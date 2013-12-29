Series finale review: ‘Treme’ – ‘…To Miss New Orleans’

“Tremé” has come to an end. I had a lengthy interview with co-creator David Simon about the final season – but more, ultimately, about the past, present and future of his career – and I have a review of the series finale coming up just as soon as my shoes feel like science projects…
“Like, you can only bend so far before everything you’re doing doesn’t matter anymore – until you’ve lost the point.” -Annie
“Tremé” never turned out to be “The Wire: New Orleans,” no matter how much fans of the previous show might have wished it. And “…To Miss New Orleans” didn’t feel quite like any “Wire” finale. There are moments when it becomes clear that the more things change in this city, the more they stay the same, for good or for ill, but this has been a series about evolution much more than its predecessor was. Traditions continue, but in ever-changing ways and often with new players. As DJ Davis notes before the closing montage begins, you can hear a song that you’ve heard a million times, but because of a change in the song, or in your own life, you can hear something wildly different in it than ever before.
The title is a completion of the pilot episode’s “Do You Know What It Means…” (both episodes were directed by Agnieszka Holland), and we hear John Boutte’s version of that song playing over the final montage. We see familial and communal traditions go on, even if some familiar faces are missing: Toni and Sofia once again dance out of the house to Professor Longhair’s “Go to the Mardi Gras,” just as they once did with Creighton, while Delmond, George and the rest of Albert’s tribe go on without their chief.
Janette and Davis wind up together again, but he’s not the man she understandably walked away from so many times in the past. He has grown enough to see value in helping others for its own sake, and it turns out that he’s a kick-ass sommelier. But for all his feints toward middle-age – including his hilarious anthropologist routine during Mardi Gras – he has not entirely left behind the creative agitator he used to be, whether he’s excited to write a song about Godzilla fighting Martin Luther King, or busting Darnell’s chops after Darnell makes the mistake of praising his recent shows.
We see Sonny and Annie reunited, sort of, when she spots him in the audience at the House of Blues and thanks him for bringing her to this city and letting her fall in love with its music. But this is not the shy, manipulated doormouse we met in season 1, nor is he the resentful junkie holding too tight to his more talented partner. The Annie we first knew would never be capable of standing up for herself the way she does with Marvin (and the way we see her continue to do in the final montage, suggesting their detente only goes so far), just as the Sonny we first met wouldn’t be so content with the life he has now as only an occasional dabbler in the musical world.(*) It’s a perfect barometer of how far each of these two has come, and more powerful for the fact that it happens that way, with Sonny just a distant spectator to Annie’s rise, rather than with them having a more direct conversation.
(*) In our interview, Simon points to Sonny as one of the characters who got short shrift due to the 5-episode final season. This is Michiel Huisman’s first appearance since the premiere, and his scenes are largely a rehash of what he and Linh talked about at the end of last season. I suppose at this point, his struggle is so relatively small-scale – find some low-level gigs while staying sober doing it – that it makes more sense to marginalize him than other regulars at this stage of things. But the Alan Sepinwall of 2010 would have been shocked at how much he would grow to like Sonny by the end.
Delmond completes the home repairs Albert couldn’t (that house itself has come pretty far from the shape it was in when the series began), and he decides to embark on a future that will involve his native city, and raising his baby in his father’s tradition, but he remains his own man in other way’s. Despite Albert’s request that he lead the tribe out on Mardi Gras, for instance, Delmond insists that George do it, since he has seniority and will be there from year to year. That he’ll be living in both cities is framed as honoring a promise he made to Albert, but we also spent the past four seasons watching Delmond reconnect with the city at the same time he was finding value in his father’s traditions. He’s making this decision for Albert, but also for himself.
The depiction of Mardi Gras has been an annual “Tremé” highlight, and if we had to have a half-season, it feels right that most of the major business should conclude by Carnival time. The parades offer light moments, like Antoine’s wandering eye returning when he runs into some old female friends, or Antoine acting like an overgrown kid at the possibility of getting his son to throw beads to him. But there’s room for darkness as well, as LaDonna and the boys get caught up in the real-life shooting at the 2009 truck parade. LaDonna’s fear, and her need to let the boys know she’s okay (and vice versa), provides one final chance for Khandi Alexander to show us just how great she’s been in the role (and, as usual for a David Simon production, how ignored she’s been by awards voters).
