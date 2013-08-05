Starz cancels ‘Magic City’ after 2 seasons

Starz has canceled “Magic City,” the drama set in and around a Miami resort hotel in the late 1950s.
“‘Magic City’ will be concluding its two-season run on Starz with Friday’s series finale,” Starz said in a statement. “We are tremendously proud of the series and everyone involved. From the writers, to the cast and crew, it has been an incredible collaboration. This was a story born from Mitch Glazer’s singular vision of Miami, the Magic City of his childhood, and we are grateful to him for bringing it to life on Starz. The season’s story arc will allow us to deliver a satisfying conclusion to the series, and we thank all the fans who checked in to the Miramar Playa.”
“Magic City,” like “Boss” before it, was renewed for a second season before its first had even aired. Both of those shows were part of Starz CEO Chris Albrecht’s attempt to shape his new channel into a worthy challenger for his old one at HBO. Instead, both shows struggled in the ratings, and weren’t the awards magnets Starz had hoped for (“Boss,” by and large, got better critical notices, though reaction to both was mixed), and both have now been canceled.
Meanwhile, most of Starz’s series development is focusing on older period sagas, more in the vein of the channel’s biggest hit to date, “Spartacus.” The night after “Magic City” ends, we get a new series set during the War of the Roses, “White Queen.” “Da Vinci’s Demons” is returning for another season, and the pirate adventure “Black Sails” was also renewed for a second season before the first one aired based on the response at Comic-Con. Another upcoming Starz series, “Outlander,” deals with a nurse from the ’40s who is sent back in time to 1743. (Two other upcoming Starz series, “Fortitude” and “Power,” are set in present day.)
“Magic City” was a show with impressive production values and some interesting performances, but which never gave me a story or character I wanted to hold onto. I watched the first season and a few episodes into the second before deciding the period look and the occasional opportunity to hear Olga Kurylenko discuss Passover seder rituals wasn’t enough to keep me around.
For those of you who’ve been watching the whole time, how do you feel about Starz’s decision to pull the plug after this week’s finale?
Boo. I didn’t “love” MAGIC CITY, but I liked it a lot. Despite the 60’s setting, I always felt it owed more, thematically, to BOARDWALK EMPIRE , with a central character who was only slightly corrupt.
I think Boardwalk Empire is awesome but i feel the same way about Mágic City, M C had some of the most beautiful girls ever, Starz made a terrible move, next time you decide 2 do the same 2 another show , ask us first, we get hooked on a show and ya’ll removed it, real sh….
I loved the sets and the time but the writing and some performances were bad.
The problem with MAGIC CITY, and a lot of other premium shows now, is that it lacked the, uh, ‘rocks’…
This show screamed “sleaze” yet never delivered; Ike was continually made into a genuine hero-type when he should of been more of a Don Draper/Tony Soprano type.
Interesting taboo subjects were hinted at but never really explored, like a forbidden attraction between the older son and his stepmother and how “accommodating” some of the staff at the hotel were to certain guests.
The reason why SPARTACUS was a success and garnered such a significant fanbase, even though it wasn’t a great show by any means, is because it wasn’t afraid to “go there” – even to the point of showing, what I believe, is the very first graphic sex scenes (meant to turn-on the audience, not just be noticed) between two men in a premium cable show.
The reason why cable shows (whether premium or FX) started to get such attention in the first part of the new millennium was because of their willingness to show and explore scenes and subjects that mainstream cinema, at the time and now, refuse to anymore.
MAGIC CITY is an example of how tame cable has become.
Spartacus was a great show, though.
Also it’s Should Have, not Should Of.
Hello, did you actually watch the show? Both of the examples you gave of subjects that were never explored were central plot lines this season. There was a rather long and uncomfortable scene in the last episode where the oldest son and the stepmother are alone together in a hotel room and he tries to convince her of all the ways that Ike is lying to her and betraying her, and how he felt so hot when he spied on her when she was naked and so on. And there was an entire rather important plot line about the elevator girl who was sleeping with the congressman when he stayed at the hotel.
Alan – do you think the low ratings have anything at all to do with the fact that perhaps the target audience for shows like “Boss” and “Magic City” simply don’t have a Starz subscription? And those two shows didn’t produce enough critical buzz for people to plop down the extra bucks and subscribe?
I know I don’t have a Starz subscription, but I definitely would have been in the target audience, being someone who seeks out and watches shows like “Mad Men”, “Boardwalk Empire”, “Justified”, and the like.
