is not that terrorising Gretchen and Elliot was right. I think a part of that is karmic balance for Gretchen & Elio marginalizing, and I suspect basically lying, about Walt’s contributions. Plus, his motive was not to terrorize them, that was the only way to accomplish his (I would argue selfless) goal of helping his family out. Saving Jesse from the drug dealers and killing Gus was still an interesting case for my theory. Of course, that plan actually worked out pretty close to perfect though too.
What I really meant though was, Walt got his heart right. I believe he was partly doing what he did for his family all along, yet clearly his motivation was self-centered and egocentric in nature. The route he chose to support his family sort of backs that up. However, due to his selfish nature, his plans ultimately backfired. In the finale, you finally saw his actions come from a purer and more selfless place for arguably the first time. So yes, I think that is God, fate, or what have you working with Walt in a way that balanced things. Ultimately, the one hitch in his plan was the bullet that killed him while also sparing him from further pain. As if losing all his friends & family and having ~six months of solitary confinement were enough. All he had left to give was his life. So I would also argue that means these final amends (getting the money to Flynn and his family, giving Marie closure by disclosing Hank & Gomez’s burial site, freeing Jesse, and poisoning Lydia hopefully killing that branch of the meth production) all work out, long-term, for the first time in the show.
@YEAHYEAHYEAH, him asking God seems like a reasonable possibility. Maybe it was something else. Still, I would also tie that to his motivation; he is trying to do good for a change, and looking upward if I recall correctly. Regardless, whether I am right or not, it kind of fits. It is probably left ambiguous for a reason, and seemed less a prayer than just asking a favor from God or whatever. Sure it was in desperation, so what? That’s when most people who are not otherwise religious turn to God, religion, or some unknown/supernatural forces to guide them through.
-Cheers
@FEEDBACK: “Also, Jesse never confessed to killing Gale.”
Sorry, but you’re just flat wrong. In an early scene in “Granite State” (3:40 – 4:20 on the iTunes version I have, but in any event it’s right after Marie is being taken home and the agents see that the place has been ransacked), the Aryan gang is watching Jesse’s confession on their new big-ass HDTV. Turn up your volume, ignore the gang assholes making fun of him, and listen to what Jesse is saying. He is unmistakably describing how he murdered Gale.
“Jesse confessed to everything except murder on that tape”
No, we heard him describing shooting Gale. So he confessed to that as well.
As for Marie knowing he was working with Hank — doesn’t she wonder where Jesse is now? Last he was seen, he was with Hank, just before Hank was killed. And now Jesse is gone. He’s not in the grave with Hank, and he’s not among the dead at the Nazi compound.
At the very least, there will be a large manhunt for him.
Gilligan himself asked in the podcast who Walt was praying to. God? Satan? Heisenberg? Feel free to debate, but even the writer doesn’t have an answer.
While we’re piling on Jesse, I thought I’d add that he’s a known associate of Andrea, who is now an unsolved murder.
@Peter, If you want to pile on Jesse:
–He was a 50/50 partner with Walter White. He cooked, dealt and managed 50% of the empire. For all intensive purposes, he was half of Heisenberg.
–He went all the way to Mexico and cooked crystal meth for the Cartel, and aided and abetted the murder of over 20 cartel members, all of this without Walter White’s knowledge.
–He worked for Gustavo Fring, a known drug kingpin and at one point was considered his right hand man and main cook. In fact, before Gus’ death, Jesse probably did more solo cooks than Walt.
–He killed Gale Boennecher, an unsolved murder of the last year. He also strangled Todd to death.
–He at least had knowledge or aided and abetted the murders of Emilio, Krazy 8, Hank, Gomez, Jane Margolis, Hector Salamanca, Gus Fring, Combo, Andrea, the Aryans, etc.
–He is a known associate of Jane and Andrea, two unsolved murders.
–He is a known drug dealer and associate of Skinny Pete and Badger, who were both known associated of Heisenberg.
–He is a main client of Saul Goodman who is MIA and wanted for questioning.
–Huell, who is currently under protection (and interrogation) by the DEA, can spill the beans on Jesse’s full role in the drug empire.
–Both Skyler and Marie know a lot about Jesse’s involvement as well. Marie specifically knows that Jesse was with Hank and Steve at the time of their murder by Walter White.
–Jesse’s fingerprints are all over the Aryans’ meth lab, on the gun he threw on the ground and all over Todd’s strangled body. His taped confession might also be there too.
In my opinion, the DEA have no choice but to say that Jesse and Heisenberg are one and the same. Once they gather all that information, they are going to hunt him down for good.
And when the chemists in the cartel that Jesse cooked for see his face on TV, the cartel will be after him too. Jesse’s done, unless he can find those barrels and pay Ed to take him away.
@Peter, nobody outside the Nazis have seen Jesse in six months. I doubt anybody is looking for him at this point. Plus, I think Marie was pretty convinced that Jesse hated Walt and I would like to think after finding Hank’s remains she would put that chapter of her life behind her.
What I think happens next is, presuming he got past the cops, Jesse ends up in Alaska starting over living some clean life. He was a small fish at best that I have to imagine everybody assumes is dead or gone who is an ex-boyfriend of Andrea with literally nothing tying him to this now pretty cold case. After six months under pretty atrocious conditions, he has to be clean from drugs and he is still daydreaming of better times (ala. the woodshop box sequence), so I think he came through this scarred but resolved to go on living.
As for who Walt was praying for, I think Vince Gilligan left that intentionally open so we can believe what we want about that. I am fine with others having varying opinions in that regard.
-Cheers
@Feedback, yet how much of that does anybody know? And why would anybody be hot on the trail of somebody who has been a ghost for the past six months and whose next destination could be somewhere in Alaska? He has been missing and maybe presumed dead; who is on this case trying to link Jesse Pinkman to all these things? They had him in custody and all they could do was try to interrogate him as to where his presumed drug money came from. And they got nothing.
Now, bury that under six months of whatever backlog they might have built up, and oh yeah, here is the ACTUAL Heisenberg dead next to a whole crew of Neo-Nazis. Plus, if they found the tape where Jesse indicts himself, how much weight does Hank’s immunity for Jesse weigh in?
I really think they will have forgotten about Jesse due to most everybody thinking he was long since dead or disappeared.
-Cheers
1) Marie undoubtedly would give them all the information regarding Hank’s investigation. That’s how they found out about Walt in the first place.
2) Huell thinks he’s dead, so when he is interrogated, he will probably be fine with confessing Jesse’s whole role in the business.
3) It’s not a matter of “if”. They WILL find finger prints all over the gun, the meth lab, Todd’s strangled body as well as the cuffs he strangled him with.
All of that above immediately condemns him. It’s icing on the cake if they find the tape. Plus, his associations with Saul and Andrea would come in to play.
Oh, and once they question Skyler about Jesse, she won’t give a damn to rat him out. She NEVER liked him.
@Feedback,
1) In that case, I think it’s safe to think she already told them six months ago, give or take. If they have or found a tape of Jesse’s confession, it gets sticky. First, didn’t Hank offer him some sort of immunity? Second, Jesse’s confession basically makes him a victim for most of that, although he’d probably still get it for manufacturing & distribution of drugs, murder, theft, etc. However, Hank did sort of cut him a deal. Plus, Marie could have also knowm enough about Jesse’s role and the fact he was gunning for Walt to cast him as not a good guy but a junkie kid who got swept up and blackmailed into helping Walt. Which is kind of what happened.
2) Huell worked for Saul. I think he would know to get a good lawyer who would have him confess as little with pssible.
3) Jesse’s finger prints… Would any of that lead them to believe he was held there against his will? I think they might question why Jesse was in fingercuffs, why he killed Todd, and perhaps correlate that to the meth lab with the zipline. There would be enough to back Jesse’s story if he were caught about that portion of the timeline. I mean, he WAS their slave for all that rime.
4) Saul. Everybody with a criminal record used Saul. So what?
5) Andrea. There has been limited contact between them, no motive. It might come up that they dated, however what becomes of it? It is not like they have any proof other than a preexisting relationship. Nothing Badger or Skinny Pete made me think people had been out asking about Jesse.
6) Jesse’s history. Hank was the most dogged of anybody seeking out Jesse or Walt. Prior to finding out his brother-in-law was Heisenberg and getting the full confession, he thought of Jesse as nothing but a junkie and low-level hack of a meth cook. If somebody somehow piece all of the above together, with or without the tape, who is going to be dogged enough to track him down? Hank was the only person determined enough to push for investigating Gus Fring, and he was a HUGE drug kingpin. They were looking for Heisenberg, not his lackey. If they DO look into it, nothing in his MO (including his education, or lack thereof) will fit with him being Heisenberg, or half the operation, with him being somebody likely to murder Andrea, and his association with Saul is easily explained because EVERY junkie with a record uses Saul.
So none of that “immediately condemns him.” Jesse, a low-level missing junkie getting the heck out of Dodge is not going to be a high person-of-interest, not after they found Heisenberg next to a club house full of dead Nazis. Plus, they would probably want to wrap up the case and tie up the end of this mysterious meth kingpin, not try to track down some low-level junkie who is really hard to find. Just my opinion.
-Cheers
@Dave, You obviously don’t know police if you think they will assume the best of Jesse in every circumstance. And even if they DID, he will still be a wanted murder suspect. And he would definitely be a high-level POI because NO ONE in the DEA is going to understand what was going on with Walt and the Aryans, and the McGyver’ed Machine Gun. Once they put together that Jesse was there and actually cooked meth, and possibly killed Walt, Jack and Todd, he would be a huge suspect. (Jack because his prints are on the gun, Todd because his prints are on the cuffs, and Walt because his prints are in the lab).
Agree with you FEEDBACK, in the real world of police investigations, everything will be gone over with a fine tooth comb. Just because there’s a roomful of dead people doesn’t mean no one’s curious what went on, who else might have been involved, motives, etc. Jesse’s fingerprints are enough to re-open the case/cast a wide dragnet for him. They won’t “forget about him” – not when two DEA agents are dead, not to mention a bunch of meth cooks, his former partner Heisenberg, and his former girlfriend. No way Marie lets the investigation close – as the widow of the ASAC, she’ll be able to put a lot of pressure on the DEA to tie up ALL loose ends in Hank’s death. With or without his confession video, he’s too important to multiple investigations to close the book on. He will be a much-wanted man.
DAVE, please tell us when we learned that Hank offered Jesse some kind of deal or immunity, because I didn’t hear it. And I wish people here would stop saying that’s the case. If someone can prove otherwise, I’ll admit I’m mistaken here, but I never once believed he was confessing in exchange for immunity.
@Feedback, it is not that I think they would assume the best of him. He would be a POI with Andrea, however probably a low-level one. As for the rest, the prints on the McGyver’d machine gun are all Walt. The prints on the gun are problematic, since the last ones on there are Jesse’s and his prints have to be in the system. Still, a little detective work should at least make them question Jesse’s involvement, although they might find signs (blood a/o DNA) of Jesse’s sleeping quarters as well as in the lab. So yes, he would be a POI. I question, how hard are they going to look for him since he is at best a minor character. Particularly if he heads to Alaska.
If they DO catch him, what can they prove? With the tape? Everything. Unless they honor Hank’s immunity a/o a lawyer gets it thrown out. Without the tape? Well, not much. He did not kill Andrea, the Nazis give him the perfect alibi for that (namely the truth). For that matter, Jack and Todd become self-defense killings. Actually, if they catch him in time, Todd becomes a self-defense killing, Jack was not his anyway and the lack of gun powder residue should prove that.
@GarySF, I would have to re-watch. That may have just been a presumption or misunderstanding. If I am wrong on that, I am wrong.
-Cheers
@Dave&Gary, There must have been some sort of deal between Jesse and Hank, because Jesse wouldn’t ever spill the beans if he knew he was prosecutable. HOWEVER, Hank is dead. The deal would be hard to prove. Plus, the DEA can have strong suspicions that Jesse double-crossed Hank and Gomie.
He led them to the dessert, they ended up dead, but Jesse stayed alive? And he never reported it? Sounds fishy to me.
As for the sleeping quarters, that could just mean that Jesse was in hiding at the Aryans. He was cooking lots of meth, and unless the DEA can piece together he was doing it to protect Brock, they will probably figure it was his own doing.
The police will probably consider Jesse the top suspect for killing everybody there.
1. His fingerprints are on the gun which has a bullet in Jack’s head. For all intensive purposes, Jesse killed Jack.
2. His fingerprints are on the cuffs that choked out Todd. They’re probably on Todd himself too, and on the floor around them. He killed Todd.
3. His fingerprints and DNA are all over the meth lab. And Walt’s blood is on a tank which most certainly contains Jesse’s prints as well. Very possible that Jesse killed Walt.
As for the rigged machine gun, it would probably be clear that Walt designed it, but the DEA will probably conclude that Walt and Jesse tried to get rid of the Aryans so they didn’t talk about them, and once that was done, Jesse killed Walt to make sure Walt didn’t talk about HIM. And when he heard the sirens, it was too late to wipe his prints, so he scrammed. That’s what the DEA conclusion would bring.
His prints and DNA are everywhere. Even without the tape, he would be a high murder suspect for Hank, Gomez, Walt, and the Aryans. The police will probably figure that Walt and Jesse were tying loose ends by offing everybody, and by the end of it, Jesse double-crossed and killed Walt. But he heard the sirens and scrammed before being able to wipe down the whole place.
With very high possibilities that he murdered or was involved in the murders of Hank, Gomez, Walt and the Aryans, he will be a high suspect. They will find the gun used to murder Andrea too. She is known as Jesse’s associate, so he will be wanted for questioning on her murder as well.
And unless Lydia destroys her phone before dying, they will trace her last call to Todd’s phone at the compound. If they still have on file Jesse’s “ricin” theories about Brock earlier this year, they will piece together that Lydia was murdered by ricin and Jesse will be the top suspect.
The cartel chemists that he cooked with in Mexico will see his face on TV and go after him as well. No way they will let him rat them out, and no way will they let him take the Blue recipe to the grave.
Seriously, there is NO way this ends well for him. Unless he knows where the barrels are and is able to contact Ed…
The ending was perfect for me and many others. I swear people would criticize Macbeth if it was written in this era. It was to neat…get the fuck out ta here!
@FEEDBACK: “There must have been some sort of deal between Jesse and Hank, because Jesse wouldn’t ever spill the beans if he knew he was prosecutable.”
Wrong again, IMO, though this time I don’t have specific, ironclad proof. Jesse showed every sign of just not caring at all about being prosecuted. He drove into a park after throwing money around and just waited to be picked up. He didn’t call his lawyer (or any lawyer) once he was picked up. He showed every sign with his interactions with Hank that he was not out to make a typical informant (“rat”) deal for his own benefit, but was solely out to get “Mr. White”. If he was out to avoid prosecution, why not just stay quiet to begin with and/or go get in the minivan? I really think you totally missed Aaron Paul’s characterisation of Jesse this season.
Kind of agree with Alan. I didn’t mind it much that the Scarface plan went off without a hitch, though. My problem lies with Walt being able to send his family the money.
This show has always been about consequences. And we saw that happen with a bunch of characters in the show. Walt, however, did’t get his; well at least not as bad as the others had it. First off, all of the entire show happened because of his desire to provide for his family. And he was able to do that, at the expense of ruining other people’s lives worse than his. He certainly was much better off than Jesse. Yes, Jesse was far from a saint; but still, Walt was more awful than Jesse towards the end. At least Jesse was trying to stay away from the game then. But even after that, Jesse was tortured, enslaved, and lost Andrea (and blames himself for that, to make matters worse). As for Walt, Hank dies; but that was more of a loss for Marie more than it was for Walt. So basically, all Walt got was his family hating him. The show was always building towards the “crime doesn’t pay” arc (see Ozymandias), but they completely abandoned this during the end. Walt’s should’ve failed in getting the money to his family.
FEEDBACK, I just re-watched Rabid Dog, and there was no deal made or implied to get Jesse’s confession on video. Hank simply told him, “the more you help me, the easier it goes for you,” — the usual police admonition. Jesse simply wanted to unburden himself, and get back at Walt, consequences be damned. This is also consistent with his character at this point in the story. Case closed.
It seems to me that until they find the dead Nazis, Jesse in suspect #1 in the whole thing. We don’t know how much Marie knew about what Hank was doing, but he seemed pretty open with her.
So from Marie’s point of view: Jesse recorded a confession. Then he refused to follow Hank’s plan to catch Walt and instead insisted on a plan that led them out into the desert. That led to Hank, Gomie, and Jesse disappearing. Then, someone breaks into Marie’s house and steals the confession — gosh, who would do that?
Jesse is a hot commodity right now. Marie knows about him and that information will be part of the investigation. It could be he’d get off, but until then, he’s an extremely wanted man.
“His fingerprints are on the gun which has a bullet in Jack’s head. For all intensive purposes, Jesse killed Jack.”
