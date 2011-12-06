‘Sons of Anarchy’ – ‘To Be, Act 2’: House of the rising Son

A review of the “Sons of Anarchy” season finale coming up just as soon as I empty out this duffel bag full of sex toys…
“You’re done telling me anything. Now I am telling you.” -Jax
With a long-running, heavily-serialized TV series, there’s often the question of whether the journey is more important than the destination, or vice versa. With “Lost,” I didn’t love the way the show wrapped up a number of major story arcs, but I enjoyed so much of what came before that I was ultimately willing to focus more on that and less on the magical glowing pool.
With “Sons of Anarchy” season 4, I feel like I’m much happier with the destination than the journey. Had you told me before the season began that it would end with Jax reluctantly taking the throne and pushing Clay and Gemma off to the side, and with Friends of Jax like Chibs, Juice and perhaps Opie taking more prominent roles within the club, I’d have said that sounded intriguing(*), and I looked forward to seeing how we got there, and then where the show went from that point.
(*) Well, first I’d have said, “Spoilers, dude!” But after that, I’d have been intrigued.
But so much of what took us to this point has left me underwhelmed, or frustrated, and makes me less interested in seeing what the show does with this new beginning.
If the cartel boys being in league with the CIA – and therefore solving the club’s legal problems while forcing Jax to stay in Charming – wasn’t exactly “a wizard did it,” it was awfully close. In one reveal, which had been barely hinted at in previous episodes(**), the writers got to hit the reset button on nearly every major story arc of the season. Jax wants to leave the club and the town? Not gonna happen! Clay has to die? No he doesn’t! Juice has been tricked into betraying the club and will either destroy them all or be found out as a rat? Never mind! Deus ex Romeo, baby!
(**) Really, the only clues that Romeo and Luis and their friends weren’t exactly who and what they claimed to be were the glimpse of Tara’s kidnappers in the van after Jax rescued her, and then Romeo being so adamant last week that there weren’t any cops investigating the club or the cartel. There was also the earlier scene where Romeo and Luis vaguely alluded to their plans for the Sons, but that could have meant virtually anything.
And if Kurt Sutter doesn’t want to send his main character away, doesn’t want to kill off his chief villain, doesn’t want Juice to suffer any real consequences for what he’s done(***), then that’s fine. His show, his characters, his rules. But if I might make a suggestion: if you don’t want any of those things to happen, don’t spend an entire season building up to how they have to happen, then back out at the last possible second. Tell different stories – the kind you actually want to follow through with all the way.
(***) I suppose Juice still has to live with the guilt of killing Miles, but the show barely cared about Miles when he was alive, so I’m not sure I’d buy an extended arc of Juice having nightmares about killing good ol’ whatsisname. (Given that Kozik was also marked for death, maybe we could have gotten better emotional mileage out of switching their fates so Juice shot Kozik and Miles randomly blew up.)
Again, if I ignore most of what came before – especially in regards to Clay and Juice – the end point of season 4 is really interesting. Jax being forced to lead the club – and lead it deeper and deeper into a relationship with the cartel, rather than the peacenik reforms he might have thought about back in season 1 – is a great place to land the character, and Charlie Hunnam continued to do outstanding work in this episode as Jax came to grips with never getting out. And Clay and Gemma being marginalized but not killed or exiled takes those two out of ruts they’d been falling into.
But the cartel/CIA connection came completely out of left field, and even Jax’s rationale for staying didn’t sound quite right. If it’s clear that he’ll be one of the guys doing a long prison stretch if Potter is allowed to move forward with his RICO case, then sure. But that’s not how he frames it for Tara. He just tells her he can’t stand to let the club die. He doesn’t even say that he can’t stand to see guys he cares about like Chibs and Bobby spend decades in prison, which would still be him putting other people ahead of his family, but which I would believe (and which Tara would understand, even if she didn’t agree with it). But the idea that he’s just doing it because he can’t allow the end of what he’s come to recognize as this cancer that’s infested his life and the lives of everyone he cares about? No. That’s not what the Jax Teller we’ve been following for four years would believe, and it sure as hell isn’t something Tara would accept and keep herself and her sons in danger for.
And Clay’s stay of execution felt doubly contrived, not just with the CIA thing, but with Galen – a character we met about five seconds ago, with very minimal characterization to date other than a certain high-handedness – repeating his demand that Clay is the only Son he’ll deal with. So Clay gets to stay in the club, if not in the seat of power, and you just know that both he and Gemma – whether separately or in concert – will be playing every dirty trick in the book to reclaim their respective thrones, especially since Jax is forbidden from telling anyone about their new reality. (I put the over/under on Gemma destroying the magical letters – which Jax was dumb enough to hide at Teller-Morrow, and in full view of his ruthless, scheming mother – at the sixth episode of next season.)
For this season to take Clay as far as it did, and make it clear how many times over he deserved to die by so many different hands, and then to spare him twice (first when Opie missed any vital organs, then courtesy of Romeo) is a massive cheat, and a way for the show to have its cake (Clay does lots of despicable things that ups the level of tension in each episode) and eat it, too (the show doesn’t have to get rid of one of its main characters and move away from the whole “Hamlet” structure).
Ditto Juice’s get out of jail free card, courtesy of Potter’s sudden benevolence. We know Roosevelt has been having qualms about what they did to Juice, so I believe his willingness to cut the kid a break and get back to a clear good guys/bad guys delineation. For that matter, Potter has been such a mystery man (Roosevelt calls him out as weird, and Potter explains his affectations as a conscious, misanthropic choice) that it’s not outside the realm of possibility that he would let the little fish go once all the big fish swam away. (Stahl, on the other hand, would have framed Juice for six murders just to vent her aggression over getting screwed like this.) But as with the branch breaking, and Clay surviving several times over, it’s ultimately about the show not having the courage to stay on an inexorable path of doom. For the story the show told about Juice this year to matter, there had to be consequences for him, be it death by his own hand, a long prison stretch where he’s branded as a rat, or something similarly severe. And there weren’t. I’m glad Theo Rossi finally got a chance to show what he could do, but ultimately it was pointless.
Overall, I would call season 4 of “Sons of Anarchy” quite a bit stronger than season 3, but it may also be the season that made me recalibrate my expectations for the series. Season 1 was a show finding itself, but one that ended strongly. Season 2 was brilliant (though it stumbled a bit at the very end). Season 3 was a mess with a great finish, and at that point it wasn’t clear whether season 3 was the anomaly, or season 2 was. Season 4 fell somewhere in between the two preceding it, and also fell victim to many of the problems that were so widespread in season 3, which was also a year where the Sons were making decisions based largely on contrived and/or outside forces. (Where this year gave us the magical letters, last year we had that stretch where Maureen couldn’t get Gemma on the phone, for instance.)
It is a show with a lot of great performances. It is a show capable of great moments. But is it a great show, period? I thought that for sure a couple of years ago. Now, I’m doubtful. And if I go into the rest of the run not expecting greatness and accept the three-card monte of it all, maybe I’ll enjoy it more.
