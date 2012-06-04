Starz will end ‘Spartacus’ with season 3

The business model in American television dictates that most shows run for as long as they continue to be profitable. Even a place like HBO isn’t immune to that way of thinking, as then-network boss Chris Albrecht kept backing up dump trucks full of money to David Chase’s house for more “Sopranos” episodes when even Chase wasn’t sure how long he wanted the show to continue.
Albrecht now runs Starz, and was among the men responsible for a decision you don’t see every day, as everyone involved with the “Spartacus” franchise – the channel’s biggest hit by far – has decided to end the series after the upcoming third season, “Spartacus: War of the Damned,” which will premiere next January.
In the press release announcing the decision, Albrecht and “Spartacus” creator Steven DeKnight said that they wanted to let the needs of the storytelling supersede any business concerns.
“We did not come to this decision lightly,” DeKnight said in the statement. “It was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for my partners and I. Yet, in the end, the story was best served by rolling all of the remaining action and drama of Spartacus’ journey into one stunningly epic season that will be extremely satisfying for everyone who’s been along for the ride.”
Albrecht added, “We are in agreement with our partners in the decision to conclude the story after ‘War of the Damned,” as we believe it is the best way to maintain the integrity of the series and secure its legacy.”
In an interview with Maureen Ryan, DeKnight added that other factors were in play, including the many bumps in the road that came from the tragic death of original “Spartacus” star Andy Whitfield. (After Whitfield was first diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a six-part prequel miniseries “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena,” was produced in the hope that it would allow him the time to recover. When it became clear that he wouldn’t, Liam McIntyre was cast to succeed him in the second proper season, and will continue into “War of the Damned.”)
I was never able to see in the series what Mo and Ryan McGee and some other critic friends did, and I’m sure many fans of the series are disappointed that they’ll only have 10 more hours of it to go. But considering what so often happens to TV shows that live past their expiration date, solely because they’re too valuable to dump, I imagine in the long run, the “Spartacus” fans will look back on the series more kindly than if Starz had tried to drag it on forever and ever the way Showtime is doing with “Dexter.”
I don’t know if I would classify myself as a die-hard Spartacus fan, but I have certainly been enjoying it for what it is. Key point for me is a reasonable sense of closure.
You could argue that this was achieved to some degree with the end of Season 2, with the obvious debates around historical accuracy — if there ever was such a thing given the spotty, often contradictory, information around this particular story.
This automatically raises my anticipation level for the FINAl season a thousandfold. Going to be EPIC!
As a fan of Spartacus, I think this is great news. More shows need to end this early. I’m tired of things being dragged out until the quality takes a giant dive.
Much more than three seasons and Spartacus would have become a running joke. A good decision more shows should try.
Oh wow, the dig on Dexter… I mean, it’s accurate.
Dexter surely needs a dig. About six feet should suffice.
@The Minister: I was a big fan of Dexter in the early seasons. But now a six-foot dig will not suffice. The show must be dismembered and dumped in the Atlantic.
I enjoy Spartacus. And I totally respect the decision to end it when the story ends.
Well, I suppose it is good that this is a creator decision mostly, and that it will reach a conclusion but I have to say I’m disappointed as I was just about to start catching up on the show this summer. Knowing it’ll be over soon makes me a bit sad that i won’t have more to look forward to.
I cannot put myself in the “big fan” category of Spartacus; however I did watch upon recommendation of Maureen Ryan. I think it’s smart to end it properly.
After Andy did not recover and subsequently passed away, watching Spartacus made me feel a bit sad.
I know that sounds ridiculous but it just wasn’t the same without Andy.
I enjoy the show but, the rebellion ends. This series is based (loosely) on real events. I would rather see a well planned final season that fits the historical facts well into the character narrative. No one wants to see the same sort of adjustments ‘Rome’ used to cram the historical timeline into a shortened run.
One more season is a good idea, I look forward to an epic final run.
“I was never able to see in the series what Mo and Ryan McGee and some other critic friends did”
Or maybe you just didn’t stick around long enough (a la The Vampire Diaries).
I came back at points they told me to. Nothing. Not for me.
Love the show, and while I’d love to watch it for many more seasons, the pace is so frenetic and every interaction so crucial, it would be hard to maintain for much longer. I’m going to purchase the series once it’s over, and I’m glad I’ll have 3 (plus) seasons of excellent television. Glad they made this call.
As you said, see DEXTER…
My experience with “Spartacus” is rather interesting:
I watched the first few episodes of this show when it came out a few years ago. The problem was that I didn’t care about the fighting aspect and the characters and plot didn’t draw me in enough to stick with it. But then later I found out that the intermediate series that was made (buying time for Mr. Whitfield’s hoped-for recovery) featured John Hannah, an actor whom I like very much, and it was available on Netflix streaming. Well you could have knocked me over with a feather with my surprise about how much I got drawn into that series. Sure, there was plenty of fighting and violence, but the characters and story really sucked me in.
So even if you tried this series and gave up on it like I did, you might want to check out the John Hannah six episode mini-series (it stands alone just fine plot-wise). It’s the one called “Spartacus: God of the Arena”. A very surprising thumbs up from me.
It’s better for it to end on a high note than stick around just for the heck of it. I wish all the actors and actresses involved good luck and hope to see them again (quick, HBO, snatch them up for Game of Thrones!!!!) Also, I am hopeful the Starz comes up with more engaging series that are a little deeper than what they’ve been producing.
I dont think GoT plans on hiring many Aussie actors.
I’m a big fan of Spartacus and I’m satisfied with this decision. More shows should take this route. They have a chance to make a final, epic season that ties up all the loose ends and leaves its core audience wanting more… not a bad way to go out. BTW, I really missed Andy this past season. I’ve never warmed to McIntyre in the lead role, but the latest season had plenty of Crixus and Ganicus to keep it interesting and the ladies really stepped it up. Great show. I’ll miss it.
