Series premiere review: ‘The Newsroom’ – ‘We Just Decided To’

I reviewed the first four episodes of “The Newsroom” as a whole on Wednesday, and now that the first episode has aired, I have some specific thoughts on it, coming up just as soon as I take medicine for vertigo…
As I noted in that review, “We Just Decided To” was easily the best of the batch of episodes I’ve seen. (It was also the only one I had seen when I interviewed Aaron Sorkin, Jeff Daniels and Emily Mortimer.) Many of the flaws that take over the series in later episodes are here at the start, but they’re not that bothersome yet, and the newscast sequence itself represents so many of the things Sorkin does well in showing talented people working together in high-pressure jobs.
The pilot also feels simultaneously like Sorkin’s Greatest Hits and like a new thing.
On the one hand, so many of the characters, their relationships to each other, and the things they do echo moments from the three previous Sorkin shows. You have the inevitable reciting of the resume (as Jim lists Mackenzie’s credentials in an attempt to shut up Don), which is among Sorkin’s favorite devices to quickly establish a character’s credibility. Will’s rant at the Medill Q&A about all that’s gone wrong with American is very much akin to the one Judd Hirsch delivers early in the “Studio 60” pilot. You’ve got the frosty ex-lovers forced to work together again (see also Josh and Mandy on “West Wing,” or Matt and Harriet on “Studio 60”), the wise old authority figure who’s seen too much nonsense to put up with any more (first Isaac, then Leo, now Charlie), Jim and Maggie as a kind of gender-flipped Natalie and Jeremy, etc. Like a lot of idiosyncratic TV creators (see also David Milch, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Shonda Rhimes, to name a few), Sorkin has certain tricks in his bag that he enjoys pulling out over and over from one series to the next.
On the other hand, this is Sorkin working without broadcast network content restrictions, without having to design his show for commercial breaks, and without his longtime directing partner Tommy Schlamme. Greg Mottola is an excellent director in his own right, but there’s definitely a different look to this show than I imagine we’d have seen in a Schlamme version. What’s particularly interesting is how much of the pilot’s middle section (post-Medill, pre-Deepwater Horizon) seems more theatrical than anything Sorkin ever did on the previous shows. The newsroom feels like a giant stage set, and characters wander on and off stage to have arguments in a variety of long scenes, usually done with fewer edits than we’re used to in TV drama circa 2012. Events aren’t quite playing out in real time, but they feel like they could be.
There’s a point to that, in that it then primes us to react very differently once the “News Night”(*) team shifts into high gear to cover the oil spill story. Suddenly, the scenes are very short, the cuts very quick, the pace sped up exponentially. I think the newscast sequence is plenty strong on its own – particularly in the scene where Will keeps puncturing the Halliburton flack’s phony platitudes (“I don’t have subpoena power” or “Nobody”s thoughts and prayers are with the fire”) – but structuring the long lead-up to it in that way only gives it more juice.
(*) I want to thank Sorkin for not giving the real show and the show-within-the-show the same title, since that always made writing about “Sports Night” more difficult than it should have been.
Sorkin’s skill as a wordsmith hasn’t failed him – whether you agree with all of what Will says to the Medill audience, or what Mackenzie says about reclaiming the fourth estate, they’re strong bits of oratory – and it’s a treat to hear his banter delivered by actors as talented as Daniels, Mortimer, Sam Waterston and Alison Pill. I particularly enjoy Mortimer’s delivery of “Alright, you’re gonna see some things here” as Mackenzie realizes just what a bad situation she’s walked into, but all are excellent throughout. Gallagher’s an actor I’ve seen little of, but he fits into Sorkin-world just as seamlessly as Waterston, whom I know well from a very different context. (Charlie’s threat to beat up Don, in spite of all the protein bars Don eats, was another good laugh line.)
All that having been said, there are still problems, not least of which is Sorkin’s decision to set the show in the recent past and deal with famous news stories. When I interviewed Sorkin about the show, he said:
“There”s been so much added value to it, it turns out, because I get to have the audience be ahead of the characters at certain times. If I want to, I get to have our guys be smarter than some of the real guys were, since now we know all the facts. I”ve got all the benefits of hindsight.”
As it turns out, they have the benefit of too much hindsight, as they’re magically – through the incredible coincidence of Jim having a sister in upper management at Halliburton and a college roommate at BP, plus a bit of Neal having made a volcano as a school project – able to do in a few minutes what it took reporters in the real world (notably the staff of the New Orleans Times-Picayune) weeks to pull together. It’s one thing to say that perhaps the real news media should have devoted more airtime on that first night to the spill and less to the iPhone prototype that got left in the bar, but “We Just Decided To” gives the impression that Anderson Cooper and company were also foolish for not calling out BP, Halliburton, the government, etc. on that very first night for all the mismanagement that led to the explosion.
“The Newsroom” is set up as a piece of media criticism at least as much as it is as a drama – if anything, the scale tips even more towards the former in the next few episodes – but criticisms made purely out of 20/20 hindsight are unfair and lazy. Most reporters actually have to, you know, report. And that takes time. They don’t get the entire story handed to them by friends and relatives in under five minutes. Even though Jim acknowledges that this is an incredible streak of luck, the show still sniffs its nose at how the other newscasts covered the early hours of the spill.
On top of that, because we know so much about what really happened, it makes it easy for Sorkin to let us know whom we should be rooting for (Jim, whose Spidey-sense tells him instantly that this is a huge deal) and against (Don, who keeps trying to get Jim to shut up long past the point where it’s clear that there’s a big story here). And given that we’ve already been introduced to Don as the guy who doesn’t want to meet Maggie’s parents because four months is just “too soon,” we’re set up to disregard anything he has to say on any subject. (Even his complaints about Will being a jerk, which are corroborated by more reliable characters like Charlie, begin to sound suspect from this source.) He’s not a reasonable dissenting opinion; he’s a strawman the more righteous characters can easily knock down.
On the whole, though, I found more that was promising than that which wasn’t in this pilot, and my hope is that Sorkin will be able to approach this level (if not surpass it) later in the season. But if I’d only seen “We Just Decided To,” my initial review would have been much more positive than it turned out to be. And we can talk about my issues with later episodes as we get there.
Some other thoughts:
* Though Mottola gives the show a different look from the Sorkin/Schlamme collaborations, it’s interesting to see just how reminiscent the main title sequence was to “The West Wing” opening credits. In fact, I’m not sure I can remember the last HBO show where the title sequence featured images of the actors as their names appeared on screen. (A few of the early HBO shows did, like “1st & Ten,” and you will want to watch those credits for several reasons that will become obvious as they go along.) It’s much more a traditional broadcast network kind of sequence (and I mean from the days when the networks would devote a minute-plus to opening credits); not bad (I liked the montage of classic TV news moments), but different.
