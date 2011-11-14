The Morning Round-Up: ‘Pam Am,’ ‘The Good Wife’ & ‘Fringe’

Once again, it’s time for a (late) morning round-up, with brief thoughts on, in order, “Pan Am,” “The Good Wife” and “Fringe,” all coming up just as soon as you check my Spider-Man fanny pack…
“Unscheduled Departure” was, I believe, the first “Pan Am” episode to spend the majority of its time on the plane, where even Colette and Ted’s journey through the jungles of Port-Au-Prince was tied directly to something happening on the plane. And I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this was one of the stronger episodes to date. When you put all the regular characters together in the same story and force them to work together, it’s more interesting than five minutes of Kate being a spy, five minutes of Laura blushing as she fends off some guy’s advances, two minutes of Maggie’s eyes widening for no particular reason, etc. I was especially glad to see so much of Colette, who’s been largely sidelined since the Berlin episode, and who remains a much more interesting character (and performance) to me than the characters the writers have spent lots of time on. I also didn’t exactly miss the spy angle this week, though it wound up being useful in keeping their refugee in America.
Temporarily replacing Sanjeev (who may as well be a cardboard cut-out, for all we’ve gotten to know him) with Ted’s abrasive Navy buddy also did well to remind us that this is not a normal crew for 1963 and that most Pan Am men wouldn’t tolerate what the stewardesses pull weekly. At the same time, my biggest complaint with the episode was how easily everyone got out of being punishment for bringing the refugee on board (and leaving a passenger’s corpse behind in exchange). Dean’s conversation with Juan Tripp is turning out to be so magical that I think they’re going to need to show it to us in its entirety some week to justify all the perks he gets out of it, and I don’t buy that the women’s “I am Spartacus” moment would have worked; someone would have been punished for this, even if it wound up being someone other than Colette.
Where “Pan Am” spent the night keeping everyone in relatively close quarters, “Death Row Tip” sent “The Good Wife” ensemble off in many different directions in terms of story and tone. It was a definite something-for-everyone episode, from the comedy of Eli and Mickey’s Santa Claus-loving client (and Peter’s mother not knowing how to turn on Alicia’s computer in her search for incriminating evidence) to the drama of Alicia struggling with working on behalf of a truly vile killer to the usual sexual tension whenever anyone gets within a 5-foot radius of Kalinda Sharma’s pheromones.
For me, the highlight was the A-story. Last week, I noted that Alicia often winds up as the still, calm center of a cast of more colorful characters, but she does have feelings of her own that aren’t always tied to Peter and/or Will, and it was nice to see her struggle to do her job in light of her personal opinion of the killer. It also provided good guest acting work from Mark “Ding!” Margolis (aka Tio Salamanca from “Breaking Bad”) as the priest and Michael Irby (Charles Grey from “The Unit”) pulling another variable ethnicity out of his arsenal as the killer. But I will certainly never object to watching Kalinda flirt, especially when it’s in a less convoluted storyline than what she was up to with Blake last year.
Finally, Ryan McGee continues to echo most of my thoughts on this season of “Fringe” (here’s his review of “And Those We’ve Left Behind”), but I wanted to bring up the latest episode for a few reasons. First, Stephen Root and Romy Rosemont were so fantastic as the husband and wife – not all real-life spouses are good at playing a couple on screen together – and had very strong characters to play. Even if the story as a whole so strongly echoed the Peter Weller plot from “White Tulip,” it was still a reminder (as was the John Pyper-Ferguson episode from earlier this year) that Monster of the Week stories can be just as gripping as the arc stories (and sometimes moreso) if the execution is really good. (In hindsight, I’d much rather watch the best of the “X-Files” standalones over the best of their mythology shows.)
