Series finale review: ‘Wilfred’ – ‘Resistance’/’Happiness’

A few thoughts on the series finale of “Wilfred” coming up just as soon as I pull a dove from behind your ear…
I have to admit to losing touch with “Wilfred” for much of this final season, between the move to FXX and a feeling that the show had largely outlived its usefulness. David Zuckerman has talked in the past about not wanting to let the show get swallowed up by the mystery of who or what Wilfred is, but most of what I saw of the last two seasons suggested that the show ultimately couldn't avoid that trap. And, as a result, it went from a darkly funny comedy with a minor mystery element to a very dark psychological drama that would occasionally pause for a joke about Wilfred's sex life or eating habits. Some isolated parts of this worked – the episode a few weeks back where a drug trial briefly gave Ryan a glimpse of a world where Wilfred is a character on a TV show played by a human actor looking very much like Jason Gann was among the series' most fascinating, and about the most meta recent episode of television you can find outside of “Community” – but the premise of the show and its characters ultimately weren't built to handle this level of introspection and paranoia.
That said, the Zuckerman-scripted finale provided an answer, and a satisfying one at that. The idea of Wilfred as the dog god of the cult led by Ryan's biological father was too convoluted an explanation to work – but then, I think any explanation other than the one Zuckerman chose would have been. Ryan is the mentally ill product of mentally ill parents(*), and Wilfred is merely the Tyler Durden-esque manifestation of that illness. This fits almost everything we know about Ryan, and the finale explains how certain past incidents (say, Ryan waking up with the shock collar around his neck) could have happened if Wilfred was really just a shaggy dog(**).
(*) Because I missed parts of the final season, this was the first time I realized that Mimi Rogers had to replace Mary Steenburgen as Ryan's mom. Not a bad substitute, and I understand about scheduling conflicts with guest actors (Steenburgen is on the next seasons of both “Justified” and “Orange Is the New Black”), but it does seem like a tricky thing to swap out actors in key recurring roles (I understand Billy Baldwin also replaced Dwight Yoakam as Bruce) on a show where the main character has hallucinations. For those who watched the full season, was there any in-show acknowledgment that either character suddenly looked different?
(**) This reminds me of my youthful attempts to figure out how certain “Calvin & Hobbes” stories – say, Calvin pushing his dad's car out of the garage – could have happened if Hobbes was really just a stuffed animal. I never did come up with a satisfactory answer. And I look forward to some obsessed “Wilfred” fan now rewatching the entire series to present theories for every incident where Wilfred seemingly did something physical independently of Ryan.
That Ryan doesn't end up with Jenna, instead finding the happiness promised by the finale's title in choosing to keep the Wilfred hallucination alive as his best friend, feels tonally right for the show. He's never going to be fully healthy, but you can imagine a scenario where Wilfred keeps encouraging Ryan to be bolder in his life, while Ryan is now more free to ignore some of the more self-destructive advice.
Ultimately, there were probably two seasons worth of story from this premise, but as closure, “Happiness” worked.
What did everybody else think? If you stuck through all four seasons, did you feel it was time well-spent? If you skipped parts of the run but came back for the finale, did it work for you? And if you stopped watching years ago but just read this review to find out Wilfred's true nature, does that feel satisfying?
I held out and watched the whole show. The first two seasons were terrific and they were light years better than the last two. That isn’t to say that there weren’t pleasures from it, but this year in particular you got the sense that the seams were really starting to show and it sort of felt like they were spinning their wheels and just made some things up to kill some time.
I can’t recall if there was any acknowledgement about the mom looking different (I feel like there was?) but there were several jokes about Dwight Yoakum’s absence, which was in and of itself a real shame because he was so good in the role.
I didn’t hate the ending, but I didn’t love it either. I thought everything about the way they handled Jenna since last week was too much all at once after such a long build-up. The most satisfying and emotional part for me was when Ryan sat with Wilfred while he was dying and you saw him as a real dog for the first time. I agree that the way they handled it fits tonally for the show, but I admit, I was kind of hoping it would end with Ryan acknowledging and trying to heal/move on with the mental illness issues.
All in all, I’m glad that I stuck around for the show and I will miss it. At it’s best, it was bizarre and sweet and hilarious and there wasn’t really anything else like it.