* I wonder how Erin Andrews feels about being name-checked as Will’s date on his post-rant vacation. New York Times TV reporter Bill Carter comes off better in this regard, though even in 2010, Brian Stelter is the more likely Times reporter to be obsessing on doings in TV news.
* I had heard that Jesse Eisenberg was doing some kind of obscure cameo in this pilot even before I saw it, but even without that hint, his voice on the phone – as the nervous Minerals Management Service official who was responsible for inspecting Deepwater Horizon – would have unmistakable.
* Poor Dev Patel. He’s cast as Will’s blogger, and given Sorkin’s frequently-expressed opinions on the blogosphere, that’s a tough gig to shine in on this show. And on top of that, we have to establish both Will’s lack of investment in the staff and his willingness to say outrageous things by having him call Neal “Punjab.”
* I wonder what the casting notes looked like for the woman Will convinces himself he’s seeing in the Medill audience in place of Mackenzie. “Must look a bit like Emily Mortimer, but not so much that anyone would really be confused”?
Keeping in mind the blog commenting rules, what did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
So you will continue to review the show then?
That’s the plan as of now. I reviewed every episode of Studio 60, after all. Good or bad, Sorkin ain’t dull.
I really loved this pilot. We needs some idealism right now
Did Will say in his rant that the U.S. ranks 178th in the world in infant mortality? Out of about 220 countries total? Say what?
A cursory scan of UN reports indicates that Sorkin’s off by about 140 countries in the wrong direction, but really, common sense should tell anyone that little tidbit can’t be accurate.
It was the Vertigo medication (how lame was that?!)
It looks like they screwed up that stat. The US is ranked that bad if you look at it from high to low but obviously it is better to be low on that list.
Even ranked in reverse that’s pretty bad.
It’s not bad, not necessarily. Statistics can be a funny thing sometimes.
In this country, babies with a low chance of survival are born anyway, and our medical profession does what it can to save them. The efforts are not always successful, but it does get counted as a live birth and an infant death.
In countries with less advanced medical technology, these babies may not even make it to live birth in the first place. No live infant, no infant death. And no hit to the infant mortality ranking.
Which scenario would you rather have? If your unborn child had a medical problem, in which country would you want to be treated?
NJMARK, Europe?
And before we get carried away, I do realize that Europe isn’t a country.
The point isn’t whether Europe has better healthcare and infant mortality rates than the States. That’s not the issue here (and comes perilously close to violating Alan’s blog rules).
The point is that Sorkin threw a blatantly wrong stat into his main character’s rant. Assuming that he looked at a list of countries ranked by infant mortality worldwide that was ranked highest to lowest, he saw the U.S. near the bottom and didn’t bother to look at the actual numbers.
The fact that he didn’t seem to say, “Wait, Afghanistan has the lowest infant mortality rate in the world? Really?” doesn’t give me great hope for a show that’s supposed to be oh-so-smart about politics and current issues.
In context, using the stat like that isn’t really a particularly big gaffe. He’s just listing things the US isn’t first or best in. Regardless of which way you read the list, they aren’t at the top of it. It’s not like he’s trying to say “The US isn’t the best, and also a dozen babies die here every second.”
Plus, there are much more concerning lines in that rant. The accusation of “Worst Generation Ever” was pretty “Why, in my day, you young whippersnappers” condescending, and I didn’t love that “acting like men” was a trait on his list of how things were better in the old days (you know, those good old days when women stayed in the kitchen and men took care of the politics?)
I liked it overall, especially the scenes where they’re all coming together in the newsroom, but man that rant (while it was well written and well-delivered) had a lot of points where Sorkin was diluting the point by taking cheap shots.
My point was less about the actual rates and rankings than about their meaningless when taken strictly as raw measures.
We have a lot of fatal car accidents in this country, and those deaths lower the average life-expectancy statistic. But it’s not proof we have a horrible health care system. (Same goes for young people dying in gang shootings.)
(Was Brett Favre a horrible football player because he holds the NFL record for career fumbles? As if he weren’t a quarterback, and didn’t handle the ball on literally every play!)
A better measure is to look at survival rates of various medical conditions. On that, the US comes out pretty well. (And it’s better than being told, “no, just take a pain pill – and make sure it’s the red one, because it’s cheaper than the blue one.”)
But about the SHOW: to that end, Will is supposed to be a Republican, and no self-respecting Republican would dump on his country in the way he did, with a rat-a-tat list of dubious statistics he probably cribbed from some website, instead of researching for himself.
And since when is it the majority conservative opinion that hurricanes are caused by “gay marriage” that he needs to speak out on that? Sorkin builds so many straw men he’s going to be cited for creating a fire hazard!
I just checked here:
[www.unicef.org]
As of 2010, the US has a mortality rate of “under 5 year olds” of 8 per 1000 live births. Countries like Germany and even Greece have 4/1K.
But the scale goes up to 180/1K.
I liked it, but yeah If they are going to keep using their knowledge of the past to shape stories so Will always looks like a winner, that could get annoying quick.
Future ep – Will taking Commish Goodell to task for the Saints hitting opposing quarterbacks too hard, and Dev Patels cousin is an asst GM of NO with a link to the bounty scandal?
I was so bored. Love Waterston,did not believe his character for a minute. And if Dev’s character called Daniels white boy , he’d be out on the street. How about believing in a America where racial and ethnic slurs are condemned right away and not one where a powerful person gets to insult one of the few people who knows what the heck is going on in what no one realized was the lead story.
I think the point was to illustrate that Will can be a complete (possibly racist) douchebag, not that Sorkin’s show condones racist slurs.
“Do I believe that everywhere in America racist and ethnic slurs are condemned right away?” is equivalent to “Do I believe in fairies or Santa Claus?”
The thing is the same crap House the character, generally antagonizing people to keep them at a distance or get a rise out of them.
Alan I don’t know if you’ve worked in a newsroom before but this show is highly unrealistic. Everything is artificially amplified for dramatic purpose yet with zero narrative enhancement. They are heightening even the most routine conversations, statements, and questions. There is an emphasis on loudness and obnoxiousness with every line.
“Can I get you some coffee”? Turns into an overacted shouting match between characters. Did anyone at HBO pay attention to The Wire’s fifth season? What happened to subtly? What happened to HBO?
