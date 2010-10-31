‘The Walking Dead’ – ‘Days Gone Bye’: The never-ending nightmare begins

“The Walking Dead” debuted tonight. I offered a pre-season review on Friday, and now I have specific thoughts on the pilot episode, coming up just as soon as I respect the weapon…
“Wake up.” -Rick
In the pre-season review, I expressed some concerns about the later episodes and my lack of affection for the source material (zombies in general and Robert Kirkman’s comic in particular). But those reservations can’t take away how fantastic I found the pilot to be, as Frank Darabont gave us a scary, mournful, haunting look at the nightmare that is the zombie apocalypse.
What I like so much about the pilot is the stillness and simplicity of it. Rick wakes up to a wrecked world, but in his small Kentucky town, there are more corpses than walkers. Until he makes it to Atlanta at the pilot’s end, he doesn’t have to spend a lot of time running and hiding. There’s time to consider what’s happened, and what to do, and what aspects of pre-zombie life Rick and his new friends Morgan and Duane want to hold onto. (Do good manners still matter if you’re very likely to turn into a drooling, shuffling monster any day now?) There’s even time for Rick to pause on his journey to Atlanta to put the legless zombie woman out of her misery.
As the title suggests, “Days Gone Bye” is about loss. The world Rick knew is gone. His wife and son might be as well, though he doesn’t believe so – and we learn(*) that he’s right. Morgan has lost his wife, Duane his mother – and the worst part of all is that she’s gone in spirit but not body, and that body turns up every night to haunt them both. The thing about zombie stories is that they’re relentless, and here Darabont (leaning very heavily on Kirkman and Tony Moore’s work in the early comic issues) showed that they can be that way while also being quiet and slow
(*) One of the few missteps I think Darabont made was the order of the transition from Rick’s partner kissing his wife at the makeshift camp to Rick looking at their photo in the car. I think the stomach punch works better if we’ve just seen the picture before we see the camp, rather than after.
Lots of great, dark imagery in this one (again, much of it from the comic), whether Rick coming upon the “God forgive us” house or the image of Rick alone on horseback traveling down a half-empty, half-wrecked highway(**) on the way into Atlanta. And while I love the work of composer Bear McCreary, I’m pleased that he and/or Darabont decided to keep the use of score to a minimum, as it makes the world Rick wakes up to seem all the eerier. (This early on, background music would just be a reminder that we’re watching yet another zombie movie.)
(**) Though shouldn’t the fact that all the abandoned cars were on their way out of town have warned him to maybe not go in there?
Things get busier once Rick gets to Atlanta and finds himself trapped inside a tank in the middle of a zombie block party, and I found myself missing the stillness of the earlier sequences. But this is the world of the show, and in a way, Rick’s time in Kentucky is a respite – a chance to catch his breath, and heal, and come to grips with what happened while he was asleep, and brace himself for his long and dangerous journey towards the family he hopes is out there.
Now things get messy, fast. And your mileage may vary on which mode works better for the show.
Some other thoughts:
• The main title sequence had a tough act to follow in the terrific fan-made credit sequence by Daniel Kanemoto, who animated panels from the comic and scored it to “Fresh Blood” by Eels, and unfortunately it couldn’t match it. On its own, it’s fine, and I like the McCreary score over it; I just think what Kanemoto did is cooler.
• Another small misstep: I thought the fakeout under the tank, where it looks like Rick is about to blow his brains out, when really he’s just climbing into the hatch in the tank’s underbelly, was a little cheap and unnecessary. (And if the idea was that Rick really was thinking of doing it until he realized he had an avenue of escape, that didn’t come across very well.)
• Damn, Lennie James was good as Morgan, wasn’t he? I don’t know that he blew Andrew Lincoln off the screen as much as Fienberg suggested on our podcast, but that was a crucial role – Morgan has to convey the sense of the world’s loss to Rick, and the audience – and James nailed it. Neither man (nor Jon Bernthal or the rest) can do a particularly convincing Southern accent, unfortunately, but what can you do?
• The song as the camera pulled away from the tank stalemate: “Space Junk by Wang Chung, of all things.
Finally, a note on comics vs. TV, spoilers, etc.: while I’m sure many of you have read the comics, just as many (if not more) haven’t, we’re going to do our best to treat the TV show as its own entity, in the same way Darabont, Hurd and company are doing. I may mention on occasion that the show has deviated from the comic in some way, but it’ll always be brief and not the focus of a review. If the comic readers want to discuss it further in the comments, feel free, but only on the condition that you not reveal anything about what happened later in the story.
So, for example, if you were to say “I find this new character’s presence unnecessary” or “I like how the show put a twist on the this story went in the comic,” or anything else that doesn’t betray knowledge past the present tense for the TV characters, that would be fine. But saying, “I don’t like what happened in this episode because it’s going to prevent (Plot Point From Year Three of the Comic)” or “I’m getting impatient waiting for Character X to turn up” is not okay.
Got that? Should be easy, but sometimes it winds up getting messy.
With that in mind, what did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Wow that sequence with Morgan and the rifle upstairs almost brought me to tears. Parts of this episode were downright horrifying.
Very glad you’ll be posting about the episodes, for now at least.
