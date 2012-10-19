The Morning Round-Up: ’30 Rock,’ ‘The Office’ & ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

It’s Morning Round-Up time, with quick reviews of last night’s episodes of “30 Rock,” “The Office” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” coming up just as soon as I’m thinking and doing kegels at the same time…
“30 Rock” doesn’t need to prove to anyone – not Tracy Jordan, Jerry Lewis, Adam Carolla, etc. – that women can be funny. It’s been doing that for six-plus brilliant seasons now, and I appreciated that when Liz and Jenna finally performed their classic, Piven-nominated mid-’90s sketch, we barely saw any of it, and had to just accept that it was brilliant enough to elicit that response from Frank, Pete and the others. And though “The Stride of Pride” mainly had Liz in straight woman mode, Tina Fey wrote perhaps the best version of Jenna Maroney ever: still a sociopath, but much smarter and more self-aware. It would often be hard to fathom Jenna being the one to impart some wisdom to Jack, but that scene in his office was so good, it had me wishing this was the way Jenna had been written all along.
Beyond that, “The Stride of Pride” was just another terrific episode in what’s shaping up to be one of the better final sitcom seasons ever. Jack’s feelings being hurt when he discovers that the Sbarro heiress is doing to him what he’s been doing to her (and feel free to take a few minutes to enjoy the Steve McQueen “Great Escape” motorcycle jump, or simply listen to one of the great movie themes of all time), with Ryan Lochte being a good sport in playing a sex idiot, and Tina Fey throwing in a little in-joke to her old “SNL” colleague Mike Schur by naming one of the other Pokemon Ken Tremendous. Liz’s “Sex and the City” fixation – and the disdain that Cerie and the other women had for it – was also priceless, leading up to the Carrie Bradshaw ending that’s revealed as a completely inappropriate preamble to an email to Zappo’s. “30 Rock” is going out, but it’s going out at the top of its game.
By late-era standards of “The Office,” “Work Bus” was a pretty decent episode. You have to accept various conditions – that Andy is now exactly like Michael (all the fail video opening was missing was someone saying, “Boom, roasted!”), that Kevin is developmentally disabled, that the staff almost never gets anything done – but if you can, there were some decent laughs to be had, and a very good Jim/Dwight/Pam story. Again, I’m sad about what Kevin has become, but the idea that Kevin is suddenly a math genius when pie is involved was a clever one, and I enjoyed both Clark and Darryl’s reactions to being left behind and Creed’s to realizing he had somehow hitched a ride with his co-workers. And I’ve been pleased all season with how Jim-and-Pam-centric the storytelling has been. (If Andy is the manager but largely ignored, I can live with that.) The last episode left the suggestion that Pam was really upset that Jim hadn’t told her about Philly sooner, and though she seems fine here – and is more concerned about Dwight’s feelings than Jim is – Jim’s worry about what he’s done added an interesting extra layer of desperation to his usual punking of Dwight. And the scene on top of the work bus was reminiscent of some of the better Jim/Michael or Pam/Michael moments, finding a core of real emotion underneath the cartoon character.
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is a season younger than “The Office,” and is also coming off a much stronger year than “The Office.” But season eight is still tough territory for any comedy. You’ve told so many stories that it becomes very hard to find something new to do. “The Gang Recycles Their Trash” steers into the skid, with an incredibly meta episode revisiting various classic stories from the series (most memorably season 4’s “The Gang Solves the Gas Crisis,” which introduced the idea of Charlie as the wild card), with the characters very much aware they’re doing the same things over and over, and wondering if perhaps they shouldn’t have outgrown this by now. This kind of episode can hang a lamp on a show’s problems with aging, and cause problems in later episodes when the characters don’t learn from it. But this is “Always Sunny,” and the gang never learns from anything, so we can just enjoy this one for what it was.
What did everybody else think?
Who is the actress who played Zarina Sbarro and where do I know her from? This has been driving me nuts.
Nina Arianda played her.
She won the Tony for Best Actress in a Play this past year, and also had a small part in Midnight in Paris.
I thought her full name was “Pizzerina Sbarro”, but I also heard just “Zarina” later on.