A newsroom is like any other place. People are mostly calm and relaxed. I was in the newsroom for many stories when I worked in news. Presidential elections, governors stepping down because of scandals (Jim McGreevey, Elliot Spitzer), major celebrity deaths (Michael Jackson), and the World Series even. People almost never shouted or yelled unless someone royally screwed up or there was a personal issue between two parties.
This show makes it seem like a newsroom is 24/7 non-stop excitement and everyone is a certified political scientists and walking loquacious personified advanced academic dictionary. It’s not. This would be like if every cop on The Wire was constantly firing his gun off in the line of duty. But the show dealt with detectives who never fired their guns except by accidents. Simon didn’t artificially create scenarios just to make things dramatic.
I love how on Wire they show the detectives building toy furniture and reading Playboy. Then show the dockworkers cooking dogs and reading Playboy. Then show the newspaper guys sitting around talking. They showed that most of these jobs are not really all action. But Wire could be entertaining and subtle. Like Herc says “like the ‘b’ in subtle”.
Conversations on The Newsroom are like the dialog equivalent of the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan. Just replace words with bullets and mortar fire. That’s how absurdly in-your-face and over-the-top the dialog is on this show.
At some point people are going to have to stop comparing every TV show to the Wire. This show is not trying to be realistic, it’s not trying to be subtle. Its going for idealism and entertainment. That may not be a lot of peoples cup of tea. But I’m a big believer in a show should be judged on how well it succeeds on what it is trying to do. After one episode, I’d say it’s done fairly well.
Rhonda, I think you just adequately explained why watching drama on tv is better than going to work. I don’t know about you, but if they made this show exactly like a boring office (like my current job) I’d tune out pretty quickly.
WHY should people stop comparing every show to The Wire? The Wire happened, we’re post The Wire, and any drama that doesn’t recognise the bar has been raised is going to really struggle. I give Sorkin some leeway on realism because his diagogue is engaging and he wants to create Whedon-esque families.
That was meant to be ‘dialogue’ but it looks like I mixed in some ‘pedagogue’. I’m leaving it.
Why would you expect a realistic newsroom from this show? As MMCB105 mentioned, if this show was exactly like a real newsroom, then it would be exceedingly boring and no one would watch. Sports Night is very different from the inner-workings of SportsCenter, The West Wing wasn’t a realistic portrayal of being the president, and Studio 60 wasn’t how a real TV show is made; so what? I tune in to see a great TV show, not to learn how a newsroom works in reality. Tonight, I saw a f*cking GREAT TV show! The Wire comparisons are irrelevant because The Wire was trying to accomplish very different things from The Newsroom. It’s possible to make 2 TV shows about very different topics very differently and have them both be great, you know.
I completely agree. I found the dialogue and theatrical score really fake and off-putting.
What is the point of subtlety? Isn’t just intellectual vanity to say that I got some subtle point which the writer was trying to make and make explicit no matter how subtle. There are shows that handles thing more deftly; but Mad Men, Breaking Bad, The Wire, Sopranos, etc. have all been accused at some point of being anvilicious by professional tv critics.
Also The Wire was imho not so subtle: it told you exactly how to feel about every issue (not that I’m complaining about that because Simon and all the writers were more informed on all those issues than I was). Does anyone finish The Wire and say “The War on Drugs is an excellent idea”? And if they do do they rate The Wire as highly as someone who agrees wholeheartedly with David Simon?
I can’t think of a single storyline in Season Five of The Wire that was theatrical or over-the-top, that used a deliberately heightened reality to tell a story about the media in a sly and entertaining way.
*scratches face*
The Wire season five was about a dying newspaper that focused on largely local Baltimore crime and political stories. This is a show about a 24-hour newsroom yes? Having watched my fair share of cable news, I get stressed out just watching these people report breaking news. It’s a different animal than a print newsroom. When you combine that setting with Sorkin’s writing you’re going to get a hyper-realized fictional work environment.
Dan Rather wrote a review for Jezebel, and he was pleased with the accuracy of the portrayal.
[gawker.com]
Funny I was just rewatching season 5 again today. Marla says “The tree that doesn’t bend, breaks” and Daniels replies “bend too far, and you’re already broken.”
Nobody talks like that. Nobody.
I talk like that.
Just so we’re clear, we’re comparing this to the season of the Wire in which McNulty created an imaginary serial killer in order to become de facto chief of police and assign officers to whatever cases he felt should be the priority. And saying it’s not real enough.
Season 5 of The Wire works because the previous four seasons built up to it. It was ludicrous but at the same time plausible within the larger story; McNulty and Freamon were exactly those people. You knew that Bunk wouldn’t go along with it and they would have to keep it hidden from Greggs.
That was a really entertaining pilot. If the show manages to stay this entertaining, then I’m willing to forgive the flaws.
I found it pretty funny too. The conversations Mac had with Maggie and Jim when she first arrived on the scene had me laughing out loud, which is pretty difficult for most shows to do.
I think the point trying to be made was the news should be willing to take risks to give us the proper information with that whole BP spill, but it certainly wasn’t very clear about that. In fact, if it wasn’t utterly ridiculous, I would have agreed that the point seemed to be that news should magically be able to conjure up stories that should take weeks of reporting. There was no need to state all the other news networks didn’t focus on the oil spill, it wasn’t because ACN was better, it was because ACN had more facts for fluky reasons.
That said, that was a small thing that was just nagging, and I did get the point of what was trying to be said despite the poor handling of it. This is a really well acted, entertaining show, and I think I can continue to enjoy it as long as the ridiculous parts of it don’t become too distracting. I want to like this show, so I’ll try my best to ignore it.
You know, I’m actually confused about this. Are we supposed to ROOT for these guys jumping the gun on a story? Didn’t we learn from the balloon boy hoax that that’s not a good idea? Sorkin wants to build a better newsroom than what we have, but I found myself thinking, “Umm… maybe you should get more information before you go on the air…” Yes, I want the news to take more risks, but this method runs the risk of reporting inaccurate information.
Luckily for me, I never really followed any Sorkin shows so the commonality across characters cannot be bothersome. I loved te dialogue and the character interaction. The obviousness of “I know better than everyone else [in hindsight]” is truly bothersome. That being said, I really enjoyed that as an episode of tv.
Emily Mortimer has to be giving the worst performance of a good actress I’ve ever seen. What is she going for?
And what was with the pratfalls? It was like the community theater episode of Party Down. I expected a drunken Martin Starr to say “magnicifent” at the end of the newscast.
