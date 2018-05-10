‘The Americans’ Makes A Shocking Discovery In ‘Harvest’

FX

A review of tonight’s The Americans coming up just as soon as I do a lot of food combining…

“Even now, I see you and I wonder, ‘What’s going on with him?'” -Stan

Stan knows.

He doesn’t know for sure, and has no evidence yet, but he knows.

Guys! Stan. Knows.

Of all the commonalities between The Americans and Breaking Bad, by far the most overt is that both feature protagonists keeping their true work a secret from a loved one in a field of law-enforcement tasked with stopping that work. For most of Breaking Bad‘s run, the questions of when Hank would find out Walt was Heisenberg, how, and what would happen next, were among the show’s biggest sources of tension and intrigue. Philip’s friendship with Stan isn’t identical — for one, Hank and Walt knew each other for years before Walt became Heisenberg; for another, Stan was actually suspicious of Philip and Elizabeth back in the pilot episode, and Philip would have killed him had Stan found something in the garage when he broke in to look around — but that same kind of tension has existed. It possibly felt even more acute and painful here because Walt and Hank were never very close, where there have been stretches of this series where Stan and Philip’s friendship — which has long been real on some level — was the only good thing one or both of them had in their lives.

The Americans could never top Hank’s moment of discovery for both surprise and vulgar poetry, so “Harvest” takes a different but equally gobsmacking approach: Stan just figures it out, because he’s a trained investigator and Philip and Elizabeth’s abrupt travel agency emergency on a Thanksgiving weekend when Russian spies kill two FBI agents who were monitoring Harvest becomes one clue too many for him to ignore, no matter how much he cares about Philip and the rest of the family.

Noah Emmerich has long had a less glamorous job than his Emmy-nominated co-stars. No wigs, no mustaches, no fake accents, or other methods of disguise, and for the most part, he keeps his emotions buttoned down pretty tight. (He couldn’t seem calmer, for instance, when he murders Vlad.) But it’s a hugely important one to the series, not only to provide the Jenningses with a compelling opposite number, but as another object lesson in the toll this work takes on families, lives, and souls. Stan has done a lot, and been through a lot, and Emmerich has played all of it in a beautiful, understated way. While Stan isn’t an actor of a sort like his best buddy, listening is a hugely important part of both acting and police work. Time and again, Emmerich has shown what a good listener Stan Beeman is, which pays off amazingly in the opening sequence of “Harvest,” as Stan finally starts to hear what Philip has been unwittingly telling him since the day he moved in across the street.

That conversation, the one he has in the car with Henry, and the news from Chicago are enough to put Stan back on the Jennings’ scent — and breaking into their home — for the first time since 1981. He doesn’t find anything — not knowing the combination of switches he has to flip to open the compartment behind the fuse box, nor that there’s another cache behind the laundry machines — but he does flash on William’s description of his contacts (“She’s… pretty.”) while looking at a Jennings family photo, and he clearly sees a pattern in the things that Philip and especially Henry tell him, like discovering that Henry has never met the “aunt” with whom Elizabeth stayed right after Stan shot the female illegal in the season one finale.

Even if he doesn’t know, he knows.