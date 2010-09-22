‘Terriers’ – ‘Change Partners’: Consenting adultery

A review of tonight’s “Terriers” coming up just as soon as I go home and cancel my library cards…
“I needed the loan, Miriam.” -Hank
One of the central pieces of the FX formula that Shawn Ryan helped create with “The Shield” was the idea of shows with anti-heroes at the center – good guys who are capable of being very, very bad guys. On “Terriers,” Hank and Britt are more overtly good than, say, Vic Mackey or Clay Morrow, but they’re no angels. There’s a reason why Hank left the force before he had earned his pension, why Gustafson warned Britt about Hank last week, and why Britt is so talented at breaking and entering, and the terrific “Change Partners” was a reminder of both men’s dark sides.
Just look at what Hank does in the episode’s climax. He takes the case for Harmon Foster because he’s desperate to get that mortgage and hold onto the house he lived in with Gretchen, but he grows to really like Foster’s wife Miriam. By the time he’s arranging to fake an assignation with Britt to fulfill Harmon’s desire to see his wife sleeping with another man, it’s clear he’s doing it as much for Miriam as for the loan. Both know the pain of being in love with someone who’s no longer capable of returning that affection, and they ultimately wind up sleeping together on the floor of that house.
But then the plan blows up, Harmon fires Hank and refuses to give him the loan and a defiant Hank offers up proof of the very real infidelity he helped Miriam commit. Hank obviously has no way of knowing that Foster’s pathology will send him leaping out a window, but he no longer cares about the consequence of anything but getting the damn loan, to the point where he forges Foster’s missing signature from one page of the policy while a crowd is gathering around the dead body below.
It’s such an awful moment of weakness for Hank, but what can he do? Like the title of the show suggests, once he sets his mind to something, he can’t really be stopped, and certainly can’t stop himself, and as a horrified Miriam Foster turns away from this man she thought was a friend but who instead ruined her life, you understand just why Gustafson was so stern in his warning to Britt. Even when sober, Hank Dolworth is a man with the power to drag others down with him – Britt is still stewing over the house/check thing, and Hank is also messing with Gretchen’s innocent fiance – and I admire the creative team and Donal Logue’s willingness to acknowledge that side of the character and not just lean on his charm and chemistry with Michael Raymond-James.
Britt’s story provided some lightness to counter what Hank was up to, but also didn’t shy away from exactly who Britt is – or, at least, was. We learn that he met Hank while trying to break into a taco stand, and that he first “met” Katie when he broke into her house(*). And though he ultimately resists his ex-partner Ray’s attempt to get him back into the life, you can tell that he misses it – and that, after some of the stunts Hank has pulled of late, Britt might not mind linking up with a man who’s at least open about being a crook.
(*) Though do those two stories conflict in any way? He tells Katie that hers was the last place he robbed, so did he still continue to be a thief for a little while after first meeting Hank? Or did his thievery continue for just a little while after seeing Katie’s picture? Is it the woman he loves who made him go straight, or the man he loves hanging with?
I liked how the guys dealt with the Ray problem, once again cheating the way they did with Lindus (I noticed right away that Britt deliberately arranged for Ray’s prints to wind up on the gun butt), and I was especially pleased with the resolution to Katie’s end of things. As I talked about with Ryan and Ted Griffin back in August, 9 times out of 10, the Katie character in this kind of story is shrill and/or completely out of the loop of what her man really does. Katie, though, knows what Britt used to do, and after being understandably a bit freaked to learn he once robbed her, she admits that she’s turned on and invites Britt to do a little robbery role-playing. I didn’t expect that, and was pleased that Britt really has found the perfect woman for him, where so often the love interest is one the show wants us to like when we clearly can’t. And, again, both of those payoffs provided some good humor in the midst of a very bleak Hank story.
Just a fantastic episode, and I’m hopeful the show’s creative bonafides will convince FX to consider a second season in spite of some very bad ratings thus far. The show premiered softly and then went down for episode two, and unless things turn around markedly, I don’t know what FX is going to do. Ratings do matter in basic cable. “Damages” eventually reached a point where it was so expensive and low-rated that even the Emmys and critical raves weren’t enough for FX to keep paying for it. They still gave it three seasons (and DirecTV’s business model will give it a few more), but I don’t know that the numbers were ever as low as they’ve been for “Terriers” so far.