Along those lines, this was an episode that didn’t need to have anything to do with Peter’s return to the timeline, even though his return was ultimately used as the explanation for why the machine started working. And I say that because, like Ryan, I am still not feeling the rewriting of the timeline, or the introduction of a third universe, or whatever it is we feel this is. I have no attachment to these versions of the characters (other than Peter), and while John Noble is doing some very good work as this frightened, bitter version of Walter, the only episodes this season that have engaged me have been the ones that had very little to do with the larger arc. This week’s episode is the last one before the show takes a long winter break, and I’ll be curious to see what kind of cliffhanger we end on, and whether it points to a return to something resembling the status quo or not.
What did everybody else think?
I hope they get back to the regular Fringe universe, as this version of Walter is so unlikable, it makes it hard to find sympathy for him.
Stephen Root was great. So many great guest-stars this week from cult TV shows. Jimmy James and Pete Hutter ~!
Unfortunately the intended midseason finale was pushed to after the break due to baseball, so we might have to wait till then to see if the show returns to “normal”.
Usually I agree with your reviews very close to completely, but we couldn’t be farther apart on Pan Am. Maybe it was the Haiti thing (a country with whose history I am quite familiar). As soon as they said they were landing in PaP I feared the worst. The one strong part was Collette. The woman can do no wrong. Her performances are *always* the best part of the show for me, and I think she makes Michael Vogel stronger, too. Other than that – couldn’t have liked the ep. less.
@GreatGrace84–I’m curious what historical inaccuracies or implausibilities you noticed. I found that part of the episode quite emotionally powerful (if in an obviously trying way) and appreciated the message that American lives are not inherently more valuable than others as is so often taken for granted. But I did wonder how accurate (or implausible) this all was, and cringed a bit at the portrayal of Haiti/Haitians if without knowing what was or wasn’t true to the time. I’m so used to the near-impeccable period research of a show like Mad Men, I wondered how far they had pushed the boundaries here (recognizing it had to be somewhat significant). Overall then, I was mixed on the episode–I would agree with Alan that it was strong in the sense that I was more emotionally invested in the plot than before, but found I had to suspend an awful lot of disbelief to go there…at moments I was really sucked in and enjoying, at others, something so over the top would happen I got pulled out of it and was rolling my eyes.
Alan.. Once again, Thanks a lot for this Round-Ups.. especially when dealing with the Sunday’s shows that are not regularly covered by recaps.. The Good Wife keeps been my favorite Sunday show, I watched even before I watch the HBO, AMC or Starz shows, and this season keeps a streak of strong episodes ( aside from the great points you brought up, Eli’s daughter seeking to and forming a friendship with Alicia’s son was fun and interesting.. and Kalinda and Cary’s new gf getting to know each other was too)..
Regarding PanAm.. I have to admit is already a guilty pleasure for me, is not near the quality level of the other Sunday’s shows but I just can’t quit it. =)
Ps.. Once Upon a Time doesn’t fail to annoy with how heavy-handed the fairy tale references are, this week with all the Cindirella stuff.. but is a good family show, kids in my family like it, and it entertains adults.
I love these round-ups, but I haven’t watched Pan Am yet. Is it kosher for me to say here that Hung is kicking ass and taking names this season? For those of us who slogged through seasons one and two, our tenacity and patience are being richly rewarded in season three. Don’t know kind of shakeups they had in the writers’ room, but what an improvement!
I feel like both Hung and Bored to Death have really hit their stride in their 3rd seasons.
It was wonderful to see the great Leslie Uggams
I really enjoyed last night’s Pan Am although I agree that they got out of the punishment too easily. I was kinda hoping Dean would get grounded or fired not because I dislike him but because I wanted to see where they would go with it. I agree that its better without all the spy stuff and that Colette is the most interesting character.
Great roundups as usual, Alan. Re “The Good Wife:”
1. I never thought I’d say this, but Kalinda’s starting to bore me. Not in terms of Archie Panjabi’s acting, but storyline. She’s the show’s Mata Hari, I get it. But I’d definitely like to see a return to her mysterious backstory, whatever it is.
