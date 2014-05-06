The one where ‘Friends’ ended 10 years ago tonight

Today in We Are All Getting Old And There Is Nothing We Can Do About It: 10 years ago tonight, a little show called “Friends” aired its last episode (titled, in that “Friends” style, “The Last One”). Dan and I are going to talk more about the anniversary on today's Firewall & Iceberg video show, but I wanted to bring up a few points for everybody to kick around in the meantime:
* “The Last One” marked the end of a long period of dominance for NBC, and a long and humiliating decade to come. NBC would finish the 2003-04 season as the top-rated network among adults 18-49, a crown it had held for pretty much all of the Must-See TV era highlighted by “Friends,” “ER,” “Seinfeld,” et al. Though “ER” would stick around for another five seasons, it was “Friends” that was basically keeping the network afloat, because Jeff Zucker was incapable of developing new hits to replace the aging ones, and therefore his only move was to keep paying David Schwimmer and company small fortunes to stick around as long as possible. “Friends” went away, “American Idol” pushed FOX to the top, and this season (thanks to the Olympics, Sunday football, “The Blacklist” and “The Voice”) will be the first one since then to be won by NBC. (Of course, that fallow period also made long runs possible for otherwise-cancellable shows like “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Chuck” and “Community,” so there's that.)
* Four of the six friends have headlined TV shows since then – Matthew Perry alone has done “Studio 60,” “Mr. Sunshine (Yay)” and “Go On,” plus an “Odd Couple” remake in contention for next season – and David Schwimmer finally did a pilot this year. Jennifer Aniston's still making movies and appearing on supermarket tabloid covers, but I imagine her return to sitcom-dom is coming within the next few years. Given how hard it is to star in one hit TV show, let alone multiples, it's not surprising that Courteney Cox's “Cougar Town” is the only one to have a particularly long run, but the “Friends” keep working when they want to. (Yesterday, HBO even announced plans to revive Lisa Kudrow's “The Comeback.”)
* A few weeks ago, as “HIMYM” (probably the closest thing “Friends” had to a spiritual heir) was coming to an end, a podcast listener asked if there were other shows that had uncontested best episodes the way that “HIMYM” did with “Slap Bet.” I mentioned “The One with the Embryos” – aka the one with the game show and “Miss Chanandler Bong” – as what seemed an obvious “Friends” winner, but Dan disagreed, and said he could think of at least a half dozen others he'd put on that level. So as a thought experiment, let's see what you guys say: Is “Embryos” the best episode, and if not, what is?
* Imitation is the sincerest form of television, and few shows have been imitated as often – or as badly – as “Friends.” NBC alone spent much of the mid-'90s cranking out mediocre-to-awful sitcoms about attractive young people trying to make it in the big city, not understanding the lightning in a bottle they caught with these particular six people. It used to be accepted wisdom in television that pretty people were inherently less funny than those who looked average or odd, and also that viewers wouldn't want to watch a comedy about people in their 20s. Just compare photos of the casts of, say, “Barney Miller,” or “Cheers” or even “Seinfeld” a few years earlier (and Jerry Seinfeld has accused “Friends” of ripping him off), and it's like two entirely separate gene pools. Comedy casts got much younger and more conventionally attractive as a result of the “Friends” phenomenon, but the shows (like the deservedly short-lived “Union Square”) were often horrible.
* Because it needs to be commemorated almost as much as the fake game show, I give you the “PIVOT!” scene.
* I'm wondering how people feel the show holds up now, whether you were a fan at the time or grew up after its dominance. Multi-camera comedy has fallen out of fashion with a lot of you, even though “The Big Bang Theory” is the most popular show on TV. If you stumble across a “Friends” repeat on Nick at Nite, do you get drawn in by one of Phoebe's songs, or Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes, or Ross being certifiably insane, or does the whole thing feel like a relic of its time, best left back in the 1990s?
“Friends” memory dump, starting now! What does everybody think, remember, and/or love at this point?
“The One Where Everybody Finds Out” – the best episode.
Completely agree. I love that episode, I never not laugh when I watch it.
Agree.. When they all find out is the best. Embryos is my second fav though
Also agree.
They don’t know that we know that they know we know.
I laugh every time.
Totally agree about “The One Where Everybody Finds Out”. Not only was it hilarious, but the moment at the end when Chandler says that he loves Moncia and she and the other Friends are happily taken aback by it was so sweet.
