‘The Office’ – ‘The Chump’: Cuckold case

I haven’t been happy with this season of “The Office,” but most of my problems stemmed either from weak execution or a lack of big-picture thinking. Even a horrible episode like “Mafia” felt like an episode of the show, just one with the tonal balance thrown wildly out of whack.
“The Chump,” on the other hand, bore precious little resemblance to the show I know and used to love.
We start off with a pre-credits teaser in which the entire branch has somehow become infected with Michael’s pathological hatred of Toby (that, or everyone other than Stanley has ceased to care about how much time Michael wastes for them every day, and that they’ve grown interested in Dwight lecturing them on anything). No reality to it – just the characters being warped in service of a not-very-funny joke.
And then came the main plot with Michael continuing to sleep with Donna after finding out about her husband. Now, I’m not saying there is no way the Michael Scott we know would do this. Michael Scott is a grown man with the emotional make-up of a 9-year-old, and that gives the writers the power to take him in many directions. But with great power comes great responsibility and all that, and one of the dangers of a needy, juvenile, boundary-less character like this is that you can just make him be an ass, and that becomes unpleasant after a while. Simply put, I don’t want to watch an “Office” where Michael is happily, openly cuckolding another man, even if some of the other things Michael did while embracing his dark side (eating Meredith’s cake, refusing to replace the copier paper) were kind of funny, and even if the massive shaming from Andy, Phyllis and the rest of the staff finally made him see the error of his ways.
Dwight stories, meanwhile, need to have one foot in reality for them to work, which is why his relationship with Pam’s friend has such promise. But Dwight and Angela together have long since crossed over into Toon Town, and an entire subplot of them arguing over a ridiculous contract with clauses about “The Matrix” and “Benjamin Button” wore thin in a hurry.
The one part of the episode that worked was the subplot about Jim and Pam’s struggles to stay awake, particularly the scene where they apologized to Gabe and then began to nod off as he went on and on about the decision tree. Lord knows I’ve been there, both in terms of general fatigue and having to battle sleepiness while trapped with a boring co-worker or superior. I also thought Darryl’s monologue about the special napping place in the warehouse was also very funny, largely from Craig Robinson’s wistful delivery of it.
Overall, though, “The Chump” left a bad taste in my mouth, and has me hoping that when the writers reconvene to break the stories for season seven, they first take a look back at all the things that didn’t work in season six and try to correct them.
What did everybody else think?
I agree with your review on all counts, Alan. Maybe we should start a Facebook campaign to get Mike Schur back to The Office for season 7. The show definitely needs a shake-up.
I love Steve Carrell, but I actually think him leaving may be good for the show. Since Carrell is the ‘star’ of the show, it seems that they feel obligated to give him the most screen time each week, but I really think they’ve run out of interesting & believable things to do with his character
u realize he runs a better show right? why would he come back?
If I were Greg Daniels I’d make Schur the showrunner of The Office.
Really lame episode, I thought it was back on track after the baby came, but there hasn’t been a good episode since Secretary’s Day and even that wasn’t great.
Disagree about the teaser, I thought that was the best part, it didn’t seem like they hated Toby, they were just trying to logically solve a crazy hypothetical, Toby just got caught in between.
The Michael plot was stupid, out of character and boring. The whole baseball game scene was hideous and they need to find better ways to use Ed Helms now he’s a “star”. Donna has been a really bad addition.
Jim and Pam still annoy me a bit. Who gives their baby a nickname!? Their sleep deprivation was the only realistic aspect of this episode, but it had no comedy.
Creed’s a James McAvoy fan, who knew?
The Michael Scott Paper Company feels so long ago.
Lots of people give their babies nicknames, including my sister.
Plenty of families give nicknames to babies; that’s how most family-based nicknames get started.
Okay, now people are just LOOKING for reasons to hate Jim and Pam. Who DOESN’T give their baby a nickname? Hell, every third article of baby clothing sold has some cute baby nickname printed on it.
I’ve apparently offended a lot of people, I apologise to the Halpert family.
I can’t put my finger on why I don’t like Jim and Pam as much, surely I should be happy that things are going so well for them. I guess they can’t pull off the snarky, superiority complex in the midst of marital bliss.
As I believe I’ve mentioned previously, when I am not entertained by something I am watching, I end up doing random tasks/chores around my apartment rather than watching what is on the TV. Because I’m not a reviewer, I have the luxury of not forcing myself to stay glued to the screen if something isn’t working (but, of course, if it is working, I never leave my seat).
So sometimes my reviews come down to how many things I get done while “watching” something. If I’m moderately bored/uninterested, I’ll dust the furniture near the TV, meaning I can still hear/glance at the show.
During last night’s “Office” I managed to scrub my kitchen counter, load the dishwasher, and hand wash some delicates. That’s a really bad sign, and about as bad a review as I’m capable of giving.
We’ll know I’ve completely given up on The Office when I just start vacuuming while “watching” it.
I do agree that the Darryl sleeping-place monologue was the highlight of the episode. I think it was the only portion I sat still for.
