The Morning Round-Up: ’30 Rock’ & ‘The Office’

Reviews of last night’s “30 Rock” and “The Office” coming up just as soon as I write lyrics to the song the cantina band plays in “Star Wars”…
“Leap Day” felt like one of the slighter “30 Rock” outings of the season so far. The idea that Leap Day is actually a major national holiday that only Liz is ignorant of is a clever one, but it felt like the script never took a step beyond figuring out the Leap Day equivalents of all the usual Christmas cliches. (Including Jack having a “Christmas Carol”-esque nightmare about Liddy experimenting with liberalism, and Jim Carrey starring in his own version of “The Santa Clause.”) Funny jokes here and there (Liz’s nerdiness compared to Thad’s, Tracy not thinking Dotcom is real), and I was glad to see John Cullum as the real Leap Day William, but compared to most of what they’ve done since January, this was forgettable.
“The Office,” meanwhile, delivered the best episode of what’s been a very disappointing season. (Even if we’re not grading on a curve relative to how each show has been this year, I still enjoyed “The Office” more than “30 Rock” last night.) The Tallahassee storyline has the problem that Dwight continues to be way too over the top, whether him fighting through the appendectomy last week or him being a horrible flirt with Nellie last night. But the Jim subplot made excellent use of Dwight’s cartoonishness, as Jim kept calling on his old nemesis to rescue him from Kathy’s seductive clutches. (I also appreciated that Jim recognized what was going on instantly and that there was never a hint he was going to fall for it; he just wanted this lady out of his room ASAP before she forced a situation he’d have to awkwardly explain to Pam later.)
Keeping the “After Hours” theme going in both Scranton and Tallahassee gave the episode a good focus, allowing for successful little stories involving Erin and Ryan and, especially, Daryl and Val. With the use of five dots, Daryl & Val instantly vaulted ahead of Andy & Erin in the race to be the show’s new Jim & Pam. (Not that the show necessarily needs a new Jim & Pam, but if they’re determined to force one, these two are more engaging than Andy and Erin have been in a very, very long time, if ever.)
What did everybody else think?
I thought the Oscar, Pam, Angela, Andy beginning was very funny. Overall, very solid episode.
Yes. I’d have called it the best teaser in a while, except that last week’s episode had that great Jim prank.
I thought the opening was actually not really funny at all, rather forced, and obvious.
idk, maybe it was me, it just didn’t do much for me..
I didn’t care much for the opening either, I also thought it was really forced. I didn’t really care much for the episode as a whole, to each his own of course.
Hated the teaser. Adding Oscar was completely forced, but the only way to get a 2 vs 1 punchlines. Oscar treats his dog like a kid? Oscar has a dog? Why would Angela team up with a dog owner to complain about Pam and her kids?
It was made worse by it being shown in multiple commercials during the earlier shows. Lost any surprise factor.
KronicFatigue – Because that’s how irritated and judgmental Angela gets with Pam. (Remember the episode where they tried to be pregnancy buddies?) Plus, when it comes to the accounting department, Oscar is Angela’s only ally in the war for sanity. Makes sense she’d call on him to be her ally here too.
I found the cold opening left me…well, cold this week.
Absolutely agreed on The Office — best episode of the season. All four plots working on similar themes, and it finally seems like there’s a plan for the show. Well done.
But I liked 30 Rock more than you did, if only because I don’t care if an episode is “slight.” Was it funny? Yes. The hit:miss ratio on the gags was high enough, and I can’t wait to see how many people wear yellow and blue next Wednesday.
I think I laughed maybe 2 or 3 times, was the problem.
I only laughed a couple of times as well, but I thought the concept was great and made it very enjoyable. No complaints.
Yea, take off the bald cap and not put on the wig.
I’m with with you guys, best Office of the season. But 30 Rock was a total miss for me, possibly the episode I liked least of its entire run.
p.s. Though I did laugh quite heartily at “golddiggers’ message boards” and “the liberal war on Leap day.” Good stuff.
I was laughing for practically the entire episode of 30 Rock. Weird how fans of the show really can’t seem to agree on what the best episodes are now a days.