When they replaced an actor wilfred would did they do a cleanse?
When they replaced an actor wilfred would did they do a cleanse?
They did briefly acknowledge the actress switch for Ryan’s mother in a throwaway line. Either Ryan or Wilfred (pretty sure it was the latter) said something about how Ryan’s mom looked really different from the last time we saw her, but that was pretty much the only mention of it.
I was very disappointed. I feel as though the last season was thrown together by a group of writers who were not on the same page and the finale was extremely rushed, cheesy and confusing. Too be honest the Australian version had a better ending (and I wasn’t too fond of that one either). FXX: where good shows go to die.
I found the 3rd season very frustrating because it didn’t add much to the “What is Wilfred” discussion that already hadn’t been done before. And the little animation on the rating explanation card after every commercial break made it pretty clear what Wilfred was.
They did mention Ryan’s mom looking different when we first saw her this season, and it was explained as her looking better because she had gotten better.
There were a few lulls throughout the series, but I thought overall the show hilarious, insightful and original. And a very satisfying and fitting conclusion.
Wilfred did mention something about the mom looking different the first time we saw her this season. Not sure about Bruce though.
One of the funniest comedies on tv, I’ll definitely miss it.
I still really enjoyed the show this season. The dog-god stuff was convoluted but I still found every episode engrossing.
And this ending was pretty dark (Jenna’s gone, Wilfred’s dead, and Ryan basically chooses to keep his mental illness rather than to try to overcome it), but I think it was the best ending possible for this show.
Overall I felt it was the opposite of dark, actually.
Jenna: Ryan realized he was placing Jenna on a pedestal as some sort of ideal woman when in fact she’s a very weak/flawed individual, which those who’ve watched from the beginning have seen. He grew as a character because of the experience of getting her and losing her because she’s too afraid to take a chance at real happiness. I’d say that, while he didn’t get the girl, he definitely gained from the experience far more than she did.
Ryan’s “Mental Illness”: I think Ryan’s mental illness was that he was running away from parts of himself. He was trying so hard to be someone/something he wasn’t while denying his true self that he had a mental breakdown and the man in the dog costume was the manifestation of this. Wilfred the man was the part of Ryan’s psyche that Ryan was attempting to repress if not escape, given form by his childhood memories in the cult. Only by accepting this part of himself could he truly become well/happy. At the end of the episode, I’d say he does this. In time, I suspect “Wilfred” will become no more significant than when you’re facing a difficult problem and you speak to yourself out loud to think/talk things through – The physical form no longer appearing. Then again, Ryan may always see Wilfred. I think he’s accepted that the man-dog is merely a manifestation of his mind and that it’s really his inner voice trying to guide him, not some sort of supernatural being.
Wilfred’s Death: Wilfred the dog’s death was the only really “dark” part of the finale, especially if you think about the fact that Ryan’s excessive pot-smoking around the dog was most likely a contributing factor to his demise. It was necessary, however, because it allowed Ryan to separate his delusion from the avatar he had placed it onto and to grow as a character.
Yes, for both Bruce and Ryan’s mom Wilfred commented how they looked different and so must have had a cleanse. It kinda worked.
i think it worked too. the show did not think the audience was stupid – rather, they played with it a bit, and made fun of the fact that they truly are different actors yet as characters had a “cleanse”. i think the 2nd Bruce actor tried too hard, and wasn’t as funny.
I wonder if the tennis ball was more for the audience than for Ryan, as in a “don’t overthink it, just enjoy the show” kind of thing. That’s what I took from it.
I agree with the comment about seeing Wilfred as a dog for the first time, got a little choked up at that.
I just wish I knew someone else that I could talk to about this show in person. So under appreciated.
I enjoyed the whole series and felt the finale, as mystery-solving-centric as any show out there (hence fraught with risk), superb and interesting.
Note two things left uncertain: what was behind the closet/basement door, and was Wilfred still there at the end? Ryan, knowing more than the audience, smiled at his discovery of both. Uh… discuss!
Interesting proposition–knowing your pathology and embracing it as the key component of your happiness, surpassing romance and sanity. Again, not sure what it amounts to, but I came away considering it grist for thought, something I haven’t encountered anywhere else.
As for the logistics, I kind of want to rewatch it with the knowledge that it’s all in Ryan’s head, and just see how it works.
