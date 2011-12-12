‘The Simpsons’ – ‘Holidays of Future Passed’: The darkest timeline?

I have other work I should be getting to right now, but last night’s “The Simpsons” was so tremendous that I want to take a couple of minutes to acknowledge it, with thoughts on the Christmas episode coming up just as soon as I get some mohawk gel and a can of dog food…
As I’ve talked about this season when discussing “The Simpsons,” one of the things I really appreciate about these last few seasons is how the show has really rediscovered the heart of the family and the way they relate to each other. It may not be as funny as it used to be, if only because they’re doing variants on the same thousands of jokes they’ve told before, but when they want to tell a simple story about how Homer wants to be a better father, a better husband, or whatever, the show can still do that, and do it really well.
And, unsurprisingly, a lot of what made “Holidays of Future Passed” strong was the emotional side of things, in seeing how these alternate future versions of Bart and Lisa turned out to be so unhappy and so disconnected from their kids, and also in seeing how this version of Homer turned out to be a very wise, sweet guy after somehow surviving into old age. Homer’s speech to the boys at the cryogenic facility was really sweet, while also being a clever variation on the very familiar joke of how Homer and the family neglect Abe because he’s such a pain in the ass.
But I also enjoyed the various jokes about what this world of the future would be like (air travel especially), and there were two jokes that made me laugh as long and as loud as I have at anything “The Simpsons” has done in quite a while: Krusty as the Andy Rooney of 2041, and Ralph Wiggum as an endless series of stupid clones who keep killing one another. So very wrong, and so very, very funny.
Again, no new stories for this show to tell, but this may be the best alt-future episode they’ve done since “Lisa’s Wedding,” waaaaay back in 1995.
What did everybody else think?
I loved it. I really feel like this season is the best they’ve had in a long time. I actually find myself looking forward to it on Sundays again.
I thought it was a well-done episode. This season has been sneaky good and one of the better seasons of The Simpsons in years. Bart’s comment of “I need to stop acting like a 10 year old. Boys, from now on, I’ll act like a 20 year old, just like all 40 year old divorced dad’s should,” was absolutely classic Simpsons writing. They don’t use the same humor as the other popular animated series at the moment but appealing to the emotions and drawing out the humor there may be the next step into continuing this franchise.
It was a great episode, and a real throwback to classics Simpsons. One of the things I liked best was how many quick sight gags were tucked all over the place. I had to switch from “pause” to “slo-mo” on more than one occasion–especially for the series of Christmas photos. The show hasn’t been that subtle for a long time.
Sideshow Bob killed by a rake at Moe’s, FTW!
The Capital City Goofball dies at Moe’s–LOL! Also loved the pets evolving & being telepathic with the purring and woofing.
Fantastic episode. I think the past 3 episodes have been as good as they’ve been in a decade.
I’ve thought the show has had a solid last few seasons, but this is the first episode in about a decade that I’d call excellent. It’s potentially misleading, being only a single episode, but it suggests what might have been if the show had allowed its characters to age (though it would almost certainly be off the air already had they gone that route).
For someone who bailed out in the early 2000s, what’s a good reentry point for catching up?
There’s nothing to catch up. As far as I can tell, you can watch any episodes in any order and it won’t make much difference.
I don’t mean for continuity, I mean for when it got good again (or less bad).
Just just jump in at any point. You will either find a good episode or a not so good. If you have bad luck, you will find one of the few unbelievable bad (Like the one where Bart gets sent to prison), but all in all the show has been consistent in its quality. Every season had its gems and its stinkers, so just watch and find out if you like it.
If you want a great specific episode from the past few years, try “To Surveil, With Love” from the tail end of Season 21.
Season 18-23 are all good. Not like Seasons 1-10… but season 23 in particular the book job, the food wife, and holidays of future passed have been on par with seasons 1-10.
It’s funny that the Lisa’s Wedding episode took place in 2010.
At this point, The Simpsons just feels kind of tired. It’s not a bad show and has its moments, but every episode somehow reminds me of an episode that they did 15-20 years ago that was better.
This episode was OK. But unlike the old episodes there’s seldom anything memorable that I wind up talking about or thinking about the next day. Unlike a show like Community or South Park that is at the top of its game, there aren’t jokes or bits where I’m posting them or sharing Hulu or You Tube clips with friends or colleagues. The half hour is usually entertaining, but nothing like the show in its most excellent prime.