Worst of all, it was boring. It wasn’t even Smash-esque in its hate watchability.
Did we see the same show? I thought Emily Mortimer was phenomenal, I missed even a single pratfall, and I found it captivating.
I loved Emily Mortimer and thought she was fantastic. Without her this show would and, might still, be too cynical to bear.
I don’t mean to be crude here, but this was a giant wank. Not a liberal wank, or neo-liberal, but a Sorkin wank to Sorkin. He’s the progressive version of Adam Carolla, utterly convinced that if we all would just listen to him, the world would be a better place, because he figured it out all out.
Preachy, patronizing, and slow. This was worse than when Kevin Smith wrote a Batman comic mini-series, and had Bruce Wayne start a diary, and talk about how his (Bruce as proxy of Kevin) gift as a writer can help people because he has this profound wisdom.
In conclusion – I did not like it.
And to further the Carolla comparison, Sorkin’s female characters here are 2-dimensional … and not funny.
I liked it but worry once Olivia Munn shows up it could go downhill fast
Well, Alan DID say in his original review that Munn is “amusingly dry on the few occasions she gets anything to do.” Plus she’s easy on the eyes.
I’ve always been able to put up with Sorkin’s pseudo-preachiness in the past because I enjoy his snappy writing and constantly bickering characters. But, I found with this show that preachiness combined with 100% hindsight equals pure TV torture. It would have been better to deal with ‘fake’ news and have the characters reveal to us in the course of a show if/when they are right or wrong.
Not that this show doesn’t have other flaws – it does. But, if you scrap the BP spill story and replace it with a fake environmental disaster that seems to start innocuously you can make your dramatic point the same way. And, when the ‘yellow’ alert turns ‘red’ at the end – you’ve dotted your ‘i’.
Re your last bullet point: Didn’t they make clear at the end of the episode that it actually WAS Mackenzie in the audience at Medill? She had the signs (“It’s not…but it an be.”) and was going to try to catch him in the elevator to show him but then apparently thought better of it.
But they still showed us the audience (through Will’s eyes) that he kept seeing flashes of Mackenzie and then some other woman and then Mackenzie and then some other woman, etc. So they still needed to cast another woman who sorta looks like Mortimer, but not completely.
As a realistic representation of a cable newsroom, the show is probably far afield (though I freely admit that I have no experience or insight in that area). As a piece of media commentary, the jury’s still out. As an entertaining hour of television, however? I thought it was top notch. Alison Pill, Sam Waterston, and John Gallagher Jr. all sold me on their characters within a minute of their respective appearances onscreen. Emily Mortimer seemed passive at first, but she really started to shine by the end. And while Will McAvoy gave us many, many shining reminders that he is clearly a bit of an ass, Jeff Daniels tore through that Sorkin dialogue like such a champ that I found myself rooting for him anyway. Wary though I may be of the next few episodes and the issues that several critics have raised, I’ll be happy to give this show a full season.
Wow, my thoughts exactly. I don’t even care if it’s not realistic to a real newsroom or if the media commentary is horsecrap, as an hour of television, I found this PHENOMENAL.
If you don’t care if the show is realistic, wouldn’t it be much better if Will used his telepathic powers to call Aquaman to seal it? Or at least made the chairman of Halliburton confess in an on-camera interview?
If you don’t care about realism, there were way more satifying things you could do.
I don’t think you understand Jared K’s original comment. He’s not saying he doesn’t care about realism AT ALL, like your overly-ridiculous examples. He’s saying he doesn’t mind if they stretch the reality of a newsroom a little bit. Having no experience in the newsroom of a real TV network whatsoever, I found the portrayal to be relatively realistic. Sure, no one would break the BP oil story that quickly/easily, but that was the biggest stretch. Everything else, from the offices to the interactions to the characters in the newsroom to the way the newsroom functioned, was relatively realistic for a TV show. Obviously no one is suggesting as ridiculous things as you suggested, Dwayne Mendoza. No need to be overly cynical/attacking. If you didn’t enjoy the pilot, then just stop watching and use your time for better things. It’s that simple.
no one in real life talks like that.
Maybe that’s why this is, ready yourself for a giant shock, a SCRIPT that was written for TELEVISION???
People only bring this up when they don’t like something for other reasons? Ever read a Tarantino script or Woody Allen and think people talk like that in real life?
I do.
People do talk like that but my complaint is that not 100% of the people in a given room talk like that. There’s no nuanced delivery or speech patterns – everyone is uber-articulate and hyper-self-aware and if they aren’t they blink and stutter and stammer over their names (Maggie/Margaret). @Rieux, you just made me more aware of why I dislike Woody Allen and Tarantino! And Stephen King for that matter – all his characters have similar speech patterns too, one book to another.
But I digress.
Love smart characters in any medium, but in Sorkin’s scripts the only thing that differentiates his cast is their wardrobe and names. I just can’t suspend my disbelief to that extent.
The decision to set the show in the recent past is a colosssal mistake which robs it of any excitement or emotional satisfaction. It is impossible to root for the characters when they beat everyone out of sheer dumb luck.
In fact, I think it is intellectually dishonest and, it could be argued, is a form or plagiarism.
Plagiarism seems like more than a stretch. What’s the difference between this and a show like Mad Men using historical events for dramatic purposes.
You’re reaching way too hard
Stop plagiarizing reality, Sorkin!!
No, but really, while I agree with it being a poor choice, that’s kind if ridiculous.
Puttin historical events in a tv show to provide context is not the same as co-opting actual people’s reporting and writing for profit through a tv show. Sorkin is standing on the shoulders of actual news people and imbuing his characters with false intelligence that no one in that situation could have had. By doing so he’s attemping to make a more satisfying and successful show which doesnt require him to work to create fictional news stories.
Also by giving the characters the info by dumb luck hes not even making a cogent comment about any percieved failings of real news people. The characters didnt make a daring choice or take inventive action to get the story. It just fell in their lap. What is the point of that? What comment does that make?
And this comes from someone who thinks the first four seasons of the west wing is just about the best thing ive ever seen on tv.
I’m not sure if I would describe it as plagiarism exactly, though it is true that he’s not exactly crediting the people who did the real reporting, so I can see the argument. One thing I can say for sure is that what he’s doing is extremely lazy.
I’m not sure if I would describe it as plagiarism exactly, though it is true that he’s not exactly crediting the people who did the real reporting, so I can see the argument. One thing I can say for sure is that what he’s doing is extremely lazy.
Sorry for the double post. My stupid mouse sometimes double clicks even when I only hit the button once.