Props to a satisfying and thought-provoking finale.
I too wondered what was in the closet, Wilfred made a comment about Ryan being smelly. I assumed unlike the first time we met Ryan having a botched attempt at suicide this one actually worked. At least that is what it seemed to me with them sitting on the couch from Ryan’s basement on the beach.
I actually thought the same thing. Ryan’s mother told him that his biological father died in prison. Wilfred said that the picture with the bridge looked like it should be heaven.
(Please excuse any typos; just rambling) I don’t believe he is dead. I just think he finally accepted his insanity, because from the looks of it , everyone in the show had their own form of it. A little insanity is normal, what makes people go mad is repressing it. He learned from Jenna, his mother, and his sister that sacrificing happiness wasn’t worth “sanity” (or the mask of it). Ryan’s mother was miserable in the asylum and admitted she was going crazy in there, but not the “good” happy/corky kind of crazy she naturally was. His stepfather even had a form of insanity, but was living behind a mask for the entirety of the show except for one episode when Ryan had a flashback (thanks to Wilfred) and realized Henry broke down and cried in the privacy of his office. In the season finale, there was no basement. When he opened the door, he was looking straight forward, slightly upward (at the shelf where the tennis ball was sitting), like he did when he discovered it was just a closet in a previous season. The couch was just a part of Ryan’s mind portraying his comfort zone, explaining why it was imagined on the beach along with wilfred. Wilfred’s purpose was to expose everyone from their mask so Ryan could finally stop being ashamed of what made him happy.
I completely agree with every single thing you said, Recerusse, and you said it well.
Agree! and something that says that the basement was not real is that Wilfred kinda ‘destroyed’ it just before he died :(
In my opinion Ryan did see the basement, but at a certain level he knew it wasn’t there, just like with Wilfred. He smiled because he accepted this illusion, he knows it’s an illusion but he fully accepts it and it makes him happy.
There is a video on YouTube I forget what it is called, but it shows a scene from this season where Ryan and Wilfred walk out of the basement and you can see that they walk out of the closet and can barely see inside the closet, so all along he was getting high in a closet with a dog
@Ray in order for him to know it was just a hallucination in the end, he had to see it as just a closet. If he saw stairs, he would have probably went to go explore, especially after wilfred destroyed half of the basement; but no, he opened the door, had fixed vision (because he didnt have to look any any further) and just chuckled at himself. Also, Ryan was able to control his hallucinations and was better with differentiating reality from fantasy in the finale; he was able to make wilfred appear and dissappear when he discovered it was all just in his head (he even made a deal with Wilfred to keep things on the DL and to stop giving spontaneous/unwanted visits) and I believe it was the same scenario with the basement. He could turn it all “on” or “off.”
Wasn’t the couch on the beach the same that was on the basement?
The video Pat’s referring to can be found here, look for the hangers.
[www.youtube.com]
The end of the show was pretty appropriate, I think. Continuity and making complete sense aren’t exactly the hallmark of Wilfred. There are no easy answers and this show didn’t give any, either. If there’s some confusion, that’s proper. When watching the show, you always kind of felt like you were watching it in a haze, and that just fits. It told you everything you needed to know, and the rest is left up to you. Not too bad, right?
And the way that the Ryan/Jenna relationship ended was too, also. It just goes to show that despite Ryan trying to kill himself twice, and acknowledging that he’s sorta nuts, he’s still waaay more equipped to handle the world and people than Jenna, who is too afraid to put it on the line to try for real happiness. Ryan’s crazy and yet he’s a picture of mental health compared to Jenna.
The show as a whole, worked. Every season, in fact. While the show would meander and take leave of itself sometimes, the focus on Ryan grappling with his mental health and trying to function, and accepting that his happiness is a thing that’s always a work-in-progress – that was always there. It’s also weirdly appropriate that this show ends and ends in this way given the events of the past week with Robin Williams and all. What a grand little show. It’s an underrated gem, much like Spartacus – one of those shows that you can qualify as “one of the best shows you’ve never seen”, and I didn’t waste one second of time watching it. Great show. Fine ending.
And Jenna’s a bitch.
I won’t kill Jenna. Whereas Ryan tried to take a risk and be happy, she chose to play it safe, even if that meant being unhappy with the “mask” on. That’s a choice that many depressed people make. And at the end, we saw that she wasn’t the smiley, bubbly person she presented herself as.