I’m surprised by this reaction. I thought this was the best episode of the Office in a while. Michael’s behavior completely made sense to me, arising from the loneliness he has felt really since Holly left (mitigated only briefly by Helene). Michael has, in his way, tried to do right by women â€“ tried to follow Jim’s advice, etc. â€“ and what has it gotten him? Nothing. When you add in the fact that his aberrant courtship of Donna paid off, it makes sense to me that he would go further down the path rather than instantly abandoning it. Ultimately, he does come to terms with the bad of what he’s doing, and you get what I thought was a pretty powerful ending where he’s forced to choose happiness or himself. That was the most powerful moment on the show in quite a while.
Then, for a show that has been missing a good business arc for a while, you at least have the potential of the Sabre printer fiasco building up (via the tag). That was a good sign. The Pam-Jim plot worked, and so did the Dwight plot â€“ you can’t tell me that Dwight wouldn’t have oddball clauses in any contract he drew up.
The main problem with the Office this season has been that the characters have mostly been stuck in a sort of purgatory, utterly aimless. For me, this episode was a jolt that at least gave us the promise that the current writing team recognizes the problem.
Agreed. I did tire of the Dwight plot, but I thought everything else worked and Michael’s behavior fit with the guy we know, who frequently vacations in denial and is often seen justifying bad behavior beyond the bounds of reality. I also enjoyed Ryan’s Patrick Bateman eyes and his subsequent decision that he can’t live like Michael lives.
The teaser also worked for me – the office has been humoring Michael for a while, and they often get into overly literal arguments based off of his ramblings. I was torn, though, because Dwight’s maneuver only works if the three are of approximately the same height, and wasn’t Hitler short?
I agree Jon, I also thought this was the best of the recent bunch (although I’ve been liking this season a lot more than Alan and many of the commenters). To be honest, I’ve never known a time when Michael was not being portrayed as this venal, and I don’t find it unpleasant to watch at all, to the contrary I find it pretty hilarious. Besides, this episode showed that Michael is not by nature a philanderer, but of someone excitedly dining on the thrill of a first-time illicit affair, going too far and gorging on it like a child discovering ice cream for the first time. That is very consistent with Michael’s nature and also, as you point out, is an understandable consequence of Michael’s recent romantic history.
With Craig Robinson on the Office and Jerry Minor guest-starring on Community, it’s worth recommending their classic R&B duet, “Somebody’s F*cking My Lady.”
Just to put it in perspective, I own every season of The Office on DVD, but I know that I can’t in good conscience purchase this season. It would be a waste of money for me, because other than the wedding episode, I don’t think there’s another episode I’d want to rewatch.
It’s been horrible, and I’m not one who is rabid about breaking down TV shows. I want episodes like ‘The Dinner Party’ from two seasons ago, and instead we get episodes like this one. It’s just not clicking for me.
BTW, Love the blog. Was refered to you through Bill Simmons’ site because of LOST, but I’ve enjoyed all the other show writeups as well.
We did get the awesomly hilarious moment of Pam and Jim inviting Michael over for dinner, to play with their baby, eat Hooter’s delivery, and play Billy Joel rockband.
I loved that, too. I thought after Michael broke up with Donna, we’d get a tag with him telling Pam and Jim he was free that night after all.
This episode was embarrassingly unfunny. None of the plots worked for me. The show has gotten progressively worse this season, and they should give serious consideration to ending it.
I think the problem is that the writers have turned each of the characters into their own comedic entity, thinking they can make the audience laugh just by being who they are. In the earlier seasons, most of these minor characters were so much more reserved (as they would be, considering they’re working in a small office), and it was the way in which they would interact with each other and with broader characters such as Michael and Dwight that made the show so funny. They have gotten away from this, injecting a little bit of Michael into each of the minor characters, diminishing the comedic impact of Michael’s antics. It’s a shame, because when I think about it, there’s no way the writers could get back to the way it was. That being said, I still like the show, including this episode, and will probably like it until the very end.
Did no one else find the series of Dwight sabotaging his sperm scene funny? Or the horrid expressions on Pam and Jim’s face as they heard Dwight and Angela engage in one of their five ‘sessions’??
Ha that was prolly the best part. I liked Dwight pulling a “Stan Marsh” by the microwave. Agree with the other comments however, pretty weak episode. Hopefully they have something special geared up for the season finale
I don’t think it was that bad of an episode. Not a great one, but not terrible either. Following the terrific two series Community and Parks and Recreation, which have both been on fire this season, has hurt the show’s quality for me. But Oscar’s “Why would you throw something wet at me?” line was hilarious though and Ryan admiring Michael was funny to see as well.
While The Office is on auto-pilot as a series, i will say this episode had me laughing out-loud at Dwight’s determination not to give Angela “the good stuff”. Yes it was pretty low-brow humor, but clearly it would be something Dwight would be willing to do, and Angela’s beet cleansing was a funny clause from the contract too.
I also liked Ryan’s attempt to turn into the anti-michael with hitting on Erin, only to quickly back off and return to Kelly.
