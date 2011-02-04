‘The Office’ – ‘The Search’: Up on the roof

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I get my free stress ball…
After two fairly strong episodes to start 2011, “The Office” was back to being frustrating with “The Search,” an episode that felt as aimless as Michael’s journey through the mean streets of downtown Scranton.
Even the very sweet ending – in which the universe all but forced Holly to admit that she and Michael Scott are made for each other – wasn’t enough to redeem all the minor-key noodling that came before. I’m a Michael/Holly fan, but not to the point where it would make me overlook the faults of an episode that had me continually asking, “Is that all there is?” Maybe if I believed there was actually some question about whether these two would hook up again, that moment would have felt more powerful, but since they brought Amy Ryan back just as Steve Carell is on the verge of leaving, there hasn’t been a whole lot of tension here. Even their opening conversation in the episode seemed to take it as a given that Holly was going to take Michael back, and he was just impatient with waiting.
I don’t necessarily mind “Office” episodes done in a minor key like this, and I suppose I’ll take meandering over the stifling discomfort of something like the christening episode, but there was just no there there to most of the A-story. Michael’s wanderings(*) – and the Dwight/Erin/Holly search for him – felt like the sort of thing that would wind up as a series of deleted scenes from an episode that had more interesting things going on.
(*) Also, I know we’re supposed to stop asking any sort of logistical questions related to the camera crew, but for Pete’s sake, the whole story depends on Michael being unreachable and hard to find, when in fact he’s being followed around by at least a cameraman, probably a sound man, etc. Either Michael borrows one of their phones (because we’ve seen characters interact with the crew before, so there’s not a hands-off “Star Trek” Prime Directive approach here), or at the very least their presence comes up when Dwight’s interrogating the Chinese waiter or the credit card lady or whatever. This isn’t “Modern Family”: the camera crew exists as a part of this universe.
This one didn’t, unfortunately, and even the caption contest B-story seemed like the kind of thing that would have been an amusing little sidenote in an episode with a more memorable main plot. In this one, it had to carry virtually all the humor load, and I don’t think the staff’s disdain for both Sabre and Gabe was enough. Also, this was the third Krasinski-light episode in a row, and while the writers have definitely struggled with how to use Jim and Pam lately, the show definitely is missing something when he’s not around – particularly in an anti-authority story like that one.
Oh, well. The last two episodes were good enough, and the final scene rewarding enough, that I’m just going to shrug this one off. But given the early portion of the season, the show really needs to start building momentum for the final Carell episodes already.
What did everybody else think?
They should rename the show “Michael Scott’s Journey to Complete Unlikeability and Irrationality.”
Michael Scott was born irrational, that’s why he’s great…
I am starting to think that Kraskinski must be filming a movie… otherwise there is no real reason for him to play such a minor role in the past three episodes.
Also, Erin is becoming my favorite character on the show. From her facial expressions to absurd observations, I just cannot get enough of her.
Happy they finally put Michael and Holly together so that they dont have to keep the will they/wont they thing until Michael Scott leaves. Some of his funniest moments have been positive interaction with Holly, so hopefully the last few episodes Carell will be on he will really bring it.
I guess the Office is what it is. Last night’s episode was still entertaining. I enjoyed seeing Creed’s picture up on the wall as “Thief” at the Chinese restaurant. I didn’t really care for Erin and Dwight in this episode and am not sure why they’re not really including Jim too much lately. Maybe they’re going to phase him out for a while and then make him the new boss. That might be something unexpected then…or they’ll bring Stringer Bell back!
I think it’s amazing how you assess my thoughts exactly each week regarding this show. I feel bad that I just don’t care that much if Michael and Holly end up together. The writers have a few more weeks to convince me of that. I’m hoping for something that is worthy for Michael (more so Steve Carrell).
I hope the writers really amp up a story for Jim. As we have seen now in the last three weeks this show is missing something when he is not around.
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one that didn’t quite understand all the hate for Sabre and Gabe. Although Gabe has turned into some kind of wierd-o.
I just want to get on with the return of Todd Packer and the arrival of Will Ferrell episodes. This show needs something new. It just kinda feels like they’ve attacked every angle with these characters at this point.
The whole episode was working its way toward that ending, and it worked for me. The episode would probably have been very weak without that ending, but that ending wasn’t weakened by the rest of the episode.
We actually laughed out loud several times in this episode–Angela’s caption “either way, let’s pee on it,” and Creed’s picture on the wall were two of our favorite moments. It didn’t have a lot of heft to it, but I thought it was enjoyable.