FX has in the past had a quick trigger (after a season has finished airing, of course) with shows that were low-rated and creatively problematic. “The Riches” only got two years, and “Luck” only got one, for instance. But I’m not sure they’ve had a show with this much critical praise that’s struggled this much commercially this early. And while I’d like to blame the title and the marketing, the fact is that the numbers went down from week 1 to week 2, so a good chunk of the people who tuned in didn’t want to stick around.
TV’s a business, not a charity, and if John Landgraf decides after 13 episodes that the ratings don’t merit renewal, I can’t blame him, particularly when FX has plenty of other critical darlings like “Sons of Anarchy” and “Justified.” But “Terriers” is, in my opinion, the strongest out of the gate series FX has had since “The Shield” itself, and it would be a shame to see it end after only a season, and without at least an attempt to try a different marketing campaign for a season two.
Some other thoughts:
• Ryan and Griffin have assembled an eclectic writing staff. This episode was written by Phoef Sutton, who did a few years on “Boston Legal” but has spent most of his career writing sitcoms. (He helped run “Cheers” for a while, and was one of the creators of “Thanks,” a memorable but short-lived sitcom about the Pilgrims.)
• Our guest stars this week included Olivia Williams (who previously worked with “Terriers” producer Tim Minear on “Dollhouse,” and whose dining alone scene very much evoked her role in “The Sixth Sense”) as Miriam, Shawn Doyle from “Big Love” as Harmon, and Loren Dean as Gretchen’s fiance Jason.
• I’ve seen two episodes past this one, so I now know what’s up with the mysterious figure clambering into Hank’s attic while he plays the guitar in the final scene. But at the time I watched that scene, I was completely dumb-squizzled.
What did everybody else think?
Thanks for pointing out this show Alan as I have really enjoyed it so far. I had hoped that putting reruns after SOA would drive the ratings up, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The acting and writing are awesome. I definitely did not expect the husband to commit suicide or Katie to forgive Brit so quickly. I look forward to seeing what was up with the man going into Hank’s attic.
I’m blown away, honestly. I knew Hank was a flawed guy, but I didn’t realize how flawed. For all his wit, charm, and genuine kindness, he’s a very bad man — far worse, it seems, than Britt. (There’s a delicious irony in that, given their respective backgrounds.) Miriam nailed it tonight: very sweet, and very broken. Which makes him a great character, and without nearly the high level of credulity straining, soap-opera-ish silliness that, I’m sorry to say, is starting to characterize SoA in my view. I suspect this show isn’t going to make it, but that’s a real shame.
Honestly, I love this show. It’s so entertaining, and the witty comebacks Hank uses are quick, subtle, and extremely funny to me. I really enjoy the writing and the storyline thus far.
However, I have a question…Do you know the name of the song he’s playing at the end of the 3rd Episode?
1) Thanks for confirming I wasn’t crazy when I saw ‘something or the other’ going on in the upper left corner of the last scene.
2) Can’t believe this show has low ratings. It’s pretty fantastic and Michael James Raymond has such great scene presence (aka he is hot). However, I do question their marketing for this show. I only knew about it and decided to tune in because I read your column. I am going to assume most Americans, however, don’t.
I am loving this show more and more every week, and it would be a damn shame if it didn’t get another season. As to the episode, with one swift stroke of the pen, Hank moved closer to being in Vic Mackey territory, IMO, and Miriam was right; he’s very flawed, and very broken. Here’s a crazy thought as to the guy crawling through Hank’s ceiling; it’s Gretchen’s fiancÃ©. Any takers on that?
I too think it’s going to turn out to be Loren Dean’s character.
Don’t think it is the fiance because we “heard” the house creaking while he was there for dinner. Seems likely that someone was in the attic at that time………
When Hank heard the noise in the attic and Jason was so quick to say it was the roof settling, I thought that was weird, because it sounded so much like a person moving.
So I think it IS a person who’s been up there, and I think Jason knows who it is.
This is my favorite new show. I have even made it a point to watch the reruns of the show. Which is rare for me.