I guess I’m tone deaf because I laughed more at this episode than most others this season. I thought the jokes were funny and while we saw an ugly side of Michael I think that fit in with his emotional angst at discovering Donna is married. He was acting out like that 9-year-old boy. In the end, though, the “good” Michael re-emerged. For me, the Pam/Jim sleep deprivation stuff was the least successful. It was obvious and not especially creative in its approach to every parent’s experience with a newborn.
I agree.. what is this world coming too, the Office and HIMYM are having a terrible season. They might need to be send to the minor leagues to work on their delivery.
I never dreamed The Office would make me hate Michael Scott, and thats exactly what this episode did. There is a huge difference in him being immature/not understanding how to interact with people, and him being a complete douche.
I think there were a lot of great little moments that people have brought up already but overall I have to agree with you that I did not like this episode.
I laughed at Oscars line about throwing something wet at him. I laughed at Pam & Jim’s dinner invitation to Michael. I laughed at the story of the sleeping annex. I laughed at Pam and Jim nodding off. But I was still left with a bad taste from the main plots. I also don’t see Michael being the mistress. I hated the baseball game scene. I’m over Angela and Dwight.
There were lots of little laughs but they just couldn’t make up for the cringe worthy main stories. Here’s to hoping for a better season 7!
I may be in the minority in this, but I thought the episode wasn’t that bad. Sure, Michael going to meet the Husband left me very uncomfortable, but in the back of my mind I knew Michael was not going to follow through with it. Michael has been known to do ridiculous things, but he always has had others’ best interest at heart. With the lack of success in his love life, I can totally see why he would “not care” anymore and just do things that would make him happy, only to not do it in the end because regardless of how much he doesn’t care, he can’t change who he ultimately is. The idea of being fed up, not caring and being a jerk, and then realizing that you aren’t that person, rang very true and consequently I thought the main plot wasn’t all that bad. Sure some of the jokes fell flat, but I thought it was a decent episode.
The one scene that made me laugh out loud.. was Ryan leaving Kelly, walking right up to Erin and asking if she wanted to have sex and then when Erin asks about Kelly, he replies “You read my mind”. Hilarious. Love the Ryan douchery.
I don’t know how one can make the case that Michael would never cuckold another man. Considering the way Michael has at times betrayed those closest to him – selling out Dwight, etc. – there’s no reason to think he would hold someone else’s marriage sacred. And again, I think you need to appreciate Michael’s desperation for love.
I can’t quite believe that we’re in season six of the show and people are saying, “Michael would never do that.” Short of physically harming another person, I think we’re well past that point. Frankly, I was more shocked by him licking Donna’s palm than I was by him continuing the affair.
Michael usually finds the right path, but not without making mistakes first.
I thought the baseball scene was the weakest of the show, but otherwise I was laughing constantly.
Michael MAY have cuckolded someone. He would NOT strut around the office bragging about it.
The essence of the character – as originally developed – was an overwhelming desire to be loved. You’re right that NOW, nothing’s beyond the realm of Michael/Dwight possibility. But that’s what Alan means by Toon Town, and in saying the writers have “lost the characters.”
David Brent would have “reluctantly admitted” the cuckolding to the whole office by 9:30 the morning after. But even he wouldn’t have shouted about it in the halls.
This episode was more insufferable than Wesley from 30 Rock.
The Michael storyline was just so, so, so… AWFUL. Like Seth McFarland putting more projects & shows on his plate, which led to the continued downfall of Family Guy, the creators of The Office can’t even do one other show without letting The Office go to hell. Cut the cord!
While not everything in the show hit for me, Angela’s list of cats ending with “…and Lumpy” probably gave me my biggest laugh all season.
Lousy ep. I’ve about had it, and, with a few more episodes like this, will give up entirely. And Alan’s pegged the reason: the writers have thrown out the characters’ expected behavior patterns in lieu of twisting them to serve This Week’s (Unfunny) Joke.
Wasn’t Holly supposed to re-appear this season? Some of my very favorite episodes involved her goofy rapport with Michael and its grounding effect on his 9-year-old excess.
A shame we get this mediocrity… instead of that.
This show is absolutely cooked. Nothing about it is appealing anymore. Craig Robinson does a great job, but that’s just him; I’d love to see him featured more prominently in a new show in the near future. Why is it that pretty much every good American comedy either a)got cancelled too soon/before it was ready to die or b)ran itself into the ground? The exception being Seinfeld.
I liked this episode although not as much as the two previous which I thought were some of the best this year. I agree with those that think they are trying too hard to give Michael a romantic storyline. I wish they had given us more about Sabre and the takeover so that the upcoming episode might have more resonance.
After doing so well with the MSPC arc late last year they have done a really poor job of finding sustainable stories in S6. Jim and Pam’s wedding and the birth were handled in single hourlong episodes which always brings out the haters and had virtually no lead up. Then “Jim as co-manager” was completely botched with it basically being a rehash of the Charles Minor dreck from last year. And the horror that was Andy/Erin in which two minor characters were anointed as the emotional leads and given far too much screen time. Bring back Schur or Daniels before S7 and hopefully rescue one or two more good seasons before riding off into the sunset.