@R1PVANW1NKL3
i was thinking about the same thing. This episode got some really positive reviews and i think season 6 is really good, but peaople simply stopped believe in 30 Rock. Even recent articles about Liz Lemon suggests that everyone wants to have a different 30 Rock and with that kind of expectations (and, let’s face it – hate) you simply can’t please everyone.
^^blurgh…some really bad mistakes in my previous post. sorry.
Stanley’s line to Jim “watch out, it gets easier”, or words to that effect, had me in stitches.
One of the best lines of the season.
Yes. Love seeing Stanley’s off duty life. Funny when he walked past Jim’s window with the kind of hot woman in tow. Stanley is a player!!!
I thought they were both pretty funny, and better than Cougar Town, Happy Endings, Suburgatory and Modern Family.
After that tag a few weeks ago that teased this Jim subplot, I was interested to see where it would go. Like you, Alan, I’m glad Jim recognized it right away. He’s always been the straight guy in this office filled with crazies, and I guess a woman trying to seduce him is just more of the same. Good for the writers. I’ll be curious to see if this goes anywhere else.
I can’t say I’m at all invested in a Darryl-Val relationship because I don’t think I could tell you one thing about Val as a character. Well, except for the fact that she doesn’t appear to be mentally handicapped, so at least the idea of her and Darryl in a relationship doesn’t seem as weird/creepy as Erin and Andy in one. I guess indifference is better than mild revulsion.
Agreed. I couldn’t care less about Darryl and Val, mostly because I couldn’t care less about Val. For whatever problems there are with Andy/Erin (and there are a lot), at least they established Erin as a character on the show before going down that road.
They already did the Pam/Jim vs. Andy relationship advice with Kevin and it was wilding entertaining with Kevin telling the lady from Vance Refrigeration “Boobs” in the elevator, so I rolled my eyes on that one. Other than that I’d say The Office has had a mini-revival these past couple weeks. I’d have to disagree on 30 Rock it has been poor all season; I feel like the characters have gotten incredibly static and the show is leaning on it’s zingers which are becoming more and more forced.
The only weakness with The Office was that I thought the Ryan/Erin storyline was quite flat.
I did like that Dwight has enough integrity not to sleep his way to the top.
completely agree about 30 Rock (their fault for setting the bar so damn high) :)
but disagree about The Office… had it’s moments, for sure.. but completely was bored with the Jim and Kathy thing, and didn’t laugh out loud once (ok, i guess i did when Ryan quickly said he’s in love with Kelly) that was funny.
I think just SOLELY based upon last week’s opening prank scene, I actually liked last week’s better..
but yes, it’s obviously been a very sub-par season, so far..and I don’t think anyone sees that changing..
Any correlation between a slight uptick in the quality of Office eps and a significant downtick in screen time for Robert California?
Not for me, my favorite episodes have been Mrs. California, Christmas Wishes, and Pool Party. I liked the last episodes with the split cast because the stories have not been Andy centric. For me the less Andy part of these episodes has been a huge plus. If Andy had been a major character in these eps I would not have liked them as much. Robert could have shown up in the Florida portion and I would have enjoyed seeing him.
I thought that The Office was hilarious last night. Finally Jim just manned up and told Kathy to get out, which he should have done from the beginning. I like Jim and Dwight’s bizarro friendship too.
The cold open with Oscar, Pam, and Angela was perfect and hilarious. So realistic, also. That happens in any group, whether it’s co-workers or friends.
Yeah, he manned up and told her to get out…and then she stayed requiring Dwight to save him. Is it really that hard to get a woman out of your hotel room?
Colonel, I can see Jim having trouble getting her out. He has to work with her for the foreseeable future (which doesn’t make sense because shouldn’t she have left when Pam got back? But whatever). So I don’t see how he could say, “No, you can’t come into my room” in the beginning, and then when he did tell her to get out, it made sense that she would say what she said, something along the lines of, “What do you think of me?”
How about “Hey Kathy, I’m really tired and want to go to sleep.” as a way to get her to leave? This isn’t rocket science.
Hmm, maybe Jim is as dumb as me, because I didn’t think of that, but you’re right.
I did love the Gabriel Susan Lewis line. Gabe’s still an odd character fit, but that was a great moment.
