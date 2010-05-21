‘The Office’ – ‘Whistleblower’: I am Spartacus!

A review of “The Office” season finale coming up just as soon as they make a Barbie out of me…
“Whistleblower” felt like an all-too-appropriate end for this disappointing season of “The Office,” in that once again we started off with a promising idea (who is the whistleblower, and what will Jo do to him or her?) that the show ultimately lost interest in, just like Michael and Jim as co-managers, or Jim managing Michael, or the corporate culture change of Sabre, or…
I know I shouldn’t complain too much about an episode whose end result is Jo offering to have Holly transfered back to Scranton – and, certainly, if Amy Ryan is available to come back next season, that will hopefully cure much of what’s ailed the show lately. But when Jo brought Michael to her private plane and the interrogation turned into an exercise in soul-baring, I threw up my hands.
It’s not that I don’t see potential in the idea of Michael having a boss who genuinely likes him. It’s that it doesn’t fly with what we’ve seen of Jo before, and again signals an abrupt turn in a story that the writers either got bored with or couldn’t find a better way out of. And that’s happened so often this season that even the idea of Michael and Jo as pals(*) doesn’t interest me.
(*) And there’s also the matter of NBC picking up the legal drama Kathy Bates is starring in, which should limit her availability next season.
“Whistleblower” did have a few funny moments in the margins, most notably Kevin running to and then from his computer when he learned IT Guy (or whatever his name is) would be examining its contents. And I liked the weird running gag of everyone trying to push a side project – Toby with his mystery novel, Ryan with his social networking site, David Wallace still trying to plug his Suck It shop vac – but the bigger things like the multiple whistleblowers gathered in Meredith’s van never really clicked.
Oh, well. Season’s over, and I can only hope that some creative batteries get recharged over the hiatus, either because Holly could be returning, or simply because nobody wants the show to stink in what could be Steve Carell’s farewell season. But outside of a few episodes and moments, this was a really frustrating year.
What did everybody else think?
Coming from a workplace where everyone (myself included) is always hustling a side project, that was my favorite part as well, Alan. In fact, Ryan’s explanation of Woof (and his ridiculous outfit) were the only things that elicited anything close to a guffaw from me. Sigh…
Ryan’s ridiculous outfits have been the best running joke all season.
Worst. Season. Ever. I really hope that next season is the last season. Just a terrible disappointing season. Breaks my heart to see this show spiral into obscurity.
Agreed, the episode felt a little flat, for a flat season appropriately.
A little confused about the Dwight storyline. So he bought the Dunder Mifflin property? At least that could lead to some interesting stories next season. Will Vance Refrigeration turn into Beet Refrigeration.
Personally I though Gabe was the whistleblower. And did anyone else think the last scene with the IT guy was a complete rip off of the end of the 2005 movie Waiting, complete with the flipping of the birds.
This was also one of the first finales this show has had where nothing really moved forward on the JAM front. I guess they had two major eps devoted to them this season, so didn’t need another. But still suprised they didn’t throw in another twist.
Now what happens to Andy? Is he fired, suspended, made a pariah, or will most of the other office mates look at him like Erin did and understand why he did what he did?
Sorry, one more thing. Anyone else notice the nice little wink they did to the UK Office when Dwight said he worked at 1725 Slough Avenue. Wasn’t that the name of the British paper company?
Slough was actually the town from the British Office–Wernham Hogg was the company. A shout-out nonetheless.
The original Dunder Mifflin was Wernham Hogg, but the original Office took place in Slough, Berkshire
Sorry, incandenza, beat me to it.
Gotcha. Sorry, watched the Cartoon Network reruns of the show, and knew it was some shout out. Still a cool little moment though
The office has been on Slough Street since the beginning–I think you can see it on some letterhead in Season 1–but this is the first time it’s been mentioned, and it was indeed a very cool shoutout!
who would ever steal anything from the movie waiting?
I think the biggest missed opportunity this episode was not finding out more about what Creed has stored on his computer. Or maybe we’re all better off not knowing.
The show became unbearable when Holly first showed up….. i doubt her coming back helps a whole lot. Her and Michael in the same scene is not watchable.
“Ryan, you have a Woof on line one” and the IT guy outing Darryl for being on Facebook (“Everybody wants to be your friend”) made the episode for me.
Disagree. Thought the episode was consistently funny, with the action “at the margins” a large part of what’s always made the Office funny. You missed a ton….the timbre of Stanley’s voice….Ryan, you have a woof on line one….forgetting the IT guy’s name, and on and on. Comedies have to be judged differently than dramas–while possibly Jo’s reaction to Michael wasn’t entirely consistent (although we haven’t seen THAT much of her, and people ARE inconsistent), the primary driver of the show should be to be funny. And it was.
For a season finale, the episode really didn’t build to anything. The highlights for me were *a.) Ryan’s Woof bit (and his ever-more ridiculous outfits, this time a bow tie with suspenders over a sweater), and (b.) David Wallace’s brief appearance, cut off before he can pitch Suck It again. Pretty slim pickings.