For EVERY intensive purpose? That’s a lot of intensive purposes.
Maybe this is just me talking as a fan, however…
How hard are they really going to be looking for Jesse? If they found the video, they know he is guilty of killing Gale. They also know he cooked meth. They know he was working with Hank and would presumably know about any deal they had. However, that all seems like relatively low-level stuff relative to, well, Walt.
At the scene with the Nazis? Nobody is going to believe Jesse masterminded that. Plus, his prints and DNA will be nowhere on that car. If they saw the video, they know he hated Todd and would likely not go to working with them. Plus, the handcuffs, which will have his prints & DNA on them, sort of point to him being their forced visitor rather than merely a guest. I also find the story that Jesse did all of that to set Hank up in the desert scene, especially considering how dangerous they must believe Walt to be and how much Jesse hates him at that point. Plus, Marie has been brought up. It seemed pretty clear to me that she blames Walt completely for Hank’s death. Which is made even more believable since he claimed responsibility on the tapped phone call to Skyler.
If they do not have the video? They still have to find some reason why Jesse’s DNA is on the handcuffs, which might imply he was locked up against his will, thus making a case for self-defense. It could also provide an alibi for Andrea since he was legitimately missing and, as we know, taken hostage during the time she was killed.
So yeah, I get they would look for him. I am just not sure he is as hot a commodity as everybody else thinks. If he does in fact head to Alaska and is able to avoid immediate detection, maybe keep a beard and grow his hair out, he could easily just slip back into society. If he were caught, I am curious how much of that they could make stick and how much time he would get. Without the video tape, I am not sure how much they really have on him, especially when he can just largely tell the truth. I have to wonder how they would view him as somebody who was cooperating with the police to bring down Heisenberg, who ended up tortured and held against his will, made to cook meth, and who killed Todd (presuming they believe that Walt killed Uncle Jack) out of self-defense. A good lawyer could probably work some magic with that case, even if it is not Saul. They have some circumstantial evidence, however I do not think they have much hard evidence, and really, aside from the video (which may or may not still exist), he could pretty easily, and truthfully, play the victim angle.
In all honestly though, I think he is in Alaska rebuilding his life and applying himself the way his shop teacher from so long ago urged him to. I think that is the story they told even if they did leave it open.
-Cheers
@ REAGAN
“I sort of agree with Alan.”
Only sort of? I agree absolutely, simply there was no other way than fantasy of a dying man.
“It was good, but maybe a little too straightforward.”
It was brilliant as a fantasy, ‘Mulholland drive’ brilliant.
“Reminds me of the finale for the 1960s serial The Fugitive. I think there’s a limit to how good a finale of that type (finish everything nice and neat) can be.”
Indeed.
@Lana
“I’m very happy. Jesse got to kill Todd, which I wanted to happen the most, and he ended in a hopeful (if open ended) note. And the family will likely get that money.”
So you like ‘tacked on happy ending’ no matter how implausible?
@Hyok Kim, you keep going on about how the ending is implausible. How exactly is that entirely implausible? You keep saying that, however that is an opinion statement. I did not find anything all that implausible, especially given the fact Walt has been written as a bonafide genius and had a lot of time to hash this one out.
I also think it is less of a “tacked on happy ending” when Walt dies alone with his family (biological and Jesse) hates him. I mean, yes, the family gets the money. That hardly makes this a typical Disney fairy tale “happy ending.”
-Cheers
@Dave I “@Hyok Kim, you keep going on about how the ending is implausible.”
…and you, Dave I keep going on about how the ending is implausible.
“How exactly is that entirely implausible?”
Uncle Jack as established in BB would never be dumb enough to invite a fugitive on nationwide manhunt to his compound to discuss illicit drug business, especially when Jack had no need for Walt by that point.
“You keep saying that, however that is an opinion statement.”
You keep saying that the ending is plausible, however, that is an opinion statement as well.
“I did not find anything all that implausible, especially given the fact Walt has been written as a bonafide genius and had a lot of time to hash this one out.”
I could have bought it if Uncle Jack had not been established as in BB, Jack is nobody’s fool, yes, he’s quirky, and proud, and did make some mistakes such as letting Walt live with 11 million dollars, that I can buy, out of sense of pride on Jack’s part. It is plausible, however, Jack would have never invited Walt into his compound, once Walt became a nation-wide manhunted fugitive to discuss illegal business when Jack no longer even needed Walt’s service. Jack simply is not that stupid. This is from the research done by the actor and Gilligan himself about the what kind of character Jack is going to be. One thing he was not, he was not a dumb ass.
“I also think it is less of a “tacked on happy ending” when Walt dies alone with his family (biological and Jesse) hates him. I mean, yes, the family gets the money. That hardly makes this a typical Disney fairy tale “happy ending.””
It doesn’t have to be ‘Disney’ happy ending. It was more along the line of that old and tired 80’s action hero ending, after all, Gilligan is a child of 80’s, like me.
@shma
“I think with the focus on whether or not things tied together too nicely, people are missing the more straightforward criticism: that this ending was far too predictable (and in fact, *was* predicted by many people). Breaking Bad was always at its best when it managed to completely subvert your expectations, and that was sorely missing here. It was a fine coda for the show, but, unlike, say, the finale of The Shield, or many of BB’s most memorable episodes, it didn’t leave me shaking my head, astonished at what I had just seen.”
You hit the nail.
@pria
“This felt organic and it provided closure. The journey had the biggest thrills, the destination didn’t needed. Still, the Walt-Gretchen-Elliot scene did subvert expectations, nobody saw that coming, smart way to get the money to the family aand it was funny when the “best hitman” turned out to be Skinny Pete and Badger. It was classic Heisenberg.
On the contrary, it was one of the dummbest moement of BB. Why on earth billionaire would launder drug money from a former drug king pin on nationwide manhunt, subjecting themselves to RICO and forfeiture of all their assets?
“I’m just glad Vince opted for a satisfying finale instead of a crazy finish that would make less sense.”
On the contrary, Gilligan sold out.
@Greg
“Vince Gilligan wasn’t kidding when he said the ending would be “polarizing”. I thought this was among the more disappointing endings to an otherwise great piece of fiction I’ve ever seen.”
You hit the nail. Gilligan sold out at the end.
@SlackerInc
“I was critical of the move to put Gretchen and Elliott in the finale, when they hadn’t appeared in years, just because a kid with cancer asked them to. But they ended up making it work much better than I expected;”
I am not necessarily against including Gretchen and Elliot. In fact, it could have been brilliant, but the way it was done was totally implausible.
@SlackerInc
“I was critical of the move to put Gretchen and Elliott in the finale, when they hadn’t appeared in years, just because a kid with cancer asked them to. But they ended up making it work much better than I expected;”
I am not necessarily against including Gretchen and Elliot. In fact, it could have been brilliant, but the way it was done was totally implausible.
@Sonia
“If anyone predicted that Walter would approach Elliott and Gretchen with setting up a trust for Flynn, I didn’t see it. And even if they did…no WAY did they predict he’d use Badger and Skinny Pete as part of the plan!”
It was dumb as they came. Why would billionaire launder drug money from a former drug king pin on nationwide manhunt, subjecting themselves to RICO, forfeiting all their assets?
They don’t have to launder the money. They can just burn it and give Flynn the equivalent amount of their own money.
@hunter2012
“I don’t want to be a wet blanket concerning Jesse but things may not bee too rosy for him. He still could be prosecuted if the Nazis kept his confession tape around for their amusement and then there is Marie who knows who he is as well as Huell. He certainly has no more money. Maybe he would go back to cooking but I think he has had enough of that.”
I agree.
“Sepinwall said the finale was too neat because in all of Walter’s other brilliant plans went awry in some way or at least there was a price. I don’t believe so Like the Nursing home bombing that killed Gus went off perfectly with no consequence-with the exception of course of Skyler becoming very afraid of Walt) so I am not bothered that all of Walt’s plans went off without a hitch this time. Before it seemed more complicated and risking and things going wrong because he was doing three things: Kill the target, keep from getting caught and keep his secret from being exposed.
This time he wasn’t worried about getting caught-other than too soon to carry out his other plans-or his secret getting out. He certainly wasn’t concerned about living through the mission. Of course we will never know unless the show runner says so but if Jesse was actually a partner with Jack Walt would’ve activated his remote controlled M60 and kept standing up, mowing himself, Jesse and the Nazis down, killing himself along with them. He had no worries about anything going wrong except not being able to kill his targets. He being on a Kamikaze mission had nothing to loose, no escape plans, no secrets to keep and so his plans were very straight forward without safety nets. The only worries were like how to position his car in front of the club house since he knew he wasn’t coming out of there alive in any case. The price and consequence was his life.”
I agree as well.
“BTW I think Walt prepositioned the poisoned Stevia packet in the sugar cup before Todd got there. Yes, he ran the risk of someone else running out of the stuff at their table and they grabbing that packet from there, but it was a calculated low risk of that happening I’m sure he thought, just like with Brock.”
Actually, there would have been no risk if Walt placed enough stevia packets around the table where Todd and Lydia were to meet so that no one would be tempted to go for stevia/ricin on Lydia’s table.
“I found the ending totally satisfying. The only thing that bothers me is that I still want to know exactly how Walt thinks Gretchen & Elliot did to cheat him out of Grey Matter. I side with Gretchen in their confrontation in “Peekaboo” (S2XE6) in thinking whatever it was it was in Walt’s mind and not reality. I think Walt couldn’t face himself that he cheated himself out of his children’s birthright. But I still want an official answer.”
Me,too, however I also believe it was more than sour grape from Walt. After all, Walt was engaged to Gretchen, that might have something to do with than just unrealized wish.
“But one can’t have everything and one can’t please everyone. I am sure some people don’t like the ending because it didn’t play out the way they wanted it to.”
In my case, it was due to overall implausibility of how things ended, not the way things ended.
@Feedback
“@Hunter, Jesse confessed to everything except murder on that tape, but he did it under protection of the director of the DEA. The tape absolves Jesse of everything he confessed to Hank while being his CI. Hank was the head honcho and offered Jesse immunity as his last piece of work. I doubt that would be reversed if they find the tape.”
Dear Feedback, immunity can only offered by DA. Hank could have pretended to offer it, but it’s not legally binding.
@GarySF
“Feedback, we were never given any information that Jesse was offered, or received, immunity for his confession. Jesse chose to confess everything because he wanted to unload the burden he’d been carrying. Nor do I think an ASAC can offer immunity, only a prosecutor. Jesse’s admitted crimes crossed Federal (stealing from an interstate train) and ABQ (mudering Gale) jurisdictions, so it would probably require approval from two prosecutors’ offices. Also, I believe we did hear the end of Jesse’s confession about Gale as the Nazi’s watched the tape.”
You hit the nail.
@PRIA, I predicted the Gretchen and Elliott twist:
“What I’d like to see happen in Felina, as the world’s #1 BB fan who has been hooked from the very beginning: Walt somehow finds Lydia; puts the ricin in her chamomile tea. She will die a certain and miserable death, off camera. Walt finds Gretchen and/or Elliot somewhere that’s not the GM offices. He tries to explain himself, and asks them to funnel his money to his family. No need to extort or threaten them, as they’ve always felt like they owed him. They agree, with a couple of lines to explain just how they’ll do this without Skyler and Flynn becoming overly suspicious (an inheritance from dear Aunt Berkid?). Or who knows, maybe they will be able to make Skyler see the wisdom of accepting the money, or maybe they somehow make her a shareholder. Walt sets a trap for the Nazis or finds a way to follow them back to their compound in the desert. The M60 is for them. Walt then finds Jesse imprisoned, and whether he knew for sure he was there or just speculated, he liberates his “other” son. After being rebuked by Flynn, he feels Jesse is the last remaining family he has. He kills Jack’s crew, but Todd survives and he and Jesse fight it out at the end. Jesse kills Todd while calling him Ricky Hitler, Bitch or Opie-Bitch. Jesse is left holding a gun, then in the heat of passion turns it on Walt. Walt drops to his knees, grasps Jesse’s hand and levels the gun barrel at his forehead in a callback to their fight over Brock’s poisoning in Season 4. This time, at Walt’s urging, Jesse pulls the trigger. Skyler somehow obtains an (initial) quantity of cash, in a very ingenious way that won’t draw the attention of the authorities. Saul’s story is finished, as is Marie’s. Huell is still in protective custody in a bare motel room. “Aw man, what the hell?” are the last words of the series.”
Doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy it though.
@Dave I
“In short, Walt’s plan worked perfectly because he was doing something right for the first time in this series.”
Dear Dave I, so according to your reasoning, if a plan does not work out perfectly, it means plan is not something right?
So why did Andrea had to die? Because she was not doing something right? Why was Brock poisoned? Because he was not doing something right?
Why did Badger and skinny Pete got the money they wanted without the bad outcome? Because they were doing something right?
Why did Hank and Gomie have to die? Because they were not doing something right?
Why did those people on the plane have to die? Because they were not doing something right?
Why Walt’s plan to kill Krazy 8 was successful? Because he was doing something right?
@Jonas.Left
“I thought I’d point out that Jack was so infuriated that Jesse’s confession incriminated Todd that he was ready to kill Jesse. I think it’s likely he destroyed it.”
I agree.
@DWEXLEY
‘Felina’ was a gigantic cop out ending designed to appease the popular expectation.
Billionaires do not launder drug money, subjecting themselves to RICO, risking the forfeiture of all their assets.
@reb
“People simply for things to go well all the time, often verbalizing the wish with emphatic desperation. But given what we know about Walt, it is impossible that he was ‘praying,’ to a god or otherwise.”
Indeed.
@Dave I
“@SlackerInc, it is not that terrorising Gretchen and Elliot was right. I think a part of that is karmic balance for Gretchen & Elio marginalizing, and I suspect basically lying, about Walt’s contributions. Plus, his motive was not to terrorize them, that was the only way to accomplish his (I would argue selfless) goal of helping his family out.”
So it’s okay to terrorize people so long as one’s doing it for one’s family?
@Hyok Kim;
“Dear Dave I, so according to your reasoning, if a plan does not work out perfectly, it means plan is not something right?”
Nope. Keep the focus on Walt. According to my observation, WALT’s plans never went right when he is doing things to be self-serving or letting his pride get in the way of either doing the right thing or even just letting his otherwise logical plan work. Every one of those incidents save one was a result of one of Walt’s plans backfiring on some level. Those innocents who were affected were just bystanders caught in the wake of his selfish plans. All of those were (or could be argued to come) from Walt’s arrogance, or perhaps seen as the hand of fate, resulting in bad things happening. Those deaths were all directly or indirectly a result of Walt doing things for selfish reasons. To me, it plays out very Shakespearean or like some moral fable.
The exception you pointed out, sort of, is Krazy 8. His initial plan to kill Krazy 8 failed. Krazy 8 woke up in the RV, and they had to chase him down. Walt killed him more-or-less out of self-defense after deciding to release him, because Walt realized Krazy 8 was going to try and kill him, and Walt was not going to do the right thing and end his run as a meth producer or go to the authorities for assistance. So ALL of those were unforeseen consequences of Walt’s plans not working out 100%.
And yes, I DO find it noteworthy the first time Walt’s plan worked 100% according to plan, or at least without unforeseen consequences (if we presume he knew his life was forfeit and he could be killed in his revenge) was arguably the first time he did something to do the right thing, make amends, and not just further his own personal goals. You might not buy it, however to me it works well as a parable of sorts.
-Cheers
@Dave I
“@Peter, nobody outside the Nazis have seen Jesse in six months. I doubt anybody is looking for him at this point.”
Dear Dave I, this does not make any sense. Hank was an ASAC, and Jessie was known to be helping the case by Marie. Two DEA agents missing, presumed dead, one an ASAC no less, and Jessie was a known major CI. Do you really think LE would stop looking for Jessie, just because no one has seen him for 6 months?
If your reasoning were valid, all a murderer would have to do to get away with murder is to hide out in wilderness for 6 months!
“Plus, I think Marie was pretty convinced that Jesse hated Walt and I would like to think after finding Hank’s remains she would put that chapter of her life behind her.”
It does not matter what she wishes. She would be required to testify that who Hank was associating with just before his disappearance. Why would she refuse to say Jessie was a major CI helping Hank?
“What I think happens next is, presuming he got past the cops, Jesse ends up in Alaska starting over living some clean life.”
Dave I, we’re living in 21st century, not 19th century. It’s not that simple.
“He was a small fish at best that I have to imagine everybody assumes is dead or gone who is an ex-boyfriend of Andrea with literally nothing tying him to this now pretty cold case.”
Dave I, now I see why you think ‘Felina’ is plausible. Jessie was not a small fish. He was a major meth cook, a serious felon, a known murderer, and a major CI of DEA asac, missing, and presumed dead.
That you would think LE would stop looking for him after 6 months is incredulous.
@Hyok Kim:
“So it’s okay to terrorize people so long as one’s doing it for one’s family?”