I loved the show and I’m glad that we were given 4 seasons of it.
@HILLOFJAKESANDLESTERS You’re right, such an underrated show. I also felt the connection with Robin Williams. In my Facebook post about it, I said this:
The first scene– set on the beach, waves crashing, Ryan and Wilfred sitting on the couch from the basement– provides some great dialogue that speaks to the spirit of the show and on the loss of the show… and, unintentionally, the loss recently suffered in the entertainment world (Robin Williams guest starred in season 2 of Wilfred, coincidentally).
I dug it. Mostly because for being surprisingly mythology heavy for a comedy, it was so enjoyable from episode to episode, and Ryan and Wilfred were so much fun, that you didn’t get bogged down in solving the mystery as the only point of the show.
It was a very good show. It might have been a tighter, crisper show with a shorter run, but even some of the lesson episodes that could be construed as filler have enough funny moments in them to make them a good watch.
And like I said, they’re just enjoyable characters.
See Wilfred as a dog for the first time was a very surreal moment. Nearly cried as this has been my favorite show since it’s first season. Wilfred beat out lost and breaking bad for me. Truly one of the greatest shows with a message.
Wilfred was never “ressurected”, he was the version in Ryans head that he had been talking to the whole series that wears a dog suit. (the figment of a man from his past) The REAL wilfred (the neighbors shaggy dog) died in “Resistance”.
so many questions was the basement really there, what about bruce and who really received that last pay off from ryan’s dad’s practice the only question answered was the most obvious one is ryan crazy? hell yes he is; smoking and conversing with a dog you only see as a human in a dog suit that question was answered within the 1st minute of episode one
No, the basement wasn’t really there. It was a closet, as seen in the season 1 finale. He looks up at the same shelf the tennis ball fell from in the earlier episode and smiles, then confirms he’s aware that Wilfred is real when Ryan asks him for a sign and he suddenly opens his eyes, smells a fart, passively blames Wilfred, and Wilfred says, you realize that was you, right? Ryan replies, I do now, yeah. He’s accepted he’s crazy so he can retain his happiness.
Oops, confirms he’s aware Wilfred isn’t* real.
I thought they tried to cram about 3 episodes of material into that last episode. They did everything I was looking for, but I thought the order made it almost too complicated to make it truly satisfying. Everything happened so quick so they could make sure they covered everything that, for me, it didn’t capture the emotion as well. Personally I wished they wouldn’t have start the whole cult thing, and at the end of the show he would have realized on his own that he made all of this up in his head. And at least a guest appearance from Matt Damon!
Why couldn’t the series just be about a young man and his neighbor’s dog who happen to be able to communicate with one another. Why did they have to sully it with all this MattDamon and Krongel and Flock of the Shepard garbage.
So all this was just Ryan’s psychosis. Just some schizophrenic dude smoking pot with his delusions. Wow, I feel cheated.
It should have ended with us seeing Wilfred in his dog form when he died with Ryan at his side. Maybe Ryan gets the girl or maybe he doesn’t.
Episode 10 allowed the show to go back around full-circle before saying goodbye to its audience, and gives us so many long-sought answers and such a perfect ending– Ryan finding his happiness, accepting his psychosis to retain it unlike his relatives and Jenna, keeping Wilfred in his life and carrying on the relationship he had with the shaggy dog we saw in episode 9, minus the shaggy dog that mostly just watched and listened to Ryan– that you are likely in the minority in your view. To each his own, but that was my takeaway.
I really wanted to see more of Amanda. Allison Mack played her so well.
Yeah, I honestly really like Allison Mack as an actress and was disappointed when (aside from her brief appearance in the middle of this season), we basically never saw her again. She really added to the show too.
Also, I know it’s corny, but I would have liked to see Ryan end the show with either Amanda or Jenna. It just seemed like he had been through so much that he should have at least ended up with a one of the two girls that made him happy. Even though I kind of saw it coming that Jenna was going to get back together with Drew, I was still disappointed.
However, one thing I did like is that they never made Drew into a bad guy. Aside from being dim, he was a really great dude and was actually a pretty good friend to Ryan. It could have been easy to make him into a jerk to prove to the audience that Jenna should be with Ryan, but instead they actually showed him to be a decent, albeit fairly stupid, person.