That’s part of it, I suspect. If Magic City or Boss was getting reviews and awards nominations on par with, say, Mad Men season 1, Starz might have seen a subscription bump, which could have led to more renewals, etc. I only subscribe to the channel because I subscribe to everything, as a professional TV viewer type.
I liked Jeffrey dean Morgan, but the there was too much plot. I agree that STARZ doesn’t have enough subscribers to sustain series TV in the same way that HBO did. And now with Netflix, computer streaming they won’t be able to do it. I will probably get rid of STARZ soon in fact
What would get you to subscribe to starz?
What would make you subscribe to starz?
The second season of Magic City was more interesting than the first, but the show frankly moved too slow. It’s set-up was to put both of Ike’s sons opposing him-each of representation of their father, by the time it fully established that, it was too late.
What a bummer! Boo, Boo! I just found this show last week and watched season 1 & 2 in one sitting! I loved it! BUT yet, Starz is keeping Boss? That pos show is crap- why oh why does this happen to me? I find shows I love by accident and they are always cancelled……….sniff, sniff.
Boss was also canceled.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is charismatic. Danny Huston created a memorable villain. The story didn’t exactly gallop along, but was enough to keep me watching, at least on a Friday night. Had it been on Sunday, I’d have probably bailed halfway through S1.
I’m sorry to hear its been canceled just as the storyline seemed to improve. James Caan & Sherilyn Fenn were welcomed additions to the cast. Maybe it would’ve helped if Starz did more publicity for the show. I loved the whole retro vibe and enjoyed the way Danny Huston basically chewed up every scene he was in. It may have been a cheesy cross b/w mad men and sopranos but who cares. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was great as Ike Evans and I really wanted to see what happened to the family. But as usual, I’ve invested time in a show that will no longer exist and all these questions I have will never get answered.
Perhaps you should entertain the idea of enjoying what you do get, instead of lamenting about what you won’t.
Just sayin’
The cancellation stinks!
Really enjoyed Season 1 of Magic City. And we just started watching Season 2 (which we’ve been saving on the DVR so we could watch all at once). I really do hope they manage to give the show a satisfying ending.
I haven’t heard much about The White Queen…are you guys gonna cover it?
I’m not surprised at all. Magic City drew a free pass last season and it was only because of Mitch Glazer’s friendship with Albrehct that it was resuscitated. The major problem with the series was that Glazer’s writing was incredibly weak. The story concept was terrific, but the story arc was flabby and mostly derivative. More money than God was spent on the set production, which I admit was mesmerizing. But there really wasn’t a single character in the series who was worth caring about. Glazer has always brokered his influence as part of the Glazer/Lynch Hollywood power couple to repeatedly get his foot in the door only to repeatedly end up shooting it. He’s just not that talented. Now the beautiful power couple and daughter (who Glazer cast as the daughter of the DA) can limp out of Magic City back to Tinseltown and wait for the next failure-to-be to happen.
Dude why you gotta put a great show down like that? The hells wrong with people these days.
I liked the show so I’m saddened by the news.
As someone said, if “Magic City” had been a Sunday night show, I might not have watched much, but on Fridays in the summer, it was just good enough.
The writing was often muddled, and there were probably too many story lines, but some of the performance were good, and the show was beginning to look more interesting, what with James Caan’s appearance. And I was a sucker for the atmosphere, so I’m sorry M.C. is over.
i shall now cancel starz. thanks.
Magic City was a great Friday night show for the summer season. I looked forward to every episode. I think the dynamic between Ike and Ben Diamond was an intriguing story line that needed to come to a head soon. I will miss Magic City!
Enjoyed the show immensely and very disappointed it’s been canceled!! Having lived in South Florida most of my life it was a trip down memory lane every Friday evening. I certainly hope STARZ’s channel management reconsiders it’s decision because this one should most definitely be allowed to continue. Heck they killed the show just when everything is about to take shape !!!
I will pull the plug on STARZ. Magic City was the reason I had the channel anyway. I love the show. Best on TV and this sucks.
Very upsetting, what a great show me and my husband looked forward to watching it every week, like we did with the sopranos….they always cancel the good shows and leave the crap on….I don’t know why I pay for these Chanel’s cause there’s better shows on ABC and NBC…..