Fair enough. Generally, no. However…
I would not say it is o.k. It is pretty horrible. Yet, it was Walt’s only way to do something good with the money, so you can sort of argue it is the greater good. Besides, if you are Walt, Elliott & Gretchen just sold you down the river. Live on national television. They did not have to go that far. I am not advocating what Walt did here, yet it seems less horrible and more justifiable than a lot of what Walt has done.
As for why on earth billionaire would launder drug money from a former drug king pin on nationwide manhunt, subjecting themselves to RICO and forfeiture of all their assets? Again, they think their lives are forfeit if they do not. You may not like it, yet that is a pretty good motivation.
And as for Jack inviting Walt to the compound? Actually, there might be a good reason. They want to kill Walt, since he is a threat, and they have no other way to find him other than to set up a meeting. What better place to have a meeting where they could pretty quickly-and-quietly dispose of him unseen than their own compound? It is where Jack would feel safest after all, and allows him to be in control.
-Cheers
“In short, Walt’s plan worked perfectly because he was doing something right for the first time in this series.” – Dave I
“Dear Dave I, so according to your reasoning, if a plan does not work out perfectly, it means plan is not something right?” – Hyok Kim
“Nope. Keep the focus on Walt.” – Dave I
Dave I, you’re trying to change the nature of the subject. So your reasoning applies only to Walt, not others?
So your reasoning that if a plan does not work out, then it means the plan was not something right only applies to Walt?
“Dear Dave I, this does not make any sense. Hank was an ASAC, and Jessie was known to be helping the case by Marie. Two DEA agents missing, presumed dead, one an ASAC no less, and Jessie was a known major CI. Do you really think LE would stop looking for Jessie, just because no one has seen him for 6 months?”
I would be curious to get a Police opinion on this. How long ARE they going to keep looking for Jesse? Prior to this they absolutely thought he was a small fish. I find it hard to believe they consider him as anything other than somebody who got roped into Heisenberg’s plans. Yes, he is higher profile now, yet he is clearly not the mastermind behind any of this. Hank knew this, I would presume he told Marie that, and other than the confession tape it is clear the police had nothing on Jesse other than him tossing lots of money out his car or else they would not have released him.
However, the real reason I think they drop searching for Jesse, or at least put it on the back burner, is he I suspect he is presumed dead. He just disappeared, and investigation would indicate no suspect bank activities, nothing taken from his house to indicate a planned move, just him cooperating with the police and confessing against Walt, Hank calls to tell Marie they have Heisenberg! Then? Nothing.
Given than, how long are they going to keep looking for him? Even if/when they find Jesse’s prints at the Nazi compound, how much would stoke the fires? From there, it depends on how careful Jesse is and maybe how close they are looking for him.
“If your reasoning were valid, all a murderer would have to do to get away with murder is to hide out in wilderness for 6 months!”
People have relocated and stayed off the radar before for long periods of time. In Jesse’s case, he completely vanished, nobody has seen or heard from him at all, no trace, for six months. If the NMPD are unwilling to look into Hank’s suspicions of Gus as the biggest meth kingpin in the Southwest, how much effort are they going to put into tracking Walt’s assistant that may be dead and is definitely nowhere around? It might make the national news, it might not. I suspect it would be a short mention at absolute best. If he gets far enough away and avoids immediate detection, I suspect he could avoid notice.
“Dave I, we’re living in 21st century, not 19th century. It’s not that simple.”
I think he could find some odd-jobs to make money or find somebody to help him build a new identity. He has shown to be resourceful and might resort to using his time dealing with the underworld to find some contact similar to Saul a/o his vacuum repair man.
“Jessie was not a small fish. He was a major meth cook, a serious felon, a known murderer, and a major CI of DEA asac, missing, and presumed dead.”
If he was known to be THAT big a fish, why was he released after throwing thousands of dollars from his car? Without the confession tape (who knows if they get that), they have nothing on him. So he IS a small fish as far as I can tell, or at least as far as the police would know. And with Heisenberg dead, if this were The Wire I would think they would just want the case closed ASAP and to celebrate their victory. I mean, Walt was clearly “the guy.”
-Cheers
@Dave I
“Besides, if you are Walt, Elliott & Gretchen just sold you down the river. Live on national television. They did not have to go that far.”
Of course, they had to. They had to do damage control by disassociating themselves from an infamous drug king pin and murderer. If they don’t, they would be forfeiting their obligation to the stockholders of the gray matter.
.
“As for why on earth billionaire would launder drug money from a former drug king pin on nationwide manhunt, subjecting themselves to RICO and forfeiture of all their assets? Again, they think their lives are forfeit if they do not. You may not like it, yet that is a pretty good motivation.”
So all the mob and drug cartels would have to do to launder their drug and extortion money is to threaten all the billionaires in the world, using two hit men?
Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Rupert Murdock, Donald Trump would agree to launder drug, extortion money because of threats from two hitmen?
“And as for Jack inviting Walt to the compound? Actually, there might be a good reason. They want to kill Walt, since he is a threat,”
Since when and how did Walt become a threat?
“…and they have no other way to find him other than to set up a meeting. What better place to have a meeting where they could pretty quickly-and-quietly dispose of him unseen than their own compound? It is where Jack would feel safest after all, and allows him to be in control.”
Your observation would have been valid when Walt had not been on nationwide manhunt. But once Walt had become known as major drug king pin, FED would have been looking for him HARD.
Jack manufactures illegal drugs on his compound, why on earth would he have invited someone he knows to be on nationwide manhunt, and either had already rolled and cooperating with FEDS, or closely followed and monitored by FEDS into his compound, giving the FEDS excuse to bust into his compound without warrant?
@Hyok Kim
“Dear Dave I, so according to your reasoning, if a plan does not work out perfectly, it means plan is not something right?”
I think that is what the show is portraying. Unless Walt is doing something for reasons other than selfish/prideful reasons, they always have unintended consequences. I am not changing the nature of the subject. This is sort of a morality tale about Walt. I think this is kind of like a twisted version of Job, in a way. Sure bad things happen to everybody. However, this is more about when Walt changes his nature. He does something for himself, but for selfish reasons and in a way that harms others. There is gray area, however generally speaking, he pushes, does everything nearly perfect, and either due to the morality of his actions, or his arrogance making him push too hard or too far, the universe pushes back. That has always been my stance.
As for how it effects others? I am not sure if that is meant as a universal “rule” for the Breaking Bad universe, or if that is even what Vince Gilligan was going for. I do think with Skyler’s coin flip and the asking for help in the car before finding the keys in the visor, there was an element of fate or karma implied. It is probably not a black-and-white thing. However, I think it is still there. However, you could also look at there being some sort of karma for Skyler, Saul, Jesse, etc. Yet, like real life, bad things happen to good people, and good things happen to bad people. On some level, you could argue it eventually balances out.
-Cheers
“Of course, they had to. They had to do damage control by disassociating themselves from an infamous drug king pin and murderer. If they don’t, they would be forfeiting their obligation to the stockholders of the gray matter.”
They did not have to marginalize him the way they did. Simply separating themselves from him and his actions while pointing out he had not been a part of the company for YEARS would have been enough. Instead, they basically lied (or it is implied they lied) about his contribution.
“Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Rupert Murdock, Donald Trump would agree to launder drug, extortion money because of threats from two hitmen?
Under the circumstances Gretchen & Elliott were under? I clearly think it is more plausible than you that with the threat of two alleged highly-trained hitmen over their head, a couple who were clearly not prepared for this could be convinced to do one act of money laundering under duress of somebody like Heisenberg.
“Since when and how did Walt become a threat?”
When he became desperate enough to come asking for help. He knows about them and Hank & Gomez, that they are producing his blue Meth. As you said, he is wanted and could be looking for a deal. That is the kind of guy I might be worried about talking to the police.
Besides, didn’t he just sort of show up? I am not sure he called Jack and asked to come over. Otherwise, maybe they arranged another meeting, however that could have been a setup too if Walt named the location a/o called for some place where they could be observed.
-Cheers
“Dear Dave I, this does not make any sense. Hank was an ASAC, and Jessie was known to be helping the case by Marie. Two DEA agents missing, presumed dead, one an ASAC no less, and Jessie was a known major CI. Do you really think LE would stop looking for Jessie, just because no one has seen him for 6 months?” – Hyok Kim
“I would be curious to get a Police opinion on this.” – Dave I
I already read enough crime non-fictions. On a major case like involving an asac of DEA, it’s practically forever.
“How long ARE they going to keep looking for Jesse? Prior to this they absolutely thought he was a small fish. I find it hard to believe they consider him as anything other than somebody who got roped into Heisenberg’s plans. Yes, he is higher profile now, yet he is clearly not the mastermind behind any of this. Hank knew this, I would presume he told Marie that, and other than the confession tape it is clear the police had nothing on Jesse other than him tossing lots of money out his car or else they would not have released him.”
Your statements above contradicts itself. How can a small fish toss a lot of money (he owns) out of car?
“If your reasoning were valid, all a murderer would have to do to get away with murder is to hide out in wilderness for 6 months!” – Hyok Kim
“People have relocated and stayed off the radar before for long periods of time.” – Dave I
…and many of them got caught when they resurfaced. Certainly LE were still looking for them, even after years, sometimes, decades, certainly a lot longer than 6 months.
“If the NMPD are unwilling to look into Hank’s suspicions of Gus as the biggest meth kingpin in the Southwest, how much effort are they going to put into tracking Walt’s assistant that may be dead and is definitely nowhere around?” – Dave I
The difference was Gus had a good cover, Jessie doesn’t.
“Dave I, we’re living in 21st century, not 19th century. It’s not that simple.” – Hyok Kim
“I think he could find some odd-jobs to make money or find somebody to help him build a new identity. He has shown to be resourceful and might resort to using his time dealing with the underworld to find some contact similar to Saul a/o his vacuum repair man.”
Dave I, you’re forgetting the fact that vacuum repair guy charges a lot of money for his service, and does not take pot heads like Jessie. How is Jessie going to get a lot of money doing odd jobs?
“Jessie was not a small fish. He was a major meth cook, a serious felon, a known murderer, and a major CI of DEA asac, missing, and presumed dead.” – Hyok Kim
“If he was known to be THAT big a fish, why was he released after throwing thousands of dollars from his car?” – Dave I
Dear Dave I, how can a small fish be throwing thousands of dollars (that he owns) from his car?
Al Capone, Don Gotti were released many times, does this mean then they were big fishes?
“Without the confession tape (who knows if they get that), they have nothing on him. So he IS a small fish as far as I can tell, or at least as far as the police would know.”
Dear Dave I,
LE didn’t have a confession tape from Al Capone, was Al Capone not a big fish just because LE didn’t have a confession tape?
“And with Heisenberg dead, if this were The Wire I would think they would just want the case closed ASAP and to celebrate their victory. I mean, Walt was clearly “the guy.””
As far as NYPD, Gotti was ‘the guy’, but they needed Sammy ‘the bull’ Gravano, the underboss to get Gotti.
Was Sammy ‘the bull’ Gravano not a big fish?
“I already read enough crime non-fictions. On a major case like involving an asac of DEA, it’s practically forever.”
Even with the case involving two DEA agents, I think they would believe they caught the guy. Namely Heisenberg, and the Nazis.
As for how Jesse could be a “small fish” with lots of money? They have suspicions he was dealing drugs. However, that is just about all they have and that was not enough to keep him before. Yes, he would be a POI now, however he’s been missing for six months and Jesse does not equal Al Capone.
Of course, Jesse does not equal Gus Fring. The difference is, looking at all the evidence up to this point, while investigation showed Gus was probably more than they thought, it would also show Jesse was not a likely mastermind. And yes, Jesse might turn up years later. However, he might not. The show left that open and if he keeps his head low, he might have a shot at a second life.
“Dave I, you’re forgetting the fact that vacuum repair guy charges a lot of money for his service, and does not take pot heads like Jessie. How is Jessie going to get a lot of money doing odd jobs?”
I used that as a loose example. He might take a similar route to what illegal immigrants or refugees would, in some small out-of-the-way town where they would not suspect a fugitive to set up shop. Again, maybe he ends up caught. I would like to think he somehow, miraculously gets away. It may be improbable, however it is not impossible.
A big part of why I think Jesse is not as highly-sought is they would, and have, underestimated him. Yeah, they probably know he worked with Walt and know he was an informant for Hank through Marie. They probably also know he hated Walt and he disappeared in the same incident that killed Hank & Gomez. That does not make him Al Capone. I would suspect he was dead in their shoes, at least until I found fingerprints on the handcuffs and gun. Besides, at the end of the series, Heisenberg is dead, they found Hank & Gomez, they might even be able to link that to the Nazis. Even if they do catch Jesse, what impact does his cooperation with Hank and being forced to produce meth (and whatever gaps in their knowledge of what he actually did) do for his situation?
-Cheers
“Of course, they had to. They had to do damage control by disassociating themselves from an infamous drug king pin and murderer. If they don’t, they would be forfeiting their obligation to the stockholders of the gray matter.” – Hyok Kim
“They did not have to marginalize him the way they did. Simply separating themselves from him and his actions while pointing out he had not been a part of the company for YEARS would have been enough. Instead, they basically lied (or it is implied they lied) about his contribution.” – Dave I
Do you realize if they admitted his contribution to the success of Gray Matter, they would be creating PR nightmares with steep decline in stock price? Another word, they would be forfeiting their obligation to the shareholders?
“Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Rupert Murdock, Donald Trump would agree to launder drug, extortion money because of threats from two hitmen?
“Under the circumstances Gretchen & Elliott were under? I clearly think it is more plausible than you that with the threat of two alleged highly-trained hitmen over their head, a couple who were clearly not prepared for this could be convinced to do one act of money laundering under duress of somebody like Heisenberg.” – Dave I
How can someone that unprepared become billionaires?
Have you ever heard of any billionaire who are that unprepared?
“Since when and how did Walt become a threat?”
“When he became desperate enough to come asking for help. He knows about them and Hank & Gomez, that they are producing his blue Meth. As you said, he is wanted and could be looking for a deal. That is the kind of guy I might be worried about talking to the police.” – Dave I
…but he might have already rolled by then. In that case, the safest thing would have been to ignore him, and shut the operation down, and move.
“Besides, didn’t he just sort of show up? I am not sure he called Jack and asked to come over.” – Dave I
They could have simply told him to get lost.
“Otherwise, maybe they arranged another meeting, however that could have been a setup too if Walt named the location a/o called for some place where they could be observed.” – Dave I
So they have a meeting in their compound where they cook meth?
@Dave I, @Hyok Kim, all the talk about whether Jesse can get away is moot, IMO. Jesse has shown all season he doesn’t care about getting caught. His conscience is weighing on him and I think he feels he needs to be punished. Now maybe his imprisonment by the Nazis was punishment enough, but if the cops catch up with him, I’d sure he’d go willingly. Prison with three squares a day and access to haircuts and no silent threats to the people he cares about (Brock) would be a significant improvement over what he’s endured. So, in Jesse’s mind, if he gets away and goes to Alaska, wonderful. If he gets caught because he has no plan, no money and no support network, he’s still better off. Presuming he cooperates (which he’s shown he will), helps the DEA fill in the holes, tells them about the remaining $$, gives Marie and Gomie’s family the gift of knowing the details of how their loved ones died, maybe he escapes the death penalty. The only murder he actually committed in the U.S. that couldn’t be called self-defense was Gale, and even that was under extreme duress.
@ Hyok Kim This is probably my final response, just because we are starting to go around in circles, and this is getting waaaaaaaaaaay too long. So if you want the last word, it’s yours. As for you last reply.
“Do you realize if they admitted his contribution to the success of Gray Matter, they would be creating PR nightmares with steep decline in stock price? Another word, they would be forfeiting their obligation to the shareholders?”
Sure. It is a no-win situation. However, they could have comparmentalized that yes, Walt was there at the start up. He was there several years ago, left before it got big, and before he was ever involved with any illegal activity. Instead, they probably lied to undermine any possible contribution. Which helped with damage control. The downside to that? They made themselves a bit of a target.
“How can someone that unprepared become billionaires? Have you ever heard of any billionaire who are that unprepared?”
I mentioned this before. Have you heard of the Bling Ring? They were able to take advantage of celebrities for the simple fact that having a lot of money does automatically ensure you become super vigilant in tactical preparedness. If you do not buy that logic for Gretchen & Elliott, fine. I am able to roll with it for the sake of the story rather than obsess over it.
“…but he might have already rolled by then. In that case, the safest thing would have been to ignore him, and shut the operation down, and move.”
Maybe. However, they clearly did not think that he had yet. Besides, this happened fast, and once Walt just shows up after telling Todd to expect him, sending him off seems like a way to cause him to turn or ensure he gets caught. At that point though, Walt is there and there is no reason to believe he rolled on them. If he has, the cops would be there before they had a chance to move anything. If he arrives there with no police following him, I am fine with them just planning to shoot him to tie off that loose end. If you are not, so be it.
