‘The Office’ – ‘The Seminar’: Oceans apart

A review of last night’s “The Office” coming up just as soon as I put the Q there…
I almost feel like there need to be two separate reviews of “The Seminar”: one for the meeting between Michael Scott and David Brent (which I’ve embedded below for repeat enjoyment), and one for everything else.
The former was perfect: short and sweet, funny, and a nice reminder that while the writers very quickly (and wisely) moved Michael away from being a David clone, the two men have both a shared history and sense of humor. Michael ultimately turned out to be nicer and more vulnerable than David – I could never imagine the British “Office” doing a scene like the one at the end of the Michael Scott Paper Company arc where I would be rooting hard for David to get a big win – but even now he makes inappropriate jokes, drops mangled pop culture references no one else gets, resorts to ethnic caricature (see Mykonos and Necropolis later in the episode), etc. Michael wrapping David in a big hug after his kindred spirit dropped a “That’s what she said!” was a wonderful, wonderful, hilarious moment, and my favorite part of the Michael Scott farewell tour so far.
The rest of the episode couldn’t live up to that teaser. If we treat it as a separate entity, it was uneven but often funny, and a nice showcase for the supporting cast.
“The Seminar” was, like “Sex Education,” another audition piece for Andy as the new boss/main character. On that level, I don’t think it worked any better than the previous one did, in that almost none of what I enjoyed involved Andy himself. This one didn’t play out quite as much like a watered-down Michael story as “Sex Education” did, but at the same time, I’ve never felt the empathy for Andy that the show was able to create for Michael over time. I love Ed Helms, and I get that his profile is now huge because of “The Hangover,” but in the context of this show and this character, I think less is more when it comes to the Nard Dog.
On the other hand, Andy’s desperation provided some hilarious – if at times over-the-top ridiculous – moments for some of the other characters. In a real seminar(*), Kevin’s routine would have turned off the audience for good, but as a moment on its own, Brian Baumgartner’s enthusiasm and the fact that it kept going and going (and then that he tried to give the speech while sitting on the floor, gasping for air and puking) was brilliant. Ditto Creed’s Loch Ness Monster speech. Kelly as The Business Bitch, on the other hand, was a nice combination of both funny and plausible; even Kelly Kapoor has good ideas now and again (and can take advantage of an old professor who has the hots for her).
(*) Or even a British “Office” version of same, as that scene reminded me quite a bit of David’s disastrous stint as a motivational speaker.
The Jim subplot was mainly one long set-up for a great one-line payoff. On Twitter last night, Zap2It’s Rick Porter said that “Where’s your jet pack, Zuckerberg?” would be in his lexcion for a while, and though it’s not quite as all-purpose a comeback as “That’s what the money is for!!!” from “Mad Men,” it was damn good.
The Erin/Gabe Scrabble story I enjoyed less for Erin (whom I like better when she’s placed in plots that don’t just lean on her to be dumb) than for know-it-all Oscar. And I liked seeing the thawing of the Michael/Holly relationship, but only to a point. I know others’ mileage varies on watching the two of them do “comedy” together, but I can never get enough of it.
So, to sum up: Scott + Brent worth the price of admission, and enough funny stuff elsewhere to make the entire half-hour a success, I’d say.
What did everybody else think?
I agree about the Gervais cameo, brilliant. So was that the talked about cameo for the season or will he appear again?
Completely agree about Gervais. When I heard he was making a cameo, I was worried it would be for the whole episode and I was worried how they’d handle it. Having him for just the cold open was FANTASTIC. The payoff line for the Jim plot was pretty solid, but other than that his plot felt useless, and I still think they don’t know what to do with John Krasinski any more now that every Jim/Pam potential plotline has been exhausted.
There’s a very likely theory going around that since this episode used Krasinski very little, and he was missing besides the cold open last week, he’s off doing some film work.
Sorry, Alan, but I can’t agree with any of the positivity about the rest of the episode. The David Brent cold open was GREAT (and perhaps a couple seasons too late), but I was REALLY hoping Gervais would stick around for the rest of the episode, which in my opinion was stale, lifeless and unfocused, which has unfortunately been the MO for the show for a while. I continue to watch it because I’ve been with the characters since the beginning, but it’s just a shadow of the wonderful show it was, a dead leaf just barely hanging on to a branch. I’ll stick around to see how they deal with Michael leaving, but if they don’t get their act together, I’m canceling my season pass.
Yup. The scene with David Brent was brilliant. The rest was the worst of the 4 half-hours of tv I watched last night…
When Holly asked if Michael’s Greek character was Italian, did anyone else think “Holly is good at identifying Mediterranean accents from her time patrolling the docks in Baltimore”?
