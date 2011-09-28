‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Pilot’: Rubber or plastic?

Yesterday, I posted my review of ABC’s “Suburgatory.” Now it’s your turn. What did you think of Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto and company? Do you like Tessa? Do you think the fictional suburb is too cartoonish, or amusing enough to ignore how fake parts of it are? Were you troubled by the shaky reasoning behind the move from the city to the ‘burbs, or, again, did funny forgive a lot? Do you like Cheryl Hines with a Southern accent and Alan Tudyk with a perma-tan? Did it give you a hankering for sugar-free Red Bull?
Have at it.
I came to laugh along with Wash from FIREFLY. I stayed to chuckle along with (and drool over) Larry David’s TV wife. But I will certainly be coming back for the wry interplay between Sisto and Levy. (And was I the only one who noticed Tessa’s early, and slyly appropriate, lietmotif was an instrumental chunk of Lily Allen’s “F*** You”?)
Nope, you weren’t the only one who noticed. And as a Lily fan I was happy to hear her on TV and really amused that the song they used was F*** You.
Come on PTC, you guys are dropping the ball.
I thought it was pretty funny. Tudyk and Hines were both creepy as hell, and the overall suburban wasteland was sketched out amusingly. The lead girl was exceptional. I could have done without the sentimental ending which seemed a bit of a copout and especially the voice over, the standard ABC here’s what happened for dummies wrap-up.
This may have benefited from me sampling Free Agents during the ad breaks and looking better in comparison.
It was like George Glass moved to Edward Scissorhands neighborhood. My favorite new show so far.
The young woman who is the protagonist of this piece is really cool. She and her new friend look like they will make a great pair. I will stick around for those two.
It was funny enough…I was glad to see that girl from the early seasons of Weeds appear….will keep watching
Good stuff. It’s like Mean Girls: The Series. And there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m sure Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried will be making a guest appearance soon. Or at least some version of their characters. Can we please get Tim Meadows as the principal?!
So, did this show have a sponsor? I just…couldn’t…tell! Yeesh, was that pimping obvious. Anyway, I think it might have potential and I like Jane Levy, but it’s WAY too cartoonish right now and they’ve got to tone it down if they want to have any staying power; the “suburbs are strange to an urbanite” gag is going to wear thin quickly.
I enjoyed it. I did note some of the things you pointed out in your review, but they were not bothersome and I had a few genuine laughs. It felt like a good match for all the other Wed. comedies and it’s really a solid night of TV for ABC in my opinion.
I liked it! I’ll definitely be back next week.
I thought a lot of “hey the suburbs are so WEIRD, right?” comedy was overdone, but liked the parts that focused on Tessa’s character. It could be much funnier if they tone down the way they depict suburbia by a few degrees. Right now the setting is so wacky that it doesn’t feel real.
I liked it. I see a lot of promise in several of the characters. I do agree with Alan’s earlier review that despite the show indicating they are in upstate New York, this seemed much more about California Suburbs. I think there is a sitcom to be made about the suburbs of Long Island and this isn’t it but it is still pretty good.
Is it weird that I was routinely distracted by the absence of the usual heavy makeup Levy sports on Shameless?
I liked it. Jane Levy felt a little like “TV’s Emma Stone” but not in a bad way. The father-daughter chemistry with Levy and Sisto is nice.
I guess the weirdest part for me was how little that suburb felt like a Westchester town, which is what the credits implied it was. It felt more like a Los Angeles suburb, or something out of Clueless. So, yeah, cartoony, but not even east coast cartoony.
But I was so happy to see Tudyk on my TV, there are great unexplored possibilities at the school, and I’m enjoying seeing Sisto morph from creepy Billy Chenowith to father-of-teenage-girl. Gosh, he was Elton over 15 years ago? That’s difficult!
I liked it! The general atmosphere of the show reminded me of “Pushing Daisies,” with the colors and the air of fantasy (which is a good thing; PD will always be one of my favorite shows). Loved the girl who played Tessa, always happy to see Alan Tudyk, and I was pleasantly surprised by Jeremy Sisto’s performance. He’s always struck me as a bit dour, but he fit right in. I will definitely be watching from here on in.
It *totally* reminded me of Pushing Daisies! I kept waiting for Young Ned to pop out of one of the houses!
I hated it. Definitely the worst pilot I’ve seen so far this year. Are the writers all from rural Nebraska? They have no clue what the city or the suburbs are like. And Jane Levy’s character just came across as a petulant, condescending ass. Definitely won’t be watching more of this one.
I’m with you. Thought it was almost painfully unfunny. All the jokes about boob jobs and lesbian shoes seemed incredibly dated. As someone who has lived in both the burbs and Manhattan, it just doesn’t ring true for me that this is the way a wry/sarcastic teenager would approach things.
I worried that I would compare this to Awkward. and find it lacking and that was definitely the case, so maybe it’s not entirely the show’s fault.
I think this show is at least five years too late. The lameness of thr suburbs genre has been sooooo played out and it doesnt seem like they have a fresh take on it. That being said the shows cast is really strong and that alone will probably keep me coming back to check it out.
Taking shots at the suburbs is much older than five years ago…
It was a decent start. I laughed out loud a couple of times, and I really liked Jane Levy. The schtick could get old quick though, so they need to make me care about these people as more than cartoons.
It’s pretty obvious that the writers have no idea what cities are. Or suburbs.
It feels remarkably dated, and in comparison, My So-Called Life (an obvious comparison) seems fresh.
Surprisingly funny!
Cheyl Hines is HOT, holy housewife!
I really enjoyed the whole thing but can they go a whole season on this premise? How long can everybody in the neighborhood be a robot caricature?
Also hard not to see the dad as the crazy brother on Six Feet Under.
How old was Hines’ character supposed to be? She looked 10 to 15 years older than Sisto’s character.
This might have been decent if the stereotypes had had some root.
So the kid from the city is normal and high school girls in the burbs are trashy, slutty and shallow?
This looked thrown together and was just weak dumb humor. Easily the worst new show I’ve seen (I’m a vet of both Whitney shows and TPC).
Jane Levy is the real New Girl.
Love Zooey, but Suburgatory has the sharp writing and cast that NG sorely lacks.
I was very, very impressed, and will be back for more.
Suburbs have no chance to soothe the restless dreams of youth.
*synthesizer solo*
The one thing I had an issue with was why they’re there at all. I mean, the original reason for the move was such a silly overreaction and by the end of the first episode the dad even seem to realize it. So, what’s keeping them there at all?
I missed the pilot and am surprised to find that the full episode is not available on abc.com, like so many other shows are. Is it online elsewhere on a free and legal site?
I found the pilot here, but the scene at the country club is different than the version that was aired on the ABC premiere. [fe.tv.fy6.b.yahoo.com]