I wasn’t understanding your recent hating on this show, but last week I caught a rerun of Casino Night, and it was like a different show with the same cast. I hope that they can find a new groove post-Carell, or just take the show out back and shoot it.
A few thoughts. They were trying to recreate a Sleepless in Seattle/Affair to Remember situation and I’m not sure that they pulled it off because of the lack of tension between Michael and Holly. I think it’s a shame that Steve announced he was leaving so early because it made the season predictable. Also, the camera men thing continues to bother me. But I’m sure they aren’t addressing that because there’s going to be some story arc involving the “documentary filmmakers” when the show ends.
I don’t understand how can the “documentary style” original premise of the show continue to bother anyone at this point. At this point, six+ seasons in, it is simply the style of the show. This is not Lost, and anyone looking for an explanations as to why/how the camera crew continues to follow these people around is going to be sorely disappointed (OK, so maybe a little like Lost).
Camera crew issue aside, I agree with your assessment of the episode Alan. It definitely had a disjointed/filler feel to it.
Although this is a bit crazy Holly was from New Hampshire and Jimmy James (of Newsradio) ended up in New Hampshire. A crazy billionaire filming them for his own bizarre reasons is about as plausible as most things I think on the documentary. (Okay I’m not that serious. My main theories are it’s a long-term psychological experiment or it’s become its own purpose. They’re just getting grant money to keep filming them as they like the atmosphere and it’s not too hard a job)
I’m kind of opposite of you on this one, Alan.
I really, REALLY hated last weeks episode, but, while not totally in love with this, found it much more enjoyable and focused. I like that they’re not going to play around with ways to just keep Michael and Holly apart for each of Steve Carell’s final episodes.
By the way, I’m going on the record and saying I’m not looking forward to Will Ferrell coming to the show. They said he’s going to a manager who’s more offensive than Michael. This show doesn’t need another Michael, it needs something new that will bring a sense of urgency and purpose to the show. I don’t see that happening with Ferrell.
I thought this episode was alright. I liked the cold open with Kelly and Ryan, but otherwise the writers asked us to ignore a lot during this episode. How does Michael not hear Jim through the bathroom door? How does Michael get lost in his hometown?
nobody really said he get lost , he just went for a walkabout , and wondered off!
I found this low-key episode to really heartwarming, sweet, and a little funny when it ought to have been, and while you may have a point about the bigger picture, I’m not sure it’s fairly taken as a detriment to Searching.
Once upon a time, Pam was a girl dating a dip and friends with a guy who knew how to make her laugh, and Jim was a lazy but funny guy in love with a girl who was dating a dip. They clearly loved each other, we all wanted to see them together, and they’re happy together, but that’s not to say they never would have been able to be happy with other people. They’re both normal, relatively attractive, etc.
The same can’t be said for Holly and Michael. From Amy Ryan’s first introduction the writing made her out to be Michael’s soul mate, a seamless compliment to a very idiosyncratic guy. And they overlooked the fact that she’s clearly more intelligent then him, and they contrived a plot where David relocated her for being involved with a coworker, even though Michael had dated Jan, it’s been established HR operates independently of branch management, and then Holly went to date a co-worker in Maine.
It’s a very fair argument to say that two seasons ago this was very obvious, overdone, non-sequitur relationship and break-up. However, if you’ve accepted that premise, then it is a given that they will get back together; they have great reasons to do it and no reasons not to, at least in the long haul. It’s also endearing that they’d have such shared interests that she’d be able to track him down inadvertently, and in the process realize just how much she misses a man who fits with her that well.
So the premise is lousy, but that’s old news. Within this episode, I really enjoyed it. The possible exception was Dwight, who they’ve gotten lazy with and just started giving him random crazy/rude things to do. Also the guy in the coveralls being the vehicle driver was a bit obvious. But the fairly understated romantic machinations, those I enjoyed.
I enjoyed it. Liked the contest, liked the ending, liked watching Michael wander around lost in his own town. The only thing I thought was missing was Michael going back to pay the restaurant. I just can’t see him allowing a picture of him that says “Thief” on it to remain in public view.
I know it was inevitable that they would hook up, but I was not rooting for Michael to get back with Holly. He is a moronic man-child and no sane woman would take up with him. There is nothing endearing about anything he does. In the real world he would be committed to a mental hospital. And Holly ain’t all that, either. I find neither of them likable at all.
On second thought, I guess maybe I should be happy they are together.
While I normally agree with your opinions Alan, I disagree with you about this episode. I thought it was extremely entertaining and I was laughing/smiling far more frequently in last night’s episode that I had in a while.