We close with an image that simultaneously speaks to the difficulty of fixing the city’s problems, but also to the great communal spirit that draws and keeps people, and that made New Orleans such fertile storytelling territory these past four seasons. The enormous pothole that claimed Davis’ car in the season premiere (which took place nearly four months before the events of the finale) still hasn’t been fixed, but the junk he put in the hole to warn other drivers has taken on a life of its own, turning into an urban scarecrow festooned with Indian feathers, Mardi Gras beads, and even a mask. It’s a headache in so many ways to live there, but by the end you understand why it’s so difficult for someone like Terry Colson to leave, why LaDonna fought so hard, multiple times, to get back, why Davis and Toni and Antoine and others act like there is nowhere else in the world they could imagine living.
Farewell to “Tremé.” It’s been one hell of a party.
Some other thoughts:
* In our interview, Simon explains why there was never serious thought given to trying to make it to the Saints’ Super Bowl victory, and/or the BP oil spill. But he does slip in a mention of the former in the closing montage, as Indiana transplant Colson brags about the Saints beating the local Colts.
* Even Nelson gets to do a good thing on his way out of town, tricking Tim Feeney into giving Janette her professional name back in exchange for a spot in a jazz center that will never be built. It was always interesting to see how the series treated Nelson, who on the one hand is a parasite who’s figured out how to make money without actually doing anything, but is also presented as someone who developed a genuine love for this town, who was open (at least a little) to things like Davis’ Rampart Street plan, and who here does this enormous favor for Janette. He was never treated as villainous in the way that some of the worst politicians on “The Wire” were. Of course, you could also look at the hustle of Tim as Nelson looking out for his own self-interest: by improving the chance of success for Janette’s new place, he also improves the chance he’ll be able to eat her cooking again the next time he’s back from Texas.
* Toni and Terry’s stories also got short-changed to a degree, but even as he has to leave town (and her) to escape the repercussions of his testimony, we see that their tilting at various windmills wasn’t entirely in vain. Officer Wilson, for instance, finally gets arrested, with Joey Abreu’s father there to watch the perp walk.
* The closing credits included a tribute to “the musical and cultural community of New Orleans,” and also one to writer/producer David Mills, who died on set late in production of season 1.
So go read Dave Walker’s final episode explainer, read the Simon interview – which includes a discussion of the real-life inspiration for that final image – and then, for the last time with “Tremé,” what did everybody else think?
Loved it, loved Dr john. Grew up on the last waltz and his live version of such a night and it sounds so great. This show is great in its own right and its upsetting it probably won’t get to that cult status that the wire achieved
Yes! Loved the callback [if you can call it that] to The Last Waltz – another epic farewell show.
The depiction of Nelson isn’t too far off from Carcetti. Idealistic and fair minded, but fully capable of selling his soul and unable to resist certain conveniences. The should-be-a-villain-but-is-likeable perspective also kind of reminds me of Alan Alda on West Wing.
Maybe what Carcetti started as but not what he became
Oh, I think Carcetti went full villain by the time The Wire was done with him, selling out pretty much every ideal he had in order to keep climbing the ladder. The difference, I guess, is that Nelson was never presented as having ideals in the first place. He’s a con man, but he’s not a hypocrite.
Nelson seems more like a villian than Carcetti. Nelson is only motivated by money. Ok, he fell in love with NOLA…but his actions would have the indirect consequence of destroying parts of NOLA that he loved. The jazz center would hurt the dive bars that he himself enjoyed.
Carcetti, on the other hand, had good motives but kept selling them out. Some might say that’s worse, but I feel like each sell-out was rationalized with the “once I move one more rung up, I’ll have the power to do good”. Yes, that ladder climbing was driven by ego, but at least his ego was tied into do-gooding
Carcetti is definitely a villain. Just look at how he betrayed poor Ned Stark.
I agree with Sepinwall about Carcetti by the end of The Wire.
I feel like Nelson is almost Carcetti in reverse in that towards the end of Treme he’s pretty likable.