Cheers
@GarySF,
“all the talk about whether Jesse can get away is moot, IMO. Jesse has shown all season he doesn’t care about getting caught.”
I think that may have changed while in captivity. He had six months to think about things. What was he daydreaming if? Better times and the wooden box sort of symbolized (to me at any rate) his state of mind was focusing on positive things. Then look at his reaction to being freed. I think that might have been a crucible to him causing him to be stripped down in much the same way Walt was. He is a different man at this point, perhaps feeling like is somehow worthy of this second chance. In a way, maybe he already HAS been punished.
Or maybe this wears off and he is suicidal or self-destructive six weeks down the road.
“Now maybe his imprisonment by the Nazis was punishment enough, but if the cops catch up with him, I’d sure he’d go willingly. Prison with three squares a day and access to haircuts and no silent threats to the people he cares about (Brock) would be a significant improvement over what he’s endured. So, in Jesse’s mind, if he gets away and goes to Alaska, wonderful. If he gets caught because he has no plan, no money and no support network, he’s still better off.”
Yeah, could be. Although, not to be too fixated on “reality,” I cannot imagine prison actually being good for Jesse. Still he might now have cared before. After six months of slavery and beating/torture? I am not so sure. And at this point, I am not sure he would see any threats remaining to anybody he knows or cares about.
“Presuming he cooperates (which he’s shown he will), helps the DEA fill in the holes, tells them about the remaining $$, gives Marie and Gomie’s family the gift of knowing the details of how their loved ones died, maybe he escapes the death penalty. The only murder he actually committed in the U.S. that couldn’t be called self-defense was Gale, and even that was under extreme duress.”
That is where, from a storytelling perspective, I wonder how much of that the police know about. Without the tape, they know surprisingly little. Plus, what deal did Hank strike with him, and would it be honored? How much would a lawyer let him talk a/o be able to work a deal based on his cooperation and circumstances of his criminal history?
Cheers
Amazing ending to an amazing show.
As a writer, the one thing that I have loved throughout the series was the fact I could never “see it coming” and outguess them. But each and every time, when “the thing” happened, I went “Oooohhh yeah!” because it was always perfectly set up without being obvious. While at the end of this episode I did say “they tied off everything,” while it was happening I couldn’t see exactly what was coming until it arrived, other than it was pretty obvious the gun was going to be involved when he met Uncle Jack that night (I loved the way he set up the gun to perform as it did). But exactly how things were going to come together, it wasn’t obvious till it happened and then I said “Oooohhhh yeah!” to each as they came along. Overall, I was very satisfied with this finale, as satisfied as I was with the finale of the Shield. Both Walter White and Vic Mackey got what was coming to them in a way that was personal for each.
Best. Show. Ever.
I agree. It’s not fair to compare this to The Shield as a finale/series because The Shield was WAY darker thus ending it in that fashion was the only possible outcome. Breaking Bad has been dark too but the balance has always been there so to end it like this is A-OK with me.
I think the emotional impact of the final show, and especially the one with Walt and Skylar, was something that was the unexpected moment that gave the ending something more than a shoot out.
It was terribly moving when the two of them were talking about Hank and saying goodbye to Holly. It was really awesome.
Good points, TCINLA. Don’t forget one of the hottest theories going around this past week was that Walt was saving the ricin for his own death, which didn’t happen. So there was still some elements of surprise in this ‘felina’.
My reason for comparing BB and The Shield is they are to me the best finales in that the ending was appropriate for the main character. Each, differently, got what they deserved.
I thought the shield finale was awful! I wish I knew why everyone on here thinks its so great? Vic screwing over Ronnie was completely out of chatactar for him and I can’t get past it. The sopranos finale is my all time favorite because of the ambiguity but ‘felina’ is a close second for the opposite reason. Great show, great finale and great acting….I wish it didnt have to end. The image of jesse driving away free crying and happy will stay with me for days.
Svetlana, I too think The Shield was the best series finale (with BB a close 2nd). Vic really, really didn’t want to screw over Ronnie, but he had no choice – he needed to take the ICE deal and his self-preservation kicked in. I think that was very much IN character for him. That was also the finale that showed me there are other ends for an anti-hero besides death and imprisonment…and some of them can be worse than either.
Not to get sidetracked, but I have never bought that Vic’s fate was worse than death or imprisonment.
MattNova, I assume you’re not a parent. Faced with the prospect of never seeing my kids again, I think I’d want to curl up and die. That’s not even counting inspiring the murder suicide of his one-time best friend’s whole family, or his worker bee, report-filing status after a career of busting gangbangers and flexing his muscle on the streets.
With regard to Vic Mackey and the ending of The Shield, Gary SF has it right. They “killed” Mackey and left the body walking around. His life and everything he did and all the high he got from doing it, all destroyed. He has nothing, and has to live with that. Justice has truly been served.
Yeah, I’m sorry, this whole “fate worse than death” idea re: Vic is bullshit, in my view. Time heals all wounds, and hope springs eternal. Shane and family? Vic will get over it. He’s that kind of guy. And Vic is alive and free, and, his family’s alive. He can hope that someday he’ll find a way to reestablish a relationship with his kids, at least. One of them might even end up reaching out to him. And he is not literally chained to a desk. There was nothing to prevent Vic from going out and continuing to flex his muscle on the streets. The last scene suggested that he intended to do precisely that, as he loaded his pistol, tucked it into his waistband, and went out into the night. Shawn Ryan described Vic as a shark: as long as he’s alive he’ll keep swimming. And despite all he’s lost, Vic still has schemes, he still has options that he considers acceptable. Yes, he had to file his daily reports for three years. So what? Working in a cubicle for three years beats the hell out of literal prison, even for a man like Vic. Eight or ten hours a day of that and then he’s a free man. I note that Vic himself did not consider his fate so terrible that he chose to eat a gun instead. Nah. Bullshit.
“Time heals all wounds, and hope springs eternal.”
except when they don’t
I was glad that Walt was able to admit that he dragged his loved one through this nightmare for himself, not for their sakes. Kurt Vonnegut wrote a story about a financial planner who runs the portfolio of a guy whose family is just scraping by, and who hides his wealth from his wife, because he loves jazz and their economic problems are an excuse for him to play piano in seedy dives of which his wife does not approve. As Walter slowly began to revel in his power and allow it to corrupt him, the most terrifying thing was how he insisted that he was doing it for his loved ones, and draped them over his misdeeds till the end, when his brother-in-law was shot before his eyes, and he saw how his hapless young partner had been enslaved (did we ever see Jesse for more than a handful of episodes in a row where his face hadn’t met the business end of Walt’s enemies?) and brutalized. The good thing was that while he may have been energized during his planning by anger and resentment, in the end he did seem to realize that he had merely done the least he could do, since he could not walk back all the other pain and havoc he’d wreaked on his family and associates. The Skinny Pete and Badger cameo made me smile. Here’s hoping they go knock on Jesse’s door one more time, find him and help him heal..
I’m perhaps the show’s biggest fan from where I’m at. Yet, the ending just didn’t do it for me. As a show that highlighted consequences, Walt didn’t get his in the end (as explained in my comment above).
Great finale, but did the keys have to be in the car visor? So cliche.
He prayed and got an answer.
It’s a cliche for a reason. People leave em there.
No, its so small-town.
People leave ’em there? Why, pray tell? In my 56 years on this planet, I’ve never and never seen anyone leave their keys anywhere in their vehicle. In real life. In the movies, all the time. That’s what pockets and purses are for.
In the town I live in they don’t even bother with the visor most people just leave them in the ignition. (Very small town however)
I live in a big town and there is a spare key in my car for the parking garage attendant if he needs to move it case of double parking cars and someone blocked in wants to leave.
I also grew up in a smaller town where people would feel safe leaving their keys in the ignition or having a spare somewhere inside the car.
So I personally didn’t have a problem with that portion of the show. If there’s any petty gripe it’s that cops hunting for a nationally wanted man probably wouldn’t have left so quickly or not done a thorough check of the area, rather than someone leaving a set of keys in their car.
I assumed it was parked at a mechanic’s garage waiting for an inspection or needed some work done. Often times in small towns, mechanics will keep the keys in the visor.
That’s small town life Danny! I live in a town of 2000. My car is always in my unlocked garage with the keys in the ignition. If I go to a store in town, the keys stay in the car. If I need to run in for something quick at a gas station, the car stays outside running. Front door to my house is unlocked at all times except when leaving on vacation for an extended period. I think most people from towns of that size will tell you the exact same thing.
My father always leaves his keys in the ignition. I’ve admittedly never seen someone keep it in the visor, but certainly leaving them in the car is not abnormal, especially in a small town.
I grew up in New Hampshire, and one of the rare moments when one of my parents would yell at the other was when the keys were *not* left in the car — and in the ignition unless heightened security measures dictated using the visor. Likewise, the house was never locked but for when we were gone overnight. Utterly accurate rendering of how people do things in small towns.
@ Danny – I have worked in the L.E. field for over 20 years, and we find keys in cars all the time. When searching for a suspect on the run from police, I once found a 5 car garage, with the keys in every single car.
In my county alone we have probably 10 car thefts a year where people have left keys in the car, or left the car running. And we are in a major metropolitan area.
People are pretty dumb about personal security, no matter where they live.
So at the end of the day Walt has just under a million for his family… So how far into Walt’s career had he made a million?
After the first three months with Jesse.
Before Gus, before Hank died, before Lydia, before Todd…
All of that for nothing. (not really)
So many more thoughts to come…
Flynn will get $9.7 million assuming Gretchen and Elliot follow through.
You need to re-watch it. He (clearly stated) left nearly 10 million for his family. The million was for the fake offer he made to Todd.
Not that it was worth even that amount to the survivors.
Ah crap! you are right. It was just under 10 not just under 1. this is why Alan is a pro, he does these and doesnt make these kind of fumbles. I will now leave.
9.7 million. Not 1 million.
I believe it was around $9 million.
It was 9 million+, good sir.
Not that any amount would be worth it but his family will wind up with almost 10 million.
It literally is blood money though I suppose on some level they’ve already paid for it and their karma can’t get much worse.
And he paid 200,000 to the 2 best hit men west of the Mississippi, Skinny Pete and Badger,.
I agree, but I still can’t punish the show for it. The uncle jack scene leading to Jesse being called in seemed far too formulaic, and obvious for such a pivotal scene.
With that said, I don’t feel left wanting, or like I missed out. The finale was really two episodes ago, this was the epilogue to avoid my imagination from having to overwork.
this is now a fun social experiment to see how many people will rush to comment to correct me, ignoring the (now dozens of) already existing comments correcting me (including my own example).
The actual break even point would have been the 9 million + that was stacked on the coffee table. Probably an amount Walt could have amassed after the year working for Gus. So basically if Walt had “walked away” at the end of season 4.
So the only un-necessary deaths would be Mike, dirt-bike kid, Hank… etc
Walt actually said the $9 M & change was for his children rather than just for Flynn. It wasn’t exactly clear but I suspect that he envisions Flynn using the money for college, etc but saving a good portion of that for Skylar/Holly in the rest of their lives.
And can we just talk about what a surprise it was that Walt was using Elliot/Gretchen as a means to get his money to his family. Very clever and for me completely unexpected!
Why did Walt feel the need to take revenge on Lydia? Just because she was the impetus behind Todd and his crazy Nazi group? I sort of thought the Ricin was appropriate for a more important character in the series’ story. Once Todd, et al are dead then Lydia is also out of the business since she has no one to cook the blue meth that she needs to export to Europe, etc.
Though I look back and i’m glad that Lydia dies. Even just her suggestions that Skylar should be killed because she poses a threat to her continuing empire is enough or me to justify (and root for) her death. so bye bye Ms Lydia. that Ricin flu is a real bitch!
Lydia is interesting. Walt poisoned her before he knew about Todd threatening Skylar. Did he put it together that she would go after his family because Skylar saw her? I don’t know. He did know she was a loose cannon for ordering the hit on Mike. We know that she is just as psychopathic as Todd, at the time wanting Skyler to be killed for seeing her. Perhaps Walt did put it together.
@ Ted
I agreed with you about the Uncle Jack scene while the show was airing, but then I realized that it’s chickens coming full circle home to roost. The show is about pride. Walt’s pride would always cause him to do something self-destructive that would ruin his plans. That’s why this episode’s plan was pulled off so smoothly (and BTW, Blow Up Gus plan 1.2 DID work perfectly, as did the Win Back Jesse’s Loyalty Through Poison plan). First, because Walt had come to a place of relative humility, and was kind of a chastising force punishing the pride of others. Whether minor sins of pride, like the Schwartz’s denial of his contribution last week and his stripping them of their complacency to get Flynn the money, or Uncle Jack’s pride at not being able to let Walt die thinking he’s partnered up with Jesse. Walt’s plan succeeded because of his enemy’s pride, and, just like always, he had to overcame flaws with improvisation, like having to recover the key, or quickly switching to save Jesse, rather than let him in share the fate of his new “partners”.
Walt’s whole journey this week was about putting aside a lot of sins of pride he committed. He finally admitted the truth about his motivations for everything, and he was willing to accept Elliot & Gretchen as the benefactors they offered to be almost two years before (even if it’s all Walt’s money, they are going to get whatever credit comes from it, which was something Walt could never stomach).
The absurd notion that the plan which killed Walt worked so much better than all the plans which saved his ass is bit strange, if you think about it for a second.
A lot of people on this blog have had some really absurd judgements, and this show has cozened an awful lot of otherwise insightful viewers into accepting false notions like Mike as the epitome of skill and competence, or Skyler as an innocent victim, or Jesse as either.
A degenerate junkie whose life was saved for the umpteenth time in the finale, by a man he repeatedly let down, betrayed or endangered with his stupidity. An arrogant, past his prime, dirty cop, who constantly thought too small, and who repeatedly got blindsided by Walt and/or law enforcement. A self-absorbed drama queen who, like Walter White or Don Draper or Vic Mackey or Tony Soprano, forfeits the claim of acting in the interests of family, by her own selfish indulgence and pride-serving behavior. These are the people who have repeatedly been compared positively to Walter, and it’s fairly absurd, as the same commentators go on to string together absurd chains of causality to blame Walt for a junkie’s death by drugs or a plane crash caused by an irresponsible official or the travails of an arrogant DEA agent who repeatedly digs holes for himself by going off the rails and acting on his own macho impulses.
This is a show about prideful people. Skyler is too proud to be known as a criminal’s wife, so she ignores her lawyer’s recommendations and lets Walt back in. She is too proud to go to her sister like a beggar or go on the run, so she idiotically demands Walt be the one to leave the house (if you concern is really your kids’ safety and not your husband suddenly slipping the domestic leash you’ve kept him on all these years, then YOU leave the house, so people like the Salamanca cousins don’t come looking for Walt at your home, instead of his new condo. Had Walt NOT been in that house, Mike would not have made his fateful call, and Skyler and Jr at least, would have died when they got home). She is too proud to use subterfuge to get money to Hank & Marie for his treatment (why not have Flynn work his charity website magic again? If it’s good enough for Walt…), so she invents a big complicated story that requires Walt’s participation. She is too proud to be a silent spouse, so she interjects herself into the money laundering, and shoots down Saul’s ideas just to have something to say, she is too proud to admit her ignorance, so she fixates on the car wash, too proud to back down, so she trades access to the kids for Walt’s acquiescence to her scheme. She was too proud to take no for an answer, so she committed the inexcusable frauds she perpetrated on Bogdan. And her hypocritical acceptance of Ted’s excuses where she cut Walt no slack for almost identically-phrased rationales led her to putting him in the hospital, despite her sneering “We don’t do that” to Saul.
Hank likewise, was a victim of his pride. He had to go off looking for Walt on his own, and encountered Tuco. He could not turn down the promotion that almost got him killed with a bunch of fellow DEA agents who were overconfident in their boastful snitch. He kept pecking away at Jesse on his own initiative until he ended up suspended and facing the Salamancas unarmed. And finally, his insistence on being the one to take out Walt got him and his friend & partner killed, alone in the desert with no backup. For all that people love to blame the parking lot shootout on Walt, Marco & Leonel were after the man who killed their cousin, and that was Hank, who encountered Tuco through the misuse of his DEA authority for personal reasons, and was on Tuco’s trail before that. One way or another, the Salamancas would certainly have crossed Hank’s path and the myth of their restraint in acting against LEOs is small comfort to the widows and orphans killed by their tortoise bomb. Hank only received the warning, because of Walt’s value to Gus. If you are going to make absurd chains of blame, the one making Jesse responsible for Hank being alone in the desert when Uncle Jack came calling is much shorter and tighter than any involving Walt. Jesse was the coward who freaked out and burned the meet where he was to have recorded Walt. Yet, he thinks the same man who would be ready to have Jesse assassinated by a hitman in a public plaza won’t bring backup to his money cache? The occasional good idea notwithstanding, Jesse was an idiot from the Pilot through Tohajiillee, and Hank’s pride made him bet the whole case on that thin reed, rather than take it to his bosses and take his lumps.