I loved watching the scene unfold where Dwight realizes that Holly has a Rain Man type of quality where she connects with Michael and they follow her around. And the “thief” gag with Creed was fantastic. I just found the episode highly entertaining. It wasn’t hilarious like gut-busters in earlier seasons, but I still enjoyed it.
The criticism: I hate what the show has done with Dwight. They have destroyed his character. Do you think Rainn Wilson is aware that his character is terrible now? While extremely weird, it used to be plausible (well, perhaps “not impossible”) that someone could act like Dwight. But over the last two seasons, Dwight has evolved/devolved into something so clownish, absurd, and unrealistic, that it is no longer funny. He has run his course completely.
I also agree that it didn’t make sense regarding the camera crew, but I was willing to overlook it because I liked the premise.
My one request for the show: More Kelly Kapoor. She is now my favorite character on the show. Mindy Kaling is fantastic and her character has been under-used over the lat several seasons so she is still fresh.
I thought the stuff with Holly realizing she’s meant to be with Michael was sweet. I liked the office caption game and everyone “ganging up on” Gabe. Dwight is just a caricature anymore, and Erin, as much as I like her, is veering that way too.
Like you Alan, I enjoyed the previous 2 episodes, and was left bittersweet with this 3rd. I enjoyed the ending, but the rest of the episode bored me, as The Office has done plenty of times in the last few seasons.
But with that ending, I actually feel this might be a good point for me to jump ship early and stop on. I’d have a decent run of episodes to remember leading to this ending, and a well done “final” scene for Mike being happy.
Krasinski was filming a movie in Alaska with Drew Barrymore when these episodes were filmed so he probably only got back for two days of shooting each week.
I think it’s too late to complain about the logistics of the cameramen on this show. If you think about almost any scene since S4 you are going to realize there is no way a documentary could do the things they do.
I enjoyed the episode, but kind of wish they had delayed Holly and Michael getting together for another week. They needed to establish that Holly really did miss Michael a bit more for it to resonate.
Agree that they’ve largely abandoned the documentary component since about the 4th season. They started shooting scenes with multiple cameras and including scenes in the show that the doc crew wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
I think that shift away from the documentary component also coincided with the show getting a lot less realistic/worse. If it was still a documentary, it would be the longest documentary ever- they’ve been filming 8 years and haven’t aired anything unlike the UK version- what is this, Hoop Dreams?
The problem is they refuse to own up to dropping the doc aspect and instead include little scenes like last night where Michael does interact with the camera man, and then later pretend the camera men are invisible.
Sorry PM, to my mind there hasn’t been a marked shift in the camera work. Even nominally “single camera” sitcoms often use secondary cameras to bring costs down, but “The Office” has maintained the same visual style throughout its run. There hasn’t even been a single scene in which the show switched up into a multi-cam setup (like, say “Scrubs” did for 10 minutes or “30 Rock” did for their live episode.
They may not have switched to multi-cam, but they sure have changed the camera work from the first couple of seasons. While still single camera, it is hardly shot mockumentary style these days. Early on there were very few scenes that looked like more than two camera perspectives were involved. Now there are scenes with three or four different set ups.
Dan – Yeah, Col Bat Guano touched on it already. I didn’t mean multi-cam as in a multi-camera sitcom on a live stage or anything, but in terms of how the scenes themselves are shot.
The first two seasons, there was never a scene of the show that was shot from more than two different angles because they had to keep up the idea that this was a documentary and there wouldn’t be more than two camera operators following them around at a time. Since then, they shoot tons of coverage for every scene, at times implying that with the simultaneous scenes, there’s a team of upwards of 8-10 camera men following around the Dunder Mifflin crew.
And for what it’s worth, there was a scene in the 4th or 5th season that I recall specifically being shot with at least 3 cameras at once for maximum coverage.
I honestly found this to be the best episode of the season. Not that it’s a particularly terrific episode, but it’s the first one in quite a while in which the characters felt real and didn’t grate on my nerves. I was amused throughout, and it felt like the show that I used to enjoy, not the one I currently dread watching.
I actually found the most honest interaction of the night the phone call between Jim and Pam when she makes her horribly bad joke and he just refuses to acknowledge it… in trying out 65 different jobs for Pam, the writers forget that she and Jim work because they’re both kinda loveable dorks (as opposed to Michael and Holly, who are the complete opposite end of the spectrum), but those are the genuine moments where you can understand why they work as a couple.
This is a fantasticly accurate review. I was so happy at during the final scene that it kind of made me forger at least temporarily, the mediocreness of the episode (that is being polite) I have the ultimate faith in the writers and the cast to bring the Michael Scott tenure to a fantastic close. This is one of the best television shows of all time. Michael will leave with the audience either crying or laughing. (or mabye both!) do not worry.