At the moment, though, I’m having a very different reaction to the one I had a year ago at this time. The season 3 finale erased a whole lot of sins that came before it, whereas “To Be, Act 2” mainly reinforced my reservations from throughout the year, and made it hard to remember the parts I really liked.
Some other thoughts:
* That cover of “House of the Rising Sun” that played over the closing section was recorded by some familiar names from the show’s soundtrack: White Buffalo & The Forest Rangers.
* I did get the appropriate level of amusement from Potter ruining the big vote for “Mayor Quimby” with a display of sex toys. Ray McKinnon was a lot of fun to watch this season, even if his story ultimately got cut short.
* So Jax’s rings sat untouched on top of the headstone for around two years? That cemetery has either a very lazy or extremely honest caretaker.
* Will the club ever find out that Piney’s dead? And, if so, how will Jax (and Opie, if he returns) explain it without getting everyone to immediately turn on Clay? For that matter, why doesn’t Jax just tell everyone that Clay killed Piney (and JT, if need be) but that they need him to keep the deal going? That would neutralize Clay enormously, and I imagine there are ways to do it without giving up who Romeo really is.
* Who wants to start throwing out names of actors who could play Damon Pope, the Oakland crimelord – and father of the woman Tig killed – who’s being set up as next season’s big bad? Rockmond Dunbar is obviously unavailable for the role.
* Nice nod to Sutter’s roots with Juice watching a scene from “The Shield” in lock-up. Anyone a hardcore enough “Shield” fan to be able to identify what episode that was from?
What did everybody else think?
Based on FX history figure it would be someone in house. Could you imagine Forest Whitaker. I am getting goosebumps already. He would bring the proper intensity as well.
While were guessing names, how about the actor who played Cutty from The Wire, or the guy who played Tavon from The Shield… Guy has to be pretty hard core if he’s a bigger player than LeRoy is in OakTown, no?
While it would be great to see a Wire actor in the role, I think the best person would be Ving Rhames.
Clarke Peters (aka Lester Freamon aka Cool Lester Smooth) as a badass old gangster would probably be my dream come true. He did a convincing criminal when he was undercover selling those phones so it would be awesome to see him in a full role on the other side of the law.
One Wire alum who could actually be a possibility due to the fact that he has previously appeared on an FX show is Reg E. Cathy. Norman from The Wire and Barry Word from Lights Out. He’d nail it I’m sure…
Delroy Lindo.
Charles S. Dutton, or they’re going for a more refined heavy, Carl Lumbly. Lindo basically played this exact role in Romeo Must Die.
I second Delroy Lindo and Forest Whitaker.
If someone wants intensity, get Samuel L. Jackson (well, if we’re just going to throw out names anyway). That dude is intense, even when eating a Big Kahuna burger.
Keith David would be pretty awesome, minus the names already thrown out.
Michael K. Williams. Omar’s comin’.
Idris Elba from Luther would kick some real ass in that role. Kurt Sutter please take note.
I am with It’s Albert Swearengen, Mrs. Bullock and Andrew!
I think Idris Elba would be perfect. Luther only films 4-6 episodes at a time. Michael K. Williams might have more trouble with the Boardwalk Empire schedule but he would also be amazing.
Robert F. Chew.
Is Robert F. Chew the actor who played Prop Joe? If so, that’s one who occurred to me. My dream would be just about any Wire alumnus old enough to play a man with a daughter in her early 20s — #1 choice is Idris Elba (though I know he could still be making more seasons of Luther), then Wood Harris, Clarke Peters, Wendell Pierce, or Frankie Faison. Oh also, Lance Reddick could be mighty menacing. Another thought is the guy who played Light’s trainer for two episodes on Lights Out — loved that guy.
Yes, yes he is. I’ve always hated how he showed that he had tremendous range in that call to Herc, and yet hasn’t found any notable work after the Wire ended.
Of course, you could say the same thing for pretty much every Wire actor or actress who’s not Michael K. Williams or in Treme.
Wood Harris was definitely the one that came to mind for me immediately, but at age 42, I’d argue that he’s too young to play the father of LaRoy’s girlfriend (she seemed a bit older than early 20s, maybe late 20s at best). In addition to that, it’s more than a bit on the nose to have Avon Barksdale playing an Oakland Crime Lord. If you look at two of the absolute best dramas on television, and their recent choices for big bads, with Giancarlo Esposito and Margo Martindale (not exactly obvious big bads) working out so exceptionally well, it might be interesting to go off the beaten path here too.
Wood Harris and Ryan Hurst. REMEMBER THE TITANS!!
Eammon Walker was the guy that played Lights crazy trainer and was great on OZ too.
As much as I like Wood Harris, I agree he seems too young. Same with Elba, plus I think Elba might be bigger than this right now.
Reg E Cathy mentioned in the post above is a good choice, as are Clarke Peters and Delroy Lindo.
Lance Reddick would be perfect if Fringe is indeed done after this season (but hopefully it isnt).
I think Micheal Clarke Duncan could be really good if the Finder doesn’t work out for FOX.
Alan! What the hell man? No mention of Juice watching an episode of “The Shield”????
Meant to. Forgot. Situation rectified. Thanks for the reminder.
I thought The Shield thing was ironic, as Alan will review shows like this and The Shield, but dismisses a show like Six Feet Under out of hand.
Hard to rationalize on any level.
Oh, I can rationalize it. I thought “Six Feet Under” was terrible.
Yeah, when was the last time FX aired an episode of The Shield? They only rerun their current series’ episodes ONCE and then 8 days later they pop them on the OnDemand for a few weeks and they’re off the DVD editing room to get released a year later. If you miss a single episode of an FX series you’re out of luck in timely discussions like this unless you want to waste time/bandwidth downloading them.
Watching “The Shield” in jail. One of many eye rolls.
Sutter really has managed to have his finales undermine the season that preceded them, for good or for bad.
I’m hoping (or thinking) that Tara made enough copies of the John Teller letters that WikiLeaks probably has a copy.
And for Damon Pope, with Billy Dee Williams probably too long in the tooth, my vote is for Samuel L. Jackson.
Anwan Glover. (Slim Charles, if you will). Long on menace, short on gabbing.
Watching Gemma watch through the blinds as Jax hid the letters in the oh so safe tool box with access for all, reminded me of watching soaps with my Grandmother when the baddie would be watching through half-opened blinds, unseen. I’m not sure that was the comparison that Sutter was looking for.
Like my Grandmother, I’ll keep watching, but that was quite lame.
@Hwah: I was reminded of soaps, too, but when Tara takes her place by Jax’s side and she and Gemma stare at each other. It was so over the top, especially with the close-ups — reminded me of actors on a soap confronting each other, with no dialogue and a long pause before the commercial break. Dun dun DUN!!
Don’t forget Jax pulling his knife and sloooowly approaching Clay’s hospital bed – commercial break – scene picks right back up with him walking. Classic soap move.