I agree 100%. This is probably the best episode of The Simpsons I have seen in a few years. They left behind the weakly veiled political leanings and got back to their roots. I liked how well they worked in some Christmas themed jokes – Maggy at the hospital and the fan said “that’s Maggy Simpson. She just did a sold out show in Beijing.” And the nurse replied, “I see, a star in the east.”
Loved the episode! Also they stick with a few “canon” things in the future. Maggie will grow up to be a music star, Lisa will be successful, and Bart will be more a less a bum living off the fam. I think Lisa wedding is the only future episode where Bart is some what of a success, but I would have to go back and look.
The only other one that comes to mind is the brief snippet at the end of the Itchy and Scratchy movie episode where Bart is Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.
Well, in Itchy & Scratchy The Movie Bart and Homer are way older when they finally get to see the movie in the future; and considering the way Holidays of the Future Passed ended, both could fit very well in the same timeline of events (I.E. Bart becomes a responsible man, finishes his studies and goes to become Chief of the Supreme Court).
Likewise, Lisa’s Wedding could fit in since she’s younger in that one and she doesn’t marry the british guy in the end, so she could have gone back and married Milhouse.
The only one I think wouldn’t fit very well is the one in which Lisa’s the President, since in the latest one she’s just a housewife.
man, everytime a critic I respect (like Alan) says “yeah, this was a really good episode!!” i download the episode and check it out and every single time I do this it turns out that the episode is goddamn awful. Lazy jokes, terrible animation (it looks like f*in Family Guy nowadays). I dare everyone who says this episode was “tremendous” to watch it and, let’s say, “Marge vs. the Monorail” or “Radio Bart” in a row and tell it to my goddamn face that these three episodes are on par with eachother.
An episode can be < Monorail but also "really good." What a ridiculous standard.
Why so hateful? You pretty much killed your opinion when you started with the bile. Lighten up. It was an excellent episode. Then again, maybe you are comic book guy.
Wow, I had no idea that a Christmas themed episode of a TV show that’s perhaps not as good as episodes that aired 15 years ago but still significantly better than most episodes in recent history (and most animated sitcoms currently airing) could inspire such rage.
this guy is crazy, who would put a top 5 episode as a medium to your litmus test? u have some pretty high standards buddy lol
I agree with Marc. Every time I see a new episode that someone says is good I am thoroughly disappointed. I have caught a few this year and they have all been mediocre. The production values are top notch but the episodes just aren’t funny.
I base the quality of an episode on whether it makes me laugh and gives me a desire to see it again. No episode I’ve seen this season or the past few years passes the test (including the Simpsons movie). I’m not saying an episode has to be as good as a classic one – just that it makes me laugh.
I’m sure people still enjoy the show but it just doesn’t work for me anymore. Whereas I can watch an old episode that I’ve seen several times and I still laugh as hard as I did the first time I saw it.
Of course your mileage may vary…
I think its the best new episode they have had in a long time. I was very happy with it and loved it since I first saw it. Although, like every future episode they have made, it always contradicts the other future prediction episodes :P
But deffinatly a 9 out of 10 for me.
it was one of the few episodes i’ve enjoyed in the last 10 years
The last few weeks have been pretty good, with “The Book Job” being damn near classic-era worthy.
Why don’t they nominate the show for Best Comedy? If you ask me the show has gotten a hell of a lot better in recent years and this episode showed how fantastic it is to still have The Simpsons on the air. If Groening dosen’t have the nerve to put the show up for Best Comedy this episode would certainly win Best Animated Program. It was loving, a little heart-breaking, and, most importantly, just down right hilarious. 4 out of 4 stars.
The only concept they have not done is The Simpson Babies, where all the characters are toddlers at a daycare center. Maggie would stay the same age but everyone else would also be 3 or 4. Imagine Mr Burns as a 3 year old. Hello Matt Groening, are you listening??
Simpson’s did it
cant go wrong with daleks.
unbelivable episode! i immediately called my sisters after to talk to my nephew and them about this. the simpsons alt universes are always a treat and this is such a good example on how the simpsons are STILL the standard to primetime animation
i hated it, and for one reason. im 16, and lisas kid is WAY too relatable :
Also would have to politely disagree Alan and say these last couple season also have included some unusually sharp funnies and laughs I’ve ever seen in the show.
I’m disappointed no one commented on Lisa’s lesbian phase.
Good episode, but who let the Fox network execs butt in the script, what’s with the Islam-phobic jokes and all.