This show failed on many levels. The writing was awful, the actors (sans Danny Huston) were terrible, and the characters had little to no depth. It was a show with a cool premise that just flat out failed to deliver. I kept waiting for something interesting to happen, but nothing ever did.
Danny Huston was a great bad guy… with nothing to do. The show should have been about him, since he was the only decent actor and character on the show. JDM was a boring lead and can’t carry a show. Hopefully Stars learned from this and will make better programming going forward.
It was a solid pay-cable drama. Lots of opportunities in the narrative for improvement and might have become something special. Not a Sopranos/Mad Men level show, but best possible upside might have been Boardwalk Empire. Starz could do worse, and they probably will.
it has so much potential. im very pissed its been canceled.
im very pissed the show was canceled it had alot of potential
I liked Boss more than i liked Magic City, but i went through the same with both.. i started MC S1 fell behind a few eps before the end, and i really didnt feel pressured to finish it, i did finish it a couple of months after they had aired S1 finale, and even though i was willing to start S2, i wouldnt had rebelled if it was cancelled.. S2 started, i saw 2 eps, havent seen any more, and dont feel any urgentcy to, i will finish it eventually, because i didnt dislike and i like finish seasons i have started, but if you are watching a show you fell behind and you dont get any urge to finish it, it’s probably lacking something.
Kind of a drag it was cancelled. Didn’t think it great but liked it. Thought it might be a show that would continually improve. Had a lot of story going on and thought it did a better job than Mad Man of actually integrating current political events (Cuban exiles plotting to overthrow Castro) than Mad Man, which often just drops TV reports into the middle of an episode. Not sure they knew what to do with some of the female characters (Olga’s Vera for one but also Danny’s girlfriend.) Thought both Ike and Ben were fun characters and I loved looking at Jessica Marais.
Satan, your kingdom must come down!
The show was enjoyable and reflected the time period very well. Sadly Starz is dismissing this program , one of the few that I actually watch , Ben Diamond was a wonderful villian
i find it hard to believe that all of this outrage has not caught the attention of a pay tv honcho somewhere.thousands of people have expressed their outrage over magic citys cancellation.i know starz could care less but isnt there another venue that would be interested in this show?
I’m pissed that Magic City has been canceled. I’ve invested two seasons into this series just to see it yanked away from me. I looked forward to each episode.
There were lots of story lines left to be explored.
There is so much crap on TV that gets renewed every season, but a series as good as Magic City gets the axe. I don’t understand.
I loved the show magic city.
I was the only series I could not wait for the next expisode, best in a long time, loved the Cars, the characters and the storyline. Starz you lose big time on the one, back to HBO for me. Damn!
Don’t let Magic City die. Best show on television. Starz spent all this money on sets but horrible PR. Starz you should be ashamed at yourself as a company. You will also be sorry when you see how far this show goes elsewhere. Sad to hear of the horrible speed bump. Keep your heads up Magic City cast,writers, and everyone involved. Some things have a funny way of working themselfs out.
I loved “Magic City”…seasons 1 and 2. It’s a shame
STARZ decided to cancel. I was looking forward to
Ike’s management of Cuban hotels and a look into Havana.
Magic City was beautiful to watch. Loved the cars,
music, costumes. It’s a great loss. Bring it back
please, STARZ. Maggie
It really is devastating ! It was such a great show with class… :( why do the best series get cancelled ?!?
WHY IS MAGIC CITY BEING CANCEL,IT IS A GREAT SHOW,
IS IT GOING TO BE ON ANOTHER CHANEL,VERY VERY UPSET
Just found this great show…spent all month catching up. Very disappointed it won’t be back
The cancelation of Majic City was a huge mistake. Chris Albrecht is obviously an idiot without the talent or vision to run a 70s porn theatre, much less Starz. He lack vision.
This is awful, I have been waiting for this series to return… I loved this show….
I loved the show and was sad to see it go! Mitch deserves more then this and should try bring the show to another network!!! of course I’m a little biased on my view but loved the show!
Loved the series, the cars the music etc. I would have liked a happier ending, but I am just a viewer.
Bastards!!! I loved this show! THIRD SHOW they’ve got me hooked on and canceled! ???????????? I loved Camelot and the white queen too! Pooh! Now im really into outlander and da vincis Demons and if those cancel I will never watch starz series again! Why bother investing the time?
What a shame ” Magic City” was a wonderful period piece that needed to unfold more before being scraped. It could have been one of the better series to come out of the STARZ network