Who knows. Maybe this is Sutter’s way of reminding us that SOA is, essentially, a better written and more psychologically complex soap. The purpose is to be entertained and intriqued by familiar characters in tense situations.
Yes, it is more logical that Clay would have died, but it is more interesting to explore the question of how he – and those around him – respond to his new neutered status.
That said, it does complicate future stories if a powerful secret band of CIA operatives have the motive and resources to essentially solve any of the Sons non-cartel problems.
Mechanics don’t share each other’s tools and expensive tool chests have fairly sophisticated security locks. I assumed she was looking on in disappointment because he hid the documents in plain-but-unattainable sight.
Jax Teller = Vincent Chase
lol. agreed
Now that’s just mean… and entirely deserved.
Why couldn’t Jax simply say he has to continue the deal, or the cartel will kill all of the club and their families?
Wow. That might be just the kind of perspective I need to move on with this show–watch it with the same disinterest that I brought to most of Entourage. Saw every episode and yet I almost forgot that had been a show until just now.
It’s more like the A-Team. All that was missing was a car flipping 7 times in the air, with Lincoln Potter and the CIA getting out, shaking their heads, but alive and well. No consequences for any actions. Just contrived. I felt sad at he end that a good show like this had such bad back to back season.
Yea, I just don’t buy it. It doesn’t gel with what came before. I don’t buy Jax not only not killing Clay but being okay with him sitting at the table and getting a vote. I don’t believe him perfectly willing to let his kids go away. I don’t see why Tara would be fine with all of this. This was frustrating.
When watching a drama, you need to suspend belief, but let’s be serious, these are valid emotions – Whay is this all so unbelievable? How could Jax kill Clay? Whatever emotion he felt against him, he cares about his club and doesn’t want to see them all in jail. There is a credible reason behind it. I wanted to see Clay dead also, but Sutter shifted it to make living more important. And why not? Let’s see what he can bring to next season. We all know he won’t survive the series. So let’s see where the ride takes us.
Was Jax willing to let his kids go away with Tara? Hell yes, but it would have hurt. You saw the pain in his face. How could he keep Tara and the kids in Charming after all the promises of leaving? He HAS to stay, his hands are tied, but he can’t keep them here if she wants to go to a better life. It hurts but he has to let them go. To me, this is a credible emotion.
Tara being fine, well, here’s where you need to suspend belief a bit, agreed. Why stay, unless she really LOVES Jax and would do anything for him. I hear there are women like that in the world. After all, she came back to Charming for him
Had Juice actually killed himself on that tree exactly what would that have accomplished for the show that wasn’t accomplished with this ending to the arc? Juice would have been dead, no one would have known what caused him to kill himself, and the show would be less one key actor. This way, Juice still has to live with himself for killing Miles, knowing his father is black, and it opens up some possibilities that may still be explored.
I loved the season, loved the way Sutter tied up the loose ends, and loved the way he set up season 5. I did not like Season 3 at all, but last years season finale was great.This was also. To see Jax at the head of the table, gavel in hand, Chibs to the right, was a great ending, leaving so many possibilities for season 5. Only wish I had was that Opie would walk in and take his seat to the left. I’m sure the Jax/Opie/Clay dynamic will be explored next season.
I can’t wait.
I came back from the Irish Vacation but I’m not coming from this. It was a decent 4 seasons – thanks for the ride but I’m getting off now.
Couldn’t agree more. I was looking for an excuse to stop watching and this is definitely it.
ditto, bros. I’m outie.
Ditto. Should have quit when they let kidnappers get away in a slow boat in Oakland. I’m out!
man this episode sucked. plain and simple this was about the laziest cop out i’ve seen and it totally changes my expectations for the series. Its still better than most shows on TV but has no business in the Mad Men, Breaking Bad level.
And I hope this shows that while Sutter gets praise for being so risky, bold ect ect all he really did was kill off ancillary characters. When it came time for the big moves bullets dont kill people, the CIA steps in, then the Irish blah blah blah. Weak sauce
Weak sauce REALLY! What r u 10 years agos.
Absolutely done with this show. Never watching another episode on TV again.
Clay has to live, sure he does. Jax can’t listen to Clay’s important revelations, oh no, gotta save that to drag out next season! Juice’s story had no consequences…why would it? Potters character was completely pointless in the long run.
And what is the tease for next season? Tara vs Gemma? Who, honestly, who the hell cares?
Uh Oh, Tig killed the daughter of “The biggest gangsta in Oakland!” Nice passing mention.
That last 10 minutes was just…unbearable.
Sorry, had to vent. Just Terrible.
Could not agree more, especially about the last 10 minutes. I think I yelled “get on with it!” at the TV a couple of times.
Reply to comment…U know ur still going to watch it dont lie SHOW OFF
I thought Alan’s review attempted to be far too diplomatic in qualifying his criticism in the first paragraph.
This episode was executed so poorly that it needs to be addressed for what it is head-on.
Sutter and company demonstrated they could do better than this at points throughout the season, so there’s no need to hold them to an impossible standard to deem this finale a failure.
I actually felt pity for Charlie Dunham in that last scene, but for the actor and not the character.
Kurt Sutter is extremely insecure and has no guts. Either both of those things are true or he has zero talent whatsoever. His failings are ruining this show. And all the gritty montages in the world aren’t going to help things. Sutter, if you want to save this thing, you need to step aside. Now.
To say he has zero talent is completely unfair. He’s a very good writer, just very bad at plotting and long term planning and structure. He’s built for the writer’s room, not showrunning.
he needs to go hire some talented writers. this show could be great. it’s mediocre at best. I can’t do it anymore
I don’t know that I would agree that he’s a very good writer. I would say he has his moments but overall he lacks subtlety and nuance. He’s pretty heavy handed and gets off on black and twisted humor, like the head in the chili from this season. It’d be fun if that was an extreme, but instead it just reads as “hey look! I put a guys head in chili, isn’t that messed up! Now watch this mine blow this guy up!”
I’m voting for “has no guts.” What’s the point of setting up all this character tension if there’s no follow-through? It just ends up feeling like a cheat.
Sutter has only proved what i realized when i started watching every season of THE SHIELD on DVD this year. He’s no Shawn Ryan.
Ridiculous. No significant plot point and no character’s behavior throughout that entire hour was believable, not one. I think I may have lost IQ points sitting through that. By the end, with that horrible “House of the Rising Sun” cover (lyrics changed from New Orleans to Charming? so dumb), the incredibly silly framing of the Tara walking in and standing next to Jax like they were posing for a portrait, and then the completely unnatural entrance of Gemma and her and Tara striking poses and making faces at each other, I was laughing out loud. And so many little things were also laughably dumb. Juice watching The Shield in his cell. Bobby playing guitar at the end to remind us he’s still in the cast. “Her father is the most dangerous man in town!” That made American Horror Story look like serious drama.
Agreed on all counts!
If by “intriguing”, Alan meant to say “utter bullshit”, then yes, this finale was intriguing.
“That made American Horror Story look like serious drama.”
Whoo, whoo, let’s not say things we’ll regret…..