For what it’s worth, the TP was brilliant on BP, but the AP kicked ass early on. It doesn’t matter who won in reality when it’s a TV show, and I work in news. If this show is self-righteous, the fact that it’s *pretending* to cover breaking news on a pretend show isn’t the problem. Smugness is. And frankly that’s only a problem if you’re just considering tuning in. If you’ve tuned in, you’re ready for it. Plus if you’re the kind of person who remembers enough but not all of the sourcing for a major news story and feel like telling people you might have a complicated feeling about smugness anyway.
Let’s hold our horses, they’ve only beat every other news program on one (very major) story so far. Perhaps in the future, they’ll get their asses handed to them. If they manage to get to every news story before everyone else consistently, then, yes, that would be annoying.
GregR, your elaboration is dead-on, but plagiarism is still not an accurate description. That was the only part of your comment I disagreed with.
@GREGR I actually do work in a newsroom, and I have to tell you they absolutely made a daring choice — though it was idiotic and unethical. We’re supposed to root against Don, but he had the right read of the situation: you can’t report the story until you know the facts. You shouldn’t go on with unnamed sources from a guy who just walked in the door when the information is unconfirmed. They could have gotten absolutely creamed in the court of law for that. Of course, they did manage to confirm it all on air, because it’s idealistic fiction. But it was still a daring choice to get out in front of the story with nothing confirmed at the time.
I’m not much of a news guy; I never watch the news, and I barely pay attention to stories like the oil spill. So I wasn’t really bothered at all by their coverage of it. Can I assume that that won’t be a problem for me going forward?
Although if they continually get perfect coverage through sheer luck like they did here, than I could see an issue arising.
Yeah, to be honest, the coverage didn’t bother me either. In fact, I found it 100000 times more captivating than the actual news story. The problem with real-life news these days is that the 24/7 news cycle beats each big news story into submission. The BP oil spill could never have broken on News Night the way it did on this episode because as soon as some small thing looks like it MIGHT become news, every 24/7 news network jumps on it so that news starts to seem like this: SOMETHING HAPPENED OFF THE COAST OF LOUISIANA…IT INVOLVED BP…BP MAY HAVE DONE SOMETHING OFF THE COAST OF LOUISIANA…PEOPLE GOT HURT…I REPEAT, PEOPLE GOT HURT… SOMETHING ABOUT OIL…SOMETHING’S HAPPENING WITH OIL…THERE’S A GIANT OIL LEAK…etc. Even typing all of that out was tedious. In retrospect, it can fictionally be turned into an interesting news story, but when every small detail of a huge news story is over-reported, it loses its drama.
I see some of the faults, but I have to say I really, really liked it. I’ve never watched a Sorkin drama so his repetition of tropes is a non-issue for me, and I really don’t think I care about the time cheat that makes them seem like the smartest and best reporters. Maybe that aspect will grate on me as the show goes, but for now it was fun to see that fantasy of how it could have gone.
In that regard, do you think that you, Dan and other critics may find it more off-putting than the general audience because you are or have been a part of that world?
100% agree. I think a lot of the reviews have been overly harsh because if the reviewer doesn’t consider themselves a journalist, they at least work near them. It’s funny how many have said it cheapens the work put in by real people.
Sure the show opens the door for that by setting it against actual events, but if a doctor on a show invents a new procedure that actually exists, do we ever hear the real doc mentioned in a review with a comment about just how much effort went into it?
We all know it takes hard work to get to the bottom of a story, but that’s not what this show is about.
Related – I love wordy comments with “too spot-on” references criticizing Sorkin’s dialogue. Even if the show gets bad, it’s still going to fun to follow for the comments…
Hatfield – At the end of the day, I have as much personal connection to the people who put on news shows as I do to the people who put on late night comedy shows. I consider myself a journalist sometimes, but whatever kind of journalist I consider myself, the people represented in this show don’t do anything that resembles what I do, so I don’t feel like I, on principle, take any umbrage to Sorkin’s critique of this world.
I just didn’t like the execution of the show. And yet I said on the podcast and Alan said in his review that we both, for the most part, LIKED the pilot. So… Yeah. In three more episodes, people will either have a better understanding of why we felt the way we felt or they’ll continue to love the show. Either way is kosher by me. But people reviewing the negative reviewers based on liking the pilot aren’t seeing the total picture of what we saw.
I *liked* the “Newsroom” pilot. It’s the next three episodes that I didn’t like…
-Daniel
I think some reviews were based on the pilot alone:Alyssa Rosenberg’s for one. Not to say there’s anything wrong with that.
Dan- Thanks for answering. Yeah, I realize most of the reviews, including yours and Alan’s, were based on 4 episodes, and that this was your favorite one. It was just something that occurred to me now and I thought I had better ask before I forgot about it.
Very, very stagey. Felt like a play. Did all the money for the pilot go to Sorkin and the set?
totally agree. very contrived, could almost see the actors’ scripts with notes, blocking and direction written in the margins.
Sorkin screwed up one small detail, but it is something that wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t use real news. The show supposedly happens on April 20 2010 the day of the Deepwater Horizon explosion. The previous two weeks Will was supposedly on vacation and out of phone connection. During the spring of 2010 Erin Andrews was on Dancing with the Stars. The show debuted on March 22 and Erin wasn’t eliminated until the finale on May 25. That means that she was appearing twice a week on live TV and learning one or more dance routines the rest of the week. I don’t think that would give her enough time to travel and be photographed by paparazzi.
Not to mention the fact that Paparazzi pictures of Andrews at that time would be a bit taboo. The date of the episode would have been less than a year after nude video of Andrews, filmed by a stalker, turned up on the internet.
I’m guessing the Erin Andrews name-drop was just a funny detail and Sorkin doesn’t care THAT much about what Andrews was actually doing at the time, but thanks for doing the research and pointing this out. Also, don’t give the paparazzi too much credit, I’m sure they were still photographing her then.
Two things. One, I love that Sorkin didn’t realize/catch/care about where Andrews was. Two, I love that there’s a fan watching ‘Newsroom’ who DOES realize/catch/care to notice. (Also, to the show’s credit, Will didn’t confirm he was with Andrews.)
It took all of 3 minutes to look up what season of DWTS Erin Andrews was on. Something that could have been looked up while writing the episode. I am assuming that Sorkin is trying to get the same audience as Matt Weiner and David Simon has. Neither of them would have made that mistake. Again using real news he is stuck to real history.
Again, I think the point is that the Erin Andrews thing is a funny aside, it’s not meant to be taken as literal fact. Also, as Sara said, Will never DID say he actually was with Andrews, so it’s probably something the TMZ of 2010 made up.