Me as well. That whole sequence was amazing. The kid covering his ears and rocking really got to me.
The fact that that scene hit pretty much everyone so hard shows 1) Lennie James outshined everyone with his performance and 2) This show has the potential to be just as character driven as plot driven.
I know that Alan and Dan have both expressed concerns that in the 2nd episode it becomes standard zombie apocalypse stuff. But I’ve also read (on this site and others) that by the 3rd there’s a lot more character development so we’re not really sure what we’re going to have by episode 6. But I’m very optimistic.
I’m just blown away by the pilot, but that could be a bad thing as we now compare all future episodes to this one. The last pilot that “blew me away” was LOST’s and I was hooked for 6 seasons. Hopefully The Walking Dead can do the same.
I’m happy with the changes they’ve made so far, they got excellent work by expanding the story when Rick meets up with Morgan and Duane.
Also, the AMC site crashed with people trying to enter their contest after the episode. A good sign, I think.
I enjoyed it immensely. I think it may exceed the amazing comic. I think the cinematography and special effects are superior to any zombie flick I have seen. I did have a bit if criticism for the way they introduced the survivor group with Shane and Laurie though.
you were right, the corny song during the zombie carnage was a little dumb, they should have played a richard cheese number
it left me feeling really unsatisfied, probably why i dont like mini series but whatever
what really ticked me off was the commericials.. A WHOLE HOUR
There were not many commercials at all. The first one didn’t come until 30 minutes in. Usually there would have been at least 2 before that.
I thought it was a very good pilot. I was hoping for some more zombie violence like at the end of the episode, so if the future episodes incorporate more gore and horror I’ll be very pleased.
Umm, Alan’s criticism about episode 2 IS that it incorporates much more gore and horror elements.
But if they enjoy that aspect if the zombie genre then they will find the second episode enjoyable. Alan’s criticism and dislike of that aspect is irrelevant.
Alan, I’ll take it a step further on the cars on their way out of Atlanta…don’t you think people would’ve made use of those empty lanes to try to get out of town? I doubt in that situation that everyone would abide by the rules of the road and only use the lanes they’re supposed to.
The under the tank fakeout you described… I thought that’s exactly what they were showing – Rick about to kill himself until suddenly seeing a chance for escape into the tank. It came across fine. Why else would he ask say the names of his wife and son and ask them to forgive him?
What was the deal with the voice at the end calling Rick “the dumbass in the tank”? Are there lucid zombies who were taunting him, or what happened there?
As someone who came into this with zero knowledge of the comic, I thought it was good and I’ll give it a few episodes to see if it works for more than one episode.
Well, the “dumbass” voice is the hook/cliffhanger, isn’t it? Obvious guess: the pilot of that helicopter.
Whenever there are hurricane evacuations they open up both lanes, so I imagine they would do the same for a zombie apocalypse. That being said, it might be harder to do on an interstate system.
I don’t think it’s the helicopter. It was pretty far away, I’m not sure it could see Rick from that distance. Probably a survivor that’s holed up somewhere nearby.
I think the voice was that zombie that was on the bus. He looked at the camera a couple times which hints to me that it is a human dressed up as a zombie. That would be pretty cheesy if it was true though.
“human dressed up as a zombie”
It could have been Bill Murray after nine holes on Riviera.
I though the suicide/escape scene came across just fine. My only problem with that scene is that an M-1 tank has no such hatch in it’s floor.
Also, I thought it was made pretty clear that the voice Rick heard was coming in over the radio. Probably somebody hiding nearby with a radio who saw his near fatal stroll up the street.
Reply to comment…
The voice came from the radio, then the camera pulled way back showing the scene from high above. Must be a human in the high rise. I thought the escape hatch scene would have been clearer if he looked up and they showed the hatch. Whether the M-1 A-1 has an escape hatch in the floor or not, you have to give them a little literary license. What I was wondering was what was the dead soldier doing there, resting? They only wake up when a live person comes along?
Loved the Bill Murray/Zombieland refernce Gavin
He just walked right on, nobody there..
I think the lane is open for military vehicles entering the city. Remember he finds many tanks on the roads there.
People do need to evacuate, but unlike a hurricane the zombies needed to be taken out.
I was pretty pleased with the adaptation having read all of the comics up to this point. I personally don’t mind the accents in the majority of the scenes. They seem to stick out when Rick or Lennie were yelling or putting a good deal of emphasis on the lines. I like how the show has an ‘rough around the edges’ feel that really accentuates the world that the characters are living in. If it was too sleek I think it would take away from the show a good deal. I am definitely in for the duration.
for real!
mabye they were a band of surviviors watching him the rooftop or something?
I’m not sure if I’ll be watching this series. The comic, I felt, had very juvenile and ‘filler’-style dialogue, even though it focused on relevant themes to ‘the genre’. That said, I’m not sure if the series is slated to be a poorly acted/scripted drama with zombies, or a zombie-slaughter fest. The latter would be great for fans, but bad for the network, I imagine. The comic was enjoyable because it was a great mash-up of every motif and cliche imaginable… don’t know how well that’s going to play out in live action.
Oofta, that was one heck of a start. I’m a complete wimp when it comes to horror- especially zombie stuff (because it can/will happen), but no way was I missing this. I never read the comics, so everything is new to me.