2. I love the mother-in-law, but I wish there was a way to keep Mary Beth Peil on the show and jettison Peter and Alicia’s hideously unlikable children. I don’t want them to die in a fiery crash, but I would love it if the producers could ship them both off to out-of-state schools immediately, never to return.
3. This is a late comment on the previous week’s show, but my secret wish is for Alicia to walk away from Lockhart Gardner and form her own firm with Carrie Preston, who deserves an Alan Cumming-style promotion to at least semi-full-time status. She’s like an idiot legal savant and I love her.
1. Totally agree.
2. In reverse, for me. I like the kids…at least the son. The daughter bugs a little, especially this new friend. MIL bugs the heck out of me. She could go tomorrow and it would be fine by me.
3. I love the Carrie Preston character, too, but something tells me she needs to be used like a fine seasoning. Once in a while. Too much would be overkill.
Speaking of Once Upon a Time, it was funny to see an ad for the show in the most recent issue of Fables.
“…two minutes of Maggie’s eyes widening for no particular reason, etc.”
I heart this line. So true.
I don’t know if Ricci herself or the various directors who AREN’T telling her to stop bulging her damn eyes, is the bigger problem.
I suspect that there may not be all that much that Ricci can do to control her bug-eyes: they’re called exothalmic eyes, and they’re a symptom of hyperthyroidism, among other things. Tom Baker, who played the fourth Doctor on Doctor Who, has hyperthyroidism and also has exothalmic eyes. As he was busy making faces on the show all the time anyway, people tended to notice his much less … but when you try to play ‘straight’ lead characters instead of goofy ones, such eyes can be a problem for an actor. Just saying.
The real midseason finale episode, or at least what was meant to be the midseason finale episode, of Fringe is actually going to be the first one we see after coming back from the break in the spring. It is unfortunate this happened but I have a feeling that due to that the mid-season finale we are going to get will probably be more of a stand-alone and not have much of a cliffhanger at all. But we’ll see.
I have really been liking this season of Fringe so far. I only saw the last half of the most recent episodes but I definitely agree with Alan and Ryan that the performances are fantastic.
My view on Fringe is that I am ready for any changes. However, those changes have make sense within the story that is being told and most importantly must ground the characters that makes them seem real in a way. These criteria have definitely been met especially in the episode where Olivia must decide whether Walter is crazy and we see how tense and sweet the relationship is at once. I like the change that Nina has a close relationship to Olivia as this brings her into the main story more. For me this is all a refocusing on the parts that work in Fringe. It is dropping off all the stuff that didn’t work when it first got started. I didn’t miss Peter at all.
I like that each episode tells a unique story but also through metaphor connects us to the main themes of the season. With the edition of David Fury this is a great touch that I feel is from Buffy.
I am happy that we are focusing on the emotions of the characters and the performances have been great. This for me sets up the important tensions that will hopefully be tested towards the finale of the season.
That being said, I don’t see what is being developed that will be paid off in the fall finale I don’t know what will be paid off at seasons end. With the emotional grounding of the characters and the tensions set up properly the writers have plenty to play off of. For me they now need to bring the mythos of the series to bear the these character tensions, meaning I need to see more of the Observers and know what they mean to the many ‘verses they can oversee.
I am worried that they won’t be able to pay it off after the debacle that was last seasons finale but I have liked what I have seen so far.
I too must join the chorus of people thanking you for these round ups. I saw one comment about Once Upon A Time. I don’t know whether you are going to write a separate post on most recent episode but I just have to say something about this show.
What is this show doing with Rumpelstiltskin?
Robert Carlyle played the fairy tale version of the character with a Scottish accent. Yet in real world version the accent his accent is gone. More importantly in the real world version he is named Mr. Gold (a name traditionally held by Jewish people. I want to bring this up just to point out that I am not the one who is putting down the character because I think he is Jewish but because I think this character hews to closely to a vicious stereotype) we then see Mr. Gold as a man who owns most of the town. In his first appearance we see him practice usury when he takes money from the hotel (why doesn’t he have his ownership stake in stocks?). In his most recent appearance we see him playing a character who making binding legal agreements that take away the first born children from their mothers. He seems to be the one pulling all the strings, even the Queen’s strings.