This show isn’t supposed to be realistic, its supposed to be idealistic.
Its all in the opening moments: Daniels literally sitting in the middle of the “Far-Left” and the “Far-Right” then giving safe, funny answers to everyone’s questions. In that moment, he represents pretty much every other show (including THE DAILY SHOW) that deals with politics and social issues: Glib, one-liners meant to lighten the mood, not to inform. Have the “Far-Left” give a reaction, then the “Far-Right”, then state some “common-sense” summation or make a joke. Buttons are being pushed, there’s a place for the passive to retreat to (in the joke), and nothing is genuinely questioned.
THE NEWSROOM, in this episode, seems to be what the Daniels’ character does in the next moment: States facts and ideals. That’s why it used real-life stories, to have a forum where what really happened can be documented and given an idealistic sheen.
I think people are making too much out of too little. Sorkin is very transparent in how he’s written his television: The way the last episode he was involved in for THE WEST WING involved the President having to step down and be replaced. The two leads on STUDIO 60 being a writer and director being given the task of making a channel be popular again. And now a news show that is supposed to run real, ACCURATE, stories while also making them idealistic, not just about the story itself, but for the news in general as well.
Being one of those three (The “Far-Left”, “Far-Right”, the passive Middle “independent”), seems to be the norm now, not just in real-life, but, in entertainment too. To step out and become what Daniels’ does in the opening, or what the fictional show is trying to do, will always be met with the friction Will receives, gives Mackenzie, and THE NEWSROOM is getting from some critics and others on the internet.
…Safer to just be Hannah.
Define far-left, far-right and independent.
Define far-left, far-right and indepndent.
Chris Meloni with 80s hair! How angry would Stabler be about OJ killing his wife, oh man!
Going to watch The Newsroom now.
I thought it was the best stand-alone pilot I’ve seen in years. It’s really that simple. It was utterly fantastic. I completely missed seeing Sorkin on TV. It may be because I agree too much with Sorkin politically/on his idealism, but I thought Will’s speech at the beginning was SPOT-ON and I loved his dig at a sorority girl asking a stupid question. I understand this is Sorkin throwing an underhand slow ball to himself so he can hit it out of the park, but it was incredibly entertaining. His dialogue was engaging and made you listen closely just to keep up, per usual. After watching the ep. and reading your review, it’s clear to me that it’s ridiculous that News Night would be able to piece together most of the BP spill that quickly, but when I was watching the pilot, I was so swept up in it that I had no problem with the characters being able to put together so much so quickly. If the crew of News Night continues to be able to put together very important news stories relatively quickly like that, I can see it getting annoying, but for the pilot, it was completely breathtaking. As I said in another comment, I found this fictionalized account of one newsroom piecing together the story far more interesting than I found the story itself when it happened in real life. Everyone in the cast did a phenomenal job as well. I can’t wait to see more of this show, and it definitely has a full season of watching from me. It’s good to have Sorkin back on TV.
I was thoroughly entertained. Considering that’s the #1 trait of TV shows I want, I really enjoyed the premiere. Some critics really need to take a good hard long look at themselves in the mirror and evaluate what they’re really doing when reviewing new “high quality” shows like this and Girls.
I know he can do it, but Sorkin’s fast writing is exhausting Old Man Waterston. There were scenes where poor Sam couldn’t deliver it fast enough.
First terrible bit was where Slumdog and Newguy feverishly explain why the oil spill is big news thanks to their ridiculous inside information. Until then it was okay. The pattern where everyone starts off an asshole to each other but finds mutual respect by the end should annoy me more than it does: every next episode it’s infuriating but so long as they end well you feel good.
Well. I like most of the actors so far, and I really enjoyed the back and forth banter of Will and Mackenzie. I see some of the usual Sorkin problems potentially peeking here and there – the stupid tirade on the Milllenials was one of the more prominent eye rolling moments – but from just the pilot, it was bearable and worth the trade off.
Ultimately, it feels like a rather safe pilot that was pretty much exactly what one expects of a Sorkin show. Yes, great banter and stuff, but also…surprisingly kind of dull; I thought it would at least feel new in some way, and it totally didn’t.
And….the sweeping triumphant music bugged me intensely. Hard. Instant roll my eyes whenever it comes up, which was often in this ep alone. Maybe they’d tone that stuff down in later eps?
HAving read a number of reviews that all seemed to be based on the first four episodes, I had low expectations. I thought the show exceeded those expectations, though it worries me that you write this was the best of the first four. I certainly saw many of the potential flaws – too many speeches, too much preaching, not to mention that this brand new guy just so happens to have two amazing sources at the two crucial places for the biggest news story. i wonder if this show will come down to your view on the news – does it bother you that news show have fallen dramatically in their value (see Jon stewart being voted most trusted news anchor). if it does, maybe the flaws of the show won’t be that big of a deal. but if that is not of great concern to you, then the flaws may be difficult to ignore. i also found maggie’s character sort of annoying. hopefully she tones it down in future episodes and is not as spazzy.
Am I crazy, or do reviewers just treat Sorkin shows differently? Actually, that’s probably unfair, because it seems like viewers do it too. Everyone seems to want to apologize, or at least say “I like it, despite…” and then list the 75 minor and 3 major flaws with his shows. No one on television does what he does, and certainly no one writes how he writes. I for one, couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.
When you set yourself above the field and claim “We’re better/smarter/funnier/deeper then they are”, then you should expect to be held to a higher standard.
@SAVEFARRIS: Do you think the show/writer is putting itself on a pedestal, or do you think reviewers and fans have done that based on previous work? When I watched the pilot, I thought it succeeded as a piece of entertainment, and yet most of what I read about the first four episodes was not about the entertainment value of the show. Granted, it’s possible that the show gets so unrealistic or preachy so as to impact the entertainment level, but that hasn’t happened yet.
I don’t care what everybody else is saying. I LOVED this. Was fist pumping throughout the last 30 minutes. Yeah, it’s preachy… whataver… it made for some entertaining TV. That’s all I want.
I totally agree–the only thing I found odd was that he went off with that speech in front of a crowd of college students in Chicago and no one cheered or even booed? Just stunned silence? But minor petty concern. I can’t wait for next Sunday. Nothing gets me pumped like Sorkin dialogue!
Nice name mashup there… DeepWater Horizon rig with GOT Blackwater Bay. Clearly intentional of course.