“The One with All the Poker”, best episode of the entire series, and none of the other episodes come close.
There are other good episodes though.
that is one of my favorites as well!!!! I also love “The One With The Birth Mother” (Joey doesn’t share food and chandlers heartwarming/melting speech to erika about how monica would be a greta mother if given the chance) and “The One With The Red Sweater” (Joey, Monica and Pheobe find out who the father of rachel’s baby is and monica’s present opening fest). Those are my top 3 and I can’t decide which of those is my favorite!
“The One Where Everybody Finds Out” is my favorite episode too. I thought the show would never top “The One with the Embryos” until this one aired. “Chandler and Monica! My eyes, my eyes!” “I’m very happy we’re gonna be having all the sex.”
I’m also very partial to “The One with the List” (it’s a downbeat one, but it’s got “she’s not Rachel” and the hilariously cruel moment when the radio stops playing Ross’s song after Rachel calls the DJ and tells her what he did) and “The One Where Ross Got High” (best Thanksgiving episode ever, and I love how it builds to the moment when everyone tries Rachel’s horrible dessert).
Honestly, though, I think the show would be more fondly remembered if it had ended with season 8. It had a great creative resurgence that year, and Emma’s birth would have been ideal moment to bring Rachel and Ross back together, but instead we got that stupid cliffhanger with her saying yes to Joey’s accidental “proposal”.
This is my favorite episode too, followed closely by “The One Where No One’s Ready.” Joey believing that wearing ALL of Chandlers’ clothes is the opposite of Chandler hiding his underwear could be the single best punchline the show ever had.
I liked “The One With the Embryos,” but the entire episode wasn’t great. It was just the actual trivia game that was hysterical, so I can’t really rank it up there with one of the greats.
Agree 100%. I’d venture to say that “Embryos” is second best but this one is by far the best episode of the series.
The One With the Blackout is up there
That is the best season 1 episode. Gum would be perfection.
Who *wasn’t* a Friends fan? When I see a few minutes of repeats these days it’s remarkable how mainstream it is, yet I definitely found it charming at the time. Probably half of that is the influence it had on subsequent mainstream, and half the lightning in the bottle of the cast and setting.
I liked the one where the pretty people made jokes in their huge apartment.
I wasn’t a fan. I saw an episode at my sister’s house one Thanksgiving and didn’t think it was that funny.
That said, I’m thrilled to see HBO bringing back “The Comeback.” Lisa Kudrow was awesome in it (I also liked her as Ursula on “Mad About You”) and it was a very funny show.
I wasn’t a fan. Seinfeld was supposedly a “show about nothing”, but it was created by an actual comedian. I didn’t care about the characters of “Friends” to follow their soap-opera esque plotlines, I wanted something funny I could pick up at any time, like sketch comedy. “No learning, and no hugging” as Seinfeld put it.
I was never a big fan of the show and it always seemed to me to be a major step-down from Seinfeld for some of the reasons Alan mentions but in terms of favourite episodes I might nominate the episode where it’s Monica’s birthday and there’s the tension where some of them can’t really afford it. Both because it contains the bizarre concept of young, presumably with-it New Yorkers being excited for a Hootie and the Blowfish concert but also because, as Chuck Klosterman wrote, it was basically the only episode of the show where the characters seemed like recognizably real people with relatable problems.
That said, I do like “Pivot”.
No mention of Matt LeBlanc’s post Friends career?
Best episode? Well, ‘Embryos’ is certainly the one that first comes to mind, but I’d say that ‘prom video’, ‘no-one’s ready’, ‘morning after’ and ‘football’ are up there too. And probably many, many more…
In terms of how it holds up, I know that I still adore the show. Also, my two younger sisters (17 and 14 years old) watched through the entire show last year and seemed to be really into it.
Yes, that is odd–while the “Joey” spin-off was atrocious, “Episodes” has been a bonafide success, and he’s won awards for it. I’d say it’s a much bigger deal than Cougartown, and I am a huge fan of Cougartown.
Tell Dan that Embryos aka game show episode is definetly the best episode of Friends. There are some that come close, but none that top the showdown between “Big Fat Goalie” and “MS. Chanandler Bong”
Embryos is the 10th funniest episode. The One Where Ross Got High is the pound for pound winner.
I liked Friends when it aired, I was never completely head over heels in love with it but it had more good than bad and made me laugh more often than not.