I have to agree that the odd promotions they did for it, most likely killed any interest it.
I had no interest in watching from seeing those truly odd promo’s. But since I wasn’t watching nothing else at 9PM on a Wednesday, I watched out of boredom.
And I am glad I did.
I like the characters and the story telling. And where in the world did they locate that Ford Courier from? I have not seen one of them since I was in high school in the 80’s. :)
I must admit, I wasn’t a big fan of the first two episodes but this one was absolutely outstanding. Truly perfect. And from what I remember reading, it’s going to become more serialized from here, which greatly excites me.
Ratings wise, on the bright side, Damages actually did perform worse than this. But not much and we’re not even sure that the show’s ratings have stabilized just yet either. Also working against it is that it probably has no chance of Emmy recognition, nor does it have a star like Close. So, just like with Rubicon, things look pretty bleak. Really hoping I’m wrong on both though.
@Nick
I’m glad that you pointed out Terriers/Rubicon and their low ratings. It’s been disappointing that the ratings are so low for two good quality shows.
I thought this episode was very good. Hank’s dark side and the depth in this episode was very intriguing. Basically, he’ll won’t stop until he gets what he wants. Now, I would imagine that will work in his favor to do good things but he seems to be on a dark path.
I also liked learning more about Britt and his life.
Very inspired casting and writing for this show-it runs like a well-oiled machine.
I DVR 99% of the things I watch. The pilot sat in my queue for a week before I watched it. Later that day I watched episode 2. And tonight I watched it a few hours after it aired. It’s grown that quickly on me that it gets the Mad Men/Breaking Bad must watch ASAP treatment.
Just a terrifically entertaining, well-acted and well-paced show. There’s really nothing to complain about it, out of the gate this is one the strongest shows I’ve seen in a long time.
Hopefully there is some kind of balance to the ratings, but I fear this is a 1-season deal. If you remember Damages was a critical darling on top of being the stuffy upper class kind of drama awards shows eat up. FX expected Emmys and they got them.
Terries is not that show. Emmy voters aren’t buying this show and Donal Logue isn’t passing Jon Hamm, Hugh Laurie, Michael C. Hall, etc. And FX is well past the point in keeping a show around just because critics like it (it wasn’t even for Starz and Party Down and Starz sucks).
So unless the Live+7 offers a massive increase or FX is really, really into second chances…I fear this is it.
If “dumb-squizzled” means befuddled and a little bit squeeked… me, too!
My husband and I are both really liking this show, and would be sad to see it go. We’re both making it our mission to tell others about it, though I don’t know how well that will work out (I finally got one — one! — friend to watch “Breaking Bad” this year). Here’s hoping this show sticks around.
*sigh*
I really hope that FX gives “Terriers” an advertising reboot and a second (season) chance.
The Hank/Britt/Katie chemistry is amazing, and where Donal Logue and Laura Allen have remained consistently strong, I feel like Michael Raymond-James is really growing into his character.
This show is a rare exception in that the episodes so far have been relatively procedural, yet I’m just as captivated as I am by more serialized shows (thanks to a great cast and creative team).
This is becoming my favorite show of the new season. Thanks,Alan,for naming Olivia Williams as Miriam as it was bugging me where I’d seen her before. I, too had to do a double take of the ending where the intruder was climbing back up into the ceiling.
I thoroughly enjoyed this episode. I didn’t care for “lovable loser” Hank in the first two episodes, but he became a much more intriguing character now. I’m not rooting for a reconciliation between him and Gretchen; that would remind me too much of Raylan and Winona.
I agree with Alan’s observations about non-stereotypipcal Katie.
Did anyone else think the actor who portrayed Armand Foster resembled Cillian Murphy?
We had an interesting discussion this morning in the break room. A colleague who was a great fan of The Shield, and is now watching Terriers, commented that he’s finding Hank and Britt much less sympathetic as time goes on. He’s turned off by Britt’s criminal background, and the problems with Hank are of course legion and obvious. I know where he’s coming from, but at the same time this guy was always a great fan of Vic Mackey (before the final season, that is), and I found it interesting that he found Vic more likeable than Hank. I do sort of see where he’s coming from. Mackey was a cold-blooded murderer, but he did operate by a code, and part of that code was loyalty to his friends and family (at least until the last season). And in his own way Mackey did try to make things better for the public — while taking a cut, of course. Hank hasn’t (yet) done anything as evil as murdering Terry Crowley, but he certainly seems to do a lot of damage to people who cares about. It’s not clear where Hank’s boundaries are, but screwing over people who depend on him apparently isn’t over his personal line. Hank seems to be all about Hank.