I was really interested in why the camera focused on that specific zombie several times in Atlanta. His eyes seemed a little more expressive or lucid, or maybe he was someone important before he got all zombified. Anyone else catch that?
Reply to comment…
I was scared to watch this because I get creeped out easily, so rather than watching last night I recorded it. I just finished watching it and really liked it. I like the characters so far (and I don’t have any problem with the accents), especially Rick Grimes. Wow, the scene in the hospital where his calves are atrophied–did he lose a lot of weight for this role, or was this all just special effects? I’m amazed in either case.
I felt bad for the horse. Especially after Rick promised he’d be OK in Atlanta. :(
“I felt bad for the horse. Especially after Rick promised he’d be OK in Atlanta. :(”
Me too! I was so mad at the character for not picking up on the clues that maybe the whole Atlanta thing didn’t work out and then got the poor horse killed. How do you NOT notice those cars on the outbound?
I liked it. It probably helps that I’m not from tye South, and that I heard the accents were terrible in advance, but I didn’t find Lincoln’s accent distracting.
I’ve been amused by the disparaging of the accents (and yeah, I listened to the podcast this week.) I live in Atlanta, and the accents didn’t bother me at all. Perfect? Hardly. But they sounded close enough to work for me. As I told a friend, though, it’s one of those highly subjective, your-twang-mileage-may-vary things.
And rather than putting it into a separate comment, I’ll say here that the “suicide” bit didn’t work for me either. I think he was planning to pull the trigger, until he saw the opened hatch. Since that’s probably the intent of the scene, Darabont as director should’ve added a couple of seconds before Rick’s realization.
For me, the actor who plays Shane was the only noticeably terrible accent. Lincoln’s wasn’t great, but I guess my low expectations were expecting a worse performance.
I also lived in Atlanta for a number of years. The accents didn’t bother me all that much. I’ve grown used to hearing so much worse in movies and TV. I didn’t find them as discordant as the geography. You take I-75 to get to Atlanta from Kentucky, not I-85. And from that skyline Rick sees, it looks to me like he’s coming into Atlanta from the east along I-20. That would be one hell of a detour.
It’s funny how much comment there is on the accents… Lincoln and James are both British, and all things considered they did great. Better than most of the Americans doing British accents, that’s for sure. :D
I thought the accent was awful, and it didn’t help reading Alan’s review before the show, which made it stick out like a sore thumb. Hopefully he can get a lot better like Charlie Hunnam, because he has improved a lot.
@chuckie He actually says he’s coming to Atlanta on “Highway 85” which would be GA State Route 85 I would think. It still doesn’t make any sense because that route runs from Columbus to southeast Atlanta. And I agree, he’s definitely on I-20 coming from the east when he arrives.
I’m an Atlanta native – my friends and I are pretty sure it’s a shot from Freedom Parkway, not I-20. You can see a comparison shot here: [www.flickr.com]
Boardwalk Empire, Sherlock and The Walking Dead are the 3 greatest shows on tv right now and they are all airing on Sunday nights.
I’m still not sold on boardwalk yet. It has been terrible, but it hasn’t been that great either(IMO).
No Sherlock. It’s shit.
I probably enjoyed the first episode of Sherlock more than all the episodes of Boardwalk so far.
Guest, Jim’s right, Boardwalk Empire’s a really great series. That whole scene were Jimmy killed all of the gangsters was epic.
@Ted, I don’t dislike Boardwalk. The performances are great, as are the sets and costumes. For me, the story just hasn’t clicked yet. But this is a cable show, so most likely within the next 2 episodes everything will start to come together. Hopefully then it clicks.
I don’t think I want to be on the same planet with a person who thinks Sherlock is “shit”.
I loved the pilot, although I completely agree with you about the suicide fake-out. They needed to add an extra second of him actually noticing the hatch for it to make sense.
I can’t wait for the rest of the season though, I was on the edge of my seat for the whole episode, and I’ve read all the comics!.
If you’re interested in what else I thought about the episode, you can check out my video reaction here: [www.youtube.com]
-JFJ
I totally thought it made sense, but I guess to each their own.
Add an extra second and Rick’s frakking dead…
I agree I don’t see how this confused Alan, and Mr. Gilbert. Made perfect sense to me. People complain about directors holding their hand then gripe when they miss something. Can’t win.
I guess I’m just as tired of zombies(except for the one named Rob) as I am of vampires. Didn’t care for it, and won’t watch the rest of the series.
It was a damn good pilot especially the last 30 minutes. Considering the hype and expectations, I really enjoyed it for the most part.
From Sepinawll’s reviews make it sounds like the second episode is more action packed, I actually think it’s a good move. There are only 6 episodes in this season and this isn’t Mad Men where subtlety gets you bonus points. Establishing the zombies are a legit threat earlier on sounds like a good idea to me. Plus, the action might keep casual viewers interested after the calm, introspective pilot. I’m not worry about character direction at this point either since every behind the scene interview with Kirkman and Darabont they mention, to the point of beating over the head, that the Walking Dead is about the characters and human aspects more than the zombie.
I’m not able to make up my mind how I feel about this show after one episode. I can say that I’m having a bit of trouble adjusting to the slower pace of show vs. movie.