The last half of the season was pretty weak, what with Date Mike and the especially dreadful Chump episode. I’d say the only positive addition this season is Gabe, who gives the writers all kinds of opportunities to mine those milquetoast corporate stooge gags.
Sadly, it seems much of the show’s appeal was based on the Jim and Pam will-they-or-won’t-they. Once they got together and became a regular domestic couple, it took a lot of the emotion and drama out of the show. That was inevitable; you can’t jerk viewers around by having Jim and Pam circle each other for 6 years. But it does demonstrate why shows sometimes just have a natural lifespan.
Hopefully they’ll come up with some better ideas for next season. Does anyone know if Ed Helms is actually leaving the show?
I’d have to vote David Wallace’s “Suck It” song that he played with his son as my favorite bit of the entire season. Loved the quick shout-out in tonight’s episode.
My take on the scene in the private plane wasn’t that it was a soul-baring session or that Jo and Michael were becoming pals. Jo purposely used the time to bond with Michael so that he’d take the hit for her by fronting that “apology” press conference. I think she just swallowed her feelings about Michael’s idiocy as a means to an end. Which is entirely keeping within her character.
But she gave up entirely on trying to find out who the whistleblower was.
Why does she need to bond with Michael to get him to take the hit? She’s the CEO and it wasn’t like she was forcing Michael to give his resignation speech. It was just another example of the show traveling down a story arc, not being sure where to go with it and then wrapping it up with quick twist. Which they have done all year.
I’m sorry, but I’m beyond the point where pulling Holly out tugs at my heartstrings. Except for the finale of S5 she has been gone since October 2008 with no contact with Michael. She hooked up with another guy and was in the process of building a house with him last we heard. Having her suddenly available to get back together with Michael seems like a stunt. Especially since there is no evidence I’ve seen that Amy Ryan is going to be available for the show. All in all a fairly disappointing season.
I liked this episode and it was definitely and improvement over the past couple of weeks.
There were some laughs; as you mentioned Ryan’s “Woof”, Toby’s novel (“Write your own goddamn novel” never seen Toby so assertive or funny), but my favourite bit was Nick’s (the IT guy’s) rant and Darryl not telling the office he was on facebook (“…people just wanna be your friend, Darryl).
The whistleblower plot go very overcrowded very quickly, maybe we should have expected Kelly to have spilled the beans, but Pam’s admission felt a bit off and that scene in the private jet between Michael/Jo proved ultimately pointless.
Nice to see David Wallace (an his SUCK IT hoody) especially as they cut away from him as he was plugging his product.
The possibility of Holly’s return excitres me, but I think it’s just the writers acknowledging how sub-par this season has been. Her stint in season 5 was great (I count Weight Loss, Business Ethics and Company Picnic among my favourite episodes of The Office). Michael saying that there were only 12 minutes worth filming on his camera could also apply to this season although it’s had its moments.
Better luck next year.
Terrible episode. Lame season. Hopefully they regroup next year.
A wholly unsatisfying end to an unsatisfying season. I told my husband last night that I have no intention of buying this season’s DVD set – even if the extras are awesome. I can’t think of a single episode that I LOVED this season – and can barely think of one I even liked.
Ryan, you have a woof on line 1…
I hate to be negative about the Office and I’ve liked most of the season. But man this episode did not even feel like a season finale. It felt like just another episode.
Sadly, I don’t have much to say about The Office that I haven’t said before, so I’ll just use the time to say I noticed the changes to the comments, and BRAVO! I especially like that the “show more comments” nonsense is gone, and it’s just one continuous page. Bravo to hitfix!
Oh, nice pickup, LJA. It was a small victory when someone fixed the grammar, but this is big AND huge.
agreed! hallelujah
now is there a quick way to access categories from the home page? via tags maybe? i don’t always watch shows live and i’d like to be able to find last week’s office episode, etc, quickly without having to scroll through every page. that was a great asset of the blogspot.
I always thought comedy writers worked as a team for a reason…continuity. From all appearances, the writers were each gifted with an episode or two this year and worked on them independently. We were left with stories that did not relate to each other and characters who acted out of character. What a mess.
And Michael has finally been stripped of any character! He has gone from the boss you love to hate to the boss you ultimately find endearing to the lifeless guy who just lets life happen around him. And who didn’t figure out that Michael’s prize for taking the heat for the burning printers wouldn’t be the transfer of Holly back to Scranton?
Needs more edge. Hopefully with the addition of The Hater to the writing staff shall give this show the creative adrenaline spike that has been sorely lacking for a while.
I don’t think that Holly is coming back. If you notice, Joe said that she might be able to do something. What happens if that “something” is transferring michael to Holly’s branch? This could be a way to eventually continue the series without him as a regular character (as bad as that would be)
Interesting idea. After all, Holly has moved on from Michael, so what’s to say she has any incentive to come back to Scranton? Plus, what would they do with Toby?
My thought is that Michael’s little speech on the plane about what a terrible year it was – except for maybe 20 minutes – was a concession by the writers that this was indeed a terrible season.