No, but that’s hilarious.
Me too, Steve! :D Glad I’m not the only one.
I knew Gervais would make a cameo on The Office, but I didn’t know when, so I was actually quite surprised to see him in this episode (which added to my enjoyment of it).
Other than that, it wasn’t a great episode, but it was pretty good. Better than the average episode for the season, at least.
I thought the exact same thing. She obviously took some dialect lessons from our last pure capitalist, The Greek.
no…his accent was horrible. I actually totally forgot about her character in the Wire. Which is a credit to her acting ability.
Well, after least week’s complete travesty I found this episode pretty riotous. I could watch Erin brush her teeth and be delighted, and her Scrabble/phone stuff was hysterical and beautifully played, even though it relied on her twitness. Kevin’s seminar intro was to die for, and the Gervais moment rocked. I preferred this to last week because the seminar itself provided a solid, crisply directed story backbone, while the resolutions idea seemed forced and had the cast wandering in a zillion different directions, none of them especially funny.
I, on the other hand, find Erin’s stupidity completely grating and Gabe and Andy competing for her affections to be borderline creepy. She acts like a 14 year old girl which makes men being attracted to her just a bit wrong.
The episode had its fun moments, but seemed, like last week, to just be sort of a filler. The Holly/Michael stuff has been boiled down to them doing silly voices together which wasn’t what made them together interesting. Jim’s third grade friend should try and move on. That’s a long time to hold a grudge against a nine year old.
Like others I loved the cold open and thought it was a perfect meeting for these two.
I enjoy parts of the rest of the show and agree with Alan that Kevin, Creed and Kelly had some funny moments. The scrabble sub-plot was o.k. but really less of Erin is better for me. I did not like the Jim story and I am really tired of him being shown as a weak and moussy guy. What happen to the Jim from Office Olympics? This sad change in his character has really ruined a lot of the show for me. I just don’t like watching him like that. I know I can tune out but it’s not that easy. These people have become a weekly part of my life.
My favorite moment was Creed yelling “Creed!” when Andy’s new team finished their mini-meeting.
I agree with the Jim comment. What happened to the Office Olympics Jim? Jim being mousy and ineffectual is a poor direction. One of the reasons why I kind of like Office USA verses Office UK is the differences in Jim. In UK Jim was a sad loser who complained about his job, hated it but did nothing about it other than whinge about it and made me say “if you hate this job so much just leave and get another one you loser”. US Jim started off the same but was quickly shown less of a loser because he at least tried to make the best of it (still hated his job doesn’t like his boss but at least tries to enjoy himself to make it less of a stupid thing for him to hang around this job).
The last few years they have gone away from that which has hurt the character a lot.
This episode actually reminded me of the earlier seasons of The Office that I enjoyed so much.
All of the character moments with the supporting cast were great and I really liked Michael and Holly being goofy together again. I laughed more than I’ve laughed in several seasons and the moment where Michael tries to kiss Holly while still in character was one of those great awkward cringe moments the show used to do so well.
I gota say Alan i usually agree with your Office reviews and while i know this is not really a negative review, I thought the episode was a HUGE success overall. I laughed throughout almost the whole episode which i have not done with this show in at least a year
I have bit of a hard time reviewing this fairly, because I know someone at work who actually vomited into a garbage pail, and then refused to go home!
That, and the perfect Gervais cameo made up for some of the slow segments (Jim’s in particular) later on.
Solid episode, Creeds Loch Ness Monster speech was incredible.
Had a thought after this episode, what if Andy takes over as branch manager, but Darryl is calling all the shots and staying in the background, kind of like what happened during this ep.
Okay, as a BBC Office fanboy, I was simultaneously thrilled and irritated with David Brent’s appearance… I agree that the chemistry was perfect, and I’m glad they didn’t overdo the cameo.
But was there *any* explanation for the ridiculous coincidence? What the hell was David Brent doing in Scranton? Even one line of explanation would have made it seem less ludicrous. Did I miss something, or am I just supposed to shut up and enjoy the funny?
David Brent was there to attend the small business seminar but couldn’t figure out how to get there so left…
I suspect the implied back history was that he was unemployed and was looking for a job and he was visiting various offices hoping to get lucky. Either that or he was in the area for some work related reason and it was a coincidence that he ran into his American doppleganger.
I hated the cold open. It felt like a giant sell-out and it’s not even sweeps week.
Me too. But it would have been brilliant had the network kept it a secret, the dummies.