The thing is, while Carcetti is sufficiently fleshed out as a character, Nelson isn’t, naturally because his role isn’t as major as Carcetti’s was. Nelson is ambiguous at best from start to finish imo
Really going to miss this show – tv, for all the talk of a golden age is still a medium full of cops, lawyers, politicians, and doctors. David Simon made a show all about musicians and, by extension, the lives of artists. I think the show will eventually get its due when people want a cultural artifact of this particular time and place in America. To me, it says a hell of a lot more about modern life in an American city than any other show on tv.
Despite living in Texas my entire life, I have somehow never visited New Orleans. It’s a place that I’ve always wanted to visit but for one reason or another, never have. The past four years, Treme has provided an experience that has caused me to fall in love with this city that I’ve never visited.
I understand why Treme has never gotten a larger audience, and I’ve rarely recommended it to friends. It’s the kind of show that needs its viewers to truly love it. But on those occasions that I have had a chance to discuss it with people, I’ve always described it as a show that provides us a chance to visit with friends that we never knew we had. We get to watch these friends piece together their lives from a tragedy into something resembling normalcy. It was never flashy and it required patience but, if you had that, it was such a rewarding viewing experience. Treme isn’t the best show I’ve ever watched, not was it ever my favorite. But it might be the richest television experience I’ve ever had.
My French and Creole skills are both non-existent so I don’t know if this is correct but hopefully my sentiment comes across:
Bonjour, Treme. You will be missed.
i described the show to my sister in law exactly the same way.
You’ve put this so well there’s no need to add my own comment, except to say that I am going to miss this city. I’ve been there once, but not for Mardi Gras. I’ve never seen a second line. I couldn’t afford to eat in the best places. But I had red beans and rice in a small tavern, beignets and chicory coffee. And I’m going to miss these people and this city. In one of my alternate universes, I live in New Orleans.
I feel exactly the same. My heart belongs to Paris (sorry, I’m french), but my soul now is deeply in NOLA, its people and its awsome music as I just saw the final episode. Merci de tout coeur à David Simon, all his crew and every single unforgettable face of his wonderful cast.
I’ve left bits in France as well – Avignon – I tried to dance on the bridge but my feet hurt so much all I could do was stagger in a sorry circle. Chartres – it rained, but I sat within the labyrinth and listened to a Latin mass, feeling very medieval but for the metal folding chair. Paris – money all gone – still, white wine and creme brule once a day no matter what.
Nelson is a clear narcissist who does a good thing because it benefits him. But does that make him a bad guy? No. He is a likable leech.
This episode ended perfectly, I love the way Simon and company ends their series. I thought of the wake for McNulty where the producers paid respect to Colesberry as the camera panned the bar when LaDonna blocked the image of the Big Chief. The journey is the most important thing I took from this series, as the Wire it was about the small victories…when Bubbles finally walked up the stairs in his sisters home. Watching Batiste become a better father, mentor, and teacher was well worth it. Janette getting her name back, and Darnell giving Davis praise for his work ethic was fantastic. I loved the show as well as the reviews, all the best to the fans and hopefully Simon and company will continue to create great works. After reading your article with Simon he stated he recognizes the ceiling with HBO, do you think he might venture down the Netflix path?
Certainly, Netflix came to my mind when he started talking about looking for a new creative insurgency. Would Netflix have interest in him? Who knows? I think HBO likes being in the David Simon business for what it says for the brand, but his stuff mostly hasn’t been good for the actual business side of things.
Alan, Khandi Alexander is doing a great job on Scandal as Olivia’s scary mother. So she may finally get noticed for awards as a guest performer on a show.
I’ll miss Treme’ but at least it ended better than most shows such as Dexter.
Lee, you might “enjoy” (that’s probably the wrong word) Khandi Alexander’s work in “The Corner.” A dark, dark themed miniseries from early HBO, recently repeated. The cast if I’m not mistaken got various black entertainment awards but was I believe passed over for Emmy. I was amazed at Ms. Alexander’s range from other things I’d seen her in including comedy–and rewatching The Corner recently I was amazed at the other performers as well.