Yeah I really enjoyed Chris Klein’s work on the show, and his portrayal in general.
The ending fit but I wasn’t happy with it. Wilfred as a god was a lot more enjoyable of an idea for me. Wish they would have stuck with that or add some sort of happiness to his life besides being crazy, but I guess it is suppose to be dark.
For a second there I thought the ending meant Ryan finally committed suicide because he asks if the basement is heaven and after he drinks some of his suicide cocktail and at the end you see the basement couch on the beach with Wilfred and Ryan and Ryan finally seems happy but I read into too much
I think that the ending was appropriate for the themes the show focused on. Remember the Mark Twain quote from the pilot, something along the lines of sanity and happiness not belonging together. I appreciate that Ryan literally found his happiness from within himself and didn’t need a fake Jenna, a criminally insane Amanda or medication. He’s his own best mate.
I enjoyed this season (and last), but I had started to get into the habit of missing episodes and forgetting to go back and catch what I missed, which is something that didn’t really happen during S1-2.
I do think the show got caught up in the mythology a bit much, but it didn’t take me out of the show since Jason Gann (and some of the supporting characters) could still make me laugh.
Losing Mary Steenburgen and Dwight Yoakam was…weird, but I did enjoy seeing Mimi Rogers again (she’d popped into my head again after hearing the Orphan Black showrunners list her as one of two dream candidates to play Allison’s mom, so seeing her show up on Wilfred immediately after was a pleasant, albeit very unexpected, surprise.
I’m actually kind of glad the show pivoted away from the “happy ending” of pairing Ryan with Jenna, or anyone. The analysis someone mentioned about the ball and to just enjoy it without overthinking it, in comparison to the show itself, seems apt (though I could easily go down the rabbit hole that Ryan did successfully commit suicide this time pretty easily, especially after the “smell” line).
I’ll miss the show (I missed Alan’s write-ups and wished they’d come back to SDCC this year for a “farewell” panel, as they’ve come to San Diego the previous couple years…I was there for I think it was the ’12 panel that Alan moderated) and look forward to reliving it whenever I pick up the Blu Rays. I hope Hollywood doesn’t forget about Jason Gann, Fiona Gubelmann and Dorian Brown going forward.
I thought this show was consistently great. Not every episode was perfect, but the show came full-circle in the finale, answered all of our questions, and really left little to the imagination. So many others have pointed out the things I want to say that I’ll keep this briefer than I would otherwise.
They couldn’t have ended it better. The first scene– set on the beach, waves crashing, Ryan and Wilfred sitting on the couch from the basement– provides some great dialogue that speaks to the spirit of the show and on the loss of the show… and, unintentionally, the loss recently suffered in the entertainment world (Robin Williams guest starred in season 2 of Wilfred, coincidentally, but it’s the dialog I’m referring to).
Ryan: “Happiness is a fallacy.”
Wilfred: “If I just agree with you can we just talk about something else? Anything else.”
Ryan: “I mean, there are things that make you happy, but it’s not a sustainable feeling. Parades don’t last forever. Fireworks burn out. Colors fade.”
Wilfred [attractive woman walking by]: “It’s not about parades and fireworks. It’s about that pair of tits there, that’s happiness. A scratch behind the ear. The sun in your face. A decaying seagull carcass. Happiness is in the quieter moments, mate.”
I do agree that the most powerful image in the finale– most likely in the entire show– was when the real Wilfred, a recently departed real-life shaggy, gray dog, Ryan at his side, feeling the full loss of his best friend while simultaneously getting the ultimate answer to the truth of Wilfred. It was an amazing moment, and the show could have ended there. But it didn’t, it went a large step past that and brought the show back to its roots with the revival. Episode 10 encompassed absolutely everything wonderful about this show, and it couldn’t have been the amazing finale that it was without Wilfred’s resurrection. And– sorry to repeat others on this one, but– it absolutely fit in with everything we’ve learned in its 4 season run. Ryan’s parents were both mentally ill, tried to be normal, but couldn’t be happy.