The music on the show is occasionally brilliant (the “Forever Young” a capella, for instance), but most of the time when they do those classic rock covers it’s just jarring.
“There is a house in Charming town”? Jesus. Felt like a fucking piano lounge.
That was as frustrated as I’ve been during a season finale as I ever have been, with the exception of the Killing of course. At the CIA reveal, I actually said WTF out loud. That was the biggest bunch of silliness…
There was a lot of complaints re; the Battlestar finale and the deus ex machina, but you could see the fingerprints of that throughout the series when you went back through. You may not have liked it, but Six was always who she said she was.
With this, oh my word. Have some respect for your fans, for those who watch/wait for good television to see honest consequences and honest reactions. Again, going back to BSG, how crazy did it get, how dark, how many died in that depressing 4th season!
I love Sons, I do, but don’t cheat me. Please. Don’t.
The Killing is unquestionably the worst show in the history of humanity. Thanks for reminding me. Can’t wait til that gets ready to start up again so I can tell everyone not to watch it.
I actually boo’d the screen when they turned out to be CIA.
It made me think back to the Wire Season 2 saving the Greek, but then I realized that these 2 shows should never be mentioned in the same sentence again.
I did that too. Sutter might as well have had Kirk and Spock appear to explain that they needed Clay to live so that he could make contact with aliens to prevent them from destroying the Earth. That would have had just as much credibility as what did happen.
Season 3 was worse, but it was (sort of) redeemed by a killer finale which left you satisfied and wanting more. This season seemed better, but the ending was so anticlimactic and such a ruse that the whole season left a bad taste in my mouth.
@RSG – Ditto to the WTF comment. I’d like to see Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler do a “Really” breakdown on this finale.
I might be out but I’m sure when next September rolls around I’ll be sucked back in.
Tonight’s episode proved what I have suspected all season-that Sons Of Anarchy has lost its balls. It was once the most badass show on TV, one that wasn’t afraid to take real risks but that time is long gone.
I could go into some long rant as to why I didn’t like this finale and this season but I just don’t care to do that anymore either. Tonight was the first time I actually uttered the words “I don’t want to watch this anymore”. It’s clearly time to move on.
It was a great two seasons and two mediocre seasons but the ride for me is over.
Season three was worse than this. Significantly.
Let’s not forget that.
My reply above was meant to be to this comment. As bad as season 3 was, at least the finale was satisfying. This whole season is tainted by the copout ending.
As we were going throught the DVR last week, my girlfriend put on part 1 of the finale, and my first thought was “can we watch Chopped instead?”
Didn’t these CIA agents execute multiple people over the course of the season?
Um….illegal?
Yeah, I kept thinking that too. There is NO way that would go on. (at least I hope not ;) )
The whole CIA thing has me confused.
How does the biggest Mexican drug lord, turn out to be CIA? Seriously.
And weren’t there 4 men from the Mexican crew in the barn with Jax when he was told. Two standing in front of the barn doors. And the two guys we have seen all season.
So the whole Mexican crew is CIA? Is that correct?
But to point out one thing. There could be no one more dangerous that Gemma after getting knocked off her perch. I fully expect to see her swinging a skateboard at Tara’s head next season. Since Tara is now the official “Top Olg Lady” of SOA.
Excuse the type-o…should have been “Top Old Lady” of SOA.
They killed people; transported drugs, attempted to kidnap and hold incommunicado a witness without benefit of due process, and explicitly said the arms deal had to go through to finance further CIA activities as they headed up an organized crime group.
There was a time, kids, when actual Senatorial committees, with real Senators in them, held public, televised hearings about such activities, which were, wouldn’t you know, *against the law* — and by Federal law, the CIA was limited in how it surveilled and targeted Americans.
I know, I know — it’s like I’m describing how the family loaded into the automobile while Father gave it a crank, so we could all motor down to the ice cream social by the city park bandstand….
I think Sutter was going for an Operation Fast & Furious angle, but his execution was so bad, I don’t really care.
Yeah, the CIA reveal reminded me of the type of lazy writing you’d expect from a show like 24. The difference is 24 didn’t present itself as anything more then a live action cartoon.
If we’re supposed to accept plot points explained by shadowy government operatives then S.O.A. better supplement that with more explosions, real motorcycle chases (without the Commodore 64 CGI and cheap green screen) and – ideally – some zombies.
They are not CIA agents, they are Mexican Intelligence who are working with the CIA. That is how they get away with it. Not saying it’s a good plot, but it’s a little better than them just being in the CIA.
Was Kozik a rat? I thought I heard Potter refer to a dead LEO.
The undercover agent with the Russians who got killed back in the season premiere.
Thanks, Alan.
Who’s the dead LEO that Potter referred to?
The russian killed in the first ep. Of the season
Agreed. I think that exploring the characters of Gemma and Clay without their position of power in SAMCRO will be fascinating. I also like the idea of a new big bad in the form of someone who was accidentally scorned by the club.
However, the way that this episode began really pointed out the convoluted flaws that have made this show kind of tricky to enjpy recently. I loved the Juice story, and the stuff with Potter, but none of it paid off. Clay I actually feel okay about because, as Jax said, him being removed from power is the equivalent of death for him, and allows us to see what he will become. But the other stories stopping dead in their tracks for convoluted and even illogical reasons is upsetting.
The new Big Bad is bullpucky, and will be dispatched within three episodes. If the CIA wants all of Oaktown’s negro talent dead, well then, they’ll bomb them back to the stone age, and blame a rival cartel. And if the CIA allows SAMCRO to have a lil’ hair on a recruit’s head be singed by a bullet, then they’re more incompetent and careless than Clay, nowadays. If SAMCRO’s now working for the CIA, enough for the agency to risk small-letter law enforcement knowing about their takeover of the cartel, then SAMCRO should be protected like a basket of eggs in a foam rubber cube, from Clay on down.
If Jax had the sense anymore that God gave a goose, he’d start making demands of his CIA handlers, down to having the boobs who botched Tara’s safe extraction get their hands crushed by his baseball bat. Jax should make them his servants, but knowing Sutter, it will be Clay who figures this out, to our ongoing frustration.
Once Sutter opened this door, to the utter lawlessness of law enforcement — not on the small DEA scale, but the full international intelligence community scale — there’s no turning back. Here’s hoping he doesn’t start worshiping those spooks ex-machina (through the influence of the inevitable production advisers), and blunting his point before he completes telling it.
“spooks ex-machina” — love it, cgeye! Also your comment above re/the real Senators and dad cranking up the car. So sad, so true.
The first 15 minutes wiped the entire season away. There was almost no point to anything in between that and the last ten minutes. I don’t think I have ever seen such a writing cop-out in my whole life! And I’m not sure why Gemma would look so pissed at the end, she got what she wanted. They are staying in town and he is the President. (I mean it’s not like she’s Gillian Darmondy.) Jax should tell everyone about Clay, so it’s all out there. And I don’t buy that he wouldn’t tell the club about the cartel. He told them about Stahl, unless this is different in some way I’m not seeing. They should just put all those stories (Clay’s killing of various members and old ladies) to bed and move on. I thought Sutter had more guts than this, so disappointed.