It’s just interesting how those differences affect people’s perceptions of the characters.
I thought this was their best episode yet. All the little plot twists and the darkness of Hank on display.
I gotta say that last scene really piqued my wife and I’s interest.
Can’t wait for next week!
I’m still struggling with how to describe this show to friends when they ask about it, but I don’t hesitate to recommend it. Wow. Crazy episode, dark and funny all at the same time, culminating with the shock of Hank’s actions and the WTF bit at the very end.
I enjoyed the first two episodes, but this episode really convinced me that this show could be great. I’d be very sad to see it go if the ratings do indeed pull it down.
This was the best ep so far, easily. Great stuff.
Wonder who’s living in Hank’s attic?
“Terriers” is easily the second best new fall show of the season, next to “Boardwalk Empire”. It’s been a dire new fall season so far, and this show easily stands out. It’ll be shame if it only last 13 eps.
Just wanted to add my praise for this show. I liked the first two episodes and last night’s really bumped things up to a higher level of sophistication.
I didn’t notice the person disappearing into the attic until the second time when I rewound to watch the ending again. I wonder how many other people missed it.
I really wish FX would promote it more. Since they did re-run it after SOA maybe they have a clue that they need to do more.
‘Britt is still stewing over the house/check thing, and Hank is also messing with Gretchen’s innocent fiance’
never realised americans spelt cheque differently
anywho, another great episode, love the partnership between hank and britt
annoying that my too new favourite shows probably arent gonna get renewed
I really, really like this show. Last night’s episode was a hell of a lot darker than I expected it to get, and it made me like it even more. The ratings are pretty upsetting.
Anyone know the song that was playing during the dinner scene with Britt and his old partner? Can’t figure it out.
I’m also trying to figure this out. Great song.
I really liked the first episode, but disagree that this was a “fantastic” episode. I just didn’t buy some of the stuff that was presented. For example, one character blackmailing another over disclosing that he had broken in to his now-girlfriend’s house and robbed her. Not likely to have happened, and not really blackmail material. Moreover, has anyone associated with this show ever bought a house? You don’t show up with a check for $20K, take ownership of a house, then scrounge around to get a mortgage. That entire storyline made me cringe, partly because I know in the real world, it could never possibly unfold that way.
He hasn’t bought the house yet. He’s put down enough of a downpayment to get it off the market, and he still has his own key — as he mentioned in last week’s episode — so he’s effectively squatting until he can work out the details.
The thought this might be canceled drives me crazy. From the get-go I loved everything about this show. Funny and dark — it clicks all around. I was sucked in much quicker than I was with Justified.
Man this show is hard to figure out — I cant tell if I think Hank and Britt are a couple of sweet, good guys trying with uneven success to outpace or at least outlive their demons and crap decisions.. or if Hank is really who all the Foreshadowing Narrative says he is, a really deeply unsafe bad guy..
Logue is really playing this on tight the money: the transition of expressions and personalities that run across his face during the encounters with crazy banker man, with miriam before and then at her doorstep.. you can tell he thinks Hank doesnt know which one he is either.
Does he tell Miriam the truth because he’s in despair of ever keeping a secret, “they always find out”? A habit from AA of stopping the lies before they kill you? Just justifying himself? Did he go to the door to comfort, to apologise, to tell her it wasnt her fault and offer his own sacrifice (of any possible relationship) in order to save her sanity? Or just hoping to get away with not owning what happened, hoping it will be ok some impossible way.. until it becomes clear he has to confess in order to do what he really most wanted to do, help this woman?
He doesnt know either, from moment to moment, but he sure keeps trying.
He keeps doing ugly, stupid or tragic stuff.. to try and take care of some small beautiful bits in his thrashed life. I love the way they use pickup truck they drive around in as the metaphor for Hank’s rusted out used up wreck of a life he still has to travel and work in.