Also — bad day for NBC to be talking about if monkeys are funny.
Thanks Alan. And in case you were wondering, I know her from Win Win. What a relief! Now I can move on with my life.
You guys realize that is NOT what Adam Carolla said, right?
He did NOT say women aren’t funny.
He said there are more men than women who in comedy who are funny.
Looking at the ratio of men to women stand-up comedians, in comedy troupes, etc, how could anyone argue that point? It’s factual.
The “outrage” police win again. Over facts. Over logic. Over common sense.
Humor isn’t factual: it’s subjective. At least that how I explain the success of Jeff Dunham. Carolla’s comments were that men are funnier than women (he actually said dudes/chicks). He actually singled out Tina Fey as an exception to that rule, which makes it all the sweeter that she wrote an episode like this.
Except… that is NOT what he said.
Please, go find the whole article, see exactly what he said and in the context in which he said it.
It’s amazing, in our twitter world, sound-bite everything… full quotes are lost and context is completely missing… only the most sensational and salacious are left for consumption… and are often completely false when things like context and the fullness of the quote are removed.
He’s gone on his podcast to have to not only read the whole article to give context to what was said, but to actually point out that what he ACTUALLY said did not match with the false “reality” of what was being reported. He was not “explaining” what he said, you know, how Obama had to “explain” his very real belief that individuals don’t succeed and how “you didn’t build this”, and Romney had to “explain” the 47% thing.
It’s ridiculous. Read the article.
You seem really offended that someone would imply that women are just as funny as men. I wonder why?
Really? THAT is what you took out of that?
Come on, dude.
I’m offended by not only quotes being taken out context, but by FALSE quotes that someone didn’t say being used against them.
I’m guessing you’re one of the many sheeple who never bothered to read the article and see what was actually said, right?
How about you educate yourself, don’t accept false tweet-nuggets, and read the article.
“He said there are more men than women who in comedy who are funny.”
It’s always telling to me when someone argues by saying “go lookup the quote” instead of actually using the quote.
Here’s what he said: “The reason why you know more funny dudes than funny chicks is that dudes are funnier than chicks. ” Read it for yourself: [www.nypost.com]
So, basically, Intellectual Ninja, you’re wrong. He didn’t say there are more funny men then women in the world. He said men *are funnier* than women. Which is just another way of saying “Women aren’t funny.”
Oh, and I meant to add, I’m not sure why you’re making this about Carolla. Lots and lots of men are on record as saying “women aren’t funny,” not just him. It’s a thing, wether you like it or not. A sexist, stupid, wrong thing.
He also said that studios make shows hire a certain number of female writers regardless of their comedic talent. He said that those women are always the least funny on the writing staff. Also called out talent less popular female comedians like Joy Behar for being famous simply because of their gender. I don’t see how that proves anything. There are plenty of male comedians that have achieved success despite *not being funny.
*Of course this is all subjective as comedy is purely subjective.
No, that’s not the whole quote, and you’re missing context.
What Adam said was that on writing staffs, they are forced to hire women because of forced “diversity” initiatives.
It doesn’t matter if they’re funny or not. They HAVE to be on the writing staffs.
He correctly pointed out that there are exceptions, and that there are very funny women comedians.
He was pointing out how forced diversity initiatives ignore the fact if someone is actually funny, they only care what gender or what ethnicity someone is.
This is the argument some of us are having with McGee over on his weekly SNL Scream for “Diversity”, er, I mean recap.
When you scream for diversity like that and completely ignore the fact if someone is, you know, funny, you are then in fact, defining the person by their gender or ethnicity.
Which is not at all progressive.
Adam’s comments are spot-on, and a comment on the laziness of producers who won’t search out truly funny women to be on their writing staffs, instead, just finding the nearest warm body they can to fill the “diversity” requirement in hiring writers.
When you pick one line out of a whole article, without context, you ignore what is actually being said, and the logic of what he is saying.
JeffL… I agree with your second.
The guys who come out and straight say, “Women are not funny” are wrong.