The biggest single nitpick I had was the highway scene where he’s entering Atlanta. It seems to me both sides would have been full, either people trying to escape AND people trying to get to the promised refuge OR all lanes heading out of town like the contraflow plans we have to escape New Orleans ahead of a hurricane. I know they needed it for dramatic effect, but it really didn’t make sense. (of course, this is a show about the zombie apocalypse, so maybe it doesn’t need to make sense, lol.)
As for the accents, they could be much worse. They could be True Blood bad. I’ve kind of given up on accurate portrayals of Southern accents. They really don’t exist unless the actor involved is actually from the south. I think everyone would be better served if they just used generic american accents…
@Katie: In the end, Darabont’s job was to come up with a quick effective image to suggest that Atlanta is not the safe haven he expects to find. Honestly, I’ll suspend my disbelief from the Moon if its dramatically effective.
Re: the accents. Well, I can’t feel excessive sympathy for the wounded ears of people south of the Mason-Dixon line when American television still seems to operate under the belief that every Englishman went to Eton — where they suffered from severe brain damage. :)
I think the lane is open for military vehicles entering the city. Remember he finds many tanks on the roads there.
People do need to evacuate, but unlike a hurricane the zombies needed to be killed.
I’m really worried about having only 6 episodes. What makes the comics so great is the character development over the course of the fantastic story arcs. I know Alan mentioned this in his post but there are some story arcs I’m just dying to see and it will take them what seems like years before they get to them.
I’m not familiar with the comic.
You’re right about something being wrong with the scene underneath the tank. At first I thought it was an editing mistake. But maybe they just didn’t think through how it was going to look to the audience.
Overall, it was an interesting show for Halloween night, but beyond this special occasion we’re not sure we want to follow it every week due to all the blood and gore. It’s a little too much when the next thing you’re going to do is get some rest in order to go back to work on Monday morning.
Darabont is redeeming himself for the end of one of his previous movies. What everybody and Alan said–with three comments:
The music was very well used in that for the most part it wasn’t used at all. We didn’t need a constant stream, but I was disappointed with the first musical mistep–when a man is sobbing and rolling up in a ball on the floor, there should be no music. Leave it like the rest of the episode. I disliked the moment because the music was redundant and insulted our intelligence. We didn’t need it to tell us how to feel.
The shot of him coming out of the hospital, seeing the rows and rows of white shrouded corpses, then walking through the grass to the copter could have been epic if it hadn’t been cut so quickly. A tracking shot of a man walking through grass, I believe was done by Russian fimmaking genius Andre Tarkovsky in a movie I don’t recall, and this shot reminded me of it if Tarkavosky ever did zombie apocalypse movies, which unfortunately, he never did.
A loyal partner and a loving wife would not within weeks cheat on their friend and husband, no matter what the circumstances. I didn’t buy it. I understand it, but it’s only been a few weeks. How long have the two been partners and how long have the two been married? For crying out loud, they have a son. Unecessary soap opera theatrics.
Oh, and a fourth comment: Bloody well use the word zombies! Stephen King is a master of this-his characters are all pop culture literate like real people, and even in his underrated zombie novel, Cell, characters immediately used that word and brought up Night of the Living Dead. Here, that word was not once uttered, if I remember correctly. Not realistic.
Having said all that, a great episode.
Seems to me that more than “just a few weeks” has gone by. For one, the guy talks about how the gas has been out for “over a month”, so you know it’s been a long time since the actual apocalypse went down. Also, judging by the state of some of the corpses, it’s been about 6 to 8 weeks.
Now, we also have to remember that people behave differently under dire circumstances. They believe their husband/friend is dead and people, in rough times, desire someone to cling to for comfort. It’s just human nature.
I got the impression that Rick’s wife and his partner were sleeping together before the zombie apocalypse started. I think that’s partly what their conversation in the car in the beginning was about. Rick says that he feels like his wife hates him and he doesn’t know why, and his partner looks shifty and tells him, insincerely, that it’s just a phase. I didn’t think much of it at the time, but in retrospect, it’s kind of a flashing neon sign.
I just wondered why they didn’t go to the hospital to try and find him. I hope Jubi’s theory isn’t true, but it sounds pretty plausible.
I wonder if they were supposed to be having an affair before TEOTWAWKI happened, otherwise it doesn’t make sense. Why did his partner assume he was dead, did he only visit him that one time? Why would he go into a coma from a gun shot wound? He long was he supposed to be in that hospital bed? They didn’t try to come get him? Lots of plot holes.
Thanks for alerting me to this show. I would never have watched a zombie show if I hadn’t read your preview a few days ago.
Although it was as scary as hell, what I loved about this was that the writers concentrated on the human impact of a zombie apocalypse. They set up a really compelling goal for our main character, with difficult obstacles for him to overcome. I can see this playing out over a season and being really intriguing. I guess I’m getting the impression from Alan’s review and the commenters that these story elements were lifted directly from the comic, but whoever originally derived these ideas, kudos to AMC for approving a character-driven zombie show.
(“AMC: Morose characters welcome.)
(AMC: We know angst.”)
It also looked like everyone who worked on this show (set dressers, costumers, makeup people, etc.) really loved what they were doing, which is always a good sign. (And I bet the extras had a blast working this show!)