Hank and Jesse both got into the drug game with all its dangers with no help from Walt, and the idea that he somehow ruined the lives that undoubtedly would have been snuffed out without his help by this point, is ridiculous, considering all the times Walt acted to save them from their own blundering around.
Two out of three times, it is pride that brings down a Breaking Bad character. Their arrogance and obsession with being in charge causes most foes to either take Walt for granted or else antagonize him. Contrary to Mike’s sour grapes final rant, Gus ruined the arrangement by constantly trying to break up Walt and Jesse. He couldn’t be satisfied with waiting until cancer solved the Walt problems, just as Jesse could not be satisfied with the enormous sums of money they were getting or the mortality costs of doing business in the drug game, and had to keep lashing out at Gus, despite all of Walt’s efforts to smooth things over. And then, after Walt finds himself in dutch with Gus because of his loyalty to Jesse, Jesse turns on him and starts panting after Mike and Gus for their approval. Because they appealed to his pride. Gus’ need for dominance, Mike’s need to push around this nerd and Jesse’s self destructive tendencies all drove Walt into a position where he felt he had to take drastic measures. And that’s how his other main “flawless plan” came to work out. That’s how he ended up with the complete upper hand over Skyler.
The show is all about pride. It is Walt’s primary sin, and it is the gateway through which he brings down everyone else. If Gus had been willing to accept the eccentricities of his talent as the price of employing a genius, if Mike had been able to shut up and keep to his own end of things, if Skyler had been able to follow through on leaving him, if Jesse…well, he’s Jesse, so he’s boned anyway, if Hank had been willing to come clean or admit his faults or blindspots, the worst of what “Walt did” to them could never have come to pass.
If it sounds like I am giving Walt a pass, I’m not. In my religious & moral tradition, pride is the great sin of Lucifer, it is the source & motivation of Original Sin, and it is through the choices stemming through that first sin of pride that Satan, like Walt, brings down everyone else. From Crazy 8 to Uncle Jack.
The Devil might be the devil, but if you choose to let him dictate your actions, the infinite justice of a merciful God will still see you damned. IDK if any of that is Vince Gilligan’s conscious morality, but it is consistent, and so was the plot of the finale.
Sorry about that. I just wanted to give DarkDoug a slow clap. That was a great break down of the show.
@DarkDoug – Bravo! Love that detailed analysis.
I’ve always thought that Hank is the flipside of Walt. Both have tremendous egos. Need to prove they’re right. Always want to be in charge. Their character flaws bring around their downfall.
To me Breaking Bad is about selfishness. What one is willing to do in order to get what he/she wants. Lydia wants control. Todd wants Lydia. The Nazis want profit. Meth users want dope.
Maybe that extends to us the viewers. We want violence. We want unexpectedness. I actually expected a quieter episode. But Vince (as the creator) is nice enough to satiate our selfishness LOL.
@DarkDoug– For the first time, I see the point about Skylar: she was an active launderer of meth money. Why are we rooting for her to get off? So Flynn and Holly have a mother… but why not Marie?
I guess it’s identical to Jesse though, as you point out. None of the characters deserves to die, but given all the lives destroyed (on screen, and off, from taking meth — remember that horrific couple and their little kid, the guy whose head was crunched by the fridge? multiply that by 1000s or even 10,000s — that’s the wider social effect of meth) it is not unreasonable that they should spend time in prison, or at least have the serious unpleasantness of being investigated/prosecuted, as Sklyar is.
@BB Knee’s:
Walt could’ve walked away a couple of times. Remember, originally he wanted around $750,000 as a nest egg for Walt Jr. and Holly. He made the calculations in the car with Jesse in the Season 2 premier while they were scared crapless that Tuco was going to kill them. Then there was also the time when he intimidated someone in a supermarket parking lot (I think that what it was) to stay out of his “territory” even if he was supposed to be retired. So yeah a lot of unnecessary deaths because of his greed. Even when he went in hiding meeting Saul briefly he was not satisfied with 11 million dollars but wanted the rest of it back from Jack.
So yeah he once did calculate that he needed less than a million dollars for his children’s needs, but he got greedy and wanted to be in the Empire Business, something he missed out on by disinvesting in Grey Matter-and blaming it on the Schwartzes for his mistake.
At least he accepted that it was all his fault in the end.
Oh as for all of the corrections if you notice most of them came within 5 or six minutes of yours so it is likely people didn’t refresh their pages yet and yes such a big error like that is like waving a red blanket in front of a thousand bulls. :-)
@MWW
Walt wanted to destroy the entire operation including the European one so Lydia had to go. After meeting with Skyler and learning what Lydia did he probably had a sense he had done the right thing for sure if he didn’t already.
@DarkDoug:
Explain how in the hell Hank was a Dirty Cop? And past his prime? he was spot on. And he was ahead of his DEA office about Fring and “Hiesenberg”. Yes Walt was right under his nose but he was family how should he have known that miquetoast Walt was a meth kingpin? I think this is unfair to Hank.
Hunter, I think dude was referring to Mike as the ‘over the hill dirty cop’ or whatever, not Hank.
@DarkDoug, nice use of cozened.
@HUNTER2012 I think DarkDoug was talking about Mike, not Hank (I had to re-read it to be sure, but then later he mentions the DEA agent- Hank)..
OMG!!!! Is was NINE MILLION, not one million.
Also, you might consider that Vince Gilligan, the show’s creator, once commented that Breaking Bad’s trajectory would be to turn a ‘Mr. Chips’ type character into The Scarface. Perhaps that will help frame things.
@Reb how very trolly of you! All your post was missing was a reference to checkov’s ricin!
Marie deserved what she got because she’s a shoplifter. Same with Skyler, in large part for administering indifferent, non-intercourse sex, and on Walt’s birthday.
Was Chekov the 12-step guy who backed his car over his daughter?
BRILLIANT analysis, DarkDoug. If you’re not an English professor at a top-notch university, you should be!
All Skyler has to do is write a memoir (possible title: I Was Mrs. Heisenberg), and she’ll get a couple mil in the advance alone.
Even if the money was just around a million, Walt shouldn’t have gotten the money to his family. This is my most major gripe with the ending. It could’ve been perfect if Walt was somewhat thwarted in this aspect. This would’ve meant that all his work was for nothing, that crime doesn’t indeed pay.
Thanks for the clarification guys, I was refering to Mike when I referred to an over-the-hill dirty cop. I would generally agree with any positive comparison of Hank to Walt, though Hank was not without his own flaws and instances of pride. Mike, on the other hand, was just as bad as Walt, and not as competent outside the narrow area of applied violence, and general experience in criminal activity. Mike fell into the trap of assuming his particular experience was the totality of relevent knowledge, when all too often Walt won because he didn’t know or care what should or shouldn’t be possible. Walt thinks outside the box a lot (hell, the very premise of the show is about him thinking outside the box – cooking meth is hardly the obvious way for a chemistry teacher to cash out), but because Mike knows the box so intimately, we can be tricked into accepting his word as the ultimate truth, and write Walt off as an arrogant fool when he’s really being more prudent than Mike, just on a different scale.
Hank, on the other hand, is a good guy, who let emotions occasionally lead him into tactical mistakes. He never clashes personally with Heisenberg before this half-season, however, so I didn’t include him among the people who benefit from dramatic irony when being compared to, or contrasted with, Walt.
Oh, and Heisenbird, your final point there is very valid, but I think it might actually be a kind of middle-finger-of-fate issue. Walt wanted to provide for his family as an issue of pride, and he is only allowed to do that by completely losing his family and their love and respect, and denying his role in getting them the money. He finally achieves the goal of providing for the kids, when he admits that wasn’t really the goal. He admits that what he liked was doing something he was good at and succeeding, but he’s been forced to give it up and live in exile. Like Ben Linus’ Sideways lecture on “Lost” about how exile and loss of power was the worst fate Napoleon could endure, or Walt’s tangent to his class about the scientist denied his just due for his discovery. Walt himself told Jesse he was not in the meth business anymore, but “the empire business”. He was no longer working to make a profit, he was doing it for the sake of doing it. And at the end of the day, he’s lost that empire, and all he has is the profit that he has fully admitted was just an excuse. The victory of leaving the money was hollow to him, and I’ll bet he took more joy in the act of forcing Gretchen and Elliot to cower in fear and fetch & stack the money and in tricking them his hit-man ruse, than in actually knowing that Walt Jr would have enough money to go to college and take care of his sister.
It was the same vengeful god that dropped a charred teddy bear in his swimming pool, saying “you want to provide for your family? Fine,” and tossing him a crumb, while denying him the feast he really wanted. Walt’s the bum from Scary Movie who Anna Faris gives a sandwich to, instead of the dollar he asked for. Ostensibly more valuable in many ways than what he really wanted, it’s not the precise cheap thrill he was seeking (i.e. a contribution toward his next bottle), so he isn’t happy with what he receives. Walt gets the peace of mind most people would be happy to have before taking down our enemies with us, but he’s firmly established that that is not what he wants.
It’s the same thing with Skyler’s arc when she tried to divorce Walt in early season 3. Getting clear of the monster her husband had turned into was not really what she wanted, she wanted to win, so she found reasons to make Walt jump through her hoops. Rather than taking the kids out of the house with the meth cook’s name on the deed, she tries to bluff him into leaving or legally removed, so she’ll win the battle rather than retreating. That’s why she’s not happy in the end, either. Skyler hasn’t remotely won, even though she & the kids are no longer endangered (and no worse off than if Walt had died without ever cooking meth), because she really wanted to be in charge, and in fact has lost all moral authority in her family, with Flynn comparing her to Walt, and Marie only speaking to her for life-and-death stuff like Walt’s return to town. She’s working at a relatively menial job not at all fulfilling to someone with her accounting qualifications or literary aspirations.
Both the Whites end up with what they say they want at some point in the series, but have no joy in it.
The thing is, though, that the writers are the only Gods in the show, the ones who ultimately decide Walt’s fate. And I just felt that they didn’t decide in correctly in the last minute, when all of their previous decisions pointed towards the direction of genuine consequences.
And yes, my point was that he still won, while everyone else around him lost. He still won in terms of pride (by intimidating the Schwartzs) and in providing for his family. He didn’t deserve either, what more both. If he only lost out in one of those, the ending would’ve been superb.
After watching this, Ozymandias would have been the better series finale for the show. It was like a checklist of fan wish fulfillment. I’m sure many were cheering after Walt’s phone call with Lydia. The Shield, The Sopranos, and The Wire all pulled off much richer series finales and didn’t go for the happy ending. Walt got to admire what he created one last time, and went out like a hero even though Gilligan had said he was no hero and was irredeemable.
Also, Hardwick would like and praise ANYTHING the show did to finish. His whole career now is based on liking things and talking about how much he likes them.
i rly don’t think he went out as the hero. He went out the way he wanted to go out. A hero to himself i guess. but he’s def no hero to me
I think Alan nailed it that the last 2 episodes were like an epilogue. Ozymandias may or may not have worked as the series finale, but the events that transpired in it were so powerful that anything that came after was going to struggle to top it.
The Wire had stronger season finales in seasons 1-4 than 5, which was weak, in a weak season overall.
no it wouldn’t have, it woulda had far to many loose ends.
walt didn’t go out as a hero, his brother n law is dead, his son is going to be happy he’s dead, skyler could still go to jail. did he get some redemption? sure but in the end he’s still dead and his legacy as a person ruined.
But we couldn’t have the neo-Nazis survive now, could we? Short of that, Walt going to jail–eh. Only other option was a different way of dying–less on his terms. Overall, I’d say pretty damn good finale. The thing is, the show started and ended with moral ambiguity. And that is an incredible achievement for a TV show. Don’t forget he died at 52 with no forgiveness from his family. Who would you want to have killed him?
This ending, while satisfying, was like anime fanservice. It gave its otaku teenagers what they wanted. It’s sort of emblematic of the show as a whole – entertainment without anything more meaningful to say, compared to the pantheon (Sopranos, Wire, Deadwood, SFU, and even FNL, The Shield).
I agree with Ed, and I think that Alan captured what I found mildly disappointing about the finale but couldn’t quite put into words. Don’t get me wrong, I still think that BB overall is an A/A+ series and one of the best TV dramas ever, if not the best. That said, I personally found the finale to be a B/B+ episode, which made it a letdown after the past several episodes.
As for fan wish fulfillment, it all did feel too neat for me. Skyler, Flynn, Holly, Marie, and Jesse are all alive. Skyler and Marie seem to have reconciled and to be on reasonably good terms. I think that we’re supposed to infer that Walt’s death will end the criminal prosecution of Skyler. (Though I suppose that Kuby and Huell could have tied her to various criminal acts – fraud in the purchase of the car wash, money laundering, some sort of crime in the Beneke situation – if they were cooperating with the government). The feds likely will keep the White family’s assets under civil forfeiture laws, but Walt has apparently found a way though Gretchen and Elliot to secure his family’s financial future after his death.
Without out giving away spoilers, I contrast that with the ending of The Shield, which left no doubt that Vic Mackey had not in any way “won”. Judging each show’s overall run, Breaking Bad is a better show than The Shield, but the Shield had a notably better finale.
But folks, I still want to hear ideas about what should have happened instead. Someone mentioned the Wire. There our “hero” loses his job fighting the good fight and Baltimore is the same as it ever was. Great show, nice ending, but what’s so special about that?
I kind of agree, but I would hardly call this a happy ending. Skyler is going to tell Marie about Hank’s body and Walt’s family is still in shambles.
Anne – I personally felt that the last couple episodes should have been darker for our longstanding characters. For example, one or more of: Walt’s final plan somehow goes awry and leads to the death of either Skyler or Flynn, Jesse kills Walt, Jesse ends up dead, etc. Personally, I sort of wanted/expected a horrendously tragic ending where Walt’s efforts are utterly unrewarded, as opposed to one where he’s freed Jesse and found a way to get almost $10 million to his family.
Surprised after reading every comment on the first page that no one has noted that we don’t actually know Walt is dead.
A “hero” wouldn’t usually die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, having irrevocably lost his real son and his adopted son. This was a more uplifting finale than might have been anticipated, but it certainly wasn’t a full-on tale of redemption.
Really, Walt’s character arc concluded with two bits of business:
1. He finally took responsibility for his destruction, and laid down his life in repayment. It’s not enough to make it all better, but he did what he could.
And
2. He was self-actualized and motivated one last time by the thing he was good at. I think people hoping for a grimmer ending, and fervently wishing for Walt to be punished on a grand scale (as if the events of the last two episodes weren’t sufficient), are missing that the show was always about both poles: Walt destroying everything around him, but also that this did make him feel more powerful and in control, and that the feeling was real and meaningful. The last two episodes dealt with all the destruction at length. This episode wrapped that part up with a bow of regret (how awful were the last moments with Flynn and Holly?), but also got on to the business of Walt’s last dance with Heisenberg.
I agree with Ghosthead56…who has a happy ending? No one I can think of.
Slackeric; lying motionless in a pool of his own blood tells me he’s dead.
Mark, I saw no “pool”; and it looked to me like he was injured but lying there drinking in all the chemistry equipment. Emergency personnel were there, so he did not need to be moving around to have a chance to live. It will be eternally ambiguous.
As for “neat and tidy”, let’s remember that the previous time Vince wrote a finale, the season four finale which he thought might be the series finale, he made that pretty neat and tidy as well.
I don’t think it’s ambiguous at all. Not one of those cops even paused to try to apply first aid to Walt — which one of them likely would’ve done (real world) *even if* they thought he was beyond help. Walt is a corpse. Your criticism is basically that you don’t see enough blood to persuade you that Walt bled out, and if he suffered a major arterial wound he shouldn’t have remained conscious that long. Most of the blood may have flooded into his abdominal cavity, and it’s possible that the would affected a venous organ like the liver. There’s no rule that says he has to bleed out in 30 seconds or not at all. I agree that in the real world Walt very well might have survived that wound. In the real world, Lydia’s ricin poisoning also might very well have been survivable. But it’s crystal clear to me that we viewers are supposed to understand that in the fictitious world of Breaking Bad, Walter and Lydia are stone cold dead.
“But we couldn’t have the neo-Nazis survive now, could we?”
That, plus the fact that after the massive barrage of machine gun fire about 10 people are utterly dead while every one of the characters the show has invested a lot of time in is alive (though Jack is only barely so, it’s enough for one final exchange with Walt) is the kind of played-out movie device Breaking Bad mostly has nothing to do with. But it wasn’t enough to un-do a mostly satisfying episode, and it does very little damage to the overall assessment of the show.
Walt murdering the Nazis was fine. He could’ve tried to right some things before he died. But what he should’ve happened and made the ending perfect was to fail at the part that started all this–the money. He shouldn’t have been able to get the money to his family. Because at the end, crime did pay for Walt, a theme that BB wasn’t working towards to (see Ozymandias). Vince suddenly flipped the tables at the ending, which made it less memorable than it could have.