I went through a stage of disliking the show because of the constant repeats. Here in the UK it was shown for many years on one of the main channels (C4) and its spin-off channel (E4). Which got a bit repetitive especially as it always felt like the same episodes were being repeated on a loop.
But I now I’ve come full circle and I enjoy the show again. It may have never been my favourite comedy but there’s no denying that when it was good it was very good.
I was primarily a middle schooler/high schooler for the bulk of Friends run, and looking back watching reruns on TV I find that Friends has not aged as well as Seinfeld. As I am the same age now as how “Friends” were depicted, and living in NYC, I find apart from technological advances (smartphones) the core of the show is much more dated and unrealistic than Seinfeld. No doubt there were great moments and episodes, but 10 years later looking back, Seinfeld comes off as a more authentic and real show. Whether thats a testament to the brilliance of Seinfeld is a different post, but I don’t think Friends has stood up as well as I thought it would 10 years ago
Oh “Embryos” is absolutely the best episode with “nobody’s ready” being a close second. I think the show holds up really well & a reminder that we connected with people & lived pretty well without our smartphones not that long ago….
Here’s an interesting question for you and Dan to discuss. Can you think of any other great episodes of any show, that is more popular or was more remembered for it’s “B” plot then the “A” plot that the episode was named after? To everyone this is the “game show episode” and its usually forgotten what the title is because not many remember the main story was supposed to be about Pheobe and her embryos…. I’m sure if the creators had a second chance at naming this episode, it would be “The one with the game show”
There are certain episodes of the show that are still really funny, and lots of fun to watch, but by and large, the show hasn’t aged very well.
That type of sitcom, is kind of a relic as much as The Brady Bunch was, with its laugh track.
Sienfeld, funnily enough, still holds up, mainly due to the genius writing.
“The One Where No One Is Ready” is one of the great episodes. A classic bottle episode, Monica freaking out about Richard calling her, Ross trying to get everyone ready and Chandler and Joey’s fight over the chair. Great plots all around.
Donald Duck never wore pants, but when he gets out of the shower he puts a towel around his waist
Five steaks and an eggplant is one of my favourites because of the reasons someone else mentioned here, but I also love the Poker game, and most of the first 2 seasons.
Friends holds a weird place in my heart. Pragmatically, I know as an adult that the majority of episodes made in the 21st century aren’t very good but I learnt so much about television by becoming obsessed with the production of this show as a teenager.
To this day whenever I move a piece of furnature I always say, either aloud or in my head, “PIVOT!”
Could there BE a funnier bit?
For various reasons, I completely missed the entire run of “Friends” when it originally aired on NBC. I finally decided to join civilized society about three years ago and purchased the 10-season box set to binge through. So as a very-late adopter of the series, I can say with certainty that the show holds up. Obviously the fashion and phones are more than outdated, but funny is funny is funny.
And while I wouldn’t argue with someone putting “The One with the Embryos” at the top of their list, I would submit the in-real-time bottle episode “The One Where No One’s Ready” as my personal favorite. “Could I *be* wearing anymore clothes?!”
“Pivot!”
I lol’d. Thanks for reminding me of that.
Sometimes when I stumble across Friends it seems pretty dated, other times its still pretty funny. Its fun to watch shows from before the age of smartphones. Think of the Seinfeld where they kept missing each other at the movie theater. And the knock on friends is that they never seemed to work, were always together, just hanging out in the apartments or in the coffee house. These days, they’d just be texting each other all the time and there’d be no hanging out and no show.
I don’t get the comment people make about them never appearing to work. They all had jobs that were shown frequently. Though I would certainly lend credence to the argument they could not afford to live the way they did with the jobs they had; even factoring in the rent controlled apartment and Chandler for many years supporting Joey.
Can someone remind me of what else happened on “Embryos”? Not ringing a bell for me.
It’s the one where Phoebe gets implanted with her brothers triplets. The big climactic scene has all the other friends arguing over the quiz game and switching apartments, and then Phoebe comes in and takes a pregnancy test, and everyone celebrates.
God, this show holds up so well; I can never turn away when I stumble upon a rerun. My two favorite episodes have always been the quiz show and “they don’t know we know they know we know”.
Friends is still just as watchable for me (and my wife) as it was when it first aired.
