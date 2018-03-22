ABC

A few thoughts on the Speechless season finale coming up just as soon as I turn one of my Ray traps into a coyote trap…

I thought I had said most of what I had to say about Speechless season two in this column about last week’s episodes. Then the finale ended with this dedication card…

…and, well, let’s just say the dust in the living room became overwhelming for a moment or three.

For those of you who don’t know, Speechless creator Scott Silveri was inspired to make the show by a lifetime of experience with his brother, who had a much more restrictive form of CP than JJ’s. The series is a comedy first and foremost, but it was also a loving tribute to Gregory Silveri, and ” N-O– NOMINEE” was a wonderful summation of the show’s key themes, and an ideal episode to dedicate to him, a few months after he passed away.

As I wrote about last week, season two worked very hard to not only define J.J. apart from his disability, but to make him painfully aware of how hard most people find to focus on him and not the wheelchair. “N-O– NOMINEE” brought this all to a head with visits to two film festivals that had accepted his horror short: one that only wanted him there as a nod to diversity (and a bit of inspiration porn), the other that really liked the film and had no idea of the physical capabilities of the kid who made it. It’s become a cliche of stories about people battling adversity to conclude them with the hero being applauded by a roomful of people (it was one of the few things I disliked about the book and movie versions of Wonder), but it worked here both because J.J. was (mostly) being applauded for reasons having nothing to do with having CP, and because — as this terrific show always so smartly does — it diluted the sentiment juuuust enough with a lot of comedy, like Kenneth and Ray stealing food, and Maya finally being excited that her son can enter a building via the garbage ramp.