I forgot to mention earlier the one thing I *really* didn’t like about the ep–the idea that Kelly would just up and get married on a whim. Kelly is all about attention, and there is NO WAY she would get married without a huge diamond and a blowout wedding.
Not a great episode, but I loved watching Steve Carell talking to the puppies!
Am I the only one who hated the underlying theme of our characters being bullies tonight on Community, The Office, and P&R?
I know with P&R, they are always pretty mean to Jerry, but I don’t particularly like that running gag. As for Community, it’s obvious what a douche Pierce was and it was just a little too much.
My biggest complaint would be the entire office ganging up on Gabe though. Why? Did I miss the episode where Gabe refused to give them their paychecks until they literally kissed his ass? I didn’t find any of the characters left in the office very likeable tonight.
They were only mean to Gabe because he rained on their parade with the contest by telling them what they couldn’t do. (Also, on another level, which wasn’t alluded to but still makes sense… they probably don’t get many chances to vent or goof on Gabe since his girlfriend is normally sitting right there all day long. In addition to Gabe inviting it on himself by imposing rules on their game, it’s possible they took it too far because it’s one of their few chances to give him a hard time with Erin out of the office for the day.)
It makes them seem like children in a way that I don’t find funny either. Gabe isn’t some awful disciplinarian, he’s a guy who clearly wants to be liked and thinks he can make management fun. He’s wrong, but he’s just not evil or oblivious enough for the gang-up to seem like anything other than petulant bullying. IMHO.
the running gag with everyone busting Jerrys balls is my favorite of the series!
I thought all of the Dwight/Holly/Erin stuff was very good. Lots of neat dynamics there – both Erin and Dwight dislike Holly and are somewhat united in that, but Dwight also thinks Erin is a silly person (at least in a situation like this where flirting is not really in Dwight’s character). For me, all of that worked and I enjoyed Dwight for the first time in years (also loved his responses to Pam on the phone).
Everything else was very weak. I tend to hate stories where everyone gangs up on one character, and Gabe is nowhere near evil enough to warrant it. It reminded me of the Jerry stuff on Parks and Rec, which always makes me turn off whatever interest I had in the goings-on. In this case the punchlines weren’t even that funny, so there was no upside.
I barely remember the Michael stuff. He wasn’t awful in this, just barely there. I found it hard to believe the gas station attendant would rather argue with him than just let him use a phone book for five seconds.
Holly and Michael getting together – bah. I guess harassing someone into loving you works out in the end.
I agree with you on Dwight/Erin vs. Holly dynamic. The show has made a big deal about how Erin just doesn’t get what the big deal is about Holly and this seemed like a really nice way for Erin and Dwight to acknowledge that, though they may not get it, there’s obviously a special connection between Holly and Michael. Erin catching them kissing, and just smiling and walking away was a nice touch. Especially since there’s the weird father/daughter-ish dynamic between Erin and Michael, it was nice to see Erin accept Holly as his love.
I loved this episode by itself. The cold opening was funny. Ryan and Kelly getting divorced before anyone knew they were married (“we were drunk, it felt right” lol) and no one sympathizing with them was perfect. The Sabre jokes were funny and satisfying (since I dont like Sabre either). And Dwight, Erin, and Holly searching for Michael was funny. I dont put it past Michael to get lost, after all, it matches his somewhat lost emotional state. Dwight was hilarious trying to use Holly and while talking to the Chinese man (“Is there, is he there, is he ther, I DONT KNOW!” lol) and the ending was cute and heart warming to me.
also, who cares about the camera men? thats the last thing anyone should be hung up on. in my mind… rules with that could change daily. off camera, there could be agreements (made that day if anything) that there can be little to no interaction between cast and crew. and agreements can be broken later if need be. but instead of trying to figure all that out… i just watch and enjoy.
another lol moment: “ah you don’t have my numbers on speed dial… whats the number? hmmm”
another: looking at the snake “ugh look at you, you’ll never find love, ew gross” haha
Clearly the snake in Michael’s eyes is a stand-in for Toby.
Are the remaining episodes all about hinting to why Michael ends up leaving the branch? It seems that they are trying to make you understand why he is going to leave and the things that you have grown to love about the show are sacrificed. is there anyway Michael doesn’t leave the show because of the choice between his job and staying in Scranton?