But someone is making a prescient comment on ther ridiculous hypocrisy of “diversity” hires, which define and categorize people not by their abilities, but by their ability to check off a gender or ethnicity box on the hiring form, I’m sorry, but that’s just true.
Just curious, how do you know producers fill the writing room with nearest warm bodied female writers rather than looking for actually funny female writers?
The fact also, based on the raw numbers, there ARE more men comedians than women. So there are more funny men.
Not that women aren’t funny. My favorite comedy person is Amy Poehler, whom I think is funnier than any person alive.
Regardless, the argument is ridiculous. As someone else pointed-out, comedy is subjective. If someone can’t laugh if a woman tells a joke, there is much more obvious and deeper issues with that person, but it is also that person’s subjective tastes.
We all need to be less “offended” and more “whatever.”
Yes, we need to be less “offended” and more “whatever”. I totally agree with that. Now please do us all a favor and follow your own advise, as you seem to be more worked up about this than anyone else.
“I’m guessing you’re one of the many sheeple who never bothered to read the article and see what was actually said, right?”
Okay, here you go:
“No. But they make you hire a certain number of chicks, and they’re always the least funny on the writing staff. The reason why you know more funny dudes than funny chicks is that dudes are funnier than chicks. If my daughter has a mediocre sense of humor, I’m just gonna tell her, “Be a staff writer for a sitcom. Because they’ll have to hire you, they can’t really fire you, and you don’t have to produce that much. It’ll be awesome.””
I don’t think you have much of a point except that you really want to defend the indefensible.
I think what is interesting is in this same conversation he even listed Tina Fey as one of the exceptions.
Couldn’t agree more about the best Jenna writing “30 Rock” has ever produced. Especially since I thought the first two episodes of the season were terrible. It was a nice to see a rebound here.
I liked in particular the little “Jack…Ryan” easter egg.
The office just pisses me off at this point. They spent two seasons dealing with the Erin/Andy storyline, only to ruin it in then last 3 episodes. Why? They ver cl;early showed Erin talking the new guy at the end. I loved the Jim/Dwight part and thought the Kevin bit was really funny.
Maybe because Greg Daniels realized how boring the Andy/Erin relationship was? They spent three years pounding on that note like they were the new Jim/Pam while missing the fact that the two actors have zero on-screen chemistry and that by making Erin increasing child-like, it made the whole thing creepy.
I agree,the whole Erin/Andy on again off again story was snoozeville. Absolutely no chemistry. I’m enjoying Erin more this year. Andy on the other hand is just annoying and not funny.
The Sunny episode to me just seemed like their version of a clip show. There was a tremendous amount of call backs and I think they were just doing the Sunny version of a clip show instead of the standard version.
Any explanation for the Creed as Jim’s stepfather reference? I know he once wanted to set Jim up with his daughter, but I don’t recall anything with Creed and Jim’s mother.
Pretty sure that was just a joke.
Wild Card!! Love it. Sunny too me is, and has been the funniest show, by laugh out loud standards, since they brought Frank on. When I watch Sunny after the NBC comedies, I simply just laugh way more and harder. Even though Parks and Rec is great, and I love that show, I just don’t find it even close to as funny as Sunny.
Obviously everyone has different senses of humor, but the lines that Sunny teeters on, and like when Dee went for an extremely racial stereotype and nailed it, I just can’t help but love it.
Totally agree. Fantastic episode, some great moments and great lines last night.
Sunny is, to me, the best comedy of last 10 years. Of course, I haven’t seen them all, but of all I have seen, it’s the best. And by far best of those that are still on.
I don’t care what happened at the end, Jim and Andy came across as insufferable bullies. That’s been a major problem with Jim’s character. It’s one thing when Dwight does something to Jim causing Jim to retaliate by playing a prank, but for years now, it’s been Jim essentially picking on Dwight without being provoked.
Sadly, I have to agree. Mindlessly pranking Dwight makes Jim look petty and childish. This one had some motivation in trying to get out of work for a week, but still went too far. Dwight has lost his edge and it takes the fun out of the pranks.