One of the worst episodes of my former favorite show I have seen… unfortunately. Lucky for this show I am like a boxer and with every bad episode I keep getting jabbed and have yet to be knocked out or given up watching this show based off the consistent bad episodes.
I really think Michael has been improperly used in this show for awhile now. He is hilarious when done right obviously and I have never liked him and Holly together. I always found it cool when Michael showed how good of a salesman he is. We saw a glimpse last night when he was mentoring Andy on how to close, but it never manifested to a satisfactory amount.
The Jim plot was an utter disappointment. It seemed petty and lame. By the time it was about to play out I thought Jim and this guy had some serious falling out, when really it was just some childhood stupidity.
Andy Bernard I also have never found funny. He has turned into a pathetic character. He was much better when he was playing the belligerent, ignorant “alleged” overachieving Cornell grad. Now he is constantly groveling and utterly unlikeable.
Maybe The Office will deliver the knockout punch to me when Michael leaves or maybe I have grown away from this type of humor, regardless I am having trouble finding the enjoyment in this show anymore. But I know I will still keep watching.
Also my DVR cut off the Ricky Gervais beginning, which from what I can tell was the highlight of the show.
The Office is definitely not as good as it was in its prime, but the scene with Kevin Malone running around the conference room, followed by him throwing up in the garbage can, followed by him giving his speech, was the hardest I laughed at anything on TV last night. To me, that still makes it worth watching.
I laughed so hard at Kevin’s bit that I was literally rolling on the floor with stomach cramps and gasping for air.
Etiquette Bitch = one of the funnier things Kelly has ever said.
The scrabble subplot paid off hugely with Gabe’s Slumdog Millionaire comment. That just made it for me.
The Brent thing’s funny but I have a very hard time believing he wouldn’t be just the slightest bit intrigued by the film crew.
Opening was fantastic. EVERYTHING else was complete garbage. Not funny, not clever, not plausible. Just horrible writing.
And for Alan or anyone else who says otherwise, I strongly encourage you to go watch a few episodes from season 2 or 3 and remind yourself of when this show was genuinely good.
There is NOTHING better than when David Brent turns from joking, hysterical laughing buffoon to lecture-circuit comedy analyst: “Comedy is the place…where the mind goes to tickle itself.” Brilliant. I agree, Alan, the following 20 minutes I was on such a high I didn’t care how any of the rest of it turned out. Nice work, Office. And thank you for my post-Xmas Brentastic!
Pretty good episode–the show has recovered nicely from the nadir of the Christening. Loved that Erin couldn’t think beyond cow words. Good work by the supporting cast.
Surprised nobody’s mentioned the Will Ferrell arc to come–really looking forward to how that plays.
I liked how Michael demonstrated his support of his office family, encouraging Andy to get the sale done. We need reminders now and then why corporate puts up with Michael’s craziness.
Great cold open, but in my opinion, one of the worst and unfunniest episodes of The Office ever.
The Jim storyline was the worst, and the payoff was terrible and absurd (the guy was holding a grudge over something that happened over 25 years ago? come oooon). Such a long way to go for a one line joke that wasn’t even funny.
I don’t even know what the hell was going on with the seminar. Why was it happening, this was a ruse to sell paper? The Kevin bit was terribly unfunny and as mentioned in the review, reminiscent of the much funnier David Brent version of the same scene.
Business Bitch and Creed shouting his own name were probably the only two good parts of the entire episode.
With the Will Ferrell arc coming up, I’ve completely lost faith in the show. Gonna go ahead and blame Paul Lieberstein for everything, especially after that terrible interview he gave here a few months back where he thought the show was as good as ever.
BTW, loved the cold open, but it was very oddly shot and edited. Have they completely dropped the documentary conceit? It was shot multi-camera, Brent didn’t even acknowledge the camera men, and when they cut to Michael for his last two lines, the camera does this odd, abrupt, double zoom-in. They must’ve been insanely pressed for time when they shot that.
Once again, I found myself drumming my fingers, waiting for it to be over so I could watch Parks and Rec. Watching The Office is like watching an aging athlete who can’t, or won’t, admit it’s time to quit.
He doesn’t say much, but when Creed Bratton does speak he usually delivers the most memorable lines of each episode.
“Creed!” indeed.
Just pointing something out, Alan:
In your third paragraph, you say “I was rooting hard for David to get a big win,” but I don’t think you mean David…unless you were actually rooting for Wallace and Miner in that scene.
No, I meant David – just David Brent. The phrasing didn’t make that clear. I modified the verb a bit for clarity’s sake.