There are so many ways this episode could have gone wrong, and IMHO went right (though I do agree that, in order to love the many things that worked here, you have to kind of ignore the plausibility factor, that the camera crew would have simply been able to either DRIVE Michael back to the office or put in a call with details about where he was to Det. Schrute, Space Orphan and Princess Nincompoop). The cold open was a brilliant illustration of just how awful Ryan and Kelly are together, and how surprisingly good the collective office judgment is in just ignoring their pathology. Gabeâ€™s subplot showed just how petty and unlikable he can be, and how someone like Angela can be genuinely funny instead of maliciously nasty funny, while giving just a glimpse of the pressure that drives someone like Gabe into bad decisions (the strong implication that he is afraid of Joâ€™s fury if Sabre is mocked, stemming from his Iâ€™m-telling-the-Principal promise to send the satirical materials right to her). And for Michael and Holly, the kiss at the end was effective because Holly found Michael through their shared emotional matricesâ€”she found him on that roof because SHE GETS WHO MICHAEL IS, and thatâ€™s not something you can formulate or demand, it just is or wishes it could be. The Holly who somehow thought Dwight and Jim were best friends wouldnâ€™t have been able to do this, but the real Holly, the one who actually makes Michael into a better man and was ready to say â€œYesâ€ with his simple question at the end? She could. And this came together for a great story.
Wasn’t this plot already done in Martin Short’s “Pure Luck”?
I liked the episode quite a bit. Entertaining stuff with a fun B-story, the last few episodes have certainly stepped up the quality from the mediocre first 10 episodes or so. And I thought the Michael wandering was just funny and random enough to work.
I will be blunt with my comment…this show sucks now. It has become so far from where it began its not the same show. I think it will tank when Carrell leaves anyways. But if I were the creators I would bow out gracefully and admit defeat.
Beyond the implausibility of the camera crew following Michael around but not helping, much of Michael’s walkabout looked more like southern California than plausibly Scranton, PA.
The episode was the weakest of the four carryover NBC comedies, but there was enough I liked in the episode, beyond the Michael and Holly scene on the rooftop, with Erin’s assessment of Holly, the cold open and Creed on the wall.
I liked it. I don’t know where all the hate has come from, but I don’t feel it. Still love this show and its characters.
I loved this episode! I loved the Micheal gets lost arc. I loved the pick on Gabe zingers. Gabe is the corporate stooge that is always pushing the corporate agenda. Until he grows a spine and stands up to corporate, he deserves to be picked on.
Creed’s pic on the wall (thief) was pretty funny. I find myself amused with this show. Not hilarious anymore like it used to be but amusing. I am not as tough on my comedy shows as some of you people.
i think the picture to the left of Creed was Creed in a disguise… anyone agree?
I thought, as usual, that you are wrong about this show. You made up your mind some time ago and, dang it, you will not relent. The caption contest was great, Erin’s disdain for Holly was funny, and lost Michael was entertaining, including his attempt at dining and dashing.
I would love to know why the heck you thought a camera crew was even with Michael. It’s a TV show, Alan, and it’s not gonna work too well if the character is not on camera. There is no reason for the reasonable viewer to imagine there was a camera crew with Michael and Jim, since when they were introduced, they were in a moving car and the camera was outside of it (unless the crew is somehow stuck to the hood, that shot is impossible; if there were a camera crew at the gas station, then Jim could have told them to tell Michael where he went, etc.
The only reason one would quibble with those logistics is to nitpick a show that you decided you don’t like much anymore.
I thought there was a camera crew with them because it’s part of the framework of the series, because we’ve seen evidence of the crew’s existence in many past episodes – including ones in which characters are driving together (cameras exist that can be affixed to the side mirrors or the dashboard) – and once upon a time the show tried to have a kind of logical consistency to that. We’re seeing the documentary footage, and if somebody doesn’t want to be on camera, then the show used to work with that and show them taking off their mic pack, moving to a more private room or whatever.
And if I made up my mind some time ago, why did I like the previous two episodes?
I’d also assume that the camera was with Michael because he turned around and acknowledged them as he ran down the alley.
I loved it when Holly knew he would walk by the bakery “just for the smell of it”!
Hey, was it just me or did anyone else notice that it looked like Crede’s picture was on the wall twice? Look at it again carefully, and the person just to the left of Crede appears to be just him again except in a dark wig!….IF that is true it’s hilarious, but why didn’t they pan over to it next for a huge laugh?…Anybody else notice this?…I’m dying to find people who did.
The ending is very reminiscent of the great Simpsons episode El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer, where Homer thinks Marge isn’t his soulmate and goes on a walkabout, with Marge finding him in no time because she knows exactly how he thinks, proving they’re soulmates.