” and went out like a hero even though Gilligan had said he was no hero and was irredeemable.”
What show were you watching? In what way does Walt goes out like a “hero”? If vengeance, carnage, and manipulation is your idea of going out like a “hero” then you and I have very different definition of the term. As for characters such Skyler, Walt Jr, Jesse, and Marie still being alive thus give us a unambiguously “happy ending” is kind of ridiculous. Yes, these characters are still alive but the actions of Walter White will haunt them for the rest of lives. Sure Skyler and Marie reconcile but the damage to their relationship is irreversible. And yes, Jesse was freed but my God do really think he isn’t forever scared by his experiences. The ending of Breaking Bad was bittersweet at best. To say that it ended with redemption or purely happy ending is not only odd but kind of dumb.
What an amazing Finale (Felina). Got to love that Jesse survives like Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs (although according to Tarantino he was shot and arrested). Got to love how Walt expires in the meth lab. Alan, what do I watch next…Mr. Steve
Rectify?
Wieners!
It felt a bit rushed.
The beginning with the Schwartz’s was well done, the end with the Nazi’s all having to stand up and be in the room right by the car was a little forced. But ultimately a satisfactory ending for a great show. I just wish we had seen Huell one last time.
Ha ha. Huell’s probably still sitting in the motel room wondering when the hell Hank is coming back.
They left an agent with Huell. Once things came apart after Ozymandias, the DEA got clued in on what had been happening. They would’ve let Huell go.
Huell was one of the last people to whom Hank and Gomez spoke before they disappeared, so I would expect that the DEA interrogated the hell out of Huell, not let him go.
Seems likely that Huell flipped and cut a deal, because based on his reaction to the picture of “dead” Jesse, it doesn’t seem like he was prepared to fall on his sword for Saul or anyone else. I’m speculating, but that could be a factor in why we see Saul hiring the vacuum guy shortly after Walt has done so.
Personally, Huell was a loose end that sort of bothers me. Specifically, I wanted some resolution about the picture of Jesse, apparently dead, that Hank showed him. Only 3 people knew that was staged – Hank, Gomez, and Jesse – so I’d like to know how the DEA reacted to Huell telling them about that. I get that Marie would explain that Hank and Gomez were pursuing Walt unofficially, but she didn’t know about Jesse’s staged photo. The evidence suggests that Hank and Gomez killed Jesse before they themselves disappeared.
It’s perhaps a quibble on my part, but I like that BB normally wraps up loose ends. I’d put it as one of those things like how Walt got close enough to Brock to poison him, which Gilligan has discussed in interviews but was never shown on the show. That one never really bothered me, but I know that some other people thought it was a significant plot hole.
Funny or Die has your answer about Huell…
[www.funnyordie.com]
They weren’t all standing. Kevin Rankin’s character was in that reclining chair, and he got wasted with everyone else. Think about how high a car trunk is – it’s like groin-height. That’s why Walt and Jesse (and Todd) were all the way laying down, and Walt still got hit because he was on top of Jesse instead of flat on the floor.
It also makes sense that all the Nazis (there’s really only like 10 of them) would be in that room, because where else would they be? Wandering around the parking lot? They were all jazzed up that Walt was there and wanted to see what Jack was gonna do to him.
HISLOCAL, It really makes sense that they would all be there in the room exactly by where he parked? He knew they wouldn’t take him somewhere else, and that there would be one guard and right by the door in front of the gun? Walt had never been to that compound before, but he knew the layout and their patterns? No, that last scene and story was just not as well executed as many others.
I’m pretty sure Walt was at their compound when they were planning the hits on the 9 guys in lock-up, Season 4 I think.
Mark in Omaha, they were in a hotel room for the planning against the prison inmates. Walt commented on a painting and how there must be a room full of them somewhere.
Glad I’m not the only one who felt the gun bit was a little forced. Still a solid payoff though.
HIS Local, the place where they were all congregated was referred to as “The Club House”. They all, no doubt, gathered there evenings to watch TV, drink, play pool, and other “manly” pursuits.
I definitely think “Felina” was meant to reference the song more than anything. Ever since I saw the episode title, I’ve been listening to “El Paso.” It’s so perfect, right down to “pain in my side” and dying in Felina’s arms (since Felina was the meth/meth lab). A wonderful final image (very reminiscent of LOST) and both songs in this episode were also pitch perfect.
As soon as I heard those lyrics I knew it was foreshadowing. The suspense was how would he pull it off?
One more thought. Do you think the blasting of a machine gun at the end was a bit of an homage to Scarface, following through on Gilligan’s comparison?
Gilligan did say that the show was supposed to be Mr Chips turning into Scarface.
There were also elements of Godfather throughout. In that respect at the end of Godfather III, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino and Scarface) sits in hid garden but his family life has been shattered. He dies alone.
FELINA- FE iron LI lithium NA sodium
blood, sweat and tears….
It’s actually blood, METH and tears. The name of this finale episode may be the best in TV history.
‘Gilligan did say that the show was supposed to be Mr Chips turning into Scarface.’
No way. Really?
Thanks for one last BB writeup Alan, and I’ll say I’m right there with you in wondering if things wrapped up too neatly. Breaking Bad is so mechanistic that it makes sense the finale would wrap everything up in an airtight fashion, with no loose ends or unanswered questions. But I still just feel…okay about the finale. Not blown away, not devastated, just like, “yup, that’s how it had to be.” It put the last piece of the puzzle into place, and now that we’ve got the whole picture, you get to appreciate the intricacies of the creation. But that just made the ending too easy to compartmentalize, too easy to say goodbye to. Even The Shield, which BB shares more DNA with than just about any other program, found room for a little ambiguity. I’m starting to come around with those saying the series could have ended with Ozymandias.
I will disagree a bit on the cold open though. I don’t think Walt was necessarily praying, at least not in a religious sense. It played to me like a strange moment of self-awareness, like he was pushing up against the fourth wall. A lot of the finale felt like the fabric of this reality had been stretched to its limits: the fuel in the tank was empty, and so was the bag of tricks. If nothing else, the show ended exactly when it needed to.
I loved that they showed how Walt got out of NH, rather than just have him show up in NM. This “earned” his showing up at the Lydia-meeting restaurant & at Skyler’s apartment.
I agree to an extent but every once in a while, things did go perfectly for Walt before he screws it up again.
And something did go wrong unless getting shot by the trick gun was part of the plan. Maybe it was.
My biggest quibble is that it may have left Walt off the hook a bit too much.
And, it wasn’t always Walt screwing things up. There was also Jessie and factors that could’ve be foreseen.
Yes, Walt is an asshole but the show is about a series of assholes making a series of bad decisions.
That’s my main issue with the ending as well. Walt was let off easy, while Jesse, Marie, and the rest suffered for his actions. Yes, Jesse was far from a saint, but he still had it much worse than Walt even though he was trying to “break good.” This would’ve been avoided if Walt failed to get the money to his family.
I see where you are coming from with the reservations about the neatness of it, but it didn’t bother me. Walter White wrapped up the loose ends neatly because he was willing to die to do so. Before, when everything went wrong, it was because he refused to stick his hands into the dirt and blood and fix it; but now, he was.
Walt executed his plans because Walt was willing to die. He told the truth. He finally did the job himself.
Agreed.
Good point. It’s like going all-in at poker (cough cough Boardwalk Empire). It’s going to be a clean ending, one way or the other.
Walt’s plans went awry when Walt was concerned about his own survival. As you referenced he more or less died in Ozmandias… Who us he praying to in that stolen car? God or Heisenberg? Heisenberg needs to get Walter home so he can set it all right. When he no longer area whether he lives or dies, the his plans can flow freely… Would Heisenberg really of been downstream if that machine gun barrel if he truly cares whether he lived or died? Once Walter let go that Heisenberg could die then all his plans could work
agreed like when he managed to kill guss fling he was just backed in to a corner and accepted that he was going to die. Thats what gave him the courage to pull off the ricin/bomb heist.
ITA. Liked how the final shot of Walt echoed the one in “Crawl Space,” too.
Well, I don’t mind being proven wrong, as long as I’m proven GLORIOUSLY wrong, and here it be. Gilligan just outwitted, outsmarted, and outwrote me and damn if I ain’t just a little giddy about it. I gotta admit, I KNEW he was gonna think of something oblique and he did it several times. Good show old Boy!
I think they stuck the landing more gracefully than effectively. It was a little too tidy with the setup for my tastes–The nazis didn’t check the trunk, and they drew things out too long so Walt could set up the M60, and I don’t think Jesse would’ve been strong enough to kill Todd alone so Walt should’ve helped, AND taking a 7.62mm bullet should’ve blown Walt’s chest open–but otherwise, this had a nice package-wrapped climax to it that left a good taste in my mouth.
Looking back, i can see now what everyone was talknig about with Walt’s M60 killing spree being out of character…It is. I guess that just shows how nihilistic I think. I figured that Walt, having lost so much, would’ve been broken beyond his conscience, but now that I see it all played out, it makes sense that he wouldn’t.
I’m still a little pissed that there’s no flashback structure showing what happened with Gretchen in teh past, or reveal of Gus’ real identity, but we DID get that glorious daydream with Jessie woodshopping, which i thought was a flash-FORWARD when I first saw it, and that paid off beautifully.
All in all, well worth the 5 years of watching. Got to admit though, I’m sad to see it go, even though I was willing to wait another week to put off the tension just a little more.
Hey, who says that time in the wood shop isn’t a flash forward?
as far as Walt’s wound, I assumed it was either from a ricochet or debris. He was on the floor (with Jesse) when the gun opened up, so no direct shots to Walt. I was kind of hoping the gun would start up again when Todd peered out the window, but seeing Jesse get to choke him out was soooo much more fulfilling.
@ bbs knees I cheered out loud when that happened.
@DUFFY Because Aaron Paul mentioned it on Talking Bad and said that it was a daydream, which is why it stops when his apron gets stuck when he turns around.
That will teach you to crow about a completely ridiculous left-field prediction before the actual ending arrives. I still don’t get why you think your ending made a lick of sense.
@JOEL You’re right, I’ve learned my lesson. Next time I make a prediction, I’ll be sure to make a list of carefully compiled evidence that helps support my idea and then I’ll present it to an internet community as a theory with a factor for failure and humbly accepting the possibility of being wrong so as to avoid harsh self-righteous discipline by Joel the Troll about…waitaminute…come to think of it, I already did that.
Oh give me a break. You did your fair share of crowing about this. You really need to grow a thicker skin, buddy. Look at this way: your wacky idea even got on the podcast. You’re famous, so suck it up and enjoy your 15 minutes.
EARL DOOM – I never believed your theory, wasn’t a hundred percent sure that you did either, and when Walt said that prayer at the beginning I was certain that it was wrong, but it WAS a hell of a theory. There’s no shame in being wrong, and with Breaking Bad making predictions meant we were all bound to be wrong at times. Very few were as entertainingly, gloriously wrong as you.
And if you had been right, I think I might have cursed your name.
Who is to say it wasn’t a flashforward? :)
Thank god the conclusion didn’t have much to do with Gray Matter. There was just no way I could see how that would have been a satisfying ending.
Okay, so now I’m curious. I’ve read a lot of these threads, but missed it or don’t remember: what was Doom’s theory?
@Slackerinc – Earl thought the M60 was for taking out Gray Matter along with Gretchen and Elliott. I’m sure there was more to it, but that was the essential piece.
The only real stretch was Uncle Jack pausing his execution to prove that he’s not a liar.. Really!? I didn’t realize nazis take such offense to such allegations.. other than that? Perfect ending – everyone says it was too “neat”, but I don’t see a massacre of multiple people by an automatic weapon popping out of the trunk of a car that “neat”- but it was pretty sweet.
@FREEHUELL remember that Uncle Jack wanted to see Jesse killed for being a rat (remember him telling Todd that they should kill Jesse for ratting him out for killing the motorbike kid?).
It wasnt about Uncle Jack being a liar. It was about Uncle Jack being a partner with Jesse who he sees as a RAY. How many times did Jack say “PARTNER?” “You think we’re PARTNERS?”… that seemed to be the point that pissed him off, and he wanted to make the point to Walt, and the room of his crew that he would never partner with a rat like Jesse.
@BB’S KNEES yeah i definitely get that.. i guess it was the “you’re calling me a LIAR?!” that hit me- i definitely cannot wait to re-watch the episode, to catch all the little nuances like Walt getting hit with the schrapnel, Todd ducking out, etc.. seems like every little detail was planned to perfection. UGH i’m gonna miss this show.
EarlDoom, don’t watch too much television or movies, huh? Whatever Jesse’s physical condition at that point, dramatically HE had to kill Todd without Walt’s help. It was a catharsis for him; he’s already been rescued by Walt (multiple times), and this was HIS battle, and his revenge for Andrea, Drew Sharpe, the beatings and the enslavement. I remember an old movie called The Bodyguard (not the Whitney Houston similarly titled one), in which the kid getting bullied takes on the bully (Matt Dillon) while his “bodyguard” (Adam Baldwin) watches. Some things you’ve just got to do yourself, at least from a drama standpoint. Far, far more satisfying for the audience this way.
FreeHuell (love the handle BTW), it might have been a bit of a stretch, but I think Walt knew how to “play” Jack based on his own ego. Jack was boastful too, and parading Jesse out satisfied his ego and his umbrance at being called a liar.
GarySF, totally agree re: why Jesse had to kill Todd.
Hmm. Umbrance? I do not think it means what you think it means. You mean umbrage.
GarySF, agree with you about Jesse needing to kill Todd with his own hands. But i think its important to note that indirectly, he does get Walt’s help. No way in a face-to-face confrontation Jesse can get the drop on Todd like that or overpower him considering the condition he was likely in (likely malnourished, etc). The reason that Jesse is able to choke Todd is directly because Todd has taken the time to (once again!) admire in wonder at Heisenberg’s handiwork. To the end Todd was always in awe, and hero-worship of the ugly, terrible machinations of Heisenberg. Every notable person who died in this episode had it happen abetted their core character trait/flaw: Lydia because of her insistence on routines, Jack because of his pride and unwillingness to let Walt die thinking that he was working with a ‘rat’, Todd because of his blinding worship of Heisenberg, and Walt because he had finally chosen to accept it.
GarySF, it was “My Bodyguard.” Adam Baldwin played the bodyguard. (And the blond guy in the crew of bullies was *not* all-time great 80s bully William Zabka, despite the very similar appearance.) Good example.
I thought the finale was notable for its compassion. The writers have made it very clear in recent episodes that they don’t approve of Walt’s actions, but by letting him die as Heisenberg, and not as that shell of a man in the cabin in NH, they showed that they don’t despise him.
But I do. He didn’t deserve compassion.
He didn’t get the compassion in the end. The final act of compassion he wanted, for Jesse to kill him, didn’t happen. Jesse rebuked his wishes and drove off. He was left to die alone with the creation that led to his downfall. I felt it was fitting.
I’m not sure he died as Heisenberg. The opposite…I think he died as WW, leaning on the myth of Heisenberg to help accomplish his plan. He’d left the hat behind when he visited the Nazis, and Jack even goes on about his head of hair. I think there was a point to that line. This was the death of Walt.
Thanks for the great write-ups, Sepi!
I thought the ending was just right. Quiet and calm (except for the machine gunning) in contrast to the rest of the last of this half season.
For my money, now that it’s all over, Breaking Bad was the best TV show, beginning to end, that I’ve ever watched.
Agreed!
Still the best show to me, I just think that they could’ve done better with the ending; something that would “stick” longer to you.
I loved it! Thought it was fitting he died with his true chem lab. However he was still kinda lying to himself and Skyler when he said did it because he was good at it. I was always under the impression that it was the power that drove him.
Can someone explain to me WHY Walt poisoned Lydia? It did nothing to advance his plot and she’s clearly shown herself to be the type of person who’ll stay quiet and cut and run rather than seek revenge. Maybe if I was given a specific reason it would make sense but I think I would’ve rather they left the ricin alone given all the other threads they tied up.
Lydia kept the meth business going with the neo-Nazis who killed Hank. She kept pushing Walt to come back. He just hated her.
He wanted everything to die with him — the cooking, the distributing, everything. No more Walt; no more Crystal Blue Persuasion. No ties. If Lydia had been left alive, she would have found a way to keep making it. She was like a dog with a bone in that regard.
Lydia had Todd and his people come over to scare Skyler in the middle of the night. That’s a no no.
Lydia was a threat to his family. Much like Walt, she didn’t like loose ends, and she was a loose cannon. If she’d had it her way, Todd would’ve murdered Skyle rather than just terrify her. When Lydia gets scared, people die. Once the Nazis were dead, Lydia would’ve been scared.
Also, when did Lydia learn about the effects of/existence of ricin? When Walt told her he had given it to her, she immediately knew she was toast.