Couldn’t agree more. This was a totally contrived finale. I have always felt that some here have been too hard on Sutter this season–which I’ve greatly enjoyed until tonight–but now I can understand your discontentment with where he’s taken the show. A very disappointing finale and such a cop out.
If you’d said to me before the show that Sutter had designed a spoof for the DVD release of season four where they would attempt to throw the audience at the start of the show by making them think that what they were watching was the actual finale, only to give them the lamest, most cop-out ridden creative failure of a opening scene possible.
Use good actors so that their seriousness maintains credibility in what would otherwise unravel as an obvious practical joke.
Kate, you must not have watched Battlestar Galactica. This cop out finale was indeed horrible, but the BSG finale was even worse.
There is an obvious Shawn Ryan connection here (including the not so subtle nod tonight with Juice watching The Shield in his holding cell), so I say Sutter should go after Chicago Code’s big bad, the one and only Delroy Lindo. The best of Terriers and The Chocago Code would re-excite me after this disappointing finale for all the reasons you mentioned above (plus Tara not being smart enough to leave, as if there was ever any doubt).
Oh, you got to it before I did. Delroy Lindo might get me to forget whatever dumb crap Sutter makes up for him.
Absolutely nailed it with Lindo. Well played CTJames.
Delroy Lindo already played the role of an Oakland gangster in Romeo Must Die.
So maybe Delroy could kill off the stupidly contrived character of Romeo here!
I got towards the end of the episode and just kept waiting for something to happen. This show told too much story this season to not have some kind of payoff at the end. I mean, there was literally no payoff to any of it. Incredibly frustrating. While I plan on sticking with it for future seasons, Alan makes an excellent point about recalibrating expectations.
This is where I stand. I’ll probably continue to watch, but basically for the entertainment value, not because it is special.
Also kudos to Alan for the skepticism during the season that Sutter might not pay off these developments. I know a lot of SOA superfans got on his case for worrying about something before it happened, but this ending showed why Alan was so worried. Though it’s one thing to have a reset button at the end of an episode; erasing a whole season’s development (and ones that were interesting!) is just terrible writing.
and i realize that i probably shouldn’t get this worked up over a TV show but I’ve been a loyal fan since Ep 1 and after tonights ep we have established
1. No matter how good of a case law enforcement builds agaisnt the club it doesnt matter. Next season we will find out that the CIA cant use the RICO case because Seal Team Six is the REAL players behind the deal and they need the club…..because……….
2. Tara has stopped caring about the two boys she was so upset about protecting from Wendy that she smashed her surgically repaired arm. Now she prefers to have them raised in the club just like Jax was.
3. Jax who one episode ago was ready to leave his mother and club and who ruined his friendship with Opie (and shooting him) by doing anything it took to leave the club cant leave because he cant see the club die. Because………
3. Despite Jax’s threat to Clay he has nothing over him. If he tells the club about Clay’s crimes they still cant kill him. Because then the Irish kill the deal and the Rico. So there is really nothing keeping Clay on the sideline.
Magic will save them all.
my favorite part of this review is Sutter’s inevitable rant about it…..
LOL…
What I will say is that Hunnam and Siff’s performances were stellar this season.
I definitely have much lowered expectations as this season ended on a fairly bland and predictable note.
Yup. Hunnam, Siff, Hurst, and the other oustanding performers are the only reason I’ll still be watching next year. Jax’s totally dead eyes as the realization sank in that he’s never getting out was absolutely pitch-perfect.
I heard the song start and was like, ‘This is it?’ I might be off the bus.
Yeah, that too. Seriously?!
I heard the music montage start and finally kind of snapped, yelling “ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?” then also announced to my husband who was in the room half-watching, “THIS BETTER NOT BE THE GODDAMNED ENDING!” Then I actually thought, when they cut to Bobby in his cell playing acoustic guitar, it was an intentionally funny fakeout– whup! Just kidding, it’s just Bobby playing, back to the finale where hopefully there will be at least one thing I don’t second-guess or am let down by. Nope. The fun parts of this season were all the ones that I didn’t second-guess, so… wow, I usually can’t shut up but I have trouble caring enough to enter more than random agreements with others who felt let down. Yeah, I’ll still watch, because I love Gemma (and Katey Sagal), and the acting. But it’ll be with lowered expectations, and I don’t even know if hoping for a guilty pleasure is realistic.
Oh God, Bobby playing guitar in his cell had me rolling. “Here’s a little song I learned upstream at prison…”
Very disappointed! I felt cheated when we found out Romeo was working with the CIA. Really…that is your way out of it? Great shows take great risks and killing Clay would have been the only way to legitimize this season. Great review and thanks for the recaps this season.
PS: No reference to Juice watching The Shield episode in Jail?
My favorite thing about this review is Sutter’s inevitable rant in response….
I can hear it now, we’re all “c” words for not getting his brilliance.
Oh, but didn’t you read about Sutter’s sanctimonious new mission to use the c-word so much that the stigma is taken off of it? Your wife may be too nice and loving to tell you, Sutter ( BTW, I’ve been following her career since 1990 and have yet to hear your strong, regal wife use a 4-letter word when she’s not in character, at least in a forum or media where the general public could hear/read it), but I lost enough respect for you in the past couple of weeks, I will. Hate to break it to Sutter, but that’s like a white guy deciding to go out of his way to use the n-word in a brave new quest to rid the word of the stigma.
An aside: I held off discussing this (the c-word use by Sutter) to anyone but my husband, because I don’t want a huge flame war breaking out over the topic, and I was even able to overlook it, or at least remind myself that we all make bad judgement calls, but the finale tonight used up all your bad judgement call quotas for the next few years, and pushed me over the edge and now I’m saying something. Women get to use that term (usually only in the company of other women) but really don’t like hearing it come out of a man’s mouth more than once a year tops (and that’s with close male friends, when that word is really called for). Hey, I know, since you’re so much better and smarter than your fans (I’ll go out on a limb and decide that some of them will be former fans after this finale). Do the same with the N-word (even hiding behind twitter), announce your bold, brave new mission, and see what happens. You’re not black, but since you are, after all, the first person in the world to think of the concept of using an offensive word more to take away its power, go ahead! What’s that? That would make you feel uncomfortable? OK, then, try that practice in a room with women in it (rather than hiding behind your blog) and explain your grand plan about using the c-word for a higher purpose. We’re sure not going to give you any of the pats on the back/awards you seem to feel are rightfully yours, and you’ll probably realize you should have left it alone (at best).