“Friends” is still my favorite show to this day. While I still enjoy revisiting other old favorites from time to time (like “Quantum Leap,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Veronica Mars,” “Lost,” and the early seasons of “How I Met Your Mother” to name but a few), “Friends” is the only one I still watch – maybe not daily, but probably 3-5 times a week. Why? It’s because of exactly what Alan wrote: “lightning in a bottle.” Those six people and their various misadventures still make me laugh out loud – no matter how many times I’ve seen a particular episode.
While the first four seasons have their share of classic episodes, I find myself partial to the latter half of the show after Monica and Chandler begin their relationship, so my list of favorite episodes reflects that preference: And yes, “The One with the Embyros” is easily in my top three favorites.
Other greats:
The One Where Ross Finds Out
The One with the Prom Video
The One Where No One’s Ready
The One Where Everybody Finds Out
The One with the Nap Partners (“Die Hard!!”)
The One with All the Cheesecakes (Rachel & Chandler were a hilarious pairing that the show didn’t take advantage of very often; great tag scene with Joey arriving in time to catch them eating cheesecake off the hallway floor; he looks at both of them, pulls a fork out of his pocket and says “All right, what are we having?”)
The One Where They’re Up All Night (Joey: “Oh, my… How much do you weigh, Ross?” Ross: “I prefer not to answer that right now; I’m still carrying a little holiday weight.”)
The One with the Videotape (“Ken Adams!”)
The One with the Rumor
The One with Rachel’s Going Away Party
The Last One
Great show. I can’t believe it’s been ten years…
Oh, and my two cents regarding a reunion (not that it’s ever going to happen): Produce a mini-season of four to six episodes revolving around Joey’s return from L.A. and his wedding. That’s a big life event that would organically involve that group reconnecting in several of the activities leading up to the big day. The multiple episodes alleviate (some) of the pressure of delivering a great & satisfying one hour special and gives the writers plenty of room to give us glimpses of the characters’ lives a decade after Monica & Chandler left the iconic purple apartment. [Also, NBC could air it over the summer, thereby giving them something to hype up during the traditional broadcasting season…].
And, hey, even if it’s not the same as the time when your friends are your family, it’s still nice to catch up with them.
I like this idea tremendously. Kudos.
Thanks, Tigger500! I appreciate it.
The more I think about the possibilities of revisiting the series, the more ideas keep popping into my head, like Joey coming back to New York for his wedding AND to star in a new NBC procedural that’s shot on location in New York. I think it could pretty funny to see Joey Tribbiani on a busy Manhattan street trying to wrap his tongue around some technical dialogue.
Anyway, I couldn’t help but find myself watching a mini-marathon of some of these episodes last night. Good times.
The one where Chandler acts like a smartass and Joey acts like a dumbass was my favorite. That and the one where Rachel thinks she’s pretty.
Is that the one where Ross gets all whiny?
Yes! That’s the one.
The fact that The Big Bang Theory is the number one tv show, by far, tells us how much more we need to grow as a country. I’m voting for the anti-BBT candidate in 2016. (Does that violate the no politics rule?)
The One With the Prom Tape always gets me. Especially the moment at the end, after Rachel kisses Ross and Chandler soft-punches Joey in the shoulder as if to say, “This just happened.” And, of course, Phoebe’s “See — he’s her lobster!” Pretty cool stuff there.
If anything I feel like time has improved the legacy of “Friends.” It was a show that was easy to dismiss when it was airing, but if I pass by a rerun I inevitably end up watching it, and inevitably it still works for me. All the characters were well-drawn, likeable and could hold up their own plots in a focus episode. Which is apparently harder than it looks, given how many sitcoms can’t even manage to produce one likeable character.
As for best episodes, I have a weakness for the “London” two-parter and pretty much anything the run that followed where Monica and Chandler started hooking up, though the with the Embryos/Apartment Game Show is right up there.
The legacy of Friends is its popularity with a worldwide audience that continue to grow with the constant reruns on TV, even abroad. I am Asian and live in Southeast Asia and there is a growing audience for Friends still and that is not something one can say for Seinfeld.
Embryos and The One with the Two Parties!
I’ve always LOVED Friends. Now, my 3 teenage kids keep our dvr stocked up with episodes, watch a few every day and laugh like it’s the first time they’ve seen them. We walk around quoting the show a lot too. Love the fat Monica scenes, and the one with the game show may be my favorite!