I think because he knew that Lydia would eventually go after his family and kill them just to be sure nothing could be traced back to her.
Lydia was also pushing the Heisenberg blue meth without his blessing. Tantamount to treason, really.
@ Lisa movies, news reports I mean i think most people know that ricin is a strong poison with out watching this show
She wanted to kill Skyler to keep her quiet about the time they met at the car wash. Lydia wanted Todd to kill her, Walt didn’t want to take the chance Lydia would get someone else to do it at some point.
I had the same question about why he was killing Lydia.
When he poisoned her, Walt hadn’t talked to Skyler yet and didn’t know that she had been threatened, much less that Lydia was behind the threats. She wasn’t going to get either him or Jesse back to make that blue meth, and the Nazis were going to be dead, so what was he hoping to accomplish?
If Lydia would have let him retired and if she gave up distributing meth, it’s very likely hank and gomez would still be alive.
Not to mention she created so many problems and ‘buts’ for them and threatened to kill Mike and Skyler just because of a WHAT IF
Even if Walter hadn’t yet talked to Skyler and learned about the Nazis threatening her, Walter did know Lydia. This is the woman who had Chow killed, put a hit out on Mike, and originated the plan (ultimately fulfilled by Walt) to kill all ten of Mike’s guys. Letting her live would’ve been a huge risk. Why take that chance?
Jack’s crew threatening Skyler and Holly was Lydia’s idea and Walt probably suspected that. Skyler did say that she was not to mention Lydia or else.
Skyler mentions to Walt in the Kitchen scene that the three men were very specific about her not mentioning anything about “the lady that came to the car wash”.
The Skyler convo happened after the coffee shop scene? It’s a good question then.
We know from a couple of prior occasions that Lydia was always recommending mass-slaughter as a way out of her problems. As a little protection and insurance for his family after he’s gone, taking care of her is probably wise. Don’t forget too that Skyler is about to try to make a deal with the prosecutor, the details of which won’t be known publicly; if Lydia sees that the charges are suddenly dropped, she might have one of her trademark fits of paranoia and do the worst.
Also, the final conversation on the phone shows there was an element of spite to it. Lydia kept making his meth after he was gone. I don’t know if that would have been enough on its own, but it certainly was a small factor.
If he’s doing it for his family though, as many have suggested, then the scene at the end where he throws her impending death in her face a) makes no sense and b) is an insane regression in Walt from the ‘selfless’ (as he could be) character he was in the finale to the insanely selfish character he’s been throughout the series. She still has two days or so to get revenge and the resources to do it. It’s remarkably shortsighted.
I get why Walt wanted Lydia dead. But why not give Skylar Lydia’s name, and Madrigal involvement, as another bargaining chip.
Lydia connected to intrusion into Holly’s room, future danger to Skyler, et al. . .Or did Skyler not tell Walt that the masked guy asked about Lydia/”the woman who stopped by the car wash”?
Lydia sent Todd to “knock” on the door of “The One Who Knocks”. She screwed herself.
1) I called the Felina reference earlier today, so when I saw the Marty Robbins tape, I said, “MARTY ROBBINS, bitch!” 2). Brilliant episode, but I feel so emotionally drained it’s hard to gather myself. Glad Jesse lived and got to kill that Opie dead-eyed piece of shit. I’m also glad that despite his worst intentions, when Walt actually saw Jesse and the state he was in, his better instincts kicked in. Gretehen was wrong. That Walt was not quite compleletly gone. And somewhere, Mike was smiling as Jesse drove away. And Lydia? At least her face was intact and her little girl won’t think she was abandoned. Which is perhaps more than Lydia deserved.
I think walt planned to rescue jessie any way. People don’t know about Pinkmans involvement do they so he is home free right?
I really think he intended to kill Jesse unti he realized he was not “with” the Nazis. But that’s open to interpretation.
SCKAY – Lydia says to Todd at one point (I think in “Granite State”, but I’m not 100&) that “they are looking for Pinkman”, which I assume meant the authorities.
hmm ill have to watch it again but I mean what do they have on him. They know walts involvement but the only thing that would implicate pinkman is his confession and the nazis had it destroyed.
Don’t forget that when Walt wanted Jesse dead it was because he still had the notion of “winning” and/or getting away with everything, and Jesse stood in the way of that. Once he realized that his family hates him and that he really has lost everything, I think he was able to look at Jesse a little clearer and remember all their history and all the anguish that he’s caused Jesse, and realized that letting him go free was the right thing to do.
SCKAY, were we told the Nazi’s destroyed Jesse’s confession, or did we see it? I think between that and Marie’s knowledge of Jesse’s involvement, he would be a wanted man, given that two DEA agents he’d been cooperating with (which Marie could testify to) are dead.
Small nitpick, but Walt never actually thought Jesse was Jack’s “partner”, so I’d hardly call it an unexpected discovery. He was merely saying that to push Jack’s buttons so he’d feel insulted and produce Jesse. Walt knows enough about these guys and the way they operate to understand they could coerce Jesse into doing their bidding without cutting him in on a partnership.
But Walt seemed genuinely pissed when he realized it was Jesse cooking the blue, when he was talking to Badger and Pete. I don’t think he said that for their benefit, since they are out of the meth game, but I think Walt was really conflicted about whether Jesse betrayed him.
Pissed about the fact that Jesse was cooking, yes, but not necessarily pissed AT Jesse. Think it was more anger at Jack that he kept Jesse alive to cook instead of fulfilling the deal to kill him. He was already angry at Jack for killing Hank and stealing his money. I think this was kind of like the final straw.
I guess I just don’t see how Walt would conceive of any scenario where Jesse leaves the desert with the Nazis to be tortured and killed, and somehow sweet talks himself into a willing partnership with a group that includes TODD!
Here’s where I disagree with you, Alan: This wasn’t Heisenberg tidying up family business. This was Walter White. A Walter White who was playing off the myth he had cultivated, sure, but this wasn’t a megalomaniac running around trying to prove how smart he was, this was a dead-on-his-feet genius with absolutely nothing to look forward to and nothing to lose. That, to me, is why it doesn’t feel like a cheat that everything works perfectly for Walt this episode (except for the whole dying thing). The scales fell away from his eyes and he was finally able to see himself and the world the way it truly was, and because of that clarity he could finally be as smart and careful as he always thought he was.
In essence: Walter White becomes the man he always wanted to be. Too bad it took dying to get there. It’s like something Flanery O’Connor would have written, if, you know, she had been into meth.
Echos my reaction to Alan’s piece. The plan works flawlessly because Walt’s ego–let alone survival–isn’t the primary driver. Not only that, with him being able to see himself so clearly, he can laser in on the weaknesses of others, including getting under Uncle Jack’s skin for reneging on their deal.
Sure, there’s an arty case for having Walt die in a cabin alone and having Robert Forster drive away a barrel of cash. But it’s TV, and Vince Gilligan never loses sight of that. Hell, I winced when the Volvo keys fell down from above. But once Skinny Pete confessed to feeling a little sketchy, I knew I was in good hands.
And as many have noted above, Ozymandias was the climax episode and this was the denoument episode. Final scene in the lab was perfect.
Brendan hit it perfectly. Walt’s clarity, which I believe came about during his self-imposed and lonely time at the cabin, allowed him to come home and set things right, without his old demons – thirst for power & the need to be right – interfering in the process. He was calm, clear and methodical. He even hummed while working setting up the machine gun. He was finally, and after losing everything, to see clearly all the destruction and pain he had caused, and his final mission was not for personal gain, but to try to right some of his wrongs. Very astute observations.
Brendan hit it perfectly. Walt’s clarity, which I believe came about during his self-imposed and lonely time at the cabin, allowed him to come home and set things right, without his old demons – thirst for power & the need to be right – interfering in the process. He was calm, clear and methodical. He even hummed while working setting up the machine gun. He was finally, and after losing everything, to see clearly all the destruction and pain he had caused, and his final mission was not for personal gain, but to try to right some of his wrongs. Very astute observations.
Brendan wins…
Perfectly stated, Brendan. I believe that this is exactly what Vince Gilligan intended. Once Walt came to terms with what his pride and arrogance had cost him and removed them from the equation, he was able to use the Heisenberg legend as another tool in one more improvised feat of engineering to bring about the end that he desired. And without said pride and ego to gum up the works, for once the machine ran smoothly. Did it still take a few strokes of luck and on-the-fly adjustments for him to pull it off? Sure. But those are a natural consequence of any rapidly evolving situation, and with his eyes open at last, Walt was able to adapt to them more smoothly than he usually does. Or, as some have suggested, you can attribute the perfectly executed nature of this conclusion to the omniscient moral force that Gilligan has frequently alluded to guiding Walter and this universe to their most appropriate conclusion. Either way, I think that it works, and works splendidly.
Brendan, Bless your Literary Heart! Love the Flannery O’Conner reference!
To paraphrase:
“Walt would have been a good man if it had been somebody there to shoot him every moment of his life.”
Very insightful comment, Brendan.
That’d have been fine if Walt had payed for his sins first. However, the worst thing that happened to him was that his family hates him. Yes, Hank dies, but that was more of a loss for Maria than it was to him. So yeah.
Agreed Brendan – this was Walter White who like a true chemist has the responsibility to clean up after an experiment blows up in his face
I really liked the ending, I liked how he took one last tour in lab, and then died… it was perfect
I like to think that he was pleased to see how well Jesse had learned how to set up a new lab, that Jesse had really learned from him. He gave an admiring and approving glance at a beaker and especially at a goggle-mask, which looked to be superior to the ones he had used himself.
He got the ultimate teacher’s satisfaction, seeing the evidence of a student who had mastered the art and done well on his own.
FWIW, the episode came in at 55 minutes, so about 13 extra minutes of show with two extra minutes of ads. It just seemed like there were more commercials because the last 18 minutes were commercial-free.
Second, the thing about Walt’s plans is that they always succeeded. There was usually a hitch or consequence he hadn’t considered, and here it was obviously Jesse and his own death. But his plans always ultimately worked. It just required him to get lucky. And in this case he gets lucky again. If the Nazis are producing meth sans Jesse, Walt’s dead and the show is over. But because they’re using Jesse (and because pride is such a driving theme in this show), Walt’s plan ends up working with some luck.
Even to the end, Walt is reckless and not thinking his plans through, relying on a lot of luck. And in the end, luck allows him to accomplish his objectives, even if it doesn’t allow him to escape unscathed.
I agree I don’t think people see the amount of luck he had going into the suicide run operation. His luck was that he was able to live for a little longer and save Jessie.
Much like you, I was surprised by how “happy” of an ending it felt like. Did anything go wrong at any point for Walter in this episode? The only hitch in the plan was that he had to somewhat sneakily get his hands back on his keys.
That being said, I really enjoyed it. It was a good (and definitive end) to the best show since The Wire and The Sopranos.
(and definitive) end*
“Did anything go wrong at any point for Walter in this episode?”
Well, I don’t think he expected to be accidentally shot. I assume he genuinely wanted Jesse to kill him, since he richly deserved it (triply so after giving him to the Nazis for torture AND telling him he watched his girlfriend die). OTOH Jesse, in a way, saved himself by not being able to kill the man who — even after all the horror Walt had caused for him — nevertheless came to his rescue at the very end … though admittedly I don’t know if Jesse would’ve resisted had Walt not already been shot.
I think Jesse would have resisted. In fact I don’t know if the gunshot wound had much to do with it. Once again, Mr. White ordered Jesse to do something he didn’t want to do. Especially with an order that comes so close to the killing of Gale. If Walt wanted to die, well, he can pull a trigger, too.
I don’t think Walt went into that operation intending to live. It was more or less a suicide run.
Regarding him going into it not expecting to get shot i disagree. It is obviously arguable but i believe that in his mind the way he saw it going down was that he walks in there, arranges some pretense to make wure everybody is in the room (including their partner Jesse) and then pushes the button on the key chain in his pocket while standing up and making nothing that would tip them off. As it was the hitch was that he got separated from his keys, and Jack was going to kill him quicker than he expected, so he had to contrive a way to stall by playing on Jacks ‘business’ ethics (calling him out on not honoring the bargain to kill Jesse), which exposed a further hitch that he realized he needed to save Jesse somehow.
I think the better question is, “Did anything go right for Walter White in his life?” Look at how things ended up. He has shamed his entire family in an irredeemable way. His son despises him. His daughter will never know him. He got Hank murdered. Jesse loathes him. Marie and Skyler will never live “happy” lives. At best, he gets about 10 mil to his son, which could never possibly make up for the emotionally devastating loss of his father, uncle, and family honor (even 1 billion wouldn’t make up for it). Everything Walt has ever touched turned to s**t, and he dies with the painful knowledge that it was his own ego that brought all this evil on himself and others, not “love of family” or any other rationalization. About all you can say is that Walt went out in a way that could have been worse. But a happy ending? You gotta be kidding me.
Yes, it was still a relatively happy ending. Why? Cos he was able to accomplish what he originally set out to do, which was make money for his family. And in the end, he found a way to send the cash to his family–something that he didn’t deserve. In the end, crime did pay for Walt, while Jesse, Marie, and others lost what was most dear to them.
I get what you’re saying, but I didn’t have the same issues at all. Breaking Bad has been enough of a kickass show that a kickass ending felt right to me.
It was too neat and tidy IMO but at least they weren’t in purgatory with Walt sitting outside the church because he wasn’t ready to move on.
Or half of the scenes in the last season devoted to what amounted to a dream sequence.
Loved it. Not too neat. Just an enjoyable conclusion. Like a really long movie.
It didn’t punch me in the stomach at all and I was kindof hoping it would. It just felt a little flat emotionally. I think the genius of previous episodes in the final run might’ve influenced these feelings, as it would be hard for them to match. I liked it, it just seemed a little too easy.
I think for the expectations, they did well, but a tough spot for the writers to be in.
The trust Walt instructions Elliot and Gretchen to set up for Walter Jr. is worth just under TEN million dollars, not one million.
I cannot believe how many people have bothered to correct BOB BENSON’S KNEE (aka BB’s Knees) for the mistake he made at 12:01am and acknowledged was a mistake at 12:05am. A search of just this first page of comments comes back with 15 hits on the word “million” in relation to that one comment (the word was also used once in the review). As he said, this has become a kind of “fun social experiment to see how many people will rush to correct me”. I think the conclusion here is that many people watched the episode very carefully, but rushed though the review and comments so quickly in their race to get their own comments (and point out the mistakes of others) in that they utterly failed to positively contribute to the conversation. Is it hypocritical of me to criticize all of you who have “corrected” the $1 million mistake? Maybe….
the correction replies hadnt shown up yet for these people. they didnt rush, in fact it was the opposite, they spent several minutes reading the review and comments before posting. just because you see the corrections now doesnt mean they did at the time.
I don’t think it’s problematic that his plans went off too neatly. From a purely narrative sense, those earlier plans’ problems set up the conflict for ensuing episodes. That wasn’t really possible here.
And I think it’s incorrect to say Heisenberg came roaring back in this episode. I thought this was Walter White finally facing up to what he’d become, and completely tearing down Heisenberg and everything he’d built.
The reason Don Eladio couldn’t kill Gus was explained. In the episode where they show Hector Salamanca talking on the phone while the “Cousins” (as boys play), he states on the phone something like “why are we even still talking about this? Generalissimo!? More like chicken man, you can nevrr trust a Chilean.” Gus was a man of severe inportance in Chile and the cartel killing him would have brought down hell fire on them at that time, thats why Don Eladio says “The reason he is dead and you are not is because I know who you are but know this, you are not in Chile anymore.”
I think maybe this final episode was Walt finally realizing that there is no Heisenberg – it was him all along.
Could be argued this ending was just as neat and tidy as season 4’s ending. Sometimes it’s odd to see Walter’s intricate plan go all according to plan, but if the end of season 4 was believable, digestible and enjoyable, I feel so should the finale.
Good point. It took a long time before any of Walter’s plans went the way they were supposed to. I think with the season 4 finale the Heisenberg persona was finally in full command of his powers and was as far from bumbling schoolteacher Walter White as possible. There was never going to a way for both personas to succeed. When Walter “retired” not only from the meth businesss, but hung up Heisenberg’s hat and settled down to run the car wash with Skylar essentially back in charge of the family (in To’hajiilee) he was once again vulnerable to his subjective feelings of wounded pride and unfulfilled potential and not being respected (the milquetoast Walt that Hank had always needled, the hassled husband, the butt of the joke). Even with all of those millions buried in the desert and filling the A1 Car Wash coffers, I think the moment Skylar (who I don’t hate at all) took back some of her power and started doing things like telling off Lydia, suggesting Walt kill Jesse, participating in making and presenting the video “confession” implicating Hank, Walt was being pushed back into a role in which he wasn’t really “alive” (as he described the feeling in this finale) and was vulnerable to all of the forces that threw all of his early meth-related plans go awry. Heisenburg would never have responded to Jesse’s “I’m burning your money” phone call with the utter one-stupid-mistake-after-another recklessness that Walt did.