I dont buy the consequences thing about the suicide: with the banker Hank is a very angry, desperate, very very f*cked over guy, and he snaps and stands up for himself and for Miriam to a man who is a thoroughly poisonous manupulative f*ck. Its a powerful moment, and the horror and despair on his face when he returns to see what his use of that power has done.. and the exhausted pragmatism of salvaging / scrounging something, anything from that moment.. Freaking gold.
Frankly I am amazed at something this emotionally ambiguous and complicated from FX.
I love this show. It has everything. Wit, pathos, comedy, darkness. The acting is terrific. How does one let the network know we are watching and want them to keep the show on? And, Alan, thanks for your reviews and thoughts. You’re the best.
Like most of the comments here, I LOVE this show and wouldn’t have even considered watching it if it weren’t for Alan’s heads-up. I am also profoundly bummed out that it is so unlikely to get a second season.
There has to be a way to get this show a bigger audience. I am telling the people I know to watch it and I hope that helps, but I am also pessimistic.
As for the episode: brilliant, and the best one yet in my opinion also. I thought what Hank did in forging the loan signature was the only logical thing to do in that situation. He fulfilled his end of the bargain and deserved to get the loan. Just because Foster jumped (which he could certainly not have predicted), does not mean Hank shouldn’t get the benefit of their bargain. He did what he was supposed to do. I didn’t fault him for this.
He had no way to know Joey from Big Love would jump, and frankly the guy was a huge douche anyway – his wife was much better off without him.
I agree that Hank is far from a hero, but I think what he did in that moment was reasonable. Maybe I’m just an antihero myself though :)
I meant to delete the ‘joey from big love’ paragraph but am suffering from the Fridays. Mea culpa.
I remember Andre Bruagher saying that they knew “Thief” was dead on FX after the ratings came in for the first episode. At least we are guaranteed a full season. It looks like this could be the third Logue series i loved to die quickly after Knights of Prosperity and Life.
Still really enjoying this. Really it’s the only new show that interests me. And it continues my streak, of falling in love with niche shows that get cancelled for lack of ratings. I’m really impressed with Logue in this. I knew he had comedic skills, but with this fine material he’s really shining. You know, Bryan Cranston moved from Malcolm in the Middle to Breaking Bad, and now Logue has moved from Grounded for Life/Knights of Prosperity to this. I’ve heard that a lot of actors believe that comedy requires more acting chops than drama, and I’m starting to believe it with these two actors.
You know, I think the Captcha device has been at the moonshine or somethingâ€”lately I have to refresh 10 times before I get something that resembles the alphabet.
And P.S. Alan, I don’t think this post is tagged properly, I couldn’t find it when I searched for Terriers.
I’m really enjoying the show – I wonder though about the title “Terriers” and whether that has translated into people not knowing what this show is about and thinking it is about, well, terriers. Silly I know but never underestimate the lack of awareness out there.
I freaking love Terriers. Does anyone know what the theme song is? It sounds like Michael James Raymond singing.
Def thought the guy in the attic had something to do with Gretchen’s fiance. He did, after all, try to dissuade Hank from going up there and checking it out.
I’m going to go against the grain here and say that I didn’t like this episode.
Until the last ten minutes I thought the story was fairly dull, lacked energy and was uneventful.
This episode also showcases it’s inability to balance. When the show goes dark, it goes very, very dark. So much so that any lighter scenes just feel weak and out of place.
At the same time it’s also trying to sell itself as dry and witty “buddy cop” show – particularly in the first episode and the second – so when it shifts to dark tones the contrast is far too stark. Especially when the show is wrapped in such a peppy theme tune.
Either this keeps it light, dry and fast with witty banter or goes all the way out into a dark detective noir, but I don’t think it’s working as a combination of both and based on audience numbers a lot of other people don’t either.
I was disappointed with the first episode and held off watching 2 and 3. Finally saw 2-3 and I’m hooked!
It would be a shame if Terriers was canceled for low ratings. This was the best episode so far. I wonder what the ratings expectations are for an outside-the-mainstream show such as this one. Are they realistic?
If you like Donal Logue check out The Tao Of Steve, it’s half chick flick and half dude flick and quite enjoyable…