Ryan saw these “normal” people who were settling (Jenna with Drew) and playing it safe instead of taking a risk and being happy. Ryan decided to hold onto his happiness, even knowing it was all an illusion, a delusion. He chose happiness, and I’m absolutely happy for Ryan’s character to have Wilfred by his side, in a slightly less convoluted and controlling and destructive way, full of answers, ready to make “Wilfred” (the piece of Ryan’s mind that is Wilfred) keep a low profile around others.
Quick notes, the closet was just a closet, hence the couch on the beach (no, Ryan’s not dead). The tennis ball was for the audience but it was also a symbol that Wilfred had returned to Ryan. When Ryan looked back, Wilfred was sitting on that bench, smiling back at him. I don’t think it can (correctly) be interpreted any other way, personally. I will have to watch it the entire series again in about a year, re-experience it with full knowledge of Wilfred.
Couple Easter eggs from this season: the first time the puppy and bear are near each other in episode 8, the puppy begins humping bear (as Wilfred was oft to do).
While Ryan’s hallucinating in the episode where he sees Wilfred as an actor, he looks at a board with pictures on it. One of them was the Australian actor from the original AU series, and there was a large red X across the picture. Nice little tie-in.
Goodbye, Wilfred, it was a pleasure to the end.
So when Ryan meets his father and they are going through the photo album and he points to a person in a photo who is clearly Wilfred without the dog suit on. Ryan asks who it is and his father explains how it is a man named Richard who played the good god in their rituals.
Now did I miss something? Because I don’t understand how Wilfred could be Richard? If its all in Ryan’s head how could he have even known what Richard looks like to imagine him as a dog?
Any answers?
Wilfred points out, in one of the beach-couch scenes, when Ryan asks what he does when he’s not around Ryan, he says he pokes around in his brain, relating the story about when Ryan was 6 and walked in on his uncle and… well, you know. Ryan asks a few questions that the now-dead Wilfred has the answers to. Ryan’s tapping into his deep subconscious memories. He saw these people dress up as dogs and play the two gods when they were in the Flock of the Grey Shepherd cult that Ryan’s real dad had founded.
After Ryan’s failed suicide attempt, his subconscious spit out the image of these two dogs (or maybe just the Wilfred-god, pictured without the suit in the photo) he’d seen as a very young child before leaving the cult compound with his mother and having Henry step in as his fake/step dad.
Wilfred is a normal dog, as seen in episode 9 when he passed away. Ryan hallucinates Wilfred, but now realizes this and decides that that is his happiness. He decides to continue using his hallucination of Wilfred even though the dog that inspired or triggered it and was there for all the shenanigans was gone.
The Image of Richard in a dog suit is what he had on his subconscience that would fit the hallucination of a talking-humanish-dog.
As a fan of the original Australian SBS series (which was certainly a far darker and yet funnier version of Wilfred) I had concluded by the end of season one that Adam (the Aussie Ryan) was insane. That Wilfred was just a normal dog but Adam was hallucinating everything Wilfred said.
I’m not sure Ryan’s back story was actually all that necessary in selling his insanity to the audience. It worked nonetheless, but becomes a little confused when merging Ryan’s insanity and actual cult events to reach the conclusion.
Leaving Ryan with his mental issues is probably the fairest outcome. To see him totally happy or have his mental issues resolved would have been far too Hollywood. Sometimes broken things stay that way. It’s life.
I was a little confused by the beginning of the finale with Ryan’s suicide attempt. At first I thought it was a flashback to the pilot. But then his mom knocked on the door and I gather he was trying to kill himself again. Which…okay. But he failed TWICE to kill himself and it didn’t even warrant being commented upon? I found that strange.
His mom distracted him from having more than a sip of his drink, it wouldn’t have been enough to kill him. Didn’t need commenting on, you saw why he didn’t succeed in committing suicide that time. And we know he failed the first time because Kristin gave him placebos.
ok, i liked the ending finale but didnt love it. i wanted the loose ends to be tied up. to be specific, remember when ryans dad (the lawyer) had that assistant that delivered the money all the time. remember when she gave ryan a key to a box that she had never opened? can someone shed some light on that?
They covered the payments. I believe they said someone from the cult was blackmailing Ryan’s dad (the lawyer), threatening to tell Ryan about his real father unless they were paid. As for the key, I don’t remember that.
The key was for a storage unit. Ryan found some documents in it.