I do not know what the Kitsis and Horowitz are pulling here (it is really odd that they are both Jewish I think). I can only see this work in one of two ways. One Mr. Gold turns out to be one of a number of people who are running the town or we see bits of his character that get us to sympathize with him. What is even more troubling is that Mr. Gold is holding this contract to steal a child in the same episode where Emma is deemed a Christ like figure as “the savior” of the town.
Given Disney’s history of racist caricatures (see Jasmine in Aladdin as a prime example) this stereotypical presentation fits all to well with the company brand.
Please change the trajectory of Gold or make him more sympathetic.
I thought the Fringe episode was strong, particularly for the guest work cited. Like the best of Doctor Who, it made us feel very deeply for characters we’d just met, and with a deep core of emotion and nuance.
As for THE GOOD WIFE, I completely disagree with Alan on all levels. The reason Alicia is the still, calm center of the show is because she is predominantly a one-dimensional character. For the past few eps she gets a reprieve from being dreary and a little nervous so that she can be sexy and clever with Will, but really, that’s it. I thought that this was one of the shows weakest episodes, and it was because that A-plot was incredibly weak. Alicia’s opining about “having a girl that age” was just not particularly moving or exceptional, while taking her dour, wooden act on the road deprived the episode of the Grisham-like intrigue and chess piece-moving that’s always left it a standout from other legal procedurals. For me, the most rewarding part of the episode was Spanglish’s Sarah Steele’s turn as Ari’s not-fallen-far-from-the-tree daughter and her flirtation with Alicia’s son. It was great fun and has the potential to set up even more fascinating work-life complications down the road. As a whole, though…weak episode.
Really: have viewers become so accustomed to dysfunctional characters that they now think dysfunction represents normality?? Why else would anyone resent a level-headed character who provides that calm center that Alan describes? I don’t find Alicia the least bit wooden or boring — far from it. but then I’m one of those gals who doesn’t panic in a crisis, either, and still has to maintain a cool, professional image at work. here’s the reality: people who are friendly but don’t gossip at work are seen not as professional but as cold and distant; people who behave like proper professionals alal the time at work are seen as robots. What nonsense! But common dysfunction, sharing way too much, and generally behaving like you’re on a reality show seems to be the preferred standard of behavior of the masses these days. I wonder if so-called ‘reality’ programming isn’t changing our standards of what normal human interaction should look like. We’re certainly becoming a lot less civil, that’s for sure.
One of the things I really like about The Good Wife is its portrayal of Alicia as a consummate professional and a decent person who still wants a private life and still believes that some things aren’t everyone else’s business. You won’t catch her sharing too much information, but you will see her protecting her kids and doing her job to the best of her ability, despite the complications that life has handed to her. And she’s not neurotic, dysfunctional, or dippy (like any number of Housewives you can see on TV now, and I mean that to pertain to far more than one show or one genre). More characters like Alicia, please — there’s finally someone I can relate to on TV!
I think the getting away with punishment had more to do with ultimately, the captain being the one in charge and it being the 60s. No matter what the stewardesses might have done, the captain was the one who let the refugee onto the plane.
And with the captain, he landed a plane to try to save a passenger near a hurricane and managed to get the plane airborne on a too-short landing strip. That’s the kind of heroic deeds that Pan Am wants to publicize about how great their pilots are. Doesn’t go well with the narrative if they then ground him.
Maybe they needed to spell it out more, but…
Pan Am was my favorite show after The Good Wife. Big mistake taking it off the air. I agree with the above review that the episodes (and breaks) made it somewhat disjointed, but there was huge potential there for 60’s nostalgia, women’s issues, and historical events to be interwoven. Loved the cast. Women love this show! Doesn’t anyone care about women viewers? We buy everything!