After reading the interview with Simon, would love to see him take on education as his next project that won’t make any money. He’s spot on with the education system in Treme, with Antoine, and in The Wire with Prez. I realize Ed Burns taught in Baltimore an provided insights for S4 of The Wire, but Simon must have a soft spot for teachers because he keeps making them sympathetic characters. Aside from junkies, teachers find more redemption than his other characters.
yes. no tv season will ever beat the wire season 4 for me.
I loved this show but it broke my heart, both with its content and also with how it was received. No it wasn’t The Wire: NOLA…it was something (in some ways) even more special.
Hank mentions it up-thread: we won’t really be in the Golden Age of TV* until there’s more niche shows like this. Hopefully once the Networks cannibalize themselves we can have a new business model where quality niche shows can thrive.
Sadly, I don’t think Treme’s audience will grow post-mortem. It’s not a show that hooks you right in, and can’t be binge-watched. I struggle to imagine how a new viewer will consume this series. Judging by how low it ranked, I don’t think most TV critics bothered to watch it either.
I guess I’m just happy I got to experience the ride. Bravo.
sorry but what do you mean by new viewer, someone who’s new to TV series in general?
man IDK if I’m alone in this but I was more easily hooked into Treme than the Wire (though ultimately I appreciate the Wire more). And IDK if I have a TV addiction problem, but I binge watched the shit out of Treme during the 4 days before a midterm, tirelessly. It’s a thoroughly enjoyable show that created an organic and genuine curiousity about where these characters’ lives would lead, what would happen to them in the next episode etc, without the use of cliffhangers and other cheap tricks
Anyway, while I think the show needs an open mind or an acquired taste, I’m optimistic about its post-mortem viewership because of my own experience and also because I think open-minded people with taste are increasing. More and more people are watching ‘quality’ TV. Some percent of those people will move on to ‘revered’ TV, shows like the Wire, Deadwood, or more abstract shows like Treme. So, as the # of people watching quality shows increases, so should the # of those who move on to something higher…
anyway, no matter the case, I’m happy I got to experience all four seasons as well, and I hope more people will experience it
Beautiful!
Laissez les bon temps rouler.
Eh bien, chere …
I’m really going to miss this show. I went back to New Orleans for the firs time in years in early November and leaving was so hard.
So sad to see it end. There’s never been anything like this on the air, with all the live music sequences, wonderful performances by actor/musicians. Great ending, but will really miss this show. Being a musician myself it’t the best thing I’v ever seen, a real tribute to New Orleans, and a peek inside a very rich culture. Very well done, but goodbye….
I loved this show and I’m really going to miss it. I loved the show for what it wasn’t, which is everything else on TV (good and bad).
So many scenes in that last episode, starting with the tribute to Big Chief. The parade shooting was particularly interesting in how matter of fact it was presented. The show had a hard time not making New Orleans look like a music/food lover’s paradise, but it never shied away from the problems in the city, both with crime and corruption.
I’m glad HBO gave it as much time as they did. I’ll miss these characters.
Laisse les bons temps roulent… Au revoir, Tremé…
Or maybe it needs to be *rouler*
See LJA’s comment above for the correct spelling.
I loved this show . . . I’m from NJ & it drove me to really discover New Orleans music & musicians (which I had only listened to a little here & there before – mostly Dr John & Beausoleil) & inspired my wife & I to go to Jazz fest in 2012 (a bucket list trip for sure). We will definitely miss it, but I hope to continue to explore the culture, listen to the music & visit NOLA again (& again). Thanks for shining a light on this great city, fascinating culture & very cool musical tradition. I understand that it has its problems, as do most American cities (I’m from Newark), but none have its tradition or culture.
Now I think I start to get it . . .
Bill O.
PS going to see Trombone Shorty in New Brunswick in March . . . a little bit of NOLA in NJ . . .
I was always a jazz fan and a foodie who loved New Orleans cooking, but this show brought together a lot of what I loved about New Orleans, plus the politics, in a way that I hadn’t considered before. Oh, and I figured out which album of Donald Harrison Jr.’s they took the idea of Delmond’s hybrid album from (Indian Blues, recorded with Dr. John and originally released in 2001). So even for me, it was revelatory. And deeply beautiful. I’ll really miss this show.