Totally agreed, Alan. The Whistleblower plot thread just disappeared. Maybe there were other scenes we just didn’t get to see. Who knows. It was a remarkably lazy season finale to boot.
And do they no longer even try with Jim? It’s like he’s in the writers’ doghouse.
loved the scene where everyone gangs up on the IT guy whose name they don’t care to remember.
So does this show even pretend to be a documentary about a paper company anymore? I feel like Jo was talking directly to the camera at one point in this episode; how did she not review some of the footage before buying the company and see that this branch is run by a child? And that Ryan tried to defraud it once? The sense of documentary was one of the things that set The Office apart, but they can’t even be bothered with it anymore.
a lil thing called “suspension of disbelief”
It was a bid off that someone talked directly to the camera, but that’s her character. She’s a polished CEO with an outsized personality, so while everyone else lets the documentary just happen around them, she stares right into the camera as if it’s her own starring role.
I disagree completely, Alan. I felt that this episode was very funny. It also showed a different side to Michael. He wasn’t just funny or incompetent. He was shrewd, honourable and fatherly. And the screentime given to the rest of the cast was well-rounded, and dialogue was quite punchy. Personally, for me this is the best ep of this season. Granted, not a great season, but this ep was truly up there
I liked this episode more than anyone else here I guess. I felt it was a decent ending to a very weak season of The Office. Some short takes:
I also assumed Jo was manipulating Michael, until the end when i realized she liked him for taking a bullet for the team.
As soon as Jo told Dwight to buy property I knew he would be buying the office park.
Was I the only one who assumed Darryl was messing with Michael at first?
Did the comment interface change between this morning and this afternoon?
I think the scene with the IT guy summed up the episode and the finale it a funny, self-aware way. It’s like the writers knew how bad the season has been and used this character as a representative for the audience, giving the show the middle finger. They knew it was too late to fix the show at this point, but it gives me hope for next season.
I hope you’re right. The show runners seem to have lost touch with the essence of the show.
Maybe it’s just me, but I laughed out loud when Jo was trying to get Michael to speak, and her dog “woofed.”
It wasn’t just you, I found that rather funny as well.
It’s entirely possible I missed or have forgotten some detail regarding the Sabre purchase of Dunder Mifflin, but I thought the Scranton branch was the only branch that was saved, with the rest of the company going out of business? If that’s the case, do they even still have a Nashua branch?
With so many great new comedies on this season, it will be a complete joke if The Office gets nominated for Best Drama.
Ryan’s “woof” idea was the funniest moment of TV I’ve seen in a long time. Brilliantly written and acted. More Ryan and Kelly please!
What made me laugh even harder is I would be shocked if someone wasn’t working on an idea similar to Woof for real.
His name is Nick! He just told you!
While not the strongest episode at all, I still thought it was funnier than most of what’s on TV comedies these days. As usual.
Nothing in this season has matched the highs of the wedding hour (the funniest TV hour of the year) but overall I think the show is still wonderfully funny and filled with heart. And after Community and Party Down, the next funniest show on TV this year.
And I love Holly so can’t wait for her return.
I might have missed something, but how come they couldn’t make Nick (the IT guy) the whistleblower. I mean, he was leaving the branch anyway, so he could have been “fired” for being the guilty party and it wouldn’t really have mattered to him. Again, could be missing something (they may have mentioned it..).
Funniest part: the dog barking when Jo said “Speak!”
wow, i really did not get that pam was serious when she told jim she could have been the whistleblower. i thought it would be a romantic throwaway moment where jim would have to devise a way to “save” her job.
Did anyone else realize that on the private jet Michael admitted to this being an “off year” or some other phrase similar to that? Its true that there wasn’t too much that went well for him this season, but perhaps it was the writers acknowledging that this whole season was sub-par.
The end of the episode ends on an optimistic note, perhaps with the promise of a new beginning for Michael and the show.
At least, I can only hope.
I agree the show was not as funny or engaging as past ones but, as you said, as went the season. I agree the funniest parts were the side projects for everyone and even though Ryan’s new look kind of came out of nowhere and was never fully explained, I think it fits his character perfectly (in complete contrast with everyone stepping out of character throughout the season as you have consistently said). I liked the IT guy’s part where he outs everyone.
I like the open-endedness of the finale with the possibility of Holly returning and what will happen if Dwight actually buys the building.
As a whole, the season was flat and I have to say, I enjoy Pam’s character less and less as the season progresses. She has become very … I don’t want to say needy but definitely whiny and she always seems to have an issue that Jim needs to help fix and her relationship with Michael is weird. She seems to feel sorry for him but she has become more friendly with him then disgusted by his actions. Definitely a turn-off.
I also feel Angela has become more outspoken which I don’t necessarily like. After seven years she is finally coming out of her shell and becoming less stiff? Not seeing it.
As much as it pains me to say it, the show is nearing its end. It seems the writers don’t know where to go with the characters so they are having them do and say things they normally wouldn’t do. Next season needs to be the last because I definitely feel I will grow to not like it if it continues.