I love that the producers let us experience this really viscerally; there were lots of well-framed shots that heightened the drama intensely. They’re not afraid to show us just how scared and scary everyone is, in incredibly tight close-up. As Alan noted, the choice of using ambient sounds or silence for the majority of this really added to the creepinessâ€”a brilliant choice I think that drew the viewer into the scene and heightened the suspension of disbelief.
I’m betting that we’re going to see some tough moral choices ahead, and lots of conflict between the characters. Right now, the characters feel a little stereotypical, but I’m definitely willing to give this show a chance to find its footing. My only disappointment with this show is that Lennie James was only a guest star in the pilot. I really want to know what happens to his family, perhaps more than I care about the main character. Oops.
And, yeah, I’m with you all on the tank scene; it needed another beat or two before he realized the escape possibility. (I did like the tank driver “waking up” right after, before we had a chance to recover. Heh, heh.)
Isn’t that kind of a spoilerish thing to say, about Lennie James? I would hope it’s not true, because he is amazing, and I too am very interested in his story.
Lisa, James was credited as a guest star in the pilot. He could come back, or he couldn’t. But casting status is not a spoiler.
I didn’t start liking zombie movies until last Halloween when I caught the original Night of the Living Dead for the first time. Now I’m really into them, and this pilot lived up to my hopes. The thing about zombies is they’re creepy, horrifying, disgusting and sad all at once. Usually shows focus on the first three, but this one rounded it out with the sadness very well. And I felt sorry for the poor horse. Standing in his peaceful pasture until the deputy rode him to a grisly end.
I am not a fan of zombie movies or comics. I guess I am just jaded. AMC led into the show with Dawn of the Dead where the zombies went mental in their killing spree and then on Walking Dead there was more of a slow burn.
Some of the gun scenes were a little over the top – slow motion? Really? The head shots while called for in the Zombie codex really didn’t need to be shown every time while when Rick beat his first zombie with a bat they hid that behind some bushes. Why?
Those kind of scenes just seemed flat footed. Almost made the show seem like an average B movie AMC would show on Halloween.
Also I kept waiting for the “gotcha” jump out at you scenes even if they were misdirections but there wasn’t any.
Over it all it was gross but not scary.
I like the story and actually the less Zombie attacks the better and will be interesting to see if they can keep the plot interesting for a full season.
Head shots are very fun to watch, that’s why. And actually they’re less traumatizing to watch than someone having their head beat in.
Have never read the comic, so I’m coming to this with untainted eyes.
It was really good. I agree they they needed to give another beat of Rick noticing there was a way into the tank, but that’s a pretty minor quibble in what was otherwise a very good debut. I was interested to see that it was a 90-minute episode, and at the end I was thinking “Can I please have another half-hour before you go? 15 minutes even?”
I’m not as bothered by Lennie James’ accent (or lack thereof) because he said they just happened to end up in that town. Maybe they were coming from some place north? He did know Atlanta is home to the CDC, so maybe he could have just been fleeing from (to pick a city at random) Indianapolis to where he figured all the best researchers were studying the disease.
I echo some of the complaint about Rick’s wife settling in with Shane, but that’s tempered by the fact that we don’t know just how long it has been between Rick getting shot and waking up in the hospital. Though Rick being left behind in the hospital and his wife having evacuated suggests it might have been a very swift collapse of society, with no time for his wife to get him out.
tremendous pilot…hopefully the rest of the eps arent as bad as sepinwall says they are.
I don’t think he says they’re bad, in fact he said the third one actually does a good job of developing character. He just said in the second episode we get standard zombie movie stuff, which is not what we want out of this TV series because it is a TV series.
Alan wrote:
And while I love the work of composer Bear McCreary, I’m pleased that he and/or Darabont decided to keep the use of score to a minimum, as it makes the world Rick wakes up to seem all the eerier.
I reply:
Have you seen ‘Master and Commander’ — it was a deliberate, and highly effective, decision that there’s no music until around half an hour into the film. The complex sound design is almost a character in itself for establishing the alien world of a man o’ war almost two centuries ago.
That was pretty great. I wasn’t expecting it to be so good. The idea of a zombie TV show didn’t seem to work very well in my mind but Darabont really pulled it off. Especially the “chase sequence” at the end. Rather, the whole final third of the episode was incredible (starting with Rick shooting the zombie officer).
I thought the “fakeout under the tank” was meant to be a bit of comic relief – although not very well placed.
And I agree about the title sequence. The fan made version is soooo much cooler.
Awesome, awesome pilot. Completely lived up to my expectations, however, like others, I have a few nitpicks.
1) So whoever wrangled up the zombies in the hospital and lined up the dead bodies in the loading dock didn’t think to check the hospital rooms for any survivors? Plus, an IV drip can only last for so long- how long was he without care in the hospital?
2) The whole empty road into Atlanta was also a head-scratcher to me.
3) Neither Rick’s wife or co-worker/partner could recognize his voice over CB? Wha?
Otherwise, an excellent premiere- looking forward to seeing how “dumbass” Rick gets out of the tank!
I took it to mean the connection was bad, very scratchy or jumpy, so that they would not have recognized his voice. Plus the hospital was overrun – so therefore he was dead for all they knew.