My teenaged nieces and nephews born in the 2000s recently discovered Friends reruns on TBS and it’s aged remarkably well if their response is anything to go by. There are some pop culture references that go over their heads but the comedy is so much more dependent on the cast’s chemistry and some seriously stellar line readings and that makes it a classic.
I was looking at cable ratings, and I was surprised how much of the top 100 for a given night was comprised of “Friends” reruns from various channels at various times.
I grew up after the show’s dominance, and only recently watched the entire run of the show. In my opinion, it holds up completely.
Defo the one where everyone finds out. So damn funny!! I laugh everytime although the one with all the poker and the one with all the football have gotta be up there. Love friends so much even though i was born 4 years after it ended
When Ross flips out about his Turkey sandwich with the “moist maker” being partially eaten and thrown away by his boss. Classic.
This was when the show absolutely started to go downhill. My friend and I will randomly say “MY SANDWICH???!!!” and just start laughing because of how awful that episode was.
I remember watching the “Friends” pilot with my wife and then predicting “It will never make it.”
I didn’t watch them at all for 8 or 9 years, then went through all the seasons over the course of the summer last year (and did the same with Seinfeld a year or so before that). Not sitting with them, but playing them on the computer as I worked.
I really enjoy them, as much as Cheers or Newhart. Friends was really well done. Even when the soap opera story got iffy in later seasons, the comedy and delivery was sharp.
“Friends” is still my absolute favorite show. I own all 10 seasons on DVD, and I’ve seen every episode at least 30 times (I’ve seen some probably as many as 50 or 60 times–I watch at least one episode every night before I go to bed). There are so many phenomenal episodes (too many to list)…my Top favorites are “The One Where Everybody Finds Out,” “The One With the Embryos,” “The One Where No One’s Ready,” “The One with the Rumor” (Season 8 Thanksgiving episode with Brad Pitt”), “The One Where Ross Got High” (Season 6 Thanksgiving episode where Rachel makes the dessert with beef, peas and onions), “The One with the Lottery” (a hidden gem from Season 9), “The One Where Rachel Finds Out” (from Season 8, when Joey confesses his feelings for Rachel), “The One with the Videotape” (from Season 8, when the gang watches a video to determine who came onto whom (which leads to Rachel’s pregnancy)), “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister” (Season 9 Thanksgiving episode with Christina Applegate), “The One with Chandler in a Box” (Season 4 Thanksgiving episodes”, and “The One Where Eddie Won’t Go” (Season 2 episode when Joey moves back in with Chandler after venturing out on his own).
Also, if I were to rank the seasons from Best to a Good (there is no Worst when it comes to “Friends”), it would go something like this:
Season 4
Season 5
Season 8
Season 3
Season 7
Season 9
Season 1
Season 2
Season 10
Season 6
I was a kid who didn’t get NBC when it aired (my family had an antenna and NBC didn’t come in very well) but I watched approximately two-thirds of the show in syndication right after it ended, and I was impressed by the amount of continuity it had compared to other comedies at the time. The Ross/Rachel stuff got very drawn out eventually, but I really like Monica/Chandler and the fact that the show didn’t feel they didn’t need to break them up or introduce a lot of artificial obstacles to them.
My favorite episode is “The One Where Everyone Finds Out” but I also really liked “The One With Chandler in a Box.”
I recently saw The One With All the Wedding Dresses and found myself laughing out loud. In general, I think the series holds up well.
Best episode for me is by far “the one where everybody finds out.” The only show I love nearly as much as Friends is Modern Family. The similarities are that all the characters are likeable and they lead lives we all wish we had. But truly nothing will ever hold a candle to Friends.
I tried to watch Friends, I really did. But I was for some reason almost atavistically repelled by that show. I hated every single character so much, I just couldn’t do it. And I can’t say why….speaking of further efforts, what about that show about one of them trying to be an actor, living with the goofy neighbors in L.A. ? I took a look at that, and it was a dimwitted mundane comedy with little to do with show business! I was hoping it would be at least a glimpse into what the life of a struggling actor might be like. (Though now that I think about it, how sordid and sad would a realistic show about that doofus be? He’d be living in a tiny apartment with roommates, going to countless auditions, knocking himself out trying to get a walk-on, and finally expiring from a drug overdose behind the dumpster of the restaurant where he’s a waiter.)
The one with the embyo is definitely the best episode. Ever.