I was extremely thrown by the ending. It went to romcom so fast with that Dad date anecdote and the reveal that Emily Mortimer was really at Northwestern holding up signs that it felt like it was a dream sequence or that Will McCavoy was dead the whole time.
You know that “I can fire you at the end of every week” contract that Mackenzie ends up with? It gives me hope for the show. Because surely, surely, that’s Sorkin’s way of winking at the audience that he knows we can walk away from the show every week. And surely, surely if he stays aware of that he’ll avoid what he and the audience and everyone knows are his most obvious flaws…. Surely?
I am serious– and don’t call me Shirley.
So we have two disparate views of the same era: Broadcast News, which paints a rosy picture of the 60’s news media, and Mad Men, more realistic and painstaking, with no preaching. Mad Men this ain’t. I’ll watch an episode or two more, and then decide.
Lets all be thankful its not Mad Men
Broadcast News = 80s news media.
I’m not sure what interview I read about Newsroom, but it said something along the lines of, “Jed Bartlett was the ideal Democrat liberals want to see, and Will McAvoy is the ideal Republican liberals want to see.”
I know people think Sorkin is being preachy and dislike him because they think he’s arrogant, which is understandable, but I think Newsroom, and I say this as a liberal, is very reminiscent of some old Capra films (namely ‘Mr. Deeds Goes to Town’). Capra was even name-checked in this episode, after all. Some people find Capra to be schmaltzy or too saccharine, but he’s hopeful and uplifting and inspiring. Mr. Deeds was a man of thought AND action. Will McAvoy (and crew) are people of intelligence and skill and action. Is it unrealistic? Yes. Would Jed Barlett ever really be elected president? I doubt it.
I turn to Sorkin’s shows because I want to watch smart people engage in intelligent conversation, to be reminded that people can be good despite all of the bad in the world. Some Sorkin shows are written better than others, and I still take issue with the way Sorkin writes women (Dana and Natalie, in particular), but my God, I just watched an hour of somebody showing me how America can be great. Is it cheating to set the show in the past with hindsight, and is that unfair to real journalists and reporters? Yes, yes it is. But I’m “mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore!” about the current media climate, and Newsroom is my escape to a better world.
This, exactly.
Yeah, pretty much this exactly.
This exactly!, as well from me.
I haven’t been able to watch TV news regularly for I don’t know how many years now. It completely blows, but this, I can actually watch, because it’s idealistic fictional drama, not realistic documentary, edited quasi-Reality TV or new broadcasts that cater to the lowest common denominator.
I enjoyed the pacing. I thought that was fun.
**Vertigo medication. Was that a joke? That seemed like a lost opportunity. I would have preferred him maintaining his full-on prick persona instead having a nifty excuse. Lots of self-important blowhards like that can’t wait to point out to everyone that they are right and everyone else is stupid. It seems it would have been completely in-character for him to give a sanctimonious speak and tear down that poor girl sans any medication snafus.
Lots of things just seemed like lazy storytelling. I certainly hope stories don’t keep falling into their hands – as journalists do actually “work” to get stories.
I am not saying I did not enjoy all of the nifty coincidences – I am just saying it will get old, and fast.
Also, they might be making the Jeff Daniels character too unlikable to the point where we will not be able to root for him.
**
As many, i really liked the pilot.. felt like a classic Sorkin show (which i have loved since SportsNight.. worshipped (most of the seasons of) West Wing.. and like enought of Sunset (even though it felt like an adopted brother, lol).. i think is good to have some idealism out there, specially among all the dark depressing cynic shows that are the norm now..
I see how Sorkin basically playing poker counting cards can make the show go off-rail in an spectacular way, which it seems all reviewers are predicting or confirming, but i really hope we can say at the end of the season, that it had overall more good than bad in it.
I really enjoyed the work put in by Pill, Waterston, and Gallagher. For the most part, I wasn’t really feeling anyone or anything else.
Does the shaky camera/random zoom in and out thing stop after the pilot? I pretty intensely disliked it as it took me out of the moment.
No shaky cam here, so you are probably not going to like it.
It’s hard to say after only one episode, but LAST NEWSMAN STANDING has the potential to be more annoying than STUDIO 60. Their show within a show wasn’t funny, but a news show that makes up its own facts is worse.
What can you say about a show that is so out of touch that it (a) has nothing to say about the internet except jokes that could have come out of Josh Lyman’s mouth (b) imagines that most viewers know who the hosts of cable news shows are? I gave the Tim Allen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus retreads grief for being trapped in amber… but they’re not doing a news show.
Although, to be fair, LAST NEWSMAN STANDING isn’t doing a news show, either. The contrast with Paddy Chayefsky’s NETWORK couldn’t be more glaring. Chayefsky, in 1976, imagined a TV landscape where networks paid people for filming themselves committing crimes (AKA reality TV). Sorkin, in 2012, has created a 2010 newscast.
Semi-serious aside to Alan, Does the “no spoilers” rule mean we’re not allowed to speculate about which news events the next show will cover? Am I allowed to say that there was a car-bomb scare in Times Square a couple of weeks after the BP disastedr- and wonder if Will and his crack staff will get a tip and disarm the bomb? (Or maybe negotiate with the terrorist who set it, like the STUDIO 60 guy?)
Sorkin seems to have forgotten everything he once knew about TV writing. For example, “Show, don’t tell.” Why would I possibly believe, based on what I’ve seen, that Will McAvoy is a charming guy who cares nothing for substance? How would I know that to be true, since he spend all his time shouting and spouting statistics? Having people say things doesn’t actually work.
(The show would have worked so much better if it had made Sam Waterston’s character the anchor. He’s a veteran journalist who used to be a mid-level guy at a network who has gone through three downsizings, started drinking and is just trying to keep quiet and make it to retirement. Daniels would work a lot better as the constantly p.o.ed head of the news division.)
People as cloddish as Mackenzie MacHale and Jim Harper survived HOW MANY months of intense combat in war zones? Yeah, right. These folks don’t look like any war correspondents I’ve seen– I just have to rely on what people say.
Maggie Jordan doesn’t know that she has a hold button on her phone; her personality is so inconsequential that Will can’t remember her name. But when the chips are down, she can track down the guy who inspected the well. (And Will can remember every third-world country that has a gay, lefthanded basketball player, but he doesn’t know anyone’s name or where the control room is.)
Another screenwriting 101 rule is no long speeches. So much for that. Plus nobody talks like a real person. Has Sorkin even listened to people in their 20s and 30s lately? I’m older than he is, and I can hear all the clinkers he gives them. And it never ceases to amaze me how his people can be so conversationally inept– and then deliver soliloquys.