1) In my viewing I assumed that the bodies were lined up while the hospital still had control over it’s own grounds; not until recently was it overrun, perhaps. That way Rick didn’t spend too long without an IV either.
2) Agreed, hard to think of a reason that makes sense.
3) When Rick made his broadcast, both Shane and Lori were elsewhere, while they may have shown up after they saw all the excitement, they never actually heard Rick’s voice over the radio.
I think it would make sense to not want to get your hopes up that voice over a radio that somewhat resembles a loved one you figure is probably dead is actually him.
Lori did immediately respond by wanting to take some action to protect the person heard on the radio, so maybe she suspected without wanting to believe.
Can someone explain to me why people in Zombie film never understand the rules to a Zombie world. When the main character says “Biten?” like its a question, it bothers me. Are we to believe that in a 21st century world where a Zombie outbreak occurs, that there is no existance of a zombie movie.
To be fair, I’m pretty sure that in the first Resident Evil movie (which is a reasonably amusing zombie picture), as soon as the characters figure out that they are dealing with zombies, someone says “Zombies? Right. We have to shoot them in the head.”
I can’t believe you don’t like the comics!
Do you not like comics in general, or just not this comic?
Also, totally disagree with the suicide fake-out not working. I thought it was hilarious, and intentionally so, plus the abrupt up-swing of the camera was a great touch.
As for the comic/screen transition: it had me worried at first, but by the middle of the pilot, I was totally on-board and un-worried about deviation from the source material. This, I think, will be just as good, but still provide some great surprises – like the stairway scene!
I agree, I think the fake-out worked well as a way to lighten the tension. Everyone in the room knew he wasn’t going to…but with his horse serving as an appetizer and the unbelievably grim circumstances, it was nice to have a moment of easy relief.
“Do you not like comics in general, or just not this comic? ”
This comic. I love comics in general, but while I enjoyed “The Walking Dead” at first, I quickly began to find it monotonous and depressing. Fienberg describes the comics as nihilistic, and while I enjoy a bit of nihilism now and again, I don’t necessarily want to experience it as an ongoing, long-term thing.
Which is why I would not be surprised if, even if the TV show is able to maintain the quality of this pilot, I won’t be interested in it season after season.
Absolutely, Rob.
Okay, Alan, that’s a fair assessment. I guess why I love them is the exploration of the depths of humanity. Watching Rick evolve (or devolve) over five years has been incredibly satisfying to me as a reader. I see the “nihilism” now that you point it out, but it doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Because there is nothing to believe in, you know? What should these characters believe in? Themselves? That doesn’t seem logical since so many of them have broken down – including Rick – at various times. Thus, the real juice for me is what Kirkman will throw at these folks next. I just get a kick out of seeing how far along he can string the whole thing. It’s a groundbreaking series in terms of stretching out the apocalyptic world to see what it’s really made of.
Also. I love zombies. They get me.
I enjoyed it a lot. I’m a big fan of the comic, and so far, I think they’ve captured the mood well. Assuming they continue to hew to the comic (and based on the interviews w/Darabount and Hurd that I’ve read, that appears to be the case), if people are tuning in hoping to have a standard zombie film’s gore and violence, this is not the show for them. The show is about surviving in a world where your day to day existence is at risk, and how would you do that, and how would you come together with other people to do that, and how it would change you/them compared to the world we live in today. So the fact that the 3rd ep, evidently, is very character driven is exactly what I hoped to hear.
Between The Walking Dead on AMC and Dead Set on IFC this has been a good week for zombies.
“Dead Set” was great. Never thought mixing Big Brother with Zombies would work, but it did brilliantly. One of the better mini-series I’ve seen.
I thought Dead Set was great. Kinda killed Walking Dead for me as WD doesn’t seem as well crafted…
Great pilot. Lennie James is a tremendous actor. He won me over when he was on “Jericho”. Damn shame he’s not a cast regular.
I love the comic and don’t think we could ask for a better pilot version than this.
The zombie makeup on Morgan’s wife was interesting: she didn’t look dead, just confused. In the comic, zombies are always immediately identifiable. It’s much more horrific if your loved one looks just like she always dead. Nice touch, Frank Darabont.
Although I loved it when I saw it in the theater, the remake of “Dawn of the Dead” with it’s hyperactive screaming sprinting zombies airing before “The walking Dead”set up a perfect contrast, and in my mind,showed why “slow zombies” are a million times scarier than the fast kind. It’s precisely the quiet moments in a slow zombie movie that are the scariest. If you stop paying attention to your surroundings for just a moment you can be surrounded by silent shuffling death without even knowing it, a claustrophobic feeling that can permeate no matter how wide open a space you’re in. -eek.
The Dawn of the Dead remake remains the only movie I’ve ever walked out of. And being followed by The Walking Dead showed how lacking it is.
Write a comment…
one nitpick on the pilot;
I found it hard to believe that not one of Rick’s wife, son or partner could recognize his voice on the radio. I guess they’ve been through a lot, and wouldn’t have been expecting to hear him alive at this point, but it still seemed farfetched that none of those 3 would have recognized his voice in the slightest.
other than that, great episode. I am definitely in it for the long haul.