This has been an issue with the American Office since the beginning. In the original Office, Tim is much smaller than Gareth, which makes the teasing more palatable and less bullying. Tim also lives with his parents and has (for much of the series) no success with women, while Gareth (perhaps inexplicably) has numerous opportunities to score. So it’s easy to root for Tim as an underdog. Jim, on the other hand, is a tall, athletic, handsome, popular basketball player picking on a lanky beet farmer.
Disagree completely. I love how they are finally giving Jim something to do. His character has been in the background too long. I love any pranking and interaction between Dwight and Jim. One of the few aspects of this show that has been strong since day one.
I didn’t mind Jim’s behavior too much (it did feel fairly stale, but it wasn’t that bad), but I did have a major problem with how Andy was treating Nelly. It was just downright cruel. And I don’t think the show got the reaction it was looking for when he finally changed his mind. What, I’m supposed to applaud him coming off a position that is completely indefensible, and only because he hurt Erin’s feelings? Please.
John, you do realize what Nelly did to Andy last season, right? His position is completely defensible, in my opinion. The writers are trying to paint Nelly as more sympathetic this season, but you can’t forget past actions.
I loved sunny’s new take on a clip show. What a novel way to look back. For me, sunny is the funniest show on TV, and I continue to marvel at how the show is able to maintain such a wierd and fascinating continuity.
Alan, how could you possibly discuss “30 Rock” without mentioning the greatest sight gag in the history of television?
Jenna rubbing pairs of underwear with assorted meats before placing them in envelopes to mail to her fans had to be the greatest, grossest, funniest thing I’ve ever seen.
How that made it to air is beyond me. Did the censors just miss it?
I’m sorry, but I didn’t get the joke. Honestly! Let me in in the secret. That’s probably how it made it past the sensors.
BTW, Happy Birthday, Alan.
well you can immediately see the difference in quality when tina fey writes an episode,kind of makes me wish that she wrote every episode herself but of course she can’t
Why didn’t anybody mention Jack’s great quote? There are no bad ideas, only great ideas that go horribly wrong. Genius.
I really enjoyed Sunny. I thought the callback stuff was well-executed; it makes perfect sense that the gang would start to repeat past adventures with little to no sense that they were doing so or that they’ve learned anything. They’re a bunch of dimly aware, co-dependent alcoholic degenerates, and that’s not going to change now. Really liked it.
30 Rock was on fire too. This really is shaping up to be one of the best final seasons ever.
The whole thing with the monkey on “30 Rock”…was that a dig against NBC’s promotion of “Animal Practice”, largely by featuring the monkey in all their ads?
#plotpoint
Great meta bit in 30 Rock!
That Sunny episode to me was pretty brilliant. Sure it was just a series of them ‘recycling’ their old storylines, but I loved how carefully and focused they did it. Like changing the specific roles of previous events where the characters would act like each other (Dennis laughing like Mac, Dee speaking like Dennis in the strip club, Charlie being Dee behind the bar). Just a really smart, interesting episode from a show that is often underrated in how smart it is.
Anyone else notice that Bryan Cranston directed The Office this week? I didn’t notice any unique style of his, but at least he was given a decent script.
That was crazy to see pop up. I wonder what took so long.
This episode of The Office was one of the better ones they’ve done since Season 7, Episode 22 (Michael says goodbye *tear*) – But, the writers need to do something different with Andy, the way he treats Nellie is annoying and sometimes over the top. Other than that, the episode was quite funny. I wasn’t forcing myself to laugh, the jokes worked.
Andy did however have the line of the episode: It’s just a question, Toby. How are you not murdered every hour?” – which was reminiscent of Michael, but Andy is no Michael…
I disagree, that line just made me cringe. It just hammered the point of how much of a carbon copy of Michael the writers have turned Andy into.
But I did like Andy getting angry in the cold open when erryone was chanting “Fail! Fail!” That was more like old, anger-management Andy.
I enjoyed the Shabooya Roll Calls scene in The Office.
“I don’t care if takes all day, I want you to show me how to copy all of those addresses… and paste them into a new email.”
That had me rolling. Because god help me, some days that is my job.
All of the Pokemon mentions, however, had me cringing and begging them to stop. Let’s mention POGS while we’re at it.