Last night was one of the few times I’ve actually enjoyed Gabe. The switch to Florida seems to be treating most of the characters well.
Loved is not-so-subtle poisoning of Packer.
I disagree about 30 Rock. I thought this was maybe the best back to back episode pair (along with last week’s Batman show) on 30 Rock since I don’t know when.
For me, 30 Rock works best when Liz is mostly sane/normal and reacting to explosion of craziness all around her and this episode delivered that in spades.
I loved everything about Leap Day, Leap Day William and especially the movie Leap Dave Williams. I’m not the biggest Jim Carrey fan, but I have to give him major props for diving so deeply into self-parody. Obviously Leap Dave Williams is a nod to The Santa Clause, but it’s a much bigger shot at Carrey’s own output including Liar Liar, Yes Man, Bruce Almighty and Mr Popper’s Penguins.
The only part of the show that didn’t work for me was the Benihana bit, although that was saved at least in part by Tracy revealing that he thinks DotCom is his imaginary friend.
Jenna’s speech to Liz about the coming competition for Thad’s virginity was fantastic and vintage 30 Rock: “multi-ethnic bartenders with daddy issues, ballerinas who had to quit because they got boobs. Click, click.” That was fantastic.
The casting of Andie McDowell as Carey’s wife was a nice node to another holiday classic “Groundhog’s Day.”
I thought it was a classic 30 Rock, I laughed at it more than I have in awhile – very strong.
Yeah, this episode was pure giddy joy from start to finish, a fantastically executed attack on/ode to holiday specials and holidays that aren’t holidays. Dense with great stuff, so many throwaways were gold (or maybe blue-and-)… but I suppose every holiday has to have its Grinch.
I thought ’30 Rock’ also referenced ‘Ground Hog Day’ with Andi MacDowell & Carrey’s hat thing in the mirror. Also, ‘Liar Liar’ was referenced as well, I think. I laughed a lot at this one.
Jim Carey’s character also jumped off a cliff at one point which reminded me of bill murray and the groundhog going into a ravine.
I think the best thing about last night’s Office was that it put Jim out of his comfort zone in a way that we expected Robert California to, based on his interview.
So true, Jim is at his funniest when he is out of his comfort zone. He was great in this episode, Mrs. California, and Pool Party…all episodes I really liked and enjoyed Jim in because of his discomfiture.
That Jim story made him interesting for the first time in years. I woiuldn’t mind more of her advances and his annoyance with it. It might actually make Pam interesting again as well. Pam could even not believe Jim about it for awhile. Hopefully they continue it for a little while.
Why should she not trust him? I would not like to see that, the jealous woman trope. They’ve never given any reason to doubt their fidelity.
Perhaps I didn’t make myself clear enough. I meant something along the lines of
Jim: I’m telling you, she is coming on to me.
Pam: Sure she is, buddy, who wouldn’t
I meant more of a funny thing than anything serious.
Thanks for clarifying. I could see that.
This was my favorite 30 Rock in quite some time, actually. I especially enjoyed the Star Wars and Game of Thrones jokes. During the opening credits I caught that it was directed by Steve Buscemi.
This was actually Buscemi’s second time directing an episode (in addition to various appearances as Jack’s private detective). He did season 3’s “Retreat to Move Forward.”
30 Rock bugged me because there are already lyrics to the Star Wars Cantina Band song [youtu.be]
That doesn’t mean that Liz Lemon can’t invent her own.
The more I watch the latest seasons of The Office, the more I’m convinced that none of the writers have ever worked in an office. In the world of the current-day Office, every employee must be involved with every other employee at Dunder-Mifflin or be secretly in love with someone. In 15 years at my office, there has been exactly one relationship. Enough of the romances, please!!!! Put this show out of its misery.
Yeah, but people won’t watch an office comedy that includes stapling, filing, collating and writing reports.
The Beatles said it best – all you need is love…love is all you need.
That’s why no one is writing a TV show about your office. Your office is boring.
It was better when Jim was putting Dwight’s stapler in Jello. All I’m saying.
