‘Suburgatory’ – ‘Pilot’: Rubber or plastic?

Senior Television Writer
09.28.11 32 Comments

Yesterday, I posted my review of ABC’s “Suburgatory.” Now it’s your turn. What did you think of Jane Levy, Jeremy Sisto and company? Do you like Tessa? Do you think the fictional suburb is too cartoonish, or amusing enough to ignore how fake parts of it are? Were you troubled by the shaky reasoning behind the move from the city to the ‘burbs, or, again, did funny forgive a lot? Do you like Cheryl Hines with a Southern accent and Alan Tudyk with a perma-tan? Did it give you a hankering for sugar-free Red Bull?

Have at it.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALAN TUDYKCHERYL HINESFall TV 2011Jane LevyJEREMY SISTOSUBURGATORY