And even though i don’t watched the show in the beginning (I’m not a native American), i got the full 10 season DVD box a couple of years ago, and since then, i’ve been watching the show a couple of times every year. (Yes, i actually watch 10 years of TV multiple times in one year.)
Friends is the best show ever for me, it’s just so cosy and something you can lay back with.
I grew up after its dominance and only discovered it after seeing reruns on billions and billions of channels. My personal favorite is Embryos, but there are a lot more that can measure up to it. Also, I did not like the Ross & Rachel pairing. I preferred Chandler & Monica.
I agree with “The One with the Embryos” being one of the best, as well as “The One Where No One is Ready” (my favorite), but I can’t believe nobody mentioned “The One with Unagi”! I thought that episode was hilarious!
From someone who watches the show regularly (every night whether it is 1 disc of 6 episodes or more) I continue to enjoy and be able to laugh each and every time even if I know what is going to happen.
I can put this show on in the background of doing anything else and without watching still quote every line and I still find myself looking up while I should be doing other stuff.
If Friends has taught me anything it is with how even though the critics say a lot of it was in accurate and unrealistic I always find myself in FRIENDS situations and bring myself back to the show thinking ‘this is when Chandler/Ross/Monica/Joey/Phoebe/Rachel had this happen’……..I think that is the true power of the show, it teaches life lessons and we can learn from them (whether its in a to do or a not to do kind of way).
FRIENDS lasts the test of time by the fact the re runs are still shown, TV networks wouldn’t do that if it wasn’t still being watched and sure its pre technological advances….Who remembers the episode where Chandler got his computer.
FRIENDS forever in our hearts – 10 years on
I think the show holds up well except for the first season. First, the characters were still “types” more than people. Joey was dumb and slightly obnoxious vs. dimwitted but sweet and Phoebe was quirky, but in more of a hippyish way than the later version who was odd, but had a little bit of an edge and fit in with the rest of the group better. The show was also more saccharine (“I just grabbed a spoon.” “I’ve got magic beans.”) and those moments make me cringe now. Finally, the cinematography seemed to change after the first season because it looks way darker and more drab than subsequent seasons, which are brighter and just look better overall.
I love friends. I was only 5 when it started so I watched it after it ended and I’ve seen every episode a gazillion times. I babysit a 12yr old and she loves it too. So it’s definitely a timeless show I think. Whenever you need a laugh Friends will pretty much do the trick. A lot of 90’s comedies do that like The Nanny, Fullhouse, Becker. They don’t make shows like that anymore, it’s all reality.
My favourite episode. I like the one where they all play football. Also the one with all the wedding dresses and the episode where Monica buys her wedding dress. There’s so much to choose from!!! I’m sure I can think of plenty more favourite eps but those just came to mind. The Embryo episode is deffs a top as well. Very funny.
still the best
always will be.
Still the best show to ever air on tv.
“The One Where Emma Cries”, and joey can’t use air quotes! I still cry with laughter.
My dad first told me about Friends, saying I should check out this new show that reminded him of me and my friends. I was the same age as the characters and also living in NYC with all of my friends. Our apartments were far smaller though and we hung out in dive bars and small music venues (back when nyc had those!) instead of coffee shops. We all wound up watching Friends when it went into syndication. I find it feels dated now, but I can’t say I won’t wind up watching it nostalgically at some point, with a lot of genuine laughter.
*I realize I forgot to say that even though the “Friends” lives seemed kind of white-washed and sanitary I really did love watching it at 11pm every night. And my favorite post-Friends show is by far Web Therapy with Lisa Kudrow. Brilliant!
I love the “The One where no one is ready”, “The one with Unagi”, “the one with the Halloween Party” (I can’t get enough of “Oh my God! I just slapped my sister-in-law’s butt! Where is your mother, I’ll give her a little slap on the butt. – My mother killed herself”, the one where Rachel has a baby” and Episode 7 of Season 1 and “the one where they play poker” and “the one with the embryos” OF COURSE and ooooh, i dunno, this is too hard !!! I love most of season 1, 3, 4 and 7, 8 and 9 ! Too many I love. But I think that I said the main important ones.
It holds up better than any sitcom I can really think of (from that time or before). I’ve forced people to watch it who didn’t watch in it’s original run and they love it.
Does anyone else think it’s strange to see how long Monica and Chandler were actually together? For a good portion of the series they were. At the time it felt like they were only together for the last couple of seasons, but it was really such a large portion of the series.