Really? All by yourself, you’re going to fix this word? Doesn’t strike KS as arrogant? I’d overlook if he used it once when referring to Agent Stahl’s character in a commentary, but don’t try to fool us into thinking you’re to be commended. Probably a bad metaphor in this context, but maybe it will teach you something about having your cake and eating it too. Yes, I realize you CAN use the c-word as much as you want; I’m an advocate for free speech. Just because you CAN doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. KS is well over 40 and should have figured this out already. If (shockingly) he doesn’t want to apologize for using it on SutterInk, fine, (I heard a teeny rumor that KS isn’t a fan of apologizing or taking responsibility for most of his actions/words) but don’t try to justify it with a preachy article about how you are using it deliberately for a higher purpose. It’s not so much misogynistic (I get that writing characters who hate women doesn’t mean you’re one of them) just transparent and condescending …qualities also simply oozing from the season finale. Reading that infuriating manifesto about using the word made me lose some respect for him, even though I tried to rationalize it by reminding myself he’s a hothead (as we all can be sometimes) and under a huge amount of pressure, but after watching (and cringing at) “To Be (Part Two)” tonight, realized I’d been in denial.
I hope he eventually realizes that if you write yourself into a corner, it’s OK to ask for help or at least bounce ideas off of another writer you respect.
I think part of the reason The Shield remains one of my favorite dramas of all time, and worked so well the majority of the time, is that there was a creative team. KS bit off way more than he could chew but was too stubborn to admit it… that’s my take on it, anyway.
OK, my rant’s over!
I had a problem with his C word rant as well. As a white guy who is part of the Hollywood elite and only writes female roles where they are mothers, girlfriends or disposable pieces for the males characters, he is not in a place to change the meaning of that word. Except for Stahl, and still she was really messed up and ultimately turned into a psycho evil bitch. He may be a nice guy in dealing with real life women, but the c word won’t lose its offensiveness until there is way less misogyny in the real world and he has no credibility in his professional life to be the one to try to change that, especially on his own.
lol @ you two.
“the c-word is horrible and should never be used…….unless you’re talking about someone like Stahl, who was a c*nt”
I felt let down. Not that I won’t ever watch again, but I feel that the series has gone downhill over time. Was it a bad sign that Kurt Sutter and Katey appeared last week on “The Soup” to pimp the finale of the show? [and don’t get me wrong: I love me some Soup. I just thought it odd that THEY of all people would appear on that show]
Frankly I couldn’t have been more disappointed with the finale. Agree with much of what you said. I’ll check out season 5, but I might be done. Things have to happen, and not just to minor characters. Hell, even Dexter (another show I bailed on) had that figured out.
That House of the Rising Sun rewrite… awful. Just awful.
Agreed!
Ha… WOW. Was not expecting that. Seriously? He might as well have had an alarm clock go off at the end and Jax wake up from a dream.
Maybe Jax will wake up from a nap and find Stahl and her GF in the shower next season. Sutter is a joke.
I need John Terry to show up as Christian Shepherd and assure me this whole season was real.
Answer for the new big bad gangster next season, Anthony Anderson.
my answer: LL Cool J. Oh wait! He’s on one of those CBS shows. Nevermind….
What about Andre Braugher?
Rachel: Exactly. Andre Braugher for the win.
Not old enough.
Wood Harris for Damon Pope. I have a feeling he and Ryan Hurst would have chemistry.
Being introduced as the father of another major Oakland crime figure’s girlfriend makes me think they’re going older than Wood Harris.
Yep, gotta chime in here and say I am also dunzo. The puppet strings that were so visible all year totally came into view tonight. What a disappointing end to this show-not an end for good, just for me.
Lazy writing. Sutter apparently cannot even be counted on to deliver on a storyline. He weaves all these loose threads in the individual plots, and then they all just fizzle out, with no point whatsoever. Perhaps the twitters and the marketing of merchandise and music is getting in the way of the good writing he’s done before.
It’s sad really, there is so much potential here, but I felt all year as thought I was being manipulated as a viewer, and the finale proved it. I really don’t know what else to say at this point except that it’s a shame, man.
Imagine you’re reading a book with a fair size cast of characters and a complex interwoven plot. Then, suddenly at the end of the book a sink hole appears to swallow up half the cast and render their conflicts completely moot. Yeah, it’s possible. I mean, sink holes do happen. But it would be the apex of lazy writing to use this device. Yet this is pretty much what Sutter has done.
Just as I feared, it was a cop out. My personal history of the show:
Season 1 – Loved it. A+. No issues.
Season 2 – Great story. Great build up. Cop out on Clay and Tig killing Donna. If you remember, that whole season built up so there was no way Clay, Tig, Piney, and Opie could all still be in the club but it was all forgotten once Gemma’s rape came out. Great story, weak resolution.
Season 3 – The kidnapping. If you all read Alan he was dead on with his critique of season 3. Not the best, but a fantastic season finale helped make up for it. Weak story, great resolution.
Season 4 – Reminded me of season 2. Great story, great build up, weak resolution. Sutter spent 13 episodes weaving such a tangled web only to wrap everything up in some quick, easy, contrived way that allowed him to paint the characters into a corner only to let them off the hook. Clay lives. No consequences for Juice. Bobby will be released. Jax has to stay. So all that really happened is Clay losing the president’s chair.
Alan said it perfectly – Don’t spend an entire season building up to how they have to happen, then back out at the last second. Tell different stories. The kind you will follow through on.
This is/was my favorite show and it’s sad to see it go this way when it doesn’t have to. Now, I’ll have a hard time trusting anything I see in season 5.
I thought the final scene with Tara in the Gemma pose was totally cheesey.
Cheesy, yes, but now it makes sense as to why they focused so much on that old photo Gemma found. They wanted us to REMEMBER that point.
I’m sticking to my hypothesis that Potter is J.T., down to the beard. It makes as much sense as any other plot this season….
Yeah, that was clumsy. Clumsy to include, and not rendered well. Also, in the past they’ve used photos of a younger Gemma that actually resembled her. That was the best they couldo do?Looked more like the Juno-era Diablo Cody. For a second I was even thrown,, thinking, “who the hell is that supposed to be standing there?” Did not exactly redeem this let-down of a finale… more like the final nail in the coffin.
CGEYE- JT would be in 71 years old. Potter isn’t 71. Your theory fails.
With Lost, how they ended was how just the bow (ugly, pretty or otherwise) on the great gift that all the previous seasons were. For Sons, they repeatedly kept falling down at the end so you couldn’t even enjoy the ride because you already knew the destination would stink. All the build up, a two second, unsatisfactory resolution puts a damper on the whole thing. BAH!
I’m done with this show. I thought this would be the next great show but the past two seasons have lost my trust. (same with dexter)
Either Avon Barksdale or Stringer Bell playing Damon Pope are the only thing that could save this show…I still don’t get the whole CIA thing – is Romeo actually CIA, or is he cartel working with the CIA?
Or Michael K Williams (Omar)
2 words: Ice Cube
Yes! Avon/Wood Harris – please, please, please! He can play older, and the backstory can be that he had his daughter when he was young.
All good thoughts…but I get my MKW fix on Boardwalk; I guess Stringer was on the Office for a while so I haven’t seen Avon in a long time!