I think The Office episode was one of the best in awhile. I’ve enjoyed this whole season, actually, but really thought last night was a strong episode for Jim and Dwight. Seeing Jim take the high ground, but having to use Dwight as Enforcer, was great. I think the story could continue, because plenty of the staff saw Kathy in Jim’s room and didn’t know what happened. I’m sure the rumor mill will be in high gear. Also, good line from Darell at the close of his scene.
Was anybody else annoyed that 30 Rock kept saying there’s a leap year every 4 years? In fact, its every 4 years except on the 100th and 400th years. Maybe I’m too anal.
Yes, yes you are.
How do you explain the year 2000 being a leap year? That’s divisible by 400.
Pythadirus: If a year was 365.25 days, it would be 365 days and 6 hours, right? But it’s really (I had to google this, I’m not quite that nerdy) 365 days 5 hours and 49 minutes. So if you have a leap year every 4 years, you’ll be 11 minutes ahead every four years. No big deal, except that in between Julius Caesar (who standardized the 365.25 calendar) and the Renaissance, they were 10 days behind. So that’s when they added 10 days to the calendar, and changed so that years that end in ’00 are not leap years unless they’re divisible by 400. (Hence 2000. ZZK misstated the rule). That this would bother ZZK is weird, but fun, if you ask me.
The rule is:
If the year is divisible by four, it’s a leap year
UNLESS it’s also divisible by 100, then it’s not
UNLESS it’s also divisble by 400, then it is.
Yup, I misstated the rule, ironically after complaining about TV getting it wrong. Thanks for the clarifications.
Bill Simmons had a podcast a couple months ago in which at one point they were trying to think of new holidays they wanted added. One of the ideas was have leap day be a kind of anything goes type holiday where whatever happens on leap day, stays on leap day. Looks like one of the writers heard that and decided to go with it.
I can’t tell if this is serious. That podcast was a couple of weeks ago, and the episode was clearly already written by then.
I think The Office returned decently from hiatus. “Trivia” and “Pool Party” were catastrophic, but the rest were at least solid and had some funny moments. Even so, I hope that the announcement of the spin-off means that the ninth season will be the last. It’s time to end this thing (actually, it should have ended with Michael’s departure).
agreed
I thought both of those episodes were great! I laughed harder at the guys skinny dipping than anything else this season.
Val has to break up with her boyfriend, doesn’t she? Seems like reading her emails and falsely accusing her of having sex with a coworker in front of the whole office should be unforgivable
Alan, did you happen to catch Up All Night? Funniest episode of the show so far, I thought.
I didn’t realize that was the guy from Northern Exposure (Cullum). Good to see he’s still getting work.
Agreed that it was a slight outing that was a bit lazy, but at least not nearly as bad as that Real Housewives parody a season or two ago. And I liked seeing a return of Jack’s nanny.
Was I the only person who thought last night’s ep. of The Office was oddly reminicent of last year’s indy movie “Cedar Rapids”? Which also happened to star the guy who plays Andy? A bunch of folks who work together on a business trip, all vyying for a promotion/prize? All trying to hook up?
Mr Sepinwall, I find I agree with your reviews roughly 93% of the time. This one will have to fall under the remaining 7%. I thought this was the best 30 Rock episode in a few seasons. Forgettable? This to me is about as memorable as Greenzo.
The Office was alright, but every time I watch an episode now I can’t help but think “This should not exist”.
Off topic, but did anyone notice Will Arnett’s Arrested Development shout out during Up All Night? In the opening tag when he was carrying out the chicken suit he “cuckawed” and did the GOB Bluth chicken clap.
I thought I was the only one!
I was horrified st Rainn Wilson’s tweet that made a date rape joke and have not been able to enjoy him since.
Ridiculous.
Comedians sometimes make errors and miscalculate. It is not an easy gig. When a comedian makes a remark like this it is not an indication that they are supportive of such a thing, the joke is meant to be in the absurdity of the statement. Wilson made a bad joke, but it is ridiculous to take the joke as a sincere belief. He made a mistake, he apologized. He is guilty of making one stupid joke. Doesn’t make him a bad dude, and shouldn’t prohibit you from enjoying Dwight Shrute.
Besides, date rape jokes can be hilarious.