And I loved the “Good show Mackenzie. Good work. Sleep well. I’ll most likely fire you in the morning.” Loved that on THE PRINCESS BRIDE which was filmed in 1987. We’re not really going to make that a running issue, are we, Aaron?
(Also wondering when we’re going to get a “Will the show go on the air?” cliffhanger. Sorkin couldn’t seem to understand that both ESPN and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE always went on. Sometimes the shows sucked rocks, but they always went on. It was only THE WEST WING and MOONLIGHTING where that was an issue.)
The only thing missing was a Gilbert & Sullivan quote… but he used MAN OF LA MANCHA. Couldn’t help thinking of the 1988 movie MOON OVER PARADOR, where Richard Dreyfus tosses a quote into one of his speeches.
I find myself wondering if Sorkin things these bits are clever or if he honestly doesn’t realize that he’s lifting stuff? There were a number of rips from BROADCAST NEWS and MURPHY BROWN, and a couple of things that called up BUFFALO BILL.
This could obviously get better. The rush to put on a newscast is almost a guaranteed adrenaline rush. But it would have to undergo an exorcism for that to happen.
I like Sorkinese. I wish more people talked like that and made impassioned speeches in “real life.” Hopefully the show gets people talking or interested in what they want/need from actual news.
A lot of comments (yours included) so meticulously dissect the fiction that Sorkin has created I can’t help but wonder what would happen if the same energy were directed at actual news gathering organizations.
It’s easy to dismiss Sorkin as egomaniac blowhard, but his show made me google the water quality in the Gulf Coast. It sucks by the way. I emailed my congresswoman.
I wasn’t as enamored of the pilot as others here. Thinking I’ll give it one more try, but I’m leaning toward passing on it. It was too preachy (even though I’m the choir in this instance!), and not fun enough. I’d rather watch “Sport Night” reruns.
If it’s already April 2010, it will only be a matter of time before all the news competitors are doing stories on the “Creep” trailer for “The Social Network.”
Will McAvoy: “The Facebook movie should win best picture, but I bet it goes to that stuttering king.”
I got bored really fast, and sitting and watching was show until the end was hard. I’m really disappointed
As far as I remember, Don Quixote rides a horse, not a donkey.
Don Quixote does indeed ride a horse, not a donkey.
(Sorry about the double post)
It’s pretty hard for me to agree with you, Alan, when you criticize the show for criticizing the media for not immediately “calling out BP, Halliburton, the government, etc. on that very first night” because, while it’s true that it wasn’t possible for the media to have known all that the first night, the same media has completely dropped the ball AFTER the disaster, when they have the same hindsight of the BP disaster that the show has. The same exact deep water practices are going on in the gulf and elsewhere, with the same lack of technology to deal with a disaster, and where is the reporting/criticism? Sorkin is clearly trying to make a point about the media as a whole, albeit a bit hamhandedly. You’re getting bogged down in the details of which vehicle he’s using to make that point (the first day of the oil spill).
Within months after the disaster, deep water drilling permits were being handed out to oil companies left and right, despite the fact that nothing has changed as far as safety or cleanup. Who covered it? Who IS covering it? Oh yeah, they’re too busy spending days covering Anthony Weiner, Whitney Houston, or Justin Bieber. This is just one example of how the media completely fails its responsibility.
You criticize The Newsroom for “sniffing its nose” at how the (other) newscasts covered the early hours of the spill. I just think the criticism here is aiming much wider, at the media as a whole, and it’s pretty hard to argue that criticism is misguided. I doubt you or any intelligent person would argue that the media in this country hasn’t completely abdicated its responsibility to inform the public in any meaningful way. Look at the runup to the Iraq war, as just one very important example.
Criticize the show for its lack of artistry, its hamhandedness, yes. But you lose me when you slam Sorkin for taking on the media in general for their failures, because they completely deserve it.
Couldn’t agree more with your statements. Sorkin is being taken to task for wanting an “idealistic,” free press. He wants an actual fourth estate that does journalism on a nightly basis at a national level. This show is basically saying it’s possible to do a news show that is both popular and important. Reading Alan’s review (as well as others) it does indeed miss the larger message of the show. The media (the country) isn’t as great as it used to be, but it doesn’t have to continue to be that way.
By harping on the revisionist history aspect of this show, it’s an implicit defense of the way the actual events were covered. Since Sorkin wasn’t on the ground reporting when it happened he has no license to speak on those issues. Huh?
I absolutely agree with you. The media is no watchdog or at least has very few watchdogs these days as the Fourth Estate. I could care less about any celebrity gossip and need to know actual fact and figures of what’s going on in daily life. And I could care less how Sorkin tells that story, the point is he’s telling that story. And if news outlets and news media figures don’t like it, then they’re too full of themselves to fully get it and have no capacity to look at themselves in the mirror and change.
I thought that was Jesse Eisenberg. Didn’t know that a cameo was planned, but his voice is pretty recognizable.
I loved it!
And I don’t care if it’s preachy or sanctimonious as long as it’s not wrong.
News organizations in America are truly pathetic and they deserve to be called on it as often as possible.
Most reporters actually have to, you know, report. And that takes time. They don’t get the entire story handed to them by friends and relatives in under five minutes. Even though Jim acknowledges that this is an incredible streak of luck, the show still sniffs its nose at how the other newscasts covered the early hours of the spill.
Not sure what happened to my comment….
It’s really disheartening and confusing to see Alan so hung up on the 20/20 hindsight angle of the show. Sorkin has a unique voice and worldview. I don’t agree with him all the time but you can’t knock the guy’s passion for the subjects he takes on.
Also, Alan, it seems you’re being a bit disingenuous with the above comment. Sorkin isn’t bashing The Times Picayune reporters and you know that. He’s taking the corporate overlords that run the cable news networks to task.
I don’t really mind if this fictional team of people on a fictional news show arrive at the facts way too quickly as long as the message is clear. If last night’s episode gets people talking and concerned about the long term ramifications of that oil spill then Sorkin can and should continue to be as bloviating and obnoxious as he needs to be.
I completely agree with you 100 percent.
Considering that HBO made the first episode available on Youtube, and most people like the pilot, I wonder what this show’s legacy will be if it hardcore devolves Studio 60 style. Right now most viewers have chosen to ignore that the critics have seen more episodes than we have in favor of not only liking it, but frequently patting themselves on the back for liking it. Personally it was probably my least favorite Sorkin pilot, but I’ll stick with it anyway. I think Emily Mortimer was great though.