So not only does the CIA actively back a major drug cartel, but the CIA collaborates with a biker gang and the IRA to give the drug cartel RPG’s, the CIA agents execute people in front of witnesses, and the CIA tells a bunch of cops, agents, and Jax Teller what they’re up to?
This would be the biggest scandal since the Iran Contra thing in the 80’s.
I could buy the CIA angle if the CIA Agents hadn’t murdered several people over the course of the season, and that it was some sort of sting operation maybe, but for it to actually be the CIA legitimately backing a massive drug cartel…I mean…what?
I repeat, it would be the biggest scandal since Iran Contra, only this is worse.
I know, really, Sutter? They just stride right up to the middle of the operation with cops swarming all over? Known cartel heavy hitters. Nobody raises an eyebrow? Sorry, no.
Megadittoes — but I’m assuming Sutter’s Making A Statement about how law enforcement is worse than SAMCRO, because they hide behind the law as they break it… which he could have done more neatly throughout this season, instead of focusing on how frakked up Juice’s tragic mulattoism was.
That SAMCRO = Racism plot should have been put to bed way before now, so Juice could have come clean, before snitching, but still get in trouble because Potter wouldn’t stop. Juice’s story was a distraction from this larger story Sutter obviously wanted to tell… the same way he told it with Tara’s stalker, and the wacko Stahl.
He wants to do the libertarian thing, but never really makes distinct the nuances between the thug life and the open road. It’s all thug life, now, and I’m not seeing any decency. Even the fine folks of Charming — tolerators of organized corruption, either by club or government — don’t have a decent person among them who isn’t in bed with either corrupt force. Hell, even film noir had one good banana in the bunch….
Very disappointing.
And what was the deal with Bobby playing a guitar in his cell?
I actually uttered aloud at least 5 times tonight, “stupid #$#@ing show”. I am done. Just ridiculous that this Sutter thinks he’s a genius at writing. It’s over Johnny!
12-6-11 Haha I thought the same thing…a guitar…out of the blue in PRISON? (Not some local Jail) Bobby didn’t even go to Court or meet his lawyer yet..BUT he has a Guitar that he’s Not actually playing. I watched the Cords. He’s like he’s kicking back in his living room. He must have paid off a guard. They just got out.
I think the show is so far off base as far as KURT & REALITY with Bikers. I know HELLS ANGELS in NYC. They wouldn’t be caught DEAD wearing white sneakers! The whole look has changed!
The Guitar Chords Bobby’s playing is from whoever is singing the cover @11:49 of
The House Of The Rising Sun. Allegedly..it’s the band that writes me>The White Buffalo.
SOA Sends me Docs & I submitted their NEW material they have to SOA. I then got a msg. from the band that the song WISH IT WERE TRUE will air. It did not. This Cover did. If it’s them. AMAZON has listed The White Buffalo & the Forest Rangers.
Good Rich vocal But nothing that new in the Music Business.
I also agree with @COL. TRAUTMAN…it is a [“stupid#$#@ing show”] Even ‘BREAKING BAD’ is the same. Different slightly..But all Drugs. METH.
The SONS are an amalgam of several MC’s. The white sneakers are a nod to “The Breed” MC that is active on the East Coast. They also ride Nike Harleys.
RH I have a suggestion for you. BREATHE DUDE. Trolls provoke to get a response, don’t give em on they disappear.
Yeah – Bobby was barefoot, I suppose so he couldn’t hang himself with the shoelaces. But guitar strings are A-ok in prison?
I wish I could count the number of times I laughed out loud at developments in this episode. To me, nothing felt like it came from an organic place in the story; instead the writers’ manipulation was so heavy-handed that it took it into farcical territory. And the imagery at the end… way to beat us over the head with that.
That said, I do like the new status quo and I have hopes for next season. I’d also like to see some alums from The Wire get a chance to play Damon Pope and his associates. Without knowing exactly how old the guy is supposed to be, Wood Harris certainly comes to mind.
continuing with the Shield connections, is there anyone better than Forest Whitaker?
I know I will be alone here but I HATED the Forest Whitaker character on The Shield. I loved the first 4 seasons of that show and he ruined it for me. Again, I am I am in a VERY small minority here.
The ironic aspect is that the CIA thing is actually quite plausible- to the point where I wonder how much Sutter had read about the ‘Fast and Furious’ scandal before writing it. The US government in real life has been arming the Sinaloa cartel because, at least at one point, they were afraid the Zetas were going to seriously challenge the Mexican government.
The problem is that, while it’s plausible (especially by TV drama standards), the result negates much of the actual season. Alan is undoubtedly right about that. I personally think both the journey and destination are essential; The Shield is worth watching just to experience the end. The journey thought wasn’t quite good enough to make it a ‘great’ show per se.
I never thought of SOA as being one of the top cable dramas to be made. After Season 2 the possibility existed, but now it’s clearly a step below that. Still that leaves SOA well above most of the crap on TV… I find plenty to enjoy in watching it. Hopefully the ‘reset’ will help Sutter & co. finish strong.
uh…the US Government armed Al qaeda. We export tons of weapons as well. But the real CIA doesn’t hold hands with cartels as they shoot people in the head and traffic drugs among many other things.
Jaime don’t be so naive. The US government has dumped millions into the “War on Drugs” which is more like “Cash for Cartels” It’s been done for YEARS.
Google sometime the US AG office and CIA ops. It is sad WE TAXPAYERS waste all this time and effort to find out a major baddie is protected by the CIA.
BUt yes, the REAL CIA does in fact hold hands with cartels.
After all our government is covering up the death of Bryan Terry who was killed on the border either by our CIA or the Sinaloa (whom the USA OWNS)
There are shows you love to hate, but now I have found one I hate to hate….but hate I do.
Seeing the snippet of The Shield was almost painful in that Vic Mackey would find himself in impossible situations, but would, somehow, find miraculous salvation THAT YOU COULD BUY!
The CIA deus ex machina had me rolling my eyes and making ‘finger-in-throat’ gagging gestures like I was 12 years old.
A buddy and I have followed this show since the beginning, and we were talking about this season of Sons earlier today. I laid out the only combination of plot points that I didn’t want to see, and this episode hit ALL of them in the first 15 minutes.
This was just about the worst possible way this finale could have gone. I’m trying to think of a way they could have botched this any worse, and I’ve got nothing. Every major story line just fizzled out with no real resolution. It made the entire season feel like a waste.
What’s worse is that I agree with Alan that this new club dynamic could have been really interesting. If it had been built up differently, I would really like to see Jax struggle with leadership while Clay deals with being marginalized and how those two butt heads.
But this entire season was spent telling us how many people had motive and desire to kill Clay, and none of them did it. It’s such a cop-out. Sutter seems to love building up these epic confrontations, but then pusses out when they come to a head. Instead he returns to square one with a slight shift in the group’s dynamic. That’s not enough to keep this series sustained for seven seasons.
Sorry for the long rant, but this episode really pissed me off.
Ok, so I may need a new handle for posting on this site.