While I didn’t think episode was a success, exactly, I enjoyed enough individual pieces that I guess I mostly agree. I liked the Andy stuff only because it leaned on his decency. I liked his “I’ll tell you where you can put your help…in your pocket, for another time, thank you” line (total paraphrase, obviously), and his “maybe…only maybe” line. I also liked Darryl helping him. However, the whole thing was indicative of what a poor boss he would be, on almost every level.
The Jim plot (was that even a plot?) was pretty dumb, I thought. Who would remember that so many years later? Meh.
Loved Business Bitch. Want to subscribe to her newsletter.
The David Brent+Michael Scott meeting can be summed up with one word. Worthless.Just a gratuitous cameo that added nothing to the story, was kind of humorous, and thats it. As for the episode itself, it got one laugh from me so its not as bad as Sex education or earlier episodes this season.
David Brent asked Michael if Dunder Mifflin was hiring… “no, not right now” … but there will be an opening soon :)
That’s exactly how I read it. Gervais is in the running to take over. That would be huge!
after that awesome cold opening clip, Brent is the only person i like to manage the office… as long as they use him as more of a background character and shift focus to other characters in the office.
I don’t know how many times it has been said, but Gervais is not replacing Steve Carell.
At the risk of sounding like a complete idiot, can somebody enlighten me on the origin of the “jetpack” comment? Is there some background that I missed because I haven’t gotten around to watching The Social Network or the 60 Minutes interview? As funny as it was coming cold, I feel like I’m not getting the full value of the joke.
I don’t think it’s referencing anything in particular. Zuckerberg is the genius who created Facebook and it would take a genius to build a jetpack. Jim’s slow-reading friend just combined the two.
“Kelly Kapoor has good ideas now and again (and can take advantage of an old professor who has the hots for her)”
…..I could be wrong, but wasn’t it Ryan on speaker phone, pretending to be a professor?
No, it was a different voice, and the guy was clearly A)surprised by the call, and B)expecting for some dirty talk. He then shifted gears when she told him what was up.
For a second I thought that too but then realized it wasn’t (they probably should have used a voice that was more clearly different than Ryan’s). Also if they did that it would have killed the joke (Kelly is using a professor) and would have meant Ryan actually did something for a change.
RE: Michael as the more sensitive one.
Alan, I think you should review part 2 of the UK Office Christmas special where David Brent is at least somewhat redeemed. (Ricky and Steve’s commentary on the episode is really nice as well and they confirm that as their intention.) So I don’t see the distinction you assert above since Michael’s personality shifts back and forth so much (different writers?). I would plunk for the opposite point since Brent’s story arc is clearer. And I liked seeing Brent again but the danger is that the evolution in his personality they ended that story with may be chipped away at by repeated “sightings” in a post UK office life. So making it short was sweet.
– anonZmoose
theres a shrek 2?!
lol. thanks for reminding me about that joke.
I know this comment is a few days late, but I just had to express my opinion on this episode.
David Brent/Michael Scott=Fantastic. I don’t think it was a sweeps week sellout on the shows part (see the Will Ferrell thing for that), especially since there have been talks of this for a while now.
Everything else just made me sad because of how terrible this show has gotten.
I don’t know if it was the writing or what, but Ed Helms seemed just as neutered as Andy in trying to carry this episode.
Not nearly enough time was spent on the Michael/Holly subplot. Therefore I didn’t care when Michael attempted to kiss her at the end.
Oh are we supposed to care about Andy/Erin again? Were we supposed to care ever? I didn’t because it’s not an organic relationship, the writer’s forced it together and made us deal with it. Stop it, it’s irritating.
I love Creed-isms, I’ve liked Kevin this season, but I couldn’t get into them tonight, maybe because now it feels like the writers are beating us over the head with them. The reason they’re supporting characters is because we can’t take too much of them.
And then the Jim subplot…oh the Jim subplot.
Hey guys let’s introduce this Jim/childhood friend thing at the last second and hope that the viewers care even a little bit about it. Oh it’ll be funny if the guy is still holding a grudge from the 3rd grade, sure that’s not what people would do in real life, but we’re the writers of The Office so we can just make people do what we want as long as it serves what kind of comedy we want to make! We change our characters, create random ones, and maybe next week we’ll bring an elephant into The Office!
This show has gone down in a way where I’m going to remember it more for what it was towards the end and not in the beginning. Damn shame.
I watched this on Hulu for the David Brent cameo, and watched the rest of the episode. Last season turned me off of the show completely, and this episode did nothing to make me want to tune in again. Business Bitch was pretty funny, though.
By they way, am I the only one that thought Kevin looked exactly like Chris Berman when he was on the floor trying to catch his breath?