I actually stopped following Rainn’s Tweets a year ago because it was ruining “Dwight” for me.” Without a professional writer putting words in his mouth he is not funny, profane, bigoted and boorish. I actually prefer Dwight’s psychotic cartoonish personality to Rainn’s “real life” Twiiter personae.
Thanks for dismissing my feelings, Senso. You should read up on rape culture.
And Joe, this one wasn’t.
Okay, this discussion has veered way the hell off topic and has also violated Rule #1 on the blog (Talk about the shows, not each other.) It ends now. I start deleting any future comments in this thread.
Erin and Andy. Daryl and Val. Erin and Ryan. Dwight and Nellie. Jim and Kathy.
When did The Office turn into a romantic comedy? Is coupling their only storyline now? I feel like I’m watching a soap sometimes.
It was a good episode relative to the rest of the season so far, but I don’t think that’s saying much at all. Most of the episodes have been borderline unwatchable and it’s a shame to see the state of many of the characters (Pam, Oscar, Jim, even Dwight to a degree) Maybe it’s because I’ve been watching a lot of episodes from seasons 1-6 on Netflix lately, but it’s just become depressing how far the show has fallen this year.
It took me awhile to finish The Office this week because I kept rewinding the scenes. I loved the cold open, because I’m totally that type of dog owner who compares training a pup to having a baby.
I’m honestly surprised that I like Todd Packer’s return. I was glad to see him go last season, but maybe Jim and Dwight need to be bouncing off a guy like him.
I wish they had built up the Kathy character prior to this Jim storyline. She could be a good “love to hate her” type of character. After this episode, I just hate her, but she could become a decent character to watch. I loved Jim finally deciding to just throw her out and then encouraging Dwight to torment her. Also, they need to keep Tallahassee Stanley.
Minor complaint here, but I was disappointed that Erin wasn’t more loyal to Kelly with regards to Ryan’s flirting.
I thought the opposite of that. Once she caught onto Ryan and waffles were no longer possible (because they were hiding), she was scaring him of by giving him exactly what he wished for. That’s why she reached out and said SIX MONTHS with feeling.
I love the past two episodes of The Office where half the gang is in Talahassee. I think Dwights been great and funny and these past two episodes make me believe a Dwight spin off could work. Also, the reason these past few Offices were so funny is because of the de-emphasis of Andy. As you correctly pointed out Alan that during Michael’s farewell tour the episodes which put Andy in charge (like the STD episode) fell flat. Making Andy the new boss really hurt The Office for this season
The Jim Carrey stuff in 30 Rock reminded me more of Liar Liar than The Santa Clause
A big problem with the Daryl-Val storyline is that most of their encounters make no sense. Why was Val – from the warehouse – upstairs with the office staff while they work overtime? The same is true of her being invited to all of these private office parties.
In the old days they might have at least acknowledged this contrivance by, say, having Michael include a perplexed Val in all of these occasions just to help out Daryl, but today they just expect us to suspect disbelief.
I couldn’t be more bored with Jim and Pam as a couple. It would have been out of character for Jim to cheat on Pam, but I would have liked watching how the show somehow got there. Stanley’s line about how it gets easier and easier was classic. Seriously, I hate cheaters to the core in real life, but this is TV and I would rather have Jim and Pam off of the show that continue with them as they are.
I can still watch The Office and Modern Family even when they have weak episodes. However 30 Rock makes me feel like I have ADD. I stopped paying attention to this episode and finally turned it off near the end. Sometimes 30 Rock is just so boring. I turned away for a moment and when I turned back I almost asked, “what is this nonsense?” out loud.
I really enjoyed the 30 Rock episode, in no small part because I have strong personal feelings about February 29th (every 4 years, my birthday gets a 24-hour hold before it gets to check in) and Benihana (let’s just say Tracy Morgan and myself are on the same page about the greatness of that restaurant). It’s also neat to see Liz’s reactions to Leap Day as a sort of meta-slap at the 2007-08 WGA strike, which neatly kept Season 2 eps of the show far apart at both the pre-strike/post-strike poles from 2/29. To Tina Fey and everyone else whose show was on the air that season, yes, Leap Day wasn’t even on the radar.