This finale did the job the show set out to do. Heisenburg’s plan went off without a hitch (whether Jesse fired the final shot or not, the plan was that he was going to die that day). Mr. Chips successfully turned into Scarface. At the end of Scarface, Tony Montana guns down as many of his enemy’s in one go as possible before succumbing to his own gunshot wound. Why should we be in any way surprised that Breaking Bad ended in very much the same way? (I would argue that Walt did a better job of it than Tony, but then again Gilligan, for all of his Scarface talk, never had Walt use and abuse the product. Come to think of it, that is a little odd. I know it would be out of character but it’s amazing that Walt never tried the blue meth, not even one hit. If I’m wrong about this, please let me know and cite the episode.)
Walt let himself slip out of the Heisenberg persona and this led to his undoing as a Drug Lord, the loss of most of the money he had “earned”, his “empire”, any chance to leave his children with an untainted image of him or with a financial legacy that would come from him, and even the ability to die surrounded by family instead of alone on the floor of a meth lab, but in the end I think it was the best thing that could have happened to him. In the finale we saw both Walt and Heisenberg and for the first time he was able to be honest with himself and the two people he had tried hardest to deceive despite all evidence to the contrary. He admitted to Skylar that he didn’t do it “for the family”, he did it for himself. He finally gave Jesse the honesty he had craved for years by admitting that he was asking Jesse to shoot him not for Jesse’s sake, but for his own. These were the only redeeming actions for this irredeemable character, not setting up a trust through Gretchen and Elliot for his children (though that, too, was a kind of honesty with himself, that giving up on the illusion that his legacy would have his name on it), not ridding the world of the evil of the nazis and Lydia (who was just one person but who represented the entire corporate culture and structure of world-wide drug distibution… what she represented was, in many ways, worse than the bloody cartels because it used the bloodless tactics of corporate marketing, distribution, and putting a pretty face on a machine of death just like Big Pharma and all the rest), or even saving Jesse from the bullets. These admissions weren’t enough to even begin to make up for all the harm this man caused, but they were vital to the story of Walter White, whose life had been a series of lies (many of which were transparent to others*) to everyone in his life, but mostly to himself. That was what I found most satisfying about this finale – Walt finally saw and admitted the truth about himself.
I understand Alan’s issues with the finale though I don’t agree with them all, but I don’t think it’s possible for anyone to be totally satisfied with the finale of a great show for the simple reason that it is a wrenching personal event, the last episode of a show that has made us feel and think for years. No more Breaking Bad. What a depressing thought. So what’s on next?
*Alan had written a number of times about Walt and Heisenberg’s lying/acting skills (or lack thereof) and I hope he will write some final analysis of that!
His Season 4 plan didn’t go off without a hitch–it just didn’t hit him ’til “Confessions”. Remember, his poisoning of Brock is what led Jesse to cry for revenge, which ultimately led to this ending.
Walt didn’t deserve a happy ending and this played as one. What’s more, everything went off without a hitch, very little dramatic tension here. As such, I must rate this finale a mild failure, despite many fine moments. Doesn’t change BB’s status as great show.
Alan’s probably “right” (with the caveat being that opinions are neither right nor wrong). I can’t disagree w/ any of his points. But the backend of this season was so amazing that I don’t see how this ending could have been any different.
I’m so glad you brought up talking bad. I’ve never seen it before, and only recorded in case my DVR got cut off. What kind of host starts his praise by bashing The Sopranos finale? First implied with obnoxious finger quotes and then directly referenced later. How crass and awkward for Vince. And Jimmy Kimmel being there was really embarrassing. What a hanger on.
Small nitpick: “I knew you’d be here b/c we used to meet here every tuesday at 10.” Come on.
Bigger nitpick: I still don’t get that a group of 7 or so guys sitting on 80 million would still be in the meth game. There’s always a chance you can wind up killed when you’re in that world. What can cooking give you that 80 million can’t? Even the narcissist heisenberg knew to get out after 80.
in response to your bigger nitpick becuse people want more your never happy you always want more. If anything the 80 million would make theme even more greedy
I thought that your bigger nitpick was sort of addressed by Todd’s discussion with Jack last episode – it’s always good to make more.
As for your smaller nitpick, that seemed off to me as well as I watched, as did how Walt got the Stevia to Lydia. Getting ricin into an apparently unopened Stevia packet strikes me as extremely difficult.
I really despised that host of Talking Bad and as a result I sort of hated that show too. It might have been more interesting if the writers and creators had been on it instead of the actors.
Oh yeah, Chris Hardwick? Fuck that guy..
@ NINE: You should check out the podcasts on the AMC BB website. They give you exac tly whazt you’re lookming for for each episode: the writers, producers, directors, cameramen and some of the actors discuss everything in each episode very thoroughly, at least an hour long each. They meander and ramble a bit, live and unstructured, and they’re in no way commercial so AMC would never be interested in televising them, but they’re extremely interesting. There’s also a very short except of each one (usually only 5-10 minutes) in video form on the DVDs, but the full audio poscasts have much more to say.
Just a simple “thank you” Alan for navigating while I and so many other viewers went on a great ride.
wow i didn’t see the whole nazis working for gray matter coming. Idiots.
I agree it was maybe a little too neat, but I think it does help the rewatchability of the show. I was wondering how a rewatch of the earlier seasons in the future would go if the finale would have continued down the dark path of this season, even for those who never had any illusions about Walt. I wonder if Gilligan gave any thought to that.
Was not a fan of it at all. The obvious pandering to fans (worse still, the kind of “bad fans’ which critics have been railing against lately – the ones who idolize Walt and fail to recognize his monstrousness) was extremely off-putting. And the fact that Gilligan spends the entire hour letting Walt win and treating it like some big, cathartic and triumphant moment leads me to believe that the final verdict for the show lies on those fans’ side: that Walt is a hero who Gilligan thought deserved to be redeemed.
Darn, you’re probably right. I guess I didn’t think about it too hard. I was happy for the happy ending, but now Walt is absolved. Flynn and Skyler walk way clean (eventually).
The only reason I had even the slightest reservations about this season overall was because it was pretty clear we were heading to finale where Walt saves Jesse from the Nazi’s, giving Walt a touch of a hero ending.
In the moment I thought it played alright, though. I’m not even 100% sure Walt knew Jesse would be there. But I guess that doesn’t change the fact that Walt did save him and got to go out on his own terms, and I can’t really argue with anyone who wasn’t satisfied with that.
You know what, eff all those critics and other self-righteous dillweeds who think they have the right to call people “bad fans” because their interpretation of and reaction to a character in a TV is different than the one they think is right and proper.
Seriously, if people hated Walter White that much, if they thought he was a complete monster with no redeeming qualities, why even watch the show? I’d never watch a show with a man character that I despised. What would be the point?
Re: Walt redeeming himself by saving Jesse — This is something that happened several times throughout the series, at least for me. I’d give up on Walt, only to rethink that whenever he came through for Jesse. Then he’d turn on Jesse and/or do something horrible. Lather, rinse, repeat.
It wasn’t until he poisoned Brock that I was finally one hundred percent A-OK about Walt probably being dead or in jail by the end of the show. I think I would’ve preferred him getting arrested and imprisoned, but dead is arguably worse. If Walt redeemed himself at all by saving Jesse one last time, it still wasn’t enough to make me feel bad about his demise. And I didn’t get the sense the finale was trying to make us feel bad about it, either. Walt’s only a hero if you forget everyone else who makes an appearance in this episode.
@ Chuchundra: It wasn’t until the end of season 3 (?) that I, personally, despised Walt — but by then, I was too invested in Jesse to give it up. Also? The writing, the cinematography, the acting….
Really, ‘bad fans’? How ridiculously elitist can you be? The ending did not have the punches in the gut that some episodes gave us. But Walt hardly died redeemed. He was a man who caused death and devastation in his family and clearly was willing to see many people dead to further his agenda. His son despised and rejected him and his wife was turned into a chain smoking dejected ruin by circumstances he set in motion. His daughter would grow up not knowing her father, but no doubt knowing the shame and destruction he visited on the family. True, he had the satisfaction of knowing they wouldn’t be destitute within about a year, but had the knowledge that he would receive no credit for it. And the idea that Walt couldn’t have contrived the gun easily is ridiculous. Remember the battery he created for the Bounder in the desert? The guy was a genius who could have easily contrived a machine gun. And, he couldn’t manipulate Jesse to relieve him of his life, in the end. He died alone, surrounded by machinery created to manufacture an ugly, destructive product. The fact that he loved those malignant hunks of steel was in no way redemptive. Sorry if Jesse escaping isn’t dark enough. He got away, but will have to flee, penniless. He can’t sell the house, gave his money away, knows his love died and Brock is motherless because of him. He has no family and is an addict. He will be a wanted man. The ending to the truly great Sopranos was mystifying and seemed like a cop out. The ending to the Shield served fitting justice to a bad man and cop, but was a whole different game.
Did you ever stop and think that you were the bad fan all along?
You put WW in a box–he was the bad guy, wholly irredeamable and impossible to root for. Only people who don’t look at the show with any depth and would rather be watching Scarface could root for the monster.
That’s a complete disservice to the show, which portrayed a deeply conflicted character. He was never wholly bad, even if at times he broke that way. And even still the finale didn’t leave him as the glamorous Heisenberg, but a shattered yet partially redeamed man.
“I’d never watch a show with a man character that I despised. What would be the point?”
To see him in interesting circumstances, among interesting people; to gain insight into real-life despicable people; to see an interesting narrative unfold; to see a mystery solved; and hundreds of other reasons. Watch sports or follow politics if you need to ‘root for’ something.
I am one of those “bad fans” and loved the fact that WW won in the end, he went out on his terms when everyone, except maybe Marie, wanted him to live to their specs, just like the real world. Was he good? No. Was he bad? Certainly, but while he can’t be absolved of his bad actions, many were the result of his survival or saving Jesse, that punk-ass addict that brought so much of the shit-storm on Walt. Would I have let that junkie bitch Jane die when she threatened to burn me down? Without a second thought. And saving Jesse’s ass from the Gustavo dealers, that shows more sympathy that I would have for Jesse and his stupidity, along with Jesse’s Crazy 8, Tuco, etc. I’m glad Walt did not die for naught, his Emerson moment destroyed with his confession that he did it for him, he liked it and was good at it, and that it made him feel alive. Boy, to think of the pass everyone gave Gale, Gale was worse than Walt! No, Walt embodied so much of what the show was really about, finally getting to live life on your terms and all the consequences that has, don’t see anyone calling for Jamie Dimon’s death despite all the lives he has destroyed thru Goldman, or all the other corporate f’ers that are destroying everyday people’s lives. One more thing, Mackey was known as a loose cannon in the field that got things done, and when he tried to reform his ways, what happens? Corporate says do whatever you have to to get the job done now, forcing Mackey to go dirty again, and corporate tries to wash their hands of him and his actions. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss….
Great finale. I see your point about it perhaps not being the best episide of the run (and I’d argue Season 4s finale Face Off was also better) but in the moment it was a completely satisfying ending to the best TV show I have ever seen.
Yes, finally a critic who doesn’t pretend the Shield didn’t happen!
Unfortunately, I agree with Alan, just a bit further though. Vince Gilligan didn’t have Shawn Ryan’s guts to give his main character the proper ending.
Everyone knows, Bryan Crasnton, Aarron Paul, Dean Norris that Walt is a narcissist asshole. Saving Jesse didn’t fit the narrative.
Great show, mediocre ending. Yeah, the actions fans will be pleased. But the ending is not haunting in any way; it doesn’t approach what THe Shield did with Mackey or the Sopranos with Tony.
entertained, but disappointed.
Walt has saved Jesse countles times…how does that not fit the narrative? I’m so tired of critics and fans thinking they know better than the creator of a show how it should end, just enjoy the show or hate it but don’t think you somehow know more about the narrative than Vince Gilligan and the writers. I hated the shield finale, it tarnished the whole show for me but im not arrogant enough to start listing ways it couldve been better, it wasn’t my cup of tea and thats that!
Stop with the “didn’t have the guts” nonsense. Guts have nothing to do with it. Its a tv show. Just cuz he went a different direction than you wanted doesn’t mean he didnt have guts. Guys who are huge pussies in real life always talk about other people not having guts
At least Walt didn’t become a lumberjack.
I was disappointed to see them use the old “The Case of the Talking Killer.” That was a bit much. And the Nazi just lets him park where he wants? Come on. And Walt is a chemist right, not an engineer? The contraption he made for the machine gun looked awfully complicated. Yes it’s a great show, but this was not a great final episode.
I actually thought it was an interesting note that Jack’s pride, that he refused to have his rep slandered, was his downfall because Walt’s pride was his Achilles heel more than a few times.
I had no problem with the contraption. Walt is just a brilliant man whose specialty is chemistry. I can fully buy that he’d know how to create a remote control firing mechanism for a machine gun.
Why would it bother you at this late date? Hank arresting Walt, Eladio taunting Gus and Gus taunting Tio Salamanca, they all had Talking Killer Syndrome.
It was a satisfying ending. The scene in Skylar’s kitchen was suitably gutwrenching. I too, however, felt the episode wrapped up loose ends rather snugly. Just a bit of messiness would have been more in keeping with the tone of the entire show.
Thank you Alan for your insightful reviews and thank you fellow BB fans for your input. Made the Breaking Bad experience even better.
Loved it. My only quibble is that the way the last two episodes set us up to root for Walt again felt a little false. That said, I couldn’t breathe the whole episode. I was convinced Walt’s plan would be interrupted somehow. I guess you could call it fan-service, or too neat. But to me, it felt entirely of a piece with what the show has always done.
If you want to subscribe to the moral-force-of-the-universe theory, Walt admitting that he did this all for himself allowed him to see his final plan through to success. Walt FINALLY learned his lesson, and that aligned him just enough with the side of righteousness to allow him to use his final day to actually provide some consolation to his family (Jesse included).
I found it wholly satisfying, even if it took a few minutes to get past the annoyance of being forced to root for Walt again.
I really can’t decide if Baby Blue made me love the whole finale. But I really did love the last 15 minutes, even if it was a bit…too clean.
Definitely liked it…
Appreciate you not getting caught up in the lovey dovey group think going on. Hardly a disaster, but too neat indeed.
We never figure out how Walt gave Brock the poison, but we know enough. But how did he get the Ricin in the Stevia???
Anyway, it’s all good bitches. Loved, loved loved the series. I guess all we can say is that in the end we were supposed to like if not love Walter White all along. Didn’t see that coming.
By the way, that finale shot with the camera rising above Walt, an homage to Lost’s final shot?
By the way, when Walt calls Badger (I assume), did he call him Badger or Beaver?
Maybe to “Lost” a little, but I think much more immediately an echo of the shots from above, in earlier seasons, of Walt on the scanner table, and also of Jesse from above on the playground merry-go-round (which itself echoes the scanner shots of Walt). I thought that final shot of Walt, with “Baby Blue” playing and the cops moving in, was absolutely one of the most stunningly artistically satisfying images on TV ever.
I thought it was more a callback to the end of “Crawl Space”
So is Huell still sitting in the motel room?
The room had cable; he’s fine.
No. Huell was left with a DEA agent. Once Hank and Gomez died and everything blew up, obviously the DEA didn’t just leave him sitting there. He may end up in prison, or he may walk away — but he’s not still sitting in the motel.
One of the first things my family and I said to one another when the show ended: where is Huell? I can only hope he (and Bill burr) will be seen in Saul’s spin off. That is still going to happen, right?
This is in a grand tradition, that stretches back at least to Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. As there, the “true” story ends before a somewhat dreamy and cathartic epilogue. Literary critics have been arguing this technique for centuries now. Time to join in.
Crime and Punishment came to mind for me as well. But the degree of redemption was nowhere near the same in this Breaking Bad finale. I thought it was important that while Walt took responsibility, he didn’t apologize.
From the very beginning, Walt wanted to die in peace, on his own terms, and with the knowledge that his family would remember him as his best self. He did die on his own terms, but he lost his family (in various ways), and that’s a heavy price to pay.
I absolutely loved it. I think it was flawless. Going in if I had known Jesse would get so little screen time, I’d have been apprehensive, but I didn’t really feel all that disappointed with it. This has always been Walter White’s story, and I feel like if we didn’t spend most of the episode with him, it would have been weaker. After sitting out almost half of Granite State, it was great to have him front and center for the conclusion.
I saw one person on Facebook saying the ending was shit. Most people either loved it completely, it seems, or agree with you, Alan, that it was pretty damn good but had a few flaws.
Either way, I think it’s safe to say that Breaking Bad has been a show worth all the admiration and acclaim it’s received, and all the time spent watching it.
I agree, I think it was pretty flawless and remarkable. It was a satisfying ending to a great story.