Does anyone here know when FX will be airing the REAL finale? As soon as I saw Romeo’s SUV pull up to Potter’s site the episode ended. I spent the next 50 minutes waiting for SOMETHING/ ANYTHING to happen and nothing did. AT ALL. Honestly, it’s almost like the old scooby doo cartoons at this point. No matter what type of jam the gang gets into, we know at the end there will be an aha moment and everyone will be saved from any real trouble. And as a kid, watching scooby doo, that was fine- expected even. I would spend the whole episode wondering who would solve the case and how the crew would be heroes this time around. The thing is, SOA isn’t a child’s cartoon. And the fact that there are no major payoffs for any of the characters’ actions just kind of sucks.
I have been watching this show for four years. Season 1 I was hooked by the promise of the show. Season 2 was utter brilliance. Season 3, had its flaws but overall I still believed in the show. I even relished in watching Stahl finally meet her doom. The “gotcha” finale felt forced and contrived, but hey, it’s television, I let it slide fully believing that this season would redeem itself. And it hasn’t. AT ALL.
Alan, you statement about recalibrating expectations was totally on point. Maybe because seasons 1 & 2 were magnificent I had high expectations for Sutter. Maybe because he does a rockstar job as Otto, or because he generally seems to have such a badass vibe, I believed that he had cojones. At this point, it seems that he and the other writers are too afraid to take risks and too arrogant to be even mildly invested in pleasing viewers. If we’re still going to watch this show, we really have no other option but to recalibrate our expectations. Jax at the head of the table, Chibbs as is sergeant of arms, and Opie as the vice is the Samcro I fantasized about. I just don’t know if it finally happening is enough to make me remain interested. I guess I have about a year to think about it, but right now this is longer must see tv for me. I’ll set the dvr and catch it while I do the dishes or something.
By the by- where did Bobby get a guitar? Had he planned on giving a performance for Otto when he unexpectedly got arrested and just happened to have it on him?
Couldn’t have said it better! Well done
Your the third person to comment about Bobby so I just have to add, the way that scene was shot was as bad as the last scene with Tara wrapping her paw around Jax and have it turn into a photograph.
Anyway, Bobby’s face with a white halo around it, angelic like, only to see as the camera pulls back that the white halo are the bars of his cell and he’s just a guy strumming a guitar in prison. If I was told to shoot it that way I swear I would be embarrassed to claim it as my own work.
I think the Dukes of Hazzard is a better analogy than Scooby Doo. An absolute lack of consequence for any action.
I think the Dukes of Hazzard is a better analogy than Scooby Doo. An absolute lack of consequence for any action.
“SOA FAN Ok, so I may need a new handle for posting on this site.”
SOA FAN, this made me laugh out loud.
Oh and as the big bad wolf for next season… Forrest Whitaker would be amazing! He is such an inspired actor. McKinnon was amazing and interesting as Potter and although that didn’t save this season from being a disappointment, it did make it much easier to watch. Whitaker could definitely do the same next go around.
Whittaker was the only thing that didn’t work on The Shield. I know I’m in the minority, but his hammy, scenery-chewing, tic-fest was just plain annoying.
DB COOPER, you’re not just the minority, you’re basically the only one.
Seriously, I have never once seen that opinion expressed.
Some things aren’t subjective. You’re wrong. Plain & simple.
Actually, I 100% agree with db cooper! I thought Whitaker was horrible on the shield. I hated him and the character. Saying some things aren’t subjective is really dumb. Everyone us entitled to their opinion. For instance, I liked this finale and thought Charlie Hunnam was amazing.
I stand with DB Cooper, because Whittaker played the same one-note kinda quirky, kinda menacing thing he’s done, outside of his Idi Amin role. He was annoying, he was out of place with the other excellent actors around him, and I was cheering Corinne to put a cap in his ass, and have Vic bury him somewhere. Could. Not. Stand him.
I thought Whittaker was over the top as well. Glenn Close and Anthony Anderson were amazing though.
It is going to be Opie (Laertes vs Hamlet). That’s your big baddie right there. Jax may have forgiven what happened to his dad BUT that doesn’t mean Opie will.
Last night was the first time since Season 1 we saw Opie without his cut on.
Thank God!! Finally other people who didn’t like Forest on The Shield. And yes, Otto Man I am with you – Close and Anderson were phenomenal and season 4 was so good but season 5 sucked and it sucked b/c of Forest!!
I LOVED Close and Anderson. Both took their characters to amazing places.
And for the record, I also love the “DB Pooper” handle.
Good thing the police have zero interest in arresting Tig for capital murder, so we can set up this new “big bad guy” for next season.
[[BARF]]
OMG. Rocks fall, everybody dies. [somethingpositive.net]
LOL
Overall I enjoyed the season. Clay needs to die soon in season five, although I doubt that will happen.
A couple of ?’s
Why doesn’t Jax tell the irish Clay killed his father? That might swing them in his favor. Also, why doesn’t Jax tell Opie something to get him to show up? If he wants Opie as VP you would think he could trust him?
Oh, here’s a thought — why the frak doesn’t the Irish boyos know that Clay killed JT? Would his SAMBEL brothers ask why JT got the hell out of Dodge, then wrote their darlin’ Maureen all the time, even though he was married? Like she never got drunk, after feeding her bastard daughter, and cried about how Clay and Gemma took her man away from her?
Like she never confessed to her priest brother, who, being an impious terrorist shit, told his warrior brothers that Clay Morrow couldn’t be trusted with kin or friends, but was one hell of a gun salesman?
Why oh why do I even remember the whole Abel Goes to Belfast arc? Those are hours I’ll never get back….
The secrets that serve no other purpose than advancing the plot are IMHO the worst problem for me with this series. Of course Jax should’ve told the Irish, or at least asked to speak to Galen in private. The all admired JT and would’ve backed Jax if they (like so many others) knew the truth. It’s all so contrived that it’s maddening. And being honest with Ope would’ve been good too. Favorite line of the night was Ope telling Jax something to the effect that not telling him the truth now was the same as a lie.
What a disappointing cop-out! I dont think I can make through 3 more seasons of being told something important to have it solved in 3 minutes or ignored for lazy/convenient story telling. The second Machete flashed a badge I considered turning it off!
Yes! I thought about turning it off too, but was afraid I would miss the ‘something happening’ redeeming moment that never came.
FUCK THIS SHOW!
I’m out!
Kurt Sutter, more like Kurt Nosedive.
Sooooooo….what happens to Otto?
Right! That is a great question. I thought about it but decided that I’m not ready to invest any more milliseconds thinking about how story lines will play out on SOA given the fact that lately, it seems to be that they won’t play out at all.
Otto’s in federal protective custody, with his appeals signed away and his rep as a snitch confirmed. Also, because the Cartel/CIA are Like That, they tell their allies in prison about a snitch that could start up some other agency’s vendetta against SAMCRO.
In a sane world, Otto would be dead before he needs his next haircut… but Sutter’s his own Majel Barrett-Roddenberry, so he won’t die until sweeps, I guess.