Incidentally, Harrison and Dr. John have a new album out together that was released in November (just in time for Treme the series to sunset) — New Orleans Gumbo, which features a number of classic NOLA songs with a few new ones. Give it a listen.
I am so sad to see the series end. It woke up in me a fire to go and visit New Orleans. I have never been, but I love the culture and the music. So Long Treme, See ya soon, New Orleans.
Hmmm…I guess I’m the only one who was underwhelmed. There was only one thing I specifically didn’t like: The stuff with Annie making her record. There is something totally false about it – mostly with the manager/producer/svengali part. I guess I just didn’t believe the kind of star she was supposed to be trying to become and I know, from my own experience, things don’t really work that way these days. But mostly, I just sort of drifted off with this. I did enjoy the other seasons quite a bit. But I’ve never been a fan working class blues so I was always much more interested in the story and the characters than the increasingly overt need of the show to force the audience to constantly celebrate all the music. Maybe it became too heavy-handed. I also think the vitality of the stories petered out. I just found this season became less and less interesting. I don’t mourn it’s passing.
i must say that i fell in love with new orleans through Treme. only thing i could never understand was why the emphasis on not trying to improve things there. are we saying that the only way a really good musician can be born is to incubate in a slimy war out knife fighting bar?
made me fall in line with New Orleans and i really enjoyed the show and the music. only thing i never inderstood was why all the angst about improving things? are they saying that the music will be lost because only great music artists come out of back room bars and dives?
I don’t think it’s about saying only great music comes from back room bars and dives, but that a cretain music tradition does. Great music can be found in other places too, but there’s something to be said for ‘folk’ or ‘street’ music traditions too.
The ending vaguely reminded me of the “Six Feet Under” finale. Obviously everyone didn’t die like SFU, but just the glimpses of their lives unfolding and going on. I think this was a terrific finale, very fitting.
I got that vibe as well. SFU remains my favorite finale of all time
What a wonderful show, and I feel grateful I got five more episodes to live (and die…RIP Big Chief) with these characters. NOLA is my favorite American city, so to watch it portrayed so faithfully, affectionately and beautifully was very enjoyable. Simon didn’t capture the whole of the New Orleans I know (not everybody down there maligns the Quarter, particularly specific restaurants), but it got the important stuff.
-Whoda thought I’d end up not actively hating Davis, but in fact actually liking him? Miracle, really, considering how grating he was at first. I guess, not unlike the ladies he ends up bedding, he kept hanging around, I found him amusing, and he wandered into my tv bed/heart before I’d realized what happened. Great scene with him as the sommelier! He was really good, a born and bred wine snob. And I, too, love Janette. I thought it was fitting his road scarecrow was the central metaphor for the show. It looked like the hole was even filled in with all the crap still on that spot. Just perfect. People there don’t see NOLA as something that needs improvement, but just something that is. It keeps things from getting better (schools, govt, etc), but it also keeps its spirit intact.
–
-same (sorta) with Nelson. Simon redeemed him as much as he could be redeemed. He’s still Nelson, in it for the money, but he ended up loving that city, he ended up “getting it”. It was great to see him use his powers for good instead of evil when he fleeced Feeney. GREAT scene.
-It’s a matter of personal preference, and it’s obvious Alan takes a different position, but I don’t like Khandi Alexander. Her type was vital (loved when Larry described her as bi-polar) to the story, I just don’t like watching her. She’s always so clearly “acting” in her big dramatic moments, it tells me she’s not that great an actor. Sort of like you don’t want fish to smell fishy. Anyway, that’s the sense I get from her.
Bon chance to all my shorties down on the bayou–Antoine, Sonny, Annie, Dr. John , Delmond (how great was he?!?), Colson, Melissa Leo’s character and daughter. Go to Parkway and have a surf-n-turf in the spring, and wash it down with an Abita Strawberry for me.
Thanks for the reviews, Alan. Happy New Year to all of you.
Timm Sharp, is that you?