Jeez, maybe something is wrong with me, but I was bored stiff until he got to Atlanta. (Perhaps I was spoiled rotten by the awesome first ten minutes of Dawn of the Dead broadcast earlier in the evening.)
Huge Kirkman fan, huge TWD fan, huge AMC fan… was not disappointed at all. Definitely the scene that stuck with me was the dual stuff with Morgan upstairs juxtaposed with Rick’s humanity seeking out the bicycle woman and putting her out of her misery. I have told those who will listen that this story is not common zombie fare and that the walkers are only a device to progress this amazing story of people, what drives them, and what rips them apart. “We Are The Walking Dead” is a key that separates Kirkman’s work from what everybody has seen in zombie films for decades. I’m thrilled that the reaction has been positive and I certainly was not disappointed in the least. The use of silence and mood music instead of overdone Hollywood horror music was something I had hoped would be the case. I still wish that the show was done in black and white… but I do love how it looks. Just imagine black and white HD, to me it would be astounding to watch just as it is to read.
Excellent show – terrific all the way around.
One comment on Alan’s review – the comic was evidently set in Kentucky but the show isn’t – it’s set in Georgia. I live in Ky so we’ve had a couple newspaper articles about the show this past week and the comic book creator specifically says the show is in GA.
Besides for him to go from Ky to Atlanta makes no sense- Atlanta is still 6 or so hours away from the furthest southern point in Ky and the comic actually takes place in northern Ky which would put it a good 8 hours away by car. There are a lot of large cities within a couple hours (cincinnati, Indianapolis, Columbus, Knoxville, Louisville, Nashville, etc) and Chicago is only 5 hours away so much closer than Atlanta.
That’s what I was wondering–I heard it was set in KY, so I couldn’t figure out why anybody would go to Atlanta. There are several big cities much closer to KY!
Perhaps the zombie manifestations were worse in some places, rather than others. Or the National Guard more responsive. The comic starts Rick out in Cynthiana, GA, which is 412 miles from Atlanta. Which makes sense given that he started, presumably on a full tank of gas, and ran out before Atlanta. So he must have driven a few hundred miles before getting the horse.
The comic is set in Georgia. That shot of the empty highway? (which is the poster of the show too) Lifted straight from the comic.
To SJ – according to the creators of the comic the comic is set in Ky. They went to high school in Cynthiana Ky. Also, Kentucky has highways too – in fact I-75 runs right past my house.
To SJ & Bryan, the comic, like the TV show, STARTS in Cynthiana, KY (wjere, I beleive, the creator Robert Krkman hails from), where Rick wakes up from his coma, and then continues to Atlanta, where he meets up with more survivors, as seen in the 2nd issue of the comic and on the pilot.
You can track the entire geographic route of the comic at this link (contains spoilers for the comic and, most likely, for the show):
[walkingdead.wikia.com]
Fascinating link – I’ve never read the comic but it’s still interesting.
HOWEVER -and I guess it’s really no big deal but for those of us not familiar with the comic being set in Ky seems a little odd. Here’s a link to the interview with Robert Kirkman where he specifically states he was a Georgia cop in the tv show.
[news.cincinnati.com]
I really liked this show. I’m not all that interested in zombie movies, but I found this scary as well as truly moving. I guess there were some things to nitpick, but I think that’s true of all shows. I can’t wait for next week.
I love vampire, werewolf, and zombie stories because the core of what we fear with each of these creatures is their ability to forcibly take the humanity from us and the people we know and love. Heck, it’s the reason why the Borg were always a virtual guarantee to ratchet up the tension level in any of the Star Treks, or even why Brindle-Fly was so frighening to us. Being changed into something else against our will can be the thing that we as human beings fear even more then death. With death, it’s over, we’re done. Being changed unwillingly into a creature and preying on people uncontrollably can go beyond the fear of death into something far more terrifying…
I purposely shyed away from learning anything about this series before viewing the pilot. I didn’t know the source material was a comic book series, didn’t know a thing. But I did trust that anything that has AMC and Frank Darabont included in its creation stands a good chance of becoming something I enjoy. And to that end I’m happy to say I wasn’t wrong. The pilot was VERY fullfilling. I love waking up to confusion with the main character. I love that he didn’t wake up and have to run for his life immediately. I love that he is a cop which means there is a chance he has seen horrors before and while terrified, would still be able to hold it together in the face of finding a devoured torso and pools of blood as he takes his first weak steps into the hospital corridor. I love that Darabont decided not to use the chaos of zombie hordes chasing Rick until the end of the pilot. I love that we were able to feel terror in simple, non-gory things: pale fingers poking their way through a crack, or the close up sight of a door knob turning back and forth over and over. I love that the grisly horror of this new world was seen by Rick in brief, horrific, mind exploding, “wait-is-that-legless-torso-actually-moving?!? moments.
And then there was the best scene of the pilot. Break out the box of tissues as one of our new found friends can’t bring himself to move on, and his son below mutters and sobs uncontrollably at what he thinks is about to happen. Absolutely 100% heartbreaking.
While I agree with a lot of the comments that have been made (the scene under the tank, the wife and friend threatening to go soap opera on us, the highway being wide open, etc.) it is that core fear of losing our humanity that I hope the creators can continuously tap into over the course of this series. As these characters grow our fear for them to not be changed against their will, and the grief the other characters will feel as some inevitably do become changed will drive our feeling for them.