I just realized the similarities between this show and “Harvey”, although it is Ryan who chooses to keep talking to his imaginary friend at the end, rather than his family making the choice for him .
I inteviewed David Zuckerman about the show here: [www.nerdly.co.uk]
The only thing I wonder about is if the finale would’ve been different had they been giving a 13 episode season instead of 10.
I was a bit down on the last season, as I didn’t like the cult plot line. But, I absolutely loved the finale!
I love how Ryan recognized his own insanity, seemingly gained control, and then realized he was happy when he was insane and talking to a man/dog, who was his best friend. And, am I right in understanding there was no basement at all?
Thank you all for this post , making the story clearer , but one question remains in my mind , what’s the deal with the man from the cult who looks exactly like Wilfred ?
I have watched Wilfred since day one. Also, watching seasons 1& 2 via Netflix for a second time. I do agree that the show did seem to change their direction after the second season. With that said, I’m satisfied with how the show ended. They did briefly allude to the fact that “Bruce” looked different. He blamed it on some type of facial surgery. But in the finale they show what was supposed to be an old picture of Bruce when he played the evil dog god with the cult, it was a picture of Billy Baldwin instead of Dwight Yokam. So there was a minor slip. Loved the show and I love that they showed what the real “Wilfred” looked like.
First off yes there was mention that Bruce looked different. Second I did not like that Ryan didn’t end up with Jenna. On the other hand he let on fantasy go to indulge his fantasy with Wilfred. I do think the show got off track with the whole who is Wilfred thing. It would have been much better if that question was not brought to light.
I watched every season and The finale left me feeling really sad because ryan never found his happiness. Wilfred died and Jenna left and to make matters worse wilfred never existed.
Does anyone know what was in the closet ryan opened in the last episode?
Ryan likely saw a closet instead of the basement. He understands Wilfred is in his head and is now able to summon him up at will. Some people like this ending but I dont. A person who knows they are crazy isn’t any less crazy. Ryan’s mom sees animals as people as well and she spent a good chunk of her life in a mental institution. More or less the same is in store for Ryan.
But what about the games that Ryan and Bruce played with Wilfred? How can Bruce see, talk, and interact with Wilfred? And what about Denis? And remember that Ryan’s mother also saw Mittens as a human, so Wtf?
Wilfred was an actual dog. But, in Ryan’s mind, he could communicate with Wilfred – and, Wilfred, being Ryan’s Ego, would communicate with him appropriately. But, to everyone else, Wilfred was a shaggy dog. I believe the same is true with Ryan’s mother. I can’t remember if Ryan “saw” Mittens as a human or not – will have to go back and watch that episode again. Bruce may have also been just in Ryan’s mind. Remember, Ryan spent at least 2 – 3 years with the cult people. Surely he was told, and watched reenactments of, the stories of the Dog Gods. So, that was in his subconscious.
Mental illness runs through the family. Even Ryan’s real dad admitted that he used to talk to his own dog, but stopped getting responses from the dog when he was put on medication. And later, after wilfred died, “wilfred” mentioned that he was ‘just floating around, waiting for another host body to come along.’ So yes the animals were real, but to Ryan and his parents, they were just puppets used to act out familiar personas pulled out of their memory by the mental illness. To make things less confusing: no, Ryan couldn’t see Mittens as a human, because they can’t see and communicate with eachothers Imaginary friends. That’s all they were, imaginary friends based on suppressed childhood memories, including Bruce. They don’t need host bodies to be imagined, that became evident when “Wilfred” lived on even after the shaggy dog died.
Only Ryan’s mother saw Mittens as Rhea Perlman, just as only Ryan sees Wilfred as Jason Gann, and reflects the family’s history of mental illness. Showrunner David Zuckerman recently gave an interview indicating that the camera always shoots from Ryan’s perspective, and he regretted the one-off Mittens gag because it deviated from that and caused the ambiguity you speak of.
I watched all of the shows faithfully. I cried like a baby when the real Wilfred died in the Vet’s office – heartwrenching. Took me a little while to understand exactly what happened in the finale. But, the article above helped me to bring it all together. I guess Ryan really was in left field. I am going to watch all of the episodes again.
needs more wilfred :(
Although the show lagged in the last two seasons, I thought it was still one of the best shows on television. Plus, they totally nailed the ending. It was perfect.