Timm S, respectfully: did you watch the whole series and everything Khandi did, and did you understand her character? Have you seen her in her other work (e.g. The Corner)? She was playing something difficult to play in Treme, and one of the facets of that character is that part of how she got where she got is a form of acting, because of elements of gender, race and class and because a bar owner has a job not unlike a hooker in some ways: the customer is always right. I treasure her scenes with Clark Peters where it implied that she was able to let down her guard with Big Chief and be real, and that though that blew up her current tenuous relationship with Larry, it partly healed her relationship with Antoine. Geez, you didn’t think she “over-acted” her rape scenes, did you? If my point is unclear, watch the scene where she goes after Victorine with honey instead of vinegar for leaving Antoine off the guest list–she’s acting on the phone and stops acting when she hangs up, using both her up-from and her adopted social class in the process. Pure gold.
DB Cooper, nice to see we found you, and no, I’m not Timm Sharp. Although I’m sure he’s a fine man.
Kathy–I have seen everything she’s done, and yes, I saw every episode in the series, and I’m just not a fan. You make some good points about moments, but I just differ in my reactions to her performance. In fact, I found her acting in the post-rape scenes very melodramatic, which is a turn off for me. I quite enjoyed her more subtle work, as in the Second Line when her mom died. But I didn’t like the whole of her work on Treme.
Thanks for the comment. I appreciate the feedback. Cheers!
Timm S., agree to disagree, but what do you mean the second line when her mom died? David Maurice died (her brother who worked for Janette at the 1st restaurant). What epi is the acting that you like in, then. And if her mom is dead, who did they put in the nursing home? You’re not fast forwarding through her work are you? Cheers.
It was her brother, you’re right. Slipped my mind they just had Thanksgiving (or some such meal) with her mom a couple eps back. Thanks for clarifying.
And no, as irritated as I get with certain characters/story lines on shows, I don’t ff through scenes, particularly on a show less about plot and more about just sitting in that place, like TREME.
very good feels. As a series finale I don’ think it felt too different or more ‘final’ from previous season finales, but it’s very fitting for the show. I’m going to miss the music so much!
But hey, you forgot to mention the potential beginnings of the torrid love between LP and Sofia! heh
Was sophia a bad actress? I never noticed it before this season, but something rubbed me the wrong way in these last five episodes. Her playful grilling of LT sounded very fake, as did her cab ride “have a sausage and think of me”
Poor L.P. While I enjoyed seeing Chris Coy back again in his alter ego, I think it’s unfortunate that they linked his character romantically (implied) with a character he told emphatically that she shouldn’t have dated a guy his age last season. Seems kinda hypocritical for a principled character.
I think, like some characters, L.P.’s story got short shrift because of the truncated season. His affection for Toni and Sofia was clear, but it wasn’t romantic. If he needed to have a love life it should have been at least a little bit hotter than what he had with the daughter of a colleague. Yikes.
Treme’ was a thing of beauty. I will miss it.
David Simon and Eric Overmyer has captured the true essence of New Orleans in their series Treme. As a native of New Orleans, I have witnessed many TV shows and movies that depict the city as a caricature of itself, but Treme was dead on in its portrait of New Orleans. The creators captured the nuisances of New Orleans that only locals or frequent visitors of the city would know; a testament that Simon and Overmyer did their homework in capturing the essence of the city. My thanks to both of you for giving us a series that brought a tear to my eye many times and stirred emotions deeply buried in my soul. Many of my friends faced struggles like the characters in Treme, and this added to the authenticity of the series. Just like New Orleans, the series mad you cry then laugh, mourn then rejoice, be doubtful then hope. We dance at funerals, parade in a ravaged city, cling to our traditions while embracing the future; that is the juxtaposition of living in New Orleans. I am sad to see the series end, but I grateful that our story was told. Thanks David and Eric.
One of the best series produced for TV. All around, story, cast, acting, location(s) and MUSIC! Always music!
Can anyone tell me the name of the song Dr. John played when he came out for his encore and the name of the artist that sang during the closing credits. Thanks
I loved this show for all of its characters and my free ticket into the clubs and music of New Orleans. Wish it could go on and on…
I will miss this show so much. The characters were rich and vivid, and the city itself was brought to life. What a loving homage to a strong, artistic community.
LAISSEZ LES BON TEMPS ROULER, NEW ORLEANS!