And hey; what if the series conclusion has a not-so-happy-ending? Wouldn’t that just be brilliantly unexpected? What if our hero doesn’t end up making it in the end? What if he has to do in his own wife and child a la “The Mist” (granted that’s a Stephen King novel but Darabont directed the movie and that ending is heartbreaking…). Wouldn’t that just be a never-before-seen-in-a-TV-series-finale curveball?
Just, please, do us the justice of not abruptly going black seconds before the final zombie bite lands!
damien2288
Ah man! Fueled by this being directed by Darabont, I was half way through watching the mist this evening but figured I’d watch the ending in the morning! That takes the bite out of it for me! No worries though, fun coincidence!
I can’t believe you really think that fan made intro would be a better fit. It IS cool looking and well made but the feel and tone of it would completely clash with the show. True Blood this show is not.
I started reading The Walking Dead about a year ago, long before I had heard that AMC would be making it into a TV Series with Darabot at the helm. I’ve read all the comics up to this point and I must agree with everyone so far, the Pilot was outstanding. It felt more like a movie then a TV series the quality is unmatched on cable and that credit goes to AMC.
I didn’t have any real problems with the pilot, other then somethings that would be considered spoilers that I will keep to myself :)
I just can’t wait for next Sunday for episode #2, it’s just too bad that this first season is only 6 episodes. I am looking forward to see how they end the season and pick up the next.
I really liked how they expanded on Duane and Morgan in the TV show. I think the emotional impact of when we get to see them later in the show (if we do) will be much more.
The way Rick went from nearly helpless to full-fledged cop happened pretty quickly, didn’t it? Also, I do feel as if the waking up in the hospital tainted the beginning for me because essentially came off exactly like 28 days later. Additionally, I find Rick’s character (and the polarity of his partner) to be predictable. Soft-spoken and courageous versus extrovert and most likely dumb.
Yet, I still found myself riveted throughout the entire episode. Weird.
I don’t think it is a spoiler to say that assuming all the characters will be admirable, faithful people (as someone did with Rick’ wife) is a mistake. The books had complex, flawed characters (you know, like there are everywhere outside of TV and movies), and the show looks as if it will be sticking to that tact. If Rick’s wife were a saint, then yeah, maybe no so believable that she’s shagging Shane. But no one on this show is a saint, and they went out of their way in the first ten minutes to show you that about Rick, Shane, and (by implication) Rick’s wife.
If you are looking for shining knights, look elsewhere. You won’t find any in the Walking Dead. Just good folk, bad folk, and fold who fall in between.
By the way, the comics are now on issue 78 and have been around for 7 years, I believe. The story will move slowly, as all good character based stories should.
alan, im sure i wont be the only one to point out that the scene under the tank was meant to show him about to blow his brains out. He glanced about, decided it was futile, put the gun to his temple, looked up to then stare off / close his eyes and saw the open hatch.
I’m commenting on it because I thought that was one of the more powerful parts of the episode, the way it was shot and all that. I thought, what is going to stop him now from killing himself, then the camera pulls back to reveal the hatch. TENSION!
C’mon alan, you are smart enough to recognise when your previous bias is probably getting in the way. I know you are giving it a proper chance and will be fully giving it your reviewing attention, but dont take pot shots!
ps: agree they should use the “fan” film as the intro. it is perfect.
I mostly disagree with the parts that Alan didn’t like. The tank part: I had no idea how he was going to get out of that situation. Maybe it was somewhat contrived: but I thought it was well executed.
I’m of the belief that you’re either a person who loves zombies or a person who doesn’t really care about zombies: I love them and I instantly loved this show.
What was impressive was how much it “humanized” the zombies. As much as they are standard old fare zombies – not even the new age rageaholic crazed 28days later zombies here – just the lumbering kind, the show actually made you feel sorry for them. Which is an unusual thing. The way Morgan’s wife seemed to think she should go in that house… or how pitiful that zombie torso was dragging herself across that park… Wow. I thought that was a nice touch that Rick would go out of his way to dispatch that first zombie he saw.
On the other hand, it had one of the funniest things ever right there at the end. He’s in the tank, and the voice on the radio comes on. “Hey dumbass! You ok in there?” Dumbass. HAhaahaha. HE totally was, too.
The scene where Rick runs into the zombie crowd was WONDERFULLY framed, too. There was a great pre-production still of it, that may be one of the best zombie movie stills ever. It’s an obvious urban downtown street, yet here is a cop on rearing horseback. The cop has a bagful of guns as he faces the crowd, the horse looks freaked, and the crowd looks immense. And there’s a DO NO ENTER street sign there. Perfect shot. Undeniably cool.
Agreed that Kanemoto’s credits are just fantastic, but I keep reminding myself that AMC might not be able to afford the rights to the Eels song anyway. But jeez, it’s good.
I understood the under-the-tank moment just fine. Maybe you’re gettin’ old, Alan. :)
Glad to see they didn’t shy away from the gore. Wife and I were trying to think of another ongoing drama series based on horror…we couldn’t. (Excluding anthologies.) Anyone?