Although the actress change for Ryan’s mom was loosely acknowledged, it was very noticeable and bothersome.
The change in the actor for Bruce was actually perfect, because there were various hints at Bruce being a snake. The “cleanse” was Bruce shedding his skin.
Maybe it’s just the part of me that can relate to Ryan’s character, or the other part that really digs the directing style of the show, but i found that i really enjoyed how the show progressed over the years. Sure, it got a little confusing in the third and took a sharp turn in the fourth, but the whole premise of the show was surrounding Ryan’s delusional and manically depressive mind state and his quest to resolve his psychological issues (I thought that their explanation to Ryan’s predisposition to said issues was pretty satisfying as well). Any one who has suffered any type of depression or has studied the psychological states of grieving can appreciate, or at least, recognize the progression. Thumbs up for me
What about the 180° that Kristen made with her career choice, from birthing babies to aborting them.
I particularly enjoyed that conversation with his sister. The irony!!
i was trying to figure out this whole time.. was wilfred ryan’s imagination? or his self conscience? did ryan really kill himself and was this all a dream?was everything going to be explained about who wilfred really was and was ryan going to get the girl next door?.. and i was also thinking about every time ryan and wilfred went into his basement was that really heaven? this was a great show i wish it didn’t end so soon but by far one of my favorite tv shows.
Didn’t like the finale. The more I think about it the more I dislike the finale and the season(s) before.
Ryan choosing to continue seeing Wilfred is incredibly disappointing and dark. The montage showed the insanity of his actions and Ryan is doomed to continue on in that fashion. Whats worse is that we’ve seen how easy Ryan went back to suicide. Ryan is no better off after all this time and all the lessons learned – he still needs an imaginary friend. The show isn’t about recovery, its about the mind of a madman and how he will never be rid of his illness.
I sensed this was coming after the start of season 3. For all the lessons, Ryan was still making the same mistakes. There was no (or very little) progress.
The who or what of Wilfred was of little importance to me. I think him being a God would’ve been better than the ending served up. Though I believe the show would have been better off without the evil/good God and flock of grey shepherd stuff.
Honestly the ending ruined the show for me. I can’t laugh at a dude that broken. I’m hesitant to even re-watch past episodes.
Both episodes where Bruce and Christine were recast, Ryan notices they look different. When asked why he looks different, Bruce replies with ‘I got a cleanse.’ When Ryan notices his mom looks different, instead Wilfred replies ‘she must have gotten a cleanse.’
Personally, I don’t feel like the recasting was worth it, even if Mimi Rogers does a helluva job with the character.
Lastly, I’ve been disappointed with these last two seasons. The show went from a dark comedy about a guy who tries to kill himself but isn’t sure if he really died or not, to a show with a very contrived mystery for him to solve.
I personally believe the basement doesn’t exist and heres why: at the end of every season, they gave you a small clue about who Wilfred is. At the end of the 1st season, it was that without Wilfred, the basement doesn’t exist. 2nd season- Wilfred was with Ryan his whole life, as shown in the picture. 3rd season- Wilfred is tied into some sort of cult. The 2nd and 3rd season clues come to be true, so the 1st season reveal must be true as well. He stood in a closet for hours with a dog smoking pot.
I enjoyed the series and the finale, though someone on Twitter mentioned something I hadn’t considered.
Ryan gave a normal innocent dog lung cancer by smoking pot with him in a closet for several years, is this what we are to assume?
Do you remember the movie “a beautiful mind”. The same happiness to live and deal with your “gost” friends caracters….
I’ve loved the entire series start to finish, great ending
Just watched all 4 seasons in literally 3 days! I loved the showed and yes I did notice the changes in both Bruce and the Mom.
Now, I do have a couple of questions and maybe some of you can help me out…
What ever happened to the drawing? Who exactly drew that? Ryan drew Wilfred…??
Also, so pretty much Ryan accepted that he was crazy, and now has control over Wilfred?
And yes it was a closet.
THERE WAS NO BASEMENT LOOK – [www.youtube.com]
I thought it was OK, to me it would have been more satisfying if ryan moved past wilfred in a way, but beoming depressed again like the show, and James gaan, as a normal dude, knocks on the door like, Hey, I’m Will I just moved in next door, you would happen to have a bong I could use would you?